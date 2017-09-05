Chapter 7 gas exchange Senior 1 Biology 独中高一生物

Chapter 7 Gas Exchange Ong Yee Sing 2017
Gas exchange • Gas exchange is the biological process by which gases move by passive diffusion across a surface. • Here, i...
Simple diffusion • Unicellular organisms (yeast, amoeba and paramecium) only need to carry out gaseous exchange at their b...
Specialisation of organs • Large organisms required specialized organs to undergo gas exchange. • the TSA/V ratio of large...
Skin Gill Trachea Lung
Increasing complexity of respiratory system
7.1 Respiratory Surface
Respiratory surface Respiratory surfaces Surrounding environment Examples of organisms 1. Cell membrane Water Yeast, amoeb...
Characteristics of respiratory surfaces • Thin surface • Facilitate the diffusion of gases • Moist surface • Oxygen and ca...
Size of organisms and gaseous exchange • The increase in volume is much faster than the increase in surface area. • This m...
Lower surface-to-volume ratio = faster diffusion
Quiz • Which of the following is not a way to increase the efficiency of a respiratory system? A. increase the surface are...
Conclusion • Type of respiratory surfaces includes skin, cell surface, gills, trachea and lungs. • Characteristics of resp...
7.2 The mechanism of gaseous exchange
Mass flow • Mass flow集体流动, also known as “mass transfer” and “bulk flow”, is the movement of fluids down a pressure or tem...
7.2.1 Gas Exchange in Insects
Tracheal system • Tracheae气管系统(air-tube) are distribute throughout the body of the insects. • Air enters the tracheal syst...
• The tracheal system contains a few main tracheal trunks气管干 branch which run through the body from the head to the tail. ...
Walls of tracheae and tracheoles • The walls of the tracheae have spiral bands of chitin几丁质which thicken the walls. • Thes...
Control of airflow • The opening and closure of the spiracles of the grasshopper are controlled by muscular valves气孔瓣膜. • ...
Breathing in mantis
Air sac气囊 • Through the expansion and contraction of the abdomen, the air sacs help to drive air in and out of the trachea...
Blood of insects • Insects do not need to use blood for the transport of gases. • The blood of insects does not contain ha...
Conclusion
Quiz • Insect respiratory systems contain all of these structures EXCEPT: A. Parabronchi B. Spiracles C. Tracheoles D. Tra...
Quiz • When a grasshopper’s head is submerged into the water, it will A. be drown B. die C. still be breathing
Write your name, class number, class and date. Total mark: 2 • A • B • C • D • E • F • G • H • I A B C D E F G H I
7.2.2 Gas exchange in fish
Fish gills鳃 • The gills of fish are the organs for gaseous exchange. • In bony fish, four gills are presence in each operc...
Structure of a gill • Each gill is made up with • gill arch鳃弧 • gill filaments鳃丝 • gill rakers鳃耙
Gill arches鳃弧and gill rakers鳃耙 • Gill arches hold the gill filaments. • Gill rakers are bony or cartilaginous processes th...
Gill filaments鳃丝 • Gill filaments are fleshy processes that project from the gill arch. • They are red in colour due to th...
Opercular movement鳃盖运动 • The opercular movement is responsible for fish breathing. • Fish take in water through the mouth....
Gas exchange at the gill filament • The structure of gill filaments with numerous blood capillaries in the lamella provide...
Counter-current exchange system逆流交换机制 • The blood flows through the blood vessels in the opposite direction to the water f...
Advantages of the counter-current exchange system • This system maximises the amount of oxygen diffused into the blood by ...
Quiz • A countercurrent flow system between substance A and substance B A. maximizes the exchange by having A and B flow i...
Limitations of the counter-current exchange system • A limitation of this gas exchange system is that fish can only live i...
Conclusion
Quiz • The efficiency of gills in fish is derived from A. the countercurrent flow of water over the gills B. the increasin...
Quiz • A countercurrent flow system between substance A and substance B A. maximizes the exchange by having A and B flow i...
Quiz • The efficiency of gills in fish is derived from A. the countercurrent flow of water over the gills B. the increasin...
7.3 Gaseous exchange in mammals
Respiratory system of mammals • The respiratory system of mammals includes lungs and other structures which help to drive ...
Nasal cavity鼻腔 • Nasal/nose hair鼻毛 • Filtering foreign particles e.g. dust from entering the nasal cavity • Collecting moi...
Quiz • The nasal hairs and mucus A) filter impurities from the inspired air. B) reduce transpulmonary pressure. C) reduce ...
Pharynx咽 • Greek phárynx ‘throat’ • connects nasal cavity, mouth cavity, middle ear中耳, larynx and oesophagus • acts as the...
Larynx喉 • from Greek larynx "the upper windpipe" • Epiglottis会厌软骨 is a flap-like structure that covers the opening of lary...
Larynx • Vocal cords声带 are a pair of fibrous sheets of tissue with gaps that produce sounds.
Trachea气管and bronchus支气管 • Trachea (sg.), tracheae/tracheas (pl.), from Greek τραχεῖα “windpipe” • Bronchus (sg.), bronchi...
• C-shape cartilage rings C形软骨环 • Supporting structures which open up the lumen of the trachea to conduct air • Mucous mem...
Lungs • two lobes for the left lungs, three lobes for the right lungs
Respiratory bronchioles and alveolar ducts 肺泡管 • Bronchus divides into bronchioles. • Alveolar ducts connect bronchioles t...
Alveoli肺泡 • Alveolus (sg.), alveoli (pl.) • from Latin, ‘small cavity,’ diminutive of alveus • Made up of a single layer o...
Alveoli SEM TEMLight microscopy
Quiz • Which of these is an adaptation for efficient gas exchange in the air sacs (alveoli)? A. Thick walls B. Few blood c...
Movement of air • Movement of air into the lungs • Nostril  Nasal cavity  pharynx  larynx  trachea  bronchus  lung ...
Lungs in motion • An experimental device keeps a lung warm, breathing and nourished while outside the body. • Allow the do...
Quiz • Gas exchange in the lungs occurs in the A. Nasal cavity B. Larynx C. Bronchi D. Respiratory bronchiole
Quiz • Alveoli are microscopic air sacs branching off the A) tertiary bronchi. B) bronchioles. C) terminal bronchioles. D)...
Quiz • Name the following parts. A B C D E F
Write your name, class number, class and date. Total mark: 2 • A • B • C • D • E • F • G • H A B C D E F G H
Asthma • Asthma is a long-term inflammatory disease of the airways. • Symptoms include episodes of wheezing气管响声, coughing,...
7.3.1 Gaseous exchange at the lung alveoli and tissues
Partial pressure气体分压 • In a mixture of gases, each gas has a partial pressure. • Partial pressure is the hypothetical pres...
Partial pressure of gasses in difference tissues • The partial pressure of oxygen or carbon dioxide varies in the blood ca...
Partial pressure of gasses in difference tissues
Partial pressure gradient • The driving force of gaseous exchange is the difference in partial pressure (partial pressure ...
Gas exchange in the lungs • Inhaled air contains a high concentration of oxygen molecules. • The oxygen partial pressure i...
Transportation of oxygen in the blood • Oxygen combine with haemoglobin血红蛋 白in the red blood cells to form oxy- haemoglobi...
Structure of haemoglobin血红蛋白 • Form by four polypeptides of two different type. • Each polypeptide contain a Heme group血红素...
Quiz • Oxygen binds to the ____ of deoxyhemoglobin. A) alpha chains B) beta chains C) iron atom in the heme groups D) orga...
Releasing of oxygen into the tissues • Oxyhaemoglobin is a unstable compound. • The partial pressure of oxygen in the tiss...
Removal of carbon dioxide • Tissue cells produce large amount of CO2 in the metabolism processes. • The partial pressure o...
Expel of carbon dioxide • The carbon dioxide enters the lung with the deoxygenated pulmonary artery肺动脉. • The carbon dioxi...
Quiz • Bicarbonate ion (HCO3 -) and hydrogen (H+) ions result from a reaction of ____ with water. A) oxygen B) hydrogen C)...
Summary • Gasses diffuse from a region of high partial pressure to a region of low partial pressure. • Aka gasses move dow...
7.3.2 Adaptations of the alveoli to the exchange of gases
Large surface area • Alveoli provide an extremely large surface area for the exchange of gases.
Extensive blood capillary network • The alveoli are surrounded by a network of blood capillary. • Oxygen is brought away r...
Thin walls • The alveolar wall and the capillary wall are only made up of a single layer of cells. • They share a basal la...
Lengthened time for exchange of gases • The diameter of the blood capillaries covering the alveoli is slightly smaller tha...
Moisture • A thin film of moisture is found at the inner surface of the alveolar wall. • It can dissolve O2 and CO2 thereb...
Summary • Adaptations of the alveoli to the exchange of gases are: • Moist surface, • Large surface area, • Thin alveolar ...
7.4 Gaseous exchange in plant
Gas exchange by diffusion through stomata气孔 and lenticels皮孔.
Stomata • from Greek στόμα "mouth" • A stoma is a pore, found in the epidermis of leaves, stems, and other organs, that fa...
Function of stomata • The exchange of carbon dioxide and oxygen gas, and the loss of water vapour occur at stomata. • It i...
Stomata on the leaves • Most dicotyledons双子叶 plants, such as sunflower, usually have more stomata on the lower epidermis t...
Gas exchange in the leaf • The stomata are connected or linked with the spaces formed between the loosely arranged mesophy...
Gaseous exchange in the stem • Stomata can also be found on young and tender stem. • The stem of woody plants has no stoma...
Lenticels • A lenticel is a porous tissue consisting of cells with large intercellular spaces in the periderm of woody ste...
Ventilation in the stem of perennial woody plants • In perennial woody plants, most of the stem are lignified dead cells, ...
Gas exchange in the roots • The root hairs of roots and the epidermis of young roots can carry out exchange of gases with ...
Diffusion of air within the plant body • The spaces between the cells in a plant are filled with gases. • These spaces are...
Summary • Gas exchange in plants occurs by diffusion. • The openings on plants are stomata and lenticels.
Chapter 7 gas exchange Senior 1 Biology 独中高一生物
Chapter 7 gas exchange Senior 1 Biology 独中高一生物
Chapter 7 gas exchange Senior 1 Biology 独中高一生物
Chapter 7 gas exchange Senior 1 Biology 独中高一生物
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Chapter 7 gas exchange Senior 1 Biology 独中高一生物

22 views

Published on

Malaysia Chinese Independent School Senior 1 Biology (English)
Gas exchange
- respiratory surface
- trachea
- gill
- lung

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • http://www.wildwings.co.uk/images-wildwings/Baja1.jpg
  • http://signlanguage-bg.com/demos/specbgsl/images/020_1.gif
    http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-HPzWgC1kvL0/UaOyJfh8PFI/AAAAAAAAAFA/CVUJCdmgev4/s1600/worm.gif
  • https://i.ytimg.com/vi/7pR7TNzJ_pA/hqdefault.jpg
  • https://media1.britannica.com/eb-media/71/103771-004-CFAF92C6.jpg
  • http://biology4ibdp.weebly.com/uploads/9/0/8/0/9080078/173247002.jpg
  • https://www.dovepress.com/cr_data/article_fulltext/s53000/53213/img/fig2.jpg
    https://www.dovepress.com/comparative-respiratory-physiology-the-fundamental-mechanisms-and-the--peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-OAAP
  • https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/originals/b5/e1/d9/b5e1d9980a09138cae44b13346f147fc.jpg
  • http://slideplayer.com/slide/7997745/25/images/5/Comparison+of+Cartilaginous+and+Bony+Fishes.jpg
  • http://images.slideplayer.com/7/1710957/slides/slide_6.jpg
  • https://qph.ec.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-a654f389086b0c5940b04973f1774108-c
    http://image.wikifoundry.com/image/3/gmy1Lr0TwMHiXy81DJFq-g246443/GW784H624
  • https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/736x/a3/72/d2/a372d21cff6c3dd767170a477e6c5b5b--love-puns-funny-puns.jpg
  • http://home.earthlink.net/~dayvdanls/pressureflow.gif
    https://mathbio.colorado.edu/images/Pressure_ex.png
  • https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/236x/7d/88/e3/7d88e3d737b791aa1f683adb6e230c85--casual-summer-wise-sayings.jpg
  • http://68.media.tumblr.com/e7e421ef10b54d06105a0c3399d5e5a3/tumblr_inline_ns0835VSxu1spyjxa_500.gif
    http://images.slideplayer.com/28/9321247/slides/slide_4.jpg
    https://c1.staticflickr.com/8/7031/6631806267_d34828d1b1_b.jpg
    https://i.ytimg.com/vi/FdQ3d3w6-_o/hqdefault.jpg
  • http://cronodon.com/images/insect_respiration_1.jpg
    https://learnzoology.files.wordpress.com/2013/12/p-trachea.jpg
  • http://slideplayer.com/slide/9321247/28/images/6/Spiralling+strands+of+chitin+in+the+walls+of+the+trachea+make+these+tubes+fairly+rigid+and+thus+protect+them+from+being+compressed+by+the+surrounding+tissues.jpg
    http://slideplayer.com/slide/9321247/
    http://www.biology-pages.info/T/Tracheal_Breathing.html
    http://academic.brooklyn.cuny.edu/biology/bio4fv/page/chitin.jpg
  • https://i1.wp.com/bioteaching.files.wordpress.com/2012/11/spiracle.jpg
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Spiraclevalves.jpg
    http://noticing.co/wp-content/uploads/2015/10/how-insects-breathe.gif
    http://noticing.co/how-insects-breathe/
  • http://what-when-how.com/insects/respiratory-system-insects/
    https://www2.estrellamountain.edu/faculty/farabee/biobk/insectexch.gif
  • https://backyardbrains.com/experiments/bloodcells
  • http://ksuweb.kennesaw.edu/~jdirnber/Bio2108/Lecture/LecPhysio/42_22TrachealSystems_CL.jpg
    http://images.slideplayer.com/1/225307/slides/slide_11.jpg
  • http://www.kappit.com/img/pics/25559084iadgh_sm.jpg
  • http://www.s-cool.co.uk/assets/test_its/alevel/biology/gas-exchange/quest13.jpg
    https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Osteichthyes-examples.png
    http://www.earthlife.net/fish/images/anatomy/gills02.gif
  • http://www.earthlife.net/fish/gills.html
    https://www.kahaku.go.jp/research/db/zoology/Fishes_of_Libong/images/intro13.jpg
  • http://www.dfw.state.or.us/mrp/fishid/images/Gill_Arch.jpg
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gill_raker#/media/File:Pharynx_and_Gill_raker_of_Epinephelus_coioides.jpg
  • http://www.dfw.state.or.us/mrp/fishid/images/Gill_Arch.jpg
    https://veterinaryresearch.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13567-015-0164-5
    http://www.robinsonlibrary.com/science/zoology/fishes/general/graphics/gills2.gif
  • https://naturescrusaders.files.wordpress.com/2009/02/gill_pic1.jpg
  • http://www.zo.utexas.edu/faculty/sjasper/images/f30.2.jpg
  • https://mbstp.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/trout-gills.gif
    http://ouopentextbooks.org/biol3103/files/2015/10/Screen-Shot-2015-11-02-at-9.46.29-PM.jpg
  • For a given volume, air has 30x as much oxygen as water. Hence, fish has to be really efficient in obtaining oxygen from the water.

    http://338373gasexchange.weebly.com/fish.html
    http://futurescientists.tamu.edu/lesson11/graphics/how_fi8.gif
  • http://futurescientists.tamu.edu/lesson11/graphics/how_fi8.gif
  • http://338373gasexchange.weebly.com/fish.html
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bEeTlm5Hlq4
  • http://theawkwardyeti.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/THE-WRONG-PIPE-1024x1024.png
  • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nasal_cavity#/media/File:Illu01_head_neck.jpg
    http://www.anatomyatlases.org/MicroscopicAnatomy/Images/Plate297.jpg
  • https://d2ebzu6go672f3.cloudfront.net/media/content/images/cr/205299.jpg
  • http://www.differencebtw.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Larynx.jpg
    https://online.science.psu.edu/sites/default/files/bisc004/content/swallowing.jpg
  • http://choirly.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/03/vocal-folds.jpg
    https://3c1703fe8d.site.internapcdn.net/newman/gfx/news/hires/2015/564caa4fc2ead.gif
  • http://img.tfd.com/dorland/trachea.jpg
  • http://images.slideplayer.com/13/4157080/slides/slide_7.jpg
  • https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Lungs_diagram_detailed.svg
    http://pulmonary.pediatrics.med.ufl.edu/files/2012/09/lung-function1.gif
  • https://i.pinimg.com/originals/e3/9a/9b/e39a9b7f4455f4fecf9ca6898d043eed.jpg
  • https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/8/8b/Alveoli.svg/220px-Alveoli.svg.png
    http://antranik.org/the-respiratory-system/
  • https://i.pinimg.com/originals/05/40/cc/0540cc0926127b08ee7127caf149cfbe.jpg
    http://visualsunlimited.photoshelter.com/image/I0000S.4LAY1SVUs
    http://www1.udel.edu/biology/Wags/histopage/empage/er/er5.gif
  • http://noticing.co/how-insects-breathe/
  • http://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2014/02/07/273174533/lung-in-a-box-keeps-organs-breathing-before-transplants
  • http://highered.mheducation.com/sites/0072852933/student_view0/chapter16/multiple_choice_quiz.html
  • https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/736x/19/1d/ff/191dffae539e9435ad1c8324b0e448c9--science-biology-science-fair.jpg
  • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Asthma_attack-illustration_NIH.jpg
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJpur6XUiq4
  • http://theawkwardyeti.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/1230_LungDistance.png
  • 气体分压（英语：partial pressure）指的是当气体混合物中的某一种组分在相同的温度下占据气体混合物相同的体积时，该组分所形成的压力。比如我们收集一瓶空气，将其中的氮气除去，恢复到相同的温度。剩余的氧气仍会逐渐占满整个集气瓶，但剩下的氧气单独造成的压力会比原来的低，此时的压力值就是原空气中氧气的分压值。气体的分压与其在液体中的溶解度，气体反应的平衡常数等都有着密切的关系。
  • https://figures.boundless-cdn.com/19655/large/figure-39-02-02.png
  • https://ay12-14.moodle.wisc.edu/prod/pluginfile.php/48607/mod_resource/content/1/images/figure18.3.png
  • https://d2gne97vdumgn3.cloudfront.net/api/file/vRDE0vKRrukm2LWPdfQX
    http://www.goldiesroom.org/Multimedia/Bio_Images/13%20Human%20Other/04%20Pulmonary%20Capillary%201.GIF
  • https://image.slidesharecdn.com/lesson14-blood-130325161241-phpapp01/95/mrs-abrey-lesson-14-blood-11-638.jpg?cb=1364227996
    https://www.aviva.co.uk/library/images/med_encyclopedia/cfhg394rolblo_002.gif
  • http://www.tutorialpoint.org/ProvaBiswas/hemoglobin.jpg
    http://highered.mheducation.com/sites/0072852933/student_view0/chapter16/multiple_choice_quiz.html
  • http://activity.ntsec.gov.tw/lifeworld/english/content/images/en_body_c4b.jpg
    https://opentextbc.ca/anatomyandphysiology/wp-content/uploads/sites/142/2016/03/2323_Oxygen-hemoglobin_Dissociation-a.jpg
  • https://www2.estrellamountain.edu/faculty/farabee/biobk/gasexch_1.gif
  • https://i.ytimg.com/vi/W7egri8t-iE/maxresdefault.jpg
  • http://highered.mheducation.com/sites/0072852933/student_view0/chapter16/multiple_choice_quiz.html
  • http://hyperphysics.phy-astr.gsu.edu/hbase/imgmec/alveoli.gif
  • http://slideplayer.com/slide/6985060/24/images/63/Relationship+Between+Alveoli+and+Capillaries.jpg
  • https://sites.google.com/a/bcssd.com/painter/_/rsrc/1425588504799/anatomy-physiology/11-respiratory-system/figure_13_06_labeled.jpg
  • http://jap.physiology.org/content/94/4/1634
    https://healtheappointments.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Red-blood-cell-flexibility..jpg
  • https://i.pinimg.com/originals/f7/d9/ee/f7d9eee8f30a7b11fc326957fffd7bd1.jpg
  • https://incessantoptimism.files.wordpress.com/2011/06/lanticels-copy2.jpg
    http://www.mhhe.com/biosci/pae/botany/crang/periderm/lenti3/images/29n.jpg
    https://i.ytimg.com/vi/IJLOmIb6q80/hqdefault.jpg
  • https://www.researchgate.net/figure/255174678_fig5_Figure-4-Stomata-of-extant-ferns-and-gymnosperms-a-psilophyte-b-fern-c-cycad-d
  • http://evolution.berkeley.edu/admin/media/3/4196_evo_resources_resource_image_369_original.gif
  • http://www.tutorvista.com/biology/internal-parts-of-the-leaves
  • http://www2.geog.ucl.ac.uk/~plewis/geogg124/_images/stomata.png
    http://www.davidlnelson.md/Cazadero/CazImages/Leaf%20cross%20section2.jpg
    https://figures.boundless-cdn.com/31441/large/3qhckoobsasvjsvihdid.png
    https://www2.estrellamountain.edu/faculty/farabee/biobk/leafstru.gif
  • http://www.bio.miami.edu/dana/pix/lenticels_cherry.jpg
    http://www.kbg.fpv.ukf.sk/studium_materialy/morfologia_rastlin/webchap10epi/10.3-9.htm
  • http://slideplayer.com/slide/4207850/14/images/42/Lenticel+Cork+cells+Cork+cambium+and+cork+parenchyma+(phelloderm).jpg
    http://www.biology-pages.info/S/Stems.html
    http://biologyboom.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/q.jpg
  • http://slideplayer.com/slide/4207850/14/images/42/Lenticel+Cork+cells+Cork+cambium+and+cork+parenchyma+(phelloderm).jpg
    http://www.biology-pages.info/S/Stems.html
  • https://qph.ec.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-dfab0ab8e79a71604809120c2b7b721b
    https://1.bp.blogspot.com/_sdr4EyRWQ94/TTFaMXDskRI/AAAAAAAABjE/Ldf4S0bulxQ/s1600/roots-1.jpg
    http://www.bluemaize.net/im/hair/root-hair-4.jpg
  • http://www.fz-juelich.de/SharedDocs/Bilder/IBG/IBG-3/DE/Plant-soil-atmosphere%20exchange%20processes/Bild7.jpg?__blob=poster

    • Chapter 7 gas exchange Senior 1 Biology 独中高一生物

    1. 1. Chapter 7 Gas Exchange Ong Yee Sing 2017
    2. 2. Gas exchange • Gas exchange is the biological process by which gases move by passive diffusion across a surface. • Here, it refers to the process of diffusion of oxygen gas into the body through wet surface and the diffusion of carbon dioxide gas out of the body.
    3. 3. Simple diffusion • Unicellular organisms (yeast, amoeba and paramecium) only need to carry out gaseous exchange at their body surface through a simple mechanism diffusion as they have a high total surface area to volume ratio (TSA/V ratio). • Gas exchange by direct diffusion across surface membranes is efficient for organisms less than 1 mm in diameter. Amoeba Flat worm
    4. 4. Specialisation of organs • Large organisms required specialized organs to undergo gas exchange. • the TSA/V ratio of large organisms is small • the body surface of terrestrial animals/plants is water-proof to reduce water loss
    5. 5. Skin Gill Trachea Lung
    6. 6. Increasing complexity of respiratory system
    7. 7. 7.1 Respiratory Surface
    8. 8. Respiratory surface Respiratory surfaces Surrounding environment Examples of organisms 1. Cell membrane Water Yeast, amoeba, paramecium 2. Gills Water Bony fish 3. Trachea Land Cockroach and grasshopper 4. Skin & lungs Water & land Frog 5. Lungs Land Reptiles, birds and human The gills of the cartilaginous fish are exposed.
    9. 9. Characteristics of respiratory surfaces • Thin surface • Facilitate the diffusion of gases • Moist surface • Oxygen and carbon dioxide must be dissolved in water speed up rate of diffusion. • Large surface area • Speed up the rate of gaseous exchange. • Network of blood capillaries which are closely packed • Facilitate transport of gases after the exchange.
    10. 10. Size of organisms and gaseous exchange • The increase in volume is much faster than the increase in surface area. • This means that the surface for gaseous exchange is too small for the numerous cells found in the body. • To overcome this problem, organisms have to change the surface area of their body or to have it increase the entry and exit of gases and the rate of transport of gases.
    11. 11. Lower surface-to-volume ratio = faster diffusion
    12. 12. Quiz • Which of the following is not a way to increase the efficiency of a respiratory system? A. increase the surface area available for diffusion of gases B. decrease the distance over which the gases must diffuse C. increase the concentration differences of gases inside and outside the system D. dry the system out so the gases do not have to diffuse through water E. all of the above will increase efficiency
    13. 13. Conclusion • Type of respiratory surfaces includes skin, cell surface, gills, trachea and lungs. • Characteristics of respiratory surfaces includes thin surface, moist surface, large surface area, and network of blood capillaries which are closely packed.
    14. 14. 7.2 The mechanism of gaseous exchange
    15. 15. Mass flow • Mass flow集体流动, also known as “mass transfer” and “bulk flow”, is the movement of fluids down a pressure or temperature gradient. • Diffusion is the movement of substances down a concentration gradients. • Examples of mass flow include blood circulation and transport of water in vascular plant tissues.
    16. 16. 7.2.1 Gas Exchange in Insects
    17. 17. Tracheal system • Tracheae气管系统(air-tube) are distribute throughout the body of the insects. • Air enters the tracheal system through the spiracles气孔 located on both sides of the thorax胸部 and abdomen腹部.
    18. 18. • The tracheal system contains a few main tracheal trunks气管干 branch which run through the body from the head to the tail. • The tracheal trunks branch into numerous tracheae气管 (singular: trachea). • The tracheae branches into tracheoles微气管 which directly connects to the muscles or tissue cells. Branching of the tracheal system
    19. 19. Walls of tracheae and tracheoles • The walls of the tracheae have spiral bands of chitin几丁质which thicken the walls. • These walls can prevent the tracheae from collapsing when the pressure in the tracheae fall. • The walls of the tracheoles are not thickened by chitin. • Walls of tracheoles are thin and moist. • Gas exchange occurs at the surface of tracheoles through mechanical diffusion.
    20. 20. Control of airflow • The opening and closure of the spiracles of the grasshopper are controlled by muscular valves气孔瓣膜. • Muscles contract to close the spiracle, or relax to open it. SEM of a crickets spiracle valve. 342x
    21. 21. Breathing in mantis
    22. 22. Air sac气囊 • Through the expansion and contraction of the abdomen, the air sacs help to drive air in and out of the tracheae. • Air sacs also provide temporary air supply so that an insect to conserve water by closing its spiracles during periods of high evaporative stress. Unidirectional airflow during abdominal pumping in a grasshopper. During inspiration, air flows in through open thoracic spiracles (sp), along the longitudinal trachea, and into the air sacs. At low metabolic rates, air flows out only through the tenth abdominal spiracles; in more active animals, air flows out all abdominal spiracles.
    23. 23. Blood of insects • Insects do not need to use blood for the transport of gases. • The blood of insects does not contain haemoglobin. • This colourless fluid is also known as haemolymph血淋巴. Hemolymph of cockroach under light microscopy. It is not very cellular though it contains hemocytes (white blood cells).
    24. 24. Conclusion
    25. 25. Quiz • Insect respiratory systems contain all of these structures EXCEPT: A. Parabronchi B. Spiracles C. Tracheoles D. Tracheae
    26. 26. Quiz • When a grasshopper’s head is submerged into the water, it will A. be drown B. die C. still be breathing
    27. 27. Write your name, class number, class and date. Total mark: 2 • A • B • C • D • E • F • G • H • I A B C D E F G H I
    28. 28. 7.2.2 Gas exchange in fish
    29. 29. Fish gills鳃 • The gills of fish are the organs for gaseous exchange. • In bony fish, four gills are presence in each opercular cavity. • In the textbook it is refers as “four pairs of gills” inside each opercular cavity. • The opercular cavity鳃腔 is covered by the operculum鳃 盖. Operculum Oncorhynchus mykiss Pontinus nematophthalmus Aracana aurita Peristedion gracile
    30. 30. Structure of a gill • Each gill is made up with • gill arch鳃弧 • gill filaments鳃丝 • gill rakers鳃耙
    31. 31. Gill arches鳃弧and gill rakers鳃耙 • Gill arches hold the gill filaments. • Gill rakers are bony or cartilaginous processes that project from the gill arch. • Functions of gill rakers: • To prevent the potentially damaging passage of solid material through the gill slits and over the gill filaments. • To divert food particles into the esophagus
    32. 32. Gill filaments鳃丝 • Gill filaments are fleshy processes that project from the gill arch. • They are red in colour due to the extensive blood capillary systems in the lamella鳃板. F: filament; L: lamella
    33. 33. Opercular movement鳃盖运动 • The opercular movement is responsible for fish breathing. • Fish take in water through the mouth. The opeculum is close. • The mouth closes, forcing the water back over the gill filaments and out through the gill slits.
    34. 34. Gas exchange at the gill filament • The structure of gill filaments with numerous blood capillaries in the lamella provide a large and effective respiratory surface for gaseous exchange. • Blood carries oxygen from the gills to other body tissues and carbon dioxide from deeply seated tissues to the gill filaments.
    35. 35. Counter-current exchange system逆流交换机制 • The blood flows through the blood vessels in the opposite direction to the water flowing through the lamellae.
    36. 36. Advantages of the counter-current exchange system • This system maximises the amount of oxygen diffused into the blood by having the most oxygenated blood meet the most oxygenated water, and the least oxygenated blood meet the least oxygenated water to maintain the concentration gradient the whole way through.
    37. 37. Quiz • A countercurrent flow system between substance A and substance B A. maximizes the exchange by having A and B flow in the same direction B. minimizes the exchange by having A and B flow in the same direction C. maximizes the exchange by having A and B flow in opposite directions D. minimizes the exchange by having A and B flow in opposite directions
    38. 38. Limitations of the counter-current exchange system • A limitation of this gas exchange system is that fish can only live in water. • They need water to support the filaments and hold the lamellae apart to maintain the large surface area. • In air, the filaments and lamellae would stick together, greatly reducing the surface area: volume ratio, and therefore decreasing the efficiency of diffusion of gases. • This may permanently destroy the structure of the filaments as well. • The gills would also dry out without water keeping them moist, so gases would no longer be able to dissolve in order to diffuse into the blood.
    39. 39. Conclusion
    40. 40. Quiz • The efficiency of gills in fish is derived from A. the countercurrent flow of water over the gills B. the increasing temperature of blood within the gills C. continuous diffusion of oxygen into the blood D. a and b E. a and c
    41. 41. Quiz • A countercurrent flow system between substance A and substance B A. maximizes the exchange by having A and B flow in the same direction B. minimizes the exchange by having A and B flow in the same direction C. maximizes the exchange by having A and B flow in opposite directions D. minimizes the exchange by having A and B flow in opposite directions
    42. 42. Quiz • The efficiency of gills in fish is derived from A. the countercurrent flow of water over the gills B. the increasing temperature of blood within the gills C. continuous diffusion of oxygen into the blood D. a and b E. a and c
    43. 43. 7.3 Gaseous exchange in mammals
    44. 44. Respiratory system of mammals • The respiratory system of mammals includes lungs and other structures which help to drive gas in and out of the lung.
    45. 45. Nasal cavity鼻腔 • Nasal/nose hair鼻毛 • Filtering foreign particles e.g. dust from entering the nasal cavity • Collecting moisture • Mucous membrane鼻腔黏膜 • Contain microvasculatures/microvessels微血管 to warm the absorbed air • Secrete slime to moisture the air, and trap dust and bacteria • Olfactory cells嗅细胞 • Latin olfacere ‘to smell’ + adjective –ory • Contain nerve endings • Reception of sensory stimuli caused by odours
    46. 46. Quiz • The nasal hairs and mucus A) filter impurities from the inspired air. B) reduce transpulmonary pressure. C) reduce the surface tension in the alveoli. D) keep the lungs moist so gas diffusion can occur.
    47. 47. Pharynx咽 • Greek phárynx ‘throat’ • connects nasal cavity, mouth cavity, middle ear中耳, larynx and oesophagus • acts as the common passage for food and gases.
    48. 48. Larynx喉 • from Greek larynx "the upper windpipe" • Epiglottis会厌软骨 is a flap-like structure that covers the opening of larynx when swallowing to prevent food or liquids from entering the trachea气管.
    49. 49. Larynx • Vocal cords声带 are a pair of fibrous sheets of tissue with gaps that produce sounds.
    50. 50. Trachea气管and bronchus支气管 • Trachea (sg.), tracheae/tracheas (pl.), from Greek τραχεῖα “windpipe” • Bronchus (sg.), bronchi (sg.), from Latin bronchus, from Greek βρόγχος (brónkhos) "wind pipe“. • No gas exchange occurring here. • Part of the conducting zone.
    51. 51. • C-shape cartilage rings C形软骨环 • Supporting structures which open up the lumen of the trachea to conduct air • Mucous membrane黏膜 • Secrete mucus to trap dust and germs • Possesses cilia纤毛that lash towards the larynx, driving the mucus粘液out of the body to become phlegm痰
    52. 52. Lungs • two lobes for the left lungs, three lobes for the right lungs
    53. 53. Respiratory bronchioles and alveolar ducts 肺泡管 • Bronchus divides into bronchioles. • Alveolar ducts connect bronchioles to the alveoli. • Bronchioles and alveolar ducts have no cartilage at all. • Gaseous exchange also takes place here. 呼吸性细支气管
    54. 54. Alveoli肺泡 • Alveolus (sg.), alveoli (pl.) • from Latin, ‘small cavity,’ diminutive of alveus • Made up of a single layer of epithelial cells • Surrounded by a network of blood capillaries and elastic fibre. • The main site of gaseous exchange
    55. 55. Alveoli SEM TEMLight microscopy
    56. 56. Quiz • Which of these is an adaptation for efficient gas exchange in the air sacs (alveoli)? A. Thick walls B. Few blood capillaries C. Moist surface
    57. 57. Movement of air • Movement of air into the lungs • Nostril  Nasal cavity  pharynx  larynx  trachea  bronchus  lung  bronchiole  respiratory bronchiole  alveolar duct  alveolus
    58. 58. Lungs in motion • An experimental device keeps a lung warm, breathing and nourished while outside the body. • Allow the donor lung to extending the life of an organ outside the body.
    59. 59. Quiz • Gas exchange in the lungs occurs in the A. Nasal cavity B. Larynx C. Bronchi D. Respiratory bronchiole
    60. 60. Quiz • Alveoli are microscopic air sacs branching off the A) tertiary bronchi. B) bronchioles. C) terminal bronchioles. D) respiratory bronchioles.
    61. 61. Quiz • Name the following parts. A B C D E F
    62. 62. Write your name, class number, class and date. Total mark: 2 • A • B • C • D • E • F • G • H A B C D E F G H
    63. 63. Asthma • Asthma is a long-term inflammatory disease of the airways. • Symptoms include episodes of wheezing气管响声, coughing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath. • Symptoms caused by hyperactive bronchial tube with swelling airway wall, contracting muscle (reduce diameter of airway), and increase mucosal secretion. • Symptoms can be prevented by avoiding triggers, such as allergens敏 感物质 and irritants刺激物, and by the use of inhaled corticosteroids using an inhaler吸入器. epithelium (Ep) basement membrane (Bm) smooth muscle (Sm) blood vessel (Bv).
    64. 64. 7.3.1 Gaseous exchange at the lung alveoli and tissues
    65. 65. Partial pressure气体分压 • In a mixture of gases, each gas has a partial pressure. • Partial pressure is the hypothetical pressure of that gas if it alone occupied the entire volume of the original mixture at the same temperature. • Or the partial pressure value of a gas is the ratio of the gas occupies in a mixture of gases and the total pressure of the mixture of gases. • The partial pressure of oxygen or carbon dioxide varies in the blood capillaries found in alveoli, the blood in vein, the blood in artery and the body tissue. Ptotal = Pn+Pn+1
    66. 66. Partial pressure of gasses in difference tissues • The partial pressure of oxygen or carbon dioxide varies in the blood capillaries found in alveoli, the blood in vein, the blood in artery and the body tissue. Gasses Alveoli Deoxygenated blood Oxygenated blood Body tissues Oxygen 13.3 kPa 5.3 kPa 13.3 kPa 5.3 kPa Carbon dioxide 5.3 kPa 6.0 kPa 5.3 kPa 6.0 kPa
    67. 67. Partial pressure of gasses in difference tissues
    68. 68. Partial pressure gradient • The driving force of gaseous exchange is the difference in partial pressure (partial pressure gradient/difference) 分压差of the gasses in the alveoli and the blood capillaries. • Gasses will move from a region with higher partial pressure to a region of lower partial pressure.
    69. 69. Gas exchange in the lungs • Inhaled air contains a high concentration of oxygen molecules. • The oxygen partial pressure in the alveoli (13.3 kPa) is much higher than the oxygen partial pressure in the alveolar blood capillaries (5.3 kpa) (Table 7.4). • The oxygen molecules diffuse into the blood capillaries.
    70. 70. Transportation of oxygen in the blood • Oxygen combine with haemoglobin血红蛋 白in the red blood cells to form oxy- haemoglobin氧合血红素. Hb + O2  HbO2 • Oxyhaemoglobin is transport to other parts of the body.
    71. 71. Structure of haemoglobin血红蛋白 • Form by four polypeptides of two different type. • Each polypeptide contain a Heme group血红素with a Fe2+. • The Heme group can combine with oxygen. • Each haemoglobin can carry 4 oxygen.
    72. 72. Quiz • Oxygen binds to the ____ of deoxyhemoglobin. A) alpha chains B) beta chains C) iron atom in the heme groups D) organic portion of the heme group
    73. 73. Releasing of oxygen into the tissues • Oxyhaemoglobin is a unstable compound. • The partial pressure of oxygen in the tissues (5.3 kPa) is lower than the partial pressure of oxygenated blood (13.3 kPa). • Oxyhaemoglobin releases the oxygen. HbO2  Hb + O2
    74. 74. Removal of carbon dioxide • Tissue cells produce large amount of CO2 in the metabolism processes. • The partial pressure of CO2 in the tissues is higher (6.0 kPa) than that of the blood plasma (5.3 kPa). • Carbon dioxide diffuses into the plasma. • Most carbon dioxide is transported as bicarbonate / hydrogen carbonate ion (HCO3 - )碳酸氢离子 to the aveoli. CO2 + H2O  HCO3 - + H+
    75. 75. Expel of carbon dioxide • The carbon dioxide enters the lung with the deoxygenated pulmonary artery肺动脉. • The carbon dioxide partial pressure in the alveoli is lower (5.3 kPa) than that of the blood capillaries (6.0 kPa). • The HCO3 - ions in the blood capillaries are rapidly converted into carbon dioxide and water HCO3 - + H+  CO2 + H2O • Carbon dioxide diffuses into the alveoli and is removed from the body through the respiratory tract.
    76. 76. Quiz • Bicarbonate ion (HCO3 -) and hydrogen (H+) ions result from a reaction of ____ with water. A) oxygen B) hydrogen C) carbon dioxide D) carbon monoxide
    77. 77. Summary • Gasses diffuse from a region of high partial pressure to a region of low partial pressure. • Aka gasses move down the partial pressure gradient. • Oxygen is transported as oxyhaemoglobin. • Carbon dioxide is transported as bicarbonate (HCO3 -). Gases Alveoli ⇄ deoxygenated blood Oxygenated blood ⇄ tissue Oxygen 13.3 KPa  5.3 KPa 13.3 KPa  5.3 KPa Carbon dioxide 5.3 KPa  6.0 KPa 5.3 KPa  6.0 KPa
    78. 78. 7.3.2 Adaptations of the alveoli to the exchange of gases
    79. 79. Large surface area • Alveoli provide an extremely large surface area for the exchange of gases.
    80. 80. Extensive blood capillary network • The alveoli are surrounded by a network of blood capillary. • Oxygen is brought away rapidly through diffusion and blood flow, thus promoting the exchange of gases.
    81. 81. Thin walls • The alveolar wall and the capillary wall are only made up of a single layer of cells. • They share a basal lamina. • Their total thickness of about 0.0005 mm, therefore gases can diffuse through easily.
    82. 82. Lengthened time for exchange of gases • The diameter of the blood capillaries covering the alveoli is slightly smaller than the diameter of the red blood cells. • Hence the red blood cell found in the capillaries become oval in shape and they flow slowly through the capillaries • increase in the surface area • Increase in time When the lungs inflated, the RBC are parallel to the alveoli wall, maximizing their contact with the epithelial cells.
    83. 83. Moisture • A thin film of moisture is found at the inner surface of the alveolar wall. • It can dissolve O2 and CO2 thereby facilitating the diffusion of gases
    84. 84. Summary • Adaptations of the alveoli to the exchange of gases are: • Moist surface, • Large surface area, • Thin alveolar walls, • Extensive narrow blood capillary network.
    85. 85. 7.4 Gaseous exchange in plant
    86. 86. Gas exchange by diffusion through stomata气孔 and lenticels皮孔.
    87. 87. Stomata • from Greek στόμα "mouth" • A stoma is a pore, found in the epidermis of leaves, stems, and other organs, that facilitates gas exchange. • Stomata are bordered by specialized parenchyma cells called guard cells that regulate the size of the stomatal opening. • Most of the vascular plants, including angiosperms, gymnosperms, ferns etc. possess stomata on the epidermis of the leaves or green young stem. Stomata of extant ferns and gymnosperms (a, psilophyte松叶蕨类; b, fern; c, cycad; d, ginkgophyte 苏铁; e, f, conifers; all from Kew microscope slide collection, except b and f, which are differential- interference contrast images of cleared leaves)
    88. 88. Function of stomata • The exchange of carbon dioxide and oxygen gas, and the loss of water vapour occur at stomata. • It is estimated that about 90% of the exchange of gases between the plant body and the external environment occurs at the stomata.
    89. 89. Stomata on the leaves • Most dicotyledons双子叶 plants, such as sunflower, usually have more stomata on the lower epidermis than the upper epidermis. • Most monocotyledons单子叶 plants, such as wheat, the numbers of stomata on the upper and lower epidermis are about the same.
    90. 90. Gas exchange in the leaf • The stomata are connected or linked with the spaces formed between the loosely arranged mesophyll cells. • Air moves into the leaf through the stomata, then filled the air spaces and come into contact with the surfaces of the mesophyll cells and other cells. • The surfaces of these cells are always kept moist to facilitate the exchange of gases.
    91. 91. Gaseous exchange in the stem • Stomata can also be found on young and tender stem. • The stem of woody plants has no stoma but they have lenticels. • From Latin lens ‘lentil’ 扁豆 Corn stem. stoma
    92. 92. Lenticels • A lenticel is a porous tissue consisting of cells with large intercellular spaces in the periderm of woody stems and roots of dicotyledonous flowering plants.
    93. 93. Ventilation in the stem of perennial woody plants • In perennial woody plants, most of the stem are lignified dead cells, hence oxygen is not required. • Therefore, aeration or ventilation between the lenticels and the spaces between the cells is enough. Drawing of a sector of a cross section through a 5-year old twig from a basswood tree (Tilia).
    94. 94. Gas exchange in the roots • The root hairs of roots and the epidermis of young roots can carry out exchange of gases with the air in the soil. • Root hair increases the surface area. • Gas exchange in roots requires the soil to be moist.
    95. 95. Diffusion of air within the plant body • The spaces between the cells in a plant are filled with gases. • These spaces are interconnected and gases are able to diffuse to every part of the plant body through these air spaces.
    96. 96. Summary • Gas exchange in plants occurs by diffusion. • The openings on plants are stomata and lenticels.

    ×