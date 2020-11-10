Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
제14회 공개 SW 개발자대회 출품작 팀장 이정민 팀원 박예주팀명 골드팀
Project Overview 당신의 데이터에 대한 스토리텔링 데이터 분석 초보자도 쉽게 데이터 분석을 접근할 수 있도록 가이드 브라우져 내에서 Serverless 아키텍쳐로 파이썬 코드를 실행하는 패턴 구현 머신 러닝...
Container Pod Container Pod Container Pod Node Python-in-Browser Architecture WebAssembly로 컴파일된 Python 을 브라우져 내에서 실행 Multi...
Near-infinite Scalability Serverless로 구현된 정적 사이트, Vercel은 Lambda 함수가 없을 경우 무료 기존 아키텍쳐 (Kubernetes) Pyodide를 이용한 아키텍쳐 운영비가 ...
See Gold in Action AirBnB 뉴욕 Listings 데이터셋을 사용한 시연 2019년 AirBnB 뉴욕 매물 18,737개
Git Workflow 모든 Commit에 코드 리뷰, 빌드, 배포 자동화 Commit Next.js에 특화된 Serverless 사이트 Cloud Provider Push Build Trigger Deploy Java...
공개 SW 적절성 다수의 오픈소스 라이러리를 비교/분석하여 성능이 좋은 프로젝트들만 엄선 TypeScript Next.js SASS Pyodide.jsBootstrap Framer Motion Pandas NumPy V...
코드 품질 및 코드 리뷰 코드 스타일, 보안, 성능, 복잡도 모두 A등급 유지 DeepScan, Codacy 모두 최상위 등급 아닐 경우 바로 수정
Vercel Build Log 확인 DevOps - Continuous Deployment 모든 Commit에 대해 자동으로 Build and Deploy 빌드 에러시 GitHub 및 이메일 알림으로 확인 가능
프로젝트 관리 미팅은 주 1회, 작은 단위의 Task 칸반보드로 공유
커뮤니티 활동 Bug Report, Pull Request, Gitter 기술토론 8월 26일 GitHub Issues 버그 리포트 10월 29일 GitHub 기술 토론9월 26일 GitHub Pull Request 상...
활용성 Pyodide를 활용한 방향 제시 기존 에뮬레이터로 불가능했던 파이썬 웹앱 구현기존 Python 서버 운영 비용 감소 NumPy를 이용한 브라우져 내에서의 병렬 연산브라우져 내에서의 Python 스택을 활용한 데...
Project Roadmap 오픈소스개발자대회를 넘어… Thread (Web Worker)를 사용하여 파이썬 코드 실행 Scikit-Learn을 활용한 여러 전처리 추가 (StandardScalar, MinMaxScal...
질의 응답 감사합니다.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gold.is 2차 심사 발표자료

25 views

Published on

2020 제 14회 공개 SW 개발자대회 골드팀 발표자료

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gold.is 2차 심사 발표자료

  1. 1. 제14회 공개 SW 개발자대회 출품작 팀장 이정민 팀원 박예주팀명 골드팀
  2. 2. Project Overview 당신의 데이터에 대한 스토리텔링 데이터 분석 초보자도 쉽게 데이터 분석을 접근할 수 있도록 가이드 브라우져 내에서 Serverless 아키텍쳐로 파이썬 코드를 실행하는 패턴 구현 머신 러닝을 모델링 이전 가능한 전처리 제안
  3. 3. Container Pod Container Pod Container Pod Node Python-in-Browser Architecture WebAssembly로 컴파일된 Python 을 브라우져 내에서 실행 Multi-user Python 코드 실행을 위한 기존 아키텍쳐 Gold.is가 Pyodide를 이용해 구현한 아키텍쳐 Pyodide.js WebAssembly로 Compile된 Python Runtime Python을 서버 없이 클라이언트에서 바로 실행 Python과 Javascript Thread가 메모리 주소 공유 Pyodide.js Pyodide.js Pyodide.js Python Code Result Kubernetes 클러스터 내의 Node
  4. 4. Near-infinite Scalability Serverless로 구현된 정적 사이트, Vercel은 Lambda 함수가 없을 경우 무료 기존 아키텍쳐 (Kubernetes) Pyodide를 이용한 아키텍쳐 운영비가 동시 접속자 수에 비례하여 Linear하게 증가 운영비 0 (도메인 등록비 제외)
  5. 5. See Gold in Action AirBnB 뉴욕 Listings 데이터셋을 사용한 시연 2019년 AirBnB 뉴욕 매물 18,737개
  6. 6. Git Workflow 모든 Commit에 코드 리뷰, 빌드, 배포 자동화 Commit Next.js에 특화된 Serverless 사이트 Cloud Provider Push Build Trigger Deploy Javascript, Typescript, React에 특화된 정적 분석 도구 코드 스타일, 보안, 성능, 복잡도 자동 코드 리뷰 도구 Webhook Webhook icn1 sfo1 cdg1 gru1 syd1 CDN (15 AWS Regions) 한국에서 접속 sin1 프랑스에서 접속
  7. 7. 공개 SW 적절성 다수의 오픈소스 라이러리를 비교/분석하여 성능이 좋은 프로젝트들만 엄선 TypeScript Next.js SASS Pyodide.jsBootstrap Framer Motion Pandas NumPy Victory Ace Editor
  8. 8. 코드 품질 및 코드 리뷰 코드 스타일, 보안, 성능, 복잡도 모두 A등급 유지 DeepScan, Codacy 모두 최상위 등급 아닐 경우 바로 수정
  9. 9. Vercel Build Log 확인 DevOps - Continuous Deployment 모든 Commit에 대해 자동으로 Build and Deploy 빌드 에러시 GitHub 및 이메일 알림으로 확인 가능
  10. 10. 프로젝트 관리 미팅은 주 1회, 작은 단위의 Task 칸반보드로 공유
  11. 11. 커뮤니티 활동 Bug Report, Pull Request, Gitter 기술토론 8월 26일 GitHub Issues 버그 리포트 10월 29일 GitHub 기술 토론9월 26일 GitHub Pull Request 상시 참여 Gitter Pyodide Community
  12. 12. 활용성 Pyodide를 활용한 방향 제시 기존 에뮬레이터로 불가능했던 파이썬 웹앱 구현기존 Python 서버 운영 비용 감소 NumPy를 이용한 브라우져 내에서의 병렬 연산브라우져 내에서의 Python 스택을 활용한 데이터 분석 Pyodide의 가능성 제시
  13. 13. Project Roadmap 오픈소스개발자대회를 넘어… Thread (Web Worker)를 사용하여 파이썬 코드 실행 Scikit-Learn을 활용한 여러 전처리 추가 (StandardScalar, MinMaxScalar, …) 코드 에디터 기능 확장 State Management 최적화
  14. 14. 질의 응답 감사합니다.

×