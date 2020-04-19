Successfully reported this slideshow.
PARTES DE LA TARJETA MADRE
BIOS • La BIOS es un chip o circuito integrado que en su interior almacena una serie de rutinas de software que ponen en funcionamiento el resto del hardware de la placa base.
¿CÓMO FUNCIONA LA BIOS? • El propósito de esta pieza de hardware es, una vez que prendemos la computadora, inicializar y c...
RANURAS PCI • La ranura PCI es un receptáculo para una tarjeta de expansión PCI. La ranura de la tarjeta recibe y mantiene...
¿CÓMO FUNCIONAN LAS RANURAS PCI? • La ranura de la tarjeta recibe y mantiene firmemente en su lugar la información de la t...
RANURAS IDE • RANURA (IDE) Es un estándar de interfaz para la conexión de los dispositivos de almacenamiento masivo de dat...
PILA • Es una pequeña batería de 3v (a veces 5v) la cual va en la placa madre del PC. • A diferencia de la batería de un p...
FUNCIÓN DE LA PILA La función de la pila tipo botón es entregarle energía continua a la placa madre para que almacene la i...
DISIPADOR DE CALOR • Un disipador es un instrumento que se utiliza para bajar la temperatura de algunos componentes electrónicos , como la CPU o la tarjeta gráfica.
FUNCIÓN DEL DISIPADOR DE CALOR • Su funcionamiento se basa en la segunda ley de la termodinámica, transfiriendo el calor de la parte caliente que se desea disipar al aire.
  1. 1. PARTES DE LA TARJETA MADRE
  2. 2. BIOS • La BIOS es un chip o circuito integrado que en su interior almacena una serie de rutinas de software que ponen en funcionamiento el resto del hardware de la placa base.
  3. 3. ¿CÓMO FUNCIONA LA BIOS? • El propósito de esta pieza de hardware es, una vez que prendemos la computadora, inicializar y configurar. Para una vez finalizado este paso, cargar el gestor de arranque para que comience a ejecutarse el sistema operativo predeterminado de la computadora. • Cabe destacar que la información necesaria para realizar su tarea se almacena en otro chip del tipo CMOS ubicado en la misma placa base, llamado CMOS, en este caso, para que los datos que contiene el chip no se pierdan, se utiliza una batería para alimentarlo.
  4. 4. RANURAS PCI • La ranura PCI es un receptáculo para una tarjeta de expansión PCI. La ranura de la tarjeta recibe y mantiene firmemente en su lugar la información de la tarjeta de expansión PCI y la placa base del ordenador se intercambia a través de la ranura.
  5. 5. ¿CÓMO FUNCIONAN LAS RANURAS PCI? • La ranura de la tarjeta recibe y mantiene firmemente en su lugar la información de la tarjeta de expansión PCI y la placa base del ordenador se intercambia a través de la ranura.
  6. 6. RANURAS IDE • RANURA (IDE) Es un estándar de interfaz para la conexión de los dispositivos de almacenamiento masivo de datos y las unidades ópticas que utiliza el estándar derivado de ATA y el estándar ATAPI.
  7. 7. PILA • Es una pequeña batería de 3v (a veces 5v) la cual va en la placa madre del PC. • A diferencia de la batería de un portátil estándar, la pila de la placa base no alimenta el PC mientras lo estás usando.
  8. 8. FUNCIÓN DE LA PILA La función de la pila tipo botón es entregarle energía continua a la placa madre para que almacene la información de los BIOS y ser guardada en la memoria RAM CMOS, cuando la pila se saca la BIOS se resetean
  9. 9. DISIPADOR DE CALOR • Un disipador es un instrumento que se utiliza para bajar la temperatura de algunos componentes electrónicos , como la CPU o la tarjeta gráfica.
  10. 10. FUNCIÓN DEL DISIPADOR DE CALOR • Su funcionamiento se basa en la segunda ley de la termodinámica, transfiriendo el calor de la parte caliente que se desea disipar al aire.

