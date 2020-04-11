Entornos equipo4 actividadclase_g1docsab_zitacuaro

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 UNIVERSIDAD CONTEMPORÁNEA DE LAS AMÉRICAS DOCTORADO EN EDUCACIÓN ASIGNATURA: Educación en entornos virtuales ASESOR: Dr. Marco Alanís Martínez TRABAJO: Actividades de desarrollo ELABORADO POR: Mtra. Imelda Yazmín Martínez Loza Zitácuaro Michoacán, abril del 2020.
  2. 2. 2 ÍNDICE Temas Pág. Educación y tecnologías de la información y la comunicación Diagrama de conceptos………………………………………………………………………….. 3 Los entornos virtuales de aprendizaje Mapa mental………………………………………………………………………………………. 4 Las plataformas virtuales de aprendizaje Cuadro sinóptico………………………………………………………………………………….. 5 Criterios de elección de una EVA Red semántica……………………………………………………………………………………. 6 Criterios de calidad de una EVA Mapa conceptual………………………………………………………………………………….. 7 Obstáculos para la implementación de una EVA Árbol de conocimientos………………………………………………………………………….. 8
  3. 3. 3 DIAGRAMA DE CONCEPTOS “EDUCACIÓN Y TECNOLOGÍAS DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y LA COMUNICACIÓN” PALABRAS CLAVES CARACTERISTICAS DE LA CLASIFICACIÓN SIEMPRE PRESENTE ALGUNAS VECES PRESENTE NUNCA PRESENTE Tic Interacción Enseñanza Aprendizaje Ordenador Internet Tecnología Comunicación Servicios Informática Telecomunicaciones Audio-video-hipertexto Conjunto Ambientes virtuales Aplicaciones Tac Dispositivos Información Aprendizaje Novedades Actualización Comunicación Información Consulta Ambientes Uso Diseñadores Diversidad Investigación Confusión Interacción Libertad Recreación Aislamiento Curiosidad Movilización de saberes Aprendizaje significativo Desarrollo Competencias Dependencia Pereza Contacto humano Comprensión Aislamiento geográfico EJEMPLOS CONTRAEJEMPLOS Retos Videojuegos Tabletas Libros digitales Laptop Software Servicios de mensajería instant. Plataformas Comercio electrónico Correo electrónico Búsqueda de información Televisión por suscripción Pizarra digital interactiva Libreta Correo postal Libros de texto Bibliotecas Pizarrón Actualización (nativos digitales) Transformación Reinvención Analfabetismo Calidad Sistema adecuado TECNOLOGÍAS DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y COMUNICACIÓN EDUCACIÓN EN ENTORNOS VIRTUALES DEFINICIÓN: Thompson y Strickland, (2004) definen las tecnologías de información y comunicación, como aquellos dispositivos, herramientas, equipos y componentes electrónicos, capaces de manipular información que soportan el
  4. 4. 4 MAPA SINÓPTICO. EQUIPO III. PLATAFORMAS VIRTUALES. Entornos virtuales de aprendizaje EVA es Ayuda a: Características Interactividad Propician Flexibilidad Escalabilidad Capacidad Para funcionar con: Estandarización Fundamentos teóricos Van Meerienboer Schnotz y Bannert MOODLE Concepto: Propósitos: Es una aplicación web Creación y actualización de cursos, tareas en línea
  5. 5. 5 Plataformasvirtualesdeaprendizaje BLACKBOAR D Compañía estadounidense de tecnología educativa Programa de aprendizajes en línea Leam, Collaborate, Connect, Mobile, Analitycs • • • , e-learning, construir y administrar cursos en línea • , Plataforma virtual “sistemas para la gestión de aprendizaje Facilitar la capacitación a distancia, evaluar y apoyar LMS bajo licencia y LMS como recurso educativo Flexibilidad, interactividad, estandarización y integración Ventajas: Interacción docente alumno. Aprendizaje complemento Ventajas: Flexible. Almacenamiento. Buena comunicación. Buena información. Ventajas: Permite estudiar en cualquier momento. Fácil uso. Fácil actualización
  6. 6. 6 RED SEMANTICA: CRÍTERIOS DE ELECCIÓN DE UN EVA EQUIPO 4 Escalabilidad Sistema operativo Calidad técnica Evalúan Aprendizaje digital Enseñanza a distancia Actividades interactivas pedagógica Es un Sus son También que y Sus Contiene Se Trabajo colaborativo
  7. 7. 7 Basados en la Formación onlineA través de plataformas (LMS). Realizada Se divide en CALIDAD TÉCNICA Contiene Características y técnicas Son Infraestructur a tecnológica Coste de accesos Facilidad de navegación CALIDAD ORGANIZATIVA Y CREATIVA Consiste en potencialidades organizativas, y creativas Las cuales son Integración CALIDAD COMUNICACIONAL Permiten en las plataformas El uso de CALIDAD DIDÁCTICA Basadas en los principios • Orden y claridad • Andamiaje cognoscitivo • Aprendizaje significativo EQUIPO 5
  8. 8. 8 OBSTACULOS PARA LA IMPLEMENTACIÓN DE ENTORNOS VIRTUALES DE APRENDIZAJE

