Yazmín Rocio Barbosa Hernández PFC ENSO – IV Semestre 2016
ANTECEDENTES HISTÓRICOS
Década de los 50s Oferta educativa para el sector rural: • Mínima • De difícil acceso • Pocos estudiantes por grado • Escu...
1961 Colombia Proyecto piloto Unesco Primera escuela unitaria
1976 Experiencias acumuladas Logros Limitaciones Necesidades básicas de las comunidades Experiencias de otros modelos Avan...
CAMBIOS SIGNIFICATIVOS EN LA EDUCACIÓN RURAL Nueva metodología participativa Guías de aprendizaje Cambios en las estrategi...
QUÉ ES ESCUELA NUEVA Opción educativa formal, estructurada Alternativa pedagógica Principios y fundamentos de las pedagogí...
Actualmente se considera Escuela Nueva como un modelo educativo porque presenta de manera explícita: Una propuesta pedagóg...
Propuesta pedagógica La construcción social de los conocimientos La importancia de los contextos para lograr aprendizajes ...
Propuesta metodológica • El currículo de Escuela Nueva permite que sea incluido y articulado al PEI y en este marco se des...
Propuesta didáctica • Es coherente con la metodología de aprendizaje colaborativo, que reconoce como indispensables y vali...
• Estos componentes son coherentes entre sí y hacen de Escuela Nueva un modelo pertinente para atender necesidades del paí...
PRINCIPIOS PEDAGÓGICOS QUE SUSTENTAN LA ESCUELA NUEVA • En el año 2000, el MEN publicó el texto La Escuela Nueva frente a ...
a. La experiencia natural
b. La actividad
c. El diseño del medio ambiente
d. Individualización
e. El desarrollo progresivo
f. El antiautoritarismo y el gobierno
g. La actividad grupal
h. La actividad lúdica
i. El afecto
j. El buen maestro
k. Adaptabilidad
CIBERGRAFÍA • http://www.mineducacion.gov.co/1759/articles- 340089_archivopdf_orientaciones_pedagogicas_tomoI.pdf
  1. 1. Yazmín Rocio Barbosa Hernández PFC ENSO – IV Semestre 2016
  2. 2. ANTECEDENTES HISTÓRICOS
  3. 3. Década de los 50s Oferta educativa para el sector rural: • Mínima • De difícil acceso • Pocos estudiantes por grado • Escuelas con uno o dos docentes • Calendarios flexibles
  4. 4. 1961 Colombia Proyecto piloto Unesco Primera escuela unitaria
  5. 5. 1976 Experiencias acumuladas Logros Limitaciones Necesidades básicas de las comunidades Experiencias de otros modelos Avances educativos
  6. 6. CAMBIOS SIGNIFICATIVOS EN LA EDUCACIÓN RURAL Nueva metodología participativa Guías de aprendizaje Cambios en las estrategias de capacitación Asistencia técnica Dotación de bibliotecas
  7. 7. QUÉ ES ESCUELA NUEVA Opción educativa formal, estructurada Alternativa pedagógica Principios y fundamentos de las pedagogías activas Atiende necesidades reales de la población rural
  8. 8. Actualmente se considera Escuela Nueva como un modelo educativo porque presenta de manera explícita: Una propuesta pedagógica (activa) Una propuesta metodológica Una propuesta didáctica
  9. 9. Propuesta pedagógica La construcción social de los conocimientos La importancia de los contextos para lograr aprendizajes significativos La función de las interacciones entre docentes, estudiantes y conocimientos en el aula La necesidad de atender diferentes ritmos de aprendizaje El carácter formativo, participativo y permanente de la evaluación La contribución de todas las áreas al desarrollo de las competencias La importancia de cultivar la creatividad y el pensamiento divergente
  10. 10. Propuesta metodológica • El currículo de Escuela Nueva permite que sea incluido y articulado al PEI y en este marco se desarrollen los proyectos pedagógicos transversales
  11. 11. Propuesta didáctica • Es coherente con la metodología de aprendizaje colaborativo, que reconoce como indispensables y valiosas las funciones de los estudiantes, los docentes y los conocimientos. Se encuentra explícito en las actividades A, B, C y D de las guías que conforman las unidades de cada cartilla
  12. 12. • Estos componentes son coherentes entre sí y hacen de Escuela Nueva un modelo pertinente para atender necesidades del país; le permiten desarrollar algunas de las políticas, planes y proyectos sociales, ofrecer educación básica completa con calidad y equidad y cumplir las metas de atención a los niños y niñas de la zona rural dispersa • Estos componentes están intrínsecamente relacionados porque integran una tríada (propuesta pedagógica, metodológica y didáctica) que se genera y se realimenta a partir de los aprendizajes logrados. En la práctica los tres constituyen un todo; solo en el análisis se consideran separados.
  13. 13. PRINCIPIOS PEDAGÓGICOS QUE SUSTENTAN LA ESCUELA NUEVA • En el año 2000, el MEN publicó el texto La Escuela Nueva frente a los retos de la sociedad contemporánea. Fundamentos de Pedagogía para la Escuela del Siglo XXI, escrito por Rafael Flórez para la colección “Publicaciones para el Maestro”, en el cual se mencionan algunos de los principios pedagógicos del modelo:
  14. 14. a. La experiencia natural
  15. 15. b. La actividad
  16. 16. c. El diseño del medio ambiente
  17. 17. d. Individualización
  18. 18. e. El desarrollo progresivo
  19. 19. f. El antiautoritarismo y el gobierno
  20. 20. g. La actividad grupal
  21. 21. h. La actividad lúdica
  22. 22. i. El afecto
  23. 23. j. El buen maestro
  24. 24. k. Adaptabilidad
  25. 25. CIBERGRAFÍA • http://www.mineducacion.gov.co/1759/articles- 340089_archivopdf_orientaciones_pedagogicas_tomoI.pdf

