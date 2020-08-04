Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRANSFERENCIA DE EMBRIONES Por: Yazmin Elizabeth Aguirre Cale
Historia Al principio de los años 70 comenzó el gran interés comercial en la transferencia de embriones en el bovino y en ...
La transferencia de embriones es una técnica mediante la cual, los embriones (óvulos fertilizados) son colectados del cuer...
La técnica de la Transferencia de Embriones incluye varias etapas Inducción de la superovulación (donadora) Sincronización...
VACAS DONANTES El manejo de las donantes es uno de los puntos críticos. Si estas hembras no están reproductivamente bien y...
Selección y preparación de donantes • Haber presentado ciclos regulares desde temprana edad. • No requerir más de dos serv...
Protocolos de superovulación de vacas donadoras Existen varios protocolos de superovulación de vacas. Los protocolos puede...
VACAS RECEPTORAS .; La receptora es el complemento fundamental y determinante para el éxito del programa de T.E. La selecc...
• Deben ser cruzas de razas lecheras y razas cebuinas, • Libre de enfermedades reproductivas • De probada fertilidad y hab...
Programas de sincronización
COLECTA DE EMBRIONES La colecta de embriones se hace al día 7 después de la primera I.A. de la vaca donadora, mediante un ...
MaterialesMesa para la instalación de materiales Ecógrafo Guantes de palpación Gel usado como lubricante Papel de limpieza...
Métodos de Recolección Circuito cerrado con flujo continúo Con este método se emplean catéteres de 3 vías, rígidos o flexi...
Circuito cerrado con flujo discontinuo Con este método se usa el catéter de 2 vías, una jeringa de 50-60 ml, una válvula a...
Circuito abierto con flujo discontinuo Esta técnica se emplea con los catéteres flexibles de 2 vías y no requiere de tubul...
PROCEDIMIENTOS DE RECOLECCIÓN DE EMBRIONES Primero el área de trabajo deberá estar en buenas condiciones para no estresar ...
Tratamiento de los embriones en el laboratorio Evaluación de los embriones La evaluación de los embriones bovinos debe ser...
La Mórula compacta Blastocisto temprano Blastocisto temprano Blastocisto Blastocisto expandido •Blastocisto protruido
Clasificación de embriones Excelente El desarrollo corresponde al día de la recolección. No existen defectos visibles. Los...
Bueno El embrión tiene muy pocos blastómeros desprendidos de la masa celular y/o posee una pequeña cantidad de detritus ce...
Malo El embrión posee muchos defectos: los correspondientes al Grado 3 más desarrollo retardado, seria ruptura de la zona ...
Procedimientos para el aislamiento de los embriones Al finalizar la colecta de los embriones el técnico del laboratorio de...
Llenado de la pajilla para embriones Antes del llenado de las pajillas los embriones deben estar en una solución de glicer...
Para llenarla, primero se llena de solución de glicerol o etilenglicol, luego un espacio de aire; en el siguiente espacio ...
Preparación del equipo de congelamiento El equipo utilizado debe estar como punto de inicio a -0.6°C y un punto final de -...
Cristalización Para cristalizar el medio que está dentro de las pajillas hay que colocarlas en el equipo de congelamiento ...
Pasar las pajillas al tanque de congelamiento con nitrógeno líquido a - 196°C La descongelación se debe hacer lo más rápid...
Envasado de los embriones El material de las pajuelas debe ser capaz de transmitir el calor y la transición entre la tempe...
Estas pajuelas deben ir identificadas, algunos de estos datos son: Unidad de identificación básica. Fecha de congelación. ...
Congelación Cuando los embriones se encuentran encapsulados en las respectivas pajuelas, la temperatura se baja lentamente...
GRACIAS
  1. 1. TRANSFERENCIA DE EMBRIONES Por: Yazmin Elizabeth Aguirre Cale
  2. 2. Historia Al principio de los años 70 comenzó el gran interés comercial en la transferencia de embriones en el bovino y en el año de 1973 se realizó la primera transferencia exitosa de un embrión congelado. Expectativas de los productores de ganado de leche y carne a nivel mundial, con el propósito de mejorar los hatos para obtener mejores rendimientos y con ello mayor beneficio económico. En los últimos años los programas de transferencia han crecido demasiado en los estados unidos, Brasil y Colombia. Cada año ocurren de 40.000 a 50.000 preñeces por T.E. en ganado de carne comparado con un 20% en 1972, y aproximadamente el 90% de embriones transferidos provienen de ganado lechero En cuanto a Europa, en el año 2007 el país con más embriones transferidos fue Francia con 28.442, mientras que España está ubicada en el número 12 con 1.257 embriones transferidos
  3. 3. La transferencia de embriones es una técnica mediante la cual, los embriones (óvulos fertilizados) son colectados del cuerno uterino de la hembra antes de la nidación (donadora), y transferidos al cuerno uterino de otras hembras para completar su gestación (receptoras).
  4. 4. La técnica de la Transferencia de Embriones incluye varias etapas Inducción de la superovulación (donadora) Sincronización del ciclo estral (receptoras) Recolección de los embriones (donadora) Clasificación de los embriones Almacenamiento por corto plazo y cultivo Transferencia de los embriones (receptoras).
  5. 5. VACAS DONANTES El manejo de las donantes es uno de los puntos críticos. Si estas hembras no están reproductivamente bien y en un adecuado estado de balance nutricional el programa puede fracasar antes de haber comenzado.
  6. 6. Selección y preparación de donantes • Haber presentado ciclos regulares desde temprana edad. • No requerir más de dos servicios por concepción. • No presentar defectos de conformación o genéticos detectables. • Tener de 3- 10 años de edad. • Debe tener un promedio de día entre calores entre 17 y 24 días. • No deben existir alteraciones en su aparato reproductor. (quistes, adherencias, infecciones) • Las vacas deben ser de alto valor genético. • Deben ser animales libres de parásitos internos y externos. • Buena condición corporal de 3 – 3,5 en escala del 1 al 5.
  7. 7. Protocolos de superovulación de vacas donadoras Existen varios protocolos de superovulación de vacas. Los protocolos pueden variar en tiempo, cantidad de dosis y al manejo que se le da.
  8. 8. VACAS RECEPTORAS .; La receptora es el complemento fundamental y determinante para el éxito del programa de T.E. La selección de la receptora desde el punto de vista genético no tiene mayor consecuencia en la T.E Aunque no se debe descartar el efecto que tiene la habilidad materna (como carácter genético), las óptimas condiciones de clima, el buen manejo y la excelente alimentación sobre la implantación y el desarrollo de los embriones transferidos
  9. 9. • Deben ser cruzas de razas lecheras y razas cebuinas, • Libre de enfermedades reproductivas • De probada fertilidad y habilidad materna • Tener condición corporal de 2.5 a 3.0 • Ciclicidad, ya sea vaca o novilla • Excelente nivel nutricional • Cruza con línea lechera, temperamento tranquilo y evidente amplitud pélvica • Talla media o grande • Que haya parido sin dificultad y destetado la cría de buen tamaño y peso
  10. 10. Programas de sincronización
  11. 11. COLECTA DE EMBRIONES La colecta de embriones se hace al día 7 después de la primera I.A. de la vaca donadora, mediante un lavado uterino transcervical. En este momento se puede encontrar embriones en estadios de mórula y blastocisto, estos son más estables que los demás estadios lo que hace posible que sean transferidos directamente (transferencia en fresco) o que resistan a actividades como la congelación y micromanipulación.
  12. 12. MaterialesMesa para la instalación de materiales Ecógrafo Guantes de palpación Gel usado como lubricante Papel de limpieza Jeringas (50ml,) Agujas para la aplicación de Lidocaína como anestésico. Catéter de Folley Estilete (Es una varilla metálica en acero quirúrgico, el estilete se introduce en el catéter Folley). Medio de lavado
  13. 13. Métodos de Recolección Circuito cerrado con flujo continúo Con este método se emplean catéteres de 3 vías, rígidos o flexibles. Una vía, destinada a la inyección del medio de lavaje, se conecta al frasco que contiene la solución por medio de una tubuladura de goma látex o silicona. La solución puede inyectarse por gravedad, colocando el frasco con el medio a aproximadamente 1 ml por encima del frasco recolector o con una jeringa, con el mismo procedimiento que el método de flujo discontinuo.
  14. 14. Circuito cerrado con flujo discontinuo Con este método se usa el catéter de 2 vías, una jeringa de 50-60 ml, una válvula automática o manual, una unión de vidrio o plástico en forma de T o Y y las tubuladuras. La válvula, que se coloca a la salida del frasco, permite extraer el medio e inyectar en el interior del cuerno uterino. Luego de la inyección de un volumen variable de medio (30-50 ml) se interrumpe el flujo de llenado para proceder a la segunda maniobra; el cuerno es vaciado por la misma vía.
  15. 15. Circuito abierto con flujo discontinuo Esta técnica se emplea con los catéteres flexibles de 2 vías y no requiere de tubuladuras. El medio se inyecta y recolecta por la misma vía y con la misma jeringa (50 ml). Con esta se descarga un volumen de medio fijado por el operador quien, como en el caso anterior, debe palpar el cuerno uterino determinando y controlando su llenado a fin de evitar lesiones de la pared uterina por exceso de medio. Algunos operadores fijan y masajean el útero durante la inyección del medio. Esta operación es particularmente importante cuando el animal no está fijado con una elevación del tren anterior, que facilite el retorno del líquido de lavado
  16. 16. PROCEDIMIENTOS DE RECOLECCIÓN DE EMBRIONES Primero el área de trabajo deberá estar en buenas condiciones para no estresar a la vaca y desinfectada para evitar cualquier contaminación. Los equipos y materiales necesarios para colectar embriones deben estar preparados una vez la vaca está en la prensa, los cuales también deben estar esterilizados (en caso de reutilizar materiales) y listos para poder empezar a colectar. Los medios que se utilizan para colectar deben estar en baño María a una temperatura de 37°C, similar a la temperatura corporal de la vaca, para evitar el choque térmico a los embriones.
  17. 17. Tratamiento de los embriones en el laboratorio Evaluación de los embriones La evaluación de los embriones bovinos debe ser realizada con aumento de 50 - 100 X, con el embrión en una caja de cultivo pequeña. Es importante tener la habilidad de reconocer los diferentes estados de desarrollo para poder compararlos con el estado de desarrollo que el embrión debería tener con base en los días transcurridos desde el celo
  18. 18. La Mórula compacta Blastocisto temprano Blastocisto temprano Blastocisto Blastocisto expandido •Blastocisto protruido
  19. 19. Clasificación de embriones Excelente El desarrollo corresponde al día de la recolección. No existen defectos visibles. Los blastómeros son claramente visibles, de color y estructura uniformes, simétricos, de forma esferoide y la zona pelúcida está intacta
  20. 20. Bueno El embrión tiene muy pocos blastómeros desprendidos de la masa celular y/o posee una pequeña cantidad de detritus celulares. Su forma puede ser ligeramente irregular. Regular El embrión posee varios defectos: detritus celulares, forma irregular, de color muy oscuro o muy claro y/o ligero agrietamiento de la zona pelúcida .
  21. 21. Malo El embrión posee muchos defectos: los correspondientes al Grado 3 más desarrollo retardado, seria ruptura de la zona pelúcida, el embrión puede encontrarse parcialmente fuera de ella, forma muy asimétrica, tendencia a la desintegración como granulación o vacuolización de los blastómeros
  22. 22. Procedimientos para el aislamiento de los embriones Al finalizar la colecta de los embriones el técnico del laboratorio debe tener el equipo listo y preparado para buscar y manipular los embriones, se pasa el filtro al laboratorio y se hace dos lavados, inclinándose a 45° con una jeringa al cual se toma del medio de lavado que se utiliza en la colecta de los embriones
  23. 23. Llenado de la pajilla para embriones Antes del llenado de las pajillas los embriones deben estar en una solución de glicerol o etilenglicol, según las especificaciones del cliente, en un tiempo de 5 a 7 minutos. Se recomienda usar un plato diferente para tener los embriones en el glicerol o etilenglicol. Para llenar las pajillas se usa una jeringa, la cual se le adhiere la pajilla donde va a estar el embrión.
  24. 24. Para llenarla, primero se llena de solución de glicerol o etilenglicol, luego un espacio de aire; en el siguiente espacio deberá ir el embrión en la solución (porción media de la pajilla), seguido de un espacio de aire y al final de solución de glicerol o etilenglicol. De esta manera el embrión queda situado en el segmento central de la pajuela entre las dos burbujas de aire. El aire que se le adhiere a la pajilla es para que al momento de transferir el embrión no se quede en la pajilla y salga sin ningún problema.
  25. 25. Preparación del equipo de congelamiento El equipo utilizado debe estar como punto de inicio a -0.6°C y un punto final de -34.0°C a un descenso de - 0.53°C por minuto. La solución utilizada para el congelamiento es alcohol etílico al 70%.
  26. 26. Cristalización Para cristalizar el medio que está dentro de las pajillas hay que colocarlas en el equipo de congelamiento a -0.60°C de 2 a 3 minutos, tener lista una barra de cobre dentro del tanque de nitrógeno líquido, la cual se usará para frotar o pasarla por las pajillas que están dentro del equipo y favorecer la cristalización (en inglés se conoce como seeding)
  27. 27. Pasar las pajillas al tanque de congelamiento con nitrógeno líquido a - 196°C La descongelación se debe hacer lo más rápido posible en agua a 37°C. Cuando los embriones son criopreservados en un mismo medio, el agente crioprotector (glicerol) debe ser removido de las células del embrión, esto se logra lavando 4 ó 6 veces sucesivas en soluciones de concentración decreciente del crioprotector. Luego se hace una evaluación de los embriones, los que son aptos para la transferencia se colocan en pajillas de 0.5 ó 0.25 mL y se transfieren directamente.
  28. 28. Envasado de los embriones El material de las pajuelas debe ser capaz de transmitir el calor y la transición entre la temperatura a la que están mantenidos estos embriones y la temperatura del nitrógeno líquido. Este contenedor ha de estar muy bien cerrado, ya que si parte del nitrógeno líquido entra en contacto con los embriones puede causar la muerte de estos por daños físicos.
  29. 29. Estas pajuelas deben ir identificadas, algunos de estos datos son: Unidad de identificación básica. Fecha de congelación. Número propio de la pajuela Número de embriones. Información adicional de la donante y del toro
  30. 30. Congelación Cuando los embriones se encuentran encapsulados en las respectivas pajuelas, la temperatura se baja lentamente a una velocidad de 1-2ºC/min. Hasta alcanzar la temperatura objetivo, que ronda los -6ºC. Una vez se ha mantenido un tiempo la temperatura adecuada para que haya un intercambio osmótico entre el embrión y el líquido de congelación, se comienza a descender la temperatura de nuevo a una velocidad de 0,3- 0,5ºC/min hasta alcanzar los -35ºC.
  31. 31. GRACIAS

