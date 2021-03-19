Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
music video inspiration
cinematography ‘MuraMasa Love$ick’
fashion and location aesthetic ‘Jorja Smith & Preditah On My Mind’
editing style ‘Kali Uchis & Steve Lacy Just A Stranger’
‘Raveena - Headaches’ • Raveena encapsulates the beauty of a friendship manifesting into romance and a closer partnership....
‘Rex Orange County - Best Friend’ • this song starts slow which i feel leaves room for artistic potential in the video. it...
lyric analysis ‘Rex Orange County - Best Friend’
intro lyric analysis We’ve all been through this: We care about somebody a lot, and we think about them a lot, and we just...
chorus lyric analysis He’s conflicted because on one hand he wants her, and he knows that they could potentially have a gr...
verse lyric analysis With the cuss word placed where it is, this line gives off a sarcastic tone, which may be there to sh...
inspo
inspo
inspo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

inspo

3 views

Published on

yaz media

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

inspo

  1. 1. music video inspiration
  2. 2. cinematography ‘MuraMasa Love$ick’
  3. 3. fashion and location aesthetic ‘Jorja Smith & Preditah On My Mind’
  4. 4. editing style ‘Kali Uchis & Steve Lacy Just A Stranger’
  5. 5. ‘Raveena - Headaches’ • Raveena encapsulates the beauty of a friendship manifesting into romance and a closer partnership. She celebrates femininity and explores her sexuality, playing with gender roles within a same sex relationship. Her use of romantic pinks and reds emphasise the building of romance and compliments Raveena’s girly and feminine character. storyline inspo
  6. 6. ‘Rex Orange County - Best Friend’ • this song starts slow which i feel leaves room for artistic potential in the video. it eventually builds to a fun, upbeat, tempo, which aligns with what i want to go for. furthermore the lyrics align with the storyline of friends falling in love. the video will have girls which contrast with the main lyrics ‘favourite boy’ which is fun and playful, interpreting the lyrics diﬀerently. • the lyrics flirt and dance around the the idea of friends being potential lovers chosen song
  7. 7. lyric analysis ‘Rex Orange County - Best Friend’
  8. 8. intro lyric analysis We’ve all been through this: We care about somebody a lot, and we think about them a lot, and we just want a lot of them in general. But that person isn’t really aware, or doesn’t parallel that passion, so it can become a painful psychological cycle. the more you think about them, the more aware you become of the fact that they don’t care as much as you do. You check your phone because you’re hoping they’ve texted you, even though chances are they weren’t thinking about you at all. These opening lines capture the worst part of unrequited love: being surrounded by family and friends who already love you so much, yet just make it more difficult to understand why you’re so romantically unlovable.
  9. 9. chorus lyric analysis He’s conflicted because on one hand he wants her, and he knows that they could potentially have a great relationship yet he wants his dignity and pride by having the upper hand and moving on, hoping that it’ll make her upset that she lost him when she could have had him.
  10. 10. verse lyric analysis With the cuss word placed where it is, this line gives off a sarcastic tone, which may be there to show that even though others are giving him praise, it doesn’t feel as good as you’d expect. It may loop back to the line “But I still wanna break your heart and make you cry”, in the way that he’s trying to get this girl to pay attention to him by bragging about the attention he’s getting from others, but he also wants to make it seem like he’s doing great without her or her opinion.

×