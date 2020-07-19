Modul 2 kb 2 (finish)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SANDWICH PENGOLAHAN DAN PENYAJIAN MODUL 2 KB 2 Atat Siti Nurani. MSi
CAPAIAN PEMBELAJARAN MATA KULIAH MAHASISWA MAMPU MENJELASKAN BAHAN UNTUK PEMBUATAN SANDWICH MAHASISWA MAMPU MENJELASKAN AL...
Model dan Metode Pembelajaran Pendekatan Saintific Learning Model PBL Metode Ceramah, Diskusi, Tanya Jawab, Penugasan, Pra...
PENGERTIAN SANDWICH Sandwich yaitu Selembar atau 2 lembar bread yang diiris, diberi spread dan diisi filling : seperti dag...
Hidangan Sandwich berawal dari seorang pangeran yang bernama John Montaggo, seorang pangeran sandwich ke empat di Inggris....
Fungsi Sandwich
Garnish Bread Spread Filling KOMPOSISI SANDWICH
BAHAN SANDWICH 1. JENIS-JENIS BREAD FRENCH BREAD RYE BREAD BURGER BUNWHOLEMEAL BREADPITA BREAD
BAHAN SANDWICH 9 1. JENIS-JENIS BREAD White bread Whole Wheat Bread Toast BreadTortilaHot Dog Bun
BAHAN SANDWICH 2. SPREAD Butter Mayonnaise Spreads berfungsi untuk memberikan rasa, menambah kelembapan, sebagai pelekat, ...
BAHAN SANDWICH 3. FILLING (CHEESE) Process cheeseSwiss types Cheddar types Process cheese
BAHAN SANDWICH 3. FILLING (MEAT) Sosis Beef Burger Smoke Beef
BAHAN SANDWICH 3. FILLING (CHICKEN) Chicken Breast Chicken Nugget
BAHAN SANDWICH 3. FILLING (FISH) Sardines Shrimp Fried FishSalmonTuna
BAHAN SANDWICH 3. FILLING (VEGETABLE , EGG, FRUIT) Cucumber Lettuce StrawberryEggTomato
4.GARNISH Garnish yang dipergunakan sebaiknya sederhana, dapat dimakan, dan mempunyai rasa yang sesuai dengan filling yang...
Porsi Sandwich Bread Spread Filling Garnish 50-60 gram 10-15 gram 60-75 gram 40-50 gram
Peralatan
TIPE COLD SANDWICH Multidecker Sandwiches Terbuat lebih dari dua potong yang diisi, kemudian ditumpukan menjadi berlapis-l...
TIPE HOT SANDWICH Simple hot sandwiches Sandwich yang terbuat dari dua potong yang diisi dengan bahan isian panas biasanya...
1 2 3 4 Teknik Membuat Sandwich Trimming Memotong bagian yang tidak diperlukan seperti mengiris roti bagian pinggir yang k...
Langkah Langkah Pembuatan Cold Sandwich Mencuci tangan Cuci tangan sebelum bekerja, gunakan hand glove ketika akan menyusu...
Langkah Langkah Pembuatan Cold Sandwich Mengoles roti Oleskan olesan roti dengan cara mengoles dari kiri ke kanan lalu ke ...
Simpan dalam wadah Masukan dalam wadah tutup dengan kertas atau handuk lembab supaya tidak kering Sandwich yang telah dibu...
PENYAJIAN COLD SANDWICH Club Sandwich Cold Close Sandwich Dipotong segitiga Dijepit, menggunakan toothpick agar dapat dihi...
PENYAJIAN HOT SANDWICH Hot Close Sandwich Open Hot Sandwich Dihidangkan dengan sauce, gravy, cheese Dihidangkan tertutup M...
Suhu Penyajian Cold sandwich dihidangkan dengan temperatur 0-35°C sedangkan untuk hot sandwich, dihidangkan hangat, hasil ...
Terima Kasih Selamat Belajar dan Sukses
Modul 2 kb 2 (finish)

