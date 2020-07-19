M6 kb1 peluang usaha produk barang dan jasa

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan A. PENDAHULUAN 1. Deskrips...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa 4) Kegiatan Bel...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan usaha; 2) dasar-dasar peng...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa 4. Kerjakan tug...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan B. INTI 1. Capaian Pembela...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa "Wira" berarti ...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan yang diterjemahkan kedalam...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa assuming the ac...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan Kesimpulannya dari konsep ...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa hidupnya.Apaka...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan mempengaruhi sikap mental...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa Seorang wiraus...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan menghadapi resiko, dorong...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa mencurahkan se...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan 7) Desire for Intermediat...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa b. Faktor kebe...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan b) Bagi mahasiswa jurusan...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa Panel tersebut...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan 11%. Meskipun sebuah ide ...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa Pengalaman lai...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan Sumberdaya/ kemampuan- ke...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa tersebut, kond...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan Tabel. 1.1. Bidang dan Je...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa e) Perikanan (...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan Amerika, menyatakan bahwa...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa Sebagai contoh...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan Konsistensi dan kesuksesa...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa memberikan fas...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan akan mampu berjalan denga...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa 6). Faktor pem...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan sifat-sifat ini sekarang,...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa tahu ke mana h...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan Kenali dan mempertimbangk...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa b) Tidak memil...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan sesuai maka hasilnya tida...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa yang akan dica...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan pada gagalnya suatu usaha...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa yang sebenarny...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan m) Tidak Kreatif dan Inov...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa ke produk lain...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan otomatis pengelolaan keua...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa C. PENUTUP 1. ...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan a. INPRES No.4 Tahun 1996...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa a. 1,2,3,4,5 d...
Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan 9. Perhatikan pernyataan ...
Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa 3. Daftar Pust...
  0 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran
  1 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran A. PENDAHULUAN 1. Deskripsi Singkat Persoalan pengangguran di Indonesia pada dasarnya tidak terlepas dari seberapa besar peran pendidikan dalam mencetak lulusan yang umumnya lebih cenderung diarahkan untuk menjadi pencari kerja daripada menciptakan lapangan kerja. Padahal ketimpangan antara ketersedian lapangan kerja dengan pencari kerja sangat tidak seimbang. Oleh karenanya untuk mengatasi persoalan pengangguran perlu ada suatu kurikulum tambahan mengenai kewirausahaan dalam dunia pendidikan, khususnya pada pendidikan setingkat sekolah menengah atas, kejuruan maupun Aliyah karena pada pendidikan tingkat inilah orientasi anak didik sudah pada dunia kerja. Melalui konsep kurikulum kewirausahaan ini diharapkan anak didik dapat memiliki bekal keterampilan soft skill dan hard skill berwirausaha dengan cara memasukkan muatan kewirausahaan baik secara substansi nilai-nilai kewirausahaan maupun aplikasinya pada setiap proses pembelajaran. Secara garis besar Modul Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan ini membahas tentang empat esensi yang akan menjadi acuan para peserta, yaitu peluang usaha produk barang/jasa; prosedur pengujian kesesuaian; fungsi produk barang/jasa; serta kesesuaian hasil produk dengan rancangan. Modul ini dikemas dalam empat kegiatan belajar (4 KB) dan seluruhnya diberi alokasi waktu 32 jam pelajaran (JP), di mana masing masing kegiatan belajar terdiri atas 8 JP. Empat kegiatan belajar tersebut disusun dengan urutan sebagai berikut: 1) Kegiatan Belajar 1 : Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa 2) Kegiatan Belajar 2 : Prosedur Pengujian Kesesuaian 3) Kegiatan Belajar 3 : Fungsi Produk Barang/Jasa
  2 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran 4) Kegiatan Belajar 4 : Kesesuaian Hasil Produk dengan Rancangan Kegiatan belajar dalam modul ini akan dimulai dengan pemahaman terhadap peserta mengenai peluang usaha. Peluang usaha harus diperkenalkan kepada peserta, sehingga dapat memberikan pengetahuan dan pembentukan sikap wirausaha kepada siswa-siswinya. Selain tentang peluang usaha, peserta juga akan dibekali mengenai perilaku wirausaha dan konsep tentang kegagalan dan keberhasilan seorang wirausaha. Kegiatan belajar selanjutnya adalah prosedur pengujian kesesuaian. Pada kegiatan ini diharapkan peserta akan memperoleh pengetahuan, pengalaman, dan keterampilan dalam mengenal kelayakan produk barang/jasa dan prosedur pengujian kesesuaian fungsi produk barang/jasa. Kegiatan belajar berikutnya akan memberikan wawasan kepada peserta tentang fungsi produk barang/jasa. Diharapkan peserta dapat mengenali dan menerapkan prinsip-prinsip kemasan produk yang tepat, sehingga dapat menerapkanya kepada siswa-siswinya. Sementara itu, bagian akhir modul ini akan mengarahkan peserta untuk memahami cara menentukan kesesuaian hasil produk dengan rancangan. Melalui koompetensi ini diharapkan peserta dapat menyusun dan mengevaluasi produk barang/jasa yang telah dirancangnya. 2. Relevansi Kewirausahaan memiliki potensi yang besar untuk menjadi system yang dapat menanggulangi pengangguran dan persoalan keterhambatan dalam pembangunan lainnya. Dengan demikian, menjadi sangat relevan bagi pemerintah untuk memasukkan Kewirausahaan dalam kurikulum pembelajarannya. Relevansi antara tuntutan dunia kerja dan urgensi dunia pendidikan untuk menyiapkan pebelajar yang memiliki komepetsn iekwirausahaan dapat terlihat dalam modul ini yangmembahas tentang: 1) pengetahuan mengenai peluang
  3 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran usaha; 2) dasar-dasar pengelolaan bisnis baik berupa produk maupun jasa; 3) kemampuan mengetahui strategi bersaing; 4) mengelola modal, baik modal berbentuk materi maupun nonmateri; 5) menganalisis fungsi produk barang/jasa; dan 6) menentukan kesesuaian hasil produk dengan rancangan. Kompetensi-kompetensi tersebut di atas sangat diperlukan, khususnya bagi siapa saja yang beker
  5. 5. 4 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran 4. Kerjakan tugas-tugas, baik secara individu ataupun kelompokdengan jujur dan teliti serta bertanggungjawab. 5. Peserta tidak dibenarkan melanjutkan ke kegiatan belajarberikutnya, bila belum menguasai secara tuntas materi padakegiatan belajar sebelumnya. 6. Untuk kegiatan praktek diharapkan peserta selalu membacadan memahami teori yang mendukung materi praktek. 7. Perhatikan tentang alat-alat untuk kegiatan praktek, termasuktentang keselamatan kerja dalam menggunakan alat-alat praktek. 8. Setelah semua bahan ajar untuk mencapai satu kompetensi telahtuntas dipelajari, maka ajukan uji kompetensi. Instruktur: 1. Informasikan tentang bagaimana cara menggunakan modul,cara pembelajaran, cara penilaian, alat yang digunakan dan waktuyang dibutuhkan. 2. Berilah bimbingan kepada peserta bila mereka mendapatkankesulitan 3. Monitor dan catat kemajuan peserta dan berikan feedbackatas pencapaian pembelajaran peserta didik. 4. Selama proses pembelajaran tetaplah berada di dalamkelas/tempat belajar. 5. Untuk kegiatan praktek, gunakan sarana dan alat-alat yangdisesuaikan dengan modul, dapat dilakukan di kelas, tetapijauh lebih baik jika menggunakanlaboratorium kantor untukkegiatan tersebut.
  6. 6. 5 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran B. INTI 1. Capaian Pembelajaran Mata Kegiatan Menganalisis dan mengembangkan produk kreatif dan kewirausahaan 2. Pokok-Pokok Materi Dalam mempelajari produk kreatif dan kewirausahaan, diharapkan peserta dapat memahami tentang: a) Sikap dan Perilaku Seorang Wirausaha b) Faktor Keberhasilan dan Kegagalan Seorang Wirausaha 3. Uraian Materi Sebelum membahas lebih jauh tentang peluang usaha produk barang/jasa, maka alangkah baiknya kita memahami dulu sikap dan perilaku seorang wirausaha, serta faktor keberhasilan dan kegagalan seorang wirausaha sebagai pengantar dasar dalam mengidentifikasi dan meraih peluang usaha produk barang/jasa. a. Sikap dan Perilaku Seorang Wirausaha 1) Konsep Wirausaha Istilah kewirausahaan (entrepreneur) pertama kali diperkenalkan pada awal abad ke-18 oleh ekonom perancis, Richard Cantillon.Menurutnya, entrepreneur adalah “agent who buys means of production at certain prices in order to combine them”. Adapun makna secara etimologis wirausaha/wiraswasta berasal dari bahasa Sansekerta terdiri dari tiga suku kata: “wira”, “swa” dan “sta”. Gambar 1.1. Joseph Schumpeter Sumber: https://policonomy.wordpress.com
  7. 7. 6 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran “Wira” berarti manusia unggul, teladan, tangguh, berbudi luhur, berjiwa besar, berani, pahlawan, pionir, pendekar/pejuang, kemajuan, memiliki keagungan watak.“Swa” berarti sendiri, “Sta” berarti berdiri. Istilah kewirausahaan, pada dasarnya berasal dari terjemahan entrepreneur, yang dalam bahasa inggris dikenal dengan between taker atau go between. Pada abad pertengahan istilah entrepreneurdigunakan untuk menggambarkan seseorang actor yang memimpin proyek produksi. Konsep wirausaha secara lengkap dikemukakan oleh Joseph Schumpeter, yaitu sebagai orang yang mendobrak system ekonomi yang ada dengan memperkenalkan barang dan jasa yang baru, dengan menciptakan bentuk organisasi baru atau mengolah bahan baku baru. Orang tersebut melakukan kegiatannya melalui organisai bisnis yang baru ataupun yang telah ada.Dalam defenisi tersebut ditekankan bahwa wirausaha adalah orang yang melihat peluang kemudian menciptkan sebuah organisasi untuk memanfaatkan peluag tersebut. Sedangkan proses kewirausahaan adalah meliputi semua kegiatan fungsi dan tindakan untuk mengejar dan memanfaatkan peluang dengan menciptakan suatu organisasi. Istilah wirausaha dan wirswasta sering digunakan secara bersamaan, walaupun memiliki substansi yang agak berbeda. Selain itu defenisi kewirausahaan yang telah dipaparkan, kewirausahaan menurut Instruksi Presiden Republik Indonesia (INPRES) No. 4 Tahun 1995 tentang Gerakan Nasional Me-masyarakat-kan dan membudayakan yang berbunyi: Kewirausahaan adalah semangat, sikap, perilaku, dan kemampuan seseorang dalam menangani usaha dan/atau kegiatan yang mengarah pada upaya mencari menciptakan, menerapkan cara kerja, teknologi dan produk baru dengan meningkatkan efisiensi dalam rangka memberikan pelayanan yang lebih baik dan/atau memperoleh keuntungan yang lebih besar Berikut ini digambarkan perkembangan teori dan defenisi wirausaha yang asal katanya adalah terjemahan dari entrepreneur (Bahasa Perancis)
  8. 8. 7 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran yang diterjemahkan kedalam bahasa inggris dengan arti between taker atau go-between. Perkembangan teori dan istilah enttrepreneur adalah sebagai berikut: a) Asal kata entrepreneur dari bahasa perancis berarti between taker atau go—between. b) Abad Pertengahan: Berarti actor atau orang yang bertanggung jawab dalam proyek produksi berskala besar. c) Abad 17 diartikan sebagai orang yang menanggung resiko untung rugi dalam mengadakan kontrak pekerjaan dengan pemerintah dengan menggunakan fixed price. d) Tahun 1725, Richard Cantillon menyatakan entrepreneur sebagai orang yang menanggung resiko yang berbeda dengan orang yang memberi modal. e) Tahun 1797, Bedeau menyatakan wirausaha sebagai orang yang menanggung resiko, yang merencanakan, supervise, mengorganisasi, dan memiliki. f) Tahun 1803, Jean Baptist Say menyatakan adanya pemisahan antara keuntungan untuk entrepreneur dan keuntungan untuk pemilik modul. g) Tahun 1876, Francis Walker, membedakan antara orang yang menyediakan modal dan menerima bunga, dengan orang yang menerima keuntungan karena keberhasilannya memimpin usaha. h) Tahun1934, Joseph Schumpeter, seorang entrepreneur adalah seorang innovator dan mengembangkan teknologi. i) Tahun1961, David McLelland, Entrepreneuri adalah seoarang yang energik dan membatasi resiko. j) Tahun 1985, Robert Hisrich Enttrepreneur adalah the process of creating something different with value by devoting the neccesarry time and effort, Gambar 1.2 Richard Cantillon Sumber: https://en.wikipedia.org
  9. 9. 8 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran assuming the accompanying financial, psychological, and social risks and receiving theresulting rewards of monetary and personal satisfaction (Entrepreneur adalah proses menciptakan sesuatu yang berbeda dengan mengabdikan seluruh waktu dan tenaganya disertai dengan menanggung resiko keuangan, kejiwaan, social, dan menrima balas jasa dalam bentuk uang dan kepuasan diri. Pengertian dan definisi kewirausahaan menurut beberapa ahli: a) Peter F Drucker kemampuan untuk menciptakan sesuatu yang baru dan berbeda (ability to create the new and different) . b) Arif F. Hadipranata wirausaha adalah sosok pengambil risiko yang diperlukan untuk mengatur dan mengelola bisnis serta menerima keuntungan financial ataupun non uang. c) Thomas W Zimmerer kewirausahaan adalah penerapan kreativitas dan keinovasian untuk memecahkan permasalahan dan upaya memanfaatkan peluang-peluang yang dihadapi orang setiap hari. d) Kathleen mengemukakan bahwa wirausaha adalah orang yang mengatur, menjalankan, dan menanggung risiko bagi pekerjaan-pekerjaan yang dilakukannya dalam dunia usaha. e) Andrew J Dubrin wirausaha yaitu seseorang yang mendirikan dan menjalankan sebuah usaha yang inovatif (Entrepreneurship is a person who founds and operates an innovative business). f) Robbin & Coulter “Entrepreneurship is the process whereby an individual or a group of individuals uses organized efforts and means to pursue opportunities to create value and grow by fulfilling wants and need through innovation and uniqueness, no matter what resources are currently controlled”. (Kewirausahaan adalah proses dimana seorang individu atau kelompok individu menggunakan upaya terorganisir dan sarana untuk mencari peluang untuk menciptakan nilai dan tumbuh dengan memenuhi keinginan dan kebutuhan melalui inovasi dan keunikan, tidak peduli apa sumber daya yang saat ini dikendalikan.
  10. 10. 9 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Kesimpulannya dari konsep wirausaha/entrepreneur merupakan usaha seseorang melihat peluang dan siap menanggung resiko dalam menjalankan usaha. Wirausaha/enterprenur merupakan system kinerja yang dilakukan untuk menjalankan usahanya dengan mengedepanakan pengelolaan atau manajemen usaha sendiri. Dengan demikian usaha itu bisa berjalan dengan efektif. Usaha yang baik adalah memeliki tata kelola dengan sytem komputerasi dalam penegelompokkan jenis jenis usaha yang dikelolahnya. 2) Karakteristik wirausaha Sifat dan kepribadian wirausaha dipelajari guna mengetahui karakteristik perorangan yang membedakan seorang wirausaha dan bukan wirausaha.David McCleland mengindikasikan ada korelasi positif antara tingkah laku orang yang memiliki motif prestasi tinggi dengan tingkah laku wirausaha. Karakteristik orang-orang yang mempunyai motif prestasi tinggi adalah: 1) Memilih resiko “moderate” dalam tindakannya dia memilih melakukan sesuatu yang ada tantangannya, namun dengan cukup kemungkinan untuk berhasil 2) Mengambil tanggung jawab pribadi atas perbuatan-perbuatan. Artinya kecil sekali kecenderungan untuk mencari “kambing hitam” atas kegagalan atau kesalahan yang dilakukannya. 3) Mencari umpan balik (feed back) tentang perbuatan-perbuatannya. 4) Berusaha melakukan sesuatu dengan cara-cara baru. Upaya untuk mengungkapkan karakteristik utama wirausaha juga dilakukan oleh para ahli dengan menggunakan teorii letak kendali (locus of control) yang dikemukakan oleh J. B Rotter.Teori letak kendali menggambarkan bagaimana meletakkan sebab dari suatu kejadian dalam
  11. 11. 10 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran hidupnya.Apakah sebab kejadian tersebut oleh factor dalam dirinya dan dalam lingkup kendalinya atau factor diluar kendalinya. Dua kategori menurut Rotter yaitu: 1) Internal Orang yang beranggapan bahwa dirinya mempunyai kendali atas apa yang akan dicapainya. Karakteristik ini sejalan dengan karakteristik wirausaha seperti lebih cepat menerima pembaruan (inovasi) 2) Eksternal Orang yang beranggapan keberhasilan tidak semata tergantung pada usaha seseorang, melainkan juga oleh keberuntungan, nasib, atau ketergantungan pada pihak lain, karena adanya kekuatan besar disekeliling seseorang. Seorang wirausahawan haruslah seorang yang mampu melihat kedepan. Melihat kedepan dengan berfikir penuh perhitungan mencari pilihan dari berbagai alternatif masalah dan pemecahnnya. Menurut Suryana (2008), untuk menjadi wirausahawan seseorang harus memiliki ciri-ciri sebagai berikut: a) Percaya Diri Orang yang percaya diri adalah orang yang sudah matang jasmani dan rohaninya. Pribadi semacam ini adalah pribadi yang independen dan sudah mencapai tingkat maturity (kedewasaan). Percaya diri merupakan suatu paduan sikap dan keyakinan seseorang dalam melaksanakan tugas atau pekerjaan. Dalam praktik, sikap kepercayaan ini merupakan keyakinan untuk memulai, melakukan dan menyelesaikan tugas atau pekerjaan yang dihadapi. Oleh sebab itu kepercayaan diri memiliki nilai keyakianan, optimisme, individualitas dan ketidaktergantungan. Seseorang yang memiliki kepercayaan diri cenderung memiliki keyakinan akan kemampuannya untuk mencapai keberhasilan (Zimerer). Kepercayaan di atas baik lagsung maupun tidak langsung,
  12. 12. 11 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran mempengaruhi sikap mental seseorang seperti kreativitas, keberanian, ketekunan, semangat kerja keras, semangat berkarya dan sebaginya banyak dipengaruhi oleh tingkat kepercayaan diri b) Inisiatif Berinisiatif artinya selalu ingin mencari dan memulai sesuatu. Untuk memulai diperlukan adanya niat dan tekad yang kuat serta karsa yang besar. Sekali sukses, maka sukses berikutnya akan menyusul, sehingga usahanya semakin maju dan semakin berkembang. Dalam kewirausahaan, peluang hanya diperoleh apabila ada inisiatif. Perilaku isiatif ini biasanya diperoleh melalui pelatihan dan pengalaman yang bertahun-tahun dan pengembanganya diperoleh dengan cara disiplin diri, berpikir kritis, tanggap, bergairah dan semangat. c) Motivasi Prestasi Dorongan untuk selalu berprestasi tinggi harus ada dalam diri seorang wirausaha, karena dapat membentuk mental pada diri mereka untuk selalu lebih unggul dan mengerjakan segala sesuatu melebihi standar yang ada. Motivasi berprestasi, pertama diartikan sebagai perilaku yang timbul karena melihat standar keunggulan dan dengan demikian dapat dinilai dari segi keberhasilan dan kegagalan. Kondisi kedua adalah individu sedikit banyak harus bertangggung jawab atas hasilnya. Ketiga, terdapat suatu tingkat tantangan dan timbul perasaan tidak pasti. Konsep-konsep motivasi berprestasi juga sangat menitik beratkan pada kerja dinamika batiniah. Seseorang yang memiliki motivasi prestasi maka dalam menjalankan usahanya ia akan berorioentasi pada hasil dan wawasan ke depan. d) Kepemimpinan Seorang wirausahawan yang berhasil selalu memiliki sifat kepemimpinan, kepeloran dan teladan. Ia selalu ingin tampil beda dan lebih menonjol. Kepemimpinan ialah kualitas tingkah laku seseorang yang mempengaruhi tingkah orang lain atau kelompok orang, sehingga mereka bergerak ke arah tercapianya tujuan bersama.
  13. 13. 12 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Seorang wirausahawan yang menghendaki kerjasama dengan orag lain hendaknya memiliki keterampilan kepemimpinan. Seorang wirausaha yang berhasil selalu memilki sifat kepemimpinan kepeloporan, keteladan. Ia ingin selalu tampil berbeda, lebih dulu, lebih menonjol. Kepemimpinan termasuk faktor kunci bagi seorang wirausahawan. Dengan keunggulan dibidang ini, maka seorang wirausahawan akan sangat memperhatikan orientasi pada sasaran, hubungan kerja atau personal dan efektifitas. Pemimpin yang berorientasi pada ketiga faktor di atas, senantiasa tampil hangat, medorong pengembangan karir stafnya, disenangi bawahan, dan selalu ingat pada sasaran yang hendak dicapai. e) Berani mengambilan Risiko Setiap usaha, baik usaha baru maupun usaha yang telah lama akan selalu berhadapan dengan risiko. Risiko selalu ada tanpa dapat diketahui secara pasti. Seorang wirausahawan harus belajar dari hal- hal yang pernah terjadi sebelumnya. Berbagai kejadian yang merugikan sebagai dampak dari timbulnya risiko telah memberikan pelajaran yang sangat berharga kepadanya. Seorang wirausaha yang berani menaggung risiko adalah orang yang selalu ingin menjadi pemenang dan memenagkan dengan cara yang baik. Keberanian menanggung risiko bergantung pada daya tarik setiap alternatif, siap untuk mengalami kerugian dan kemungkinan relatif untuk sukses atau gagal. Pemilihan untuk pengambilan risiko ditentukan oleh keyakinan diri, kesediaan untuk menggunakan kemampuan, kemampuan untuk menilai risiko. 3) Sikap dan perilaku wirausaha Tingkah laku kewirausahaan tergambar dalam kepribadian, menjalin hubungan, memiliki kemampuan dalam bidang pemasaran, memiliki keahlian mengatur, sikap terhadap uang.Kepribadian kewirausahaan tercermin dalam kreativitas, disiplin diri, kepercayaan diri, keberanian
  14. 14. 13 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran menghadapi resiko, dorongan, dan kemauan yang kuat. Soedjono (1993), menyatakan bahwa perilaku kreatif dan inovatif dinamakan “entrepreneur action” dengan ciri-ciri sebagai berikut: 1) Selalu mengamankan investasi terhadap resiko 2) Mandiri 3) Berkreasi menciptakan nilai tambah 4) Selalu mencari peluang 5) Berorientasi ke masa depan Perilaku tersebut dipengaruhi oleh nilai-nilai kewirausahaan, yaitu berani mengambil resiko, sikap positif dan optimis, keberanian mandiri, dan memimpin, serta kemampuan belajar dari pengalaman.Keberhasilan dan kegagalan wirausaha sangat dipengaruhi oleh berbagai factor baik eksternal maupun internal. Selanjutnya, Harsodjo (dalam Syam), menyatakan bahwa modernisasi sebagai sikap kewirausahaan yang menggambarkan: 1) Sikap terbuka bagi pembaharuan dan perubahan. 2) Kemampuan membentuk pendapat secara demokrasi. 3) Berorientasi masa kini dan masa depan. 4) Meyakini kemampuan sendiri. 5) Meyakini kemampuan ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi. 6) Menganggap bahwa ganjaran itu hasil dari prestasi. Gabungan pandangan Timmons, McCelland dan Zimmerer (dalam Surya, 2003) memperluas karakteristik sikap dan perilaku kewirausahaan yang tergolong berhasil adalah sebagai berikut: 1) Commitment and Determination, yaitu memiliki komitmen dan tekad yang bulat untuk Gambar 1.3 Karakter Malas Sumber: http://www.tahupedia.com
  15. 15. 14 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran mencurahkan semua perhatiannya pada usaha. Sikap yang setengah hati mengakibatkan besarnya kemungkinan untuk gagal dalam berwirausaha. 2) Desire for Responsibilty, yaitu memeiliki rasa tanggung jawab baik dalam mengendalikan sumber daya yang digunakan maupun tanggung jawab terhadap keberhasilan berwirausaha, sehingga selalu mawas diri scara internal. 3) Oppurtunity Obsession, yaitu selalu berambisi untuk mencari peluang. Keberhasilan wirausaha selalu diukur dengan keberhasilan untuk mencapai tujuan. Pencapaian tujuan terjadi apabila ada peluang. 4) Tolerance for Risk, Ambiquity, and Uncertanty, yaitu tahan terhadap resiko dan ketidakpastian, wirausaha harus belajar mengelola resiko dengan menstransfer resiko ke pihak lain seperti bank, investor, konsumen, pemasok, dan lain-lain. Wirausaha yang berhasil biasanya memiliki toleransi terhadap pandangan yang berbeda dan ketidakpastian. 5) Self confidence yaitu percaya diri. Ia cenderung optimis dan memiliki keyakinan yang kuat terhadap kemampuan yang dimilikinya untuk berhasil 6) Creativity and Flexibility, yaitu berdaya cipata dan luwes. Salah satu kunci penting dalam hal ini adalah kemampuan untuk menghadapi perubahan permintaan. Kekakuan dalam menghadapi perubahan ekonomi dunia yang serba cepat seringkali membawa kegagalan. Kemampuan untuk menanggapi perubahan yang cepat dan fleksibel tentu saja memerlukan kreativitas yang tinggi. Gambar 1.4 Karakter yang percaya Diri Sumber:https://klubwanita.com
  16. 16. 15 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran 7) Desire for Intermediate yaitu, Selalu memerlukan umpan ballik yang segera. Ia selalu ingin mengetahui hasil dari apa yang dikerjakannya. 8) High Level of Energy yaitu, memiliki tingkat energy yang tinggi. Wirausaha yang berhasil biasanya memeiliki daya juang yang lebih tinggi disbanding rata-rata orang lainnya, ia lebih suka bekerja keras walaupun dalam waktu yang relatif lama. 9) Motivation to Exel yaitu, memiliki dorongan untuk selalu unggul, lebih berhasil untuk mengerjakan apa yang dilakukannya dengan melebihi standar yang ada. Motivasi ini muncul dari dalam diri (internal) dan jarang dari eksternal. 10) Orientation to the Future yaitu, Berorientasi pada masa yang akan datang. Untuk tumuh berkembang ia selalu berpandangan jauh kedepan yang lebih baik. 11) Willingness to Learn from Failure yaitu, selalu belajar dari kegagalan. Wirausaha yang berhasiltidak pernah takut gagal ia selalu memfokuskan kemampuannya untuk meraih keberhasilan dalam berusaha. 12) Leadership ability yaitu kemampuan dalam kepemimpinan. Wirausaha yang berhasil memiliki kemampuan untuk menggunakan pengaruh tanpa kekuatan (power), ia harus lebih memiliki taktik mediator dan negiator daripada diktator. Sikap dan perilaku wirausaha melekat pada kepribadian seseorang yang disebut karakter.Jika seseorang memiliki kepribadian berani dalam mengambil resiko berarti sikap dan perilaku yang dimiliki seorang wirausaha tersebut adalah tahan terhadap resiko yang ada.Selain itu banyak sikap dan perilaku yang sangat berkaitan erat dengan kepribadian ataupun karakter wirausaha yakni percaya diri, tanggung jawab, kreativitas dan lain sebagainya.
  17. 17. 16 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran b. Faktor keberhasilan dan kegagalan seorang wirausaha 1) Konsep peluang usaha Peluang usaha di sekitar lingkungan kita sebenarnya sangat banyak, baik dari apa yang kita lihat, apa yang kita baca sehari-hari, apa yang kita dengar, maupun dari pembicaraan dengan teman. Semuanya dapat mendatangkan ide bisnis.Tapi dibalik ide-ide tersebut, yang terpenting adalah adanya keberanian, kreativitas, dan kesungguhan untuk menangkap peluang. Bentuk bisnis yang belum ada disekitar kita bisa juga menyontek bisnis orang lain yang sudah jalan, yang kebutuhan masyarakatnya lebih tinggi dibanding persediaan. Peluang usaha ialah kesempatan yang harus diambil oleh seorang wirausahawan untuk memwujudkan atau melaksanakan suatu usaha dengan keberanian mengambil resiko. Peluang usaha bukanlah datang sendiri tetapi seorang wirausaha harus sanggup dan mampu menemukan tindakan yang tepat dan layak untuk mewujudkan peluang tersebut sebagai suatu kenyataan dengan kreativitas dan inovasi. Peluang bisnis juga akan mudah didapatkan apabila kita punya keterampilan, misalnya: a) Keterampilan elektronik, kita bisa buka service televise, kulkas, AC, dan Sebagainya. Gambar 1.5. Bisnis Online Sumber: jennifercarrollevents.com
  18. 18. 17 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran b) Bagi mahasiswa jurusan matematika bisa membuka kursus matematika untuk siswa-siswi SD, SMP, dan SMA atau Mahasiswa. c) Hobi menanyi bisa buka les vocal, hobi organ tunggal bisa member kursus organ, dan sebagainya. d) Orang yang mengadakan perjalanan ke daerah atau luar negeri, biasanya ketika kembali membuka usaha dari apa yang dilihatnya diluar daerah atau luar negeri. Dapat disimpulkan konsep peluang usaha adalah kesempatan dari setiap individu untuk memperbaiki hidup dengan mengandalkan keterampilan yang dimiliki menggunakan mata yang jeli untuk melihat setiap peluang yang ada disekitarnya. 2) Identifikasi peluang usaha Menciptakan bisnis adalah pilihan yang seringkali diasosiasikan dengan istilah serikat kewirausahaan.Tidak ada pertanyaan yang menanmpilkan permulaan perusahaan hingga kesempatan yang signifikan bagi banyak wirausaha, tetapi wirausaha juga dapat mewujudkan mimpi mereka dengan membeli perusahaan yang sudah ada. a) Sumber ide awal pendirian usaha Ide awal kadang membutuhkan jangka waktu yang panjang untuk penyaringan dan evaluasi langkah ini sangat tepat untuk melahirkan temuan yang berarti dan sangat dibutuhkan dalam pengembangan kerja untuk membuat mereka beroperasi.Hampir seluruh ide membutuhkan studi yang hati-hati dan modifikasi sebagai pendekatan untuk membuka bisnis.Kebutuhan menyaring ide adalah dasar bagi entreprise Forum di Massachusett Institute of Technologis.Para wirausaha yang terinspirasi menampilkan rencana bisnisnya kepada panel individual yang sudah terbiasa dengan menggunakan ide awal.
  19. 19. 18 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Panel tersebut secara umum terdiri dari usaha yang berlatar belakang kahlian yang beragam, seorang investor privat, seorang banker, seorang akuntan, dan seorang lagi adalah pengacara. Kumpulan individu-individu ini membaca rencana bisnis dan hadir dalam forum public dimana para wirausaha membuat presentasi lisan rencananya pada sekelompok individu peserta yang tertarik. Para anggota panel kemudian satu persatu menawarkan saran mereka untuk menguatkan usaha yang diajukan.Akhirnya , peserta mempunyai kesempatan bertanya dan mengajukan saran. Enterprise Forum sekarang telah tersebar di Negara-negara besar di Amerika Serikat dan telah menjadi alat bagi ribuan wirausaha yang mencari seseorang dengan keahlian untuk mengulas rencananya. Baik memulai enterprise forum atau group yang sama seorang wirausaha harus dapat menangkap kesempatan-kesempatan agar yang lain dapat mengevaluasi ide-ide yang dikemukakan lebih baik bila sendiri mungkin evaluasi ini dilaksanakan didalam proses. Proses menyiapkan rencana bisnis akan sangat membantu wirausaha untuk berpikir secara menyeluruh tentang ide mereka dan mempertimbangkan segala aspek dari bisnis yang diajukan. Ahli yang ada di luar konteks ini dapat ditanyai untuk mengulas rencana bisnisnya dan pertanyaan-pertanyaan serta saran-saran dari mereka dapat digunakan untuk memperbaiki rencana bisnis tersebut. Karena pendirian perusahaan diawali dengan ide-ide, maka sebaiknya kita mempertimbangkan beberapa sumber inspirasi ide-ide baru. Beberapa penelitian telah berusaha mencoba untuk menemukan tempat bermulanya ide dalam pendirian bisnis berskala kecil yang menunjukkan hasil dari salah satu penelitian yang dilakukan oleh National Federation of Independent Bussiness Foundation menemukan bahwa 45 % ide baru muncul dari pengalaman kerja sebelumnya dari seseorang, minat pribadi mempengaruhi munculnya ide baru hanya 16%, sedangkan kesempatan hanya berpengaruh
  20. 20. 19 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran 11%. Meskipun sebuah ide baru sebenarnya dapat berasal darimana saja, namu kita dapat memusatkan perhatian pada 4 sumber inti,yaitu: (a) bos lama konsumen baru, (b) Pengalaman pribadi, (c) penemuan tidak sengaja, dan (d) pencarian ide dengan penuh pertimbangan. b) Identifikasi dan evaluasi kesempatan investasi Pengalaman menunjukkan bahwa sebuah ide bagus tidaklah harus menjadi sebuah kesempatan investasi yang bagus pula.Kenyataan menunjukkan bahwa, bila seorang menjadi terpengaruh oleh sebuah ide, mereka cenderung meremehkan kesulitan untuk mengembangkan penerimaan pasar pada ide tersebut. Untuk memenuhi syarat sehingga sebuah kesempatan investasi dinilai bagus, apabila sebuah produk barang atau jasa harus memenuhi kebutuhan riil yang berkaitan langsung dengan fungsi, kualitas, daya tahan, dan harga. Keberhasilan sangat tergantung pada acara atau strategi meyakinkan para konsumen tentang manfaat barang atau jasa tersebut.Menurut Bhide, seorang professor di Harvard Bussines School, menguraikan bahwa permulaan usaha dengan produk yang tidak memenuhi kebutuhan yang jelas dan penting tidak dapat diharapkan untuk ditemukan dengan jumlah konsumen yang cukup untuk membuat sebuah perbedaan. Oleh karena itu, pasar sangat menentukan apakah sebuah ide memiliki kemungkinan untuk menjadi sebuah kesempatan investasi yang bagus atau malah sebaliknya. Gambar 1.6 Filosofi Peluang Usaha Sumber: http://aricha1.blogspot.co.id
  21. 21. 20 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Pengalaman lain untuk menentukan apakah sebuah ide bisnis baru adalah kesempatan investasi yang baik, beberapa persyaratan mendasar akan muncul, diantaranya adalah sebagai sebagai berikut: 1) Harus terdapat kebutuhan pasar yang ditentukan dengan jelas bagi barang/jasa dan harus memiliki waktu yang tepat. Konsep yang dimiliki bagus, namun waktu yang tidak tepat dapat mencegah sebuah barang/jasa dari penentuan kesempatan investasi yang ada. Jadi untuk meraih keberhasilan syaratnya jendela kesempatan harus terbuka dan tetap terbuka cukup lama bagi seorang wirausaha untuk mengeksploitasi kesempatan tersebut. 2) Bisnis yang diinginkan harus dapat mencapai keuntungan betahan yang kompetitif. Ketidakmampuan untuk mengerti sifat alami dan kepentingan dari keuntungan kompetitif telah terbukti membuahkan kegagalan dari berbagai macam ide-ide awal yang kecil. 3) Ekonomi dari suatu usaha perlu untuk dihargai dan bahkan dimaafkan, memperbolehkan bagi keuntungan yang berarti dan menumbuhkan potensi. Batas keuntungan (keuntungan sebagai presentasi dari ukuran investasi) harus cukup tinggi untuk memberikan kesempatan pada kesalahan dan masih mampu menghasilkan keuntungan ekonomi yang cukup berarti. 4) Harus ada kecocokan yang cukup baik antara wirausaha dan kesempatan. Dalam perkataan lain, kesempatan harus dapat ditangkap dan dikembangkan oleh seseorang yang mempunyai keahlian dan pengalaman serta yang mempunyai akses untuk sumber kritikal yang perlu untuk pertumbuhan usaha. Yakinkan tidak ada kesalahan total dalam usaha tersebut, yaitu tidak adanya situasi atau perkembangan yang dapat membuat hidup dan mati sendiri yang dapat membuat bisnis tersebut sebagai suatu kegagalan.
  22. 22. 21 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Sumberdaya/ kemampuan- kemampuan organisasi Peluang- peluang dilingkungan tersebut Peluang- peluang organisasi c . Peluang usaha dengan analisis SWOT SWOT adalah singkatan dari Strengths (kekuatan), Weakness (kelemahan), Opportunities (peluang), dan Threats (ancaman), dimana swot ini dijadikan sebagai suatu model dalam menganalisis suatu organisasi yang berorientasi profit dan non profit dengan tujuan utama untuk mengetahui keadaan organisasi tersebut secara lebih komprehensif. Gambar 1.7. Mengidentifikasi peluang-peluang organisasi Sumber: Irham Fahmi, Kewirausahaan (2013) Ada hal yang harus diingat bahwa analisis SWOT tidak hanya menarik untuk dikaji oleh para manajer atau para top management perusahaan, namun menjeadi menarik juga jika dikaji secara pribadi. Terutama untuk melihat potensi diri seseorang serta prospek yang akan diraih dalam pekerjaannya di masa depan. Ini sebagaiman dikatakan oleh Stephen P. Robbins dan Mary Coulter bahwa, “Sebuah analisis SWOT dapat merupakan alat yang bermanfaat untuk memeriksa keterampilan, kemampuan pilihan karir, dan peluang-peluang karir anda sendiri.” Melakukan analisis SWOT artinya anda diajarkan untuk masuk dalam analisis diri secara komprehensif, dengan begitu anda akan menjadi lebih mengenal diri serta pribadi yang dimiliki untuk lebih jauh menempatkan kajian secara strategis. Ini sebagaimana ditegaskan oleh Stephan P. Robbins dan Mary Coultter bahwa, “Dengan meluangkan waktu untuk mengidentifikasi apa yang penting secara pribadi, anda dapat menyusun sebuah rencana strategis dan menjamin bahwa rencana itu dilaksanakan secara efektif hingga anda puas.”Persoalan dibanyak orang adalah keinginan yang kurang dalam meluangkan waktu untuk keperluan
  23. 23. 22 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran tersebut, kondisi seperti ini menyebabkan orang tersebut bekerja dan membangun karir tidak dapat dalam tatanan konseptual yang sitematis, namun lebih bersifat alamiah (natural).Oleh karena itu, salah satu solusi konstruktif yang harus dilakukan dalam personal SWOT analysis adalah dengan membuat daftar penilaian pribadi dari empat posisi tersebut, serta mendampinginya dengan pertanyaan dan jawaban yang realistis. Melakukan analisis dengan pendekatan SWOT memang memiliki kelebihan dan kelemahannya. Namun setidaknya telah diperoleh gambaran yang membuat seseorang bisa menilai serta memutuskan langkah-langkah apa yang bisa ia kerjakan dikemudian hari. Jadi dengan kata lain seseorang sudah meiliki kerangka (framework) antisipasi jika suatu saat mengalami masalah atau kendala. e. Bentuk-bentuk Peluang Usaha Seseorang yang akan terjun ke dunia bisnis atau usaha terlebih dahulu harus dapat memilih usaha yangs sesuai dengan dirinya, karena apabila salah memilih jenis usaha yang akan dijalankan maka kegagalan usaha yang akan terjadi. Untuk memilih bidang usaha, terlebih dahulu harus dilihat pemetaan usaha. Jenis-jenis usaha dapat dibedakan sebagai berikut: Gambar 1.8. Bidang Industri dan Kerajinan Sumber: http://ikreatifonline.com
  24. 24. 23 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Tabel. 1.1. Bidang dan Jenis Usaha No Bidang Usaha Jenis Usaha 1 Industri dan Kerajinan Industri besar Industri Menengah Industri kecil dan pengrajin 2 Pertambangan dan energy: eksplorasi dan eksploitasi Minyak, batu bara, marmer, pasir, emas, timah, perak,dll 3 Bidang pemberi jasa a) Bank (Umum, Syariah, BPR) b) Asuransi (Jiwa, Kerugian, kesehatan, kebakaran, dll) c) Hotel (berbintang, melati, wisma,dll) d) Restoran (rumah makan, warung, kafe,dll) e) Pariwisata (agen tiket, agen perjalanan wisata, pemandu wisata, dll) f) Perantara (broker/makelar, jual beli saham, tanah, mobil, telepon genggam, rumah, dll) 4 Bidang Perdagangan Perdagangan besar, perdagangan menengah, perdagangan kecil (kelontong, bahan bangunan, elektronik) 5 Bidang Agraria a) Pertanian (tanaman pokok, sayuran, buah-buahan, dll) b) Perkebunan (tanaman keras, tanaman obat, dll) c) Tanaman hias (tanaman bunga, dll) d) Peternakan (sapi, kerbau, unggas, kambing, lebah, wallet, burung puyuh, dll
  25. 25. 24 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran e) Perikanan (laut, air tawar, air payau) f). Menangkap Peluang Usaha Orang-oranng yang terdidik biasanya agak sulit menangkap peluang usaha, karena terlalu berpikir ilmiah, tidak berdasar pada data yang terlihat.Padahal bisnis merupakan paduan ilmiah dan data yang langsung di amsyarakat. Rhenald Kasali menyatakan bahwa “Masalah terbesar dari kalangan terdidik dalam wirausaha adalah terlalu berpikir formal logic (logika ilmiah) dalam mengambil keputusan. Artinya, cenderung mengandalkan pikiran, melihat dunia dengan pikiran, padahal lihatlah data yang ada dimasyarakat yang merupakan aktivitas bisnis nyata. Seorang wirausahawan pemula walaupun lulusan pendidikan tinggi harus mau mulai dari noll di lapangan, atau mau belajar dari data di lapangan. Karenanya kuasai dan kenali orang yang berhubungan dengan bisnis anda, pelajari masalah yang muncul dan diskusikan dengan orang yang telah lama dalam bisnis yang sejenis dengan anda.Dalam tahap belajar bisnis bisa berjalan apabila anda mau melepaskan ego, merasa lebh pintar, lebih tahu.Prinsipnya, semua yang ada anda banggakan harus ditanggalkan dulu. Rhenald Kasali menyatakan: “Bukalah mata, telinga, dan pikiran.Tangkaplah segala hal yang tidak dapat ditangkap oleh pikiran anda.Orang yang terlalu pintar sulit menangkap sinyal dan gerakan yang dikirim orang, alam, atau benda- benda yang bergerak karena sudah ada tafsiran otomatisnya.” Untuk mendapat peluang usaha perlu mengurangi rasa malu.Rasa malu adalah persoalan yang berat sehingga tidak mudah menguranginya.Apabila seorang pebisnis tidak mampu mengurangi rasa malu, maka bisnisnya tidak akn berkembang, bahkan cenderung berhenti.Bisnis adalah rangkaian perjanjian/transaksi dengan banyak orang yang belum kenal, sehingga rasa malu selalu menghinggapi.Masalah malu adalah masalah mental yang solusinya adalah pada mental pebisnis. Peter Drucker, pakar manajemen asal
  26. 26. 25 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Amerika, menyatakan bahwa orang yang efektif bukan orang yang pikirannya fokus pada masalah, tetapi orang yang pikirannya fokus pada peluang. Cara Menemukan Peluang Peluang hanya ditemukan oleh orang yang matanya jeli.Kemudian memikirkan secara terus menerus, ketertarikan yang tinggi pada sesuatu hal dan memiliki pengetahuan pada bidang tertentu.Peluang bisa datang karena masalah, misalnya, karena kejahatan muncullah ide untuk membuat private security (bisnis SATPAM). Dalam suatu perjalanan ke luar negeri, seorang melihat took buku yang luas, nyaman, dapat membaca di tempat manapun sekalipun tidak beli, kemudian buka di Jakarta, yaitu took buku Aksara. Seorang yang merantau untuk kuliah di kota besar, ketika makan ia melihat ibu pemilik warung membungkus nasi dengan daun dan Koran, maka dia mencoba menawarkan kertas Koran untuk menjadi pemasok Koran di warung tersebut dan dapat menghasilkan uang. Mencuri Waktu Mencuri waktu adalah peluang usaha yang dilakukan oleh Bong Chandra, ia melihat cuci mobil hanya buka pada siang hari, kemudian dia buka sampai malam hari, dan ternyata banyak yang mencuci mobilnya. Bong melihat peluang dengan mencuri waktu dan kesempatan karena ternyata banyak orang baru sempat mencuci mobilnya sore sampai malam karena pulang kantor. Saya melihat mencuri waktu ini banyak peluang, misalnya, bengkel kantor, bahan bangunan, tambal ban, pasar swalayan 24 jam, dan masih segudang usaha yang dapat diciptakan dengan “mencuri waktu”, artinya membuka usaha ketika orang lain tutup. Gambar 1.9. Pisang Ijo ala Riezka Rahmatia Sumber: google.com Sumber: www.adasatu.com
  27. 27. 26 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Sebagai contoh nyata dalam dunia wirausaha adalah warga bandung yang menjadi pengusaha sukses makanan khas Makassar yakni pisang ijo. Ada Satu kisah inspirasi dari pengusaha muda riezka rahmatiana. Berbagai usaha pernah ia jalani. Jatuh Bangun dalam usaha sering dialami akhirnya camilan khas Makassar pisang ijo yang berhasil mengantarkan sukses. Rasa manis es pisang ijo ini mampu bikin ketagihan siapapun untuk menyantapnya. Pisang ijo, makanan khas Makassar ini menjadi jalan bagi Riezka Rahmatiana untuk sukses. Sebelumnya Riezka Rahmatiana adalah orang yang selalu gagal dalam merintis bisnis. Mulai dari bisnis cafe, bisnis snack dan bisnis minuman juga gagal. Yang akhirnya ketemu dengan konsep es campur pisang ijo yang berawal dari tidak sengaja. Konsep pisang ijo berawal ketika ia sedang makan di rumah makan Makassar. Waktu itu ada menu dessert yang bukan menu utama. Setelah dia rasakan Kok enak, akhirnya dia mengambil ide dari menu dessert itu dan mengembangkan dengan berbagai macam rasa. Selama 6 tahun menggeluti usaha ini, berbagai macam penghargaan telah diraih oleh wanita berusia 28 tahun ini. Salah satunya yang paling bergengsi adalah terpilih sebagai pemenang Ernest & young Woman pada tahun 2012 dari lembaga audit terkemuka Ernest and young Inggris. Pisang ijo adalah bisnis yang ke 9 dari serangkaian bisnis riezka rahmatiana sebelumnya yang tidak berhasil. Rizka merintis usaha ini ketika ia menjadi mahasiswa di Fakultas Ilmu Komunikasi Universitas Padjadjaran Bandung saat ia berusia 21 tahun. Modal awal waktu itu hanya Rp150.000. Kini ia mampu meraup untung hingga ratusan juta rupiah setiap bulannya. Agar virus usaha ini menyebar, Riska pun mewaralabakan usahanya. Kini tak hanya di Bandung Jawa Barat, namun ada lebih dari 300 gerai yang tersebar di seluruh Indonesia. Awalnya pisang ijo ini punya 23 cabang milik sendiri dan kemudian diwaralabakan supaya pemasaran lebih luas . Saat ini, dengan konsep frachise ini Rieska sukses membangun gerai di kota-kota seluruh Indonesia tanpa ia harus ada disana.
  28. 28. 27 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Konsistensi dan kesuksesannya dalam dunia usaha, membuat orang orang tertarik untuk menjadi Mitra. Bahkan salah satu Mitranya adalah seorang pegawai negeri yang ingin belajar berwirausaha. Untuk mecari Mitra Riska tak sembarangan bekerjasama, ada prosedur dan seleksi dalam memilih pewaralaba. Seorang Mitra harus punya jiwa entrepreneur. Setelah dia punya jiwa enterpreneur dia harus mampu mengontrol dan mampu melaporkan hasil usahanya kepada manajemen. kalau tidak sanggup maka tidak akan di terima sebagai Mitra. Tidak hanya pisang ijo, Rizka juga menambah inovasi bisnis kuliner nya. Salah satunya adalah camilan yang diadaptasi dari negeri Sakura Jepang. Saat ini Rieska sudah memiliki rumah produksi sekaligus kantor di daerah Margahayu Soekarno Hatta Bandung. Dengan dibantu 23 pegawainya, Riska tak ragu untuk terjun langsung ditiap seluk-beluk bisnisnya. Setiap pagi rapat digelar untuk memperkokoh bidang usaha dan mempersolid tim kerjanya. Riska juga tak lupa mengontrol kualitas produksi karena baginya kepuasan pelanggan adalah kepuasan baginya. Semua produksinya dibuat tanpa bahan pengawet. Rieska tak hanya berwirausaha untuk dirinya sendiri, dia juga membagi ilmunya untuk orang lain terutama mahasiswa baginya level mahasiswa adalah usia ideal untuk memulai bisnis. Rizka menciptakan sistem kerjasama dan berbagi omset penjualan untuk pelaku usaha kecil menengah dan mahasiswa. Tak hanya berbagi ilmu, ia juga Gambar 1.10. Sosok Wirausaha Muda Sumber: google.com
  29. 29. 28 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran memberikan fasilitas operasional yang dapat menunjang usaha dan semua diberikan secara gratis. Bergelut dengan dunia usaha dan meraih sukses, tak membuat Rieska Lupa Daratan dia juga peduli akan pendidikan bagi anak yatim. Menjadi pengusaha tak membuatnya lupa kodrat sebagai wanita. Kini ia dikaruniai dua orang anak. Dia tetap menjalankan kewajibannya sebagai ibu rumah tangga yang baik. Berinteraksi dengan keluarga terutama suami dan anak bisa menjadi obat Mustajab penghilang penat. Kunci keberhasilannya Adalah fokus dan konsisten. Jika kita fokus dan konsisten maka pasti akan ada jalan. f. Keberhasilan dan kegagalan wirausaha Kerja keras seorang wirausaha bukan menjadi satu-satunya faktor penentu keberhasilan usahanya, melainkan bergantung pada seberapa cerdas seorang wirausaha merencanakan dan mewujudkan strategi usahanya. Adapun faktor-faktor pendukung keberhasilan wirausaha adalah: 1). Faktor manusia Faktor sumber daya manusia merupakan faktor utama dalam mencapai keberhasilan dalam berwirausaha. Manusia sebagai sumber daya sangat dibutuhkan dalam menjalankan wirausaha. Bisa dibayangkan jika manusia yang diharapkan sebagai sumber daya tersebut ternyata malas, bodoh dan tidak memiliki keterampilan apapun, maka peralatan yang canggih sekalipun tidak akan berguna atau menjadi disfungsi. Dibutuhkan manusia yang terampil dan produktif. 2). Faktor keuangan Keuangan perusahaan merupakan salah satu fungsi manajemen selain fungsi lainnya yaitu produksi, pemasaran dan personalia.. Faktor keuangan merupakan faktor penunjang dan pendukung keberhasilan seseorang dalam berwirausaha. Faktor keuangan ini menjadi penting sebab tanpa adanya keuangan yang memadai, maka sebuah usaha tidak
  30. 30. 29 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran akan mampu berjalan dengan baik. Dalam masalah keuangan, hal yang penting dan harus diperhatikan bukan hanya jumlah atau nominal dana yang dimiliki, tetapi terletak pada kemampuan mengelola keuangan. Agar tidak terjadi pemboroan dana atau modal usaha yang besar harus dikelola dengan tepat. Penentu dalam mengelola keuangan adalah administrasi yang tertib, rapi, teliti dan tepat. 3). Faktor organisasi Munculnya organisasi dapat mengatur sistematika pekerjaan sehingga orang orang yang terlibat dapat bekerja secara teratur dan efesien. Organisasi merupakan alat untuk menyatukan persepsi dan bekerja secara bersama-sama sesuai aturan yang ada untuk mencapai tujuan organisasi. Dengan demikian fungsi orgnisasi mengatur system kinerja atau bagian- bagian dari tugas para anggotanya untuk menjalankan usaha dengan profesional. 4). Faktor perencanaan Dalam sebuah usaha, perencanaan merupakan salah satu aspek penentu, karena dapat menetukan langkah dari usaha yang didirikan. Segala kegiatan usaha yang terlaksana dimulai dari perencanaan yang matang agar segala aktivitsa dapat terlaksana dengan baik, benar, terukur, dan sistematis. Sehingga peluang utuk meraih kesuksesan sangat terbuka lebar. Perencanaan menjadi acuan dalam bekerja, demi pencapaian tujuan. 5). Faktor pengelolaan usaha Dalam menjalankan usaha tentu yang sangat diharapkan adalah tata kelola usaha itu sendiri karena pengelolaan yang baik tentu sangat memudahkan dalam mengoprerasikan semua sumber daya yang ada guna memajukan usaha itu sendiri. Pengelolaan yang baik berkaitan dengan penerapan fungsi-fungsi manajemen dengan tepat. Fungsi-fungsi manajemen yang dimaksud, meliputi perencanaan, pelaksanaanm pengorganisasian, pengendalian, pengawasan, dan evaluasi.
  31. 31. 30 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran 6). Faktor pemasaran Seni dalam usaha merupakan sebuah strategi pemasaran guna untuk menarik perhatian para konsumen. Jadi usaha dapat maju dan berdaya saing ketika system pemasaran dapat menarik atau merangsang para pelanggang untuk memiliki produk atau jasa yang dipasarkan. Maka pelaku usaha harus pandai dalam menempatkan SDM khsusnya bagian dari pemasaran. Salah satu yang harus dikuasai oleh bagian pemasaran adalah komunikasi yang meaudahkan para pelanggan mengenal produk atau jasa yang dipasarkan. 7). Faktor administrasi Kunci utama dalam usaha adalah administrasi karena mampu menyimpan segala catatan aktivitas dalam usaha. Aktivitas administrasi dalam sebuah usaha telah dimulai sejak tahap perencanaan, pelaksanaan, pelaporan, hingga evaluasi. Olehnya itu, usaha bisa maju ketika penataan dan pengelolaan admiistrasinya baik. Salah satu pengelolaan yang harus dikelola dengan baik adalah dalam hal memisahkan antara pencatatan pemasukan dan penegeluaran di dalam sebuah pembukuan sehingga memudahkan menghitung laba usaha itu sendiri. 8). Faktor fasilitas pemerintah Usaha dapat berhasil tentu tidak terlepas dari dukungan pemerintah dalam hal ini adalah fasiltas yang telah tersedia sehingga pelaku usaha dapat mengoperasikan usahanya dengan baik. Salah satu fasilitas pemerintah adalah akses jalan, jembatan, transfortasi dan jaringan serta kebijakan yang mendukung pelaku usaha itu sendiri. Perijinan dan permodalan juga merupakan fasilitas penunjang yang dapat diakomodir oleh pemerintah. Jika Anda ingin menjadi wirausaha, mundurlah dan evaluasi apakah Anda memiliki karakteristik berikut atau tidak. Jika saat ini, Anda belum memiliki
  32. 32. 31 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran sifat-sifat ini sekarang, Anda dapat mengembangkannya untuk meningkatkan peluang keberhasilan Anda: 1. Motivasi Diri Salah satu ciri terpenting dari wirausahawan adalah motivasi diri. Ketika seseorang ingin sukses, dia harus bisa mendorong diri sendiri. Setiap orang tidak bertanggung jawab kepada siapa pun sebagai wirausahawan, dan itu kadang-kadang berarti bahwa sulit untuk bergerak tanpa ada orang yang mendorong atau memotivasi. 2. Memahami Apa yang Anda Tawarkan Sebagai seorang wirausahawan, seseorang perlu mengetahui apa yang ditawarkan dalam usahanya, dan bagaimana usaha itu sesuai dengan kebutuhan pasar. Baik itu produk atau layanan jasa. Hal ini berarti bahwa seseorang perlu mengetahui kapan saatnya untuk sedikit mengubah keadaan atau bertahan pada strategi awal. Seorang wirausaha harus mampu memposisikan diri dan kemudian menyesuaikan sesuai kebutuhan pasar atau pelnggan. 3. Ambil Risiko Pengusaha sukses mampu mengetahui bahwa kadang-kadang penting untuk mengambil risiko. Bermain aman hampir tidak pernah membawa kesuksesan sebagai pemilik bisnis. Namun, ini bukan tentang mengambil risiko apa pun. Memahami risiko yang sudah diperhitungkan dan lebih mungkin untuk dilunasi adalah bagian penting dari menjadi seorang pengusaha. 4. Ketahui Cara Jaringan Mengetahui cara berjejaring adalah bagian penting dari kewirausahaan. Terkadang siapa yang Anda kenal adalah bagian penting dari kesuksesan. Mampu terhubung dengan orang lain dan mengenali peluang kemitraan dapat membawa seseorang sukses melangkah sebagai pemilik bisnis. Cari
  33. 33. 32 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran tahu ke mana harus mencari peluang jaringan dan jadikan titik untuk belajar menjadi efektif. 5. Keterampilan dan Pengetahuan Manajemen Keuangan Dasar Kita sering menganggap pengusaha sukses sebagai "gambaran besar" orang- orang yang tidak begitu khawatir tentang pengelolaan sehari-hari. Memang benar bahwa seseorang mungkin memiliki akuntan atau anggota tim lain untuk membantu mengelola bisnis. Namun, jika ingin sukses, seseorang harus tetap memiliki keterampilan dan pengetahuan manajemen keuangan dasar. Pahamilah tentang cara uang bekerja sehingga Anda tahu di mana Anda berdiri, dan agar Anda menjalankan bisnis Anda dengan prinsip- prinsip yang sehat. 6. Fleksibilitas Untuk tingkat tertentu, seseorang harus bersikap fleksibel sebagai pengusaha. Bersedia untuk berubah sesuai kebutuhan. Seorang pengusaha harus tetap mempertahankan ide dan strategi awalnya, namun juga harus bersedia untuk mengadopsi perubahan dalam proses dan produk sesuai kebutuhan pasar. Terkadang, seorang pengusaha juga membutuhkan fleksibilitas dalam pemikiran dan tindakannya. Ini adalah bagian penting dari pemecahan masalah. Seseorang ingin dapat menemukan solusi unik dan efektif untuk berbagai permasalahannya. 7. Minat/Gairah Akhirnya, pengusaha sukses harus sangat bersemangat. Mereka sangat merasakan produk atau layanan atau misi mereka. Minat/gairah adalah apa yang akan membantu seorang pengusaha menemukan motivasi ketika sedang berkecil hati dan itu akan mendorong mereka untuk maju. Gairah adalah bahan bakar untuk kewirausahaan yang sukses. Jika Anda mendapati diri Anda kehilangan gairah, itu mungkin merupakan petunjuk bahwa sudah saatnya untuk beralih ke hal lain (yang menyulut gairah Anda). Ada banyak pengusaha yang menciptakan bisnis yang sukses, menjualnya, dan kemudian menciptakan yang lain.
  34. 34. 33 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Kenali dan mempertimbangkan karakteristik diri Anda, pikirkan bagaimana mengembangkannya lebih baik untuk membantu Anda menjadi pengusaha yang lebih baik. Berwirausaha bukan saja menjadi kebutuhan hidup, namun telah berubah menjadi gaya hidup belakangan ini. Saat ini, aktivitas wirausaha, bukan saja dilakukan oleh orang dewasa, namun telah banyak pula kegiatan kewirausahaan yang digeluti oleh remaja. Tumbuhnya minat besar terhadap aktivitas kewirausahaan juga disebabkan oleh tingginya potensi keberhasilan yang dijanjikan dan peluang kesejahteraan dan kemapanan dari hasil kewirausahaan ini. Namun sama seperti kegiatan lainnya, wirausaha juga memiliki resiko, yaitu resiko kegagalan. Banyak faktor yang dapat mengakibatkan kegagalan dalam berwirausaha dan beberapa diantaranya kadang tidak disadari oleh wirausaha itu sendiri. Seorang wirausaha hendaknya telah memperhitungkan berbagai resiko sejak awal setiap kali melakukan tahapan atau proses memulai usahanya. Terutama resiko kegagalan. Mengidentifikasi resiko kegagalan sebagai bagian dari perencanaan, penting dilakukan agar dapat dipikirkan tentang langkah antisipasi atau alternative-alternatifnya. Berikut ini beberapa faktor kegagalan wirausaha yang paling sering dialami oleh para wirausahawan: a) Rencana Dalam memulai sebuah usaha, kita dituntut dan dituntutun untuk memiliki sebuah perencanaan. Perencanaan menjadi sebuah panduan bagi penyusun, pengelola, atau pelaksana, agar mereka mengetahui tujuan dari rencana usaha atau kegiatannya. Namun terkadang, banyak orang yang terlalu sibuk menyusun sebuah perencanaan, menghabiskan banyak waktu untuk menyelesaikan perencanaannya, namun lupa untuk segera memulai usahanya. Perencanaan ibarat sebuah rambu yang menuntun kita untuk mengetahui arah, tujuan, dan pilihan atau tawaran langkah yang harus ditempuh.
  35. 35. 34 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran b) Tidak memiliki Kemampuan Manajerial Kewirausahaan menuntut adanya kemampuan manajerial yang baik. Dengan memiliki kemampuan ini, maka dapat diyakini bahwa jika fungsi manajerial dilaksanakan sesuai standar yang ada, maka tujuan wirausaha dapat tercapai dengan maksimal. Kemampuan manajerial ini merupakan sebuah system keterampilan yang harus dimiliki oleh seseorang yang ingin memulai berwirausaha. Kemampuan tersebut meliputi kemampuan merencanakan, mengorganisasi orang lain yang terlibat, menggerakkan mereka, memberikan penugasan-penugasan, menerapkan kedisiplinan, memberikan kesempatan, penghargaan, dan sanksi, menyusun laporan keuangan, mengevaluasi setiap kegiatan, dan menindaklanjuti hasil evaluasi. Tentu saja kemampuan manajerial ini bukan sesuatu yang mudah. c) Minimnya Pengetahuan dan Pengalaman Dalam menjalankan usaha idealnya kita memiliki pengetahuan dan pengalaman. Selain memahami ilmu tentang kewirausahaan, pengalaman juga memiliki peranan yang besar. Dengan memiliki banyak pengalaman, seorang wirausaha akan senantiasa berpikir kreatif dan inovatif serta mampu memikirkan solusi akan setiap permasalahan bisnis yang dihadapi kedepannya berdasarkan pengalaman yang telah dilaluinya. Kurangnya pengalaman dalam dunia usaha seringkali menjadi sebab seorang wirausaha gagal dalam menjalankan usahanya. Oleh karena itu sangat penting bagi wirausaha untuk mencari pengalaman baik secara langsung (praktek) maupun menggali informasi berdasarkan pengalaman orang lain yang lebih dulu mengenal dunia usaha. d) Pemilihan lokasi yang tidak tepat Lokasi yang strategis menjadikan pengembangan usaha semakin mudah. Oleh karena itu, sangat penting memikirkan lokasinya terlebih dahulu sebelum memutuskan untuk mendirikan usaha. Sehebat apapun perencanaan yang telah disusun jika tidak didukung dengan lokasi yang
  36. 36. 35 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran sesuai maka hasilnya tidak akan maksimal. Sebelum menentukan lokasi usaha banyak hal yang perlu dipertimbangkan, salah satunya yaitu menyesuaikan lokasi usaha dengan target pasar. Upayakan agar lokasi tersebut mudah dijangkau oleh target pasar. Lokasi tersebut diharapkan bisa menarik simpati orang banyak untuk melihat. Kesalahan memilih lokasi atau tempat mendirikan usaha dapat berakibat fatal dan sangat berpengaruh untuk keberlanjutan usaha kedepannya, lokasi yang susah dijangkau dan tidak menarik tentunya akan sepi dari pengunjung. e) Kurangnya pengawasan peralatan Seperti halnya lokasi, peralatan usaha merupakan bagian penting dari suatu usaha atau bisnis. Perlatan ini memberikan segala kemudahan yang dapat mendukung kelancara usaha. Penting bagi pelaku usaha untuk mengetahui jenis dan kualitas peralatan yang digunakan sebelum membelinya. Cukup banyak pengusaha yang melakukan kesalahan saat membeli bahan baku, misalnya ketidak seimbangan antara peralatan yang dibeli dengan yang dibutuhkan. Selain itu pengawasan peralatan juga menjadi hal yang penting agar dapat digunakan dalam jangka waktu lama sehingga meminimalisir pengeluaran. Kurangnya pengawasan terhadap peralatan bisa menjadi sebab tersendatnya produksi dikarenakan ada peralatan yang hilang, rusak dan sebagainya. Agar usaha dapat berjalan efektif dan efesien sangat penting untuk memantau peralatan usaha secara berkala mulai dari tahap pengadaan, pemeliharaan sampai penyusutan peralatan yang sudah tak terpakai. f) Mudah Menyerah dan Tidak Konsisten Penting untuk dipahami bahwa tidak ada kesuksesan yang mudah diperoleh tanpa kerja keras. Kunci keberhasilan dari suatu usaha adalah keuletan pengusahanya. Seringkali usaha gagal karena ketidakmampuan wirausaha untuk konsisten pada perencanaan awal. Seringkali jika didapati ketidaksesuaian antara rencana dan senyatanya menjadikan kita mudah untuk menyerah dan tidak lagi fokus pada tujuan
  37. 37. 36 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran yang akan dicapai. Oleh karena itu dibutuhkan tekad yang kuat serta konsistensi yang lebih sebelum memutuskan untuk memulai suatu usaha agar usaha tersebut bisa bertahan. g) Tidak Mampu Menghadapi Peralihan atau Transisi Kewirausahaan Segala sesuatu dalaam kehidupan dapat berubah dengan cepat. Misalnya saja perkembangan teknologi yang semakin pesat. Dalam kehidupan wirausaha, perubahan terjadi dengan cepat seiring perubahan zaman dan waktu. Terdapat terobosan-terobosan baru di dunia usaha yang tidak mungkin untuk dihindarkan. Pengusaha yang tidak mampu menghadapi peralihan dan transisi tentu akan tergusur oleh mereka yang mampu mengikuti zaman dan perkembangan teknologi. Dapat kita amati peralihan dunia usaha misalnya ruko konvensional dengan online shop. Perlahan pengusaha yang tidak mampu mengikuti teknologi akan tersingkirkan oleh pengusaha-pengusaha online yang lebih diminati oleh masyarakat di zaman sekarang. h) Tidak Terampil Mengelola Administrasi dan Keuangan Kegiatan administrasi dan pengelolaan keuangan menjadi sangat krusial untuk kehidupan sebuah usaha. Kegiatan administrasi berkaitan dengan kemampuan untuk memperoleh data yang dibutuhkan sebelum menentukan kebijakan dalam menjalankan usaha. Begitupun dengan kegiatan pengelolaan keuangan, ada banyak sekali pengusaha yang gagal menjalankan usaha mereka karena tidak memiliki tata keuangan yang baik. Hal tersebut membuat pengusaha tidak dapat dapat menyeimbangkan antara modal, omzet, pengeluaran dan penjualan. Banyak usaha yang gagal diakarenakan pengusaha tidak mampu membedakan antara keuangan pribadi dan keuangan perusahaan, sehingga seringkali keauangan pribadi digunakan untuk keperluan usaha. Begitupun sebaliknya, keuangan usaha yang seharusnya digunakan untuk kepentingan usaha seringkali digunakan untuk kepentingan pribadi. Kondisi tersebut jelas akan berdampak buruk pada keberlanjutan usaha yang dapat berujung
  38. 38. 37 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran pada gagalnya suatu usaha. Pengelolaan dan perhitungan keuangan akan menjadi sangat rumit sehingga sulit untuk mengukur pencapaian dan target usaha sudah sejauh mana. i) Tidak Memiliki Perencanaan dan Target yang Matang Segala sesuatu yang direncanakan akan lebih baik hasilnya dari sesuatu yang dilakukan secara tiba-tiba. Begitu juga halnya dengan wirausaha yang ingin memulai suatu usaha atau bisnis. Segala seasuatunya mesti diperhitungkan termasuk target yang akan dicapai.Target inilah yang menjadi acuan agar terus memacu kemampuan untuk mencapainya. Rencana dan target juga dapat digunaakan sebagai pengendali kegiatan operasional. Bagaimana memilih dan menentukan apa saja kegaitan yang diperlukan serta melakukan seluruh kegiatan secara teratur sesuai dengan tahap-tahap yang telah ditentukan. Buruknya perencanaan dan target yang hendak dicapai akan membuat usaha menjadi monoton dan kehilangan arah. Jika perencanaan dan target usaha tidak dipikirkan dengan matang, hal ini akan berdampak langsung pada kegiatan operasional bisnis yang mengakibatkan kegagalan bisnis. j) Terlalu Banyak Teori Tidak ada Tindakan Pengetahuan akan dunia usaha memang perlu. Termasuk pemahaman tentang toeri-toeri bisnis akan sangat mendukung seorang wirausaha dalam menjalankan usaha. Akan tetapi terlalu banyak teori pun tidak akan berguna jika tidak diaplikasikan melalui praktek langsung. Memahami ilmunya saja tidak cukup menjadikan kita sebagai seorang wirausaha yang profesional. Idealnya teori yang kita pelajari, menjadi acuan untuk dapat diaplikasikan melalui praktek. Meskipun senyatanya dilapangan sering kita jumpai kenyataan tidak selamanya sesuai dengan toeri yang kita pahami selama ini. Oleh karena itu penting bagi kita untuk mengetahui bahwa usaha yang baik adalah usaha yang berjalan bukan usaha yang hanya fokus pada teori saja. Terlalu memusingkan teori sehingga kita bingung sendiri teori mana
  39. 39. 38 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran yang sebenarnya ingin digunakan membuat usaha tidak akan berjalan dengan maksimal dan berakhir pada kegagalan k) Tidak Melakukan Riset dan Anlisa Pasar Menjalankan usaha bukanlah perkara yang mudah, dibutuhkan analisis dan perencanaan matang sebelum memulai agar tantangan dan hambatan masa mendatang dapat diminimalisir. Analisis tersebut dapat dilakukan melalui riset dan analisa pasar. Riset ini dilakukan agar kita mampu menentukan target pasar, lokasi, strategi dan lain sebagainya. Analisa pasar menjadi penting karena akan sangat menentukan arah usaha kedepannya. Kesalahan yang seringkali membuat usaha menjadi gagal adalah karena kita tidak mengenal kondisi yang akan kita hadapi kedepannya. Melalui riset dan analisa pasar, kita dapat merencanakan seberapa besar penjualan dan sasaran pasar. Jangan sampai salam masuk pasar dalam berwirausaha sehingga mengakibatkan usaha tidak mendapat lirikan dari calon pembeli dan akan mengalami kegagalan l) Hambatan dalam Mendapatkan Legalitas dan Perizinan Seringkali legalitas dan perizinan usaha dianggap sepele bagi masyarakat yang akan menjalankan suatu usaha. Padalal sebelum memulai penting untuk memikirkan usaha apa yang tidak susah untuk memperoleh legalitas dan perizinan. Legalitas dan perizinan membuat produk yang kita tawarkan menjadi diakui tidak diragukan lagi oleh masyarakat. Hal tersebut tentu akan memudahkan dalam pemasarannya. Banyak usaha yang berhenti ditengah jalan atau gulung tikar karena ditutup paksa oleh pihak yang berwenang lantaran tidak memperoleh izin dan legalitas dari pemerintah setempat. Ataupun usaha tersebut menjadi sepi pengunjung karena keasliannya masih diragukan oleh konsumen lantaran tidak mampu menunjukkan legalitas dan pengakuan dari pihak- pihak yang berwenang.
  40. 40. 39 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran m) Tidak Kreatif dan Inovatif Inovasi dan kreativitas sangat diperlukan dalam dunia usaha. Seiring munculnnya saingan pasar dan permintaan konsumen, seorang wirausaha dituntut untuk senantiasa berpikir dan melahirkan kreativitas. Dari kreativitas terebut diharapkan dapat lahir produk yang dapat menarik perhatian konsumen. Tanpa adanya inovasi, membuat daya tarik konsumen menjadi hilang. Produk-produk yang tidak kreatif tentunya akan digeser oleh produk pendatang yang lebih menarik dan sesuai dengan kebutuhan konsumen. Penting bagi seorang wirausaha untuk tidak diam ditempat dan terus berinovasi demi keberlanjutan usaha. n) Cepat Puas Diri Seperti telah dijelaskan sebelumnya bahwa dalam menjalankan usaha dibutuhkan target agar menjadi semangat dan dorongan untun mencapai target tersebut. Ketika target itu tercapai maka menjadi kebahagiaan sendiri bagi wirausaha. Pada fase ini wirausaha cenderung merasa bangga dan berpikiran bahwa tujuannya telah tercapai. Merasa telah berhasil menjalankan tugasnya. Hingga lengah dan tidak lagi berpikir untuk menciptakan sesuatu yang lebih. Hal tersebut membunuh kreativitas seseorang. Hingga pada suatu titik konsumen menjadi bosan dan lebih tertarik pada produk lain dan membuat usaha kita tidak lagi diminati dan sepi pengunjung. Usaha pun terpaksa berhenti dan gagal sebab tak ada lagi solusi yang telah dipersiapkan sebelumnya. o) Laba Terlalu Besar Bagi sebagaian besar pengusaha, laba yang besar merupakan suatu target yang mesti dicapai. Banyak hal yang dilakukan oleh seorang pengusaha demi memperoleh keuntungan yang besar termasuk menekan biaya produksi dan menaikkan harga barang. Akan tetapi tindakan tersebut bukan hal yang baik untuk keberlanjutan usaha. Resiko konsumen beralih
  41. 41. 40 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran ke produk lain pun semakin besar seiring munculnya produk-produk baru yang sejenis dengan harga yang lebih murah. Sebelum menentukan harga suatu produk, penting melakukan analisis biaya produksi. Sehingga menjadi dasar untuk menentukan kebijakan terkait laba yang tentunya masih dibatas kewajaran dan tidak memberatkan konsumen. p) Pelayanan yang Buruk Banyak usaha yang memiliki banyak pelanggan setia selain karena kualitas produk yang ditawarakan, juga karena konsumen tertarik pada pelayanan yang diberikan oleh si penjual. Wirausaha yang melayani dengan baik tentu akan membuat pelanggannya merasa nyaman dan dihargai sehingga kemungkinan untuk tertarik membeli dua kali bisa lebih besar. Beda halnya dengan penjual yang memberi pelayanan yang buruk. Sekalipun konsumen teratrik pada produk yang ditawarkan, sikap penjual akan sangat berpangaruh. Bisa saja konsumen batal membeli hanya karena tidak suka pada tingkah laku si penjual. q) Terlalu Cepat Mengembangkan Usaha Kunci dari keberhasilan suatu usaha adalah fokus dan keuletan dalam mengelolanya. Usaha yang berkembang memang menunjukkan bahwa seorang wirausaha telah berhasil mengelola usahanya. Sehingga banyak pengusaha yang secara terburu-buru mengembangkan usahanya dan tidak hanya fokus pada satu usaha saja. Namun permasalahan yang muncul kemudian adalah jika dilakukan tanpa perencanaan yang matang, akan membawa dampak buruk pada kondisi usaha kedepannya. Seringkali pengusaha bermaksud mengembangkan usahanya tanpa memikirkan kondisi keuangan yang dimiliki. Dibutuhkan modal dan dana yang besar untuk itu, kebanyakan wirausaha hanya terobsesi untuk mengembangkan usahanya dengan maksud agar omset dan pemasukan lebih besar, akan tetapi fokus usaha menjadi terbagi secara
  42. 42. 41 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran otomatis pengelolaan keuangan menjadi rumit dan sudah pasti akan mendapatkan kesulitan untuk memenuhi keduanya. r) Tidak Ada Promosi Promosi erat kaitannya dengan kemampuan marketing atau pemasaran. Pemasaran yang baik adalah salah satu kunci keberhasilan semua jenis usaha. Tujuan dari promosi adalah agar produk yang kita tawarkan dapat dikenali dan diminati oleh target pasar. Tidak efektifnya upaya dalam hal promosi dan pemasaran, bisa menjadi kegagalan suatu usaha. Kekurangan promosi dapat menjadikan usaha sepi dan tidak terekspos. s) Tidak Memiliki Rencana B Segala hal yang dikerjakan tentu berpeluang untuk dua kemungkinan yaitu gagal dan berhasil. Penting menyiapkan beberapa rencana sebagai antisipasi apabila perencanaan usaha yang telah dilakukan sebelumnya tidak berhasil. Banyak kasus pengusaha yang bangkrut diakibatkan ketidak mampuannya mengelola dan menata kembali rencananya yang gagal. 4. Forum Diskusi Setelah membaca dan memahami tentang sikap dan perilaku wirausaha, saatnya mendiskusikan tentang sebuah kasus berikut ini: Ruslan seorang sarjana Antropologi yang sulit untuk mendapatkan pekerjaan sementara dia harus menghasilkan uang demi kebutuhan ekonomi keluarganya. Ruslan tinggal di pemukiman pemulung sampah kertas dan plastic. Para pemulung di sekitar tempat tinggalnya hanya memilah sampah, mengepul, dan menjualnya. Menurut kalian, apakah sampah ini bisa menjadi peluang usaha bagi Ruslan? Jika iya, apa yang harus dilakukannya?
  43. 43. 42 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran C. PENUTUP 1. Rangkuman a) Kewirausahaan adalah semangat, sikap, perilaku, dan kemampuan seseorang dalam menangani usaha dan/atau kegiatan yang mengarah pada upaya mencari menciptakan, menerapkan cara kerja, teknologi dan produk baru dengan meningkatkan efisiensi dalam rangka memberikan pelayanan yang lebih baik dan/atau memperoleh keuntungan yang lebih besar. b) Entrepreneur action atau sikap dan perilaku seorang wirausaha ditandai dengan ciri-ciri sebagai berikut: selalu mengamankan investasi terhadap resiko; mandiri; berkreasi menciptakan nilai tambah; selalu mencari peluang; berorientasi ke masa depan. c) Seorang wirausaha bukan hanya harus bekerja keras namun juga harus cerdas merencanakan dan mewujudkan strategi usahanya. Jika hal tersebut tidak dimiliki oleh seorang wirausaha, maka kegagalan dapat saja menghadangnya. Oleh sebab itu, mereka perlu mengetahui faktor keberhasilan dan kegagalan seorang wirausaha. 2. Tes Formatif 1. Berikut arti kata “swa” dalam bahasa sansekerta untuk makna wirausaha adalah a. Teladan, b. Tangguh c. Berbudi luhur d. Sendiri e. Berdiri 2. Kewirasuahaan adalah semangat, sikap, perilaku, dan kemampuan seseorang dalam menangani usaha dan/atau kegiatan yang mengarah pada upaya mencari menciptakan, menerapkan cara kerja, teknologi dan produk baru dengan meningkatkan efisiensi dalam rangka memberikan pelayanan yang lebih baik dan/atau memperoleh keuntungan yang lebih besar Pernyataan tersebut diatas adalah defenisi kewirausahaan menurut ….
  44. 44. 43 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran a. INPRES No.4 Tahun 1996 d. INPRES No.6 Tahun 1995 b. INPRES No.4 Tahun 1995 e. INPRES No.5 Tahun 1995 c. INPRES No.6 Tahun 1995 3. Seorang entrepreneur adalah seorang innovator dan mengembangkan teknologi. Pernyataan tersebut dikemukakan oleh.. a. Robert Hisrich d. Jean Baptist Say b. Joseph Schumpeter e. Bedeau c. David McLelland 4. Perhatikan pernyataan berikut 1) Memilih resiko “moderate” dalam tindakannya dia memilih melakukan sesuatu yang ada tantangannya, namun dengan cukup kemungkinan untuk berhasil 2) Selalu mengamankan investasi terhadap resiko 3) Mengambil tanggung jawab pribadi atas perbuatan-perbuatan. 4) Mencari umpan balik (feed back) tentang perbuatan-perbuatannya. 5) Berusaha melakukan sesuatu dengan cara-cara baru. 6) Kemampuan membentuk pendapat secara demokrasi. Yang merupakan karakteristik orang-orang yang mempunyai motif prestasi tinggi adalah.. a. 1,2,3,4 c. 1,3,4,5 e. 3,4,5,6 b. 2,3,4,5 d. 1,3,4,6 5. Perhatikan pernyataan berikut 1) Selalu mengamankan investasi terhadap resiko 2) Mandiri 3) Berkreasi menciptakan nilai tambah 4) Selalu mencari peluang 5) Berorientasi ke masa depan 6) Meyakini kemampuan ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi. 7) Mempunyai pendidikan Yang merupakan ciri-ciri perilaku kreatif dan inovatif dinamakan “entrepreneur action” adalah …
  45. 45. 44 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran a. 1,2,3,4,5 d. 2,3,4,5,6 b. 1,2,3,6,7 e. 3,4,5,6,7 c. 1,2,3,6,7 6. Berikut ini perilaku yang dipengaruhi oleh nilai-nilai kewirausahaan kecuali …. a. Berani mengambil resiko b. Sikap positif c. Sikap optimis d. Sikap pesimis e. Keberanian mandiri 7. Perhatikan pernyataan berikut 1. Berkreasi menciptakan nilai tambah 2. Selalu mengamankan investasi terhadap resiko 3. Sikap terbuka bagi pembaharuan dan perubahan. 4. Kemampuan membentuk pendapat secara demokrasi. 5. Berorientasi masa kini dan masa depan. 6. Meyakini kemampuan sendiri. Pernyataan benar yang menggambarkan modernisasi sebagai sikap kewirausahaan menurut Harsodjo adalah … a. 1,2,3,4 d. 2,3,4,6 b. 1,2,5,6 e. 3,4,5,6 c. 1,3,5,6 8. Wirausaha yang berhasil biasanya memiliki daya juang yang lebih tinggi dibanding rata-rata orang lainnya, ia lebih suka bekerja keras walaupun dalam waktu yang relatif lama adalah karakteristik sikap dan perilaku kewirausahaan yang tergolong berhasill dari segi …. a. Commitment and Determination b. Desire for Responsibilty c. Tolerance for Risk, Ambiquity, and Uncertanty d. Self confidence e. High Level of Energy
  46. 46. 45 Modul 6 Produk Kreatif dan Kewirausahaan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran 9. Perhatikan pernyataan berikut 1. Terbuka kepada semua orang 2. Terbuka untuk berkompetisi 3. Jujur terhadap diri sendiri 4. Jujur terhadap orang lain 5. Jujur terhadap tujuan yang akan dicapai) 6. Berani dan disiplin berbuat karena bakat, pengalaman, dan pengetahuannya. 7. Berani dan displin berbuat karena adanya keyakinan dan fasilitas. 8. Dapat melaksanakan prinsip manajemen dengan baik Pernyataan yang benar untuk keberhasilan seorang wirausahawan adalah .... a. 1,2,3,4,5,6 b. 1,2,3,4,5,7 c. 2,3,4,5,6,7 d. 3,4,5,6,7,8 e. 2,3,4,5,6,8 10. Perhatikan kalimat berikut “Jangan melebihi dosis yang disarankan, jika sakit berlanjut hubungi dokter.Tidak untuk ibu hamil atau bayi dibawah 6 tahun. Kalimat di atas merupakan contoh penjelasan produk kesehatan pada bagian.. a. Deskripsi Produk b. Komposisi produk c. Dosis produk d. Perhatian produk e. Pengguna produk
  47. 47. 46 Kegiatan Belajar 1 Peluang Usaha Produk Barang/Jasa PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran 3. Daftar Pustaka Dharmawati,, Made. 2016. Kewirausahaan. Jakarta. Rajawali Pers. Fahmi, Irham. 2013. Kewirausahaan Teori, Kasus, dan Solusi. Bandung. Alfabeta. Hendro. 2010. Kewirausahaan untuk SMK dan MAK kelas XII. Jakarta. Erlangga. http://digilib.unila.ac.id/4456/16/BAB%20II.pdf Kasali, Rhenald. 2011. Wirausaha Muda Mandiri. Jakarta. PT. Gramedia Pustaka Utama. Sunyoto, Danang. 2013. Kewirausahaan untuk Kesehatan. Yogyakarta. Nuha Medika. Suryana. 2008. Kewirausahaaan Pedoman Praktis: Kiat dan Proses Menuju Sukses,. Salemba: Jakata, Edisi-3. Syam, Husain. 2007. Kewirausahaan: Langkah Praktis Menuju Sukses. Makassar. Badan Penerbit UNM.

