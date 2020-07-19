M3 kb4 keamanan, kesehatan dan keselamatan kerja

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 118 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran
  2. 2. 119 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran A. PENDAHULUAN 1. Rasional dan Deskripsi Singkat Industri di Indonesia saat ini tengah mengalami perkembangan yang sangat pesat. Sudah barang tentu membutuhkan sumber daya manisia (SDM) yang banyak pula untuk menggerakan usaha di industri-industri tersebut. Oleh karena itu perlu adanya perlindungan jaminan keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja bagi para tenaga kerja. Kecelakaan dan penyakit akibat kerja merupakan resiko yang harus dihadapi oleh tenaga kerja dalam melakukan pekerjaannya. Untuk menanggulangi hilangnya sebagian atau seluruh pengasilan yang diakibatkan oleh adanya resiko- resiko sosial seperti kematian atau cacat karena kecelakaan kerja baik fisik maupun mental, maka diperlukan adanya jaminan akan keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja. Hal ini merupakan tanggung jawab bersama, baik dari sisi perusahaan untuk memberikan suasanan dan sistem kerja yang aman serta dari sisi tenaga kerja untuk bertindak secara selamat. Sekolah Menengah Kejuruan (SMK) yang merupakan salah satu lembaga pendidikan yang mencetak tenaga kerja tingkat menengah, perlu diberikan pengetahuan Keamanan, Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja (K3) dan keterampilan tambahan untuk dapat menjaga kondisi kerja tetap sehat, menghindari resiko kecelakaan kerja dan menguasai keterampilan melakukan pertolongan pertama bila dilingkungan kerjanya terjadi resiko kecelakaan sebelum diberikan tindakan pertolongan lebih lanjut. Modul ini disusun untuk menambah pengetahuan dan keterampilan serta membantu para siswa yang mempelajari Keamanan, Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja (K3). Pada akhirnya, kami harapkan modul ini bermanfaat dalam pembelajaran dan menambah keterampilan siswa dalam penerapan K3 saat belajar di bangku sekolah maupun pada saat bekerja dimanapun. Ucapan terima kasih kami sampaikan kepada semua pihak yang membantu terwujudnya modul ini, semoga Tuhan Yang Maha Esa selalu memberikan perlindungan kepadanya.
  3. 3. 120 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Oleh sebab itu, kegiatan belajar 4 ini disusun untuk memberikan pengetahuan dasar tentang ketrampilan komputer dan pengelolaan informasi dengan unit kompetensi mengoperasikan tehnologi perkantoran. Secara garis besar kegiatan belajar 4. Keamanan, Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja ini membahas tentang tujuh pokok materi yang akan menjadi acuan para peserta,. Kegiatan belajar 4 ini dikemas dalam tujuh uraian materi, di mana masing- masing uraian materi akan dijelaskan secara detail. keempat uraian materi tersebut disusun dengan urutan sebagai berikut: 1. Materi 1 : Keamanan, Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja 2. Materi 2 : Polusi Lingkungan 3. Materi 3 : Analisis mengenai dampak lingkungan (Amdal) Kegiatan belajar 4 ini akan dimulai dengan pemahaman terhadap peserta mengenai konsep Keamanan, Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja. Materi selanjutnya adalah polusi lingkungan. Pada kegiatan ini diharapkan peserta akan memperoleh pengetahuan, pengalaman, dan keterampilan dalam menangani polusi lingkungan. Uraian materi berikutnya akan memberikan wawasan kepada peserta tentang amdal, Hai lni merupakan keberlanjutan dari penanganan polusi lingkungan. Diharapkan peserta dapat memahami penanganan Analisis mengenai dampak lingkungan (Amdal) 2. Relevansi Teori Keamanan, Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja (K3) sangat membantu seluruh aktivitas perkantoran. Dengan demikian, menjadi sangat relevan bagi pemerintah untuk memasukkan materi Keamanan, Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja (K3) dalam kurikulum pembelajarannya. Relevansi antara tuntutan dunia kerja dan urgensi dunia pendidikan untuk menyiapkan pembelajaran yang memiliki kompetensi menerapkan Keamanan, Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja (K3) dapat terlihat dalam modul ini yang membahas tentang: 1) Keamanan, Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja, 2) Polusi Lingkungan, 3) Analisis mengenai dampak lingkungan (Amdal).
  4. 4. 121 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Kompetensi-kompetensi tersebut di atas sangat diperlukan, khususnya bagi siapa saja yang bekerja dalam dunia perkantoran maupun yang bergelut di bidang lain yang membutuhkan Keamanan, Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja (K3). Dengan demikian, kehadiran modul ini memberikan pengetahuan dan kemampuan dalam merealisasikan K3. 3. Petunjuk Belajar Sebelum mempelajari modul ini peserta PPG Dalam Jabatan harus memiliki kemampuan awal atau penguasaan tentang berbagai pengetahuan dasar aplikasi tehnologi perkantoran secara umum dan telah dapat memahami esensi pembelajaran aplikasi tehnologi perkantoran. Beberapa hal yang harus dikuasai dengan tuntas sebelum mempelajari modul ini seperti materi; 1) Keamanan, Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja, 2) Polusi Lingkungan, 3) Analisis mengenai dampak lingkungan (Amdal). Adapun langkah-langkah atau petunjuk belajar dari modul ini sebagai berikut: a. Peserta 1) Bacalah setiap materi dalam modul ini dengan cermat dan pahami dengan baik daftar pertanyaan pada “cek kemampuan” sebagai pengukur yang harus dikuasai dalam modul ini. 2) Diskusikan dengan sesama peserta apa yang telah Anda cermati untuk mendapatkan pemahaman yang baik tentang tujuanbelajar dan kompetensi yang ingin dicapai dalam modul. Bila masih ragu, maka tanyakan kepada instruktur sampai betul-betul anda sudah paham . 3) Bila proses memahami materi anda menemui kesulitan,diskusikan dengan teman-teman anda atau konsultasikan dengan instruktur. 4) Kerjakan tugas-tugas, baik secara individu ataupun kelompok dengan jujur dan teliti serta bertanggungjawab. 5) Peserta tidak dibenarkan melanjutkan kegiatan belajar berikutnya, bila belum menguasai secara tuntas materi padakegiatan belajar sebelumnya. 6) Untuk kegiatan praktek diharapkan peserta selalu membacadan memahami teori yang mendukung materi praktek.
  5. 5. 122 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran 7) Perhatikan tentang alat-alat untuk kegiatan praktek, termasuktentang keselamatan kerja dalam menggunakan alat-alat praktek. b. Instruktur 1) Informasikan tentang bagaimana cara menggunakan modul, cara pembelajaran, cara penilaian, alat yang digunakan dan waktu yang dibutuhkan. 2) Berilah bimbingan kepada peserta bila mereka mendapatkan kesulitan. 3) Monitor dan catat kemajuan peserta dan berikan feedback atas pencapaian pembelajaran peserta didik.
  6. 6. 123 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran B. INTI 1. Capaian Pembelajaran Mata Kegiatan Menganalisis dan menguasai Keamanan, Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja, Polusi Lingkungan dan Analisis Amdal 2. Pokok-Pokok Materi Adapun pokok-pokok materi Keamanan, Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja sebagai berikut: a. Keamanan, Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja b. Polusi Lingkungan c. Analisis Mengenai Dampak Lingkungan (AMDAL) 3. Uraian Materi a. Keamanan, Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja (K3) 1) Ruang Lingkup Keamanan, Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja (K3) Keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja memiliki ruang lingkup, Basir Barthos (1995: 138) mengemukakan bahwa: a) Ketentuan keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja berlaku disetiap tempat kerja yang mencakup 3 (tiga) unsur pokok (tenaga kerja, bahaya kerja, dan usaha baik bersifat ekonomis maupun sosial) b) Ketentuan K3 berkaitan dengan perlindungan: (1) Tenaga kerja (2) Alat, bahan, dan mesin (3) Lingkungan (4) Proses produksi (5) Sifat pekerjaan (6) Cara kerja c) Persyaratan keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja ditetapkan sejak perencanaan, pembuatan, pemakaian barang ataupun produk teknis. d) Keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja merupakan tanggung jawab semua pihak, khususnya pihak yang terkait dengan proses penyelenggaraan suatu usaha.
  7. 7. 124 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran 2) Keamanan Kerja Keamanan kerja adalah unsur-unsur penunjang yang mendukung terciptanya suasana kerja yang aman, baik berupa materil maupun nonmateril. Alat kemanan kerja/pelindung diri menurut Peraturan Menteri Tenaga Kerja dan Transmigrasi Republik Indonesia Nomor PER.08/MEN/VII/2010 tentang Alat Pelindung Diri, Unsur-unsur penunjang keamanan yang bersifat material diantaranya sebagai berikut; (a)Baju kerja (1) Fungsi, Pakaian pelindung berfungsi untuk melindungi badan sebagian atau seluruh bagian badan dari bahaya temperatur panas atau dingin yang ekstrim, pajanan api dan benda-benda panas, percikan bahan-bahan kimia, cairan dan logam panas, uap panas, benturan (impact) dengan mesin, peralatan dan bahan, tergores, radiasi, binatang, mikro-organisme patogen dari manusia, binatang, tumbuhan dan lingkungan seperti virus, bakteri dan jamur. (2) Jenis, Jenis pakaian pelindung terdiri dari rompi (Vests), celemek (Apron/Coveralls), Jacket, dan pakaian pelindung yang menutupi sebagian atau seluruh bagian badan. Untuk dapat melakukan pencegahan terhadap kecelakaan kerja sebaiknya menetapkan sumber potensi penyebab utama terjadinya kecelakaan. Ini dimaksudkan untuk mengambil langkah-langjkah preventif upaya dalam menentukan penyebab kecelakaan, yang harus dilakukan dengan mengadakan diagnosis, pencegahan dan penyelidikan. Gambar. 4.1 Pakaian Pelindung (Rompi)
  8. 8. 125 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran (b)Helm (1)Fungsi, Alat pelindung kepala adalah alat pelindung yang berfungsi untuk melindungi kepala dari benturan, terantuk, kejatuhan atau terpukul benda tajam atau benda keras yang melayang atau meluncur di udara, terpapar oleh radiasi panas, api, percikan bahan-bahan kimia, jasad renik (mikro organisme) dan suhu yang ekstrim. (2)Jenis, Jenis alat pelindung kepala terdiri dari helm pengaman (safety helmet), topi atau tudung kepala, penutup atau pengaman rambut, dan lain- lain. Gambar. 4.2 Helm Kerja (c)Kaca mata (1) Fungsi, Alat pelindung mata dan muka adalah alat pelindung yang berfungsi untuk melindungi mata dan muka dari paparan bahan kimia berbahaya, paparan partikel- partikel yang melayang di udara dan di badan air, percikan benda-benda kecil, panas, atau uap panas, radiasi gelombang elektromagnetik yang mengion maupun yang tidak mengion, pancaran cahaya, benturan atau pukulan benda keras atau benda tajam. (2) Jenis, Jenis alat pelindung mata dan muka terdiri dari kacamata pengaman (spectacles), goggles, tameng muka (face shield), masker selam, tameng muka dan kacamata pengaman dalam kesatuan (full face masker).
  9. 9. 126 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Gambar. 4.3 Kecamata Pelindung (d)Sarung tangan (a) Fungsi, Pelindung tangan (sarung tangan) adalah alat pelindung yang berfungsi untuk melindungi tangan dan jari-jari tangan dari pajanan api, suhu panas, suhu dingin, radiasi elektromagnetik, radiasi mengion, arus listrik, bahan kimia, benturan, pukulan dan tergores, terinfeksi zat patogen (virus, bakteri) dan jasad renik. (b) Jenis, Jenis pelindung tangan terdiri dari sarung tangan yang terbuat dari logam, kulit, kain kanvas, kain atau kain berpelapis, karet, dan sarung tangan yang tahan bahan kimia. Gambar. 4.4 Sarung Tangan (e)Sepatu (1) Fungsi, Alat pelindung kaki berfungsi untuk melindungi kaki dari tertimpa atau berbenturan dengan benda-benda berat, tertusuk benda tajam, terkena cairan panas atau dingin, uap panas, terpajan suhu yang ekstrim, terkena bahan kimia berbahaya dan jasad renik, tergelincir.
  10. 10. 127 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran (2) Jenis, Jenis Pelindung kaki berupa sepatu keselamatan pada pekerjaan peleburan, pengecoran logam, industri, kontruksi bangunan, pekerjaan yang berpotensi bahaya peledakan, bahaya listrik, tempat kerja yang basah atau licin, bahan kimia dan jasad renik, dan/atau bahaya binatang dan lain- lain. Gambar. 4.5 Alat Pelindung Kaki (Sepatu) (f) Pernapasan (a) Fungsi, berfungsi untuk melindungi organ pernapasan dengan cara menyalurkan udara bersih dan sehat dan/atau menyaring cemaran bahan kimia, mikroorganisme, partikel yang berupa debu, kabut (aerosol), uap, asap, gas/ fume, dan sebagainya. (b) Jenis, Jenis alat pelindung pernapasan dan perlengkapannya terdiri dari masker, respirator, katrit, kanister, Re-breather, Airline respirator, Continues Air Supply Machine Air Hose Mask Respirator, tangki selam dan regulator (Self-Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus /SCUBA), Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), dan emergency breathing apparatus. Gambar. 4.6 Alat pelindung Pernapasan (Masker Respirator)
  11. 11. 128 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran (g)Pelindung telinga (1) Fungsi, Alat pelindung telinga adalah alat pelindung yang berfungsi untuk melindungi alat pendengaran terhadap kebisingan atau tekanan (2) Jenis, Jenis alat pelindung telinga terdiri dari sumbat telinga (ear plug) dan penutup telinga (ear muff). Gambar. 4.7 Alat Pelindung telinga (Ear Plug dan Ear Muff) Unsur-unsur penunjang keamanan yang bersifat nonmaterial adalah sebagai berikut. 1) Buku petunjuk penggunaan alat 2) Himbauan-himbauan dari teman atau dari atasan 3) Rambu-rambu atau isyarat bahaya 4) Petugas keamanan yang siap siaga 3) Kesehatan Kerja Kesehatan berasal dari bahasa Inggris ‘health’, yang dewasa ini tidak hanya berarti terbebasnya seseorang dari penyakit, tetapi pengertian sehat mempunyai makna sehat sevara fisik, mental dan juga sehat sevara sosial. Menurut Organisasi Kesehatan Dunia (WHO) tahun 1948 menyebutkan bahwa pengertian kesehatan adalah sebagai “suatu keadaan fisik, mental, dan sosial kesejahteraan dan bukan hnya ketiadaan penyakit atau kelemahan”. Menurut Widodo (2015) “Kesehatan kerja adalah suatu kondisi kesehatan yang bertujuan agar masyarakat pekerja memperoleh derajat kesehatan setinggi- tingginya, baik jasmani, rohani, maupun sosial dengan usaha pencegahan dan pengobatan terhadap penyakit atau gangguan kesehatan yang disebabkan oleh pekerjaan dan lingkungan kerja maupun penyakit umum
  12. 12. 129 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Sedarmayanti (2011: 120), “Kesehatan kerja menyangkut kesehatan fisik maupun kesehatan mental. Kesehatan pegawai dapat terganggu karena penyakit, stress (ketegangan) maupun karena kecelakaan. Kesehatan pegawai yang rendah atau buruk akan mengakibatkan kecenderungan tingkat absensi yang tinggi dan produktivitas rendah.” Menurut Lidya dalam Sayuti (2013: 196) pengertian kesehatan kerja adalah hal yang menyangkut kemungkinan ancaman terhadap kesehatan seseorang yang bekerja pada sesuatu tempat atau perusahaan selama waktu kerja yang normal. Sedangkan menurut Santoso dalam Sayuti (2013: 196) pengertian kesehatan kerja adalah kesehatan jasmani dan rohani. Kesehatan kerja adalah bagian dari ilmu kesehatan yang bertujuan agar tenaga kerja memperoleh keadaan kesehatan yang sempurna baik fisik, mental maupun sosial (Lalu Husni,2005). 4) Keselamatan Kerja Keselamatan berasal dari bahasa Inggris yaitu kata ‘safety’ dan biasanya selalu dikaitkan dengan keadaan terbebasnya seseorang dari peristiwa celaka (accident) atau nyaris celaka (near-miss). Jadi pada hakikatnya keselamatan sebagai suatu pendekatan keilmuaan maupun sebagai suatu pendekatan praktis mempelajari faktor-faktor yang dapat menyebabkan terjadinya kecelakaan dan berupaya mengembangkan berbagai cara dan pendekatan untuk memperkecil risiko terjadinya kecelakaan (Syaaf, 2007). Menurut Ridley (2002), keselamatan kerja adalah keselamatan yang berkaitan dengan mesin, pesawat, alat kerja, bahan dan proses pengolahannya, landasan tempat kerja dan lingkungannya serta cara-cara melakukan pekerjaan sedangakan menurut Widodo (2015: 240), keselamatan kerja merupakan suatu bentuk keadaan yang menghindarkan kesalahan dan kerusakan kerja yang dilakukan oleh para pekerja/karyawan. Keselamatan kerja juga menunjuk pada suatu kondisi kerja yang aman dan selamat dari penderitaan, kerusakan atau kerugian di tempat kerja. Keselamatan kerja adalah pengawasan terhadap orang, mesin, material dan metode yang mencakup lingkungan kerja agar supaya pekerja tidak mengalamai cedera menurut Mangkunegara dalam Sayuti (2013: 195).
  13. 13. 130 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Menurut Undang-Undang Nomor 1 Tahun 1970 Bab III pasal 3 tentang keselamatan kerja disebutkan syarat-syarat keselamatan kerja sebagai berikut: a) Mencegah dan mengurangi kecelakaan b) Mencegah, mengurangi dan memadamkan kebakaran c) Mencegah dan mengurangi bahaya peledakan d) Memberi kesempatan atau jalan menyelamatkan diripada waktu kebakaran atau kejadian-kejadian lain yang berbahaya e) Memberi pertolongan pada kecelakaan f) Memberi alat-alat perlindungan diri pada para pekerja g) Mencegah dan mengendalikan timbul atau menyebar luasnya suhu, kelembapan, debu, kotoran asap, uap, gas, hembusan angin, cuaca, sinar atau radiasi, suara dan getaran h) Mencegah dan mengendalikan timbulnya penyakit akibat kerja baik fisik maupun psikis, peracunan, infeksi dan penularan i) Memperoleh penerangan yang cukup dan sesuai j) Menyelenggarakan suhu dan lembab udara yang baik k) Menyelenggarakan penyegaran udara yang cukup l) Memelihara kebersihan, kesehatan, dan ketertiban m) Memperoleh keserasian antara tenaga kerja, alat kerja, lingkungan, cara dan proses kerjanya. 5) Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi terjadinya kecelakaan kerja Menurut Tarwaka (2008), 85% sebab kecelakaan kerja adalah faktor manusia. Oleh karena itu sumber daya manusia dalam hal ini memegang peranan penting dalam penciptaan keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja. Tenaga kerja yang membiasakan dirinya dalam keadaan aman dan melakukan pekerjaan dengan aman akan sangat membantu mengurangi angka kecelakaan kerja. Manuaba, (2004: 164) menyatakan bahwa penyebab-penyebab kecelakaan kerja adalah: a) Perbuatan manusia yang tidak aman (1) Melaksanakan pekerjaan tanpa wewenang atau yang berwenang gagal mengamankan atau memperingatkan seseorang
  14. 14. 131 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran (2) Menjalankan alat-alat mesin diluar batas aman (3) Menyebabkan alat-alat keselamatan kerja tidak bekerja (4) Cara angkat,angkut menempatkan barang dan menyimpan yang kurang baik /tidak aman (5) Memakai sikap/posisi tubuh yang kurang baik/tidak aman (6) Bekerja dengan alat/mesin bergerak atau berbahaya (7) Melakukan tindakan mengacau, menyalahgunakan, melampui batas. b) Kondisi fisik dan mekanis yang tidak aman. (1) Alat pengaman yang kurang/ tidak bekerja (2) Tidak ada pengaman (3) Adanya kondisi tidak aman (4) Design yang kurang baik (5) Pengaturan proses kerja yag berbahaya atau mengandung resiko seperti : badan terlali berat, jalan yang sempit/tidak teratur (6) Penerangan,ventilasi kurang baik (7) Perencanaan proses kerja kurang/tidak aman Menurut Rachmawati (2008: 173), “Faktor-faktor penyebab terjadinya kecelakaan kerja, baik penyakit yang disebabkan oleh pekerjaan maupun kecelakaan kerja disebabkan oleh beberapa faktor, di antaranya: 1) Faktor fisik, yang meliputi penerangan, suhu udara, kelembaban, cepat rambat udara, suara, vibrasi mekanis, radiasi, tekanan udara, dan lain- lain. 2) Faktor kimia, yaitu berupa gas, uap, debu, kabut, awan, cairan, dan benda-benda padat. c. Faktor biologi, baik dari golongan hewan maupun dari tumbuh-tumbuhan. 3) Faktor fisiologis, seperti konstruksi mesin, sikap, dan cara kerja 4) Faktor mental-psikologis, yaitu susunan kerja, hubungan di antara pekerja atau dengan pengusaha, pemeliharaan kerja, dan sebagainya.
  15. 15. 132 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran 6) Pencegahan Keselamatan Kerja Ada beberapa upaya untuk memelihara keselamatan dan kesehatan pada tempat kerja. Adapun upaya-upaya tersebut mencakup. Yakinkan para pekerja mendapatkan udara bersih yang cukup; hindari materi bangunan dan perlengkapannya yang tidak memenuhi syarat, uji kemungkinan adanya zat beracun terhadap bangunan yang baru sebelum ditempati, sediakan daerah yang bebas rokok; jaga agar saluran udara bersih dan kering; perhatikan keluhan- keluhan dari pekerja. Dalam rangka meningkatkan keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja perlu dibuat suatu program sebagai berikut: a) Libatkan manajemen dan karyawan dalam menyusun program keselamatan dan kesehatan b) Tentukan siapa yang bertanggung jawab dalam melaksanakan program tersebut. c) Tentukan kebutuhan keselamatan dan kesehatan yang dibutuhkan bagian anda. d) Ketahui bagianmana dari fasilitas perusahaan yang membahayakan. e) Perbaiki bagian-bagian yang berbahaya. f) Latihan karyawan dalam teknik keselamatan dan kesehatan. g) Ciptakan suatu mind-set para karyawan bahwa perusahaan harus bebas dari potensi bahaya. h) Secara terus menerus perbaiki dan sempurnakan program keselamatan dan kesehatan yang ada. Di samping program, perlu juga dibentuk komite keselamatan yang tugasnya antara lain adalah: merekomendasi dan bisa juga mengkritik kebijakan keselamatan yang dikeluarkan perusahaan; menyusun standar keselamatan perusahaan yang disesuaikan dengan ketentuan yang berlaku secara nasional’ menyediakan pelatihan mengenai keselamatan bagi karyawan dan supervisor; melakukan inspeksi keselamatan; secara berkesinambungan mempromosikan tema mengenai keselamatan kerja dengan cara menghilangkan kondisi dan perilaku yang tidak aman.
  16. 16. 133 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Menurut Sedarmayanti (2011: 133-134), Kecelakaan dapat dikurangi bahkan akan dapat dicegah atau dihindari. Tindakan pencegahan kecelakaan, dapat dilakukan diantaranya dengan program tri-E (Program Triple E) yang terdiri dari: 1) Teknik (engineering), Teknik (engineering) artinya tindakan pertama adalah melengkapi semua perkakas dan mesin dengan alat pencegah kecelakaan (safety guards) misalnya tombol untuk menghentikan bekerjanya alat/mesin (cut of switches) serta alat lain, agar mereka secara teknis dapat terlindungi. 2) Pendidikan (education), Pendidikan (education) artinya perlu memberikan pendidikan dan latihan kepada para pegawai untuk menanamkan kebiasaan bekerja dan cara kerja yang tepat dalam rangka mencapai keadaan yang aman (safety) semaksimal mungkin. 3) Pelaksanaan (enforcement), Pelaksanaan (enforcement) artinya tindakan pelaksanaan, yang memberi jaminan bahwa peraturan pengendalian kecelakaan dilaksanakan. 7) Tujuan Penerapan Keamanan, Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja (K3) Menurut Mangkunegara (2002: 162) bahwa tujuan dari keamanan, kesehatan dan keselamatan kerja sebagai berikut: a) Agar setiap pegawai mendapat jaminan keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja baik secara fisik, sosial, dan psikologis. b) Agar setiap perlengkapan dan peralatan kerja digunakan sebaik-baiknya selektif mungkin. c) Agar semua hasil produksi dipelihara keamanannya. d) Agar adanya jaminan atas pemeliharaan dan peningkatan kesehatan gizi pegawai. e) Agar meningkatkan kegairahan, keserasian kerja, dan partisipasi kerja. f) Agar terhindar dari gangguan kesehatan yang disebabkan oleh lingkungan atau kondisi kerja. g) Agar setiap pegawai merasa aman dan terlindungi dalam bekerja
  17. 17. 134 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Menurut Satria (2008) tujuan dari keamanan, kesehatan dan keselamatan kerja yaitu: a) Melindungi para pekerja dan orang lain di tempat kerja b) Menjamin agar setiap sumber produksi dapat dipakai secara aman dan eisien c) Menjamin proses produksi berjalan lancar. Seorang ahli dalam bidang keselamatan kerja Willie (2006) mengatakan bahwa program keamanan, kesehatan dan keselamatan kerja diadakan karena tiga alasan penting yakni: a) Berdasarkan perikemanusiaan. Pertama-tama para manajer akan mengadakan pencegahan kecelakaan kerja atas dasar perikemanusiaan yang sesungguhnya. Mereka melakukan demikian untuk mengurangi sebanyak-banyaknya rasa sakit dari pekerjaan yang diderita luka serta keluarga. b) Berdasarkan Undang-Undang. Ada juga alasan mengadakan program keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja berdasarkan Undang-Undang federal, Undang-Undang Negara Bagian dan Undang-Undang kota perja tentang keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja dan sebagian mereka melanggarnya akan dijatuhi hukuman denda. c) Berdasarkan Ekonomi. Alasan ekonomi untuk sadar keselamatan kerja karena biaya kecelakaan dampaknya sangat besar bagi perusahaan. Menurut Rivai dan Sagala (2010: 793), tujuan keamanan, kesehatan dan keselamatan kerja adalah: a) Manfaat Lingkungan Kerja yang Aman dan Sehat Jika perusahaan dapat menurunkan tingkat dan beratnya kecelakaankecelakaan kerja, penyakit, dan hal-hal yang berkaitan dengan stress, serta mampu mengingkatkan kualitas kehidupan kerja para pekerjanya, perusahaan akan semakin efektif.
  18. 18. 135 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran b) Kerugian Lingkungan Kerja yang Tidak Aman dan Tidak Sehat Jumlah biaya yang besar seing muncul karena ada kerugian-kerugian akibat kematian dan kecelakaan di tempat kerja dan kerugian menderita penyakit-penyakit yang berkaitan dengan pekerjaan. 8) Program K-3 Ketika seorang karyawan/tenaga kerja merasa aman dan nyaman serta memiliki fisik yang sehat dalam bekerja maka tujuan yang ingin dicapai oleh perusahaan akan sesuai dengan harapan. Menurut Dewan K3 Nasional, program K3 adalah upaya untuk mengatasi ketimpangan pada empat unsur produksi yaitu manusia, sarana, lingkungan kerja dan manajemen. Program ini meliputi administrasi dan manajemen, P2K3, kebersihan dan tata ruang, peralatan K3, pengendalian bahaya dan beracun, pencegahan kebakaran, keadaan darurat, penerapan K3 dan sistem evaluasi program (DK3N, 1993). Program Keselamatan dan Kesehatan Kerja bersifat spesifik artinya program keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja tidak bisa dibuat, ditiru, atau dikembangkan semaunya. Suatu program keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja dibuat berdasarkan kondisi dan kebutuhan nyata di tempat kerja sesuai dengan potensi bahaya sifat kegiatan, kultur, kemampuan financial, dan lainnya. Dalam usaha tersebut pihak perusahaan pun sudah selayaknya ikut serta dalam mengoptimalkan peran K3 tersebut. Hal ini dapat digambarkan dalam kerangka sebagai berikut:
  19. 19. 136 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Kesadaran pentingnya K3 Budaya penggunaan APD Meminimalisirkan kecelakaan kerja Program K3 1. Manajemen K3 2. Pengawasan kerja 3. Pelatihan K3 4. Tersedianya alat pelindung diri (APD) 5. SOP 6. Sosialisasi K3 7. Poliklinik/ruang kesehatan 8. Kantin 9. Rest Area Gambar. Alur Kerangka Program Program K3 merupakan suatu rencana kerja dan pelaksanaan prosedur yang memfasilitasi pelaksanaan keselamatan kerja dan proses pengendalian resiko dan paparan bahaya termasuk kesalahan manusia dalam tindakan tidak aman, meliputi : a) Membuat program untuk mendeteksi, mengkoreksi, mengontrol kondisi berbahaya, lingkungan beracun dan bahaya-bahaya kesehatan. b) Membuat prosedur keamanan. c) Menindaklanjuti program kesehatan untuk pembelian dan pemasangan peralatan baru dan untuk pembelian dan penyimpanan bahan berbahaya. d) Pemeliharaan sistem pencatatan kecelakaan agar tetap waspada. e) Pelatihan K3 untuk semua level manajemen. f) Rapat bulanan P2K3 g) Tetap menginformasikan perkembangan yang terjadi di bidang K3 seperti alat pelindung diri, standar keselamatan yang baru. Produktivitas Kerja
  20. 20. 137 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran h) Pembagian pernyataan kebijakan organisasi. Program keamanan, kesehatan dan keselamatan kerja harus dirancang spesifik untuk masing-masing perusahaan sehingga tidak bisa sekedar meniru atau mengikuti arahan dan pedoman dari pihak lain. Efektifitas program keamanan, kesehatan dan keselamatan kerja sangat tergantung kepada komitmen dan keterlibatan semua pekerja. Keterlibatan pekerja akan meningkatkan produktivitas. Beberapa kegiatan yang harus melibatkan pekerja antara lain (Nasution, 2005) : a) Kegiatan pemeriksaan bahan berbahaya dan beracun dan menyusulkan rekomendasi bagi perbaikan. b) Mengembangkan atau memperbaiki aturan keselamatan umum. c) Melakukan pelatihan terhadap tenaga kerja baru. d) Membantu proses analisis penyebab kecelakaan kerja. Unsur-unsur program keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja yang terpenting adalah pernyataan dan kebijakan perusahaan, organisasi dan personil, menjaga kondisi kerja untuk memenuhi syarat-syarat keselamatan, membuat laporan dan analisis penyebab kecelakaan dan menyediakan fasilitas pertolongan pertama pada kecelakaan (Nasution, 2005). Program keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja akan memperbaiki kualitas hidup pekerja melalui jaminan keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja yang dapat menciptakan situasi kerja yang aman, tenteram dan sehat sehingga dapat mendorong pekerja untuk bekerja lebih produktif. Melalui program keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja, terjadinya kerugian dapat dihindarkan sehingga perusahaan dapat meningkatkan kesejahteraan pekerjanya (Siregar, 2005). Heinrich menyatakan prinsip dasar dari program keselamatan dan kesehatan kerja yang perlu diterapkan dalam upaya pencegahan kecelakaan, yaitu : a) Melakukan usaha inspeksi keselamatan kerja untuk mengidentifikasikan kondisi-kondisi yang tidak aman. b) Mengadakan usaha pendidikan dan pelatihan para pekerja untuk meningkatkan pengetahuan pekerja akan tugasnya sehari-hari dan cara kerja yang aman.
  21. 21. 138 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran c) Membuat peraturan-peraturan keselamatan kerja yang harus ditaati oleh semua pekerja. d) Pembinaan displin dan ketaatan terhadap semua peraturan di bidang keselamatan kerja. b. Menganalisis Polusi Lingkungan 1) Pengertian Pencemaran Lingkungan (Polusi Lingkungan) Polusi atau pencemaran lingkungan adalah masuknya atau dimasukkannya makhluk hidup, zat energi, dan atau komponen lain ke dalam lingkungan, atau berubahnya tatanan lingkungan oleh kegiatan manusia atau oleh proses alam Gambar. 4.9 Pencemaran lingkungan sehingga kualitas lingkungan turun sampai ke tingkat tertentu yang menyebabkan lingkungan menjadi kurang atau tidak dapat berfungsi lagi sesuai dengan peruntukannya (Undang-undang Pokok Pengelolaan Lingkungan Hidup No. 4 Tahun 1982). Pencemaran lingkungan adalah suatu perubahan pada lingkungan yang tidak dikehendaki sehingga dapat mempengaruhi keselamatan, kesehatan dan keberlangsungan kehidupan makhluk hidup secara normal. Pencemaran lingkungan disebabkan oleh bahan-bahan pencemar atau polutan yang berasal dari alam dan juga aktivitas manusia. Contoh bahan pencemar berasal dari alam adalah gas atau debu dari aktivitas gunung meletus. Sedangkan bahan pencemar atau polutan dari aktivitas manusia contohnya adalah sampah, asap kendaraan, asap pabrik, limbah dan sebagainya.
  22. 22. 139 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran 2) Macam-Macam Polusi Lingkungan a. Menurut tempat terjadinya, pencemaran dapat digolongkan menjadi tiga, yaitu pencemaran udara, air, dan tanah. (1)Pencemaran udara Udara bisa dikatakan tercemar bila udara sudah mengandung beberapa unsur tertentu yang mengotori keseluruhan komposisi udara. Pencemar udara dapat berupa gas dan partikel. Contohnya sebagai berikut: (a)Karbon Monoksida (CO), Gas CO adalah hasil pembakaran yang tidak sempurna oleh mesin kendaraan bermotor. Jika gas ini terhirup oleh manusia maka akan ikut beredar pada darah manusia sehingga akan mengakibatkan kepala menjadi pusing dan bahkan bisa menyebabkan gangguan pada saraf. (b)Karbon Dioksida (CO2), Gas CO2 adalah gas yang dihasilkan dari proses pernapasan makhluk hidup, pembusukan bahan organik dan pelabukan dari batuan. Bila gas ini di atmosfer jumlahnya meningkat, maka akan menyebabkan peningkatan suhu pada bumi. (c)Senyawa Nitrogen, Gas nitrogen ini sangat dibutuhkan oleh makhluk hidup sebagai bahan untuk membangun protein. Jika gas ini bereaksi dengan air maka akan membentuk sebuah senyawa asam. (d)Senyawa Belerang, Gas sulfur dioksida ini berasal dari pabrik yang menggunakan belerang dan hasil dari pembakaran fosil. Gas ini jika bereaksi dengan air akan membentuk senyawa asam. Bila senyawa ini turun bersamaan dengan hujan, maka akan terjadilah hujan asam. (e)Klorofluorokarbon (CFC), CFC sering kali digunakan untuk bahan pendingin pada AC dan kulkas. Selain itu, CFC juga digunakan untuk alat penyemprot rambut dan juga alat penyemprot nyamuk. CFC sangat berbahaya sekali karena bisa merusak lapisan ozon pada atmosfer. Akibatnya perlindungan bumi dari radiasi sinar ultraviolet akan berkurang.
  23. 23. 140 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Sumber polusi udara lain dapat berasal dari radiasi bahan radioaktif, misalnya, nuklir. Setelah peledakan nuklir, materi radioaktif masuk ke dalam atmosfer dan jatuh di bumi. materi radioaktif ini akan terakumulusi di tanah, air, hewan, tumbuhan, dan juga pada manusia. Efek pencemaran nuklir terhadap makhluk hidup, dalam taraf tertentu, dapat menyebabkan mutasi, berbagai penyakit akibat kelainan gen, dan bahkan kematian Pencemaran udara dinyatakan dengan ppm (part per million) yang artinya jumlah cm3 polutan per m3 udara. Gambar. 4.10 Pencemaran Udara (2)Pencemaran air Air merupakan sumber kehidupan, tidak hanya bagi manusia, makhluk hidup yang lain juga sangat membutuhkan air. kekurangan air pada tubuh manusi bisa mneyebabkan dehidrasi karena ketahanan tubuh manusia sangat bergantung pada berbagai fungsi air sedangkan tubuh manusia belum mengembangkan suatu sistem penyimpanan air sebagai sistem penyimpanan lemak. Air merupakan salah satu komponen yang dibutuhkan kehidupan manusia. air merupakan sumber kehidupan Semua makhluk membutuhkan air, untuk kepentingannya. Ketersediaan air dari segi kualitas maupun kuantitas mutlak diperlukan”. Air di Indonesia sangat melimpah, hal ini karena Indonesia merupakan negara kepulauan. Akan tetapi, hal ini tidak dimanfaatkan
  24. 24. 141 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran dengan baik oleh masyarakat Indonesia. Sebaliknya, masyarakat kebanyakan menyalah gunakan kelebihan ini dengan mencemarinya. Pencemaran air adalah suatu perubahan keadaan ditempat penampungan air antara lain seperti danau, sungai, lautan, dan air tanah akibat aktivitas manusia. Dalam kehidupan sehari-hari masyarakat memerlukan air bersih untuk minum, memasak, mencuci, dan keperluan lainnya. Air tersebut juga mempunyai standar 3B (tidak berwarna, berbau, dan beracun). dalam kehidupan sekarang, adakalanya masyarakat melihat air yang berwarna keruh dan berbau serta bercampur dengan benda-benda sampah antara lain seperti kaleng, plastik, dan sampah organik. Sumber- sumber yang mengakibatkan air tersebut tercemar berasal dari mana-mana. Contohnya limbah-limbah industri yang dibuang dan dialirkan ke sungai. Semua akhirnya bermura di sungai dan pencemaran air ini dapat merugikan manusia apabila mengkonsumsi air ini. Istilah pencemaran air atau polusi air dapat dipersepsikan berbeda oleh satu orang dengan orang lainnya mengingat banyak pustaka acuan yang merumuskan definisi istilah tersebut, baik dalam kamus atau buku teks ilmiah. Pengertian pencemaran air juga didefinisikan dalam Peraturan Pemerintah, sebagai turunan dari pengertian pencemaran lingkungan hidup yang didefinisikan dalam undang-undang. Dalam praktek operasionalnya, pencemaran lingkungan hidup tidak pernah ditunjukkan secara utuh, melainkan sebagai pencemaraan dari komponen-komponen lingkungan hidup, seperti pencemaran air, pencemaran air laut, pencemaran air tanah dan pencemaran udara. Dengan demikian, definisi pencemaran air mengacu pada definisi lingkungan hidup yang ditetapkan dalam UU tentang lingkungan hidup yaitu UU No. 23/1997. Dalam PP No. 20/1990 tentang Pengendalian Pencemaran Air, pencemaran air didefinisikan sebagai : “pencemaran air adalah masuknya atau dimasukkannya mahluk hidup, zat, energi dan atau komponen lain ke dalam air oleh kegiaan manusia sehingga kualitas air turun sampai ke tingkat tertentu yang menyebabkan air tidak berfungsi lagi sesuai dengan
  25. 25. 142 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran peruntukannya” (Pasal 1, angka 2). Definisi pencemaran air tersebut dapat diuraikan sesuai makna pokoknya menjadi 3 (tga) aspek, yaitu aspek kejadian, aspek penyebab atau pelaku dan aspek akibat (Setiawan, 2001). Berdasarkan definisi pencemaran air, penyebab terjadinya pencemaran dapat berupa masuknya mahluk hidup, zat, energi atau komponen lain ke dalam air sehingga menyebabkan kualitas air tercemar. Masukan tersebut sering disebut dengan istilah unsur pencemar, yang pada prakteknya masukan tersebut berupa buangan yang bersifat rutin, misalnya buangan limbah cair. Aspek pelaku/penyebab dapat yang disebabkan oleh alam, atau oleh manusia. Pencemaran yang disebabkan oleh alam tidak dapat berimplikasi hukum, tetapi Pemerintah tetap harus menanggulangi pencemaran tersebut. Sedangkan aspek akibat dapat dilihat berdasarkan penurunan kualitas air sampai ke tingkat tertentu. Pengertian tingkat tertentu dalam definisi tersebut adalah tingkat kualitas air yang menjadi batas antara tingkat tak-cemar (tingkat kualitas air belum sampai batas) dan tingkat cemar (kualitas air yang telah sampai ke batas atau melewati batas). Ada standar baku mutu tertentu untuk peruntukan air. Sebagai contoh adalah pada UU Kesehatan No. 23 tahun 1992 ayat 3 terkandung makna bahwa air minum yang dikonsumsi masyarakat, harus memenuhi persyaratan kualitas maupun kuantitas, yang persyaratan kualitas tettuang dalam Peraturan Mentri Kesehatan No. 146 tahun 1990 tentang syarat-syarat dan pengawasan kualitas air. Sedangkan parameter kualitas air minum/air bersih yang terdiri dari parameter kimiawi, fisik, radioaktif dan mikrobiologi, ditetapkan dalam PERMENKES 416/1990.  Polusi air dapat disebabkan oleh beberapa jenis pencemar sebagai berikut: (1) Pembuangan limbah industri ke perairan (sungai, danau, laut). (2) Pembuangan limbah rumah tangga (domestik) ke sungai, seperti air cucian, air kamar mandi. (3) Penggunaan pupuk dan pestisida yang berlebihan.
  26. 26. 143 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran (4) Terjadinya erosi yang membawa partikel-partikel tanah ke perairan. (5) Penggunaan racun dan bahan peledak dalam menangkap ikan. (6) Pembuangan limbah rumah sakit, limbah peternakan ke sungai. (7) Tumpahan minyak karena kebocoran tanker atau ledakan sumur minyak lepas pantai.  Akibat yang ditimbulkan terjadinya polusi air sebagai berikut: (1) Banjir Banjir adalah peristiwa terbenamnya daratan oleh air.Peristiwa banjir timbul jika air menggenangi daratan yang biasanya kering. Banjir pada umumnya disebabkan oleh air sungai yang meluap ke lingkungan sekitarnya sebagai akibat curah hujan yang tinggi. Kekuatan banjir mampu merusak rumah dan menyapu fondasinya. Air banjir juga membawa lumpur berbau yang dapat menutup segalanya setelah air surut. Banjir adalah hal yang rutin.Setiap tahun pasti datang. Banjir, sebenarnya merupakan fenomenakejadian alam “biasa” yang sering terjadi dan dihadapi hampir di seluruh negara-negara di dunia, termasuk Indonesia.Banjir sudah temasuk dalam urutan bencana besar, karena meminta korban besar. (2) Erosi Erosi adalah peristiwa pengikisan padatan (sedimen, tanah, batuan, dan partikel lainnya) akibat transportasi angin,air atau es, karakteristik hujan, creep pada tanah dan material lain di bawah pengaruh gravitasi, atau oleh makhluk hidup semisal hewan yang membuat liang, dalam hal ini disebut bio-erosi. Erosi tidak sama dengan pelapukan akibat cuaca, yang mana merupakan proses penghancuran mineral batuan dengan proses kimiawi maupun fisik, atau gabungan keduanya. Dampak dari erosi adalah menipisnya lapisan permukaan tanah bagian atas, yang akan menyebabkan menurunnnya kemampuan lahan (degradasi lahan). Akibat lain dari
  27. 27. 144 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran erosi adalah menurunnya kemampuan tanah untuk meresapkan air (infiltrasi). Penurunan kemampuan lahan meresapkan air ke dalam lapisan tanah akan meningkatkan limpasan air permukaan yang akan mengakibatkan banjir di sungai. Selain itu butiran tanah yang terangkut oleh aliran permukaan pada akhirnya akan mengendap di sungai (sedimentasi) yang selanjutnya akibat tingginya sedimentasi akan mengakibatkan pendangkalan sungai sehingga akan mempengaruhi kelancaran jalur pelayaran. Erosi dalam jumlah tertentu sebenarnya merupakan kejadian yang alami, dan baik untuk ekosistem. Misalnya, kerikil secara berkala turun ke elevasi yang lebih rendah melalui angkutan air. erosi yang berlebih, tentunya dapat menyebabkan masalah, semisal dalam hal sedimentasi, kerusakan ekosistem dan kehilangan air secara serentak. (3) Menimbulkan Bebagai Penyakit Limbah dari sisa detergen dan pestisida (misalnya DDT) dapat merangsang pertumbuhan kanker (bersifat karsinogen), menyebabkan gangguan ginjal, dan gangguan kelahiran. DDT (Dikloro Difenil Trikloretana) bersifat nonbiodegradabel (tidak dapat terurai secara alamiah), karena itu jika dipergunakan dalam pemberantasan hama DDT akan mengalami perpindahan melalui rantai makanan, akhirnya tertimbun dalam tubuh konsumen terakhir. Makin tinggi tingkat trofi makin pekat kadar zat pencemarnya. Hal ini disebut biomagnifiation (pemekatan hayati). Makin sedikit kadar oksigen terlarut menyebabkan kematian organisme air. Pembusukan oleh organisme pengurai juga makin menipiskan kadar oksigen terlarut. Pengaruh negatif dari eutrofikasi adalah terjadinya perubahan keseimbangan kehidupan antara tanaman air dengan hewan air, sehingga beberapa spesies ikan mati. Menurut laporan hasil penelitian, kandungan nitrat yang
  28. 28. 145 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran tinggi dalam air minum dapat menyebabkan gangguan sistem peredaran darah pada bayi berumur di bawah 3 bulan. Penyakit ini disebut blue baby syndrome (gejala bayi biru), ditandai dengan warna kebiruan pada daerah sekitar bibir dan pada beberapa bagian tubuh.  Usaha Mengatasi Pencemaran Air bagi Kehidupan Manusia Upaya Menanggulangi Pencemaran Air. Pada dasarnya ada lima cara yang dapat dilakukan dalam rangka pencegahan pencemaran air, yaitu: (1) Sadar akan kelangsungan ketersediaan air dengan tidak merusak atau mengeksploitasi sumber mata air agar tidak tercemar. (2) Tidak membuang sampah ke sungai. (3) Mengurangi intensitas limbah rumah tangga. (4) Melakukan penyaringan limbah pabrik sehingga limbah yang nantinya bersatu dengan air sungai bukanlah limbah jahat perusak ekosistem. (5) Pembuatan sanitasi yang benar dan bersih agar sumber-sumber air bersih lainnya tidak tercemar. Gambar 4.11 Pencemaran Air
  29. 29. 146 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran a) Pencemaran tanah Tanah bisa tercemar karena adanya sampah anorganik dan organik dari limbah rumah tangga, limbah pasar, limbah industri, limbah peternakan, limbah pertanian, dan lain sebagainya. Pencemaran tanah bisa menimbulkan gangguan pada kehidupan mikroorganisme yang hidup di dalam tanah. Pencemaran tanah disebabkan oleh beberapa jenis pencemaran berikut ini : (1) Sampah-sampah plastik yang sukar hancur, botol, karet sintesis, pecahan kaca, dan kaleng (2) Detergen yang bersifat non bio degradable (secara alami sulit diuraikan) (3) Zat kimia dari buangan pertanian, misalnya insektisida. Gambar. 4.12 Pencemaran Tanah b) Pencemaran suara Polusi suara disebabkan oleh suara bising kendaraan bermotor, kapal terbang, deru mesin pabrik, radio/tape recorder yang berbunyi keras sehingga mengganggu pendengaran.
  30. 30. 147 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Gambar. 4.13 Pencemaran Suara 2). Menurut macam bahan pencemar Macam bahan pencemar adalah sebagai berikut: a) Kimiawi Berupa zat radio aktif, logam (Hg, Pb, As, Cd, Cr dan Hi), pupuk anorganik, pestisida, detergen dan minyak. b) Biologi Berupa mikroorganisme, misalnya Escherichia coli, Entamoeba coli, dan Salmonella thyposa. c) Fisik; Berupa kaleng-kaleng, botol, plastik, dan karet. 3) Menurut tingkat pencemaran Menurut WHO, tingkat pencemaran didasarkan pada kadar zat pencemar dan waktu (lamanya) kontak. Tingkat pencemaran dibedakan menjadi 3, yaitu sebagai berikut : a) Pencemaran yang mulai mengakibatkan iritasi (gangguan) ringan pada panca indra dan tubuh serta telah menimbulkan kerusakan pada ekosistem lain. Misalnya gas buangan kendaraan bermotor yang menyebabkan mata pedih.
  31. 31. 148 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran b) Pencemaran yang sudah mengakibatkan reaksi pada faal tubuh dan menyebabkan sakit yang kronis. Misalnya pencemaran Hg (air raksa) di Minamata Jepang yang menyebabkan kanker dan lahirnya bayi cacat. c) Pencemaran yang kadar zat-zat pencemarnya demikian besarnya sehingga menimbulkan gangguan dan sakit atau kematian dalam lingkungan. Misalnya pencemaran nuklir. (2)Parameter Pencemaran Paramaterparameter yang merupakan indikator terjadinya pencemaran adalah sebagai berikut : (a) Parameter kimia Parameter kimia meliputi C02, pH, alkalinitas, fosfor, dan logam-logam berat. (b) Parameter biokimia Parameter biokimia meliputi BOD (Biochemical Oxygen Demand), yaitu jumlah oksigen dalam air. Cars pengukurannya adalah dengan menyimpan sampel air yang telah diketahui kandungan oksigennya selama 5 hari. Kemudian kadar oksigennya diukur lagi. BOD digunakan untuk mengukur banyaknya pencemar organik. Menurut menteri kesehatan, kandungan oksigen dalam air minum atau BOD tidak boleh kurang dari 3 ppm. (c) Parameter fisik Parameter fisik meliputi temperatur, warna, rasa, bau kekeruhan, dan radioaktivitas. (d) Parameter biologi Parameter biologi meliputi ada atau tidaknya mikroorganisme, misalnya, bakteri coli, virus, bentos, dan plankton. 3) Penanggulangan Pencemaran a) Penanggulangan secara administratif Penanggulangan secara administratif terhadap pencemaran lingkungan merupakan tugas pemerintah, yaitu dengan membuat peraturan-peraturan
  32. 32. 149 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran atau undang-undang. Beberapa peraturan yang telah dikeluarkan, antara lain sebagai berikut : (1) Pabrik tidak boleh menghasilkan produk (barang) yang dapat mencemari lingkungan. Misalnya, pabrik pembat lemari es, AC dan sprayer tidak boleh menghasilkan produk yang menggunakan gas CFC sehingga dapat menyebabkan penipisan dan berlubangnya lapisan ozon di stratofer. (2) Industri harus memiliki unit-unit pengolahan limbah (padat, cair, dan gas) sehingga limbah yang dibuang ke lingkungansudah terbebas dari zat-zat yang membahayakan lingkungan. (3) Pembuangan sampah dari pabrik harus dilakukan ke tempat-tempat tertentu yang jauh dari pemukiman. Sebelum dilakukan pembangunan pabrik atau proyek-proyek industri harus dilakukan analisis mengenai dampak lingkungan (AM-DAL). (4) Pemerintah mengeluarkan buku mutu lingkungan, artinya standar untuk menentukan mutu suatu lingkungan. Untuk lingkungan air ditentukan baku mutu air , sedangkan untuk lingkungan udara ditentukan baku mutu udara. Dalam buku mutua air, antara lain tercantum batasan kadar bahan pencemar logam berat, misalnya fosfor dan merkuri. Didalam buku mutu udara, antara lain tercantum batasan kadar bahan pencemar, misalnya gas CO2 dan CO. Pemerintah akan memberikan sanksi kepada pabrik yang menghasilkan limbah dengan bahan pencemar yang melebihi standar baku mutu. b) Penanggulangan secara teknologis, Penanggulangan pencemaran lingkungan secara teknologis, misalnya menggunakan peralatan untuk mengolah sampah atau limbah. Di surabaya terdapat suatu tempat pembakaran akhir sampah dengan suhu yang sangat tinggi sehingga tidak membuang asap. Tempat tersebut dinamakan insenerator. c) Penanggulangan secara Edukatif, Penangkalan pencemaran secara edukatif dilakukan melalui jalur pendidikan baik formal maupun nonformal. Melalui pendidikan formal, disekolah dimasukkan pengetahuan tentang lingkungan
  33. 33. 150 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran hidup tentang lingkungan hidup kedalam mata pelajaran yang terkait, misalnya IPA dan Pendidikan agama. Melalui jalur pendidikan nonformal dilakukan penyuluhan kepada masyarakat tentang pentingnya pelestarian lingkungan dan pencegahan serta penanggulangan pencemaran lingkungan. Dengan penyuluhan dan pendidikan diharapkan dapat meningkatkan kesadaran baik secara individu maupun secara berkelompok untuk memahami pentingnya kelestarian lingkungan. c. Mengevaluasi Analisis Mengenai Dampak Lingkungan (AMDAL) 1) Pengertian Analisis Mengenai Dampak Lingkungan Analisis Mengenai Dampak Lingkungan (AMDAL) adalah kajian mengenai dampak besar dan penting untuk pengambilan keputusan suatu usaha dan/atau kegiatan yang direncanakan pada lingkungan hidup yang diperlukan proses pengambilan keputusan tentang penyelenggaraan usaha dan/atau kegiatan (Peraturan Pemerintah No.27 tahun 1999 tentang Analisis Mengenai Dampak Lingkungan). AMDAL ini dibuat saat perencanaan suatu proyek yang diperkirakan akan memberikan pengaruh terhadap lingkungan hidup di sekitarnya. Yang dimaksud lingkungan hidup di sini adalah aspek abiotik, biotik dan kultural. Dasar hukum AMDAL di Indonesia adalah Peraturan Pemerintah No. 27 Tahun 2012 tentang “Izin Lingkungan Hidup” yang merupakan pengganti PP 27 Tahun 1999 tentang Amdal. AMDAL sendiri merupakan suatu kajian mengenai dampak positif dan negatif dari kegiatan/proyek, yang dipakai pemerintah dalam memutuskan apakah suatu kegiatan/proyek Iayak atau tidak Iayak Iingkungan. Kajian dampak positif dan negatif tersebut biasanya disusun dengan mempertimbangkan aspek fisik, kimia, biologi, sosial-ekonomi, sosial budaya dan kesehatan masyarakat.Suatu rencana kegiatan dapat dinyatakan tidak layak lingkungan, jika berdasarkan hasil kajian AMDAL, dampak negatif yang timbulkannya tidak dapat ditanggulangi oleh teknologi yang tersedia. Demikian juga, jika biaya yang diperlukan untuk menanggulangi dampak negatif Iebih besar daripada manfaat dari dampak positif yang akan ditimbulkan, maka rencana
  34. 34. 151 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran kegiatan tersebut dinyatakan tidak layak lingkungan. Suatu rencana kegiatan yang diputuskan tidak Iayak Iingkungan tidak dapat dilanjutkan pembangunannya. 2) Tujuan Analisis Mengenai Dampak Lingkungan (AMDAL) Secara umum tujuan AMDAL adalah menjaga dan meningkatkan kualitas lingkungan Anekan pencemaran sehingga dampak negatifnya menjadi serendah mungkin. Dalam pelaksanaannya yang menjadi tujuan AMDAL yaitu : a) Bahan bagi perencanaan pembangunan wilayah. b) Membantu proses pengambilan keputusan tentang kelayakan lingkungan hidup dari rencana usaha dan/atau kegiatan. c) Memberi masukan untuk penyusunan rencana pengelolaan dan pemantau lingkungan hidup. d) Memberi informasi bagi masyarakat atas dampak yang ditimbulkan dari suatu rencana usaha dan atau kegiatan. e) Memberikan alternatif solusi minimalisasi dampak negatif f) Digunakan untuk mengambil keputusan tentang penyelenggaraan/pemberi ijin usaha dan/atau kegiatan. 3) Fungsi Analisis Mengenai Dampak Lingkungan (AMDAL) Secara garis besar AMDAL dapat memberikan fungsi sebagai berikut a) Bahan perencanaan pembangunan wilayah b) Membantu proses dalam pengambilan keputusan terhadap kelayakan lingkungan hidup dari rencana usaha dan/atau kegiatan c) Memberikan masukan dalam penyusunan rancangan rinci teknis dari rencana usaha dan/atau kegiatan d) Memberi masukan dalam penyusunan rencana pengelolaan dan pemantauan lingkungan hidup e) Memberikan informasi terhadap masyarakat atas dampak yang ditimbulkan dari suatu rencana usaha dan atau kegiatan f) Tahap pertama dari rekomendasi tentang izin usaha g) Merupakan Scientific Document dan Legal Document h) Izin Kelayakan Lingkungan
  35. 35. 152 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran 4) Manfaat Analisis Mengenai Dampak Lingkungan (AMDAL) Apa manfat atau guna AMDAL. Ada banyak manfaat yang bisa didapatkan dengan mengikuti Porsedur AMDAL yang benat. Berikut ini beberapa secara umum manfaat yang bisa diperoleh dari adanya AMDAL: a) Sebagai materi/bahan bagi perencanaan pembangunan wilayah. b) Membantu proses pengambilan keputusan yang benar tentang kelayakan lingkungan hidup dari rencana usaha dan/atau kegiatan/program. c) Memberi masukan guna penyusunan disain secara rinci teknis dari rencana usaha dan/atau kegiatan. d) Memberi masukan bagi penyusunan rencana pengelolaan dan pemantauan lingkungan hidup. e) Memberi informasi bagi masyarakat umum atas dampak yang ditimbulkan dari suatu rencana usaha dan atau kegiatan. f) AMDAL memberikan alternatif solusi minimalisasi dampaktidak baik (negatif). g) AMDAL digunakan untuk mengambil keputusan tentang penyelenggaraan atau pemberian ijin usaha dan/atau kegiatan. Bagi pemerintah, AMDAL sendiri bermanfaat untuk: a) Mencegah terjadinya pencemaran dan kerusakan lingkungan serta pemborosan sumber daya alam secara lebih luas. Menghindari timbulnya konflik dengan masyarakat dan kegiatan lain di sekitarnya. b) Menjaga agar pelaksanaan pembangunan tetap sesuai dengan prinsip- prinsip pembangunan berkelanjutan dan berwawasan lingkungan. Perwujudan tanggung jawab pemerintah dalam pengelolaan. 5) Jenis Usaha Dan/Atau Kegiatan Wajib AMDAL Jenis usaha dan/atau kegiatan yang wajib AMDAL (pasal 3 ayat 1 PP RI No. 27 Tahun 1999): a) Pengubahan bentuk lahan dan bentang alam, b) Eksploitasi sumber daya alam baik yang terbaharui maupun tidak,
  36. 36. 153 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran c) Proses dan kegiatan yang secara potensial menimbulkan pemborosan, pencemaran dan kerusakan LH serta kemerosotan pemanfaatan SDA, d) Proses dan kegiatan yang hasilnya akan dapat mempengaruhi lingkungan alam, buatan dan sosial-budaya, e) Proses dan kegiatan yang hasilnya dapat mempengaruhi kelestarian konservasi SDA dan/atau perlindungan cagar budaya, f) Introduksi jenis tumbuhan, hewan dan jasad renik, g) Pembuatan dan penggunaan bahan hayati dan non hayati, h) Penerapan teknologi yang diperkirakan punya potensi besar untuk mempengaruhi LH, i) Kegiatan yang mempunyai resiko tinggi dan/atau mempengaruhi pertahanan negara. Dalam studi AMDAL ada empat kelompok parameter komponen lingkungan hidup, Keputusan Kepala Bapedal No. 19 Tahun 1990, yaitu: a) Fisik-kimia (iklim, kualitas udara dan kebisingan, demografi, fisiografi, hidro-oceanografi, ruang, lahan dan tanah serta hidrologi). b) Biologi (flora dan fauna). c) Sosial (budaya, ekonomi, pertahanan/keamanan) d) Kesehatan masyarakat. 6) Prosedur Analisis Mengenai Dampak Lingkungan (AMDAL) Dalam pelaksanaan Analisis Mengenai Dampak Lingkungan (AMDAL) harus melalui prosedur dalam pelaksanaannya yang terdiri dari : a) Proses penapisan (screening) wajib AMDAL b) Proses pengumuman dan konsultasi masyarakat c) Penyusunan dan penilaian KA-ANDAL (scoping) d) Penyusunan dan penilaian ANDAL, RKL, dan RPL Proses penapisan atau kerap juga disebut proses seleksi kegiatan wajib AMDAL, yaitu menentukan apakah suatu rencana kegiatan wajib menyusun AMDAL atau tidak. Dalam penyusunan studi AMDAL, pemrakarsa dapat meminta jasa konsultan untuk menyusunkan dokumen AMDAL. Penyusun dokumen AMDAL
  37. 37. 154 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran harus telah memiliki sertifikat Penyusun AMDAL dan ahli di bidangnya. Ketentuan standar minimal cakupan materi penyusunan AMDAL diatur dalam Keputusan Kepala Bapedal Nomor 09/2000. Komisi Penilai AMDAL adalah komisi yang bertugas menilai dokumen AMDAL. Di tingkat pusat berkedudukan di Kementerian Lingkungan Hidup, di tingkat Propinsi berkedudukan di Bapedalda/lnstansi pengelola lingkungan hidup Propinsi, dan di tingkat Kabupaten/Kota berkedudukan di Bapedalda/lnstansi pengelola lingkungan hidup Kabupaten/Kota. Unsur pemerintah lainnya yang berkepentingan dan warga masyarakat yang terkena dampak diusahakan terwakili di dalam Komisi Penilai ini. Tata kerja dan komposisi keanggotaan Komisi Penilai AMDAL ini diatur dalam Keputusan Menteri Negara Lingkungan Hidup, sementara anggota-anggota Komisi Penilai AMDAL di propinsi dan kabupaten/kota ditetapkan oleh Gubernur dan Bupati/Walikota. Gambar. 4.15 Pembangunan yang memperhatikan AMDAL Hasil-hasil dari program pembangunan wilayah yang luas (stasiun pembangkit, bendungan, jalan raya, dsb.) harus dievaluasi pada tiga skala waktu; a) Selama Masa Konstruksi, lingkungan terganggu oleh per alatan berat pembongkar tanah, kemah-kemah dan jalan-jalan sementara untuk kerja proyek. Bagi penduduk setempat, kualitas hidup terganggu oleh adanya debu dan kebisingan serta oleh adanya konflik-konflik sosial.
  38. 38. 155 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran b) Setelah selesainya pembangunan proyek, rumput dan pe pohonan dita¬nam kembali, dan jalan-jalan dipadatkan. Tetapi jelas bahwa lingkungan baru telah tercipta sebagai konsekwensi dari penggenangan lembah, diversi sungai, relokasi jalur lalulintas atau pelepasan secara rutin bahan polutan ke dalam udara dan air. c) Selama periode beberapa dekade, pembangunan proyek dapat menarik industri sekunder, dapat menyebabkan peningkatan populasi secara signifikan, dan dapat menim-bulkan berbagai kegiatan manusia yang tidak dapat diantisipasi sebelumnya. Setelah 50 tahun, pada saat struktur-struktur orisinil mungkin telah musnah, modifikasi lingkungan regional tampaknya jauh lebih penting daripada yang dibayangkan oleh pemrakarsa proyek. 4. Forum Diskusi Dalam melakukan pekerjaan dibutuhkan Alat Pelindung Diri (APD), bagaimana caranya menentukan APD yang tepat sebelum melakukan pekerjaan? C. PENUTUP 1. Rangkuman Keamanan, Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja adalah suatu usaha dan upaya untuk menciptakan perlindungan dan keamanan dari resiko kecelakaan dan bahaya baik fisik, mental maupun emosional terhadap pekerja, perusahaan, masyarakat dan lingkungan. Jadi kesehatan dan keselamatan kerja tidak melulu berkaitan dengan masalah fisik pekerja, tetapi juga mental, psikologis dan emosional. Pada intinya Keselamaan dan kesehatan kerja wajib diikuti oleh setiap orang yang terlibat dalam suatu pekerjaan maupun aktifitas yang bisa menimbulkan suatu kecelakaan kerja, Perusahaan-perusahan di Indonesia pun sudah menerapkan Keamanan, Kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja (K3), karena sangat penting peran K3 ini dalam perusahaan yang untuk perlindungan kepada
  39. 39. 156 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran pekerja dan mencegah atau menurunkan terjadinya kecelakan pekerja, bagaimana pun pekerja adalah aset perusahaan yang sangat penting. K3 juga bermanfaat sebagai Meningkatkan derajat kesehatan dan keselamatan tenaga kerja pada perusahaan, dengan adanya sistem K3 di perusahan akan meminimalisir biaya anggaran akibat kecelakaan kerja. 2. Tes Formatif 1. Manajemen K3 merupakan integral dari manajemen perusahaan adalah mutlak diperlukan untuk penanganan masalah K3… a. Dari awal perencanaan sampai pengoperasian perusahaan b. Pada pelaksanaan proses produksi c. Sejak dibentuk P2K3 d. Pertengahan Pekerjaan e. Akhir dari pekerjaan 2. Rangkaian tata kerja yang berkaitan satu sama lain sehingga menunjukkan adanya suatu urutan tahap demi tahap serta jalan yang harus ditempuh dalam rangka melaksanakan suatu bidang pekerjaan merupakan proses dari........ a. Prosedur kerja b. Keamanan c. Keselamatan d. Kesehatan e. Pelindung diri 3. Dalam menentukan alat pelindung diri dalam hal ini helm, yang mana syarat- syarat penggunaan helm yang baik dan benar yaitu....... a. Tahan benturan, meredam kejutan, tidak mudah terbakar, sulit disesuaikan b. Tahan benturan, meredam kejutan, tidak mudah terbakar c. Tahan benturan, mudah terbakar, mudah pecah d. Tahan benturan, meredam kejutan, anti air, mudah terbakar e. Mudah terbakar, anti air, mudah pecah
  40. 40. 157 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran 4. Cara kerja yang digunakan untuk meninjau kembali metode kerja dan mencegah bahaya yang mungkin tidak dilihat/terlupakan dalam tata ruang gedung dan dalam desain mesin, alat dan pengolahan yang telah dikembangkan setelah mulainya produksi merupakan merupakan proses kerja yang bagaimana....... a. Pemeriksaan kesehatan kerja b. Job safety analysis c. Alat pelindung diri d. Body protector e. Isolasi 5. Akibat dari polusi lingkungan adalah keseimbangan Iingkungan dapat menjadi rusak, artinya …. a. Lingkungan menjadi tidak seimbang jika terjadi kematian makhluk hidup b. Lingkungan menjadi tidak seimbang jika terjadi perubahan yang melebihi daya dukung dan daya Ientingnya c. Lingkungan rusak karena tingkah manusia dan hewan d. Lingkungan menjadi tidak seimbang jika terjadi perubahan yang tidak melebihi daya dukung dan daya Ientingnya e. Bertambahnya populasi tumbuhan, hewan, dan manusia 6. Dampak yang timbul jika menggunakan gas CFC pada kulkas, hair spray, dan AC adalah …. a. Terjadi pencemaran udara di dalam ruangan rumah b. Terjadi pencemaran udara di Iingkungan sekitar perumahan c. Munculnya lubang ozon di stratosfer d. Efek rumah kaca e. Terjadinya bising suara
  41. 41. 158 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran 7. Alasan dilarangnya menangkap ikan dengan aliran listrik atau dengan racun tuba adalah …. a. Mematikan semua biota air baik yang muda maupun yang tua b. Menyebabkan erosi c. Menurunkan kadar oksigen terlarut d. Meningkatkan CO2 terlarut e. Membuat air laut kotor 8. Komisi penilai Amdal yang menilai kegiatan-kegiatan potensial berdampak negative pada masyarakat luas dan/atau menyangkut pertahanan dan keamanan adalah…. a. Pusat b. Provinsi c. Kabupaten d. Kecamatan e. Kelurahan/desa 9. Kegunaan di dalam analisis kemajuan dan ilmu pengetahuan merupakan kegunaan Amdal bagi…. a. Masyarakat b. Peneliti dan ilmuwan c. Pemilik modal d. Pemilik proyek e. Pemerintah 10. Tugas dari pemerintah dalam mengarahkan dan mengawasi pembangunan adalah…. a. Menghindarkan akibat-akibat sampingan yang tidak merugikan dan tidak diinginkan b. Menghindarkan akibat-akibat sampingan yang merugikan dan tidak diinginkan c. Menghindarkan pertentangan-pertentangan yang timbul d. Menghindarkan perusakan lingkungan hidup e. Menghindarkan informasi lingkungan
  42. 42. 159 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran 3. Daftar Pustaka Basir Barthos. 1995. Manajemen Sumber Daya Manusia Suatu Pendekatan Makro. Jakarta; Bumi Aksara Manuaba, 2004, Keselamatan Kerja dan Pencegahan Kecelakaan, Jakarta:Toko Gunung Agung Nasution, M. A., Muis. K., Rusmawadiana., 2005. Tinea Kapitis. Dalam : Dermatomikosis Superfisialis. Jakarta : Balai Penerbit FKUI. Peraturan Pemerintah No.27 tahun 1999 tentang Analisis Mengenai Dampak Lingkungan. Peraturan Pemerintah No. 20/1990 tentang Pengendalian Pencemaran Air PER.08/MEN/VII/2010 tentang alat pelindung diri. Ridley, John. 2008. Ikhtisar Kesehatan & Keselamatan Kerja Edisi Ketiga. Jakarta: Erlangga Rivai, Veithzal. 2004. Manajemen Sumber Daya Manusia Untuk Perusahaan: Dari Teori Ke Praktik. Raja Grafindo Persada, Jakarta. Sayuti, Abdul Jalaludin. 2013. Manajemen Kantor Praktis. Bandung: Alfabeta. Sedarmayanti.2015. Manajemen Sumber Daya Manusia, Reformasi & Birokrasi. BAndung: Revika Aditama. Siregar., 2005. Atlas Berwarna Saripati Penyakit Kulit. Jakarta ; EGC Syaaf, Z.R. 2007. Occupational Helath and Safety Behavior dalam modul kuliah Departemen K3 FKM Universitas Indonesia. Depok. Undang-Undang Nomor 1 Tahun 1970 Bab III pasal 3 tentang keselamatan kerja Undang-undang Pokok Pengelolaan Lingkungan Hidup No. 4 Tahun 1982 Widodo. 2015. Manajemen Pengembangan Sumber Daya Manusia. Yogyakarta: Pustaka Pelajar
  43. 43. 160 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran D. TUGAS AKHIR MODUL 3. OTOMATISASI DAN SARANA PRASARANA Perkembangan teknologi yang semakin pesat, khususnya otomatisasi dibidang Industri Teknologi, perkembangan ini merupakan sebuah Peluang dan Ancaman bagi generasi ke depan. Berikan gambaran peluang dan ancaman tersebut! E.TES SUMATIF MODUL 3. OTOMATISASI DAN SARANA PRASARANA 1. Perhatikan pernyataan berikut ini : 1) Teknologi perkantoran itu sendiri adalah peraltan bantu untuk manusia dalam melakukan tugasnya dalam kegiatan administrasi. 2) Teknologi perkantoran berkaitan dengan peralatan dan mesin-mesin atau teknologi untuk membantu manusia dalam melaksanaka pekerjaan administrasi yang dilakukan di kantor. 3) Suatu aplikasi perkantoran yang berperan mengganti proses administrasi yang bersifat manual menjadi bersifat elektronis dengan pemanfaatan jaringan LAN 4) Peralihan fungsi manual dalam penggunaan peralatan kantor dari peralatan yang menggunakan banyak tenaga manusia beralih menjadi penggunaan peralatan yang memiliki fungsi otomatis yang memerlukan sedikit tenaga manusia yaitu dengan menggunakan peralatan mekanis, dan peralatan elektronik digital. 5) Teknologi yang diaplikasikan dalama kegiatan perkantoran yaiitu, digunakan untuk mencatat, menghimpun, mengolah, memperbanyak, mengirim, dan menyimpan bahan-bahan keterangan secara efesien dengan menggunakan mesin-mesin kantor
  44. 44. 161 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Berdasarkan pernyataan diatas yang merupakan defenisi Tekhnologi Perkantoran adalah… a. 1,2,3 b. 1,2,4 c. 1,2,5 d. 2,3,4 e. 2,4,5 2. Sistem komunikasi elektonik (electronic communication sistem) merupakan sistem teknologi informasi yang digunakan untuk berkomunikasi antara individu, kelompok pekerja dan organisasi-organisasi. Yang termasuk dalam sistem ini adalah … a. e-Mail, voicemail, facsimile dan bulletin board sistem. b. Teleconference dan telecommuting c. Kalkulator, kalender, jam, notepad, d. Daftar nomer telepon dan daftar jam janjian e. Teks, grafik, foto, suara dan video 3. Suatu sistem yang tidak hanya pertukaran komunikasi dan pesan, tetapi juga bagaimana informasi dan pesan tersebut digunakan untuk bekerja sama. Contoh aplikasi adalah teleconference dan telecommuting.Telecommuting adalah kolaborasi elektronik yang digunakan oleh pekerja yang bekerjadari jarak jauh dengan kantornya, merupakan system otomatisasi kantor jenis … a. Komunikasi Elektronik b. Kolaborasi Elektronik c. Publikasi Elektronik d. Pengolah Kantor e. Elektronik Formal 4. Perubahan terhadap struktur pekerjaan menyebabkan permintaan terhadap pegawai yang terampil terus meningkat. Karena peluang kerja untuk orang yang tidak memiliki keterampilan terus berkurang. Pekerja dengan pendidikan tinggi yang terus bertambah memaksa mereka bekerja sebagai pegawai administrasi. Akibatnya peluang kerja bagi nonsarjana berkurang dan terjadi
  45. 45. 162 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran pengangguran. Manajer kantor dapat menetapkan standar bagi operasional kantor sehingga para pengajar memahami klasifikasi pekerjaan yang dibutuhkan. Pernyataan diatas merupakan … a. Dampak otomatisasi perkantoran terhadap pekerja dan pekerjaan b. Dampak terhadap manajemen menengah c. Dampak terhadap pendidikan dan pelatihan pegawai d. Dampak terhadap operasi perusahaan e. Dampak positif otomatisasi perkantoran 5. Perhatikan pernyataan di bawah ini : 1. Virtual office merupakan jaringan internet yang diperuntukkan pada kantor modern 2. Kantor virtual virtual office (kantor maya) adalah pekerjaan yang dapat dikerjakan dilokasi geografis manapun tempat itu terhubung dengan lokasi tetap perusahaan melalui sejenis komunikasi elektronik. 3. Virtual Office atau kantor maya adalah sebuah "ruang kerja" yang berlokasi di dunia internet, di mana seorang individu dapat menyelesaikan tugas-tugas yang diperlukan untuk melaksanakan bisnis profesional atau pribadi tanpa memiliki "fisik" lokasi usaha. 4. Virtual office merupakan sebuah bentuk aplikasi layanan perkantoran dalam format virtual yang bekerja secara online. Pengaturan operasional dan fungsional suatu kantor virtual memungkinkan pemilik bisnis dan karyawan untuk bekerja dari lokasi di manapun dengan menggunakan teknologi komputer seperti PC, laptop, ponsel dan akses internet. 5. virtual office, yang berarti bahwa pekerjaan kantor dapat dilakukan di lokasi geografis manapun selama tempat kerja tersebut terhubung dengan lokasi tetap perusahaan melalui komunikasi elektronik 6. Virtual office merupakan aplikasi terkini yang dipergunakan pada computer untuk mengirm pesan atau berita kepada seseorang 7. Virtual office yaitu tempat terjadinya transaksi jual beli alat kantor yang berfungsi untuk memudahkan pekerjaan kantor .
  46. 46. 163 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran Pernyataan yang sesuai dengan Virtual Office yaitu … a. 1,2,3,4 b. 1,3,5,7 c. 2,3,4,5 d. 3,4,5,6 e. 4,5,6,7 6. Orang yang berada dalam suatu lokasi dapat melihat dan mendengar suara orang yang berada di lokasi lain selagi konferensi dilakukan termasuk ke dalam aplikasi tekhnologi perkantoran jenis … a. Wordprocessing b. Electronicmail/email c. Voicemail d. Audio converencing e. Video conferencing 7. Tahap penerapan tekhnologi perkantoran yang benar yaitu… a. Tradisional – Transisional – Transformasional b. Tradisional – Transformasional – Transisional c. Transisional – Tradisional – Transformasional d. Transisional – Transformasional – Tradisional e. Transformasional – Tradisional – Transisional 8. Modem Eksternal tidak menggunakan slot di dalam komputer dan dapat dinyalakan atau dimatikan secara terpisah dari komputer. Modem ini mudah dipindah-pindahkan, dapat digunakan untuk komputer desktop ataupun laptop. Modem ini aman digunakan di daerah rawan petir. Yang merupakan gambar dari modem Eksternal yaitu… a. b.
  47. 47. 164 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran c. d. e. 9. Perhatikan pernyataan dibawah ini : 1) Tulis kata kunci dari informasi yang akan kita cari pada kotak penelusuran Google. Kemudian tekan enter atau klik pada penelusuran google 2) Maka google akan menampilkan semua hasil pencarian 3) Pada saat kita membuka halaman browser misal dengan google crome, atau mozila firefox kita akan mendapati tampilan seperti diatas, setelah kita mengetik alamat www.google.com. Pada bagian tersebut terdapat web, gambar, berita, buku, terjemahan, blog, gmail, dan lan sebagainya. 4) Maka google akan terhubung dengan link yang kita klik tadi 5) Untuk masuk/melihat informasi lebih detail dari alamat web yang akan kita kunjungi, klik pada judul dari wesite tersebut. Tandanya mouse berubah menjadi gambar tangan menunjuk. Urutan Prosedur mencari informasi melalui google yang benar yaitu … a. 1-2-3-4-5 b. 2-1-3-4-5 c. 3-1-2-5-4 d. 3-2-1-5-4 e. 1-3-2-4-5
  48. 48. 165 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran 10. Software computer yang digunakan untuk mengakses jarimgan internet disebut… a. Modem b. Browser c. Media social d. Steamer e. Konektor 11. Langkah untuk membuat satu huruf di awal paragraph agar kelihatan lebih besar beberapa poin adalah… a. Insert-font b. Insert-paragraph c. Insert-bullets and numbering d. Insert-Border and shading e. Insert-drop cap 12. Langkah untuk menyimpan file yang telah Nurmahabbah buat dalam MS Word 2010 dengan nama “ LATIHAN 05” di Folder Nur Mahabbah di Drive ( D: ) adalah… a. File – save – pilih fdrive D pada save in – klik dobel Nur Mahabbah pada file name – ketik LATIHAN 05 – save b. File – save – pilih fdrive D pada save in – klik dobel Nur Mahabbah pada file safe as type – ketik LATIHAN 05 – save c. Insert – edit – pilih drive D pada save in – klik dobel Nur Mahabbah pada save as type – ketik LATIHAN 05 – save d. Edit – save – pilih drive D pada save in – klik dobel Nur Mahabbah pada file name – ketik LATIHAN 06 – save e. Edit – save – pilih drive D pada save in – klik dobel Nur Mahabbah pada save as type – ketik LATIHAN 06 – save
  49. 49. 166 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran 13. Langkah yang dilakukan untuk memberikan backround pada slide presentase adalah… a. Design – backround – backround styles b. Design – backround styles – ok c. Insert – images – backround d. Insert –backround styles – ok e. View – images – backround 14. Tab pada Table tools menu layout yang berfungsi untuk menyisipkan kolom dan baris pada table dalam MS Power Point adalah… a. Table b. Marge c. Arrange d. Alignment e. Rows & columns 15. Untuk membuat grafik bentuk batang, setelah memblok data yang dikehendaki, langkah berikutnya adalah… a. Insert – chart – pie b. Insert – chart – column c. Insert – chart – line d. Home – insert – chart – line e. Home – insert – chart – column 16. Untuk menghindari kecelakaan di perkantoran serimgkali kita melihat tanda/ tulisan “ Awas Lantai Basah “ . Hal ini untuk mencegah agar tidak terjadi kecelakaan akibat… a. Kebakaran b. Tergelincir c. Gempa bumi d. Korsleting Listrik e. Banjir
  50. 50. 167 Modul 3 Otomatisasi Perkantoran dan Sarana Prasaranan PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran 17. Salah satu cara yang dapat dilakukan untuk mengurangi pencemaran lingkungan hidup yaitu… a. Meletakkan pot bunga di lingjkungan ruang kantor b. Membuang sampah pada temptnya c. Menggunakan peralatan yang eksklusif d. Memnafaatkan barang – barang baru e. Menggunakan barang sejenis yang lebih ramah lingkungan 18. Perusahaan menetapkan bahwa bohlam lampu yang dipakai harus berkalitas baik, karen atidak akan sering diganti. Kebijkan ini selaras dengan konsep lingkungan hidup… a. Reause b. Reduce c. Recycle d. Replace e. Replant 19. Perhatikan urutan berikut 1. Segera angkat gelas yang tumpah 2. Angina – anginkan dokumen yang ketumpahan air 3. Lap meja dan lantai yang terkena tumpahan air 4. Serap air di atas dokumen dengan lap kering Urutan prosedur penanganan dokumen yang terkena air adalah… a. 1, 2, 3, 4 b. 1, 4, 2, 3 c. 1, 4, 3, 2 d. 3, 1, 4, 2 e. 3, 4, 1, 2
  51. 51. 168 Kegiatan Belajar 4 Keamanan, kesehatan dan Keselamatan Kerja PPG Dalam Jabatan Bidang Studi Manajemen Perkantoran 20. Perhatikan urutan berikut 1. Segera menghubungi pihak berwenang 2. Selamatkan dokumen berharga jika ada waktu 3. Jangan panic, sadari situasi dengan cepat 4. Minta bantuan teman, untuk membantu menanggulangi meluasnya kebakaran Urutan dalam menanggulangi kebakatran adalah… a. 1,2,3,4 b. 3,4,1,2 c. 3,4,2,1 d. 4,1,3,2 e. 4,2,3,1

