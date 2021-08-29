Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ACQUISITION OF HUMAN RESOURCES PRESENTED BY: YAWAR ALI
INTRODUCTION. • For Organizational Goals, certain INPUTS are needed such as: • Financial Resources. • Physical Resources. ...
ACQUISITION OF HUMAN RESOURCES. • There are few steps involved in acquisition of Human resources: 1. Human Resource Planni...
HUMAN RESOURCE PLANNING • It is also known as Man Power Planning(MPP.) • HRP is a process of FORECASTING, DEVELOPING and C...
HUMAN RESOURCE PLANNING • According to Bealty and Schneider, HRP is a sequential process with five elements: 1. Input in H...
HUMAN RESOURCE PLANNING (HRP) PROCESS. 1. Collection of Information, pertaining Corporate Objective, annual targets, growt...
JOB ANALYSIS • According to Scott, Clothier and Spriegel “ Job Ananlysis is a process of critically evaluating the operati...
METHODS TO COLLECT DATA FOR JOB ANALYSIS. 1. Questioners or Surveys. 2. Critical Incident Technique. 3. Interview Method. ...
RECRUITMENT • Process of identifying prospective employees, stimulating and encouraging them to apply for a particular job...
FACTORS AFFECTING RECRUITMENT • Internal Sources • Present Permanent Employee. • Retired Employee. • Present Temporary Emp...
METHODS FOR RECRUITMENT. • Direct – Professional Institutes, Seminars. • Indirect – Newspaper, TV, Radio, Magazines. • 3rd...
SELECTION. • It is the next step after recruitment. • The candidates are sieved to find the best possible person for the j...
IMPORTANT STEPS OF SELECTION PROCESS. 1. Inviting applications. 2. Reception of applications. 3. Preliminary Employment In...
INDUCTION • Primary Purpose of induction is to sell company to the new employees, so that they can take pride of their ass...
FEATURES OF A GOOD INDUCTION. • A good Induction programme should cover: 1. Company, its history and products, and major o...
PROCEDURE OF INDUCTION • General Orientation by Staff. • Specific Orientation by Job. • Follow up Orientation.
THANK YOU 
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Leadership & Management
Aug. 29, 2021
49 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Acquisition of human resources

Download to read offline

Leadership & Management
Aug. 29, 2021
49 views

A Brief PPT on Acquisition of Human Resources

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Leadership by Algorithm: Who Leads and Who Follows in the AI Era David De Cremer
(3/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(3.5/5)
Free
Lead Like Jesus Revisited: Lessons From the Greatest Leadership Role Model of All Time Ken Blanchard
(5/5)
Free
Elevate: Push Beyond Your Limits and Unlock Success in Yourself and Others Robert Glazer
(4/5)
Free
Developing the Leaders Around You: How to Help Others Reach Their Full Potential John C. Maxwell
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Lead When You're Not in Charge: Leveraging Influence When You Lack Authority Clay Scroggins
(3.5/5)
Free
Lead Yourself First: Inspiring Leadership Through Solitude Raymond M. Kethledge
(4/5)
Free
Everyone Communicates, Few Connect: What the Most Effective People Do Differently John C. Maxwell
(4.5/5)
Free
WOLFPACK: How to Come Together, Unleash Our Power, and Change the Game Abby Wambach
(4.5/5)
Free
Leadership and Self-Deception: Getting out of the Box The Arbinger Institute
(4/5)
Free
Servant Leader Ken Blanchard
(4.5/5)
Free
Lead Like Jesus: Lessons from the Greatest Leadership Role Model of All Time Ken Blanchard
(4.5/5)
Free
Spiritual Leadership: Moving People on to God's Agenda Henry T. Blackaby
(5/5)
Free
Five Minds for the Future Howard Gardner
(3/5)
Free
Developing the Leaders Around You Lunch & Learn John C. Maxwell
(3/5)
Free
The Emotionally Healthy Leader: How Transforming Your Inner Life Will Deeply Transform Your Church, Team, and the World Peter Scazzero
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
You're About to Make a Terrible Mistake!: How Biases Distort Decision-Making-and What You Can Do to Fight Them Olivier Sibony
(5/5)
Free
Humanocracy: Creating Organizations as Amazing as the People Inside Them Gary Hamel
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices Casper Ter Kuile
(4.5/5)
Free
Principle-Centered Leadership Stephen R. Covey
(4.5/5)
Free
Change or Die Alan Deutschman
(4.5/5)
Free
Smartcuts: How Hackers, Innovators, and Icons Accelerate Business Shane Snow
(4.5/5)
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of War: Original Classic Edition Sun Tzu
(4/5)
Free
Trillion Dollar Coach: The Leadership Playbook of Silicon Valley's Bill Campbell Eric Schmidt
(4.5/5)
Free
Power: Why Some People Have It—and Others Don't Jeffrey Pfeffer
(5/5)
Free
Emotional Intelligence 2.0 Travis Bradberry
(4.5/5)
Free
Leading the Starbucks Way: 5 Principles for Connecting with Your Customers, Your Products, and Your People Joseph A. Michelli
(4/5)
Free
The Hard Thing About Hard Things: Building a Business When There Are No Easy Answers Ben Horowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Anxiety at Work: 8 Strategies to Help Teams Build Resilience, Handle Uncertainty, and Get Stuff Done Adrian Gostick
(0/5)
Free
Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy Seals Lead and Win Jocko Willink
(5/5)
Free
The Innovator's Dilemma: When New Technologies Cause Great Firms to Fail Clayton M. Christensen
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Acquisition of human resources

  1. 1. ACQUISITION OF HUMAN RESOURCES PRESENTED BY: YAWAR ALI
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION. • For Organizational Goals, certain INPUTS are needed such as: • Financial Resources. • Physical Resources. • Human Resources. For this topic our focus will be on Human Resources. • Organization does not own people, unlike other resources, so this hardly meets proper care and attention. And at the same time humans are the most important assets.
  3. 3. ACQUISITION OF HUMAN RESOURCES. • There are few steps involved in acquisition of Human resources: 1. Human Resource Planning. 2. Job Analysis. 3. Recruitment 4. Selection. 5. Induction
  4. 4. HUMAN RESOURCE PLANNING • It is also known as Man Power Planning(MPP.) • HRP is a process of FORECASTING, DEVELOPING and Controlling Human resources in an organization. • To have Right Numbers and right type of people at right place, which are capable of finishing the task. • HRP ascertains where the organization is and where it is going and what are the implications of these assessments on future supplies and demand for human resources and match them accordingly.
  5. 5. HUMAN RESOURCE PLANNING • According to Bealty and Schneider, HRP is a sequential process with five elements: 1. Input in HRP process. 2. Analysis of existing HR. 3. Forecast of future HR. 4. Implementation of HRP. 5. Evaluation and Re-Design of HRP.
  6. 6. HUMAN RESOURCE PLANNING (HRP) PROCESS. 1. Collection of Information, pertaining Corporate Objective, annual targets, growth plans etc. 2. Forecasting Manpower Requirement. 3. Preparation of Inventory. 4. Matching Process (Manpower with manpower needs). 5. Preparation of plan. 6. Approval of HR plan. 7. Review of HR plan.
  7. 7. JOB ANALYSIS • According to Scott, Clothier and Spriegel “ Job Ananlysis is a process of critically evaluating the operations, duties and responsibilities of a specific Job.” • Job Analysis Process A. Collection of Background Information. B. Selection of Representative Job. C. Collection of Job Analysis Data. D. Development of Job Description. E. Preparations of Job specifications.
  8. 8. METHODS TO COLLECT DATA FOR JOB ANALYSIS. 1. Questioners or Surveys. 2. Critical Incident Technique. 3. Interview Method. 4. Expert Conference Method. 5. Direct Observation Method. 6. Record Maintenance.
  9. 9. RECRUITMENT • Process of identifying prospective employees, stimulating and encouraging them to apply for a particular job or jobs in an organization. • Size of organization play a crucial role in Recruitment process. • Other than that other factors can be classified as INTERNAL and EXTERNAL factors.
  10. 10. FACTORS AFFECTING RECRUITMENT • Internal Sources • Present Permanent Employee. • Retired Employee. • Present Temporary Employee. • Dependent of Deceased or disabled employee. • External Sources • Campus Recruitments. • Private Employment Agencies. • Public employment exchanges. • Professional associates. • Data banks. • Casual Applicants. • Similar organizations. • Trade Unions.
  11. 11. METHODS FOR RECRUITMENT. • Direct – Professional Institutes, Seminars. • Indirect – Newspaper, TV, Radio, Magazines. • 3rd Party – Employment Agencies, Professional Associations, consulting firms, friends and relatives.
  12. 12. SELECTION. • It is the next step after recruitment. • The candidates are sieved to find the best possible person for the job. • It is a negative process from candidates POV. • Selection is not to be confused with placement. • Placement can be understood as “ Given N selections are made for N jobs, where to place whom is placement”
  13. 13. IMPORTANT STEPS OF SELECTION PROCESS. 1. Inviting applications. 2. Reception of applications. 3. Preliminary Employment Interview. 4. Employment test. 5. Interview. 6. Physical examinations. 7. Final Approval. 8. Placement And Induction.
  14. 14. INDUCTION • Primary Purpose of induction is to sell company to the new employees, so that they can take pride of their association with company. • OBJECTIVES • To familiarize New employee with company. • To win confidence of Newcomers.
  15. 15. FEATURES OF A GOOD INDUCTION. • A good Induction programme should cover: 1. Company, its history and products, and major operations for that particular job. 2. Significance of Jobs. 3. Organizational Structures and major functions of different departments. 4. Companies policies: practices, objectives and regulations. 5. Grievance procedures and discipline handling. 6. Social benefits and recreational services. 7. Opportunities, promotions, transfers, schemes, job satisfaction.
  16. 16. PROCEDURE OF INDUCTION • General Orientation by Staff. • Specific Orientation by Job. • Follow up Orientation.
  17. 17. THANK YOU 

    Be the first to comment

A Brief PPT on Acquisition of Human Resources

Views

Total views

49

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×