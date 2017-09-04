ESTUDIANTE

“Conocimientos Básicos en Inglés para primaria” YAZELI RONDÓN JULIO 2017
¿Quieres aprender inglés? Normas básicas:  Planificar una hora especifica no mayor de 30 minutos diarios.  Repasar o pra...
CONTENIDO Nº 1 1)Las Vocales 2)El Alfabeto 3)Los número 4)Los Colores 5)Días de la semana 6)Meses del año 7)Las estaciones...
LAS VOCALES The vowels (de váuels)  Son 5 vocales igual que el español. Practicar de memoria su sonido varias veces, hast...
EL ABECEDARIO The Alplabet (de alfabet)
Practiquemos :
Practiquemos a deletrear cada palabra:
LOS NÚMEROS The Numbers (de nambers)
!Operaciones matemáticas!
!LECTURA DE NÚMEROS!
!CÓMO ESCRIBIR LA FECHA!
!CÓMO PREGUNTAR LA FECHA!
!CÓMO LEER LOS DÉCIMALES!
!LOS AÑOS EN INGLES!
REPASAR: 23 34 56 67 85 98 19 67 81 7658 95 100 24 33
LOS COLORES The colors
DIAS DE LA SEMANA
PRACTIQUEMOS:
MESES DEL AÑO
MEMORIZAR:
LAS ESTACIONES The seasons (de sísons) Invierno /uíter/ Primavera /Spríng/ Verano /Sómer/ Otoño /Ótom Fall /fol/
PROFESIONES Professions (profeshons) Baker /beikol/ Mechanic /mecanic/ Firefighter /fair-fairer/ Secretary /secréteri/ Fot...
SENTIMIENTOS Y EMOCIONES Feelings and emotions
CONTENIDO N º 2 Los pronombre personales La familia La casa El colegio Los Lugares Los Animales Las Comidas Las Frutas Las...
Los pronombre personales The personals pronouns
La Famila (1) The Family (de fémili) Father: padre /fáder/ Mother: madre /máder/ Son: hijo /son/ Daugther: hija /dóter...
La Famila (2) The Family (de fémili) Aunt: tía /ont/ Uncle: tío /ánkel/ Cousin: primo(a) /kasin/ Niece: sobrina /nis/ ...
LA CASA (1) The house (de jáus)  Thr living room: la sala /de living rum/  The kitchen: la cocina /de kítchen/  The Gar...
LA CASA (2) The house (de jáus)  Bed: cama /bed/  Basin: lava mano /beisen/  Refrigerator: nevera /refríyereitor/  Toi...
EL COLEGIO The school (de skúl)  Pen: bolígrafo /pen/  Pencil: lápiz /pensel/  Eraser: borrador /iréiser/  Notebook: c...
LUGARES The places (de pleices)  Park: Parque /park/  Bank: Banco /bank/  Fire station: Estación de Bomberos /fair stec...
LA ROPA (1) The clothes (de kloudiz) Shirt: camisa manga larga /shert/ T-Shirt: camiseta /t-shert/ Socks: calcetines /soks...
LA ROPA (2) The clothes (de kloudiz) Tie: corbata / tai / Boots: botas /buts / Shoes: zapatos/shus/ Belt: cinturón o corre...
LAS COMIDAS The meals (de mils)  Pizza: pizza (pitsa)  Hot dog: perro caliente (jot dog)  Hamburger: hamburguesa (jámbe...
LAS FRUTAS The fruits (de fruts) Watermelon /uatermelon/ Cherry /cherry/ Peach(melocoton) /pich/ kiwi /kiwi/ Pear /péar/ L...
LOS VEGETALES The vegetables (de veshtabls) Pepper /péper/ Cauliflower /coliflauer/ Celery /celery/ Carrot /carrot/ Tomato...
CONTENIDO N º 3 Los Transportes Los Deportes La Playa Las palabras mágicas Saludando a las personas Tìtulos Formales Decir...
EL TRASPORTE The transport (de transport)  Car: carro (car)  Bus: Bus (bas)  Train: Tren (trein)  Boat: Bote (bout)  ...
LOS DEPORTES The Sports (de spors)
LA PLAYA The Beach (de bich)  Hot: caluroso ( hat)  Games juegos (gueim)  Travel viajar (travel)
Palabras Mágicas (Magig Words) Hello Please Thanks Sorry Excuse
Saludando a las personas !!!!! (Greeting people) De manera formal De manera informal  Hello!  Good morning  Good aftern...
TITULOS FORMALES • Mr. • Mrs. • Miss. • Mss. 1)Se usanen situacionesformales, cuandose saluda a unapersonamayor, mencionan...
DECIR ADIOS!!!!!!! (To say goodbay) Formal Situations  Goodbay  See you later  See you next week  Good night  See you...
Dar las Gracias!!!!!!! To thank Formal Situation  Thank you  Thank you very much Informal Situations  Thank!  No probl...
Como responder a !!!!!!! HOW ARE YOU ? Informal Situations  Fine!  Well!  Not bad.  I 'm ok.  Good. And you? Formal S...
CONTENIDO N º 4 Situación Informal Situación Formal Presentarse uno mismo!!!!!
Ejemplo de un diálogo!!!! Situación Informal:  María: Hi, Peter. How are you?.  Peter: Hello, María.  Fine, And You?  ...
Ejemplo de un diálogo!!!! Situación Formal:  Sara: Hello, teacher  Good morning. How are you?.  Teacher: Good morning, ...
Como presentarse uno mismo! (Introducing yourself) Estructura:  Decir tu nombre: My name is + nombre… My name is Yatzeli ...
×