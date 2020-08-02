Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TYPES OF SCHOOL BUILDINGS
The Department of Education (DepEd) continues to work towards making all schools child-friendly, safe and conducive to lea...
Bagong Lipunan Type School Building
Bagong Lipunan Type School Building
Bagong Lipunan Type School Building –Type II
Bagong Lipunan Type School Building –Type III
Bagong Lipunan Type School Building –Type III
MARCOS PRE-FABRICATED TYPE SCHOOL BUILDING
RP-US BAYANIHAN TYPE SB
DECS STANDARD CLASSROOM SCHOOL BUILDING
SECONDARY EDUCATION DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM (SEDP) SCHOOL BUILDING
THIRD ELEMENTARY EDUCATION PROJECT (TEEP) SCHOOL BUILDING
MAGSAYSAY TYPE SCHOOL BUILDING
SPHERE SCHOOL BUILDING
GABALDON STYPE SCHOOL BUILDING- TYPE I
GABALDON STYPE SCHOOL BUILDING- TYPE II
GABALDON STYPE SCHOOL BUILDING- TYPE III
GABALDON STYPE SCHOOL BUILDING- TYPE IV
GABALDON STYPE SCHOOL BUILDING- TYPE V
DEPED-CALAMITY-RESILIENT-SCHOOL- BUILDING-DESIGN-2013-1
DEPED-CALAMITY-RESILIENT-SCHOOL- BUILDING-DESIGN-2013-2
DEPED-CALAMITY-RESILIENT- SCHOOL-BUILDING-DESIGN-2013-3
DPWH-DEPED-UPGRADED-CALAMITY- RESILIENT-SCHOOL-BUILDING-DESIGN-2017
MODIFIED-STANDARD-DPWH-DEPED- SCHOOL-BUILDING-DESIGN-2018-2
MODIFIED-STANDARD-DPWH-DEPED- SCHOOL-BUILDING-DESIGN-2018-3
MODIFIED-STANDARD-DPWH-DEPED- SCHOOL-BUILDING-DESIGN-2018-4
Types of school building
Types of school building
Types of school building
Types of school building
Types of school building
Types of school building
Types of school building
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Types of school building

42 views

Published on

DepEd TYpes of School Building based on NSBI

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Types of school building

  1. 1. TYPES OF SCHOOL BUILDINGS
  2. 2. The Department of Education (DepEd) continues to work towards making all schools child-friendly, safe and conducive to learning. Part of this effort is providing the appropriate facilities for each school based on data collected and standards set by policymakers. In this light, the Department intends to have an accurate and updated inventory which is crucial in planning and resource allocation particularly in determining the classroom conditions and requirements of every school.
  3. 3. Bagong Lipunan Type School Building
  4. 4. Bagong Lipunan Type School Building
  5. 5. Bagong Lipunan Type School Building –Type II
  6. 6. Bagong Lipunan Type School Building –Type III
  7. 7. Bagong Lipunan Type School Building –Type III
  8. 8. MARCOS PRE-FABRICATED TYPE SCHOOL BUILDING
  9. 9. RP-US BAYANIHAN TYPE SB
  10. 10. DECS STANDARD CLASSROOM SCHOOL BUILDING
  11. 11. SECONDARY EDUCATION DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM (SEDP) SCHOOL BUILDING
  12. 12. THIRD ELEMENTARY EDUCATION PROJECT (TEEP) SCHOOL BUILDING
  13. 13. MAGSAYSAY TYPE SCHOOL BUILDING
  14. 14. SPHERE SCHOOL BUILDING
  15. 15. GABALDON STYPE SCHOOL BUILDING- TYPE I
  16. 16. GABALDON STYPE SCHOOL BUILDING- TYPE II
  17. 17. GABALDON STYPE SCHOOL BUILDING- TYPE III
  18. 18. GABALDON STYPE SCHOOL BUILDING- TYPE IV
  19. 19. GABALDON STYPE SCHOOL BUILDING- TYPE V
  20. 20. DEPED-CALAMITY-RESILIENT-SCHOOL- BUILDING-DESIGN-2013-1
  21. 21. DEPED-CALAMITY-RESILIENT-SCHOOL- BUILDING-DESIGN-2013-2
  22. 22. DEPED-CALAMITY-RESILIENT- SCHOOL-BUILDING-DESIGN-2013-3
  23. 23. DPWH-DEPED-UPGRADED-CALAMITY- RESILIENT-SCHOOL-BUILDING-DESIGN-2017
  24. 24. MODIFIED-STANDARD-DPWH-DEPED- SCHOOL-BUILDING-DESIGN-2018-2
  25. 25. MODIFIED-STANDARD-DPWH-DEPED- SCHOOL-BUILDING-DESIGN-2018-3
  26. 26. MODIFIED-STANDARD-DPWH-DEPED- SCHOOL-BUILDING-DESIGN-2018-4

×