Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Remoの基本的な使い方
●商談ブースのようなUI ブースを移動しながら色んな人と少人数で会話できる ●Web会議でできることはほとんどできる 画面共有、チャットなど ●即時商談につなげられる Calendlyで商談予約、Linkedinでつながるなど Remoのメリッ...
基本的な画面
Remo内の画面 画面表示形式、カメラ・マイクののオ ンオフ、チャット、画面表示などの設 定をおこなう 自分と同じテーブルにいる人とのWeb 会議の画面が映る カンファレンスでの席。 同じテーブルにいる人とWeb会議が接 続される。 マイク設定...
Remo内のWeb会議 同じテーブルにいる方とWeb会議をすることができ る。 同時にWeb会議接続できる人数は設定次第。 テーブルを移動して、同じテーブルの方とWeb会議ができる
チャットの画面
Remo内のチャット機能を使う Chatのアイコンを押すとチャットウィンドウが起動 し、チャットをすることができる。 チャット機能を使うとメンバーとメッセージのやり取りが可能
チャットの画面 基本的な画面は下記の通り PUBLIC CHAT このカンファレンス全体とのチャット Table Chat 記載されているテーブルのメンバーとのチャット PRIVATE Chat 参加者との個別チャット
他の椅子に移動 チャットではテキストメッセージだけでなくファイル送 付も可能。 また、会話した内容のダウンロードも可能。 チャットにてやり取りが可能
他のテーブルに移動したい場合
他の椅子に移動 移動したいテーブルをダブルクリック。 移動する席は指定できない。 移動したいテーブルをダブルクリックすることで移動できる
他の椅子に移動 ダブルクリックしたテーブルに移動する。 ダブルクリックしたテーブルにアイコンが移り、Web会 議の相手が変わる。
その他機能：アナウンス ホストは全体に対してアナウンスを実施することができる
ステージ ホストはステージから全メンバーに向けて講演することができ る
ステージ ホストはステージから全メンバーに向けて講演することができ る Q&Aをクリックすると講演社に対して質問をすること ができる。
設定について
Remo内の画面 メニューをクリック 名前やマイクなどの設定を行える
Remo内の画面 メニューのサイドバーが開く 参加するイベントを選べる 自分のプロフィール編集 自分のアカウントを作る サポートに連絡 カメラ・マイクなどの設定
プロフィール編集 名前の編集、Linkedinとの連携、Calendlyとの連携ができる Linkedinとの連携 自分のプロフィール編集 Calendlyとの連携の記載
プロフィール編集 編集画面は下記の通り 名前の変更 自分のプロフィール編集 Calendlyとの連携したURL
Calendly、Linkedinに設定するとできる 追加機能
Linkedin、Calendlyを使えるようになると LinkedinとBookのアイコンがアクティブになる アイコン、文字が黒くなり、アクティ ブになる。 ・Linkedinのアイコンをクリック →Linkedinのサイトに遷移し、その方 ...
BookのアイコンをクリックしてCalendlyに移動 設定したい会議の時間を選択する
MTG設定できる日付設定 指定した長さの時間でMTG設定できる日程が表示される。
MTG設定できる時刻設定 指定した長さの時間でMTG設定できる時間帯が設定される。 設定する人もCalendlyの設定をシてい る場合は自分も予定調整可能な時間帯 が緑丸で表示される。
MTG設定できる時刻の選択 時刻を選択し「Conﬁrm」をクリックする
MTGの内容を入力 名前、メールアドレス、内容を記入すれば予約完了。 自分のカレンダーの指定の時刻に予定が入る。
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to use_remo

29 views

Published on

Remoの基本的な使い方を説明します。

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to use_remo

  1. 1. Remoの基本的な使い方
  2. 2. ●商談ブースのようなUI ブースを移動しながら色んな人と少人数で会話できる ●Web会議でできることはほとんどできる 画面共有、チャットなど ●即時商談につなげられる Calendlyで商談予約、Linkedinでつながるなど Remoのメリット オンラインイベントの相談ブースのようなことができる。
  3. 3. 基本的な画面
  4. 4. Remo内の画面 画面表示形式、カメラ・マイクののオ ンオフ、チャット、画面表示などの設 定をおこなう 自分と同じテーブルにいる人とのWeb 会議の画面が映る カンファレンスでの席。 同じテーブルにいる人とWeb会議が接 続される。 マイク設定などのメニュー 基本的な画面は下記の通り
  5. 5. Remo内のWeb会議 同じテーブルにいる方とWeb会議をすることができ る。 同時にWeb会議接続できる人数は設定次第。 テーブルを移動して、同じテーブルの方とWeb会議ができる
  6. 6. チャットの画面
  7. 7. Remo内のチャット機能を使う Chatのアイコンを押すとチャットウィンドウが起動 し、チャットをすることができる。 チャット機能を使うとメンバーとメッセージのやり取りが可能
  8. 8. チャットの画面 基本的な画面は下記の通り PUBLIC CHAT このカンファレンス全体とのチャット Table Chat 記載されているテーブルのメンバーとのチャット PRIVATE Chat 参加者との個別チャット
  9. 9. 他の椅子に移動 チャットではテキストメッセージだけでなくファイル送 付も可能。 また、会話した内容のダウンロードも可能。 チャットにてやり取りが可能
  10. 10. 他のテーブルに移動したい場合
  11. 11. 他の椅子に移動 移動したいテーブルをダブルクリック。 移動する席は指定できない。 移動したいテーブルをダブルクリックすることで移動できる
  12. 12. 他の椅子に移動 ダブルクリックしたテーブルに移動する。 ダブルクリックしたテーブルにアイコンが移り、Web会 議の相手が変わる。
  13. 13. その他機能：アナウンス ホストは全体に対してアナウンスを実施することができる
  14. 14. ステージ ホストはステージから全メンバーに向けて講演することができ る
  15. 15. ステージ ホストはステージから全メンバーに向けて講演することができ る Q&Aをクリックすると講演社に対して質問をすること ができる。
  16. 16. 設定について
  17. 17. Remo内の画面 メニューをクリック 名前やマイクなどの設定を行える
  18. 18. Remo内の画面 メニューのサイドバーが開く 参加するイベントを選べる 自分のプロフィール編集 自分のアカウントを作る サポートに連絡 カメラ・マイクなどの設定
  19. 19. プロフィール編集 名前の編集、Linkedinとの連携、Calendlyとの連携ができる Linkedinとの連携 自分のプロフィール編集 Calendlyとの連携の記載
  20. 20. プロフィール編集 編集画面は下記の通り 名前の変更 自分のプロフィール編集 Calendlyとの連携したURL
  21. 21. Calendly、Linkedinに設定するとできる 追加機能
  22. 22. Linkedin、Calendlyを使えるようになると LinkedinとBookのアイコンがアクティブになる アイコン、文字が黒くなり、アクティ ブになる。 ・Linkedinのアイコンをクリック →Linkedinのサイトに遷移し、その方 とつながることができる。 ・Bookのアイコンをクリック →Calendlyへ遷移しスケヂュール予約 ができる ※後述
  23. 23. BookのアイコンをクリックしてCalendlyに移動 設定したい会議の時間を選択する
  24. 24. MTG設定できる日付設定 指定した長さの時間でMTG設定できる日程が表示される。
  25. 25. MTG設定できる時刻設定 指定した長さの時間でMTG設定できる時間帯が設定される。 設定する人もCalendlyの設定をシてい る場合は自分も予定調整可能な時間帯 が緑丸で表示される。
  26. 26. MTG設定できる時刻の選択 時刻を選択し「Conﬁrm」をクリックする
  27. 27. MTGの内容を入力 名前、メールアドレス、内容を記入すれば予約完了。 自分のカレンダーの指定の時刻に予定が入る。

×