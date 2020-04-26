専門ゼミナール【コロナとアベマTV（１）】

Successfully reported this slideshow.
「新型コロナウィルス感染拡大」 と「Abema TV」 2020年度前期 植田 康孝 y-ueda@edogawa-u.ac.jp
「ステイホーム」 から 「エンジョイホーム」 へ
テレビ朝日は 新型コロナウィルスに社員が感染、 番組制作の難しさを露呈した。 結果、 動画配信の重要性が増した。
▪ テレビ朝日系報道番組 「報道ステーション」の メインキャスター、 富川悠太アナウンサー（43歳）が 新型コロナウイルスに 感染したことが 4月11日、分かった。 テレビ局がクラスター化 「テレビ朝日」本社完全封鎖
▪ 4月15日、富川悠太アナウンサーに続き、 「報道ステーション」のチーフプロデューサー、 総合演出を担当する男性スタッフ2人の感染が 明らかになった。 ▪ 局内感染が広がる緊急事態に、 4月17日～19日に本社を完全封鎖し社内を徹底消毒。 封...
「アベマTV」は 2月下旬からずっと WAU（週間利用者数）が 1,500万人近くになっている。 ニュースや記者会見を見る人が増え 高い水準を保っている。
「アベマTV」は 若年層に人気。 普段はテレビを見ている中高年層に どうリーチするか？ テレビ朝日はKDDIと連携して 動画配信「TELASA（テラサ）」を開始。
定額制の動画配信 「TELASA（テラサ）」は、 テレビ朝日が制作した ドラマやアニメ、バラエティーを配信。 ドラマ「ドクターX」やアニメ「ドラえもん」 など過去の作品を用意した。
テレビ朝日以外の コンテンツとして 1,000以上の映画などを 揃えた。 テレビ朝日は、「5G」の開始に 合わせて、動画配信を強化。
ドラマ 「BG～身辺警護人」などの 最新ドラマや「相棒」など人気シリーズ バラエティー 「徹子の部屋」「ロンドンハーツ」など アニメ 「ドラえもん」「クレヨンしんちゃん」など テレ朝以外 1,000以上の映画など テレ朝番組を中心に用意した 「...
他局はどうしたか？ 日本テレビは、「HULU」 テレビ東京とTBSは、「Paravi（パラビ）」 NHKは、「NHKプラス」 2019年の「動画配信」市場は 2,692億円と成長が続く。
KDDIは、 動画の視聴環境が向上する 「5G」の普及を見据えて、 「TELASA（テラサ）」に、 2012年に始めた 動画配信「ビデオパス」を承継した。 KDDIは、既に3月末から「5G」開始。
消費低迷を受けて 企業が広告出稿を減らしており、 広告費に頼る 民放テレビは 苦境に陥るとされる。
▪ メディアがコロナ報道を増強するのに対し、 広告主は深刻な記事に広告を出すのを ためらっている。 ▪ メディアの苦境下で、 人員削減、一時帰休、あるいは報酬カットなど 暗いニュースが増えている。 大手広告主の広告予算の執行が急停止 広告危機に...
▪ 全広告収入が3～4割減 ▪ リーマンショック以上の インパクトとなる。 大手広告主の広告予算の執行が急停止 広告危機に揺れるメディア
この状況が続けば、 企業の広告宣伝費が削減され、 番組にスポンサーが付かなくなって、 広告予算がガタ落ちすることになる。 そうなると、面白いモノや新しいコトを したい演者やスタッフの テレビ離れが進む。 そして、視聴者も他に流れる。
▪ CM収入へマイナスの影響。 ▪ 自粛された広告がコロナ沈静化後 戻って来るか心配。 経済の停滞に伴う、広告収入、 イベント収入の減少は言うまでもない。 長引くと地方局には経営の影響が出る。 テレビ局への影響 コロナウィルスの影響
テレビ朝日は、 中高年向け「TELASA（テラサ）」と 若年向け「アベマTV」の 2つのサービスを年齢層で棲み分け、 地上波の広告収入の落ち込みを 補う新しい収益源として 動画配信を育てて行く戦略。
2020年4月23日の東京株式市場で 「サイバーエージェント」株が 2か月半ぶりの高値となった。 「アベマTV」の 1週間あたりの視聴者数は 従来1,100万人前後だったが 1,500万人に迫り、 市場は将来の収益につながると期待。
コロナショック前後の時価総額推移 サイバーエージェントが電通、博報堂を逆転 サイバーエージェント 電通 博報堂
6周年となった ゲーム「グランブルファンタジー」や 新作の滑り出しが好調で 前年同期比46%増の 155億円の部門利益という 大幅増になっている。 外出自粛でゲーム利用者が 急増している。
「アベマTV」は、平日でも約2割増えた。 アニメやオリジナルドラマなど 長尺で腰を据えて見る番組に加え コロナウィルスの情報に特化した チャンネルにも関心が集まった。
▪ インターネットテレビ局「AbemaTV」では、 初日の総視聴者数が48万で 1.45倍。 ▪ NHK中継の視聴率は伸び悩む 初日から8日目までの 視聴率は11～14%台で 推移しており、総じて2～4%低い。 「テレビ」よりも「ネット」 大相...
「アベマTV」は、 視聴数は通常の時期の 2～3割増しで伸びているが、 番組の制作が出来ない状況にある。
「アベマTV」藤田晋社長は 「今はズームを活用したクイズ番組など 新型コロナに対応したコンテンツを 複数用意している」
「アベマTV」に留まらず、 「アマゾンプライム」や「GYAO！」も 利用を伸ばした。
▪ 番組や出演者に対して、 有料のコインを贈ることが 出来るサービスを展開。 ▪ ファンによる有料ギフト「投げ銭」 のようなもので、 コインを送ってサポーターになると、 コメント欄に視聴者プロフィール、 コメントが表示 「投げ銭」システム 「A...
▪ 「テアトルアカデミー」とは、 子役を中心に番組に 出演者を派遣したり、 タレントを養成・ マネジメントしたりする企業。 ▪ 「アベマTV」と手を組み、番組を作った。 「テアトルアカデミー」と提携 AbemaTV「かわいいちゃんねる」
▪ きっかけは、「少子化」 フジテレビの 「ポンキッキ」シリーズなど 子供向け番組が減少。 ▪ 子供の養成のために会費を払う親にも配慮 ▪ 出演番組が減ると、モチベーションは低下。 「テアトルアカデミー」と提携 AbemaTV「かわいいちゃんね...
▪ 「かわいいちゃんねる」は、 2020年2月に 試験的に放送した。 ▪ 自分の家できゃっきゃと遊ぶ子供たちを ひたすら映したり、 歌や踊りの練習風景や本番の発表会を 流したり、スタジオで作りこむ番組とは違う。 「テアトルアカデミー」と提携 A...
▪ アベマTVは、 中高生へと視聴者の 若年齢化が進んでいる 一方、実は「F1層」 （20～30代半ばの女性）を つかめていなかった。 ▪ F1層の顧客開拓として取り組んだ。 「テアトルアカデミー」と提携 AbemaTV「かわいいちゃんねる」
▪ 出演する子供の母親にも 効果的。 ▪ メジャーな番組に出なくても プロが制作する番組に 出るだけで、 テアトルアカデミーに会費を支払った 甲斐があったと喜ぶ。 「テアトルアカデミー」と提携 AbemaTV「かわいいちゃんねる」
▪ 藤田晋社長 ▪ 「癒し系の ペットチャンネルは、 F1層に人気があった。 ちょうどそのコンテンツが尽きたし、 子供番組は狙っていた分野だった」 「テアトルアカデミー」と提携 AbemaTV「かわいいちゃんねる」
▪ 地上波の番組みたいに 決まった日時に番組を 見るという視聴習慣はない ▪ 好きな時に好きな番組だけを見る。 Abemaは、今後、見逃し配信の 「Abemaビデオ」に力を入れるべく 大きく舵を切った。 見逃し配信「Abemaビデオ」に注力 「...
▪ネット系で人気がある 恋愛バラエティー以外は、 終了する。 ▪お笑い系バラエティーは、 既に、YouTubeに移った。 見逃し配信「Abemaビデオ」に注力 「AbemaTV」 戦略変更
▪ 2020年1月5日から配信 ▪ シリーズ最多となる 11名の男女が登場。 雑誌モデル、 テニスプレイヤー、ラッパーなど 注目のメンバーが集まった。 女性メンバーが6名に増えた。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「月とオオカミ...
▪ 2020年1月5日スタート ▪ シリーズ6作の累計視聴数が 1億5,000万人を超える 看板コンテンツに。 ▪ 当初から目標に掲げた 1週間あたり利用者が 1,000万人を超えた。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「月とオオ...
▪ なぜヒットしたのか？ ▪ 参加者の中にいる好きなふりをしている だけの「嘘つきオオカミ」を探す 「謎解き」の要素を加えたのが大きな特徴 ▪ 2017年2月に最初のシリーズが始まると 10代を中心にSNSで話題に。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る...
▪ なぜヒットしたのか？ ▪ 手を変え品を変え 視聴者を飽きさせないように したことで人気シリーズとなった。 ▪ ネットテレビであるため、すぐ反響がある。 ▪ 反響を受けて、すぐ修正する。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「月と...
▪ なぜヒットしたのか？ ▪ プロデューサーが、29歳でサーバー初の 女性役員になった横山祐果。 制作局長の谷口も36歳 ▪ 民放テレビ局の局長は50代 若さとネットのスキルが全然違う。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「月とオ...
AbemaTV ▪ 女子高生と同年代男性による 恋愛リアリティーショー ▪ 画面上のコメント欄に書き込め、 男性で1人ウソをつく 「オオカミくん」を予想 女性高生に人気。 「オオカミくんには騙されない」
▪ JKとイケメン男子の 恋愛ドキュメンタリー。 ▪ 実は、男子の中には 好きでもないのに 好きなフリをしている オオカミくんが・・・・。 「オオカミくんには騙されない♡」 AbemaＴＶ
▪ もちろん、テレビの前にいる 視聴者は、 「めるる」って誰？ 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「太陽とオオカミくんには騙されない」
▪ 「めるる」って、 2002年3月6日愛知県生まれ。 エイベックスの主催を きっかけに 芸能界入り。 2015年12月から 「Ppteen」専属モデル。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「太陽とオオカミくんには騙されない」
▪ 2018年7月、 「太陽とオオカミ君には騙されない」 に出演し、 女性中高生の人気を 不動のものに 「ヒルナンデス！」 水曜日レギュラーで 中高年にも知られた。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「太陽とオオカミくんには騙され...
▪ もちろん、テレビの前にいる 視聴者は、 「黒木ひかり」って誰？ 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「太陽とオオカミくんには騙されない」
▪ 「黒木ひかり」って、 2002年6月25日生まれ。 「LARME」モデル。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「太陽とオオカミくんには騙されない」
▪ 2017年2月に始まった 「AbemaTV」配信の 「オオカミくん」シリーズが 2019年には、メジャー級の人気に。 ▪ 2019年7月の 「オオカミちゃんには騙されない」 の1話は、歴代最高視聴数を記録 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキ...
▪ シリーズ6作目で人気が 更に広がり、 10代だけでなく、 20代の女性もとりこに。 ▪ 総視聴数は、4,500万を超え、 累計視聴数は、1.5億を超えた。 ▪ カフェやファッションとのコラボも展開された。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキ...
▪ 好きでもないのに 好きなふりをして 参加者をひっかき回す 「オオカミ」が潜む中、 恋の駆け引きや デートを繰り返し 騙されることなく カップルとなることを 目指す内容。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「オオカミちゃんには騙...
▪ モデルや俳優など 若い男女の 恋愛模様を追う中に ウソを付く 「オオカミちゃん」が いる設定で、 毎話SNSで トレンド入りした。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「オオカミちゃんには騙されない」
▪ 最終回は、330万回を記録して、 「AbemaTV」歴代1位の視聴数に。 累計視聴数は、9,000万を突破 ▪ JKモデルの「黒木ひかり」は、 女子中高生のカリスマに。 人気コミック誌のグラビアを 4誌連続で飾った。 女子高生に絶大な人気を...
▪ 「テレビ視聴率」換算だと、 6.7%に過ぎないが、 見ている大半が、女子中高生。 ▪ 広告主にとっては、 視聴率20%のテレビより動画配信 ▪ 若者世代はモノを買ってくれるが、 中高年は「ハズキルーペ」ぐらい。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋...
•J-CASTが行った 「好きなテレビ局」アンケートで AbemaTVが、フジテレビ、TBSを 抑えて、5位に浮上 •1位は、テレビ東京 •2位以下は、日テレ、テレ朝、NHK、 ついに「フジテレビ」「ＴＢＳ」を抜いた アベマＴＶ
▪ 利用者の65%以上が、 35歳以下 ▪ 地上波で放送しにくい 企画で若者世代に人気 地上波は、暴力や性の表現などで 自主規制が強化された背景。 アプリのダウンロード数は2,000万 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
▪ 好調の理由は、 「テレビ離れ」 「目的があって 番組を探す行為は 疲れる。 何となく気軽に視聴できて、 コンテンツのクオリティは 従来のテレビ並みに高い」 「サイバーエージェント」と「テレビ朝日」 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
▪ 「Netflix」や「Hulu」は、人気ドラマ、映画 バラエティが、ＴＶで再び見られると宣伝。 ▪ 実際は、3分の2が、「スマホ」で視聴。 ▪ 「アニメ」が大半（それも10年前の作品） ▪ 視聴時間別に収入が配分されるが、 大半が「アニメ」...
▪ オリジナルアニメ作品を 制作する アニメレーベル 「シーエーアニメーション」 を設立。 ▪ アニメが人気コンテンツとなっており、 オリジナル作品で魅力向上につなげる。 アプリのダウンロード数は3,400万 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
アニメが一挙公開することがあると、 「AbemaTV」は便利。 日本の場合、Wi-Fi環境が 整備されていないことが影響。 月末に「通信規制」が掛かるので、 アプリはダウンロードしたが、 アニメファン以外は余り見ていない。 ニッチ対象（音楽フェ...
▪ テレビ朝日とサイバーエージェントは 独自ドラマ 「Abema GOLDEN9」 ニュース 「報道ステーション」 中心で編成 ▪ 視聴ランキング・ベスト10うち、 7つを過去のアニメ作品が占めた （他の動画と差別化できず） 「Abema（アベ...
▪ 「テレビは シニアのメディアで 自分たちの 居場所はない」 と感じている若者が 集まるようにしたい」 ▪ アニメにも、5チャンネルを割く。 「サイバーエージェント」と「テレビ朝日」 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
▪ 高校生の男女が 1泊2日の共同生活で 恋に落ちて行く ドキュメンタリー。 ▪ 発言や仕草が甘酸っぱい。 「今日、好きになりました」 AbemaＴＶ
▪ 番組名に使われた影響で、 「リア充」と同じ意味で 「アオハル」が定着。「青春」の意味。 ▪ 友達同士で撮った写真に ハッシュタグで「#アオハル」と 付けSNS投稿するのが流行った。 「アオハル Line」 AbemaＴＶ
AbemaTV ▪ 視聴者がどんどん増え、 オリジナルドラマとしては過去最高。 ▪ 1話が15分と短く、飽きずに次々と見る ことが出来る上、イケメンで性格も良い 御曹司たちが結婚相手を探し、 普通の女の子と恋に落ちるストーリーや シーンがバズり...
AbemaTV ▪ アベマTVでは、アベマTVを見ながら、 コメント欄に書込むと自動的に動画ごとに ツイート出来る仕掛けも用意した。 ▪ 見た人たちがツイッターなどのSNSで 広く拡散、これがきっかけとなって見る人 が増える循環が出来た。 「御...
AbemaTV ▪ 集まる誰もが美味しくハジけて 仲良くなれる学園という設定。 ▪ イベント撮影の模様もAbemaTVで放送 ▪ 10代の「ファンタグレープ・オレンジ」 500ミリリットルのペットボトル購入頻度が、 2018年の2倍以上に伸びた...
AbemaTV ▪ 2019年10月12日午後9時から放送 ▪ 「今野さん」は 乃木坂46 合同会社の代表、 今野義雄氏を指す。 「#乃木坂世界旅 今野さんがほっといてよ！」
▪ 特別番組 「恋する沖縄48時間 ムーンビーチでタカさんチェック！」が 2019年11月9日 午後8時に放送。 ▪ 男性10人、女性6人が 1泊2日で様々な企画 2019年11月9日 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
•2017年、高校野球の春季大会 決勝戦「早実 対 日大三」 総視聴者数が100万超。 •2018年～ 東京6大学リーグの 春季大会・秋季大会の全試合を 完全生中継 独自番組 制作強化 アベマＴＶ
AbemaTV ▪ 「南海キャンディーズ」山里亮太と 俳優の蒼井優の結婚では、 2019年6月5日夜に二人そろって会見。 「AbemaTV」で会見直後に ノーカットで流すと、 1週間あたりの視聴数（WAU）は、 初めて1,000万を超えた。 「...
▪ 山里亮太と蒼井優の結婚会見 などノーカット中継で、 視聴者を集め、 アプリのダウンロード数は 4,500万を超えた（2019年10月時点） ▪ 利用者数が1,000万人を超える 週も増えている。 AbemaTV 「山里亮太と蒼井優の結婚会見」
AbemaTV ▪ 2019年7月20日、 「雨上がり決死隊」宮迫博之と、 「ロンドンブーツ1号2号」田村亮が 振り込め詐欺グループの宴会に出て お金をもらっていたことを謝罪する会見を AbemaTVが生中継。 WAUは、1,330万まで伸びた...
▪ 「配信」ビジネスは急成長 ▪ AbemaTV 「DENONATOR PROJECT」 1か月50万人が視聴 「eスポーツ」と「配信」 「eスポーツ」におけるビジネスとは
アベマTV ▪ 毎夜20時～24時 ウルトラゲームチャンネル 「ウルトラゲームス」 ▪ 新しいユーザーに 「ゲームの興奮」を届ける ▪ 「AbemaTV」全体 ： MAU1,100万突破 「eスポーツ」を盛り上げる伝え方 「eスポーツ」と「配信」
アベマTV ▪ ネット配信は、 時間的に制約がないため、 全国に配信できるメリットがある。 ▪ 最高5チャンネルを同時配信 （各大会で時間がかぶることも） （朝4時～とかも） 「eスポーツ」を盛り上げる伝え方 「eスポーツ」と「配信」
アベマTV ▪ 将棋は、藤井聡太の出現で期待したが、 やはり将棋はルールが難解過ぎて、 広がりが限定的だった。 ▪ ラグビーも、ルールが難解であったが、 五郎丸選手の活躍で盛り上がったように スター選手の出現が重要。 「eスポーツ」を盛り上げる...
テレビメディアとの違い ▪ テレビは、時間が限定されるため 短い時間に編集して見せる。 ▪ ネット配信は、時間を長くする方が 視聴数が伸びるため、時間が伸びる。 結果として、ファンは、 他メディア（テレビ）を見る時間がなくなる。 「eスポーツ」...
•2017年11月～ ジャニーズ事務所から 脱退した 元SMAPメンバー による生放送 独自番組 制作強化 アベマＴＶ
•2018年～ 脱退した 元SMAPメンバー による放送 「7.2 新しい別の窓」 独自番組 制作強化 アベマＴＶ
▪ 当初、「AbemaTV」のギャラは キー局の5～7割であったため、 大手制作会社や有名放送作家は 見向きもしなかった。 ▪ 「72時間ホンネテレビ」の成功で 一部番組で、キー局と同等の 番組を出すことを決定。 ギャラをキー局並みに値上げ 「...
▪ 鈴木おさむなど 放送作家も「AbemaTV」に 流れて来ている。 ▪ オリジナルドラマの脚本を書き、 お笑い芸人「ロバート」の バラエティ番組では、構成を担当。 ギャラをキー局並みに値上げ 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
▪チャンネル30前後 ▪男性65%、女性35% ▪18～34歳の比率が高い ▪収益モデルは、 「広告収入」と 「月額960円のタイムシフト視聴」 「サイバーエージェント」と「テレビ朝日」 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
▪女性の視聴者を増やしたい ▪2017～「縦動画」に ▪「バックグラウンド視聴」 （何かをしながら視聴することが できる） （例えばメールをしながら・・・） 「Abema（アベマ） TV」 「マネタイズ」の道は険しい
▪ 従来の「動画配信」は、 「定額」で「見放題」 という仕組みが 一般的だった。 ▪ 「アベマＴＶ」は、無料で、 テレビのように番組表を汲んで流す。 番組と番組の間に流すＣＭで収益。 「サイバーエージェント」と「テレビ朝日」 「Abema（アベ...
▪ AbemaTVは、 無料で見ることが出来るが、 月960円の「プレミアム」サービスに 入れば、 過去の番組や有料ビデオを 見ることが出来、 動画のダウンロードも出来る。 「無料（フリー）」＋「有料（プレミアム）」 「フリーミアム」とは・・・
▪ 基本的には無料だが、 月額960円の 「プレミアムプラン」会員に なると、 「見逃し視聴」 が可能に。 「サイバーエージェント」と「テレビ朝日」 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
▪ テレビ朝日が制作 ▪ 「毎日、何か起こっていないか ネットで確認する人は多い。」 ▪ 「速報性」があり、編成もテレビより自由 ▪ 緊急時には、会見の一部始終を 編集せずに流す。 「AbemaNews」 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
▪ ニュースのコメンテーターに 10代から20代前半の若者を起用 ▪ スポーツは、 「スノボー」や 「スケートボード」 を放送。 「AbemaNews」 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
▪ 2019年3月～、 ニュース番組や麻雀の試合中継などを 放送し、海外でも楽しめるようにした。 ▪ 米国、オーストラリア、 タイ、カナダ、英国、 ブラジルの6か国。 海外対応6か国 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
▪ 酒を飲んで酩酊した加藤浩次が 仮面を付けて登場した一般女性に 「仮面を取れ」 「顔を晒せ」 と強い口調で迫ったとされ、 女性からの告発を受けた 「BuzzFeed」がパワハラとする記事配信 「極楽とんぼKAKERUTV」 Abemaの作り手...
▪ おぎやはぎMCのAbemaTV 「おぎやはぎの『ブス』テレビ」が大炎上 ▪ 2019年9月9日放送で 「ブスはいくらで脱いじゃうのか？」 という企画を放送。 女性に偽インタビューを仕掛けて 「脱いでもいい」とする金額を答えさせ、 ランキング...
▪ 女性の容姿をネタにした、 性差別的な企画が国際的問題に。 ▪ AbemaTVは、動画とは言え、 制作会社が主に制作。 動画配信だが、番組は日本向けばかり。 「Netflix」や「YouTube」と違う点で、 TVに慣れたスタッフの視座が狭い...
▪ 「AbemaTV」では、 2017年5月に ボクシング元世界王者の 亀田興毅氏と一般人が対決、 一般人が勝てば1,000万円 ▪ 延べ視聴数は1,420万回（過去最大） いつでもどこでも見れる視聴は親和的 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
▪ 「AbemaTV」を運営する 「サイバーエージェント」 藤田晋社長は、 「尖った番組を作れば、視聴者は 付いて来る。 特に、亀田氏の番組で 成功できる自信を得た」 いつでもどこでも見れる視聴は親和的 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
•2017年12月31日 午後8時～4時間半生放送 「朝青龍を押し出したら 1000万円」 一般挑戦者5人 VIPチャレンジャー3人 ユニークな独自番組 制作強化 アベマＴＶ
▪ アベマTVは、 これまでNHKだけだった 大相撲の生中継を 2018年1月に開始」 スポーツ中継のネット配信 アベマTV
•2018年1月4日～ 全6場所90日間、 序の口（午前8時30分）～ 結びの一番まで、無料放送。 オリジナルの力士紹介 タレント、女性解説者の起用 独自番組 制作強化 アベマＴＶ
▪ 朝8時から全取組を放送 ▪ 「AbemaTV」視聴者は、 見ながらコメントを書ける。 他のスポーツと比べても、 相撲はコメント欄が盛り上がる （高安が出て来ると、熊の絵文字、 豪栄道は「GAD」で埋まる） 2018年初場所～「AbemaTV...
▪ 2018年～、「アベマTV」が、 「序の口」以降の全取組の無料中継。 下位の力士や裏方のプロフィールも紹介。 ▪ 協会は、ツイッターなどSNSで発信。 稽古風景や献血に応じる姿など 力士の日常を投稿。巡業中に昼寝する 千代丸の写真は「かわい...
▪ インスタグラムに行きつけの店を載せる 力士もいて、フォロワーを集める。 ▪ 協会は、一部のチケット特典も付けた。 赤ちゃんを力士に抱っこしてもらい、 家族で写真が撮れたり、 かつて人気力士だった親方から 花束が贈呈されたりするサービスも。 ...
•中高年世代中心の ＮＨＫテレビ中継とは差別化 •元横綱稀勢の里 「大相撲は年齢が上の方が 見ている印象があります。 同世代、20代、30代の方に もっと見てもらえれば」 独自番組 制作強化 アベマＴＶ
▪ 「サイバーエージェント」は 2017年7月 日本のプロレス団体「DDT」を買収 ▪ 「AbemaTV」は、 プロレスとの相性が良いと考えた。 「興行」から「コンテンツ企業」に変身 参考にすべき「新日本プロレス」
▪ 「AbemaTV」を運営する 「サイバーエージェント」は、 プロレス興行 「DDTプロレスリング」買収 ▪ これまで、格闘技は外部から買い付け ていたが、今後は独自で番組制作 いつでもどこでも見れる視聴は親和的 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
▪ 2018年4月～、 月に2～3回、ＤＤＴの試合の生中継 ▪ ＤＤＴの観客は、30～40代が中心 ▪ アベマの視聴者は10～20代が多く 若者のファン開拓を狙う。 サイバーエージェント「DDTプロレス」 AbemaＴＶ
▪ サッカーなどよりも 選手の顔をアップで映す機会が多い ▪ 一人ひとりの顔が しっかり映ると、 感情移入し易く、 格闘技はスマホとの相性が抜群。 サイバーエージェント「DDTプロレス」 AbemaＴＶ
▪ タイトル戦の生中継の他 過去の番組の再放送も あり、将棋の番組を 24時間楽しめる。 ▪ 独自に企画した 人気棋士らの対局の番組を 配信。 2017年に「将棋チャンネル」開設 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
▪ 午前9時半から対局を生中継 視聴数は610万を突破 ▪ 日本は5,340万世帯で テレビ視聴率だと、11.4% 過去最高は、6月15日の26連勝 144万7千視聴。 2017年6月26日、藤井4段29連勝を中継 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
▪ 藤井聡太4段が 公式戦30連勝をかけて 佐々木勇気5段と対戦 対局を生中継 藤井4段は負けたが、 視聴数は1,242万 ▪ テレビ視聴率だと、23.3% 2017年7月2日、藤井4段敗戦を中継 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
▪ 最近、将棋ファンに なったという人の 大半が 動画中継を見ている。 2017年に「将棋チャンネル」開設 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
▪ 2018年10月1日に開幕した 世界で初めてのプロリーグ ▪ 「麻雀＝賭け事」の イメージから完全脱皮して 健全なスポーツとして普及・振興を図る。 「eスポーツ」と共に五輪種目を狙う プロ麻雀「Mリーグ」 「サイバーエージェント」主導
▪ 「アベマTV」の番組 （プロ麻雀、将棋など）を 「ニコニコ生放送」で配信する。 2019年4月 「アベマTV」と「ドワンゴ」提携
  1. 1. 「新型コロナウィルス感染拡大」 と「Abema TV」 2020年度前期 植田 康孝 y-ueda@edogawa-u.ac.jp
  2. 2. 「ステイホーム」 から 「エンジョイホーム」 へ
  3. 3. テレビ朝日は 新型コロナウィルスに社員が感染、 番組制作の難しさを露呈した。 結果、 動画配信の重要性が増した。
  4. 4. ▪ テレビ朝日系報道番組 「報道ステーション」の メインキャスター、 富川悠太アナウンサー（43歳）が 新型コロナウイルスに 感染したことが 4月11日、分かった。 テレビ局がクラスター化 「テレビ朝日」本社完全封鎖
  5. 5. ▪ 4月15日、富川悠太アナウンサーに続き、 「報道ステーション」のチーフプロデューサー、 総合演出を担当する男性スタッフ2人の感染が 明らかになった。 ▪ 局内感染が広がる緊急事態に、 4月17日～19日に本社を完全封鎖し社内を徹底消毒。 封鎖3日間で全フロアの消毒作業を実施。 一般社員も来客者も入館不可 「テレビ朝日」本社完全封鎖
  6. 6. 「アベマTV」は 2月下旬からずっと WAU（週間利用者数）が 1,500万人近くになっている。 ニュースや記者会見を見る人が増え 高い水準を保っている。
  7. 7. 「アベマTV」は 若年層に人気。 普段はテレビを見ている中高年層に どうリーチするか？ テレビ朝日はKDDIと連携して 動画配信「TELASA（テラサ）」を開始。
  8. 8. 定額制の動画配信 「TELASA（テラサ）」は、 テレビ朝日が制作した ドラマやアニメ、バラエティーを配信。 ドラマ「ドクターX」やアニメ「ドラえもん」 など過去の作品を用意した。
  9. 9. テレビ朝日以外の コンテンツとして 1,000以上の映画などを 揃えた。 テレビ朝日は、「5G」の開始に 合わせて、動画配信を強化。
  10. 10. ドラマ 「BG～身辺警護人」などの 最新ドラマや「相棒」など人気シリーズ バラエティー 「徹子の部屋」「ロンドンハーツ」など アニメ 「ドラえもん」「クレヨンしんちゃん」など テレ朝以外 1,000以上の映画など テレ朝番組を中心に用意した 「テラサ」で配信するコンテンツ
  11. 11. 他局はどうしたか？ 日本テレビは、「HULU」 テレビ東京とTBSは、「Paravi（パラビ）」 NHKは、「NHKプラス」 2019年の「動画配信」市場は 2,692億円と成長が続く。
  12. 12. KDDIは、 動画の視聴環境が向上する 「5G」の普及を見据えて、 「TELASA（テラサ）」に、 2012年に始めた 動画配信「ビデオパス」を承継した。 KDDIは、既に3月末から「5G」開始。
  13. 13. 消費低迷を受けて 企業が広告出稿を減らしており、 広告費に頼る 民放テレビは 苦境に陥るとされる。
  14. 14. ▪ メディアがコロナ報道を増強するのに対し、 広告主は深刻な記事に広告を出すのを ためらっている。 ▪ メディアの苦境下で、 人員削減、一時帰休、あるいは報酬カットなど 暗いニュースが増えている。 大手広告主の広告予算の執行が急停止 広告危機に揺れるメディア
  15. 15. ▪ 全広告収入が3～4割減 ▪ リーマンショック以上の インパクトとなる。 大手広告主の広告予算の執行が急停止 広告危機に揺れるメディア
  16. 16. この状況が続けば、 企業の広告宣伝費が削減され、 番組にスポンサーが付かなくなって、 広告予算がガタ落ちすることになる。 そうなると、面白いモノや新しいコトを したい演者やスタッフの テレビ離れが進む。 そして、視聴者も他に流れる。
  17. 17. ▪ CM収入へマイナスの影響。 ▪ 自粛された広告がコロナ沈静化後 戻って来るか心配。 経済の停滞に伴う、広告収入、 イベント収入の減少は言うまでもない。 長引くと地方局には経営の影響が出る。 テレビ局への影響 コロナウィルスの影響
  18. 18. テレビ朝日は、 中高年向け「TELASA（テラサ）」と 若年向け「アベマTV」の 2つのサービスを年齢層で棲み分け、 地上波の広告収入の落ち込みを 補う新しい収益源として 動画配信を育てて行く戦略。
  19. 19. 2020年4月23日の東京株式市場で 「サイバーエージェント」株が 2か月半ぶりの高値となった。 「アベマTV」の 1週間あたりの視聴者数は 従来1,100万人前後だったが 1,500万人に迫り、 市場は将来の収益につながると期待。
  20. 20. コロナショック前後の時価総額推移 サイバーエージェントが電通、博報堂を逆転 サイバーエージェント 電通 博報堂
  21. 21. 6周年となった ゲーム「グランブルファンタジー」や 新作の滑り出しが好調で 前年同期比46%増の 155億円の部門利益という 大幅増になっている。 外出自粛でゲーム利用者が 急増している。
  22. 22. 「アベマTV」は、平日でも約2割増えた。 アニメやオリジナルドラマなど 長尺で腰を据えて見る番組に加え コロナウィルスの情報に特化した チャンネルにも関心が集まった。
  23. 23. ▪ インターネットテレビ局「AbemaTV」では、 初日の総視聴者数が48万で 1.45倍。 ▪ NHK中継の視聴率は伸び悩む 初日から8日目までの 視聴率は11～14%台で 推移しており、総じて2～4%低い。 「テレビ」よりも「ネット」 大相撲 春場所
  24. 24. 「アベマTV」は、 視聴数は通常の時期の 2～3割増しで伸びているが、 番組の制作が出来ない状況にある。
  25. 25. 「アベマTV」藤田晋社長は 「今はズームを活用したクイズ番組など 新型コロナに対応したコンテンツを 複数用意している」
  26. 26. 「アベマTV」に留まらず、 「アマゾンプライム」や「GYAO！」も 利用を伸ばした。
  27. 27. ▪ 番組や出演者に対して、 有料のコインを贈ることが 出来るサービスを展開。 ▪ ファンによる有料ギフト「投げ銭」 のようなもので、 コインを送ってサポーターになると、 コメント欄に視聴者プロフィール、 コメントが表示 「投げ銭」システム 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
  28. 28. ▪ 「テアトルアカデミー」とは、 子役を中心に番組に 出演者を派遣したり、 タレントを養成・ マネジメントしたりする企業。 ▪ 「アベマTV」と手を組み、番組を作った。 「テアトルアカデミー」と提携 AbemaTV「かわいいちゃんねる」
  29. 29. ▪ きっかけは、「少子化」 フジテレビの 「ポンキッキ」シリーズなど 子供向け番組が減少。 ▪ 子供の養成のために会費を払う親にも配慮 ▪ 出演番組が減ると、モチベーションは低下。 「テアトルアカデミー」と提携 AbemaTV「かわいいちゃんねる」
  30. 30. ▪ 「かわいいちゃんねる」は、 2020年2月に 試験的に放送した。 ▪ 自分の家できゃっきゃと遊ぶ子供たちを ひたすら映したり、 歌や踊りの練習風景や本番の発表会を 流したり、スタジオで作りこむ番組とは違う。 「テアトルアカデミー」と提携 AbemaTV「かわいいちゃんねる」
  31. 31. ▪ アベマTVは、 中高生へと視聴者の 若年齢化が進んでいる 一方、実は「F1層」 （20～30代半ばの女性）を つかめていなかった。 ▪ F1層の顧客開拓として取り組んだ。 「テアトルアカデミー」と提携 AbemaTV「かわいいちゃんねる」
  32. 32. ▪ 出演する子供の母親にも 効果的。 ▪ メジャーな番組に出なくても プロが制作する番組に 出るだけで、 テアトルアカデミーに会費を支払った 甲斐があったと喜ぶ。 「テアトルアカデミー」と提携 AbemaTV「かわいいちゃんねる」
  33. 33. ▪ 藤田晋社長 ▪ 「癒し系の ペットチャンネルは、 F1層に人気があった。 ちょうどそのコンテンツが尽きたし、 子供番組は狙っていた分野だった」 「テアトルアカデミー」と提携 AbemaTV「かわいいちゃんねる」
  34. 34. ▪ 地上波の番組みたいに 決まった日時に番組を 見るという視聴習慣はない ▪ 好きな時に好きな番組だけを見る。 Abemaは、今後、見逃し配信の 「Abemaビデオ」に力を入れるべく 大きく舵を切った。 見逃し配信「Abemaビデオ」に注力 「AbemaTV」 戦略変更
  35. 35. ▪ネット系で人気がある 恋愛バラエティー以外は、 終了する。 ▪お笑い系バラエティーは、 既に、YouTubeに移った。 見逃し配信「Abemaビデオ」に注力 「AbemaTV」 戦略変更
  36. 36. ▪ 2020年1月5日から配信 ▪ シリーズ最多となる 11名の男女が登場。 雑誌モデル、 テニスプレイヤー、ラッパーなど 注目のメンバーが集まった。 女性メンバーが6名に増えた。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「月とオオカミちゃんには騙されない」
  37. 37. ▪ 2020年1月5日スタート ▪ シリーズ6作の累計視聴数が 1億5,000万人を超える 看板コンテンツに。 ▪ 当初から目標に掲げた 1週間あたり利用者が 1,000万人を超えた。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「月とオオカミちゃんには騙されない」
  38. 38. ▪ なぜヒットしたのか？ ▪ 参加者の中にいる好きなふりをしている だけの「嘘つきオオカミ」を探す 「謎解き」の要素を加えたのが大きな特徴 ▪ 2017年2月に最初のシリーズが始まると 10代を中心にSNSで話題に。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「月とオオカミちゃんには騙されない」
  39. 39. ▪ なぜヒットしたのか？ ▪ 手を変え品を変え 視聴者を飽きさせないように したことで人気シリーズとなった。 ▪ ネットテレビであるため、すぐ反響がある。 ▪ 反響を受けて、すぐ修正する。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「月とオオカミちゃんには騙されない」
  40. 40. ▪ なぜヒットしたのか？ ▪ プロデューサーが、29歳でサーバー初の 女性役員になった横山祐果。 制作局長の谷口も36歳 ▪ 民放テレビ局の局長は50代 若さとネットのスキルが全然違う。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「月とオオカミちゃんには騙されない」
  41. 41. AbemaTV ▪ 女子高生と同年代男性による 恋愛リアリティーショー ▪ 画面上のコメント欄に書き込め、 男性で1人ウソをつく 「オオカミくん」を予想 女性高生に人気。 「オオカミくんには騙されない」
  42. 42. ▪ JKとイケメン男子の 恋愛ドキュメンタリー。 ▪ 実は、男子の中には 好きでもないのに 好きなフリをしている オオカミくんが・・・・。 「オオカミくんには騙されない♡」 AbemaＴＶ
  43. 43. ▪ もちろん、テレビの前にいる 視聴者は、 「めるる」って誰？ 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「太陽とオオカミくんには騙されない」
  44. 44. ▪ 「めるる」って、 2002年3月6日愛知県生まれ。 エイベックスの主催を きっかけに 芸能界入り。 2015年12月から 「Ppteen」専属モデル。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「太陽とオオカミくんには騙されない」
  45. 45. ▪ 2018年7月、 「太陽とオオカミ君には騙されない」 に出演し、 女性中高生の人気を 不動のものに 「ヒルナンデス！」 水曜日レギュラーで 中高年にも知られた。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「太陽とオオカミくんには騙されない」
  46. 46. ▪ もちろん、テレビの前にいる 視聴者は、 「黒木ひかり」って誰？ 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「太陽とオオカミくんには騙されない」
  47. 47. ▪ 「黒木ひかり」って、 2002年6月25日生まれ。 「LARME」モデル。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「太陽とオオカミくんには騙されない」
  48. 48. ▪ 2017年2月に始まった 「AbemaTV」配信の 「オオカミくん」シリーズが 2019年には、メジャー級の人気に。 ▪ 2019年7月の 「オオカミちゃんには騙されない」 の1話は、歴代最高視聴数を記録 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「オオカミちゃんには騙されない」
  49. 49. ▪ シリーズ6作目で人気が 更に広がり、 10代だけでなく、 20代の女性もとりこに。 ▪ 総視聴数は、4,500万を超え、 累計視聴数は、1.5億を超えた。 ▪ カフェやファッションとのコラボも展開された。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「オオカミちゃんには騙されない」
  50. 50. ▪ 好きでもないのに 好きなふりをして 参加者をひっかき回す 「オオカミ」が潜む中、 恋の駆け引きや デートを繰り返し 騙されることなく カップルとなることを 目指す内容。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「オオカミちゃんには騙されない」
  51. 51. ▪ モデルや俳優など 若い男女の 恋愛模様を追う中に ウソを付く 「オオカミちゃん」が いる設定で、 毎話SNSで トレンド入りした。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「オオカミちゃんには騙されない」
  52. 52. ▪ 最終回は、330万回を記録して、 「AbemaTV」歴代1位の視聴数に。 累計視聴数は、9,000万を突破 ▪ JKモデルの「黒木ひかり」は、 女子中高生のカリスマに。 人気コミック誌のグラビアを 4誌連続で飾った。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「太陽とオオカミくんには騙されない」
  53. 53. ▪ 「テレビ視聴率」換算だと、 6.7%に過ぎないが、 見ている大半が、女子中高生。 ▪ 広告主にとっては、 視聴率20%のテレビより動画配信 ▪ 若者世代はモノを買ってくれるが、 中高年は「ハズキルーペ」ぐらい。 女子高生に絶大な人気を誇る恋愛ドキュメンタリー 「太陽とオオカミくんには騙されない」
  54. 54. •J-CASTが行った 「好きなテレビ局」アンケートで AbemaTVが、フジテレビ、TBSを 抑えて、5位に浮上 •1位は、テレビ東京 •2位以下は、日テレ、テレ朝、NHK、 ついに「フジテレビ」「ＴＢＳ」を抜いた アベマＴＶ
  55. 55. ▪ 利用者の65%以上が、 35歳以下 ▪ 地上波で放送しにくい 企画で若者世代に人気 地上波は、暴力や性の表現などで 自主規制が強化された背景。 アプリのダウンロード数は2,000万 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
  56. 56. ▪ 好調の理由は、 「テレビ離れ」 「目的があって 番組を探す行為は 疲れる。 何となく気軽に視聴できて、 コンテンツのクオリティは 従来のテレビ並みに高い」 「サイバーエージェント」と「テレビ朝日」 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
  57. 57. ▪ 「Netflix」や「Hulu」は、人気ドラマ、映画 バラエティが、ＴＶで再び見られると宣伝。 ▪ 実際は、3分の2が、「スマホ」で視聴。 ▪ 「アニメ」が大半（それも10年前の作品） ▪ 視聴時間別に収入が配分されるが、 大半が「アニメ」（費用が安く大儲け） 大人には「予想外」の出来事が起きた 日本のＶＯＤ（動画配信サービス）
  58. 58. ▪ オリジナルアニメ作品を 制作する アニメレーベル 「シーエーアニメーション」 を設立。 ▪ アニメが人気コンテンツとなっており、 オリジナル作品で魅力向上につなげる。 アプリのダウンロード数は3,400万 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
  59. 59. アニメが一挙公開することがあると、 「AbemaTV」は便利。 日本の場合、Wi-Fi環境が 整備されていないことが影響。 月末に「通信規制」が掛かるので、 アプリはダウンロードしたが、 アニメファン以外は余り見ていない。 ニッチ対象（音楽フェスなど）は受ける 若者はどう動いたのか？
  60. 60. ▪ テレビ朝日とサイバーエージェントは 独自ドラマ 「Abema GOLDEN9」 ニュース 「報道ステーション」 中心で編成 ▪ 視聴ランキング・ベスト10うち、 7つを過去のアニメ作品が占めた （他の動画と差別化できず） 「Abema（アベマ） TV」 大人には「予想外」の出来事が起きた
  61. 61. ▪ 「テレビは シニアのメディアで 自分たちの 居場所はない」 と感じている若者が 集まるようにしたい」 ▪ アニメにも、5チャンネルを割く。 「サイバーエージェント」と「テレビ朝日」 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
  62. 62. ▪ 高校生の男女が 1泊2日の共同生活で 恋に落ちて行く ドキュメンタリー。 ▪ 発言や仕草が甘酸っぱい。 「今日、好きになりました」 AbemaＴＶ
  63. 63. ▪ 番組名に使われた影響で、 「リア充」と同じ意味で 「アオハル」が定着。「青春」の意味。 ▪ 友達同士で撮った写真に ハッシュタグで「#アオハル」と 付けSNS投稿するのが流行った。 「アオハル Line」 AbemaＴＶ
  64. 64. AbemaTV ▪ 視聴者がどんどん増え、 オリジナルドラマとしては過去最高。 ▪ 1話が15分と短く、飽きずに次々と見る ことが出来る上、イケメンで性格も良い 御曹司たちが結婚相手を探し、 普通の女の子と恋に落ちるストーリーや シーンがバズりました。 「御曹司ボーイズ」
  65. 65. AbemaTV ▪ アベマTVでは、アベマTVを見ながら、 コメント欄に書込むと自動的に動画ごとに ツイート出来る仕掛けも用意した。 ▪ 見た人たちがツイッターなどのSNSで 広く拡散、これがきっかけとなって見る人 が増える循環が出来た。 「御曹司ボーイズ」
  66. 66. AbemaTV ▪ 集まる誰もが美味しくハジけて 仲良くなれる学園という設定。 ▪ イベント撮影の模様もAbemaTVで放送 ▪ 10代の「ファンタグレープ・オレンジ」 500ミリリットルのペットボトル購入頻度が、 2018年の2倍以上に伸びた。 「ファンタ坂学園」
  67. 67. AbemaTV ▪ 2019年10月12日午後9時から放送 ▪ 「今野さん」は 乃木坂46 合同会社の代表、 今野義雄氏を指す。 「#乃木坂世界旅 今野さんがほっといてよ！」
  68. 68. ▪ 特別番組 「恋する沖縄48時間 ムーンビーチでタカさんチェック！」が 2019年11月9日 午後8時に放送。 ▪ 男性10人、女性6人が 1泊2日で様々な企画 2019年11月9日 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
  69. 69. •2017年、高校野球の春季大会 決勝戦「早実 対 日大三」 総視聴者数が100万超。 •2018年～ 東京6大学リーグの 春季大会・秋季大会の全試合を 完全生中継 独自番組 制作強化 アベマＴＶ
  70. 70. AbemaTV ▪ 「南海キャンディーズ」山里亮太と 俳優の蒼井優の結婚では、 2019年6月5日夜に二人そろって会見。 「AbemaTV」で会見直後に ノーカットで流すと、 1週間あたりの視聴数（WAU）は、 初めて1,000万を超えた。 「山里亮太と蒼井優の結婚会見」
  71. 71. ▪ 山里亮太と蒼井優の結婚会見 などノーカット中継で、 視聴者を集め、 アプリのダウンロード数は 4,500万を超えた（2019年10月時点） ▪ 利用者数が1,000万人を超える 週も増えている。 AbemaTV 「山里亮太と蒼井優の結婚会見」
  72. 72. AbemaTV ▪ 2019年7月20日、 「雨上がり決死隊」宮迫博之と、 「ロンドンブーツ1号2号」田村亮が 振り込め詐欺グループの宴会に出て お金をもらっていたことを謝罪する会見を AbemaTVが生中継。 WAUは、1,330万まで伸びた。 「宮迫博之と田村亮の謝罪会見」
  73. 73. ▪ 「配信」ビジネスは急成長 ▪ AbemaTV 「DENONATOR PROJECT」 1か月50万人が視聴 「eスポーツ」と「配信」 「eスポーツ」におけるビジネスとは
  74. 74. アベマTV ▪ 毎夜20時～24時 ウルトラゲームチャンネル 「ウルトラゲームス」 ▪ 新しいユーザーに 「ゲームの興奮」を届ける ▪ 「AbemaTV」全体 ： MAU1,100万突破 「eスポーツ」を盛り上げる伝え方 「eスポーツ」と「配信」
  75. 75. アベマTV ▪ ネット配信は、 時間的に制約がないため、 全国に配信できるメリットがある。 ▪ 最高5チャンネルを同時配信 （各大会で時間がかぶることも） （朝4時～とかも） 「eスポーツ」を盛り上げる伝え方 「eスポーツ」と「配信」
  76. 76. アベマTV ▪ 将棋は、藤井聡太の出現で期待したが、 やはり将棋はルールが難解過ぎて、 広がりが限定的だった。 ▪ ラグビーも、ルールが難解であったが、 五郎丸選手の活躍で盛り上がったように スター選手の出現が重要。 「eスポーツ」を盛り上げる伝え方 「eスポーツ」と「配信」
  77. 77. テレビメディアとの違い ▪ テレビは、時間が限定されるため 短い時間に編集して見せる。 ▪ ネット配信は、時間を長くする方が 視聴数が伸びるため、時間が伸びる。 結果として、ファンは、 他メディア（テレビ）を見る時間がなくなる。 「eスポーツ」を盛り上げる伝え方 「eスポーツ」と「配信」
  78. 78. •2017年11月～ ジャニーズ事務所から 脱退した 元SMAPメンバー による生放送 独自番組 制作強化 アベマＴＶ
  79. 79. •2018年～ 脱退した 元SMAPメンバー による放送 「7.2 新しい別の窓」 独自番組 制作強化 アベマＴＶ
  80. 80. ▪ 当初、「AbemaTV」のギャラは キー局の5～7割であったため、 大手制作会社や有名放送作家は 見向きもしなかった。 ▪ 「72時間ホンネテレビ」の成功で 一部番組で、キー局と同等の 番組を出すことを決定。 ギャラをキー局並みに値上げ 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
  81. 81. ▪ 鈴木おさむなど 放送作家も「AbemaTV」に 流れて来ている。 ▪ オリジナルドラマの脚本を書き、 お笑い芸人「ロバート」の バラエティ番組では、構成を担当。 ギャラをキー局並みに値上げ 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
  82. 82. ▪チャンネル30前後 ▪男性65%、女性35% ▪18～34歳の比率が高い ▪収益モデルは、 「広告収入」と 「月額960円のタイムシフト視聴」 「サイバーエージェント」と「テレビ朝日」 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
  83. 83. ▪女性の視聴者を増やしたい ▪2017～「縦動画」に ▪「バックグラウンド視聴」 （何かをしながら視聴することが できる） （例えばメールをしながら・・・） 「Abema（アベマ） TV」 「マネタイズ」の道は険しい
  84. 84. ▪ 従来の「動画配信」は、 「定額」で「見放題」 という仕組みが 一般的だった。 ▪ 「アベマＴＶ」は、無料で、 テレビのように番組表を汲んで流す。 番組と番組の間に流すＣＭで収益。 「サイバーエージェント」と「テレビ朝日」 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
  85. 85. ▪ AbemaTVは、 無料で見ることが出来るが、 月960円の「プレミアム」サービスに 入れば、 過去の番組や有料ビデオを 見ることが出来、 動画のダウンロードも出来る。 「無料（フリー）」＋「有料（プレミアム）」 「フリーミアム」とは・・・
  86. 86. ▪ 基本的には無料だが、 月額960円の 「プレミアムプラン」会員に なると、 「見逃し視聴」 が可能に。 「サイバーエージェント」と「テレビ朝日」 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
  87. 87. ▪ テレビ朝日が制作 ▪ 「毎日、何か起こっていないか ネットで確認する人は多い。」 ▪ 「速報性」があり、編成もテレビより自由 ▪ 緊急時には、会見の一部始終を 編集せずに流す。 「AbemaNews」 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
  88. 88. ▪ ニュースのコメンテーターに 10代から20代前半の若者を起用 ▪ スポーツは、 「スノボー」や 「スケートボード」 を放送。 「AbemaNews」 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
  89. 89. ▪ 2019年3月～、 ニュース番組や麻雀の試合中継などを 放送し、海外でも楽しめるようにした。 ▪ 米国、オーストラリア、 タイ、カナダ、英国、 ブラジルの6か国。 海外対応6か国 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
  90. 90. ▪ 酒を飲んで酩酊した加藤浩次が 仮面を付けて登場した一般女性に 「仮面を取れ」 「顔を晒せ」 と強い口調で迫ったとされ、 女性からの告発を受けた 「BuzzFeed」がパワハラとする記事配信 「極楽とんぼKAKERUTV」 Abemaの作り手が「内向き」
  91. 91. ▪ おぎやはぎMCのAbemaTV 「おぎやはぎの『ブス』テレビ」が大炎上 ▪ 2019年9月9日放送で 「ブスはいくらで脱いじゃうのか？」 という企画を放送。 女性に偽インタビューを仕掛けて 「脱いでもいい」とする金額を答えさせ、 ランキング形式で紹介した。 「性的に感じる表現」 Abemaの作り手が「内向き」
  92. 92. ▪ 女性の容姿をネタにした、 性差別的な企画が国際的問題に。 ▪ AbemaTVは、動画とは言え、 制作会社が主に制作。 動画配信だが、番組は日本向けばかり。 「Netflix」や「YouTube」と違う点で、 TVに慣れたスタッフの視座が狭いまま。 「性的に感じる表現」 Abemaの作り手が「内向き」
  93. 93. ▪ 「AbemaTV」では、 2017年5月に ボクシング元世界王者の 亀田興毅氏と一般人が対決、 一般人が勝てば1,000万円 ▪ 延べ視聴数は1,420万回（過去最大） いつでもどこでも見れる視聴は親和的 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
  94. 94. ▪ 「AbemaTV」を運営する 「サイバーエージェント」 藤田晋社長は、 「尖った番組を作れば、視聴者は 付いて来る。 特に、亀田氏の番組で 成功できる自信を得た」 いつでもどこでも見れる視聴は親和的 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
  95. 95. •2017年12月31日 午後8時～4時間半生放送 「朝青龍を押し出したら 1000万円」 一般挑戦者5人 VIPチャレンジャー3人 ユニークな独自番組 制作強化 アベマＴＶ
  96. 96. ▪ アベマTVは、 これまでNHKだけだった 大相撲の生中継を 2018年1月に開始」 スポーツ中継のネット配信 アベマTV
  97. 97. •2018年1月4日～ 全6場所90日間、 序の口（午前8時30分）～ 結びの一番まで、無料放送。 オリジナルの力士紹介 タレント、女性解説者の起用 独自番組 制作強化 アベマＴＶ
  98. 98. ▪ 朝8時から全取組を放送 ▪ 「AbemaTV」視聴者は、 見ながらコメントを書ける。 他のスポーツと比べても、 相撲はコメント欄が盛り上がる （高安が出て来ると、熊の絵文字、 豪栄道は「GAD」で埋まる） 2018年初場所～「AbemaTV」 「大相撲」生中継
  99. 99. ▪ 2018年～、「アベマTV」が、 「序の口」以降の全取組の無料中継。 下位の力士や裏方のプロフィールも紹介。 ▪ 協会は、ツイッターなどSNSで発信。 稽古風景や献血に応じる姿など 力士の日常を投稿。巡業中に昼寝する 千代丸の写真は「かわいい」と評判に。 ネットが縮めた「距離感」 徐々に進む「大相撲」改革
  100. 100. ▪ インスタグラムに行きつけの店を載せる 力士もいて、フォロワーを集める。 ▪ 協会は、一部のチケット特典も付けた。 赤ちゃんを力士に抱っこしてもらい、 家族で写真が撮れたり、 かつて人気力士だった親方から 花束が贈呈されたりするサービスも。 ネットが縮めた「距離感」 徐々に進む「大相撲」改革
  101. 101. •中高年世代中心の ＮＨＫテレビ中継とは差別化 •元横綱稀勢の里 「大相撲は年齢が上の方が 見ている印象があります。 同世代、20代、30代の方に もっと見てもらえれば」 独自番組 制作強化 アベマＴＶ
  102. 102. ▪ 「サイバーエージェント」は 2017年7月 日本のプロレス団体「DDT」を買収 ▪ 「AbemaTV」は、 プロレスとの相性が良いと考えた。 「興行」から「コンテンツ企業」に変身 参考にすべき「新日本プロレス」
  103. 103. ▪ 「AbemaTV」を運営する 「サイバーエージェント」は、 プロレス興行 「DDTプロレスリング」買収 ▪ これまで、格闘技は外部から買い付け ていたが、今後は独自で番組制作 いつでもどこでも見れる視聴は親和的 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
  104. 104. ▪ 2018年4月～、 月に2～3回、ＤＤＴの試合の生中継 ▪ ＤＤＴの観客は、30～40代が中心 ▪ アベマの視聴者は10～20代が多く 若者のファン開拓を狙う。 サイバーエージェント「DDTプロレス」 AbemaＴＶ
  105. 105. ▪ サッカーなどよりも 選手の顔をアップで映す機会が多い ▪ 一人ひとりの顔が しっかり映ると、 感情移入し易く、 格闘技はスマホとの相性が抜群。 サイバーエージェント「DDTプロレス」 AbemaＴＶ
  106. 106. ▪ タイトル戦の生中継の他 過去の番組の再放送も あり、将棋の番組を 24時間楽しめる。 ▪ 独自に企画した 人気棋士らの対局の番組を 配信。 2017年に「将棋チャンネル」開設 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
  107. 107. ▪ 午前9時半から対局を生中継 視聴数は610万を突破 ▪ 日本は5,340万世帯で テレビ視聴率だと、11.4% 過去最高は、6月15日の26連勝 144万7千視聴。 2017年6月26日、藤井4段29連勝を中継 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
  108. 108. ▪ 藤井聡太4段が 公式戦30連勝をかけて 佐々木勇気5段と対戦 対局を生中継 藤井4段は負けたが、 視聴数は1,242万 ▪ テレビ視聴率だと、23.3% 2017年7月2日、藤井4段敗戦を中継 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
  109. 109. ▪ 最近、将棋ファンに なったという人の 大半が 動画中継を見ている。 2017年に「将棋チャンネル」開設 「Abema（アベマ） TV」
  110. 110. ▪ 2018年10月1日に開幕した 世界で初めてのプロリーグ ▪ 「麻雀＝賭け事」の イメージから完全脱皮して 健全なスポーツとして普及・振興を図る。 「eスポーツ」と共に五輪種目を狙う プロ麻雀「Mリーグ」 「サイバーエージェント」主導
  111. 111. ▪ 「アベマTV」の番組 （プロ麻雀、将棋など）を 「ニコニコ生放送」で配信する。 2019年4月 「アベマTV」と「ドワンゴ」提携

