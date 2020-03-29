専門ゼミナール【コロナと勉強（１）】

Successfully reported this slideshow.
「新型コロナウィルス感染拡大」 オンライン教育 2020年度前期 植田 康孝 y-ueda@edogawa-u.ac.jp
感染症の大きな特徴は、 不安が複合的であるということ。 感染して肺炎になってしまう のではないかという 健康上の不安だけでなく 経済や雇用の不安も重くのしかかります。 学生なら、親の仕事は大丈夫か アルバイトのシフトが入らない、 就活はどうなる...
社会的な不安も見逃せません。 もし大学に行った後に、感染したら 大学が閉鎖になって、 周りから責められたり、 大学にいずらくなってしまうのではないか。 そんな恐れにかられて 「感染しても黙っておいた方が得ではないのか」 「それはやはり良くないの...
このような流れを 嫌ったのが 実名発表を希望した 阪神タイガース・藤浪晋太郎投手。 勇気ある行動に ダルビッシュ有が 絶賛ツイート
感染症の問題は、 純粋に「理系」の問題であり、 テレビで「文系」の素人が大声で いくら騒ぎ立てても、 何ら意味はない。 彼らはズバッと意見することがカッコイイ と思ったり、言葉遣いが巧みなため、 発信力があるが、最も厄介な存在である
新型感染症問題は、 最先端の科学研究者にとっても 「未知」な部分が多く、 「文系」の素人が太刀打ちできる 領域ではない。 「緊急事態法」に絡んで 「表現の自由が脅かされる」と 政府批判するだけの記者はかなりヒドイ。
授業の再開の時期について 気になるのは仕方ないが、 誰もが等しく、 この新型に対して無知である というのが現実であり、 唾を飛ばして騒いでも 何も変わらない。
「家にばかりいて可哀そう」 などという感情論は 分からないでもないが、 感染の問題は 「文系」の浅い知識で コメントできるほど、 生易しいものではなく、 多くが無責任発言になってしまう。
▪ 新型コロナウィルスの電子顕微鏡画像が 出て、究明が進んでいると思ったり、 予防ワクチンや治療薬が直ぐにでも 出来そうな期待を持ったり、しているが、 生物をなめ過ぎ。 そんなに簡単ではない。 「生物」を軽く見過ぎている 文系に広がる「楽観論」
▪ 新型コロナウィルスのように 微細なものは構造が分かっても、 人間にどう影響するかは未解明。 ▪ 写真で見るコロナウィルスの 大きさで、人間を描いたら、 富士山よりももっと大きい。 「生物」を軽く見過ぎている 文系に広がる「楽観論」
▪ 2月20日に大学のホームページで 「海藻のアオサにコロナウィルス 増殖抑制効果を確認 ～新型コロナウィルスでの 効果にも期待」 という研究成果を リリースした。 中部大学が出した「対策デマ」 大学から出てしまった「デマ」
▪ 新型ウィルスの予防法 「アオサが新型コロナウィルスに効果」 という情報が国民の混乱を招いた。 ▪ ネットで広がると、スーパーでは 海藻のアオサの売り切れが続出、 メルカリなどで高値転売される現象が起きた。 中部大学が出した「対策デマ」 大学...
発生から約半年で収束した SARSに対し、 新型コロナウィルスは 収束時期が見えていない。 英インペリアル・カレッジ・ロンドン 研究者は 「長期間定着する可能性もある やっかいなウィルス」と指摘した。
ノーベル賞の山中伸弥博士は 3月19日、 新型コロナウィルスとの闘いを 「短距離走ではなく、 1年は続く可能性のあるマラソン」 と表現した。
ケンブリッジ大学の学生だった アイザック・ニュートンは 1665年、ペストの流行で 大学が一時休校となり、 リンカーンシャーの実家に戻って 2年間を過ごした。 暇になったニュートンは、 自宅の庭で落ちるリンゴを見てひらめき 「万有引力の法則」を...
授業再開時期を 文系の多くの大学が 4月20日としたが、 東京理科大学が 5月7日としたのは 理系的な冷静な判断が 働いたから。
立命館大学は 4月5日～5月2日、 Web授業を行った。
東京大学は 対面での講義は最小限とし、 オンラインツールを最大限に活用して 新学期を予定通り実施。 教員に向けては 「普段からの教育活動に加えて、 こうしたツールを最大限に生かしてデジタル化、 そしてグローバル化時代の 学問の発展に寄与してほし...
一橋大学は 教室では、 密閉せず換気に十分に気を配り、 学生・教員の間の距離が 1m程度以上離れるようにする。 これらの措置がとりにくい 多人数の講義を映像配信とし、 4月20日から配信開始する。
名古屋大学は 「隔週授業」と「インターネット授業」の活用。 「隔週授業」は 学籍番号の奇数・偶数で割り振る方式。 「隔週授業」については、 4月17日～23日は 学生番号9桁の末尾が奇数の学生、 4月24日～30日は偶数の学生が 登校するものと...
米スタンフォード大学は、 授業や試験をオンラインに切り替え どこにいても 単位が取れるようにした。 米国の高校では、 ネットを介して教師とやり取りする ビデオチャットでダンス授業までやる。 校舎は閉ざしても教育は中断させない。 そのような強い信...
若者の行動は SNSでの 同世代の雰囲気に 大きく左右される。 「オンライン教育はクールだ」 という認識が広まれば、 日本の大学も変わるかもしれない。
当たり前に続くと思っていた 「日常」が突然くるっと変わる。 あるいは消えてしまう。 このことを、若者はじっくり考えて欲しい。 それも個人の事情ではなく、 国や社会の事情で変わってしまう ことがあるんだ、ということを。
だからこそ、私は みなさんがこの時期を 主体的に生きて欲しい と思います。 大人たちの言うことを 全部うのみにするのではなく、 自分で考えて動いてください。
日本の学校や大学では、 パソコンなどを通じて 授業が継続された学校は ごく少数に留まった。 多くの生徒や学生が 教員の指導を受けられないまま 自習を余儀なくされている。 日本の子供や学生たちが学校教育を 受ける機会を丸ごと奪われた。
日本の小中学校では、 課題のプリントの準備が 休校の始まりに間に合わず、 教材の学習ドリルなどを 宿題として指定した。 1週間後にようやくプリントが出来たので 学年ごとの「参集日」を設けて 生徒たちに配布した。
突然の一斉休校で、 オンライン学習への対応が出来ている 学校は一部にとどまり、 端末さえ生徒に 行き渡っていない。 文部科学省は2023年度までに 1人1台の端末環境を整備する計画だが、 2019年時点の全国平均は、 5.4人に1台しかない。
▪ 日本では、2019年末、小中学校の 児童・生徒に1人1台のパソコンを 配備する政策が 閣議決定された。 「デジタル個別教育」 遅れた日本でも、コロナがきっかけに
整備は自治体任せとなっており、 最も高い佐賀県の1.8人に1台と比べ 最も低い愛知県は7.5人と 地域間でバラツキが出ている。 2018年調査では、 日本は授業でデジタル機器を利用する時間 がOECD加盟国中で最も低く、 宿題にコンピューターを...
PCを使い ネット上の多様な文章を 事実かどうか見極め 読み解いて行く 「デジタル読解力」などが 苦手とされる。
▪ デジタル化が真価を発揮するのは 吸い上げたデータを使って 個々の生徒に 最適化された 教育を見つけ 実行する ソフトウェアと一体になった時。 「デジタル個別教育」 遅れた日本でも、コロナがきっかけに
▪ 「オンライン教育」は、スマホでもできるが、 パソコンの方が便利。 コロナショックは、パソコンへの抵抗感を 減らすことが期待される。 ▪ 日本の15歳の自宅でのノートPC利用率は35%、 米国の73%など先進国だけでなく、 タイの45%や韓国...
▪ 日本の10代は、スマートフォンは使うものの、 パソコンはそんなに身近ではない。 ▪ コロナショックが教育に果たす役割は、 パソコンへの興味を 喚起する方法としては 有効。 「デジタル個別教育」 遅れた日本でも、コロナがきっかけに
経済協力開発機構（OECD）の 2018年の調査によると、 デンマークでは、生徒の54%が日常的に コンピューターを使って 宿題をしているが、 日本は3%にとどまる。 エストニアでは、29%が学校のウェブサイトに ある資料を毎日利用しているが、...
1週間の数学の授業で 「デジタル機器を利用しない」 という日本の生徒は89%。 加盟国平均55%を大きく下回り、 新しい技術への消極性が 浮かぶ。
中2の数学の授業では、 ノートに書いた考えを発表する場合、 「発表用ボードにまとめ、黒板に貼り出す」 のは、15分掛かる。 端末で「ノートを撮影し、全員に配信する」 のは2分で済み、13分の節約に。 手を挙げて発言しなくても、 画面上で考えを共...
中国では、長く一人っ子政策が 続いて来たこともあり、 子供の教育に熱心な家庭が多い。 政府は、2020年1月27日、 休校要請に続いて地方政府に 子供が自宅でネットを通じて 学べるようにする取り組みを求めた。
上海市の小中高校は、 自校の子供向けに パソコンやスマートフォンを使って 教師が授業をインターネットで配信。 宿題もネットを通じて受け取るなど 学校と家庭の双方向の やり取りを続けた。
中国では、春節明けの2月中旬ごろから 始まる予定だった 小中高や大学の新学期が 政府の指示で延期された。 ただ、教育省は 「学校での授業は止まっても 学習は止めない」 とした。
各地の教育当局に ネットを活用して 子供たちが自宅で勉強に取り組める 環境づくりを指示した。 小学生は、自宅にパソコンがなくても ケーブルテレビでも受信できる。 宿題もアプリを使ったり、 スマホで写真に撮ったりして送信した。
北欧スウェーデンの ロベーン首相は 3月17日、 高校や大学を18日から休校にする よう地方自治体に求めた。 オンライン教育が 当たり前のため、 混乱はなかった。
英国は 3月20日から、 休校を実施した。 保護者宛てに自宅学習用の アプリを知らせるメールを送った。
韓国は 教育省が 大学に対して 新型コロナが終息するまで 授業をインターネット配信するよう 勧告した。
日本ではどうだったか？ わが子に少しでも 有意義な時間を過ごして欲しいと思う 親が学習ドリルを買いに走った。 日本出版販売が発売した週間ベストセラー （2月24日～3月1日）では、 ベスト20に学習ドリルが5冊入った。 前週には1冊もなかった。
日本ではどうだったか？ 「くもんの小学１年の総復習ドリル」 などのシリーズは、約1.5倍。 ダイヤモンド社・本郷和人監修 「東大教授がおしえる やばい日本史」は 2万部増刷。 弘文堂「こども六法」は3万部重版。
日本ではどうだったか？ 学校では 勉強できないから せめて家ではしっかりした本を という親が出たため。
日本ではどうだったか？ 出版取次大手「日本出版販売」（日販）は 「謎解きや折り紙など、 親の手が掛からない内容の 児童書が売れている。 感染拡大で出版界は冷え込むと思ったが、 イベント自粛や休校で 大人も子供も在宅時間が増え 想定外の『おこもり...
日本ではどうだったか？ 都教育委員会は、3月中旬、 インターネットを通じて 学習ドリルを配信した。 新たにスマホやタブレットで見られる 特別サイトを開設。 中学2年以上の生徒に対しては、 通信教育教材を提供。
紙の教科書や黒板を使って 知識を一斉に教えるという 方法から抜け出せず、 先進的な他国への取り組みにも 注目できていなかった。
一斉休校という異常事態は デジタル技術の 取り組み方の違いが、 教育の質と量に 大きな差を生むことを 浮き彫りにした。
新型コロナが終息した後、 大きな変化がいくつも起きている 可能性が高い。 学生は「ウィルス感染前の日本に 早く戻って欲しい」と考えるのではなく 「ウィルス感染後に 日本はどう変わるべきか」 を考えて欲しい
学生生活をすれば、 逃れる術がない新型ウィルス。 もともとウィルスというのは、 細菌のように抗生剤で死ぬことがない。 抗ウィルス剤というのは ウィルスの増殖を止めるだけで その間に抗体ができ退治する。 今のところ、コロナには抗ウィルス剤がない。...
新型ウィルスは1週間で抗体が出来、 快方に向かう。 しかし、心臓や腎臓などの病気を 患っていたり、 抗がん剤治療中だったりする人は 免疫力が下がりがちである。 また高齢で低い人もいる。 そういう人は、体に対する抗体が出来る までに、重症化してし...
学生はどうすればよいか？ 普通に健康な学生は、 十分高い免疫力を持っています。 人類が幾多の細菌・ウィルスと戦い、 長時間かけて獲得したものです。 新型ウィルスには抗ウィルス剤がないので、 免疫力に期待して、 精神的なストレスを溜めないことです。
学生はどうすればよいか？ 講義科目でも、教室に座ったら、 まず机をアルコール消毒、 授業終了後は、手洗いと換気を励行。 豊四季かおおたかの森から徒歩 （なるべく車いすの学生に譲る） 学バスに乗る場合も、手すりやつり革に触らない。 先生の研究室に...
大学の授業が再開されるとして、 どこまで消毒するのか？ 教室の入口に消毒液を設置する？ ドアノブや机だけでなく、 機材は？図書館の本は？ バスは？エレベーターは？ 消毒液でも金属片はさびないが、 本のような紙はどうする？
▪ 「不特定多数の触れるもの」としては、 公共交通機関の「つり革」や「手すり」、 職場の「共有パソコン」や「コピー機」、 などが挙げられる。 ▪ これらのものに触った後は、 鼻、口、目などを触らないようにする。 「新型コロナ」対策 共有のパソコ...
▪ トイレ、洗面所などの水回り、 食器、タオル、ベッド柵、 帰宅直後の所持品 （スマホ、眼鏡、腕時計、 カード類、硬貨、衣類 スーパーのレジ袋の持ち手など） 「新型コロナ」対策 触ってはいけない（屋内・家庭内）
▪ エスカレーターや階段の手すり 取っ手、ドアノブ、エレベーターのボタン つり革、ショッピングカート、量り売りのトング、 スーパーの「指ぬらし」「紙めくり」 図書館の本、机、ATMタッチパネル パソコンのキーボード、マウス、 コピー機、共有のＡ...
中国では SARS （重症急性呼吸器症候群） の時は、 エレベーターのボタンで 感染した。
▪ 計24人が感染 （医師2人、看護師7人、 入院患者3人を含む） ▪ 「せき」や「会話」などの「飛沫感染」の 対策は取られていたが、医師や看護師が 使用する電子カルテのタブレットにウィルスが 付着し、接触感染した。 「院内感染」はタブレットか...
▪ 日本感染症学会と日本環境症学会は、 2月21日に公開した「注意すべき事項」 に、「不特定多数の触れるものに 接触した後の手指衛生が重要になります」 と呼び掛けた。 ▪ 図書館や書店で多くの人が触る本についても、 触った後に鼻や口を触らないよ...
▪ 千代田区立図書館は、2月27日～、 館内の本の閲覧を禁止した。 「新型コロナ」対策 図書館や書店の「本」に注意！
▪ 埼玉県久喜市は、3月3日～31日、 市内にある4つの市立図書館で 児童・生徒の使用を禁止した。 ▪ 埼玉県入間市でも、 小中高校生の図書館利用を 3月4日から禁止した。 「新型コロナ」対策 図書館や書店の「本」に注意！
▪ 厚生労働省は、飛沫感染予防には、 「対面する相手と2m離れて」 とするが、現実は飛沫感染だけでなく 接触感染も連鎖的に引き起こし得る。 ▪ 前に座っている人が帰った後、 テーブルや本が丁寧に アルコール除菌しているか確認が、重要。 「新型コ...
▪ 図書館は、店内の換気がしっかりしているか どうかも大きなポイントとなる。 図書館で読書や勉強する人が増えれば 滞在は長時間にならざるを得ず、 クラスター（小規模な集団）感染の 要件に近くなる。 屋内の閉鎖的な空間としては、 カフェ、パチンコ...
図書館や本屋では 会話をする人が少なく、 飛沫が飛びにくい。 飛沫が飛ぶリスクは少ないが、 密閉空間の 換気があまりない場所でもあり、 ほかの人が使ったものは 極力触らない方がいい。
図書館は閉じた空間だが 話す人はほとんどいないため 感染が拡大するリスクは そほど高くないと見られる。 千葉市は3月中旬から 高齢者や基礎疾患のある人に配慮ができる 換気や消毒などの感染予防が実施できる などの条件付きで、 図書館を順次再開し始...
千葉市は、 「患者の発生状況によっては、 再度休館することも ありうる」 としている。 誰が触れたか分からない ものに触った時は、 念入りに手を洗うことが 大事である。
▪ トイレに設置されている、 「温風乾燥機」（エアタオル）は、 手洗いが不十分な場合、 ウィルスを感染させ、 空中感染やエアロゾル感染（空気中に 浮遊する粒子に混ざってウィルスを吸引） を引き起こす可能性がある。 ゴミは出るが、ペーパータオルの...
除菌には、 アルコール消毒（70度以上）が 奨励されており 電子書籍を スマホで読む場合には 除菌の ウェットティッシュが使える。
電子書籍が苦手で、 紙の本を読みたい場合は どうすれば良いのか？ ビニール手袋を着用し、 読書後は、ハンドソープの 手洗いを欠かせない。
アルコールスプレー 「ドーバー パストレーゼ77」も 話題となった。 アルコール度数が77%と高く、 食品にも直接噴霧して殺菌できる。 新型ウィルスが死滅するか 分からなかったが、 本好きには精神的に頼りになる。
▪ スーパーマーケットは、 米、カップ麺、トイレットペーパー の品不足を緩和するために 呼び込み効果をなくす。 ▪ 人がチラシを触ることによる ウィルス感染を防ぐ。 「アナログ」から「デジタル」へ 「新聞」の折り込みチラシ自粛
▪ 米国立衛生研究所（NIH）のチームが 「新型コロナウィルスは、エアロゼル と呼ばれる微粒子の状態で、 最大3時間後でも空気中で検出され、 感染能力を保持すると発表。 プラスチック上で72時間残存。 ステンレスでも48時間、銅の上では4時間、...
▪ ドイツの研究では、 「コロナウィルスが付着した物体の表面には 室温で最長9日間、感染力が維持される」 「アルミニウム、プラスチック、ガラスだけでなく 木材や紙に付着しても、 平均で4～5日生存できることも 判明している」 「新型コロナ」対策...
▪ 米疾病対策センター（CDC）の ロバート・レッドフィールド局長は 「新型コロナウィルスは、 紙やプラスチックの 表面では 2時間以上生存する」 と指摘した。 「アナログ」から「デジタル」へ 「紙の本・新聞」は感染リスク大
▪ 米下院で対策を説明する中で、 ウイルスの生息環境や生存力を 研究しており 「銅や鉄などの表面では2時間程度。 紙やプラスチックなどの 表面ではさらに長時間生きる」 と話した。 「アナログ」から「デジタル」へ 「紙の本・新聞」は感染リスク大
▪ クルーズ船 「ダイヤモンド・プリンセス号」の 集団感染の原因が、 「飛沫感染」以上に 汚染された物への接触 にあった可能性を指摘した。 「アナログ」から「デジタル」へ 「紙の本・新聞」は感染リスク大
▪ 医療関係者 「感染が拡大したスポーツジムは 器具に皆が触る危険な場所です。 同じように本や雑誌も危険です。 本屋で個別包装されいないと、 立ち読みされ、誰が触ったかが 分からないからです。 電子版で読むことが安心です」 「アナログ」から「デ...
▪ スマホに触る前に、 「つり革」や「手すり」といった、 不特定多数の人が触った 「感染候補」に触れている。 ▪ エレベーターのボタン、 コピー機のフタやボタンなどに触れた後、 スマホにも触っているはず 「新型コロナ」対策 では、スマホは安全か？
新型コロナウィルス流行中に 新しい流行語も登場した。 「Social distancing（社会的距離）」 である。 飛沫感染や接触感染を予防するために 他人と一定の距離を置く戦略を指す。 日本で広がっている、イベント中止や 学校封鎖、時差出勤...
「人が最大のリスク」 ということが分かって来た。 中国・天津市の百貨店で、 1月下旬、家電の店員の感染が判明。 買い物客やその家族ら 40人以上が感染。
「人が最大のリスク」 ということが分かって来た。 オーストリア西部イシュグルの スキーリゾートのバー。 3月7日以降、 従業員が相次いで感染
米国の保健当局は、 「Social distancing（社会的距離）」 として、 対面でも、6フィート（約1.8m）の 間隔を取るよう求めている。 授業が始まっても、 座る工夫が必要になる。
何が変わるだろう？ 「人が最大のリスク」 という状況が当たり前になった。 大学で言えば、 プリント配布、現金のやり取りなどの 身体的接触に対する忌避的感情も、 そう簡単に消えることはない。
現金のやり取りを避けるため、 D棟学食近くの自販機コーナーにて、 ファミマの自販機が設置。 おにぎりなどの販売がある。 賞味期限が切れた食品は、 売り切れになり 間違って購入できないようになっている。 おにぎり100円キャンペーン などもある。
大学には、パソコンやマウス、 カメラや編集・照明機器、 遊具やダンス・音楽スタジオなど 学生が共有する実習系の 授業もある。 密閉性の高いスタジオは使えるのか？ このような授業はどうするのか？ 毎回、アルコール消毒？換気は？
東京都教育委員会は、3月26日、 都立学校約250校の再開にあたっての 指針をまとめた。 （１）「音楽」は、歌を歌わず、 管楽器も使わない （２）「体育」は、接触を避けるため、 球技など競技スポーツはせず、 体力トレーニング中心にする （３）「...
感染しやすい「3悪」条件は、 （１）換気の悪い密閉空間 （２）多くの学生が密集する （３）近距離での会話を行う であるため、大学内では、 映像ホール、メモリアルホール、 スタジオ、コンピュータールーム などは、リスクが高い。
感染しやすい「3悪」条件は、 （１）換気の悪い密閉空間 （２）多くの学生が密集する （３）近距離での会話を行う 対策は、 （１）可能なら2方向の窓を同時に開ける （２）（３）距離を1～2メートル程度開ける
部屋を換気する頻度について 医師らで作る一般社団法人 「日本プライマリ・ケア連合学会」は、 診療所・病院向けの手引きで 「1～2時間に1度、5～10分」 という目安を示している。
新型コロナウィルスに 罹らないためには「換気」が重要。 1時間に0.5回以下の換気では 感染リスクがかなり高まる。 1時間に4回換気すれば、 全く換気しない場合と比べて 病気に罹る確率が1/5に減る。 当面は、1時間に1回、1～2分、 空気を入...
課外活動は大丈夫という意見があるが、 北海道の流行の一つとされる 「さっぽろ雪まつり」は、 主に屋外での開催だったが、 飲食・休憩スペースなど会場周辺に 「換気の悪い密閉空間」 「人が密集している」 「近距離の会話や発声が行われる」 の3条件の...
「さっぽろ雪まつり」では、 イベントに遊びに来た若者が 北見に帰って 同居している祖父母に移して 感染が広がった。
世界中の医療従事者は 不眠不休になっていた。
「パンデミック」になった以上、 「人工呼吸器」や「ICUベッド」が 足らなくなる。 誰を優先するのか？
イタリアでは、 「人工呼吸器」が不足して 「トリアージ」を行った。 年寄りの人工呼吸器を外して 若者に付けた。 高齢者よりも若者の命を優先。
現在、「人工呼吸器」を付けているのが 「志村けん」。 喫煙習慣が重症化させている。 米国や中国の研究によれば、 喫煙習慣が重症化を1.7～3倍に。
2020年4月1日に 改正健康増進法が全面施行、 「受動喫煙」リスクもあるため、 大学では全面禁煙が多いが、 江戸大は喫煙所が未だある。 コロナショックで変わるか？
全キャンパス 24% 一部キャン パス 5% 未実施 71% 大学の全面禁煙化の状況 法改正、2019夏に義務化
「改正健康増進法」により、受動喫煙NO 大学の全面禁煙化 ▪ 九州大学は、 2019年8月末までに キャンパス内にある 計50か所の喫煙所を撤去し、 2019年9月からは全面禁煙 ▪ 「分煙」から「全面禁煙」へ。
▪ 楽天イーグルスは、3月3日から 楽天の無料配信アプリ「Viber（バイバー）」を 使って、チーム関係者のグループを作り、 「誰と、どこに行くか」を遂一報告。 家族とのスーパーの買い出し、散髪、 自家用車のメンテナンスなど 詳細を書き込む。 ...
▪ 東京大学野球部は、3月27日から 活動を停止することを発表。 今春のリーグ戦に 間に合うか どうかは不透明。 「部活」「サークル」は徹底できるか？ 練習を中止
医療崩壊が始まった中で 試合会場に救急隊員を 配備しなければならない 「無観客試合」には 批判もあった。
日本では、欧米や東南アジアを 旅行して帰国した人から 「陽性」反応が出て、 感染が広まった。 なぜ、帰国者を隔離する強硬策が 取れなかったのであろうか？ 時節を見ない自由過ぎる 海外渡航者への批判も高まった
▪ 2月21日～3月1日、無断でエジプト旅行した （ナイル川でクルーズ船利用） 女性教授がコロナウィルス感染、 予定していた3月18日の卒業式 （370人出席予定）がキャンセル。 「学生は晴れ着を準備して式を心待ちに」 ▪ 教授会など大学に4日...
▪ 2月27日～3月4日、フランス旅行した 20代の男子大学生がコロナウィルス感染、 予定していた3月16日からの 学校再開が春休みまで延期。 ▪ 山口祥義・県知事は 「月曜日から楽しみにしていた子供たちの 気持ちを考えると切なくなる」 佐賀大...
▪ 国際交流研修プログラムに参加中の 学生14人と引率教員1人がブダペスト市内の 病院に隔離。 ▪ 検査の結果、全員「陰性」が判明。 ▪ 滞在先のホテルに戻った。 ▪ 大使館によると、せきや発熱のあった 学生がいたため、大事を取った。 城西国際...
千葉県でも、 アイルランドから帰国した 男子大学生（市川市） 英国から帰国した 男子大学生（船橋市） などが感染した。
最大限に気を付けていても 感染が疑われるような状況に なった場合、どうなるのか？ 柏市の保健所で3月17日から PCR検査が始まった。 柏市の保健所では、 最大20件の検査に 対応できる。
▪ 市販マスクの入手が絶望的な状況が続く中、 文部科学省は、学校再開の指針に 「マスク着用」を挙げ、 手作りマスクの作成と使用を推奨 ▪ 材料の「ダブルガード」や「マスクゴム」が 品切れ。 文科省「マスクを自分で作れ」が破綻 「手作りマスク」材...
▪ 手芸材料の専門店「ユザワヤ」は、 ダブルガーゼの代わりにプリントもの、 マスクゴムの代用品として 伸びる毛糸を推奨 ▪ 文科省は「手作りマスクの作り方」をサイトに 上げたが、「その前に材料を」という声。 文科省「マスクを自分で作れ」が破綻 ...
学校の臨時休校を受けて 紙の出版産物や電子書籍の売れ行きに 変化が生じている。 書店では、小学校向けの 学習ドリルなど参考書が 大きく伸びている他、 電子書籍では、絵本やマンガなどを 中心に利用が増えている。
学習系の本は紙のニーズが高く、 児童書や絵本は電子書籍で 幅広く読まれている。 電子書籍では、 学習に加え、マンガなどの 需要も高まっている。 マンガなど無料で読めるコンテンツへの アクセスが特に増えている。
人気漫画「ワンピース」の 1巻から60巻まで全巻が 4月5日まで 集英社のアプリ 「少年ジャンプ＋（プラス）」で 無料開放され、 子供たちに注目された。
▪ 小学館や集英社は、 政府が全国の小中学校に臨時休校を 要請したことを受け、 少年誌などの電子書籍を 無料で公開する動きが広がった。 臨時休校となった児童や学生に対して マンガのコンテンツを提供して 期間中の生活を支援した。 「アナログ」から...
▪ 小学館は、 漫画アプリ「サンデーうぇぶり」で 無料配信した。 「週刊少年サンデー」については 2月19日までに発売された 2020年1～12号を3月31日まで 無料配信した。 「名探偵コナン」を無料で読める。 「アナログ」から「デジタル」へ...
▪ 小学館は、 「ハヤテのごとく！」 「史上最強の弟子ケンイチ」 「結界師」の人気漫画3作品の 単行本全148冊を 無料で3月7日までの期間限定で 配信した。 「アナログ」から「デジタル」へ 「電子コミック」を無償提供
▪ 集英社は、 「週刊少年ジャンプ」の 1～13号の電子書籍を 漫画アプリ「少年ジャンププラス（＋）」 と総合電子書店「ゼブラック」 を通じて無料配信した。 期間は、3月2日から3月31日まで。 「アナログ」から「デジタル」へ 「電子コミック」...
「スタディサプリ」や「N予備校」 などの学習サービスが 無料で使えるようになり、 オンライン教育も進んだ。 イジメも解決できるため、 偏差値50以上ある人は 動画を見ながら 自習して理解できると言う。
新型コロナウィルスの影響で 多くの学校で長期休校が続く。 子供たちは 家でどう過ごせば良いのか 親はどう関われば良いのか。 YouTubeの無料授業動画が 人気となった。
小学校の中にも オンライン教育を行う学校も出現。 熊本市立小学校では テレビ会議アプリ「Zoom」を活用した 「朝の会」を実施。 画面には、担任教諭と同級生全員の 顔が映し出され、 経過観察などをした。
▪ 端末さえあれば、誰でも使うことが出来る ▪ 事前に用意しておくのは、ノートパソコンと マイク付きイヤホンだけで、 特別なデバイスは、 不要。 場所やデバイスを問わず会議ができる テレビ会議アプリ「Zoom」
▪ どんな端末からでもWeb上でテレビ会議が 行えるサービスで、グループミーティングは 100人まで参加可能。 場所やデバイスを問わず会議ができる テレビ会議アプリ「Zoom」
▪ 会議を開く人は登録が必要だが、 参加者は構わないことがセミナーでの利用に 向いている。無料も便利。 場所やデバイスを問わず会議ができる テレビ会議アプリ「Zoom」
教師は 「グーグルフォーム」を使って、 全児童から起床や就寝時間、 毎日していることのアンケートを取った。 結果を基に、養護教諭に 生活アドバイスをしてもらい、 ストレッチ運動も一緒に行う。
国語の授業では、物語文を デジタル教科書で聞いて 感想を出し合ったり、 動画編集アプリ「クリップス」で 学習動画を撮って 送り合ったりした。
▪ 3月2日から19日まで臨時休校とし、 オンラインの家庭学習に切り替えた。 ▪ 朝と夕方のホームルームは 米社のビデオ会議ソフト 「Zoom」を活用する。 授業は視聴アプリ「iTunesU」に、教師が 解説する映像や課題のPDFデータを配信。...
▪ 毎日主要5教科のうち4教科と、 それ以外の1教科を配信し、 生徒は定められた時間に 映像を見て、 課題に取り組む。 ▪ 授業で使っているタブレット端末を 自宅で活用することにした。 「学校の役割が変わる」 静岡聖光学院中学・高校
▪ これを機に学校の役割は、 リアルな場でしかできない ことに集約されて来る。 ▪ ディスカッションなどは 学校で、 問題集に取り組むのは自宅でと、 教育のあり方が変わる可能性がある。 「学校の役割が変わる」 静岡聖光学院中学・高校
▪ ヤフーは、2020年3月2日、 休校で家などで過ごす小学生向けに 支援サイト「ヤフーきっず おうち学校」を 開設した。すべて無料で利用できる。 ▪ 小学1年から6年までの学年別に 教科ごとの動画やゲームなどの 教育コンテンツもある。 「アナ...
▪ 3月2日から 学習指導要領に対応した 動画やドリルといった 学校向け オンライン教材を 3月末まで無料公開した。 「教育産業も動きいた」 学研ホールディングス
▪ 3月3日から 「スタディサプリ」も、 自治体や 学校向けに 4月末まで 無償提供した。 「教育産業も動きいた」 リクルート・マーケティング・パートナーズ
▪ オンラインは対面授業という 長年の慣習を否定する面がある。 ▪ 危機により見えない壁が崩れ、 便利さを誰もが知れば、 中期的に社会に定着する公算が 大きくなる。 「教育産業も動きいた」 学研ホールディングス
▪ 「LINEみらい財団」は、 日本数学検定協会、学研、 市進、教育情報サービスと 連携し、休校となった 中高生向けに5教科の学習動画を LINE公式アカウント上で公開。 利用料金は無料。 公式アカウント「LINEみらい財団」 ＬＩＮＥが無料の...
▪ 全国の休校された生徒の皆さまへ ▪ 3/1より、N高のオンライン授業を無料開放 ～学習アプリ「N予備校」を無償提供～ N高等学校 （通信制高校 広域・単位制） Ｎ高オンライン授業 コロナ感染拡大、学校休校で無償提供
▪ 2020年4月、 池袋、横浜、札幌、名古屋など 6か所を開校。 ▪ 従来の13か所 （仙台、代々木など） から19か所へ拡大。 キャンパス 19か所に 「Ｎ高」 ネット教育強化
▪ ネットの通信制高校 （毎日、動画を3時間見る） ▪ 生徒数が11,135名 「紀平梨花」選手で注目集める「Ｎ高」 「Ｎ高」 ネット教育強化
▪ 生徒が入力した質問が画面に流れ、 講師が随時答える。 ▪ 生徒の何％が理解しているか、 選択肢の出題で瞬時に掴む。 生徒がスマートフォンで答案を写真に撮って 送れば、講師の添削も受けられる。 Ｎ高オンライン授業 たとえば、「英文読解」の授業...
▪ 各地の約300人が受けていた。 ▪ 上手に使えば、 成都全体の様子が分かり、 一体感の強い授業ができる気がした。 休校で学ぶ機会を失い、 ストレスをためる子供も教える。 Ｎ高オンライン授業 たとえば、「英文読解」の授業では・・・
▪ 3～4週間分の授業がなくなり、 学習の遅れも懸念される中、 文科省は 自宅学習に使える オンライン教材を 紹介する特設サイトを 開設した。 「デジタル個別教育」 遅れた日本でも、コロナがきっかけに
▪ 通信教育を手掛ける「Z会」は、 ネットで一部教材を無料公開 ▪ 「学研」は、LINEの公式アカウント上で 英語学習教材を提供 ▪ 「リクルート」は、高校約100校、小中高は 約20自治体を上限に授業動画を無料配信 「デジタル個別教育」 遅れ...
▪ 米タフツ大学の研究者の実験によると、 ボストンではタブレットを通じて 生徒の能力に応じた 個別教育を実施し 数学や英語の 偏差値が 3～4ほど上がった。 「デジタル個別教育」の効果 海外の大学が測定
▪ データを自動で収集し、分析に基づいた 教育を自動で実行できるようにする。 ▪ 勘に頼って後悔することを繰り返し 人間の限界を乗り越え、 玉石混交の教育政策の中から宝を 機械的に拾い出すための早道になる。 「デジタル個別教育」 遅れた日本でも...
▪ 先進国だけでなく、 インドでも同様の報告がされている。 米カルフォルニア大学 の研究者の分析では 中学校の補習に コンピューターを用いた 個別教育を用いた所が成績が向上した。 「デジタル個別教育」の効果 海外の大学が測定
▪ 米国の各医科大学では、 「ほとんど講義に出席しなかった」という学生数が 2015年比で5％増加した。 ▪ 講義に出席しない代わりに、 自宅で講義動画を視聴する。 ある大学では、出席率が非常に低く、 ノーベル賞受賞者の講義ですら、ほぼ空席状態...
▪ 文部科学省の調査（2016年度）では、 塾や家庭教師など 学校外でかかる「補助学習費」は、 世帯収入により大差。 ▪ 年収400万円未満世帯 :69,000円 ▪ 年収1,200万円以上世帯 ：354,000円 世帯収入による 「補助学習費...
▪ 2019年9月、タブレット端末を使った ＡＩ教材を開発する「アアマプラス」と 業務提携 ▪ 生徒が、「三角関数」などの問題で つまずくと、過去の学習項目のどこが 理解できていないかをＡＩが特定。 駿台予備校 「ＡＩ先生」
▪ カリスマ講師の指導法をＡＩに盛り込み 2021年度からは、ＡＩ教材をメインとする 高校生向けの新講座を開始。 駿台予備校 「ＡＩ先生」
▪ 2019年12月～、「河合塾One」開始 ▪ 産業技術総合研究所が開発した ＡＩに、名物講師の指導ノウハウを盛り込む。 ＡＩがリアルタイムで理解度を解析、 個々に最適化した教材を提供する。 英語、数学＋物理、化学、古文も 河合塾 「ＡＩ先生」
▪ 塾に通う小学4年生から高校1年生に ＡＩが搭載した家庭学習用タブレット端末を 貸与。 進学会ホールディングス 「ＡＩ先生」
▪ 過去の入試問題に 単元や分野のタグを付け、 ＡＩが学習履歴を基に 最適な問題を提示。 ナガセ 「ＡＩ先生」
▪ 講師をＡＩが支援し、 生徒の進度に合わせ 個別最適化した 学習サービスの 構築を検討。 東京個別指導学院 「ＡＩ先生」
▪ ライブ授業を無料配信する 中高生向けアプリ。 2017年にZ会が運営会社を買収 Z会グループ「アオイゼミ」 「授業動画」
▪ ＡＩが生徒の解答傾向などを 分析し、理解度を高める問題も提案する 個別指導塾を展開。 ▪ 2017年から「G-PAPILS」を展開 生徒の解答傾向をＡＩが分析して 講師の負担を軽減し、 1人で最大15人の生徒を担当できる。 学研ホールディン...
▪ 難関大学志望者向けサービス ▪ 有名予備校出身の講師陣が売り。 学研「プライムゼミ」 「授業動画」
▪ 2019年9月スタート ▪ 現役の塾講師や 人気ユーチューバーが 先生役を務める。 ▪ 多くの授業動画が10分～数十分に対し 1分半に短く編集。 エデュラボ「スタディチャンネル」 「授業動画」
▪ 字幕による視覚効果や テンポにも気を配ることで、 小中学生が ユーチューブの動画を 見るような エンターテインメント感覚で 学習に取り組めるようにした。 エデュラボ「スタディチャンネル」 「授業動画」
▪ 月額1,000円で 生放送の授業視聴や問題演習が できる。 ▪ 通信制の「Ｎ高校」の 生徒向けシステムを 一般に開放。 Ｎ予備校 「授業動画」で「受験勉強」
▪ 2016年にオンライン講座で 「プログラミング」を立ち上げた時は、 高校生をターゲットに していた。 ▪ 現在は、利用者の半分が 社会人になった。 Ｎ予備校 「プログラミング」授業動画
▪ 学費は月額1,000円だったが、2020年3月から 全ての教材とオンライン動画を無償で提供。 新型コロナの感染拡大で、 多くの小中高が 休校になった取り組み。 ▪ 生放送の授業が週に2回あり、 他にも様々な動画を好きな時に見られる。 Ｎ予備...
▪ スマートフォンを利用した 家庭教師サービス。 ▪ 分からない問題をスマホで撮影、 送信すると、学生講師が個別指導。 月額3,000円で 24時間対応が可能。 manabo 「授業動画」で「受験勉強」
▪ 勉強時間を記録し、 グラフを用いて可視化する 学習管理アプリ。 ▪ 2019年9月から 電子受験参考書の 定額制サービスを開始。 スタディプラス 「授業動画」で「受験勉強」
▪ 84万人（2018年度）の会員を獲得 ▪ 小学4年生から高校生までが対象で 月1,000円ほどの料金で 公使の授業映像数万本が 見放題。 リクルート「スタディサプリ」 「授業動画」
▪ 「リクルートマーケティング」が運営 ▪ 月額980円で、 5教科18科目の授業動画 計4万本（1本15分程度）が 見放題になる。 ▪ 動画を繰り返し見ることが出来る。 教育アプリ「スタディサプリ」 「授業動画」で「受験勉強」
▪ 大学の受験生の他、 小中学生や社会人向けの 授業動画もあり、 全体の有料会員は 約84万人。 教育アプリ「スタディサプリ」 「授業動画」で「受験勉強」
▪ 講師と各地の生徒をネットでつなぎ、 カメラで双方の顔と手元を パソコン画面に映し出すことで 「対面指導に近い状態」。 ▪ 利用者の7～8割は、 地方在住の生徒が占める。 オンライン家庭教師「バンザン」 「授業動画」で「受験勉強」
▪ リズミカルな音楽と共に 数学の計算がどんどんと解かれ、 置かれた時計が 早送りで進むさまは 中毒性がある。 「＃勉強風景」 勉強用アカウント
▪ ノートをめくるタイミングで BGMを切り替えるなど 動画編集スキルが高い ものが多く、 映像作品のような クオリティーの ものもある。 「＃勉強風景」 勉強用アカウント
感情論に ウィルスは何ら忖度しない。 ポイントは、 予防ワクチンと 治療薬が いつ出来るか。
現時点では、 ウィルスの実態が全く分からない。 それを防ぐ方法も、医薬品もない。 ウィルスのパンデミック （世界的な感染拡大）ではなく、 「恐怖のパンデミック」が 先に発生している。
実体が分かれば 恐怖は広がらない。 米国では、今シーズンで 2,500万人も感染し 2万人近く死んでいる。 ただ誰も恐怖心を持たない。 予防接種も治療薬もあるから。
予防ワクチンと治療薬が出来て ようやく出来る話であり 五輪も「1年後」とか「2年後」とか言っても、 その時にワクチンと薬がなければ、 とても開催できないし、 選手は怖くてやって来れない。 ましてや相部屋が基本の選手村になど 入れるはずもない。
予防ワクチンと治療薬が ないにも関わらず、 インフルエンザのように、 「暖かい4月になれば収束」 「湿度が高い梅雨になれば収束」 という文系のSF的な妄想が闊歩したが、 高温多湿のシンガポールで 感染が続いたことで、デマになった。
▪ 人工知能を活用し、個別指導を強化する 動きは、世界で広がっている。 ▪ 2008年設立の米「ニュートン」は、 サイト一人ひとりに最適化した問題を 提案する人工知能を開発。 紙の問題集を変えた。 米国はるか先を行く 変化迫られる出版社
▪ 日本の「学研」や「Ｚ会」は、 ニュートンの人工知能を使って、 教材を作成している。 米国はるか先を行く 変化迫られる出版社
▪ 人口増加が続くアジアは、 ＡＩ教材開発の中心地。 ▪ 中国の英語学習サービス「流利説」は、 人工知能が利用者の発音などを評価、 学習教材も提案する。 運営会社は2018年にNY証券取引所に上場 米国はるか先を行く 変化迫られる出版社
▪ インドでは、動画を活用した オンライン教育アプリ 「バイジューズ」が人気。 ▪ 人工知能を活用して 最適な教材を提案する 「きめけ細やかさ」も」強み。 米国はるか先を行く 変化迫られる出版社
▪ なぜ、日本は遅れたのか？ ▪ １．ＡＩを活用した教育サービスを高度化 するには、膨大な学習データの収集と 分析が不可欠。 ▪ ２．日本の参考書を作っている出版社には デジタル人材が不足。 米国はるか先を行く 変化迫られる出版社
▪ 横浜市では、2019年9月から 市立市場中学のサッカー部を 桐蔭横浜大で体育科の教員を目指す学生 がタブレット端末を通じて遠隔指導。 ▪ 練習の様子を動画で撮影 ▪ 適格な指導で効率的、脱パワハラ化。 部活、サークルの新形態 「動画」で学ん...
▪ 「高校選手権」ベスト４のうち、 「帝京長岡」（新潟）と「矢板中央」（栃木）が使用 ▪ 特徴は、選手参加型のツール。 ▪ 分析といえば、チームスタッフが行い、 選手に伝えられるものだったが、 スマホで映像シーンにコメントを残したり、 コーナー...
▪ BCリーグ（独立リーグ）の 「神奈川フュ―チャードリームス」の指名を 受けた杉浦健二郎選手。 ▪ 150キロの速球を投げる本格派。 ▪ 高校時代はバドミントン部だったが、 動画を見て野球の技術を学んだ。 YouTubeで本格的なテクニックを...
▪ ケニアの「ジュリアス イェゴ」選手は ユーチューブでやり投げを勉強して 世界陸上で金メダルを取った。 YouTubeで本格的なテクニックを学ぶ 「動画」で学んで「金メダル」
▪ 長い間修業をしなくても、 動画を見て短時間で 魚のさばき方、握り方など 一流の技を覚えて すし店をオープンする高校生 （ゼロ高専学院） YouTubeで本格的なテクニックを学ぶ 「動画」で学んで「すし職人」
▪ 国民は、WHO、専門家、日本政府、マスコミ、 「誰も信頼できない」状況に陥った ▪ 専門外ではあったが、3月19日、山中博士が登場 「信頼できるメディア」として救世主の位置付け ▪ 「iPS細胞も大切だが、目の前にある大きな脅威に、 医学研...
▪ 山中博士は、ホームページを開設した理由について 「僕は感染症の専門家ではないが、 論文を読んで解釈し、全体像を見る ことはできると思っている。 それぞれの人が自分で判断して ちょっとずつ我慢するため、 できる範囲で正確にコロナウイルスの情報...
なぜ「オンライン教育」にしないのか？ オンライン教育は、 教員の働き方の意識が 「時間」から「成果」へ 変わって行く契機になる。 今回のコロナショックをバネにして、 教員が劇的に変われるだろうか？
日本でオンライン教育が進まない 理由として、導入されると、 授業内容が可視化され 賞味期限切れのつまらない授業を やっている教員が あぶり出されるために そのような先生を中心に 嫌がる動きが出ることが挙げられた。
▪ オジさんは時代の変化に 付いて行けない。 昔からあるものは ずっと変わらないと信じていて、 何かあると大慌てするか、 盛んに変わることの問題を アラ探しする （「オンライン教育は問題がある」発言）。 新メディア・エンタメを認めたくない意識 ...
▪ 日本の役所、企業、学校の、 特に50歳以上の幹部には、 「インターネットはマイナーなもの」 という意識がまだまだある。 ▪ 世界では、映画やテレビ、マンガをスマホで 見ている方が多い。日本の若者も。 しかし、上の世代はそれが理解できない 新...
長嶋茂雄氏は巨人の監督時代、 「優勝したけど、お客さんの入らない 監督と、成績が悪くても お客さんを呼べる監督。 果たしてプロの監督として、 どちらがプロの監督として 価値があるんだろう」
「プロの世界だから、 営業的にお客さんを呼べることが 一番大事なんだよね。 ファンあっての プロ野球だよ」
今後も起こり得る予測不能な危機に際し、 ICTは新たな共同性の創造に向けて 整備されるべきである。 コミュニケーション形態の変容は これまでも世界を変えて来た。 文字、活版技術、電話から インターネットに至る技術は、 人と人との共同体（コミュニ...
一斉休校で 中国、フランスなど諸外国では、 オンライン授業への移行が 推奨される中、 日本は大きく後れを取っている。 コロナ危機に際して、 民間企業のオンライン教材や授業は 盛況だが、国民の既存教員への不信、 教育格差を拡大しかねない。
4月から、「新学期」。 小学1年生の時の ランドセルの色は 何色でしたか？ ところで、問題です。
現代の「ランドセル」 ▪ 「ランドセルは男子なら黒、 女子なら赤」だった。 ▪ 現在の人気は、 「男子は白、茶 女子はラベンダー」 軽量化を求める声も 時代は、軽量化、多色化へ
▪ 2019年「読売KODOMO新聞」が 募集した作文（仙台市小学1年） ▪ タイトルは、「ランドセルのしゅぎょう」 ▪ 「おかあさんが「お米みたい」と笑います。 ほんとうに、はかったら、お米と同じでした。 おもいランドセルはからだをつよくする...
▪ 教科書の平均ページ数は 全教科で増えた。 ▪ 2003年度は、4,881ぺージだったが、 2009年度は、6,534ぺージ、 「道徳」（1,296ページ）と 「英語」（357ページ）などを加え 計9,680ページに。 子供を苦しめる「アナロ...
▪ 教科書の平均ページ数は 現行教科書から 7,6%増えて、 11,280ページとなり、 平成以降で最多となった。 ▪ 「ゆとり教育」時代の2004年度検定では、 計6,944ページだった。 子供を苦しめる「アナログ主義」 2021年～さらに教...
▪ 脊椎外科学会は、 「バックパックの重さは 体重の10～20%を超えてはならない」 ▪ 小学1年生の平均体重は21kg。 2～4kgを超えない重さが望ましい。 現状では、椎間板が圧迫され、 隙間が狭くなり、腰痛・猫背になる。 子供を苦しめる「...
▪ 体重21kgの子供に 10kgのランドセルとは？ ▪ 日本人成人男性の 平均体重は69.7kg。 毎日35kgの荷物を背負い 通勤するようなもの。 飛行機の預入れ荷物は20kg以内であるため、 スーツケース2つ背負っているようなもの。 子供...
▪ 当時の20歳男子の平均体重に近い。 1943年の「徴兵検査」では、 20歳の合格男子の平均身長161cm、 平均体重53kg。 背負う武器・装具の重さは、体重の50% ▪ 日本軍兵士は、「インパール作戦」の際 担いだ荷物は、40～50kg。...
▪ 2019年度から「デジタル教科書」の 使用を小中高校で認められる。 ▪ 低学年のうちは、 小さい身体への負担を減らすため、 デジタル教科書への移行が急がれる。 ▪ 大人たちが協力して 子どもの健康を守らなくてはいけない。 子供を苦しめる「ア...
時代変化に付いて来ないと・・・ ▪ 米国のカイロピュラティック協会は 小中学生の荷物は 体重の10%以下を推奨 ▪ 先生は気付いていないのか ▪ 「気付かなくてごめんな、という気持ち」 ▪ 「児童の安全や健康は全てに優先するが、 デジタル教科書...
▪ 子供たちがテクノロジーを使おうとすると、 大人が「テクノロジーを使わないで 済ます」ように言われる。 ▪ なぜか？ ▪ テクノロジーの恩恵を活かせない。 大人たちの「常識」がそれを阻む。 ケータイが記憶しているから覚えない 家族全員のケータ...
小学生の半数以上、中学生の6割が所持 新「学習指導要領」 ▪ 教科書は一歩進んだが、中途半端h ▪ 新しい教科書は、 「ＱＲコード」が付けられ、 スマホをかざすと、 動画が見られる。
「プログラミング」的思考 新「学習指導要領」 ▪ 表やグラフから 「情報」を読み取って、 意見をまとめる。 ▪ 各自がデータを分析して 結果を基に討論する。 子供たちの「思考力」や「表現力」が 育む教育に転換する。
小学生の半数以上、中学生の6割が所持 学校にスマホ解禁 ▪ きっかけは2018年6月「大阪北部地震」 ▪ 発生が登校時間帯に重なり、 安否確認に苦労した保護者から 学校への持ち込みを求める 意見が多数寄せられた。 ▪ スマホが緊急時に役立つ機能...
小学生の半数以上、中学生の6割が所持 学校にスマホ解禁 ▪ スマホの子供への普及が加速化 ▪ 紙の教科書からデジタル教科書 へのシフト加速化 ▪ プログラミング教育での活用 ▪ SNSを介したいじめ、盗難などのトラブル 視力低下を懸念する声も。
▪ 2016年から、全生徒と教員に 有害サイトに接続できないように 設定したスマホを配布。 保護者に月3,980円を 負担してもらっている。 ▪ 「食べながら」「歩きながら」も禁止。 学園長は西和彦（マイクロソフト出身） 兵庫の「須磨学園」中学
▪ 2018年6月、 大阪北部地震が起きた日、 文化祭の代休日だったが、 スマホを使って 30分以内に1,600人の生徒の ほぼ全員の無事を確認できた。 登下校を含め生徒を見守ることに有効。 学園長は西和彦（マイクロソフト出身） 兵庫の「須磨学...
▪ 理科や数学の授業で、 スマホに動画を映して活用。 ▪ 英語では、音声認識ができるアプリを 使い、発音を記録して提出させる 宿題もある。 学園長は西和彦（マイクロソフト出身） 兵庫の「須磨学園」中学
▪ スマホには、他の子からの中傷などの いじめを受ける、 不適切な写真や動画をアップする、 出会い系サイトに接続し性犯罪に 巻き込まれるなどの、 トラブルも懸念されるが、 危険性やマナーを学ばせる方が大切。 学園長は西和彦（マイクロソフト出身）...
▪ スマホがこれだけ浸透している以上、 課題を十分に認識し、上手く活用する 方法を教える必要。 ▪ スマホの適切な使い方を教えられる 専門知識を持った教員の育成も重要。 学園長は西和彦（マイクロソフト出身） 兵庫の「須磨学園」中学
▪ 「コンテンツがすべてデジタル化される」 ことは、間違いない。 ▪ コントロールできない環境で 「シェア」される（「無料配布」される） ▪ どうやって、「マネタイズ」するのか？ デジタル社会における出版業界 ノスタルジーだけでは生き残れない
▪ 人工知能社会に向けた「勉強」が必要。 ▪ しかし、発想が大人と同じ 「人間の知性」は、「分別力」と「創造力」。 ▪ 「分別力」とは、知識を獲得し、 その解析、理解、判断、選択をする能力。 既知のものを対象として、 「聴く」「読む」「覚える」...
▪ 「創造力」とは、核心を捉えて、 問題の実体を見抜き、 想像力と先見性を基に 新しいアイデアを生み出す能力。 「疑う」「考える」「調べる」という 「自主的学習」で 養われる。 いまだに「10年前」で情報が停止している人 なぜ変わらないのか？
▪ 「分別力」は、社会活動に必要だが、 個性はあまり発揮されないのに対し 「創造力」は、社会における 独自の活動の原動力となる。 大量のデータを瞬時に学習する 「人工知能」は、人間をはるかに 越える「分別力」を備えるが、 「創造力」は持ち合わせ...
▪ 人間はこれまで以上に、 独自の「創造力」に 生き甲斐を見出さなければならない。 ▪ 新しい「学習指導要領」は、 知識偏重を拝し、 自ら考えて、「解」を求める 「アクティブ・ラーニング」に 重きを置く。 いまだに「10年前」で情報が停止してい...
▪ 本郷和人、 「東大教授がおしえるやばい日本史」。 20万部を突破。 ▪ 小学生向けに著名な人物を 紹介する本だが、 歴史を学ぶ必要のない大人が 「趣味道楽」で読んでいる。 出版不況でも売れている本 「人工知能社会」に役に立たないのに・・・
▪ 小学4年生向けの学習本だが、 購入者の40%が、50～60代の大人。 ▪ 歴史好きには物足りないが、 歴史が苦手だった大人が 年齢と共に 関心が高まるという 需要が高まっている。 出版不況でも売れている本 「人工知能社会」に役に立たないのに...
▪ たとえば、「漢字検定」。 紙に漢字を書こうとすると、 漢字が出てこない。 すべてスマホの変換機能に 頼りっきりのため。 ▪ 読む方はともかく、書く方の漢字を 覚えなくても、機械に任せれば良い。 誰も機械に勝てない。 なぜ、クイズ、資格が流行...
▪ 不要になった「漢字の読み書き」の能力を 「検定」する必要はない。 しかし、英語検定を凌ぐ勢いで 受験者が増え、 ついには検定を行う協会で 利益の不適切流用だの、内紛だの という騒ぎが起こったほど 「儲け過ぎ」の事態に。 なぜか？ なぜ、クイ...
▪ 以前は、「生活実需」だった「読み書き」が 「趣味道楽」として流行したため。 ▪ 「趣味道楽」となった 「漢字検定」や「常識問題」を極めた 芸能人がテレビのクイズ番組に出て 人気を博す。 「生活必需」でなくなった年代の漫才師などが 勉強して知...
▪ 訳知り顔の「オヤジ」ヤ「オバサン」の 自慢を聞かせれることが多い。 おだてられて、ますます図に乗る。 ▪ 「ワイシャツそれ自体が 下着だから、 その下にシャツを着るのはルール違反」 ▪ 視聴者にとっては、「それって大切？」 なぜ、クイズ、資...
▪ このような「勉強」は、 実用とは全く無縁の「芸」であり、 クイズ番組に踊らされた 先生や学生が必死でやっている。 どこか間違っている。 ▪ 以前は、みんな当たり前にやっていたことが 「進歩」により、やらなくても済むようになった。 なぜ、クイ...
▪ 反動で、「それをわざわざ、 もしくは趣味としてやる」動きが出て来て、 一部の人がそれに専念する。 ▪ 学生が大学でやるべきことは 「趣味道楽」でわざわざやる 「余芸」ではなく 「考える」こと。 なぜ、クイズ、資格が流行る？ 「人工知能社会」...
▪ 英語の「スクール」の語源は、 古代ギリシャ語の「スコレー」。 余暇や、ゆとりのある状態を 表す言葉。 ▪ 学びの場には、 じっくり考えをめぐらす 落ち着いた環境が必要。 日本の大学の問題 「なぜ考えないのか？」
▪ 哲学者「アリストテレス」が アテナイに開いた学園には、 屋根付きの歩廊があって、 そこを歩きながら、 弟子たちと議論。 ▪ そぞろ歩きをしながら対話する スタイルは、師のプラトンから受け継いだ。 日本の大学の問題 「なぜ考えないのか？」
▪ サークルやアルバイト 資格試験に追われる 現代の学生では、 考えは浮かばない。 ▪ 教える側も、何かに振り回されることのない 自由な時間の中でなら、 優れた着想が浮かびやすい。 日本の大学の問題 「なぜ考えないのか？」
  1. 1. 「新型コロナウィルス感染拡大」 オンライン教育 2020年度前期 植田 康孝 y-ueda@edogawa-u.ac.jp
  2. 2. 感染症の大きな特徴は、 不安が複合的であるということ。 感染して肺炎になってしまう のではないかという 健康上の不安だけでなく 経済や雇用の不安も重くのしかかります。 学生なら、親の仕事は大丈夫か アルバイトのシフトが入らない、 就活はどうなるのか、等々。
  3. 3. 社会的な不安も見逃せません。 もし大学に行った後に、感染したら 大学が閉鎖になって、 周りから責められたり、 大学にいずらくなってしまうのではないか。 そんな恐れにかられて 「感染しても黙っておいた方が得ではないのか」 「それはやはり良くないのではないのか」 と道徳的ジレンマに苦しむのは当然です。
  4. 4. このような流れを 嫌ったのが 実名発表を希望した 阪神タイガース・藤浪晋太郎投手。 勇気ある行動に ダルビッシュ有が 絶賛ツイート
  5. 5. 感染症の問題は、 純粋に「理系」の問題であり、 テレビで「文系」の素人が大声で いくら騒ぎ立てても、 何ら意味はない。 彼らはズバッと意見することがカッコイイ と思ったり、言葉遣いが巧みなため、 発信力があるが、最も厄介な存在である
  6. 6. 新型感染症問題は、 最先端の科学研究者にとっても 「未知」な部分が多く、 「文系」の素人が太刀打ちできる 領域ではない。 「緊急事態法」に絡んで 「表現の自由が脅かされる」と 政府批判するだけの記者はかなりヒドイ。
  7. 7. 授業の再開の時期について 気になるのは仕方ないが、 誰もが等しく、 この新型に対して無知である というのが現実であり、 唾を飛ばして騒いでも 何も変わらない。
  8. 8. 「家にばかりいて可哀そう」 などという感情論は 分からないでもないが、 感染の問題は 「文系」の浅い知識で コメントできるほど、 生易しいものではなく、 多くが無責任発言になってしまう。
  9. 9. ▪ 新型コロナウィルスの電子顕微鏡画像が 出て、究明が進んでいると思ったり、 予防ワクチンや治療薬が直ぐにでも 出来そうな期待を持ったり、しているが、 生物をなめ過ぎ。 そんなに簡単ではない。 「生物」を軽く見過ぎている 文系に広がる「楽観論」
  10. 10. ▪ 新型コロナウィルスのように 微細なものは構造が分かっても、 人間にどう影響するかは未解明。 ▪ 写真で見るコロナウィルスの 大きさで、人間を描いたら、 富士山よりももっと大きい。 「生物」を軽く見過ぎている 文系に広がる「楽観論」
  11. 11. ▪ 2月20日に大学のホームページで 「海藻のアオサにコロナウィルス 増殖抑制効果を確認 ～新型コロナウィルスでの 効果にも期待」 という研究成果を リリースした。 中部大学が出した「対策デマ」 大学から出てしまった「デマ」
  12. 12. ▪ 新型ウィルスの予防法 「アオサが新型コロナウィルスに効果」 という情報が国民の混乱を招いた。 ▪ ネットで広がると、スーパーでは 海藻のアオサの売り切れが続出、 メルカリなどで高値転売される現象が起きた。 中部大学が出した「対策デマ」 大学から出てしまった「デマ」
  13. 13. 発生から約半年で収束した SARSに対し、 新型コロナウィルスは 収束時期が見えていない。 英インペリアル・カレッジ・ロンドン 研究者は 「長期間定着する可能性もある やっかいなウィルス」と指摘した。
  14. 14. ノーベル賞の山中伸弥博士は 3月19日、 新型コロナウィルスとの闘いを 「短距離走ではなく、 1年は続く可能性のあるマラソン」 と表現した。
  15. 15. ケンブリッジ大学の学生だった アイザック・ニュートンは 1665年、ペストの流行で 大学が一時休校となり、 リンカーンシャーの実家に戻って 2年間を過ごした。 暇になったニュートンは、 自宅の庭で落ちるリンゴを見てひらめき 「万有引力の法則」を発見した。 ニュートンは「創造的休暇」と呼んだ。
  16. 16. 授業再開時期を 文系の多くの大学が 4月20日としたが、 東京理科大学が 5月7日としたのは 理系的な冷静な判断が 働いたから。
  17. 17. 立命館大学は 4月5日～5月2日、 Web授業を行った。
  18. 18. 東京大学は 対面での講義は最小限とし、 オンラインツールを最大限に活用して 新学期を予定通り実施。 教員に向けては 「普段からの教育活動に加えて、 こうしたツールを最大限に生かしてデジタル化、 そしてグローバル化時代の 学問の発展に寄与してほしい」 と伝えた。
  19. 19. 一橋大学は 教室では、 密閉せず換気に十分に気を配り、 学生・教員の間の距離が 1m程度以上離れるようにする。 これらの措置がとりにくい 多人数の講義を映像配信とし、 4月20日から配信開始する。
  20. 20. 名古屋大学は 「隔週授業」と「インターネット授業」の活用。 「隔週授業」は 学籍番号の奇数・偶数で割り振る方式。 「隔週授業」については、 4月17日～23日は 学生番号9桁の末尾が奇数の学生、 4月24日～30日は偶数の学生が 登校するものとした。
  21. 21. 米スタンフォード大学は、 授業や試験をオンラインに切り替え どこにいても 単位が取れるようにした。 米国の高校では、 ネットを介して教師とやり取りする ビデオチャットでダンス授業までやる。 校舎は閉ざしても教育は中断させない。 そのような強い信念が米国にはある。
  22. 22. 若者の行動は SNSでの 同世代の雰囲気に 大きく左右される。 「オンライン教育はクールだ」 という認識が広まれば、 日本の大学も変わるかもしれない。
  23. 23. 当たり前に続くと思っていた 「日常」が突然くるっと変わる。 あるいは消えてしまう。 このことを、若者はじっくり考えて欲しい。 それも個人の事情ではなく、 国や社会の事情で変わってしまう ことがあるんだ、ということを。
  24. 24. だからこそ、私は みなさんがこの時期を 主体的に生きて欲しい と思います。 大人たちの言うことを 全部うのみにするのではなく、 自分で考えて動いてください。
  25. 25. 日本の学校や大学では、 パソコンなどを通じて 授業が継続された学校は ごく少数に留まった。 多くの生徒や学生が 教員の指導を受けられないまま 自習を余儀なくされている。 日本の子供や学生たちが学校教育を 受ける機会を丸ごと奪われた。
  26. 26. 日本の小中学校では、 課題のプリントの準備が 休校の始まりに間に合わず、 教材の学習ドリルなどを 宿題として指定した。 1週間後にようやくプリントが出来たので 学年ごとの「参集日」を設けて 生徒たちに配布した。
  27. 27. 突然の一斉休校で、 オンライン学習への対応が出来ている 学校は一部にとどまり、 端末さえ生徒に 行き渡っていない。 文部科学省は2023年度までに 1人1台の端末環境を整備する計画だが、 2019年時点の全国平均は、 5.4人に1台しかない。
  28. 28. ▪ 日本では、2019年末、小中学校の 児童・生徒に1人1台のパソコンを 配備する政策が 閣議決定された。 「デジタル個別教育」 遅れた日本でも、コロナがきっかけに
  29. 29. 整備は自治体任せとなっており、 最も高い佐賀県の1.8人に1台と比べ 最も低い愛知県は7.5人と 地域間でバラツキが出ている。 2018年調査では、 日本は授業でデジタル機器を利用する時間 がOECD加盟国中で最も低く、 宿題にコンピューターを使う割合も 最下位だった。
  30. 30. PCを使い ネット上の多様な文章を 事実かどうか見極め 読み解いて行く 「デジタル読解力」などが 苦手とされる。
  31. 31. ▪ デジタル化が真価を発揮するのは 吸い上げたデータを使って 個々の生徒に 最適化された 教育を見つけ 実行する ソフトウェアと一体になった時。 「デジタル個別教育」 遅れた日本でも、コロナがきっかけに
  32. 32. ▪ 「オンライン教育」は、スマホでもできるが、 パソコンの方が便利。 コロナショックは、パソコンへの抵抗感を 減らすことが期待される。 ▪ 日本の15歳の自宅でのノートPC利用率は35%、 米国の73%など先進国だけでなく、 タイの45%や韓国の63%に比して低い （OECD「PISA2018」調べ）。 「デジタル個別教育」 遅れた日本でも、コロナがきっかけに
  33. 33. ▪ 日本の10代は、スマートフォンは使うものの、 パソコンはそんなに身近ではない。 ▪ コロナショックが教育に果たす役割は、 パソコンへの興味を 喚起する方法としては 有効。 「デジタル個別教育」 遅れた日本でも、コロナがきっかけに
  34. 34. 経済協力開発機構（OECD）の 2018年の調査によると、 デンマークでは、生徒の54%が日常的に コンピューターを使って 宿題をしているが、 日本は3%にとどまる。 エストニアでは、29%が学校のウェブサイトに ある資料を毎日利用しているが、 日本では3%しかいない。
  35. 35. 1週間の数学の授業で 「デジタル機器を利用しない」 という日本の生徒は89%。 加盟国平均55%を大きく下回り、 新しい技術への消極性が 浮かぶ。
  36. 36. 中2の数学の授業では、 ノートに書いた考えを発表する場合、 「発表用ボードにまとめ、黒板に貼り出す」 のは、15分掛かる。 端末で「ノートを撮影し、全員に配信する」 のは2分で済み、13分の節約に。 手を挙げて発言しなくても、 画面上で考えを共有することも出来る。
  37. 37. 中国では、長く一人っ子政策が 続いて来たこともあり、 子供の教育に熱心な家庭が多い。 政府は、2020年1月27日、 休校要請に続いて地方政府に 子供が自宅でネットを通じて 学べるようにする取り組みを求めた。
  38. 38. 上海市の小中高校は、 自校の子供向けに パソコンやスマートフォンを使って 教師が授業をインターネットで配信。 宿題もネットを通じて受け取るなど 学校と家庭の双方向の やり取りを続けた。
  39. 39. 中国では、春節明けの2月中旬ごろから 始まる予定だった 小中高や大学の新学期が 政府の指示で延期された。 ただ、教育省は 「学校での授業は止まっても 学習は止めない」 とした。
  40. 40. 各地の教育当局に ネットを活用して 子供たちが自宅で勉強に取り組める 環境づくりを指示した。 小学生は、自宅にパソコンがなくても ケーブルテレビでも受信できる。 宿題もアプリを使ったり、 スマホで写真に撮ったりして送信した。
  41. 41. 北欧スウェーデンの ロベーン首相は 3月17日、 高校や大学を18日から休校にする よう地方自治体に求めた。 オンライン教育が 当たり前のため、 混乱はなかった。
  42. 42. 英国は 3月20日から、 休校を実施した。 保護者宛てに自宅学習用の アプリを知らせるメールを送った。
  43. 43. 韓国は 教育省が 大学に対して 新型コロナが終息するまで 授業をインターネット配信するよう 勧告した。
  44. 44. 日本ではどうだったか？ わが子に少しでも 有意義な時間を過ごして欲しいと思う 親が学習ドリルを買いに走った。 日本出版販売が発売した週間ベストセラー （2月24日～3月1日）では、 ベスト20に学習ドリルが5冊入った。 前週には1冊もなかった。
  45. 45. 日本ではどうだったか？ 「くもんの小学１年の総復習ドリル」 などのシリーズは、約1.5倍。 ダイヤモンド社・本郷和人監修 「東大教授がおしえる やばい日本史」は 2万部増刷。 弘文堂「こども六法」は3万部重版。
  46. 46. 日本ではどうだったか？ 学校では 勉強できないから せめて家ではしっかりした本を という親が出たため。
  47. 47. 日本ではどうだったか？ 出版取次大手「日本出版販売」（日販）は 「謎解きや折り紙など、 親の手が掛からない内容の 児童書が売れている。 感染拡大で出版界は冷え込むと思ったが、 イベント自粛や休校で 大人も子供も在宅時間が増え 想定外の『おこもり景気』が来たかもしれない」
  48. 48. 日本ではどうだったか？ 都教育委員会は、3月中旬、 インターネットを通じて 学習ドリルを配信した。 新たにスマホやタブレットで見られる 特別サイトを開設。 中学2年以上の生徒に対しては、 通信教育教材を提供。
  49. 49. 紙の教科書や黒板を使って 知識を一斉に教えるという 方法から抜け出せず、 先進的な他国への取り組みにも 注目できていなかった。
  50. 50. 一斉休校という異常事態は デジタル技術の 取り組み方の違いが、 教育の質と量に 大きな差を生むことを 浮き彫りにした。
  51. 51. 新型コロナが終息した後、 大きな変化がいくつも起きている 可能性が高い。 学生は「ウィルス感染前の日本に 早く戻って欲しい」と考えるのではなく 「ウィルス感染後に 日本はどう変わるべきか」 を考えて欲しい
  52. 52. 学生生活をすれば、 逃れる術がない新型ウィルス。 もともとウィルスというのは、 細菌のように抗生剤で死ぬことがない。 抗ウィルス剤というのは ウィルスの増殖を止めるだけで その間に抗体ができ退治する。 今のところ、コロナには抗ウィルス剤がない。 頼りは、ヒトが持つ免疫力だけ。
  53. 53. 新型ウィルスは1週間で抗体が出来、 快方に向かう。 しかし、心臓や腎臓などの病気を 患っていたり、 抗がん剤治療中だったりする人は 免疫力が下がりがちである。 また高齢で低い人もいる。 そういう人は、体に対する抗体が出来る までに、重症化してしまうことがある。
  54. 54. 学生はどうすればよいか？ 普通に健康な学生は、 十分高い免疫力を持っています。 人類が幾多の細菌・ウィルスと戦い、 長時間かけて獲得したものです。 新型ウィルスには抗ウィルス剤がないので、 免疫力に期待して、 精神的なストレスを溜めないことです。
  55. 55. 学生はどうすればよいか？ 講義科目でも、教室に座ったら、 まず机をアルコール消毒、 授業終了後は、手洗いと換気を励行。 豊四季かおおたかの森から徒歩 （なるべく車いすの学生に譲る） 学バスに乗る場合も、手すりやつり革に触らない。 先生の研究室に行く場合は、なるべく一人か二人。 メールで済む用事はメールで行う。
  56. 56. 大学の授業が再開されるとして、 どこまで消毒するのか？ 教室の入口に消毒液を設置する？ ドアノブや机だけでなく、 機材は？図書館の本は？ バスは？エレベーターは？ 消毒液でも金属片はさびないが、 本のような紙はどうする？
  57. 57. ▪ 「不特定多数の触れるもの」としては、 公共交通機関の「つり革」や「手すり」、 職場の「共有パソコン」や「コピー機」、 などが挙げられる。 ▪ これらのものに触った後は、 鼻、口、目などを触らないようにする。 「新型コロナ」対策 共有のパソコンやコピー機に注意！
  58. 58. ▪ トイレ、洗面所などの水回り、 食器、タオル、ベッド柵、 帰宅直後の所持品 （スマホ、眼鏡、腕時計、 カード類、硬貨、衣類 スーパーのレジ袋の持ち手など） 「新型コロナ」対策 触ってはいけない（屋内・家庭内）
  59. 59. ▪ エスカレーターや階段の手すり 取っ手、ドアノブ、エレベーターのボタン つり革、ショッピングカート、量り売りのトング、 スーパーの「指ぬらし」「紙めくり」 図書館の本、机、ATMタッチパネル パソコンのキーボード、マウス、 コピー機、共有のＡＶ機器（カメラ、 編集装置、照明装置）、共有の文房具 「新型コロナ」対策 触ってはいけない（屋外）
  60. 60. 中国では SARS （重症急性呼吸器症候群） の時は、 エレベーターのボタンで 感染した。
  61. 61. ▪ 計24人が感染 （医師2人、看護師7人、 入院患者3人を含む） ▪ 「せき」や「会話」などの「飛沫感染」の 対策は取られていたが、医師や看護師が 使用する電子カルテのタブレットにウィルスが 付着し、接触感染した。 「院内感染」はタブレットから 大分市・大分医療センター
  62. 62. ▪ 日本感染症学会と日本環境症学会は、 2月21日に公開した「注意すべき事項」 に、「不特定多数の触れるものに 接触した後の手指衛生が重要になります」 と呼び掛けた。 ▪ 図書館や書店で多くの人が触る本についても、 触った後に鼻や口を触らないようにする。 こまめな手洗いなど、手指の衛生を保つ必要。 「新型コロナ」対策 図書館や書店の「本」に注意！
  63. 63. ▪ 千代田区立図書館は、2月27日～、 館内の本の閲覧を禁止した。 「新型コロナ」対策 図書館や書店の「本」に注意！
  64. 64. ▪ 埼玉県久喜市は、3月3日～31日、 市内にある4つの市立図書館で 児童・生徒の使用を禁止した。 ▪ 埼玉県入間市でも、 小中高校生の図書館利用を 3月4日から禁止した。 「新型コロナ」対策 図書館や書店の「本」に注意！
  65. 65. ▪ 厚生労働省は、飛沫感染予防には、 「対面する相手と2m離れて」 とするが、現実は飛沫感染だけでなく 接触感染も連鎖的に引き起こし得る。 ▪ 前に座っている人が帰った後、 テーブルや本が丁寧に アルコール除菌しているか確認が、重要。 「新型コロナ」対策 図書館や書店の「本」に注意！
  66. 66. ▪ 図書館は、店内の換気がしっかりしているか どうかも大きなポイントとなる。 図書館で読書や勉強する人が増えれば 滞在は長時間にならざるを得ず、 クラスター（小規模な集団）感染の 要件に近くなる。 屋内の閉鎖的な空間としては、 カフェ、パチンコ店、サウナなども挙げられた。 「新型コロナ」対策 図書館や書店の「本」に注意！
  67. 67. 図書館や本屋では 会話をする人が少なく、 飛沫が飛びにくい。 飛沫が飛ぶリスクは少ないが、 密閉空間の 換気があまりない場所でもあり、 ほかの人が使ったものは 極力触らない方がいい。
  68. 68. 図書館は閉じた空間だが 話す人はほとんどいないため 感染が拡大するリスクは そほど高くないと見られる。 千葉市は3月中旬から 高齢者や基礎疾患のある人に配慮ができる 換気や消毒などの感染予防が実施できる などの条件付きで、 図書館を順次再開し始めた。
  69. 69. 千葉市は、 「患者の発生状況によっては、 再度休館することも ありうる」 としている。 誰が触れたか分からない ものに触った時は、 念入りに手を洗うことが 大事である。
  70. 70. ▪ トイレに設置されている、 「温風乾燥機」（エアタオル）は、 手洗いが不十分な場合、 ウィルスを感染させ、 空中感染やエアロゾル感染（空気中に 浮遊する粒子に混ざってウィルスを吸引） を引き起こす可能性がある。 ゴミは出るが、ペーパータオルの方が安全。 「新型コロナ」対策 温風乾燥機（エアタオル）に注意！
  71. 71. 除菌には、 アルコール消毒（70度以上）が 奨励されており 電子書籍を スマホで読む場合には 除菌の ウェットティッシュが使える。
  72. 72. 電子書籍が苦手で、 紙の本を読みたい場合は どうすれば良いのか？ ビニール手袋を着用し、 読書後は、ハンドソープの 手洗いを欠かせない。
  73. 73. アルコールスプレー 「ドーバー パストレーゼ77」も 話題となった。 アルコール度数が77%と高く、 食品にも直接噴霧して殺菌できる。 新型ウィルスが死滅するか 分からなかったが、 本好きには精神的に頼りになる。
  74. 74. ▪ スーパーマーケットは、 米、カップ麺、トイレットペーパー の品不足を緩和するために 呼び込み効果をなくす。 ▪ 人がチラシを触ることによる ウィルス感染を防ぐ。 「アナログ」から「デジタル」へ 「新聞」の折り込みチラシ自粛
  75. 75. ▪ 米国立衛生研究所（NIH）のチームが 「新型コロナウィルスは、エアロゼル と呼ばれる微粒子の状態で、 最大3時間後でも空気中で検出され、 感染能力を保持すると発表。 プラスチック上で72時間残存。 ステンレスでも48時間、銅の上では4時間、 段ボールの上では24時間残存する。 「アナログ」から「デジタル」へ 「紙の本・新聞」は感染リスク大
  76. 76. ▪ ドイツの研究では、 「コロナウィルスが付着した物体の表面には 室温で最長9日間、感染力が維持される」 「アルミニウム、プラスチック、ガラスだけでなく 木材や紙に付着しても、 平均で4～5日生存できることも 判明している」 「新型コロナ」対策 「紙の本・新聞」は感染リスク大
  77. 77. ▪ 米疾病対策センター（CDC）の ロバート・レッドフィールド局長は 「新型コロナウィルスは、 紙やプラスチックの 表面では 2時間以上生存する」 と指摘した。 「アナログ」から「デジタル」へ 「紙の本・新聞」は感染リスク大
  78. 78. ▪ 米下院で対策を説明する中で、 ウイルスの生息環境や生存力を 研究しており 「銅や鉄などの表面では2時間程度。 紙やプラスチックなどの 表面ではさらに長時間生きる」 と話した。 「アナログ」から「デジタル」へ 「紙の本・新聞」は感染リスク大
  79. 79. ▪ クルーズ船 「ダイヤモンド・プリンセス号」の 集団感染の原因が、 「飛沫感染」以上に 汚染された物への接触 にあった可能性を指摘した。 「アナログ」から「デジタル」へ 「紙の本・新聞」は感染リスク大
  80. 80. ▪ 医療関係者 「感染が拡大したスポーツジムは 器具に皆が触る危険な場所です。 同じように本や雑誌も危険です。 本屋で個別包装されいないと、 立ち読みされ、誰が触ったかが 分からないからです。 電子版で読むことが安心です」 「アナログ」から「デジタル」へ 「紙の本・新聞」は感染リスク大
  81. 81. ▪ スマホに触る前に、 「つり革」や「手すり」といった、 不特定多数の人が触った 「感染候補」に触れている。 ▪ エレベーターのボタン、 コピー機のフタやボタンなどに触れた後、 スマホにも触っているはず 「新型コロナ」対策 では、スマホは安全か？
  82. 82. 新型コロナウィルス流行中に 新しい流行語も登場した。 「Social distancing（社会的距離）」 である。 飛沫感染や接触感染を予防するために 他人と一定の距離を置く戦略を指す。 日本で広がっている、イベント中止や 学校封鎖、時差出勤やテレワークの 制度もそれに当たる。
  83. 83. 「人が最大のリスク」 ということが分かって来た。 中国・天津市の百貨店で、 1月下旬、家電の店員の感染が判明。 買い物客やその家族ら 40人以上が感染。
  84. 84. 「人が最大のリスク」 ということが分かって来た。 オーストリア西部イシュグルの スキーリゾートのバー。 3月7日以降、 従業員が相次いで感染
  85. 85. 米国の保健当局は、 「Social distancing（社会的距離）」 として、 対面でも、6フィート（約1.8m）の 間隔を取るよう求めている。 授業が始まっても、 座る工夫が必要になる。
  86. 86. 何が変わるだろう？ 「人が最大のリスク」 という状況が当たり前になった。 大学で言えば、 プリント配布、現金のやり取りなどの 身体的接触に対する忌避的感情も、 そう簡単に消えることはない。
  87. 87. 現金のやり取りを避けるため、 D棟学食近くの自販機コーナーにて、 ファミマの自販機が設置。 おにぎりなどの販売がある。 賞味期限が切れた食品は、 売り切れになり 間違って購入できないようになっている。 おにぎり100円キャンペーン などもある。
  88. 88. 大学には、パソコンやマウス、 カメラや編集・照明機器、 遊具やダンス・音楽スタジオなど 学生が共有する実習系の 授業もある。 密閉性の高いスタジオは使えるのか？ このような授業はどうするのか？ 毎回、アルコール消毒？換気は？
  89. 89. 東京都教育委員会は、3月26日、 都立学校約250校の再開にあたっての 指針をまとめた。 （１）「音楽」は、歌を歌わず、 管楽器も使わない （２）「体育」は、接触を避けるため、 球技など競技スポーツはせず、 体力トレーニング中心にする （３）「家庭科」では、調理実習を行わない。
  90. 90. 感染しやすい「3悪」条件は、 （１）換気の悪い密閉空間 （２）多くの学生が密集する （３）近距離での会話を行う であるため、大学内では、 映像ホール、メモリアルホール、 スタジオ、コンピュータールーム などは、リスクが高い。
  91. 91. 感染しやすい「3悪」条件は、 （１）換気の悪い密閉空間 （２）多くの学生が密集する （３）近距離での会話を行う 対策は、 （１）可能なら2方向の窓を同時に開ける （２）（３）距離を1～2メートル程度開ける
  92. 92. 部屋を換気する頻度について 医師らで作る一般社団法人 「日本プライマリ・ケア連合学会」は、 診療所・病院向けの手引きで 「1～2時間に1度、5～10分」 という目安を示している。
  93. 93. 新型コロナウィルスに 罹らないためには「換気」が重要。 1時間に0.5回以下の換気では 感染リスクがかなり高まる。 1時間に4回換気すれば、 全く換気しない場合と比べて 病気に罹る確率が1/5に減る。 当面は、1時間に1回、1～2分、 空気を入れ替える。
  94. 94. 課外活動は大丈夫という意見があるが、 北海道の流行の一つとされる 「さっぽろ雪まつり」は、 主に屋外での開催だったが、 飲食・休憩スペースなど会場周辺に 「換気の悪い密閉空間」 「人が密集している」 「近距離の会話や発声が行われる」 の3条件の重なる場ができ、 集団感染が起きた。
  95. 95. 「さっぽろ雪まつり」では、 イベントに遊びに来た若者が 北見に帰って 同居している祖父母に移して 感染が広がった。
  96. 96. 世界中の医療従事者は 不眠不休になっていた。
  97. 97. 「パンデミック」になった以上、 「人工呼吸器」や「ICUベッド」が 足らなくなる。 誰を優先するのか？
  98. 98. イタリアでは、 「人工呼吸器」が不足して 「トリアージ」を行った。 年寄りの人工呼吸器を外して 若者に付けた。 高齢者よりも若者の命を優先。
  99. 99. 現在、「人工呼吸器」を付けているのが 「志村けん」。 喫煙習慣が重症化させている。 米国や中国の研究によれば、 喫煙習慣が重症化を1.7～3倍に。
  100. 100. 2020年4月1日に 改正健康増進法が全面施行、 「受動喫煙」リスクもあるため、 大学では全面禁煙が多いが、 江戸大は喫煙所が未だある。 コロナショックで変わるか？
  101. 101. 全キャンパス 24% 一部キャン パス 5% 未実施 71% 大学の全面禁煙化の状況 法改正、2019夏に義務化
  102. 102. 「改正健康増進法」により、受動喫煙NO 大学の全面禁煙化 ▪ 九州大学は、 2019年8月末までに キャンパス内にある 計50か所の喫煙所を撤去し、 2019年9月からは全面禁煙 ▪ 「分煙」から「全面禁煙」へ。
  103. 103. ▪ 楽天イーグルスは、3月3日から 楽天の無料配信アプリ「Viber（バイバー）」を 使って、チーム関係者のグループを作り、 「誰と、どこに行くか」を遂一報告。 家族とのスーパーの買い出し、散髪、 自家用車のメンテナンスなど 詳細を書き込む。 「部活」「サークル」は徹底できるか？ 個人の生活を徹底管理
  104. 104. ▪ 東京大学野球部は、3月27日から 活動を停止することを発表。 今春のリーグ戦に 間に合うか どうかは不透明。 「部活」「サークル」は徹底できるか？ 練習を中止
  105. 105. 医療崩壊が始まった中で 試合会場に救急隊員を 配備しなければならない 「無観客試合」には 批判もあった。
  106. 106. 日本では、欧米や東南アジアを 旅行して帰国した人から 「陽性」反応が出て、 感染が広まった。 なぜ、帰国者を隔離する強硬策が 取れなかったのであろうか？ 時節を見ない自由過ぎる 海外渡航者への批判も高まった
  107. 107. ▪ 2月21日～3月1日、無断でエジプト旅行した （ナイル川でクルーズ船利用） 女性教授がコロナウィルス感染、 予定していた3月18日の卒業式 （370人出席予定）がキャンセル。 「学生は晴れ着を準備して式を心待ちに」 ▪ 教授会など大学に4日間出勤、大学は閉鎖 教授が「陽性」で学生に影響 群山女子大学では女性教授が感染
  108. 108. ▪ 2月27日～3月4日、フランス旅行した 20代の男子大学生がコロナウィルス感染、 予定していた3月16日からの 学校再開が春休みまで延期。 ▪ 山口祥義・県知事は 「月曜日から楽しみにしていた子供たちの 気持ちを考えると切なくなる」 佐賀大学では男子大学生が感染 学生が「陽性」で小中高生に影響
  109. 109. ▪ 国際交流研修プログラムに参加中の 学生14人と引率教員1人がブダペスト市内の 病院に隔離。 ▪ 検査の結果、全員「陰性」が判明。 ▪ 滞在先のホテルに戻った。 ▪ 大使館によると、せきや発熱のあった 学生がいたため、大事を取った。 城西国際大学ハンガリー研修旅行 研修旅行で隔離されたが、「陰性」
  110. 110. 千葉県でも、 アイルランドから帰国した 男子大学生（市川市） 英国から帰国した 男子大学生（船橋市） などが感染した。
  111. 111. 最大限に気を付けていても 感染が疑われるような状況に なった場合、どうなるのか？ 柏市の保健所で3月17日から PCR検査が始まった。 柏市の保健所では、 最大20件の検査に 対応できる。
  112. 112. ▪ 市販マスクの入手が絶望的な状況が続く中、 文部科学省は、学校再開の指針に 「マスク着用」を挙げ、 手作りマスクの作成と使用を推奨 ▪ 材料の「ダブルガード」や「マスクゴム」が 品切れ。 文科省「マスクを自分で作れ」が破綻 「手作りマスク」材料も品切れ
  113. 113. ▪ 手芸材料の専門店「ユザワヤ」は、 ダブルガーゼの代わりにプリントもの、 マスクゴムの代用品として 伸びる毛糸を推奨 ▪ 文科省は「手作りマスクの作り方」をサイトに 上げたが、「その前に材料を」という声。 文科省「マスクを自分で作れ」が破綻 「手作りマスク」材料も品切れ
  114. 114. 学校の臨時休校を受けて 紙の出版産物や電子書籍の売れ行きに 変化が生じている。 書店では、小学校向けの 学習ドリルなど参考書が 大きく伸びている他、 電子書籍では、絵本やマンガなどを 中心に利用が増えている。
  115. 115. 学習系の本は紙のニーズが高く、 児童書や絵本は電子書籍で 幅広く読まれている。 電子書籍では、 学習に加え、マンガなどの 需要も高まっている。 マンガなど無料で読めるコンテンツへの アクセスが特に増えている。
  116. 116. 人気漫画「ワンピース」の 1巻から60巻まで全巻が 4月5日まで 集英社のアプリ 「少年ジャンプ＋（プラス）」で 無料開放され、 子供たちに注目された。
  117. 117. ▪ 小学館や集英社は、 政府が全国の小中学校に臨時休校を 要請したことを受け、 少年誌などの電子書籍を 無料で公開する動きが広がった。 臨時休校となった児童や学生に対して マンガのコンテンツを提供して 期間中の生活を支援した。 「アナログ」から「デジタル」へ 「電子コミック」を無償提供
  118. 118. ▪ 小学館は、 漫画アプリ「サンデーうぇぶり」で 無料配信した。 「週刊少年サンデー」については 2月19日までに発売された 2020年1～12号を3月31日まで 無料配信した。 「名探偵コナン」を無料で読める。 「アナログ」から「デジタル」へ 「電子コミック」を無償提供
  119. 119. ▪ 小学館は、 「ハヤテのごとく！」 「史上最強の弟子ケンイチ」 「結界師」の人気漫画3作品の 単行本全148冊を 無料で3月7日までの期間限定で 配信した。 「アナログ」から「デジタル」へ 「電子コミック」を無償提供
  120. 120. ▪ 集英社は、 「週刊少年ジャンプ」の 1～13号の電子書籍を 漫画アプリ「少年ジャンププラス（＋）」 と総合電子書店「ゼブラック」 を通じて無料配信した。 期間は、3月2日から3月31日まで。 「アナログ」から「デジタル」へ 「電子コミック」を無償提供
  121. 121. 「スタディサプリ」や「N予備校」 などの学習サービスが 無料で使えるようになり、 オンライン教育も進んだ。 イジメも解決できるため、 偏差値50以上ある人は 動画を見ながら 自習して理解できると言う。
  122. 122. 新型コロナウィルスの影響で 多くの学校で長期休校が続く。 子供たちは 家でどう過ごせば良いのか 親はどう関われば良いのか。 YouTubeの無料授業動画が 人気となった。
  123. 123. 小学校の中にも オンライン教育を行う学校も出現。 熊本市立小学校では テレビ会議アプリ「Zoom」を活用した 「朝の会」を実施。 画面には、担任教諭と同級生全員の 顔が映し出され、 経過観察などをした。
  124. 124. ▪ 端末さえあれば、誰でも使うことが出来る ▪ 事前に用意しておくのは、ノートパソコンと マイク付きイヤホンだけで、 特別なデバイスは、 不要。 場所やデバイスを問わず会議ができる テレビ会議アプリ「Zoom」
  125. 125. ▪ どんな端末からでもWeb上でテレビ会議が 行えるサービスで、グループミーティングは 100人まで参加可能。 場所やデバイスを問わず会議ができる テレビ会議アプリ「Zoom」
  126. 126. ▪ 会議を開く人は登録が必要だが、 参加者は構わないことがセミナーでの利用に 向いている。無料も便利。 場所やデバイスを問わず会議ができる テレビ会議アプリ「Zoom」
  127. 127. 教師は 「グーグルフォーム」を使って、 全児童から起床や就寝時間、 毎日していることのアンケートを取った。 結果を基に、養護教諭に 生活アドバイスをしてもらい、 ストレッチ運動も一緒に行う。
  128. 128. 国語の授業では、物語文を デジタル教科書で聞いて 感想を出し合ったり、 動画編集アプリ「クリップス」で 学習動画を撮って 送り合ったりした。
  129. 129. ▪ 3月2日から19日まで臨時休校とし、 オンラインの家庭学習に切り替えた。 ▪ 朝と夕方のホームルームは 米社のビデオ会議ソフト 「Zoom」を活用する。 授業は視聴アプリ「iTunesU」に、教師が 解説する映像や課題のPDFデータを配信。 「学校の役割が変わる」 静岡聖光学院中学・高校
  130. 130. ▪ 毎日主要5教科のうち4教科と、 それ以外の1教科を配信し、 生徒は定められた時間に 映像を見て、 課題に取り組む。 ▪ 授業で使っているタブレット端末を 自宅で活用することにした。 「学校の役割が変わる」 静岡聖光学院中学・高校
  131. 131. ▪ これを機に学校の役割は、 リアルな場でしかできない ことに集約されて来る。 ▪ ディスカッションなどは 学校で、 問題集に取り組むのは自宅でと、 教育のあり方が変わる可能性がある。 「学校の役割が変わる」 静岡聖光学院中学・高校
  132. 132. ▪ ヤフーは、2020年3月2日、 休校で家などで過ごす小学生向けに 支援サイト「ヤフーきっず おうち学校」を 開設した。すべて無料で利用できる。 ▪ 小学1年から6年までの学年別に 教科ごとの動画やゲームなどの 教育コンテンツもある。 「アナログ」から「デジタル」へ 「動画授業」を無償提供
  133. 133. ▪ 3月2日から 学習指導要領に対応した 動画やドリルといった 学校向け オンライン教材を 3月末まで無料公開した。 「教育産業も動きいた」 学研ホールディングス
  134. 134. ▪ 3月3日から 「スタディサプリ」も、 自治体や 学校向けに 4月末まで 無償提供した。 「教育産業も動きいた」 リクルート・マーケティング・パートナーズ
  135. 135. ▪ オンラインは対面授業という 長年の慣習を否定する面がある。 ▪ 危機により見えない壁が崩れ、 便利さを誰もが知れば、 中期的に社会に定着する公算が 大きくなる。 「教育産業も動きいた」 学研ホールディングス
  136. 136. ▪ 「LINEみらい財団」は、 日本数学検定協会、学研、 市進、教育情報サービスと 連携し、休校となった 中高生向けに5教科の学習動画を LINE公式アカウント上で公開。 利用料金は無料。 公式アカウント「LINEみらい財団」 ＬＩＮＥが無料の授業動画
  137. 137. ▪ 全国の休校された生徒の皆さまへ ▪ 3/1より、N高のオンライン授業を無料開放 ～学習アプリ「N予備校」を無償提供～ N高等学校 （通信制高校 広域・単位制） Ｎ高オンライン授業 コロナ感染拡大、学校休校で無償提供
  138. 138. ▪ 2020年4月、 池袋、横浜、札幌、名古屋など 6か所を開校。 ▪ 従来の13か所 （仙台、代々木など） から19か所へ拡大。 キャンパス 19か所に 「Ｎ高」 ネット教育強化
  139. 139. ▪ ネットの通信制高校 （毎日、動画を3時間見る） ▪ 生徒数が11,135名 「紀平梨花」選手で注目集める「Ｎ高」 「Ｎ高」 ネット教育強化
  140. 140. ▪ 生徒が入力した質問が画面に流れ、 講師が随時答える。 ▪ 生徒の何％が理解しているか、 選択肢の出題で瞬時に掴む。 生徒がスマートフォンで答案を写真に撮って 送れば、講師の添削も受けられる。 Ｎ高オンライン授業 たとえば、「英文読解」の授業では・・・
  141. 141. ▪ 各地の約300人が受けていた。 ▪ 上手に使えば、 成都全体の様子が分かり、 一体感の強い授業ができる気がした。 休校で学ぶ機会を失い、 ストレスをためる子供も教える。 Ｎ高オンライン授業 たとえば、「英文読解」の授業では・・・
  142. 142. ▪ 3～4週間分の授業がなくなり、 学習の遅れも懸念される中、 文科省は 自宅学習に使える オンライン教材を 紹介する特設サイトを 開設した。 「デジタル個別教育」 遅れた日本でも、コロナがきっかけに
  143. 143. ▪ 通信教育を手掛ける「Z会」は、 ネットで一部教材を無料公開 ▪ 「学研」は、LINEの公式アカウント上で 英語学習教材を提供 ▪ 「リクルート」は、高校約100校、小中高は 約20自治体を上限に授業動画を無料配信 「デジタル個別教育」 遅れた日本でも、コロナがきっかけに
  144. 144. ▪ 米タフツ大学の研究者の実験によると、 ボストンではタブレットを通じて 生徒の能力に応じた 個別教育を実施し 数学や英語の 偏差値が 3～4ほど上がった。 「デジタル個別教育」の効果 海外の大学が測定
  145. 145. ▪ データを自動で収集し、分析に基づいた 教育を自動で実行できるようにする。 ▪ 勘に頼って後悔することを繰り返し 人間の限界を乗り越え、 玉石混交の教育政策の中から宝を 機械的に拾い出すための早道になる。 「デジタル個別教育」 遅れた日本でも、コロナがきっかけに
  146. 146. ▪ 先進国だけでなく、 インドでも同様の報告がされている。 米カルフォルニア大学 の研究者の分析では 中学校の補習に コンピューターを用いた 個別教育を用いた所が成績が向上した。 「デジタル個別教育」の効果 海外の大学が測定
  147. 147. ▪ 米国の各医科大学では、 「ほとんど講義に出席しなかった」という学生数が 2015年比で5％増加した。 ▪ 講義に出席しない代わりに、 自宅で講義動画を視聴する。 ある大学では、出席率が非常に低く、 ノーベル賞受賞者の講義ですら、ほぼ空席状態。 動画で授業を受講する 米国の大学では
  148. 148. ▪ 文部科学省の調査（2016年度）では、 塾や家庭教師など 学校外でかかる「補助学習費」は、 世帯収入により大差。 ▪ 年収400万円未満世帯 :69,000円 ▪ 年収1,200万円以上世帯 ：354,000円 世帯収入による 「補助学習費」が大差
  149. 149. ▪ 2019年9月、タブレット端末を使った ＡＩ教材を開発する「アアマプラス」と 業務提携 ▪ 生徒が、「三角関数」などの問題で つまずくと、過去の学習項目のどこが 理解できていないかをＡＩが特定。 駿台予備校 「ＡＩ先生」
  150. 150. ▪ カリスマ講師の指導法をＡＩに盛り込み 2021年度からは、ＡＩ教材をメインとする 高校生向けの新講座を開始。 駿台予備校 「ＡＩ先生」
  151. 151. ▪ 2019年12月～、「河合塾One」開始 ▪ 産業技術総合研究所が開発した ＡＩに、名物講師の指導ノウハウを盛り込む。 ＡＩがリアルタイムで理解度を解析、 個々に最適化した教材を提供する。 英語、数学＋物理、化学、古文も 河合塾 「ＡＩ先生」
  152. 152. ▪ 塾に通う小学4年生から高校1年生に ＡＩが搭載した家庭学習用タブレット端末を 貸与。 進学会ホールディングス 「ＡＩ先生」
  153. 153. ▪ 過去の入試問題に 単元や分野のタグを付け、 ＡＩが学習履歴を基に 最適な問題を提示。 ナガセ 「ＡＩ先生」
  154. 154. ▪ 講師をＡＩが支援し、 生徒の進度に合わせ 個別最適化した 学習サービスの 構築を検討。 東京個別指導学院 「ＡＩ先生」
  155. 155. ▪ ライブ授業を無料配信する 中高生向けアプリ。 2017年にZ会が運営会社を買収 Z会グループ「アオイゼミ」 「授業動画」
  156. 156. ▪ ＡＩが生徒の解答傾向などを 分析し、理解度を高める問題も提案する 個別指導塾を展開。 ▪ 2017年から「G-PAPILS」を展開 生徒の解答傾向をＡＩが分析して 講師の負担を軽減し、 1人で最大15人の生徒を担当できる。 学研ホールディングス 「ＡＩ先生」
  157. 157. ▪ 難関大学志望者向けサービス ▪ 有名予備校出身の講師陣が売り。 学研「プライムゼミ」 「授業動画」
  158. 158. ▪ 2019年9月スタート ▪ 現役の塾講師や 人気ユーチューバーが 先生役を務める。 ▪ 多くの授業動画が10分～数十分に対し 1分半に短く編集。 エデュラボ「スタディチャンネル」 「授業動画」
  159. 159. ▪ 字幕による視覚効果や テンポにも気を配ることで、 小中学生が ユーチューブの動画を 見るような エンターテインメント感覚で 学習に取り組めるようにした。 エデュラボ「スタディチャンネル」 「授業動画」
  160. 160. ▪ 月額1,000円で 生放送の授業視聴や問題演習が できる。 ▪ 通信制の「Ｎ高校」の 生徒向けシステムを 一般に開放。 Ｎ予備校 「授業動画」で「受験勉強」
  161. 161. ▪ 2016年にオンライン講座で 「プログラミング」を立ち上げた時は、 高校生をターゲットに していた。 ▪ 現在は、利用者の半分が 社会人になった。 Ｎ予備校 「プログラミング」授業動画
  162. 162. ▪ 学費は月額1,000円だったが、2020年3月から 全ての教材とオンライン動画を無償で提供。 新型コロナの感染拡大で、 多くの小中高が 休校になった取り組み。 ▪ 生放送の授業が週に2回あり、 他にも様々な動画を好きな時に見られる。 Ｎ予備校 「プログラミング」授業動画
  163. 163. ▪ スマートフォンを利用した 家庭教師サービス。 ▪ 分からない問題をスマホで撮影、 送信すると、学生講師が個別指導。 月額3,000円で 24時間対応が可能。 manabo 「授業動画」で「受験勉強」
  164. 164. ▪ 勉強時間を記録し、 グラフを用いて可視化する 学習管理アプリ。 ▪ 2019年9月から 電子受験参考書の 定額制サービスを開始。 スタディプラス 「授業動画」で「受験勉強」
  165. 165. ▪ 84万人（2018年度）の会員を獲得 ▪ 小学4年生から高校生までが対象で 月1,000円ほどの料金で 公使の授業映像数万本が 見放題。 リクルート「スタディサプリ」 「授業動画」
  166. 166. ▪ 「リクルートマーケティング」が運営 ▪ 月額980円で、 5教科18科目の授業動画 計4万本（1本15分程度）が 見放題になる。 ▪ 動画を繰り返し見ることが出来る。 教育アプリ「スタディサプリ」 「授業動画」で「受験勉強」
  167. 167. ▪ 大学の受験生の他、 小中学生や社会人向けの 授業動画もあり、 全体の有料会員は 約84万人。 教育アプリ「スタディサプリ」 「授業動画」で「受験勉強」
  168. 168. ▪ 講師と各地の生徒をネットでつなぎ、 カメラで双方の顔と手元を パソコン画面に映し出すことで 「対面指導に近い状態」。 ▪ 利用者の7～8割は、 地方在住の生徒が占める。 オンライン家庭教師「バンザン」 「授業動画」で「受験勉強」
  169. 169. ▪ リズミカルな音楽と共に 数学の計算がどんどんと解かれ、 置かれた時計が 早送りで進むさまは 中毒性がある。 「＃勉強風景」 勉強用アカウント
  170. 170. ▪ ノートをめくるタイミングで BGMを切り替えるなど 動画編集スキルが高い ものが多く、 映像作品のような クオリティーの ものもある。 「＃勉強風景」 勉強用アカウント
  171. 171. 感情論に ウィルスは何ら忖度しない。 ポイントは、 予防ワクチンと 治療薬が いつ出来るか。
  172. 172. 現時点では、 ウィルスの実態が全く分からない。 それを防ぐ方法も、医薬品もない。 ウィルスのパンデミック （世界的な感染拡大）ではなく、 「恐怖のパンデミック」が 先に発生している。
  173. 173. 実体が分かれば 恐怖は広がらない。 米国では、今シーズンで 2,500万人も感染し 2万人近く死んでいる。 ただ誰も恐怖心を持たない。 予防接種も治療薬もあるから。
  174. 174. 予防ワクチンと治療薬が出来て ようやく出来る話であり 五輪も「1年後」とか「2年後」とか言っても、 その時にワクチンと薬がなければ、 とても開催できないし、 選手は怖くてやって来れない。 ましてや相部屋が基本の選手村になど 入れるはずもない。
  175. 175. 予防ワクチンと治療薬が ないにも関わらず、 インフルエンザのように、 「暖かい4月になれば収束」 「湿度が高い梅雨になれば収束」 という文系のSF的な妄想が闊歩したが、 高温多湿のシンガポールで 感染が続いたことで、デマになった。
  176. 176. ▪ 人工知能を活用し、個別指導を強化する 動きは、世界で広がっている。 ▪ 2008年設立の米「ニュートン」は、 サイト一人ひとりに最適化した問題を 提案する人工知能を開発。 紙の問題集を変えた。 米国はるか先を行く 変化迫られる出版社
  177. 177. ▪ 日本の「学研」や「Ｚ会」は、 ニュートンの人工知能を使って、 教材を作成している。 米国はるか先を行く 変化迫られる出版社
  178. 178. ▪ 人口増加が続くアジアは、 ＡＩ教材開発の中心地。 ▪ 中国の英語学習サービス「流利説」は、 人工知能が利用者の発音などを評価、 学習教材も提案する。 運営会社は2018年にNY証券取引所に上場 米国はるか先を行く 変化迫られる出版社
  179. 179. ▪ インドでは、動画を活用した オンライン教育アプリ 「バイジューズ」が人気。 ▪ 人工知能を活用して 最適な教材を提案する 「きめけ細やかさ」も」強み。 米国はるか先を行く 変化迫られる出版社
  180. 180. ▪ なぜ、日本は遅れたのか？ ▪ １．ＡＩを活用した教育サービスを高度化 するには、膨大な学習データの収集と 分析が不可欠。 ▪ ２．日本の参考書を作っている出版社には デジタル人材が不足。 米国はるか先を行く 変化迫られる出版社
  181. 181. ▪ 横浜市では、2019年9月から 市立市場中学のサッカー部を 桐蔭横浜大で体育科の教員を目指す学生 がタブレット端末を通じて遠隔指導。 ▪ 練習の様子を動画で撮影 ▪ 適格な指導で効率的、脱パワハラ化。 部活、サークルの新形態 「動画」で学んで「サッカー選手」
  182. 182. ▪ 「高校選手権」ベスト４のうち、 「帝京長岡」（新潟）と「矢板中央」（栃木）が使用 ▪ 特徴は、選手参加型のツール。 ▪ 分析といえば、チームスタッフが行い、 選手に伝えられるものだったが、 スマホで映像シーンにコメントを残したり、 コーナーキックのように言葉でアクセスも可能 「SPLYZA」 サッカー選手参加の分析アプリ
  183. 183. ▪ BCリーグ（独立リーグ）の 「神奈川フュ―チャードリームス」の指名を 受けた杉浦健二郎選手。 ▪ 150キロの速球を投げる本格派。 ▪ 高校時代はバドミントン部だったが、 動画を見て野球の技術を学んだ。 YouTubeで本格的なテクニックを学ぶ 「動画」で学んで「野球選手」
  184. 184. ▪ ケニアの「ジュリアス イェゴ」選手は ユーチューブでやり投げを勉強して 世界陸上で金メダルを取った。 YouTubeで本格的なテクニックを学ぶ 「動画」で学んで「金メダル」
  185. 185. ▪ 長い間修業をしなくても、 動画を見て短時間で 魚のさばき方、握り方など 一流の技を覚えて すし店をオープンする高校生 （ゼロ高専学院） YouTubeで本格的なテクニックを学ぶ 「動画」で学んで「すし職人」
  186. 186. ▪ 国民は、WHO、専門家、日本政府、マスコミ、 「誰も信頼できない」状況に陥った ▪ 専門外ではあったが、3月19日、山中博士が登場 「信頼できるメディア」として救世主の位置付け ▪ 「iPS細胞も大切だが、目の前にある大きな脅威に、 医学研究者として貢献したい。 今すぐできる正しい情報発信をしたい」 ノーベル賞「山中伸弥」博士が登場 「信頼できるメディア」を期待
  187. 187. ▪ 山中博士は、ホームページを開設した理由について 「僕は感染症の専門家ではないが、 論文を読んで解釈し、全体像を見る ことはできると思っている。 それぞれの人が自分で判断して ちょっとずつ我慢するため、 できる範囲で正確にコロナウイルスの情報を 理解してもらいたい」 と話した。 ノーベル賞「山中伸弥」博士が登場 「信頼できるメディア」を期待
  188. 188. なぜ「オンライン教育」にしないのか？ オンライン教育は、 教員の働き方の意識が 「時間」から「成果」へ 変わって行く契機になる。 今回のコロナショックをバネにして、 教員が劇的に変われるだろうか？
  189. 189. 日本でオンライン教育が進まない 理由として、導入されると、 授業内容が可視化され 賞味期限切れのつまらない授業を やっている教員が あぶり出されるために そのような先生を中心に 嫌がる動きが出ることが挙げられた。
  190. 190. ▪ オジさんは時代の変化に 付いて行けない。 昔からあるものは ずっと変わらないと信じていて、 何かあると大慌てするか、 盛んに変わることの問題を アラ探しする （「オンライン教育は問題がある」発言）。 新メディア・エンタメを認めたくない意識 岩盤規制で守られた特権意識
  191. 191. ▪ 日本の役所、企業、学校の、 特に50歳以上の幹部には、 「インターネットはマイナーなもの」 という意識がまだまだある。 ▪ 世界では、映画やテレビ、マンガをスマホで 見ている方が多い。日本の若者も。 しかし、上の世代はそれが理解できない 新メディア・エンタメを認めたくない意識 岩盤規制で守られた特権意識
  192. 192. 長嶋茂雄氏は巨人の監督時代、 「優勝したけど、お客さんの入らない 監督と、成績が悪くても お客さんを呼べる監督。 果たしてプロの監督として、 どちらがプロの監督として 価値があるんだろう」
  193. 193. 「プロの世界だから、 営業的にお客さんを呼べることが 一番大事なんだよね。 ファンあっての プロ野球だよ」
  194. 194. 今後も起こり得る予測不能な危機に際し、 ICTは新たな共同性の創造に向けて 整備されるべきである。 コミュニケーション形態の変容は これまでも世界を変えて来た。 文字、活版技術、電話から インターネットに至る技術は、 人と人との共同体（コミュニティ）を 変えて来た。
  195. 195. 一斉休校で 中国、フランスなど諸外国では、 オンライン授業への移行が 推奨される中、 日本は大きく後れを取っている。 コロナ危機に際して、 民間企業のオンライン教材や授業は 盛況だが、国民の既存教員への不信、 教育格差を拡大しかねない。
  196. 196. 4月から、「新学期」。 小学1年生の時の ランドセルの色は 何色でしたか？ ところで、問題です。
  197. 197. 現代の「ランドセル」 ▪ 「ランドセルは男子なら黒、 女子なら赤」だった。 ▪ 現在の人気は、 「男子は白、茶 女子はラベンダー」 軽量化を求める声も 時代は、軽量化、多色化へ
  198. 198. ▪ 2019年「読売KODOMO新聞」が 募集した作文（仙台市小学1年） ▪ タイトルは、「ランドセルのしゅぎょう」 ▪ 「おかあさんが「お米みたい」と笑います。 ほんとうに、はかったら、お米と同じでした。 おもいランドセルはからだをつよくする しゅぎょうみたいです」 子供を苦しめる「アナログ主義」 体重20kgの子供にランドセル10kg
  199. 199. ▪ 教科書の平均ページ数は 全教科で増えた。 ▪ 2003年度は、4,881ぺージだったが、 2009年度は、6,534ぺージ、 「道徳」（1,296ページ）と 「英語」（357ページ）などを加え 計9,680ページに。 子供を苦しめる「アナログ主義」 さらに1割増しランドセル10kg超
  200. 200. ▪ 教科書の平均ページ数は 現行教科書から 7,6%増えて、 11,280ページとなり、 平成以降で最多となった。 ▪ 「ゆとり教育」時代の2004年度検定では、 計6,944ページだった。 子供を苦しめる「アナログ主義」 2021年～さらに教科書が厚くなる
  201. 201. ▪ 脊椎外科学会は、 「バックパックの重さは 体重の10～20%を超えてはならない」 ▪ 小学1年生の平均体重は21kg。 2～4kgを超えない重さが望ましい。 現状では、椎間板が圧迫され、 隙間が狭くなり、腰痛・猫背になる。 子供を苦しめる「アナログ主義」 体重20kgの子供にランドセル10kg
  202. 202. ▪ 体重21kgの子供に 10kgのランドセルとは？ ▪ 日本人成人男性の 平均体重は69.7kg。 毎日35kgの荷物を背負い 通勤するようなもの。 飛行機の預入れ荷物は20kg以内であるため、 スーツケース2つ背負っているようなもの。 子供を苦しめる「アナログ主義」 体重20kgの子供にランドセル10kg
  203. 203. ▪ 当時の20歳男子の平均体重に近い。 1943年の「徴兵検査」では、 20歳の合格男子の平均身長161cm、 平均体重53kg。 背負う武器・装具の重さは、体重の50% ▪ 日本軍兵士は、「インパール作戦」の際 担いだ荷物は、40～50kg。 子供を苦しめる「アナログ主義」 現代に通じるブラック体質
  204. 204. ▪ 2019年度から「デジタル教科書」の 使用を小中高校で認められる。 ▪ 低学年のうちは、 小さい身体への負担を減らすため、 デジタル教科書への移行が急がれる。 ▪ 大人たちが協力して 子どもの健康を守らなくてはいけない。 子供を苦しめる「アナログ主義」 体重20kgの子供にランドセル10kg
  205. 205. 時代変化に付いて来ないと・・・ ▪ 米国のカイロピュラティック協会は 小中学生の荷物は 体重の10%以下を推奨 ▪ 先生は気付いていないのか ▪ 「気付かなくてごめんな、という気持ち」 ▪ 「児童の安全や健康は全てに優先するが、 デジタル教科書の使い方を教えられない」 どうしても続けたい「紙の教科書」
  206. 206. ▪ 子供たちがテクノロジーを使おうとすると、 大人が「テクノロジーを使わないで 済ます」ように言われる。 ▪ なぜか？ ▪ テクノロジーの恩恵を活かせない。 大人たちの「常識」がそれを阻む。 ケータイが記憶しているから覚えない 家族全員のケータイ番号、アドレスを言えるか？
  207. 207. 小学生の半数以上、中学生の6割が所持 新「学習指導要領」 ▪ 教科書は一歩進んだが、中途半端h ▪ 新しい教科書は、 「ＱＲコード」が付けられ、 スマホをかざすと、 動画が見られる。
  208. 208. 「プログラミング」的思考 新「学習指導要領」 ▪ 表やグラフから 「情報」を読み取って、 意見をまとめる。 ▪ 各自がデータを分析して 結果を基に討論する。 子供たちの「思考力」や「表現力」が 育む教育に転換する。
  209. 209. 小学生の半数以上、中学生の6割が所持 学校にスマホ解禁 ▪ きっかけは2018年6月「大阪北部地震」 ▪ 発生が登校時間帯に重なり、 安否確認に苦労した保護者から 学校への持ち込みを求める 意見が多数寄せられた。 ▪ スマホが緊急時に役立つ機能を搭載。
  210. 210. 小学生の半数以上、中学生の6割が所持 学校にスマホ解禁 ▪ スマホの子供への普及が加速化 ▪ 紙の教科書からデジタル教科書 へのシフト加速化 ▪ プログラミング教育での活用 ▪ SNSを介したいじめ、盗難などのトラブル 視力低下を懸念する声も。
  211. 211. ▪ 2016年から、全生徒と教員に 有害サイトに接続できないように 設定したスマホを配布。 保護者に月3,980円を 負担してもらっている。 ▪ 「食べながら」「歩きながら」も禁止。 学園長は西和彦（マイクロソフト出身） 兵庫の「須磨学園」中学
  212. 212. ▪ 2018年6月、 大阪北部地震が起きた日、 文化祭の代休日だったが、 スマホを使って 30分以内に1,600人の生徒の ほぼ全員の無事を確認できた。 登下校を含め生徒を見守ることに有効。 学園長は西和彦（マイクロソフト出身） 兵庫の「須磨学園」中学
  213. 213. ▪ 理科や数学の授業で、 スマホに動画を映して活用。 ▪ 英語では、音声認識ができるアプリを 使い、発音を記録して提出させる 宿題もある。 学園長は西和彦（マイクロソフト出身） 兵庫の「須磨学園」中学
  214. 214. ▪ スマホには、他の子からの中傷などの いじめを受ける、 不適切な写真や動画をアップする、 出会い系サイトに接続し性犯罪に 巻き込まれるなどの、 トラブルも懸念されるが、 危険性やマナーを学ばせる方が大切。 学園長は西和彦（マイクロソフト出身） 兵庫の「須磨学園」中学
  215. 215. ▪ スマホがこれだけ浸透している以上、 課題を十分に認識し、上手く活用する 方法を教える必要。 ▪ スマホの適切な使い方を教えられる 専門知識を持った教員の育成も重要。 学園長は西和彦（マイクロソフト出身） 兵庫の「須磨学園」中学
  216. 216. ▪ 「コンテンツがすべてデジタル化される」 ことは、間違いない。 ▪ コントロールできない環境で 「シェア」される（「無料配布」される） ▪ どうやって、「マネタイズ」するのか？ デジタル社会における出版業界 ノスタルジーだけでは生き残れない
  217. 217. ▪ 人工知能社会に向けた「勉強」が必要。 ▪ しかし、発想が大人と同じ 「人間の知性」は、「分別力」と「創造力」。 ▪ 「分別力」とは、知識を獲得し、 その解析、理解、判断、選択をする能力。 既知のものを対象として、 「聴く」「読む」「覚える」ことで養われる。 従来の学校の「受け身型」のイメージ。 いまだに「10年前」で情報が停止している人 なぜ変わらないのか？
  218. 218. ▪ 「創造力」とは、核心を捉えて、 問題の実体を見抜き、 想像力と先見性を基に 新しいアイデアを生み出す能力。 「疑う」「考える」「調べる」という 「自主的学習」で 養われる。 いまだに「10年前」で情報が停止している人 なぜ変わらないのか？
  219. 219. ▪ 「分別力」は、社会活動に必要だが、 個性はあまり発揮されないのに対し 「創造力」は、社会における 独自の活動の原動力となる。 大量のデータを瞬時に学習する 「人工知能」は、人間をはるかに 越える「分別力」を備えるが、 「創造力」は持ち合わせていない。 いまだに「10年前」で情報が停止している人 なぜ変わらないのか？
  220. 220. ▪ 人間はこれまで以上に、 独自の「創造力」に 生き甲斐を見出さなければならない。 ▪ 新しい「学習指導要領」は、 知識偏重を拝し、 自ら考えて、「解」を求める 「アクティブ・ラーニング」に 重きを置く。 いまだに「10年前」で情報が停止している人 なぜ変わらないのか？
  221. 221. ▪ 本郷和人、 「東大教授がおしえるやばい日本史」。 20万部を突破。 ▪ 小学生向けに著名な人物を 紹介する本だが、 歴史を学ぶ必要のない大人が 「趣味道楽」で読んでいる。 出版不況でも売れている本 「人工知能社会」に役に立たないのに・・・
  222. 222. ▪ 小学4年生向けの学習本だが、 購入者の40%が、50～60代の大人。 ▪ 歴史好きには物足りないが、 歴史が苦手だった大人が 年齢と共に 関心が高まるという 需要が高まっている。 出版不況でも売れている本 「人工知能社会」に役に立たないのに・・・
  223. 223. ▪ たとえば、「漢字検定」。 紙に漢字を書こうとすると、 漢字が出てこない。 すべてスマホの変換機能に 頼りっきりのため。 ▪ 読む方はともかく、書く方の漢字を 覚えなくても、機械に任せれば良い。 誰も機械に勝てない。 なぜ、クイズ、資格が流行る？ 「人工知能社会」に役に立たないのに・・・
  224. 224. ▪ 不要になった「漢字の読み書き」の能力を 「検定」する必要はない。 しかし、英語検定を凌ぐ勢いで 受験者が増え、 ついには検定を行う協会で 利益の不適切流用だの、内紛だの という騒ぎが起こったほど 「儲け過ぎ」の事態に。 なぜか？ なぜ、クイズ、資格が流行る？ 「人工知能社会」に役に立たないのに・・・
  225. 225. ▪ 以前は、「生活実需」だった「読み書き」が 「趣味道楽」として流行したため。 ▪ 「趣味道楽」となった 「漢字検定」や「常識問題」を極めた 芸能人がテレビのクイズ番組に出て 人気を博す。 「生活必需」でなくなった年代の漫才師などが 勉強して知識を競ったりしている。 なぜ、クイズ、資格が流行る？ 「人工知能社会」に役に立たないのに・・・
  226. 226. ▪ 訳知り顔の「オヤジ」ヤ「オバサン」の 自慢を聞かせれることが多い。 おだてられて、ますます図に乗る。 ▪ 「ワイシャツそれ自体が 下着だから、 その下にシャツを着るのはルール違反」 ▪ 視聴者にとっては、「それって大切？」 なぜ、クイズ、資格が流行る？ 「人工知能社会」に役に立たないのに・・・
  227. 227. ▪ このような「勉強」は、 実用とは全く無縁の「芸」であり、 クイズ番組に踊らされた 先生や学生が必死でやっている。 どこか間違っている。 ▪ 以前は、みんな当たり前にやっていたことが 「進歩」により、やらなくても済むようになった。 なぜ、クイズ、資格が流行る？ 「人工知能社会」に役に立たないのに・・・
  228. 228. ▪ 反動で、「それをわざわざ、 もしくは趣味としてやる」動きが出て来て、 一部の人がそれに専念する。 ▪ 学生が大学でやるべきことは 「趣味道楽」でわざわざやる 「余芸」ではなく 「考える」こと。 なぜ、クイズ、資格が流行る？ 「人工知能社会」に役に立たないのに・・・
  229. 229. ▪ 英語の「スクール」の語源は、 古代ギリシャ語の「スコレー」。 余暇や、ゆとりのある状態を 表す言葉。 ▪ 学びの場には、 じっくり考えをめぐらす 落ち着いた環境が必要。 日本の大学の問題 「なぜ考えないのか？」
  230. 230. ▪ 哲学者「アリストテレス」が アテナイに開いた学園には、 屋根付きの歩廊があって、 そこを歩きながら、 弟子たちと議論。 ▪ そぞろ歩きをしながら対話する スタイルは、師のプラトンから受け継いだ。 日本の大学の問題 「なぜ考えないのか？」
  231. 231. ▪ サークルやアルバイト 資格試験に追われる 現代の学生では、 考えは浮かばない。 ▪ 教える側も、何かに振り回されることのない 自由な時間の中でなら、 優れた着想が浮かびやすい。 日本の大学の問題 「なぜ考えないのか？」

×