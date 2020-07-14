情報社会とメディア【2020前期第13回】

Successfully reported this slideshow.
情報社会とメディア 第13週 2020年度前期 植田 康孝 y-ueda@edogawa-u.ac.jp
今では当たり前だが、 アントニオ猪木と 「異種格闘技」をした。 ▪ 当時は、誰も考え付かなかった ことに「挑戦した」ことに価値がある。 「リスクを取ることをしなければ、 何も達成しない人生になる」 故モハメド・アリ氏の「凄さ」
異種格闘技 「異種格闘技」とは、 異なる事業構造を持つ企業が 異なるルールで 同じ顧客ないし市場を 奪い合う競争である。
「乃木坂46」のライバルは 「欅坂46」や「日向坂46」ではなく、 「ラブライブ」や「キズナアイ」 かもしれない。 ジャニーズのライバルは 「A3！」や「あんすた」かもしれない。 これが「異種格闘技」。 「異種格闘技」とは・・・
企業に求められるニーズは、 コロナ前とではまるで変わる。 富士フィルムがコロナ治療薬として 期待される「アビガン」を製造したり シャープやユニクロがマスクの 製造に乗り出したりしている。 ポイント
これからの企業は 様々な意味での柔軟性が求められる。 テレワークの導入や オンライン商談の導入をきっかけに 従来の企業文化や業界カルチャーを 変えられるかもしれない、 と気づいた会社も多い。 ポイント
生活様式の転換で 日本経済の落ち込みは免れないが、 ポジティブな変化を 生み出せる企業は生き残れる。 自社の技術を新しい需要に 転用できるかがカギとなる。 ポイント
コロナ渦は明暗を分けました。 旅行、ホテル、航空、鉄道、飲食、 広告、民放、イベント、ライブなどが 苦境に陥る一方、 アマゾン、任天堂、ズームなどの他、 TikTokは成長しました。
かつて「狂牛病」の影響で 焼肉店がバタバタと潰れたように 会合の自粛のため 飲食店は悲鳴を上げており イベント中止のあおりを受けた イベント関係者は 「このままの状態が続けば倒産します。 体力財力のないイベント会社はパンクして、 連鎖倒産が起こ...
アジア以外では 新規感染者が拡大しており、 旅行代理店にプラス要素は 見当たらない。 ホテル事業を抱えるＨＩＳに とってはダブルパンチ。 ポイント
新型コロナウィルスは 口や鼻から出る「飛沫」や もっと小さい「飛沫核」を介し感染が起きる ことが分かった。 「飛沫核」は 目に見えないほど 小さいため 重力に勝って、ずっと空中を浮遊する。
「飛沫感染」と「空気感染」を防ぐためには、 密閉空間を防ぐ、 互いに2メートルの距離を取ることが大事。
致死率を画期的に下げられる 治療薬が開発されるか、 予防ワクチンの治験が 成功して認可されるまでダラダラと続く。 新型コロナ感染していない人の方が 多い状態で 感染者数を抑え込もうとしているから かなりの「長期戦」になる。
新型コロナウィルス治療薬候補 薬 何のための薬 効果 治療 アビガン インフルエンザ ウィルス増を抑制 錠剤 レムデシベル エボラ出血熱 ウィルス増を抑制 点滴 オルベスコ 気管支喘息 ウィルス増を抑制 吸入 カレトラ HIV感染症 ウィルス増...
既に「ポスト・コロナ（コロナ後）」 ではなく 「ウィズ・コロナ（コロナと共生）」 に変わった。 「元に戻る」ではなく、 「うまく付き合って行く」
新型コロナウィルスが収束して 日常生活が見かけの上で 元に戻ったとしても 経験はトラウマのように残る。
大人たちは 「早く元の日常に戻らないかなぁ」 と願っている。 でも、若い君たちは 「元に戻る」でなはく 「新しいウィズコロナ時代を作って行く」 という感覚で、勉強するべき！
外出自粛で好調な宅配ピザだが、 福岡の「ピザポケット」は、 「お好み焼き」の宅配を始めた。 イカやエビなど食材が同じで 配達用の箱もサイズが同じ。 しかし問題も。 焼くのに ピザは5分、お好み焼きは15分。
問題が。何か？ ピザとお好み焼きを同時に頼むと、 ピザは冷めてしまう。 そこで、「ピザポケット」は、 「お好み焼き」を両面で 焼くことにして 5分に縮めた。
▪ 寿司を食べるだけではなくなり、 牛丼、ラーメン、 うな丼、カレーの 食事メニューが出て、 パフェ、かき氷、 ホットコーヒー、豆乳アイスなど カフェメニューも充実。 「ファミリーレストラン」化 「寿司チェーン店」の生き残り策
「すしに使わない部位」活用 「くら寿司」が「魚バーガー」 ▪ 開店ずしチェーン「無添くら寿司」が、 2019年3月1日～ハンバーガー発売 ▪ ラーメン、カレーなど「サイドメニュー」を 増やして来たが、 「食品ロス」など 「社会問題の解決」につな...
「すしに使わない部位」活用 「くら寿司」が「魚バーガー」 ▪ 発売するのは、 肉と魚をベースにした2種類の 米粉と酢を混ぜて作った 「シャリンバンズ」に 具材を挟む。 「KURA BURGER」 270円。
「すしに使わない部位」活用 「くら寿司」が「魚バーガー」 ▪ 魚1匹のうち、 すしのネタに出来る部分は、4割ほど。 ▪ 骨やアラを除くと 全体の2割が 食べられるのに ネタに出来ない 部分。
▪ 2018年3月13日、 カルボナーラ、ハンバーグ などを追加 ▪ 2012年から始めたカレー、ラーメン などのサイドメニューは50種で、 売上の35%を占める。 ファミレスから取り込み狙う 「くら寿司」 洋食メニュー
▪ 2017年11月、 スイーツ開発専門チーム 「スシローカフェ部」を立ち上げへ ▪ 寿司目当てではなく、 女子高生を中心に カフェのような利用も増加。 寿司に負けないデザートを 「スシロー」本気のパティシェ
▪ 回転すしの客単価は、1,100円。 ▪ 原価率の高いネタと低いネタを バランスよく食べてもらうことで 全体の原価率を下げて 利益率を上げる「粗利ミックス」 という手法を取っている。 寿司屋にとって、子供、ファミリーはカモ なぜ回転寿司がスイ...
▪ 原価率が高いネタは？ ▪ 生モノの原価率が高い。 ▪ ウニは、1皿のうち85円。 ▪ マグロは、75円 ▪ イクラは、70円 ▪ タイ、ハマチ、カツオ、サーモンは65円。 寿司屋にとって、子供、ファミリーはカモ なぜ回転寿司がスイーツ？
▪ 原価率が高いネタは？ ▪ 「蟹フェア」や「ふぐ祭り」などの 高級食材を主役にしたキャンペーンは レギュラーメニューよりも 原価率が高い。 ▪ 期間限定で大量に仕入れて、成り立つ。 寿司屋にとって、子供、ファミリーはカモ なぜ回転寿司がスイー...
▪ 原価率が低いネタは？ ▪ 子供に人気の玉子は15円 ▪ エビ、ツナマヨ、カッパ巻きは20円 ▪ 回転寿司の客層は、家族連れが多く、 原価の高い生ものが苦手な子供は 安いネタを食べてくれる上客。 寿司屋にとって、子供、ファミリーはカモ なぜ回...
▪ なぜエビは原価率が低い？ ▪ 高級食材のイメージのあるエビだが 1皿100円で提供されるエビの多くは バナメイエビという品種を使っており 冷凍でボイルするだけ。 あとは、ロボットが作ったシャリに乗せる。 寿司屋にとって、子供、ファミリーはカ...
▪ 原価率が低いネタは？ ▪ 味噌汁の原価は10円程度で、 利益率が高い。 ▪ アルコール、ドリンク類は儲かる。 ビールは1杯で5皿分の利益が出る。 チューハイやハイボールは更に高い。 寿司屋にとって、子供、ファミリーはカモ なぜ回転寿司がスイ...
▪ しかし、回転寿司は、客の回転率を 上げて儲ける仕組みであるため、 あまり長居されたくない。 ▪ アルコール、ドリンク類を 高過ぎず安過ぎず設定することが ポイント。 寿司屋にとって、子供、ファミリーはカモ なぜ回転寿司がスイーツ？
▪ なぜラーメンが寿司屋のメニュー？ ▪ 390円のラーメンを食べてもらえば、 100円以上の利益が出る。 寿司屋にとって、子供、ファミリーはカモ なぜ回転寿司がラーメン？
▪ なぜスイーツが寿司屋のメニュー？ ▪ 子供たちを喜ばせるだけでなく、 寿司よりも利益率が高い。 寿司屋にとって、子供、ファミリーはカモ なぜ回転寿司がスイーツ？
▪ 「スシロー」は、2019年度、 売上高1,990億円（前年比13.8%増）、 営業利益145億円（前年比24.1%増） と過去最高 ▪ 「くら寿司」は、営業利益54億円 （前年比20.4%減）と低迷 結局は、「寿司（マグロ）」の旨さ 「スシ...
▪ 過去、「回転寿司のファミレス化」 と言われるほど、 各店がサイドメニューに力を入れた。 「くら寿司」は、サイドメニュー開発の パイオニアで、牛丼やラーメン、 カレーにハンバーグまで、 寿司以外のメニューを販売していった。 結局は、「寿司（マ...
▪ 「くら寿司」は サイドメニューに注力するあまり、 本来の寿司ファンが離れてしまった。 ▪ 消費者は一周回って原点に戻り、 美味しい寿司を出す店に行った。 そこで選ばれたのが、「スシロー」 結局は、「寿司（マグロ）」の旨さ 「スシロー」対「く...
▪ 「くら寿司」は、2019年5月 アルバイトがゴミ箱に捨てたハマチを 拾ってまな板に載せる様子を 撮影した動画がSNSに アップされ 批判が殺到したことも 逆風になった。 結局は、「寿司（マグロ）」の旨さ 「スシロー」対「くら寿司」
▪ 「スシロー」は 鮮度の高いネタを安く効率的に 手に入れるため、産直の流通網を 整えるなど、 「寿司の品質向上」 に取り組んだ。 それは、他店に比べて群を抜いた。 結局は、「寿司（マグロ）」の旨さ 「スシロー」対「くら寿司」
▪ 「スシロー」は まぐろの赤身2貫を100円で食べられる など、超破格。 普段よりネタが大きい「てんこ盛り祭」 ワンランク上のマグロが食べられる 「まぐろ祭」など、 期間限定メニューが多い。 結局は、「寿司（マグロ）」の旨さ 「スシロー」対「...
▪ サイドメニューは最初こそ話題になるが、 リピーター獲得には つながり難い。 カレーが食べたい客は 結局、カレー店に行く。 結局は、「寿司（マグロ）」の旨さ 「スシロー」対「くら寿司」
▪ 主力のドーナツの販売低迷 ▪ 国内売上高は、10年連続で減少 ▪ 1,253億円（2008）→818億円（2018） ▪ 200店を改装 ▪ ピザ、パスタ（カルボナーラ）など販売 ▪ コンビニでも、ドーナツ販売は低迷 ▪ セブンでは、レジか...
▪ 「食酢」は、今や売上高の2割。 ▪ 1997年に「納豆」事業に参入。 「金のつぶ」シリーズが人気に。 ▪ 現在の最大の稼ぎ頭は、 「パスタソース」事業。 「洋楽ロック」から「邦楽アイドル」へ 食品「ミツカン・グループ」
「資生堂」 対 「花王」 ◼ 花王「ソフィーナ」 の化粧品販売 ◼ 資生堂がトイレタリーに参入 「ＴＳＵＢＡＫＩ」 ◼ シャンプーのシェア １位だった花王を 資生堂が抜いた。
資生堂「ＴＳＵＢＡＫＩ」 ▪ ヘアケア市場で第４位だった。 ▪ 2006年3月、 人気美人女優6人を 豪華に起用したＣＭ、 大胆なネーミング、で ヘアケア市場で首位。 クロスメディア Ｗｅｂ時代のマス広告
資生堂「ＴＳＵＢＡＫＩ」 ▪ 「ダメージヘアを直す」ことを謳わず、 『日本の女性は美しい』というキャッチ コピー クロスメディア Ｗｅｂ時代のマス広告
資生堂「ＴＳＵＢＡＫＩ」 ▪ 2006年に誕生し、「メガブランド」として 知られる「TSUBAKI」だが、 イメージを一新して、 新たな顧客層にも 受け入れられるようにする。 ▪ 現在は40～50代の女性の利用者が多いが、 ニーズのこだわりが強...
資生堂「ＴＳＵＢＡＫＩ」 ▪ TSUBAKIは、資生堂がヘアケア商品の戦略商品 として投入し、 当初大ヒットしたブランド でもある。 発売から15年経ち、 「名前は広く知られているが、 何をしてくれる商品なのかはあまり知られていない」 2020...
資生堂「ＴＳＵＢＡＫＩ」 ▪ 広告では「待ち時間0秒サロン」 というコンセプトにし、 自宅で簡単に サロンのような 仕上がりになるとアピールする。 2020年3月、大幅刷新
▪ 「シャンプー」実店舗での売り上げランキング （有名ブランドが人気） ▪ 花王「メリット」 ▪ P＆G「パンテーン」 ▪ ユニリーバ「ラックス」 ▪ 資生堂「ツバキ TSUBAKI」 「実店舗」と「eコマース」は違う！ 「シャンプー」売れ筋は？
▪ シャンプー「アマゾン」での売り上げランキング （オーガニック系が人気） ▪ 鶴西 ▪ ボタニストBOTANIST （オーガニック系） ▪ オルナ ▪ n&s 「実店舗」と「eコマース」は違う！ 「シャンプー」売れ筋は？
▪ ヘアケア商品は、消費者ニーズの細分化に応える 形で、特徴的な商品が増えている。 植物由来を前面に出す 「I-ne」の「ボタニスト」が 安定した人気を誇る他、 一人ひとりの髪質に応じて作る 「パーソナライズ化」商品も広がる。 「実店舗」と「e...
上手く行かない花王・化粧品 ▪ 2018年5月18日、世界49ブランドを 「SENSAI（センサイ）」など 11ブランドに集中 ▪ 年間 2,427億円（2017年） 前年比2%増に留まる。 ▪ 高品質・高価格帯が弱い 49ブランド➝11ブラン...
▪ カメラ事業は 2015年度 売上高5,204億円で 3年前から3割減。 ▪ 約1割の1,000人を 人員削減 （2016.11.7発表） 「カメラ事業」不振で1,000名リストラ 「ニコン」は・・・
▪ 日本の「デジカメ」市場は、 1,330万台 5年前の20%以下 ▪ 「オリンパス」は、中国での生産を終了 ▪ 「ニコン」は、中国・江蘇省の工場閉鎖 カシオがデジカメ撤退 2018年5月9日発表
▪ 高性能カメラ付きスマホに負けて、 年間出荷台数は、 ピーク時の10%以下の55万台 ▪ 今後は、監視用カメラなど 企業向けにシフト。 医療やスポーツ記録向けのカメラ カシオがデジカメ撤退 2018年5月9日発表
▪ 当初は、「アビガン」など 既存薬の応用で乗り切ろうとしたが、 多額の開発費用と長期の開発期間を 必要とする新規開発を決断したのは、 「新型コロナウィルス感染拡大は 長期化し、広範に及ぶ」と 「知性による判断」をしたため。 武田薬品 治療薬を...
▪ 新型コロナに対する治療薬では、 エボラ出血熱「レムデシビル」（ギリアド） エイズ（ＨＩＶ）「カレトラ」（アッヴィ） インフルエンザ「アビガン」（富士フィルム） など、既存薬で乗り切ろうとしたが、 臨床試験（治験）を早期に始め 9～18か月で...
当初、感染症の重症化を防ぐ切り札として 新型インフルエンザ薬として 備蓄している「アビガン」が注目された。 新型インフルエンザも、 新型コロナウィルスも 「RNAウィルス」という点で 共通することが、 投与の根拠になった。
◼ 新型コロナウィルスの感染拡大が続く中、 厚生労働省が2020年2月22日、 新型ウィルスの肺炎患者を対象に 「アビガン」を投与すると明らかにし、 富士フィルムは2月25日、 上場来高値を更新した。 「アビガン」で2020年2月25日最高値 ...
▪ 富士フィルムのグループ会社 「富山化学」が開発した 「アビガン」が 新型コロナウィルスに使えるか、 日本政府は臨床研究を実施。 ▪ 「エボラ出血熱」に対する効果も期待され、 投与したが、承認には至っていない。 富士フィルム 商品名「アビガン...
▪ 富士フィルムのグループ会社が開発した 「アビガン」の臨床実験を開始。 ▪ 「アビガン」は、インフルエンザ薬として 承認を受けたが、 「エボラ出血熱」の治療薬として 未承認のままだった。 緊急事態であるため、投入検討決定。 富士フィルム 商品...
▪ フランスやスペインで患者に投与さ れ、二人とも回復した。 仏政府が～ギニアで臨床実験 ▪ しかし、動物実験で、 催奇性が確認された。 奇形児が生まれる危険性がある。 富士フィルム 商品名「アビガン」 一般名は「ファビピラビル」
◼ 新型コロナウィルスの感染拡大が続く中、 厚生労働省が2020年2月22日、 新型ウィルスの肺炎患者を対象に 「アビガン」を投与すると明らかにし、 富士フィルムは2月25日、 上場来高値を更新した。 「アビガン」で2020年2月25日最高値 ...
▪ 中国政府は、3月17日、 アビガンのジェネリック医薬品を 投与した臨床研究の結果を公表。 ▪ 中国でアビガンの特許は切れている。 ▪ 2016年に浙江海正薬業（上海）と ライセンス契約を結んだが、2019年に終了。 ジェネリックを増産しても...
▪ 富士フィルムは、 既存薬で対応できない 新型イングルエンザの流行に 備えた備蓄役として、 2019年3月期までに国家備蓄向けに 200万人分を約68億円で納入している。 仮に国内で100万人分を増産したとしても、 売上高は35億円程度になる...
「100年に1度」と言われた 「リーマン危機」の2008年には、 日本でも、富士フィルムが 1,300億円を投じて、 東証1部上場の医薬品メーカー 「富山化学工業」を買収した。 市場縮小が続いた 「フィルム事業」への依存を脱し、 「総合ヘルスケ...
富士フィルムは、 買収後も、 「富山化学工業」の 研究開発を支え続けた。 その結果が、新型コロナの治療で 期待を集める インフルエンザ治療薬 「アビガン」の 開発だった。
▪ 医者から「アビガン」を聞く ▪ 「高そうだなあ～」 ▪ 「副作用怖いなあ～」 断った ▪ 良くならないから、「やろう！」 ▪ 飲んだら、「体温下がった」「味覚あるぞ！」 アイドル「そらまめ」 アビガンがアイドルを救った
▪ 黒白フィルムの生産 1936年～ 写真文化が広まって主力製品に成長 ▪ デジタルカメラやスマホの台頭で 販売量が急減 ▪ 再び、復活へ（2019） 白黒フィルム 販売終了 富士フィルム 2018年10月で終了
▪ 売上高 2兆4,350億円 ▪ 純利益 1,620億円 ▪ コニカミノルタ 純利益75億円と大差 ▪ 医療事業など、 カメラ以外の分野が成長。 2020年度予想 最高益 「富士フィルム」とは・・・
▪ 写真フィルムの世界需要 2000年をピークに 右肩下がり。 ▪ 全社で「写真フィルム」 事業の占める割合 19%（2000年）→1%（2014年） 2014年全社売上 2兆4,926億円 「富士写真フィルム」から社名変更 「富士フィルム」と...
▪ 写真フィルムで培った技術を活かし、 「アスタリフト」ブランドの 化粧品を展開する。 ▪ 富士フィルムは、 インターネットを通じた「直販」でも、 化粧品を販売している。 「富士写真フィルム」から社名変更 「富士フィルム」とは・・・
▪ コニカ、コダックスなどが事業撤退・縮小 ▪ 富士フィルムの基礎技術 （１）ゼラチン（コラーゲン）技術 （２）酸化防止技術 （３）ナノテクノロジー ▪ 基礎技術を活かして、事業多角化 「写真フィルム」市場の衰退 「富士フィルム」とは・・・
▪ 「アスタチンサン」という 抗酸化作用のある成分を売りに、 「エイジングケア」分野を開拓。 ▪ 40代以上は、シワやたるみを気にする。 ▪ 30代以下の世代は、 シミやくすみに悩む。 美白化粧品「アスタリフト」 「富士フィルム」異種格闘技
▪ 写真フィルムで培った 「成分のナノ（ナノは10億分の1） メートルサイズに対して、 均等に分散させる技術」を使用。 ▪ 肌の奥まで成分を しっかり浸透させる。 美白化粧品「アスタリフト」 「富士フィルム」異種格闘技
▪ 20～30代の女性の間で人気 ▪ 紫外線を浴びると、 日焼け止めの容器のキャプの色が 変わる。 写真の投稿が相次ぎ、 口コミで広がった。 若者向けに「アスタリフト ホワイト」 「富士フィルム」異種格闘技
▪ 2016年4月中旬発売 ▪ 500ml（税別150円） ▪ 化粧品に使われている 抗酸化成分 「ナノアスタキサンチン」1mgと 「ピュアコラーゲン」500mg を配合 富士フィルムとキリン 美容飲料 商品は「アスタリフトウォーター」
▪ 胃や大腸の検査で、 内視鏡で1回150枚の 画像を撮影。 ▪ 人工知能が、 病変の疑っているモノを選び、 医者に提示する。 「富士フィルム」の新サービス 人工知能で癌疑い判別
▪ 富士フィルムのグループ会社 「富山化学」が開発した 「アビガン」が 新型コロナウィルスに使えるか、 日本政府は臨床研究を実施。 ▪ 「エボラ出血熱」に対する効果も期待され、 投与したが、承認には至っていない。 異種格闘技 富士フィルム「アビ...
▪ 富士フィルムのグループ会社が開発した 「アビガン」の臨床実験を開始。 ▪ 「アビガン」は、インフルエンザ薬として 承認を受けたが、 「エボラ出血熱」の治療薬として 未承認のままだった。 緊急事態であるため、投入検討決定。 異種格闘技 富士フ...
▪ フランスやスペインで患者に投与さ れ、二人とも回復した。 仏政府が～ギニアで臨床実験 ▪ しかし、動物実験で、 催奇性が確認された。 奇形児が生まれる危険性がある。 富士フィルム 商品名「アビガン」 一般名は「ファビピラビル」
▪ 富士フィルム インスタントカメラ 『チェキ」 2016年度 660万台 ▪ デジカメの普及に伴い、2002年には 100万台を下回る。 ▪ 韓国ドラマで使われたことがきっかけ、 ヒット。 「デジカメ」を抜いた「チェキ」 富士フィルムの粘り勝ち
▪ 「チェキ」を1998年に発売 ▪ 2002年度に世界出荷台数が、 100万台を超えた。 ▪ 2018年度、販売台数は 1,000万台を超えた。 「デジカメ」を抜いた「チェキ」 富士フィルムの粘り勝ち
▪ 2017年5月に発売した最新版 「インスタックス・スクエアSQ10」が 日米欧で好調 ▪ 2018年度、出荷台数は1,000万台。 ▪ 若者に人気の「インスタグラム」で おなじみの正方形のフィルムを 採用した形式。 「デジカメ」を抜いた「チ...
▪ プリントした写真をスマホで撮影して インスタグラムに投稿する 「フォト・イン・フォト」を楽しむ。 ▪ 「SQ10」の初回受注は、 当初計画の2倍。 ▪ 「撮影してすぐにプリントできる 驚きや楽しみを伝えていきたい」 「デジカメ」を抜いた「チ...
▪ 撮影したその場でプリントができ、 余白にメッセージや 落書きが書き込めることが 新鮮で新たな客を掴んだ。 ▪ 富士フィルム スマホに押されて デジカメは落ち込み、200万台。 「チェキ」が上回る。 「デジカメ」を抜いた「チェキ」 富士フィル...
▪ インスタグラムのフォロワーは、 1億1,320万人 ▪ 富士フィルムは、チェキの プロモーションに起用 世界ツアーで販促をする他、 日本のコンサートでもスポンサー テイラー・スウィフトを起用 「最大のインフルエンサー」
▪ 2018年11月20日、コンサート会場では コラボ商品を手にしたファンが目立った 「テイラーが使っていたので憧れがあった」 ▪ 富士フィルムは、 テイラーのパネルと一緒に チェキの写真を無料で 撮影できるようにした。 テイラー・スウィフトを...
▪ スマホでいいんじゃないの？ ▪ 夜間に撮影する場合や 人物に焦点を当て 周りをぼかすような写真を撮る場合、 高機能カメラ （一眼レフ、ミラーレス）が必要 「インスタ映え」が押し上げ 「キャノン」「富士フィルム」の好業績
▪ 世界初の「音楽用カセットテープ」 を開発。 ▪ 「磁気センサー」技術 ▪ スマートフォンからロボットまで あらゆる成長分野に使われる 部品メーカに変身。 「音楽カセットテープ」から転身 「ＴＤＫ」
▪ 画質の美しさで 定評があった「パイオニア」は、 2009年度にテレビ事業から撤退。 ▪ 「カーナビゲーション」 の会社へ変身。 「テレビ」から「カーナビ」へ転身 「パイオニア」
▪ 電機メーカー「東芝」は、 経営不振の「原子力」事業と 「テレビ」事業から撤退。 法人向けビジネス（社会インフラ）に注力 テレビＣＭのメリットは低くスポンサーを降りた。 ▪ 代わりに、ネット通販大手の 「アマゾン」がスポンサーに アニメ「サザ...
▪ ラグビー日本代表のリーチ・マイケル選手が 所属する「東芝ブレイブルパース」の 親会社「東芝」は、 ラグビー撤退を検討。 東芝、ラグビーからも撤退検討 かつての「テレビ受像機」メーカー
▪ 東芝が経営合理化を 理由に降板した スポンサーに 「アマゾン」、 ベビー用品「西松屋」、 「大和ハウス工業」が 選ばれた。 アニメ「サザエさん」 広告スポンサーが変わったら
▪ 歌詞も代わるのでは？ とネットで沸騰した。 ▪ 「買い物しようと 街まで出掛けたが・・・」 ▪ 「買い物しようと 街まで出掛けない」 アニメ「サザエさん」 広告スポンサーが変わったら
▪ 2019年8月、 銀座の「山野楽器本店」は、 ＣＤ売り場を 1階から4階の一角に移し、 大幅に縮小した。 ▪ ＣＤの低迷とストリーミングの普及で、 人と音楽の関係が変わろうとしている。 「ＣＤ」から「ストリーミング」へ 音楽業界の変化
▪ 1990年代まで、 流行最先端の洋楽レコードが 手に入る店として、音楽好きが来店。 ▪ アイドル、アニソン、声優ＣＤ、JPOP などが売り場を埋め、 ライブグッズやグッズ が並ぶ。 「洋楽ロック」から「邦楽アイドル」へ 「タワーレコード」
▪ 今や若者が求めるのは、 憧れの洋楽より、 身近で共感できる アイドルやアーティスト。 ▪ ファンは、応援のため、 ＣＤやグッズを買う。 「洋楽ロック」から「邦楽アイドル」へ 「タワーレコード」
▪ 2016年売上高は前年比1.7倍 ▪ 「dTV」（500万人会員）も強化 ▪ 2017秋、青山新社屋完成 移転を機に、創業から30年掲げた 「レコード会社」の看板を下ろした。 「エイベックス」の大転換 「音楽」から「アニメ」「ライブ」「映像...
▪ 「音楽」事業 748億（2009）→1,300億（2018） ▪ 2017年4月から 「アニメ」「ライブ」「映像配信」を ３本柱に。 「エイベックス」の大転換 「音楽」から「アニメ」「ライブ」「映像配信」へ
エイベックス「アニメ」売上高 上手く行かない「新事業」 0 100 200 2016 2017 2018 173 142 141 （億円） （出所：エイベックス株式会社 2019年3月期業績）
▪ アニメ「ユーリ!!! on ice」 2016年12月 DVD/BD大ヒット ▪ 「おそ松さん」も大ヒット ▪ 劇場アニメ「キンプリ」ヒット （応援上映）興収8億、観客48万人 エイベックス「アニメ」事業 最初は良かった「新事業」
年 パッケージ ノンパッケージ 2018年 50億円 92億円 2019年 41億円 99億円 上手く行かない「新事業」 エイベックス・アニメ事業の概況 ▪ 売上高は横ばいだったものの 利益率の低下により減益
エイベックス「デジタル」売上高 上手く行かない「新事業」 0 100 200 300 2016 2017 2018 292 227 175 （億円） （出所：エイベックス株式会社 2019年3月期業績）
▪ 2015年、 ソフトバンクが 「UULA」から 「Netflix」 へ乗り換え。 ▪ 2017年3月末終了 「もくろみ通りに集められなかった」 エイベックス「UULA（ウーラ）」 動画配信では、「負け組」
「ＡＷＡ」（2015年～） 「サイバーエージェント」と「エイベックス」
順 項目 割合 1位 Apple Music 39% 2位 LINE Music 20% 3位 Spotify 18% 4位 AWA 12% 5位 Google Play Music 5% 6位 その他 6% 定額ストリーミングサービスは何？ ...
音楽 80.4% アニメ 8.7% デジタル 10.8% 「エイベックス」売上高構成比（2018） 「音楽」が、約8割を占める （出所：エイベックス株式会社 2019年3月期業績）
エイベックス「音楽」売上高 「安室奈美恵」特需に沸いた 0 500 1,000 1,500 2016 2017 2018 1,192 1,291 1,300 （億円） （出所：エイベックス株式会社 2019年3月期業績）
ソニー 16.2% ｴｲﾍﾞｯｸｽ 14.6% ﾕﾆﾊﾞｰｻﾙ 11.9% その他 57.3% メーカー別「音楽パッケージ」シェア（2018） エイベックスは、ソニーに次いで2位 （出所：オリコン）
パッケージ 65.8% 音楽配信 18.2% 音楽出版 5.7% その他 10.3% 「安室奈美恵」特需 音楽パッケージ事業 （出所：エイベックス株式会社 2019年3月期業績）
ライブ 50.2% ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝﾄ グッズ 33.3% ﾌｧﾝｸﾗﾌﾞ 5.8% ライブ関連売上増加 ライブ・マネジメント事業 （出所：エイベックス株式会社 2019年3月期業績）
▪ 本格的な女優活動や 音楽活動が出来るとして 事務所をエイベックスに移籍。 ▪ 飯豊まりえ ▪ 元AKB48・川栄李奈 ▪ 元欅坂46・今泉佑唯 芸能マネジメント 「エイベックス」
▪ アニメの映像や音楽を企画制作する 「アニプレックス」をはじめとする、 アニメ部門が急成長。 ▪ 若年層の間では、 ソニーは音楽の会社ではなく、 アニメやゲームの会社というイメージが強い。 「ソニーミュージック」の大転換 「音楽」から「アニメ...
▪ ソニーミュージック内で最も勢いのある ミュージシャン「LiSA」は、 アニメと親和性の高いアーティスト。 （→2019紅白に出場） 「ソニーミュージック」の大転換 「音楽」から「アニメ」「ゲーム」へ
テレビ局は変化を迫られている。 これまでキー局は 東京から全国に 番組・広告を届ける仕組みで 圧倒的な力を持ち、 それを活かして 人気を拡大して来た。
人気番組は 映画・映像事業につながり ヒット曲や キャラクター商品などの マルチ展開は ヒットの方程式になった。
放送外事業は、 不動産や通販などにも拡大。 同時に、巨額を投じて ＢＳ放送を始め、 ＣＳでもチャンネルを持ち、 インターネットで番組を見られる システムを作った。
しかし、コロナ渦で 広告収入が激減し始めると、 その仕組みはうまく回らなくなり 色々と手を出したことの 負担が大きくなった。 これまで大切にして来た地方系列局 にも手助けが及ばなくなった。
今、テレビ局は何をする企業なのか 打ち出すべき局面に 追い込まれつつある。 既に優秀な人材は ネットに奪われた。 明るい未来が見えず、 将来を担う人材が薄くなっている。
◼ 2019年5月に出資した米「ティフォン」との共同 ◼ VRコンテンツ 「かいじゅうのすみかVRアドベンチャー」 を開発。2020年春に公開。 ◼ レッドキングやバルタン星人など計12体の 怪獣が登場するCGを使ったVR映像が特徴。 2020...
◼ 2020年3月に、講談社が池袋に開業する エンターテインメントをテーマにした商業ビル 「ミクサライブ東京」に入居 ◼ テレビ東京の番組の公開収録や 人気アニメやドラマの展覧会を開催。 テレビ東京 「ミクサライブ東京」 民放の新規事業
▪ 過去10年間で、テレビ番組の「広告収入」が 3分の2以下に落ち込む →「番組製作費」の削減 ▪ 子供の夏休みに合わせた「イベント」など、 グッズ販売を含めた「放送外収入」が増加。 ▪ フジテレビの利益は、「ＣＭ」3～4割、 「映画・イベント...
▪ ネット接続テレビでの地上波視聴時間は 漸減傾向 ▪ YouTubeの視聴時間は既に 地上波1局より上。 テレビ局のライバルはテレビ局ではない 「YouTube」や「Netflix」がライバルに
▪ テレビの限界を感じ テレビの仕事を続けながらも 独自活動に力を入れる「キングコング」。 ▪ 梶原雄太は、ユーチューバー「カジサック」 として、フォロワー100万人を超える ▪ 西野亮廣は、インフルエンサーとして文化人 テレビの衰退を感じつつ...
▪ 先の3年間は、「テレビ事業」は、 まったく伸びない。 ▪ 注力するのは、次の3部門 （１）海外 （２）インターネット （３）健康 「テレビ局」の戦略（２） 「日本テレビ中期経営計画」
◼ １．不動産・イベント・ライブ 「お台場 夢大陸」。今後はカジノも・・・ ◼ ２．海外戦略 昔の番組を海外へ販売 ◼ ３．映像 映画、ＤＶＤ販売、ジブリ、ドラえもん ◼ ４．ネット ネットを用いた動画配信、グッズ販売 市場の変化に対応するテレ...
▪ 民放キー局5局の広告収入は、 2017、2018年度と 減少傾向。 ▪ 特に「スポット広告」は5社すべてマイナス。 一方で、テレビ事業以外の 「放送外収入」は伸びている。 令和時代の「テレビ局」 変革を求められる
▪ 2015年度以降、 5局合計の「広告外収入」の割合は半分を超える。 もはやテレビ事業以外の部分が大きく占める。 ▪ 日本テレビでも4割が広告外収入。 かつては7割以上が広告収入であったが、 テレビ局は「異種格闘技戦」の真っ只中にある。 令和...
「赤坂不動産」と揶揄される ＴＢＳ事業別営業利益（2018年度）
▪ 「フジテレビ」が行う夏のイベントは、 河田町からお台場に移転した1997年～ の6年間は無料であったが、 2003年～有料化(1,000円)。 その後徐々に値上げ、 2013年～1,700円。 「テレビ局」の戦略 「テレビ局」から「総合エン...
▪ 夏イベントとして、 ・フジテレビ「みんなの夢大陸」、 ・日本テレビ「汐博」、 ・ＴＢＳ「夏サカス」、 ・テレビ朝日「テレビ朝日・六本木ヒルズ夏祭り SUMMER STATION」 が開催された。 「テレビ局」の戦略 「テレビ局」から「総合エ...
新聞接触率 ◼ 2000年 50.4% ◼ 2018年 13.5% 新聞社の異種格闘技 待ったなしの新聞経営
年代別の新聞の行為者率 高齢者メディアが顕著 7% 13% 23% 41% 49% 68% 78% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 10代 20代 30代 40代 50代 60代 70代以上 【出典...
▪ 「朝刊を毎日読む人」 70代以上 78.3% 20代 5.7% ▪ 「新聞を読まない理由」として、 「テレビやインターネットなど 他の情報で十分だから」 74.5% 2019年新聞通信調査会「メディアに関する世論」 「新聞離れ」は世代格差
▪ 「月決めで新聞を取っている人」 30代 34.9% 40代 56.1% ▪ 現在の子供たちにとって、 家に新聞がないのは、当たり前。 新聞を読む光景を見たことがない。 2019年新聞通信調査会「メディアに関する世論」 「新聞離れ」は世代格差
▪ 電車の中で 新聞を広げる人を 見なくなった。 ▪ 新聞を購読する学生は、 100人に1人しか いなくなっている。 令和時代の「新聞」 変革を求められる
▪ 30代の女性でさえも 「この大きさ 扱いにくくて、 ありえない」 と新聞紙のサイズを問題視する。 ▪ 小さいころから、新聞と言えば このサイズと当たり前に思っている 中高年世代の記者には衝撃。 令和時代の「新聞」 変革を求められる
▪ 朝日新聞は、2019年、 自前の印刷工場を1か所閉鎖した。 販売所は減少を続ける。 ▪ 夕刊配達地域も減少。 令和時代の「新聞」 変革を求められる
▪ 朝日新聞は、2019年4月、 夕刊を大幅にリニューアルした。 ▪ 夕刊リニューアルの要因は、 「ニュース報道に注力する デジタルや朝刊との 性格分け」 令和時代の「新聞」 変革を求められる
▪ 新聞は極めて深刻な危機に 直面している。 ▪ 新聞発行部数では、 2018年、14年連続で 減少を続けてきた結果、 初めて4,000万部の大台を割り込んだ。 ▪ 普通の企業であれば、経営危機や 倒産ラッシュが起きても不思議ではない。 令和時...
▪ 日本の新聞社はなぜ潰れないのでしょう？ ▪ 不動産が収益の柱だから。 朝日新聞は、大阪に日本最高峰の高層タワー ビル、東京に東京銀座朝日ビルディング、 読売新聞も、プランタン銀座や読売会館、 日本経済新聞も、日経ビルを新築、 不動産事業を展...
▪ 大阪本社（2012年開業） （中ノ島フェスティバルホール33～40階） ヒルトンホテルＧ 「コンラッド大阪」 ▪ 東京本社（2017年秋開業） （銀座朝日ビル3～12階） 「ハイアット・セントリック・ホテル」 「朝日新聞」の現状 新聞が50...
▪ 朝日新聞は、2016年12月、 「出前館」の親会社と業務・資本提携。 ▪ 朝日新聞は 新聞販売店「ASA」の 立て直しを図るため、 既存のバイクや、エリアの地理に詳しい 配達員をそのまま出前に使った。 異種格闘技 朝日新聞が新聞販売店を出前...
▪ 朝日新聞は、食べ物のテイクアウトが 軽減税率の対象になることにも目を付けた。 ▪ 結果は、2018年度赤字 ▪ 2019年度も15億円の赤字 ▪ 原因は、「ウーバーイーツ」などのライバルに シェアを食われたため。 異種格闘技 朝日新聞が新聞...
コロナによる「巣ごもり消費」は、 危機だったテレビ局の助け舟となった。 情報・報道番組の視聴率は上昇。 宅配が増えたため、 新聞販売店も大忙しに。 アマゾンが読売新聞を助ける時代！
▪ 新聞販売店は、新聞発行部数の減少で 新たな収入源を 必要としている。 ▪ 朝刊・夕刊の1日2回の 幹線輸送網と 担当地区を隅々まで知る 配達員を活用。 異種格闘技 読売新聞が新聞販売店で「YCお届け便」
▪ EC（電子商取引）事業者から 集荷した荷物を 新聞印刷所に 持ち込み、新聞輸送車で 読売新聞の専売店 （読売センター、ＹＣ）に 配送。ＹＣスタッフが 各戸に荷物を届ける。 異種格闘技 読売新聞が新聞販売店で「YCお届け便」
▪ 読売新聞が提携する SBSグループは アマゾンの 配送パートナー 「デリバリープロバイダ」 として、約1,800台の 車両を投入。 アマゾン専用で他社の荷物を載せられない。 異種格闘技 読売新聞が新聞販売店で「YCお届け便」
▪ 「YCお届け便」の名称で 2020年7月末までに 東京23区全域に サービス拡大 ▪ その後、関東3県に 対象エリアを拡大 ▪ 「置き配」にも対応。 異種格闘技 読売新聞が新聞販売店で「YCお届け便」
下げ止まらない「出版売上」
下げ止まらない「書店数」
▪ 2019年11月30日付で倒産。 ▪ 愛知や岐阜、静岡、 神奈川、大阪、岡山の 大型商業施設に 出店してきたが、 「出版不況」で、負債30億円。 名古屋中心の「大和書店」 「リブレット」23店閉店
◼ 雑誌広告費 4,842億円（ピーク：2005年） 1,841億円（2018年） 待ったなしの出版社経営 下げ止まらない「雑誌広告」
▪ 2019年9月、 日本橋「コレド室町」2階にオープン ▪ 書籍以外にも、デザイン性の高い文具、 オシャレ雑貨、 オーガニック系の 化粧品などがある。 台湾発アジアNo.1書店が日本上陸 オシャレな複合型書店「誠品生活」
▪ 施設内で、声優やユーチューバなどに よるライブを実施。 ▪ シアターやライブスペース等 4つのホールに加え、 マンガとのコラボカフェ、 物販などで構成する。 講談社、エンタメビル 2020年春、池袋に開業
▪ 地図出版「昭文社」 1960年創業 1997年度 過去最高 193億2,900万円を記録 ▪ 2018年度 49億9,200万円 （ピーク時の1/4に下落） 「地図の老舗」デジタル化で苦境に もはや止まらない「出版衰退」
▪ 地図出版「昭文社」 コンビニなどを記した 「スーパーマップル」 累計1,000万部超のヒット ▪ スマホで見られる 無料地図アプリが広がり、 経営難に陥った。 「地図の老舗」デジタル化で苦境に もはや止まらない「出版衰退」
▪ 1948年に大分県別府市の 観光案内冊子に添えた地図から。 ▪ 現在の「売上」の7割は、 紙ではなく、電子地図。 1990、世界初の GPSカーナビシステムを開発。 2005年～、グーグルマップに情報提供、 ヤフー、ナビタイムにも。 「ゼン...
▪ 現在は、「ドローン」用の地図を 作成するため、 建物の回数も調査。 ▪ 「自動運転車」のため、 より高精細な 地図を作成中。 地図の使い道は 格段に広がっている。 「ゼンリン」は、電子地図7割 成長している「地図」出版
▪ 「モーニング娘。」の所属事務所 「アップフロントグループ」 ▪ 関連会社「花畑牧場」が モー娘。の苦戦した2008年頃、 「生キャラメル」で支えた。 現在は、「ラクレットチーズ」 安定しない芸能活動の埋め合わせ 芸能事務所の「異種格闘技」
▪ 「B'z」の所属事務所 「ビーイング」 ▪ 1999年頃からB’zの低迷期となり、 音楽事業の資金を基に不動産事業 大阪の高級賃貸マンション 「リバーレジデンス堂島」など。 安定しない芸能活動の埋め合わせ 芸能事務所の「異種格闘技」
▪ 「福山雅治」「星野源」の所属事務所 「アミューズ」 ▪ 「感動オリーブオイル」 板谷由夏を2017年の 「オリーブアンバサダー」に任命。 自社タレントを使ってプロモーション 安定しない芸能活動の埋め合わせ 芸能事務所の「異種格闘技」
▪ 「福山雅治」「星野源」の所属事務所 「アミューズ」 ▪ 子会社の「希船工房」は アパレルブランドを買収。 吉高由里子など 自社所属の女優が衣装で使用。 安定しない芸能活動の埋め合わせ 芸能事務所の「異種格闘技」
▪ 傘下企業「希船工房」 ▪ アパレル商材の拡充（元々アパレル） Tシャツ、パーカー ▪ 「PerfumeCloset」 ▪ コスプレではなく、 ステージ衣装ではなく、 普段も着れるモノ（世界観） 「アミューズ」 「グッズ戦略」
▪ 「EXILE」の所属事務所「LDH」 ▪ 居酒屋やカレー店など、 飲食店を13店舗展開。 ▪ ジャニーズに比して、週刊誌に リークされる危険性が低い理由 安定しない芸能活動の埋め合わせ 芸能事務所の「異種格闘技」
▪ 「吉本興業」 ▪ 「沖縄国際映画祭」で 億単位の赤字を出し続けているが、 「よしもとデベロップメント」 のテナント賃料が、 吉本の収益の多くを占める。 安定しない芸能活動の埋め合わせ 芸能事務所の「異種格闘技」
三菱地所 阪急阪神 三井不動産 そごう西武 高島屋 ＪＲ東日本 大丸松坂屋 三越伊勢丹 小売各社売上高 「ＪＲ東日本」は高島屋を上回る 【億円】
▪ 「駅ナカ」「駅ビル」へ客が移り、閉店 ▪ 2016～17年 「そごう柏店」 「パルコ千葉店」 「三越千葉店」 ▪ 2018年 「西武船橋店」 「伊勢丹松戸店」 （→跡地は、ノジマ） 2017.9.7～ＪＲ千葉駅「ペリエ千葉」 郊外に広がる「...
▪ 三越横浜店→ヨドバシカメラ ▪ 三越池袋店→ヤマダ電機 ▪ 高島屋新宿店（紀伊国屋）→ニトリ ▪ そごう柏店 別館（2005年） →「ビッグカメラ」に ▪ そごう柏店 →「ドン・キホーテ」に 全国で百貨店閉店ドミノが続く 「そごう柏店」が閉...
▪ 百貨店 「そごう」は 国内に30店舗を 持っていたが、 現在では、 横浜、千葉、広島など7店舗に留まる。 時代変化の波に襲われる業界 閉鎖したそごう柏店 「百貨店」は・・
▪ 千葉県内では、2016年以降、 そごう柏店、三越千葉店と、 閉店が相次いだ。 ▪ 千葉県内で残る百貨店は、 そごう千葉店 東武百貨店船橋店 高島屋柏店、のみ。 千葉でも百貨店閉店ドミノが続く 「そごう柏店」が閉店（2016年9月）
▪ 2018年9月、 「三越伊勢丹」が更に3店閉鎖 伊勢丹・相模原店 伊勢丹・府中店 三越・新潟店 衰退が止まらない 「百貨店」は・・
▪ 2019年 「一畑百貨店」（島根） 「さとう 福知山駅前店」（京都） 「ヤナゲン 大垣店」（岐阜） 「山交百貨店」（山梨） 「大丸 山科店」（京都） 「伊勢丹 府中店」（東京） 「伊勢丹 相模原店」（神奈川） 2019年も閉店が続いた「百貨...
▪ 1999年 311店 ▪ 2019年 200店を割った ▪ 大手百貨店は、地方や郊外の店舗を 相次いで閉鎖しており、 地方の地場百貨店は非常に厳しい状態 2019年も閉店が続いた「百貨店」 不況は「出版社」だけではない
▪ 百貨店、総合スーパー（GS）などの 老舗業態で苦戦が目立つ。 ▪ 「セブン＆アイ ホールディングス」 百貨店など人員3,000人の削減 ▪ 「高島屋」 横浜・港南台店の閉鎖。 不況は「出版社」だけではない 時代変化の波に襲われる業界
▪ 「三越＆伊勢丹 ホールディングス」 2019年9月末、伊勢丹府中店、 相模原店など閉鎖 ▪ 「そごう・西武」 地方店の閉鎖 ▪ 「イトーヨーカ堂」 30店以上を閉鎖 不況は「出版社」だけではない 時代変化の波に襲われる業界
▪ 老舗アパレル「オンワード」 国内外600店舗を閉鎖 ▪ コンビニ4位「ミニストップ」 2019年3月～8月期に、 200億円を超える 「最終赤字」に転落。 不況は「出版社」だけではない 時代変化の波に襲われる業界
▪ ネット通販や、ファストファッションの 台頭、女性の社会進出で買い物に 時間的余裕がないなどで 婦人服の売上は、 10年間で35%減少。 ▪ 化粧品や美容といった訪日客に 人気の売り場やカフェへの転換。 外国人客向けにカフェ・化粧品へ転換 「...
▪ 「大丸松坂屋」は、全国17店舗で 婦人服売り場のスペースを3割減 ▪ 「大丸札幌店」は、 飲食店、化粧品に改装 ▪ 「高島屋新宿店」は、 ヨガスタジオへ。 「近鉄百貨店」は、アロマなど美容へ。 外国人客向けにカフェ・化粧品へ転換 「百貨店」...
▪ 「池袋店」は、家電の売り場を半分に して、食品売り場を拡張 ▪ 食品分野は、ネット通販ではなく、 実店舗で買う人が多い。 ▪ 食品は、日常的に購入するため 集客頻度の向上が期待できる。 食品分野に進出 ビッグカメラ 調味料まで売る
テレワークの浸透で 鉄道の需要減は間違いない。 自粛が解除されれば 通勤需要中心の路線は ある程度戻るが 新幹線依存のJR東海は厳しい。 ポイント
▪ 「人を運ぶだけで、鉄道会社が 完結する時代ではなくなった」 ▪ 「エキナカ」が主力事業に成長 ▪ 主要駅を再開発 ▪ 働く女性を意識した店づくり 「ＪＲ」各社の現状 「鉄道・バス」以外の「その他」2兆円
▪ 2000年以降、首都圏（1都3県）で オープンした「駅ビル」「駅ナカ」は、 170施設。 ▪ 働く女性やシニアの増加で 「地元」で買い物をしたい という「ニーズ」の高まりがある。 駅の商業施設が増加 郊外に広がる「駅ビル」「駅ナカ」
▪ テナントは合計168店で、 「魚力」「パオパオ」など 惣菜店、アパレルの 物販店が充実 「東急ハンズ」など 集客力の高いテナントも。 ▪ 「30～40代の働く女性を狙った」 2017.9.7～ＪＲ千葉駅「ペリエ千葉」 郊外に広がる「駅ビル」...
▪ 「ペリエ千葉」の開業で 千葉駅周辺の平日・休日の 「滞在人数」は、16.5%増加。 ▪ 「最近の女性は多忙で、 ファッションを選ぶのに時間を 掛けられない。買い物するために わざわざ電車で出掛けなくなった」 2017.9.7～ＪＲ千葉駅「ペ...
▪ ＪＲ西日本 数年前から 「サバの養殖」 ▪ ＪＲ貨物 温泉施設（福岡） ▪ ＪＲ四国 マンション分譲 「ＪＲ」各社の現状 「鉄道・バス」以外の「その他」2兆円
居酒屋「うまや」 ＪＲ九州が居酒屋 ▪ 東京で10店規模を展開 ▪ 「かわ焼き」 「博多雑煮」など、 九州の地元料理を 提供。
「車窓からの原風景を楽しんでもらいたい」 ＪＲ九州が農業 ▪ 2010年、農業参入 「うちのタマゴ」ブランド（50円以上）で 羽田空港やデパートで販売 ▪ 福岡県飯塚市にある養鶏場で 9,600羽の鶏を飼育 エサは、トウモロコシや大豆など 天然...
▪ 優秀な人は関連事業に配置 ▪ 在来線の半分の駅が無人化 ▪ ＪＲ九州は新幹線駅を無人化 （「新玉名」他3駅） ▪ 本業の安全性は大丈夫か？ 「ＪＲ」各社の現状 「鉄道・バス」以外の「その他」2兆円
▪ 千葉県でも 総武本線「新検見川」 京葉線「千葉みなと」 など４駅で無人化 「ＪＲ」各社の現状 「無人駅化」が進む
▪ 人口減少で過疎化が進む地域では、 地方の郵便局と駅の窓口が一体化 ▪ 郵便局を駅舎に移転 ▪ ＪＲ東日本が駅の窓口業務を 日本郵便に委託（駅で切手販売も） 郵便局と駅が一体化 「日本郵便」と「JR東日本」
私鉄系は、 在宅率上昇で繁華街から人が減り、 不動産事業が足かせになる。 渋谷を大規模開発中の 東急は、コロナで一転して 事業費を回収できるかリスク大。 ポイント
私鉄純利益 順位 企業名 年間売り上げ 1位 阪急・阪神 542億円 2位 東急 410億円 3位 西武 349憶円 4位 東武 306億円 5位 小田急 301億円 6位 近鉄 278億円 7位 京成 256億円 8位 京阪 178億円 9位...
▪ 3階建て、店舗面積2,800㎡ ▪ 41店 ▪ 沿線で最大規模（約45万人） ▪ 人気スイーツ店 「Cow Cow Kitchen」 ▪ 米ロサンゼルス風 「グラムズカフェ」 2017年12月14日「EQUiA（エキア）」 「東武鉄道」北千...
「流山おおたかの森SC」や 「ららぽーと柏の葉キャンパス」 などありますが、 国内のショッピングセンター 売上高1位は どこでしょうか？
JALとANAの航空業界は苦しい。 ANAはグループの2021年度入社の 採用活動の中断を決めた。 ホテルと同じで、 ビジネス目的での渡航が コロナ以前に戻ることはない。 ポイント
▪ 特に「ラグジュアリー・ブランド」 ▪ 購入客は、 ・中国、香港、台湾 55% ・韓国 6% ・その他海外 18% ・日本 21% 前年比14.8%の急増 「成田国際空港」商業施設
▪ 1,246億円（5年間で2倍） ▪ 「出国審査は1人ずつであるため、 団体客の場合、 先に通過した人が時間潰しに来る」 「審査が終わると、ホッとして 財布のひもが緩む」 ついにＳＣ第1位の売上高 「成田国際空港」商業施設
▪ 成田空港には、317店 ▪ 売上高は5年で2倍になったが、 その間の旅客数の伸び率 （約20%）を 大きく上回る。 「成田国際空港」商業施設 ついにＳＣ第1位の売上高
▪ 2018年8月に完成した 第1ターミナルの新エリアに 登場した江崎グリコの直営店 ▪ 「ポッキープルミエールクラス」 （24本、600円） 成田空港限定、日本最高級ポッキー 「成田国際空港」商業施設 ついにＳＣ第1位の売上高
▪ 2018年12月19日、 ゴルフを練習したり、 マッサージを受けたりできる 複合施設を国内線第1ターミナルに 開設。 ▪ 302店 2018年12月に商業施設を新設 「羽田空港」商業施設
航空系 55.4% 商業系 44.6% （出所：国土交通省） 509億円（2017年度） 「羽田空港」経常利益
航空系 50.6% 商業系 49.4% （出所：国土交通省） 90億円（2017年度） 「新千歳空港」経常利益
▪ 吹田市「EXPOCITY」 内に開業。 ▪ エキスポランドの 跡地に作られた複合商業施設で、 ショッピングしてeスポーツ観戦して、 ご飯を食べて帰宅する。 生活の一部にeスポーツが入って来る。 2020年3月にオープン 「REDEE」 大阪...
転機の銀行界を象徴する 逆転である。 異種参入組の代表格、 セブン銀行のATM台数が 2019年に大手銀行の合計を 上回った。
セブン銀行は2019年3月期に 25,000台を突破した。 拠点となる店舗は コンビニ業の収益を生む本体である。 ATMは買い物客の利便性を 高める付加価値とも言える。 削減を迫られる金融のATMとは異なる。
全国銀行協会によると、 大手行（3メガバンクと りそな銀行、埼玉りそ銀行）の ATMは、2019年9月末に 約23,300台と 3年前から11%減った。
東京メトロの駅で良く見る セブン銀行ＡＴＭ
▪ コンビニが金融サービス強化 ▪ 「地域を支え、キャッシュレス社会に挑戦」 「コンビニ銀行」の比較 2018年3月末時点比較 ATM設置台数 税引き益 ローソン銀行 約13,000台 36億円 セブン銀行 約24,000台 291億円 イオン...
▪ 全国25,000台のＡＴＭで 「LINEペイカード」や スマホアプリで24時間365日 入出金取引が可能。 ▪ 手数料は無料、最低利用1,000円 ▪ LINEペイ 登録者3,000万人 「セブン銀行」の新サービス 2017年10月～「LI...
▪ 全国25,000台のＡＴＭで スマホを使い、 預金を引き出すことが可能。 ▪ ＡＴＭ画面に表示されるＱＲコードを 撮影すると、 口座番号などの情報がＡＴＭに伝わる 「セブン銀行」の新サービス スマホで預金・出金
▪ セブン銀行のＡＴＭを使って、 出入金や振り込みを行った場合、 金融機関から手数料をもらえる。 （１件あたり130円） ▪ 提携金融機関は、580社 ▪ 利用件数 年間7億件 ▪ １日あたり200万人以上が利用 コンビニを飛び出し、空港、駅で...
▪ メインバンクから 「銀行なんて、そんなに簡単にできる ものじゃないから、おやめなさい」 とさんざん諭された。 ▪ 鈴木敏文氏は、 「コンビニ店舗にＡＴＭが設置されれば、 利便性が高まり、ニーズに応える」 四面楚歌からのスタート 「セブン銀行」
▪ 「みんなが賛成することは たいがい失敗し、 みんなが反対することは たいてい成功する」 ▪ 「常識とは過去の経験の蓄積」 ▪ 「常識を破らなければ、 感動を伝えられる仕事はできない」 鈴木敏文氏の信念 「セブン銀行」
▪ 変化の激しい時代にあっては、 組織の中で敵を作らない 「いい子」では生き残れない ▪ 「徹底して自分の仕事を追求し続けると、 世の中の真実に到達できる」 鈴木敏文氏の信念 「セブン銀行」
▪ 2018年8月27日～ 都内4か所で、 7種類のオリジナル キャラクターが画面上に現れる。 ▪ 「いらっしゃいませ」は、 「あ、来てくれたんだ」 ▪ 「ご希望のお取引を」は、 「何して遊ぼー？」 セブン銀行 イケメンＡＴＭ 進むキャッシュレ...
▪ 海外で発行している カードに対応した ＡＴＭは「セブン銀行」と 「ゆうちょ銀行」 ▪ 最近の利用件数を 牽引しているのは、 「訪日外国人」。 コンビニを飛び出し、空港、駅でも設置増加 「セブン銀行」
▪ 英語、韓国語、ポルトガル語、中国語の 他、 タイ語、マレーシア語、 インドネシア語、 ベトナム語、 フランス語、 ドイツ語 を追加 ＡＴＭ、12言語に対応 「セブン銀行」
▪ 誰かが、入金しないと、紙幣は底を付く ▪ 紙幣を補充する 警備保障会社は 月1回しか来ない。 ▪ 深夜営業の飲食店が 当日の売り上げを 夜間銀行代わりに入金 入金より出金が圧倒的に多い 「セブン銀行」ＡＴＭ
本業補う「今さら銀行」 「ローソン銀行」 ▪ 2018年10月開業 ▪ 2万以上の口座を獲得 ▪ ライバルの「セブン銀行」 より17年遅れとなる参入に 「今さら銀行」の声。
本業補う「今さら銀行」 「ローソン銀行」 ▪ 全国に13,000台あるＡＴＭで 得られる収益に期待 他の銀行の顧客がＡＴＭを利用した際に その銀行から手数料を得る。 ▪ ローソン銀行の利用件数は、 セブン銀行の1/4程度。 100億円を稼いでく...
本業補う「今さら銀行」 「ローソン銀行」 ▪ ローソンは、銀行になることで 口座を持つ顧客を獲得 ▪ ローソンの1店1日あたり売上高は 53万円強。 セブン・イレブンと10万円以上の 差がある。
▪ 全国に13,000店超。 ▪ ほぼ全店にATMを設置 ▪ 「セブン銀行」（2001年） ▪ 「イオン銀行」（2007年）に次ぐ銀行 2018年度中の開業を目指す 「ローソン銀行」
▪ 金融庁は、2018年8月10日、 銀行業の免許を交付。 ▪ 開業17年の「セブン銀行」に対し、 24,000台に比して、13,000台と 2倍近い差がある。 「スマホ決済」など新たな利用策も。 先行する「セブン銀行」 「ローソン銀行」
そもそも 「ローソン」って 何屋？
▪ ローソンは元々「街の牛乳屋」だった。 ▪ 1939年、アメリカのオハイオ州で、 酪農家J.J.ローソン氏が 「ミルクショップローソン」を創業。 これがローソンの原点。 ▪ 彼が作った牛乳は、「新鮮で美味しい」と 地域で評判を呼び、 毎朝たく...
▪ 経営が軌道に乗ったローソン氏は、 ミルク以外に日用品を取り扱うと、 店は一層大繁盛した。 ▪ 「ローソンミルク社」という会社を立ち上げ、 アメリカ北東部を中心にチェーン展開。 ▪ 今や日本全国に14,000を超える 店舗数を誇るローソンに成...
▪ まだ牛乳屋だった頃の店の名残りは 看板に残っている。 ▪ ロゴを良く見れば分かるが、 中央に描かれているのは、 文字ではなくミルク缶。 ▪ ローソンにとって、牛乳とは特別な存在。 もともと「牛乳屋」 「ローソン」は・・・
▪ ローソン初のプライベートブランドは牛乳 ▪ 大手コンビニチェーンで初めて ホットミルクを販売したのもローソン。 ▪ 一貫して牛乳を重視し続けている。 もともと「牛乳屋」 「ローソン」は・・・
▪ 2009年発売「プレミアムロールケーキ」。 累計で約3億6,000万個を売り上げ、 コンビニスイーツの立役者。 ▪ 特筆ポイントは「クリーム」。 「ミルク感を感じられる仕立て」とある。 ▪ ローソンがミルクにこだわるのは、 もと牛乳屋のため...
◼ 「スマートフォン」と「個室」が、 現代の若者世代の生活の中心。 しかもアルコールも飲まないので、 1/3がソフトドリンク ◼ コミュニケーション競争に負けた居酒屋。 ◼ 居酒屋のライバルは、「セブンイレブン」 「居酒屋スルー」で、曲がり角 ...
◼ 「コミュニケーションの取り方が変わった。 昔は飲んで、騒ぐくらいしかなかった。 だから飲み会か、マージャン」 「居酒屋の役割が低下した」 「居酒屋スルー」で、曲がり角 「居酒屋」のライバルは「コンビニ」
◼ 団体客数の減少 ◼ 8人や10人などで来客するパターンは 少なくなり、 おひとりや2人が増えている。 ◼ 6人用テーブルを減らし、2人用ボックスを作り 少人数客に対応している、。 「居酒屋スルー」で、曲がり角 「居酒屋」のライバルは「コンビ...
◼ 曜日別の売り上げランキングの変動 ◼ かつては、金曜日、土曜日、日曜日の 順だったが、 現在は、土曜日、金曜日、日曜日。 ◼ プライベートの飲み会増えており、 「会社宴会スルー」を如実に表している。 「居酒屋スルー」で、曲がり角 「居酒屋」...
◼ 食べ方、飲み方も変わって来る ◼ 来店客のパーソナル化で、 ドリンク比率が低下し、食事比率がアップ。 「鳥貴族」では、「食べ放題」メニューという 実験を全国の4店で始めたところ、 5組に1組が食べ放題を注文。 「居酒屋スルー」で、曲がり角 ...
◼ 一方で、2019年、飲み放題を実施したが、 いまひとつの状態だった。 「居酒屋スルー」で、曲がり角 「居酒屋」のライバルは「コンビニ」
マイナス金利の中、 手数料ビジネスで稼いでいた メガバンクだが、 「店舗に行ってお金を下ろすのは 非効率な上、 感染リスクが出る時代」に。 ポイント
▪ 「１年物定期預金金利」 メガバンク 0.01% ネット銀行 0.05% ▪ メガ銀行は、高い人件費、豪華な建物 ▪ ネット銀行は、人件費も物件費も 圧倒的に低い ネット銀行の金利は、銀行の5倍 「金融庁」の試算によると・・・
▪ 2018年度は、地銀の4割が赤字 ▪ 今は、コンビニにＡＴＭがある。 ▪ 今後、 ネットバンキングなど 「キャッシュレス」が 進めば進むほど 銀行のビジネスは厳しくなる。 5年後、地銀の6割が赤字になる 「金融庁」の試算によると・・・
▪ 三井住友銀行の採用ぺージを開くと、 「かつては銀行と呼ばれていた」。 ▪ 少し前までは「銀行」の名前と存在に憧れ 就職を希望する学生が多くいた。 ３メガ銀の2020年入社新卒は、 2016年に比して7割減 （2016年は、日銀のマイナス金利...
▪ 「安定」「高給」でかつての人気企業 ▪ 「フィンテック」「人工知能」 ▪ 「低金利」 ▪ 書店には「銀行員大失業」 「大失職」というタイトルの本が並ぶ あこがれの職業も、今は昔 かつてのエリート「銀行員」は・・
「スマホ決済」が進まない ▪ 日本の「現金決済」の比率は、 決済全体の65%で、 先進国の平均（32%）の2倍以上。 ▪ 現金の取り扱いが多いから、 ＡＴＭ網が張り巡らされている （銀行・ゆうちょ 13万7千台 ＋セブン銀行・イオン銀行 5万5...
「スマホ決済」が進まない ▪ ＡＴＭ1台の価格は、300万円 ▪ 警備や監視システムで、毎月約30万円 ▪ ＡＴＭの管理・維持費用 7,600億円/年 ▪ 現金輸送・現金取り扱い ▪ 金融界で、2兆円の「現金扱い」コスト ▪ 地方銀行は、自前の...
老舗アパレル大手の レナウンも2020年5月、 破綻した。 百貨店などでの洋服の販売が 急減して、 資金繰りに行き詰った。 ポイント
巣ごもり生活が長引く中、 ファッションのトレンドは 外出着から部屋着へ、 ファッションメディアは ファッション誌からネットへ 完全に変わった。 アパレル業界も変革を急ぐ。
テレワークやオンライン飲み会用として 女性を中心に売れているのが「部屋着」。 マッシュホールディングスの 「ジェラートピケ」が強い。 自宅でのおしゃれを先駆的に訴えた 2008年発売のブランドで、 2020年4月のネットでの売上高は、 前年の6...
なぜ、ＣＧ製作会社がアパレルに？ マッシュホールディングス ▪ 1999年、ＣＧ制作会社 「マッシュスタイルラボ」設立 ▪ 2005年に「スナイデル（snidel）」を 立ち上げ、現在は、ファッション、 オーガニックコスメなどを展開。
なぜ、ＣＧ製作会社がアパレルに？ マッシュホールディングス ▪ 2005年、「ストリート」と「フォーマル」 のジャンルを切り口にした ブランドとして立ち上げた。 ▪ 品を失わず、女性の心をくすぐる 「遊び」のある趣向などを表現。
なぜ、ＣＧ製作会社がアパレルに？ マッシュホールディングス ▪ 細部へのこだわりや華奢に見せる シルエットが特長。 ▪ 店舗数は、2008年の8店舗から 2012年には50店舗に増加。 ▪ 国内の他、中国、香港、シンガポール などアジア圏を中心...
なぜ、ＣＧ製作会社がアパレルに？ マッシュホールディングス ▪ 「参入に障壁が少なく、 創造力で勝負できる ▪ 「スナイデル」 ▪ 「ジェラートピケ」 などの人気ブランド立ち上げ
2017年、米国ＮＹへ進出 マッシュホールディングス ▪ 婦人服ブランド「スナイデル」 20～30代の感度の高い女性の 需要を狙う。 ▪ 部屋着ブランド「ジェラードピケ」 肌触りの良い素材、外出もできる デザインにこだわった部屋着を揃える
なぜ、ＣＧ製作会社がアパレルに？ マッシュホールディングス ▪ 本社 千代田区麹町 ▪ 従業員数 1,643人（2018年2月） ▪ 年商 787億円（2019年8月期）
なぜ、ＣＧ製作会社がアパレルに？ マッシュホールディングス ▪ 5年間で売り上げが 約4倍の「スナイデル」 5倍の「フレイ アイディー」 ▪ 2005年までは、 建築デザイナー （ドアノブなどを設計）
なぜ、ＣＧ製作会社がアパレルに？ マッシュホールディングス ▪ ただ洋服好きの素人。 ▪ ファッションでは、 少量生産でボタンや生地の パーツを一から作るには コストが掛かる。 既製品を発注するのが一般的
なぜ、ＣＧ製作会社がアパレルに？ マッシュホールディングス ▪ 気にせず細部から 作り込んだ。 ▪ 「ロットのことも考えず、 暴走していた」 ▪ 生地の柄など細部から自前デザイン
紳士服にも進出、「巴里屋」を買収 マッシュホールディングス
紳士服にも進出、「巴里屋」を買収 マッシュホールディングス ▪ 紳士服ブランド 「ミスター・ジェントルマン」 主な客層は、10～40代。 中心価格は、 シャツで15,000円 スーツで6万円程度。
化粧品にも、男性向け保湿クリーム マッシュホールディングス ▪ 自然派化粧品 「コスメキッチン」 などで手掛ける 化粧品のノウハウ活用。 男性向け保湿クリームの販売開始
自然派・オーガニック商品 マッシュホールディングス ▪ 「コスメキッチン」は、 化粧品、生活雑貨、食品など 100以上のブランドを揃える。 菜食主義のレストラン 「アインソフ」も運営。
▪ 北九州パン屋の次男 ▪ 高校のテストで 400人中399位 ▪ 早稲田を落ち明治に ▪ 彼女（152cm、体重70kg）が 3か月間で20kg以上痩せた。 健康コーポレーション 「瀬戸健」社長
▪ ダイエットの補助食品と してヒットした 「豆乳クッキー」を販売 1年目 2,500万円 3年目 24億円 ▪ 2012年トレーニング「RIZAP」開始 健康コーポレーション 「瀬戸健」社長 23歳で起業
健康コーポレーション 「ライザップ」で急拡大 2003年 瀬戸健、明治大学を中退して起業 2003年 「豆乳クッキーダイエット」」発売 →4年後には、売り上げ100億円へ 2008年 低価格美顔器「エステナード」 発売→累計80万台超の大ヒット...
健康コーポレーション 異種格闘技戦を挑む 2017年2月 「ジーンズメイト」を買収 2018年 フリーペーパー 「サンケイリビング」を買収 2018年3月 中古車販売 「ワンダーコーポレーション」買収 2018年4月 J1「湘南ベルマーレ」買収
▪ 「ジーンズメイト（JEANS MATE）」 などアパレル事業を次々に買収 ▪ 「10kg痩せたら、何が変わったか」 ▪ 「服が合わなくなって買替えた」 7割 ▪ 「ファッションへの興味が増した」 5割 多角化を展開 「RIZAP」グループ
▪ フジ・産経グループから フリーペーパー「サンケイ・リビング」を 買収（読者は、約4万人）。 ▪ 「サンケイリビング」の読者層である 女性に営業を強化。 「フィットネス」事業の成長に つなげたい。 多角化を展開 「RIZAP」グループ
▪ 10億円を拠出 ▪ サッカークラブの経営で フィットネスジムとの 「相乗効果」を狙う。 Ｊ１「湘南ベルマーレ」を買収 「RIZAP」グループ
「拡大路線」で赤字転落 「ライザップ」の失敗 ▪ ジーンズメイト（衣料品販売） ▪ 湘南ベルマーレ（サッカー） ▪ ぱど（フリーペーパー発行） ▪ ワンダーコーポレーション（ＣＤ販売） ▪ 堀田丸正（和服販売） ▪ 日本文芸社（出版社） ▪ サ...
「拡大路線」で赤字転落 「ライザップ」の失敗 ▪ ジーンズメイトまでは良かったが、 和服販売、新聞社、出版社、 フリーペーパーなど不況業種を買収して 「おもちゃ箱みたい」になったが、 「おもちゃは壊れていた」。
今なぜ「異種格闘技」か？ ◼ 震源地は、「スマートフォン」 ◼ スマホ1台の端末で、 動画・音楽プレーヤー、カメラ、 ゲーム機、カーナビ、電子辞書など 複数の役割を果たすことができる。 ◼ 多くの商品がスマホと競合して、 「異種格闘技」が始まっ...
▪ カメラ市場も、 携帯音楽プレイヤー市場も、 ゲーム市場も、スマホが食った。 ▪ ニュースは新聞でなくスマホで見て、 暇潰しは、テレビでなく動画 あらゆる市場をスマホが食い尽くす スマートフォン「異種格闘技」
▪ 腕時計を持っていない人 ・男性 17% ・女性 22% ▪ 30代で腕時計を持っていない人 ・男性 28% ・女性 33% 時間を知るのは、スマホで十分 「腕時計」を持っていない
今なぜ「異種格闘技」か？ ICT（情報通信技術）の進化により、 モノとモノ、モノとヒトが ネットワークでつながった。 ◼ 低コストかつ短時間で 自分のアイデアを事業化 できるようになった。 ◼ 「新規参入」のハードルが下がった。
今なぜ「異種格闘技」か？ 同一企業の同質競争から、 異業種の参入や異なるビジネスモデルを持つ 企業との戦いへ突入 ◼ 競争ルールが異なる戦い
今なぜ「異種格闘技」か？ ◼ まったく違った業界との競争に突如 巻き込まれかねない。 ◼ 同時に、新たなアイデアを生み出し、 業種の垣根を越えた競争を仕掛けることが 容易になった。 ◼ こうした時代を生き抜くためには、 「新しい」「広い」視野が...
「異種格闘技」の事例（１） ◼ ＣＤ 対 音楽配信 ◼ 銀行 対 コンビニ、ＰＣ、スマホ ◼ テレビ 対 動画配信、スマホ ◼ ケータイ 対 カメラ、財布、時計 携帯音楽プレイヤー ◼ ヤフー 対 楽天、グーグル ◼ ＪＴＢ 対 ＨＩＳ、楽天ト...
「異種格闘技」の事例（２） 新事業 攻撃されている事業？ ◼ フリーペーパー 雑誌、チラシ、新聞 ◼ ｉＰｏｄ ＣＤ、ウォークマン、 ＤＶＤプレイヤー、新聞 ◼ 電子書籍 紙の本 ◼ ポータルサイト 新聞 ◼ ブログ広告 ポータルサイト
「異種格闘技」の事例（３） 事業 戦っている業界 ◼ 化粧品 化粧品メーカー 対 トイレタリーメーカー ◼ 雑誌販売 書店 対 キオスク 対 コンビニ ◼ ファーストフード ファーストフード 対 コンビニ ◼ 冷暖房・調理 ガス 対 電気 ◼ ...
見知らぬ相手が「参入」 アンクルバイター(Ankle Biter） ▪ 膝が痛いと思って 見てみると、 知らない動物が がぶっと噛んでいる。 ▪ 知らないうちに 大きくなっている。 「Uber」や「Airbnb」。
プラットフォーマーが「巨人化」 デジタルジャイアント(Digital Giant） ▪ グーグル、アップル、フェイスブック ▪ 膨大な顧客データと資金力 ▪ アマゾンが「クラウド」 サービス事業（ＡＷＳ） ▪ グーグル、アップルが 自動運転車、...
▪ グーグルの「自動運転車」を開発。 ▪ 「いずれはＩＴ企業が 自動車産業 ピラミッドの 頂点に君臨する」 グーグルの「自動運転車」 人工知能学者セバスチャン・スラン
「人工知能」によって、 「異種格闘技」は ますます激しくなる。 グーグルやアップルが「クルマ」 モバゲーが「タクシー」をやる時代 「デジタル」と「アナログ」が混在する 「複雑系」の新しい時代では・・・ 過去の「常識」はもはや通用しない
電気自動車 ▪「電気自動車」は、複雑な部品が 要らない「ラジコンカーの大型版」 （ガソリン車部品3万点→4割減） ▪電気会社が車を作れる （例：掃除機メーカー「ダイソン」） 「異種格闘技」が活発化
▪ ソニー・吉田憲一郎社長 「過去10年のメガトレンド（大潮流）は モバイルだった。 これからは モビリティー （乗り物）だ」 ソニーが「自動運転車」 2020年度に公道で走行実験
▪ ハンドルやブレーキなどの操作を自動化 ▪ ロボット「aibo（アイボ）」開発チームが製作 ソニーが「自動運転車」 2020年度に公道で走行実験
▪ 高精細の画像センサーを約30個搭載。 ▪ 人工知能を使って人やモノを検知。 ソニーが「自動運転車」 2020年度に公道で走行実験
過去の「枠」に留まっていては もはや生き残れない。 そこで、「異種格闘技」へ。 他の分野へ踏み出す 「勇気」と「挑戦」が必要！ 「デジタル」と「アナログ」が混在する 「複雑系」の新しい時代では・・・ 過去の「常識」はもはや通用しない
「殻」から外へ片足を出せる勇気があるか？ 枠から出ない「会社」や「人」は生き残れない
「ドイツの皇帝」ベッケンバウワー 「強い者が勝つんじゃない。勝った者が強いのだ」
▪ 「状況に応じて切り替えられる 多様なスキル」 ▪ Ｃ．ロナウドやメッシであっても、 守備をしなければならない時代。 ▪ 企業であっても、状況に応じて 切り替えなければならない。 「ポリバレント」 サッカー日本代表選出に使われた
▪ 「生き残るのは 最強の種ではない。 最も高い知能を 有している 種でもない。 最も敏感に変化に 対応する種である」 19世紀の自然学者 チャールズ・ダーウィン
▪ 「自然選択（自然淘汰）は、 「生物の繁殖力が環境の収容力を 超えると起こる。 生き残るのは 繁殖に有利な性質を持ち 環境に合わせて 変化できる者」 チャールズ・ダーウィン 「種の起源」
•小説「鏡の国のアリス」に 登場する赤の女王の言葉 「その場にとどまるためには、 全力で走り続けないと いけない」を引き合いに出し 生き残りの条件を説いた。 •別の生物の進化を上回るペースで 変化しないと世界で存在し続けられない 米国の生物学者...
•現在のメディアは いつしかリスクを伴う 全力疾走を避ける傾向が 強くなった。 •「大きくなり過ぎて 滅びた恐竜のような 課題がある」 米国の生物学者 「ヴァン・ヴェーレン」
▪ 「進んで止まることを 知らない科学は、 かつて我々に止まることを 許してくれたことがない」 ▪ 「人間の不安は 科学の発展から来る」 大正期の小説「行人」 夏目漱石
•一文なしの若者は 不思議な老人の力で 一夜にして大金持ちになるが、 客と連日の酒盛りをして 数年で使い果たす。 •金がないと近寄っても来ない 薄情な人間に愛想つかし 仙人を志した。 いい時は長続きしない 芥川龍之介「杜子春」
  1. 1. 情報社会とメディア 第13週 2020年度前期 植田 康孝 y-ueda@edogawa-u.ac.jp
  2. 2. 今では当たり前だが、 アントニオ猪木と 「異種格闘技」をした。 ▪ 当時は、誰も考え付かなかった ことに「挑戦した」ことに価値がある。 「リスクを取ることをしなければ、 何も達成しない人生になる」 故モハメド・アリ氏の「凄さ」
  3. 3. 異種格闘技 「異種格闘技」とは、 異なる事業構造を持つ企業が 異なるルールで 同じ顧客ないし市場を 奪い合う競争である。
  4. 4. 「乃木坂46」のライバルは 「欅坂46」や「日向坂46」ではなく、 「ラブライブ」や「キズナアイ」 かもしれない。 ジャニーズのライバルは 「A3！」や「あんすた」かもしれない。 これが「異種格闘技」。 「異種格闘技」とは・・・
  5. 5. 企業に求められるニーズは、 コロナ前とではまるで変わる。 富士フィルムがコロナ治療薬として 期待される「アビガン」を製造したり シャープやユニクロがマスクの 製造に乗り出したりしている。 ポイント
  6. 6. これからの企業は 様々な意味での柔軟性が求められる。 テレワークの導入や オンライン商談の導入をきっかけに 従来の企業文化や業界カルチャーを 変えられるかもしれない、 と気づいた会社も多い。 ポイント
  7. 7. 生活様式の転換で 日本経済の落ち込みは免れないが、 ポジティブな変化を 生み出せる企業は生き残れる。 自社の技術を新しい需要に 転用できるかがカギとなる。 ポイント
  8. 8. コロナ渦は明暗を分けました。 旅行、ホテル、航空、鉄道、飲食、 広告、民放、イベント、ライブなどが 苦境に陥る一方、 アマゾン、任天堂、ズームなどの他、 TikTokは成長しました。
  9. 9. かつて「狂牛病」の影響で 焼肉店がバタバタと潰れたように 会合の自粛のため 飲食店は悲鳴を上げており イベント中止のあおりを受けた イベント関係者は 「このままの状態が続けば倒産します。 体力財力のないイベント会社はパンクして、 連鎖倒産が起こります」
  10. 10. アジア以外では 新規感染者が拡大しており、 旅行代理店にプラス要素は 見当たらない。 ホテル事業を抱えるＨＩＳに とってはダブルパンチ。 ポイント
  11. 11. 新型コロナウィルスは 口や鼻から出る「飛沫」や もっと小さい「飛沫核」を介し感染が起きる ことが分かった。 「飛沫核」は 目に見えないほど 小さいため 重力に勝って、ずっと空中を浮遊する。
  12. 12. 「飛沫感染」と「空気感染」を防ぐためには、 密閉空間を防ぐ、 互いに2メートルの距離を取ることが大事。
  13. 13. 致死率を画期的に下げられる 治療薬が開発されるか、 予防ワクチンの治験が 成功して認可されるまでダラダラと続く。 新型コロナ感染していない人の方が 多い状態で 感染者数を抑え込もうとしているから かなりの「長期戦」になる。
  14. 14. 新型コロナウィルス治療薬候補 薬 何のための薬 効果 治療 アビガン インフルエンザ ウィルス増を抑制 錠剤 レムデシベル エボラ出血熱 ウィルス増を抑制 点滴 オルベスコ 気管支喘息 ウィルス増を抑制 吸入 カレトラ HIV感染症 ウィルス増を抑制 錠剤 クロロキン マラリア ウィルス増を抑制 錠剤 アクテムラ 関節リウマチ 過剰な免疫を抑制 点滴 フサン 膵炎 ウィルスが細胞に入るのを抑制 点滴 イベルメクチン 抗寄生虫 ウィルス増を抑制 錠剤 回復者の血奨 新型コロナ 抗体でウィルス攻撃 点滴 早くても2021年秋ごろか？
  15. 15. 既に「ポスト・コロナ（コロナ後）」 ではなく 「ウィズ・コロナ（コロナと共生）」 に変わった。 「元に戻る」ではなく、 「うまく付き合って行く」
  16. 16. 新型コロナウィルスが収束して 日常生活が見かけの上で 元に戻ったとしても 経験はトラウマのように残る。
  17. 17. 大人たちは 「早く元の日常に戻らないかなぁ」 と願っている。 でも、若い君たちは 「元に戻る」でなはく 「新しいウィズコロナ時代を作って行く」 という感覚で、勉強するべき！
  18. 18. 外出自粛で好調な宅配ピザだが、 福岡の「ピザポケット」は、 「お好み焼き」の宅配を始めた。 イカやエビなど食材が同じで 配達用の箱もサイズが同じ。 しかし問題も。 焼くのに ピザは5分、お好み焼きは15分。
  19. 19. 問題が。何か？ ピザとお好み焼きを同時に頼むと、 ピザは冷めてしまう。 そこで、「ピザポケット」は、 「お好み焼き」を両面で 焼くことにして 5分に縮めた。
  20. 20. ▪ 寿司を食べるだけではなくなり、 牛丼、ラーメン、 うな丼、カレーの 食事メニューが出て、 パフェ、かき氷、 ホットコーヒー、豆乳アイスなど カフェメニューも充実。 「ファミリーレストラン」化 「寿司チェーン店」の生き残り策
  21. 21. 「すしに使わない部位」活用 「くら寿司」が「魚バーガー」 ▪ 開店ずしチェーン「無添くら寿司」が、 2019年3月1日～ハンバーガー発売 ▪ ラーメン、カレーなど「サイドメニュー」を 増やして来たが、 「食品ロス」など 「社会問題の解決」につながる。
  22. 22. 「すしに使わない部位」活用 「くら寿司」が「魚バーガー」 ▪ 発売するのは、 肉と魚をベースにした2種類の 米粉と酢を混ぜて作った 「シャリンバンズ」に 具材を挟む。 「KURA BURGER」 270円。
  23. 23. 「すしに使わない部位」活用 「くら寿司」が「魚バーガー」 ▪ 魚1匹のうち、 すしのネタに出来る部分は、4割ほど。 ▪ 骨やアラを除くと 全体の2割が 食べられるのに ネタに出来ない 部分。
  24. 24. ▪ 2018年3月13日、 カルボナーラ、ハンバーグ などを追加 ▪ 2012年から始めたカレー、ラーメン などのサイドメニューは50種で、 売上の35%を占める。 ファミレスから取り込み狙う 「くら寿司」 洋食メニュー
  25. 25. ▪ 2017年11月、 スイーツ開発専門チーム 「スシローカフェ部」を立ち上げへ ▪ 寿司目当てではなく、 女子高生を中心に カフェのような利用も増加。 寿司に負けないデザートを 「スシロー」本気のパティシェ
  26. 26. ▪ 回転すしの客単価は、1,100円。 ▪ 原価率の高いネタと低いネタを バランスよく食べてもらうことで 全体の原価率を下げて 利益率を上げる「粗利ミックス」 という手法を取っている。 寿司屋にとって、子供、ファミリーはカモ なぜ回転寿司がスイーツ？
  27. 27. ▪ 原価率が高いネタは？ ▪ 生モノの原価率が高い。 ▪ ウニは、1皿のうち85円。 ▪ マグロは、75円 ▪ イクラは、70円 ▪ タイ、ハマチ、カツオ、サーモンは65円。 寿司屋にとって、子供、ファミリーはカモ なぜ回転寿司がスイーツ？
  28. 28. ▪ 原価率が高いネタは？ ▪ 「蟹フェア」や「ふぐ祭り」などの 高級食材を主役にしたキャンペーンは レギュラーメニューよりも 原価率が高い。 ▪ 期間限定で大量に仕入れて、成り立つ。 寿司屋にとって、子供、ファミリーはカモ なぜ回転寿司がスイーツ？
  29. 29. ▪ 原価率が低いネタは？ ▪ 子供に人気の玉子は15円 ▪ エビ、ツナマヨ、カッパ巻きは20円 ▪ 回転寿司の客層は、家族連れが多く、 原価の高い生ものが苦手な子供は 安いネタを食べてくれる上客。 寿司屋にとって、子供、ファミリーはカモ なぜ回転寿司がスイーツ？
  30. 30. ▪ なぜエビは原価率が低い？ ▪ 高級食材のイメージのあるエビだが 1皿100円で提供されるエビの多くは バナメイエビという品種を使っており 冷凍でボイルするだけ。 あとは、ロボットが作ったシャリに乗せる。 寿司屋にとって、子供、ファミリーはカモ なぜ回転寿司がスイーツ？
  31. 31. ▪ 原価率が低いネタは？ ▪ 味噌汁の原価は10円程度で、 利益率が高い。 ▪ アルコール、ドリンク類は儲かる。 ビールは1杯で5皿分の利益が出る。 チューハイやハイボールは更に高い。 寿司屋にとって、子供、ファミリーはカモ なぜ回転寿司がスイーツ？
  32. 32. ▪ しかし、回転寿司は、客の回転率を 上げて儲ける仕組みであるため、 あまり長居されたくない。 ▪ アルコール、ドリンク類を 高過ぎず安過ぎず設定することが ポイント。 寿司屋にとって、子供、ファミリーはカモ なぜ回転寿司がスイーツ？
  33. 33. ▪ なぜラーメンが寿司屋のメニュー？ ▪ 390円のラーメンを食べてもらえば、 100円以上の利益が出る。 寿司屋にとって、子供、ファミリーはカモ なぜ回転寿司がラーメン？
  34. 34. ▪ なぜスイーツが寿司屋のメニュー？ ▪ 子供たちを喜ばせるだけでなく、 寿司よりも利益率が高い。 寿司屋にとって、子供、ファミリーはカモ なぜ回転寿司がスイーツ？
  35. 35. ▪ 「スシロー」は、2019年度、 売上高1,990億円（前年比13.8%増）、 営業利益145億円（前年比24.1%増） と過去最高 ▪ 「くら寿司」は、営業利益54億円 （前年比20.4%減）と低迷 結局は、「寿司（マグロ）」の旨さ 「スシロー」対「くら寿司」
  36. 36. ▪ 過去、「回転寿司のファミレス化」 と言われるほど、 各店がサイドメニューに力を入れた。 「くら寿司」は、サイドメニュー開発の パイオニアで、牛丼やラーメン、 カレーにハンバーグまで、 寿司以外のメニューを販売していった。 結局は、「寿司（マグロ）」の旨さ 「スシロー」対「くら寿司」
  37. 37. ▪ 「くら寿司」は サイドメニューに注力するあまり、 本来の寿司ファンが離れてしまった。 ▪ 消費者は一周回って原点に戻り、 美味しい寿司を出す店に行った。 そこで選ばれたのが、「スシロー」 結局は、「寿司（マグロ）」の旨さ 「スシロー」対「くら寿司」
  38. 38. ▪ 「くら寿司」は、2019年5月 アルバイトがゴミ箱に捨てたハマチを 拾ってまな板に載せる様子を 撮影した動画がSNSに アップされ 批判が殺到したことも 逆風になった。 結局は、「寿司（マグロ）」の旨さ 「スシロー」対「くら寿司」
  39. 39. ▪ 「スシロー」は 鮮度の高いネタを安く効率的に 手に入れるため、産直の流通網を 整えるなど、 「寿司の品質向上」 に取り組んだ。 それは、他店に比べて群を抜いた。 結局は、「寿司（マグロ）」の旨さ 「スシロー」対「くら寿司」
  40. 40. ▪ 「スシロー」は まぐろの赤身2貫を100円で食べられる など、超破格。 普段よりネタが大きい「てんこ盛り祭」 ワンランク上のマグロが食べられる 「まぐろ祭」など、 期間限定メニューが多い。 結局は、「寿司（マグロ）」の旨さ 「スシロー」対「くら寿司」
  41. 41. ▪ サイドメニューは最初こそ話題になるが、 リピーター獲得には つながり難い。 カレーが食べたい客は 結局、カレー店に行く。 結局は、「寿司（マグロ）」の旨さ 「スシロー」対「くら寿司」
  42. 42. ▪ 主力のドーナツの販売低迷 ▪ 国内売上高は、10年連続で減少 ▪ 1,253億円（2008）→818億円（2018） ▪ 200店を改装 ▪ ピザ、パスタ（カルボナーラ）など販売 ▪ コンビニでも、ドーナツ販売は低迷 ▪ セブンでは、レジからパン売り場へ 「ドーナツ」から「食事」へ 「ミスタードーナツ」
  43. 43. ▪ 「食酢」は、今や売上高の2割。 ▪ 1997年に「納豆」事業に参入。 「金のつぶ」シリーズが人気に。 ▪ 現在の最大の稼ぎ頭は、 「パスタソース」事業。 「洋楽ロック」から「邦楽アイドル」へ 食品「ミツカン・グループ」
  44. 44. 「資生堂」 対 「花王」 ◼ 花王「ソフィーナ」 の化粧品販売 ◼ 資生堂がトイレタリーに参入 「ＴＳＵＢＡＫＩ」 ◼ シャンプーのシェア １位だった花王を 資生堂が抜いた。
  45. 45. 資生堂「ＴＳＵＢＡＫＩ」 ▪ ヘアケア市場で第４位だった。 ▪ 2006年3月、 人気美人女優6人を 豪華に起用したＣＭ、 大胆なネーミング、で ヘアケア市場で首位。 クロスメディア Ｗｅｂ時代のマス広告
  46. 46. 資生堂「ＴＳＵＢＡＫＩ」 ▪ 「ダメージヘアを直す」ことを謳わず、 『日本の女性は美しい』というキャッチ コピー クロスメディア Ｗｅｂ時代のマス広告
  47. 47. 資生堂「ＴＳＵＢＡＫＩ」 ▪ 2006年に誕生し、「メガブランド」として 知られる「TSUBAKI」だが、 イメージを一新して、 新たな顧客層にも 受け入れられるようにする。 ▪ 現在は40～50代の女性の利用者が多いが、 ニーズのこだわりが強い20～30代にも広げたい 2020年3月、大幅刷新
  48. 48. 資生堂「ＴＳＵＢＡＫＩ」 ▪ TSUBAKIは、資生堂がヘアケア商品の戦略商品 として投入し、 当初大ヒットしたブランド でもある。 発売から15年経ち、 「名前は広く知られているが、 何をしてくれる商品なのかはあまり知られていない」 2020年3月、大幅刷新
  49. 49. 資生堂「ＴＳＵＢＡＫＩ」 ▪ 広告では「待ち時間0秒サロン」 というコンセプトにし、 自宅で簡単に サロンのような 仕上がりになるとアピールする。 2020年3月、大幅刷新
  50. 50. ▪ 「シャンプー」実店舗での売り上げランキング （有名ブランドが人気） ▪ 花王「メリット」 ▪ P＆G「パンテーン」 ▪ ユニリーバ「ラックス」 ▪ 資生堂「ツバキ TSUBAKI」 「実店舗」と「eコマース」は違う！ 「シャンプー」売れ筋は？
  51. 51. ▪ シャンプー「アマゾン」での売り上げランキング （オーガニック系が人気） ▪ 鶴西 ▪ ボタニストBOTANIST （オーガニック系） ▪ オルナ ▪ n&s 「実店舗」と「eコマース」は違う！ 「シャンプー」売れ筋は？
  52. 52. ▪ ヘアケア商品は、消費者ニーズの細分化に応える 形で、特徴的な商品が増えている。 植物由来を前面に出す 「I-ne」の「ボタニスト」が 安定した人気を誇る他、 一人ひとりの髪質に応じて作る 「パーソナライズ化」商品も広がる。 「実店舗」と「eコマース」は違う！ 「シャンプー」売れ筋は？
  53. 53. 上手く行かない花王・化粧品 ▪ 2018年5月18日、世界49ブランドを 「SENSAI（センサイ）」など 11ブランドに集中 ▪ 年間 2,427億円（2017年） 前年比2%増に留まる。 ▪ 高品質・高価格帯が弱い 49ブランド➝11ブランドに集約
  54. 54. ▪ カメラ事業は 2015年度 売上高5,204億円で 3年前から3割減。 ▪ 約1割の1,000人を 人員削減 （2016.11.7発表） 「カメラ事業」不振で1,000名リストラ 「ニコン」は・・・
  55. 55. ▪ 日本の「デジカメ」市場は、 1,330万台 5年前の20%以下 ▪ 「オリンパス」は、中国での生産を終了 ▪ 「ニコン」は、中国・江蘇省の工場閉鎖 カシオがデジカメ撤退 2018年5月9日発表
  56. 56. ▪ 高性能カメラ付きスマホに負けて、 年間出荷台数は、 ピーク時の10%以下の55万台 ▪ 今後は、監視用カメラなど 企業向けにシフト。 医療やスポーツ記録向けのカメラ カシオがデジカメ撤退 2018年5月9日発表
  57. 57. ▪ 当初は、「アビガン」など 既存薬の応用で乗り切ろうとしたが、 多額の開発費用と長期の開発期間を 必要とする新規開発を決断したのは、 「新型コロナウィルス感染拡大は 長期化し、広範に及ぶ」と 「知性による判断」をしたため。 武田薬品 治療薬を開発 9か月～18か月で実用化
  58. 58. ▪ 新型コロナに対する治療薬では、 エボラ出血熱「レムデシビル」（ギリアド） エイズ（ＨＩＶ）「カレトラ」（アッヴィ） インフルエンザ「アビガン」（富士フィルム） など、既存薬で乗り切ろうとしたが、 臨床試験（治験）を早期に始め 9～18か月で実用化することを目指す。 武田薬品 治療薬を開発 9か月～18か月で実用化
  59. 59. 当初、感染症の重症化を防ぐ切り札として 新型インフルエンザ薬として 備蓄している「アビガン」が注目された。 新型インフルエンザも、 新型コロナウィルスも 「RNAウィルス」という点で 共通することが、 投与の根拠になった。
  60. 60. ◼ 新型コロナウィルスの感染拡大が続く中、 厚生労働省が2020年2月22日、 新型ウィルスの肺炎患者を対象に 「アビガン」を投与すると明らかにし、 富士フィルムは2月25日、 上場来高値を更新した。 「アビガン」で2020年2月25日最高値 「富士フィルム」株価
  61. 61. ▪ 富士フィルムのグループ会社 「富山化学」が開発した 「アビガン」が 新型コロナウィルスに使えるか、 日本政府は臨床研究を実施。 ▪ 「エボラ出血熱」に対する効果も期待され、 投与したが、承認には至っていない。 富士フィルム 商品名「アビガン」 一般名は「ファビピラビル」
  62. 62. ▪ 富士フィルムのグループ会社が開発した 「アビガン」の臨床実験を開始。 ▪ 「アビガン」は、インフルエンザ薬として 承認を受けたが、 「エボラ出血熱」の治療薬として 未承認のままだった。 緊急事態であるため、投入検討決定。 富士フィルム 商品名「アビガン」 一般名は「ファビピラビル」
  63. 63. ▪ フランスやスペインで患者に投与さ れ、二人とも回復した。 仏政府が～ギニアで臨床実験 ▪ しかし、動物実験で、 催奇性が確認された。 奇形児が生まれる危険性がある。 富士フィルム 商品名「アビガン」 一般名は「ファビピラビル」
  64. 64. ◼ 新型コロナウィルスの感染拡大が続く中、 厚生労働省が2020年2月22日、 新型ウィルスの肺炎患者を対象に 「アビガン」を投与すると明らかにし、 富士フィルムは2月25日、 上場来高値を更新した。 「アビガン」で2020年2月25日最高値 「富士フィルム」株価
  65. 65. ▪ 中国政府は、3月17日、 アビガンのジェネリック医薬品を 投与した臨床研究の結果を公表。 ▪ 中国でアビガンの特許は切れている。 ▪ 2016年に浙江海正薬業（上海）と ライセンス契約を結んだが、2019年に終了。 ジェネリックを増産しても富士には未収入。 アビガンのジェネリック医薬品 中国政府が治療に有効と発表
  66. 66. ▪ 富士フィルムは、 既存薬で対応できない 新型イングルエンザの流行に 備えた備蓄役として、 2019年3月期までに国家備蓄向けに 200万人分を約68億円で納入している。 仮に国内で100万人分を増産したとしても、 売上高は35億円程度になる見込み。 アビガンのジェネリック医薬品 中国政府が治療に有効と発表
  67. 67. 「100年に1度」と言われた 「リーマン危機」の2008年には、 日本でも、富士フィルムが 1,300億円を投じて、 東証1部上場の医薬品メーカー 「富山化学工業」を買収した。 市場縮小が続いた 「フィルム事業」への依存を脱し、 「総合ヘルスケア企業」に変わった。
  68. 68. 富士フィルムは、 買収後も、 「富山化学工業」の 研究開発を支え続けた。 その結果が、新型コロナの治療で 期待を集める インフルエンザ治療薬 「アビガン」の 開発だった。
  69. 69. ▪ 医者から「アビガン」を聞く ▪ 「高そうだなあ～」 ▪ 「副作用怖いなあ～」 断った ▪ 良くならないから、「やろう！」 ▪ 飲んだら、「体温下がった」「味覚あるぞ！」 アイドル「そらまめ」 アビガンがアイドルを救った
  70. 70. ▪ 黒白フィルムの生産 1936年～ 写真文化が広まって主力製品に成長 ▪ デジタルカメラやスマホの台頭で 販売量が急減 ▪ 再び、復活へ（2019） 白黒フィルム 販売終了 富士フィルム 2018年10月で終了
  71. 71. ▪ 売上高 2兆4,350億円 ▪ 純利益 1,620億円 ▪ コニカミノルタ 純利益75億円と大差 ▪ 医療事業など、 カメラ以外の分野が成長。 2020年度予想 最高益 「富士フィルム」とは・・・
  72. 72. ▪ 写真フィルムの世界需要 2000年をピークに 右肩下がり。 ▪ 全社で「写真フィルム」 事業の占める割合 19%（2000年）→1%（2014年） 2014年全社売上 2兆4,926億円 「富士写真フィルム」から社名変更 「富士フィルム」とは・・・
  73. 73. ▪ 写真フィルムで培った技術を活かし、 「アスタリフト」ブランドの 化粧品を展開する。 ▪ 富士フィルムは、 インターネットを通じた「直販」でも、 化粧品を販売している。 「富士写真フィルム」から社名変更 「富士フィルム」とは・・・
  74. 74. ▪ コニカ、コダックスなどが事業撤退・縮小 ▪ 富士フィルムの基礎技術 （１）ゼラチン（コラーゲン）技術 （２）酸化防止技術 （３）ナノテクノロジー ▪ 基礎技術を活かして、事業多角化 「写真フィルム」市場の衰退 「富士フィルム」とは・・・
  75. 75. ▪ 「アスタチンサン」という 抗酸化作用のある成分を売りに、 「エイジングケア」分野を開拓。 ▪ 40代以上は、シワやたるみを気にする。 ▪ 30代以下の世代は、 シミやくすみに悩む。 美白化粧品「アスタリフト」 「富士フィルム」異種格闘技
  76. 76. ▪ 写真フィルムで培った 「成分のナノ（ナノは10億分の1） メートルサイズに対して、 均等に分散させる技術」を使用。 ▪ 肌の奥まで成分を しっかり浸透させる。 美白化粧品「アスタリフト」 「富士フィルム」異種格闘技
  77. 77. ▪ 20～30代の女性の間で人気 ▪ 紫外線を浴びると、 日焼け止めの容器のキャプの色が 変わる。 写真の投稿が相次ぎ、 口コミで広がった。 若者向けに「アスタリフト ホワイト」 「富士フィルム」異種格闘技
  78. 78. ▪ 2016年4月中旬発売 ▪ 500ml（税別150円） ▪ 化粧品に使われている 抗酸化成分 「ナノアスタキサンチン」1mgと 「ピュアコラーゲン」500mg を配合 富士フィルムとキリン 美容飲料 商品は「アスタリフトウォーター」
  79. 79. ▪ 胃や大腸の検査で、 内視鏡で1回150枚の 画像を撮影。 ▪ 人工知能が、 病変の疑っているモノを選び、 医者に提示する。 「富士フィルム」の新サービス 人工知能で癌疑い判別
  80. 80. ▪ 富士フィルムのグループ会社 「富山化学」が開発した 「アビガン」が 新型コロナウィルスに使えるか、 日本政府は臨床研究を実施。 ▪ 「エボラ出血熱」に対する効果も期待され、 投与したが、承認には至っていない。 異種格闘技 富士フィルム「アビガン」
  81. 81. ▪ 富士フィルムのグループ会社が開発した 「アビガン」の臨床実験を開始。 ▪ 「アビガン」は、インフルエンザ薬として 承認を受けたが、 「エボラ出血熱」の治療薬として 未承認のままだった。 緊急事態であるため、投入検討決定。 異種格闘技 富士フィルム「アビガン」
  82. 82. ▪ フランスやスペインで患者に投与さ れ、二人とも回復した。 仏政府が～ギニアで臨床実験 ▪ しかし、動物実験で、 催奇性が確認された。 奇形児が生まれる危険性がある。 富士フィルム 商品名「アビガン」 一般名は「ファビピラビル」
  83. 83. ▪ 富士フィルム インスタントカメラ 『チェキ」 2016年度 660万台 ▪ デジカメの普及に伴い、2002年には 100万台を下回る。 ▪ 韓国ドラマで使われたことがきっかけ、 ヒット。 「デジカメ」を抜いた「チェキ」 富士フィルムの粘り勝ち
  84. 84. ▪ 「チェキ」を1998年に発売 ▪ 2002年度に世界出荷台数が、 100万台を超えた。 ▪ 2018年度、販売台数は 1,000万台を超えた。 「デジカメ」を抜いた「チェキ」 富士フィルムの粘り勝ち
  85. 85. ▪ 2017年5月に発売した最新版 「インスタックス・スクエアSQ10」が 日米欧で好調 ▪ 2018年度、出荷台数は1,000万台。 ▪ 若者に人気の「インスタグラム」で おなじみの正方形のフィルムを 採用した形式。 「デジカメ」を抜いた「チェキ」 富士フィルムの粘り勝ち
  86. 86. ▪ プリントした写真をスマホで撮影して インスタグラムに投稿する 「フォト・イン・フォト」を楽しむ。 ▪ 「SQ10」の初回受注は、 当初計画の2倍。 ▪ 「撮影してすぐにプリントできる 驚きや楽しみを伝えていきたい」 「デジカメ」を抜いた「チェキ」 富士フィルムの粘り勝ち
  87. 87. ▪ 撮影したその場でプリントができ、 余白にメッセージや 落書きが書き込めることが 新鮮で新たな客を掴んだ。 ▪ 富士フィルム スマホに押されて デジカメは落ち込み、200万台。 「チェキ」が上回る。 「デジカメ」を抜いた「チェキ」 富士フィルムの粘り勝ち
  88. 88. ▪ インスタグラムのフォロワーは、 1億1,320万人 ▪ 富士フィルムは、チェキの プロモーションに起用 世界ツアーで販促をする他、 日本のコンサートでもスポンサー テイラー・スウィフトを起用 「最大のインフルエンサー」
  89. 89. ▪ 2018年11月20日、コンサート会場では コラボ商品を手にしたファンが目立った 「テイラーが使っていたので憧れがあった」 ▪ 富士フィルムは、 テイラーのパネルと一緒に チェキの写真を無料で 撮影できるようにした。 テイラー・スウィフトを起用 「最大のインフルエンサー」
  90. 90. ▪ スマホでいいんじゃないの？ ▪ 夜間に撮影する場合や 人物に焦点を当て 周りをぼかすような写真を撮る場合、 高機能カメラ （一眼レフ、ミラーレス）が必要 「インスタ映え」が押し上げ 「キャノン」「富士フィルム」の好業績
  91. 91. ▪ 世界初の「音楽用カセットテープ」 を開発。 ▪ 「磁気センサー」技術 ▪ スマートフォンからロボットまで あらゆる成長分野に使われる 部品メーカに変身。 「音楽カセットテープ」から転身 「ＴＤＫ」
  92. 92. ▪ 画質の美しさで 定評があった「パイオニア」は、 2009年度にテレビ事業から撤退。 ▪ 「カーナビゲーション」 の会社へ変身。 「テレビ」から「カーナビ」へ転身 「パイオニア」
  93. 93. ▪ 電機メーカー「東芝」は、 経営不振の「原子力」事業と 「テレビ」事業から撤退。 法人向けビジネス（社会インフラ）に注力 テレビＣＭのメリットは低くスポンサーを降りた。 ▪ 代わりに、ネット通販大手の 「アマゾン」がスポンサーに アニメ「サザエさん」 「テレビメーカー」から「ネット通販」へ
  94. 94. ▪ ラグビー日本代表のリーチ・マイケル選手が 所属する「東芝ブレイブルパース」の 親会社「東芝」は、 ラグビー撤退を検討。 東芝、ラグビーからも撤退検討 かつての「テレビ受像機」メーカー
  95. 95. ▪ 東芝が経営合理化を 理由に降板した スポンサーに 「アマゾン」、 ベビー用品「西松屋」、 「大和ハウス工業」が 選ばれた。 アニメ「サザエさん」 広告スポンサーが変わったら
  96. 96. ▪ 歌詞も代わるのでは？ とネットで沸騰した。 ▪ 「買い物しようと 街まで出掛けたが・・・」 ▪ 「買い物しようと 街まで出掛けない」 アニメ「サザエさん」 広告スポンサーが変わったら
  97. 97. ▪ 2019年8月、 銀座の「山野楽器本店」は、 ＣＤ売り場を 1階から4階の一角に移し、 大幅に縮小した。 ▪ ＣＤの低迷とストリーミングの普及で、 人と音楽の関係が変わろうとしている。 「ＣＤ」から「ストリーミング」へ 音楽業界の変化
  98. 98. ▪ 1990年代まで、 流行最先端の洋楽レコードが 手に入る店として、音楽好きが来店。 ▪ アイドル、アニソン、声優ＣＤ、JPOP などが売り場を埋め、 ライブグッズやグッズ が並ぶ。 「洋楽ロック」から「邦楽アイドル」へ 「タワーレコード」
  99. 99. ▪ 今や若者が求めるのは、 憧れの洋楽より、 身近で共感できる アイドルやアーティスト。 ▪ ファンは、応援のため、 ＣＤやグッズを買う。 「洋楽ロック」から「邦楽アイドル」へ 「タワーレコード」
  100. 100. ▪ 2016年売上高は前年比1.7倍 ▪ 「dTV」（500万人会員）も強化 ▪ 2017秋、青山新社屋完成 移転を機に、創業から30年掲げた 「レコード会社」の看板を下ろした。 「エイベックス」の大転換 「音楽」から「アニメ」「ライブ」「映像配信」へ
  101. 101. ▪ 「音楽」事業 748億（2009）→1,300億（2018） ▪ 2017年4月から 「アニメ」「ライブ」「映像配信」を ３本柱に。 「エイベックス」の大転換 「音楽」から「アニメ」「ライブ」「映像配信」へ
  102. 102. エイベックス「アニメ」売上高 上手く行かない「新事業」 0 100 200 2016 2017 2018 173 142 141 （億円） （出所：エイベックス株式会社 2019年3月期業績）
  103. 103. ▪ アニメ「ユーリ!!! on ice」 2016年12月 DVD/BD大ヒット ▪ 「おそ松さん」も大ヒット ▪ 劇場アニメ「キンプリ」ヒット （応援上映）興収8億、観客48万人 エイベックス「アニメ」事業 最初は良かった「新事業」
  104. 104. 年 パッケージ ノンパッケージ 2018年 50億円 92億円 2019年 41億円 99億円 上手く行かない「新事業」 エイベックス・アニメ事業の概況 ▪ 売上高は横ばいだったものの 利益率の低下により減益
  105. 105. エイベックス「デジタル」売上高 上手く行かない「新事業」 0 100 200 300 2016 2017 2018 292 227 175 （億円） （出所：エイベックス株式会社 2019年3月期業績）
  106. 106. ▪ 2015年、 ソフトバンクが 「UULA」から 「Netflix」 へ乗り換え。 ▪ 2017年3月末終了 「もくろみ通りに集められなかった」 エイベックス「UULA（ウーラ）」 動画配信では、「負け組」
  107. 107. 「ＡＷＡ」（2015年～） 「サイバーエージェント」と「エイベックス」
  108. 108. 順 項目 割合 1位 Apple Music 39% 2位 LINE Music 20% 3位 Spotify 18% 4位 AWA 12% 5位 Google Play Music 5% 6位 その他 6% 定額ストリーミングサービスは何？ 音楽のデジタル化
  109. 109. 音楽 80.4% アニメ 8.7% デジタル 10.8% 「エイベックス」売上高構成比（2018） 「音楽」が、約8割を占める （出所：エイベックス株式会社 2019年3月期業績）
  110. 110. エイベックス「音楽」売上高 「安室奈美恵」特需に沸いた 0 500 1,000 1,500 2016 2017 2018 1,192 1,291 1,300 （億円） （出所：エイベックス株式会社 2019年3月期業績）
  111. 111. ソニー 16.2% ｴｲﾍﾞｯｸｽ 14.6% ﾕﾆﾊﾞｰｻﾙ 11.9% その他 57.3% メーカー別「音楽パッケージ」シェア（2018） エイベックスは、ソニーに次いで2位 （出所：オリコン）
  112. 112. パッケージ 65.8% 音楽配信 18.2% 音楽出版 5.7% その他 10.3% 「安室奈美恵」特需 音楽パッケージ事業 （出所：エイベックス株式会社 2019年3月期業績）
  113. 113. ライブ 50.2% ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝﾄ グッズ 33.3% ﾌｧﾝｸﾗﾌﾞ 5.8% ライブ関連売上増加 ライブ・マネジメント事業 （出所：エイベックス株式会社 2019年3月期業績）
  114. 114. ▪ 本格的な女優活動や 音楽活動が出来るとして 事務所をエイベックスに移籍。 ▪ 飯豊まりえ ▪ 元AKB48・川栄李奈 ▪ 元欅坂46・今泉佑唯 芸能マネジメント 「エイベックス」
  115. 115. ▪ アニメの映像や音楽を企画制作する 「アニプレックス」をはじめとする、 アニメ部門が急成長。 ▪ 若年層の間では、 ソニーは音楽の会社ではなく、 アニメやゲームの会社というイメージが強い。 「ソニーミュージック」の大転換 「音楽」から「アニメ」「ゲーム」へ
  116. 116. ▪ ソニーミュージック内で最も勢いのある ミュージシャン「LiSA」は、 アニメと親和性の高いアーティスト。 （→2019紅白に出場） 「ソニーミュージック」の大転換 「音楽」から「アニメ」「ゲーム」へ
  117. 117. テレビ局は変化を迫られている。 これまでキー局は 東京から全国に 番組・広告を届ける仕組みで 圧倒的な力を持ち、 それを活かして 人気を拡大して来た。
  118. 118. 人気番組は 映画・映像事業につながり ヒット曲や キャラクター商品などの マルチ展開は ヒットの方程式になった。
  119. 119. 放送外事業は、 不動産や通販などにも拡大。 同時に、巨額を投じて ＢＳ放送を始め、 ＣＳでもチャンネルを持ち、 インターネットで番組を見られる システムを作った。
  120. 120. しかし、コロナ渦で 広告収入が激減し始めると、 その仕組みはうまく回らなくなり 色々と手を出したことの 負担が大きくなった。 これまで大切にして来た地方系列局 にも手助けが及ばなくなった。
  121. 121. 今、テレビ局は何をする企業なのか 打ち出すべき局面に 追い込まれつつある。 既に優秀な人材は ネットに奪われた。 明るい未来が見えず、 将来を担う人材が薄くなっている。
  122. 122. ◼ 2019年5月に出資した米「ティフォン」との共同 ◼ VRコンテンツ 「かいじゅうのすみかVRアドベンチャー」 を開発。2020年春に公開。 ◼ レッドキングやバルタン星人など計12体の 怪獣が登場するCGを使ったVR映像が特徴。 2020年3月、「ティフォニウムお台場」で導入。 TBS 「VRコンテンツ」開発 民放の新規事業
  123. 123. ◼ 2020年3月に、講談社が池袋に開業する エンターテインメントをテーマにした商業ビル 「ミクサライブ東京」に入居 ◼ テレビ東京の番組の公開収録や 人気アニメやドラマの展覧会を開催。 テレビ東京 「ミクサライブ東京」 民放の新規事業
  124. 124. ▪ 過去10年間で、テレビ番組の「広告収入」が 3分の2以下に落ち込む →「番組製作費」の削減 ▪ 子供の夏休みに合わせた「イベント」など、 グッズ販売を含めた「放送外収入」が増加。 ▪ フジテレビの利益は、「ＣＭ」3～4割、 「映画・イベント」6～7割、というように逆転 「テレビ局」の戦略（１） 「テレビ局」から「総合エンタテインメント」へ
  125. 125. ▪ ネット接続テレビでの地上波視聴時間は 漸減傾向 ▪ YouTubeの視聴時間は既に 地上波1局より上。 テレビ局のライバルはテレビ局ではない 「YouTube」や「Netflix」がライバルに
  126. 126. ▪ テレビの限界を感じ テレビの仕事を続けながらも 独自活動に力を入れる「キングコング」。 ▪ 梶原雄太は、ユーチューバー「カジサック」 として、フォロワー100万人を超える ▪ 西野亮廣は、インフルエンサーとして文化人 テレビの衰退を感じつつも出演 「芸人」も異種格闘技
  127. 127. ▪ 先の3年間は、「テレビ事業」は、 まったく伸びない。 ▪ 注力するのは、次の3部門 （１）海外 （２）インターネット （３）健康 「テレビ局」の戦略（２） 「日本テレビ中期経営計画」
  128. 128. ◼ １．不動産・イベント・ライブ 「お台場 夢大陸」。今後はカジノも・・・ ◼ ２．海外戦略 昔の番組を海外へ販売 ◼ ３．映像 映画、ＤＶＤ販売、ジブリ、ドラえもん ◼ ４．ネット ネットを用いた動画配信、グッズ販売 市場の変化に対応するテレビ局 テレビ局が進める４つの新事業
  129. 129. ▪ 民放キー局5局の広告収入は、 2017、2018年度と 減少傾向。 ▪ 特に「スポット広告」は5社すべてマイナス。 一方で、テレビ事業以外の 「放送外収入」は伸びている。 令和時代の「テレビ局」 変革を求められる
  130. 130. ▪ 2015年度以降、 5局合計の「広告外収入」の割合は半分を超える。 もはやテレビ事業以外の部分が大きく占める。 ▪ 日本テレビでも4割が広告外収入。 かつては7割以上が広告収入であったが、 テレビ局は「異種格闘技戦」の真っ只中にある。 令和時代の「テレビ局」 変革を求められる
  131. 131. 「赤坂不動産」と揶揄される ＴＢＳ事業別営業利益（2018年度）
  132. 132. ▪ 「フジテレビ」が行う夏のイベントは、 河田町からお台場に移転した1997年～ の6年間は無料であったが、 2003年～有料化(1,000円)。 その後徐々に値上げ、 2013年～1,700円。 「テレビ局」の戦略 「テレビ局」から「総合エンタテインメント」へ
  133. 133. ▪ 夏イベントとして、 ・フジテレビ「みんなの夢大陸」、 ・日本テレビ「汐博」、 ・ＴＢＳ「夏サカス」、 ・テレビ朝日「テレビ朝日・六本木ヒルズ夏祭り SUMMER STATION」 が開催された。 「テレビ局」の戦略 「テレビ局」から「総合エンタテインメント」へ
  134. 134. 新聞接触率 ◼ 2000年 50.4% ◼ 2018年 13.5% 新聞社の異種格闘技 待ったなしの新聞経営
  135. 135. 年代別の新聞の行為者率 高齢者メディアが顕著 7% 13% 23% 41% 49% 68% 78% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 10代 20代 30代 40代 50代 60代 70代以上 【出典】2019年新聞通信調査会「メディアに関する世論」
  136. 136. ▪ 「朝刊を毎日読む人」 70代以上 78.3% 20代 5.7% ▪ 「新聞を読まない理由」として、 「テレビやインターネットなど 他の情報で十分だから」 74.5% 2019年新聞通信調査会「メディアに関する世論」 「新聞離れ」は世代格差
  137. 137. ▪ 「月決めで新聞を取っている人」 30代 34.9% 40代 56.1% ▪ 現在の子供たちにとって、 家に新聞がないのは、当たり前。 新聞を読む光景を見たことがない。 2019年新聞通信調査会「メディアに関する世論」 「新聞離れ」は世代格差
  138. 138. ▪ 電車の中で 新聞を広げる人を 見なくなった。 ▪ 新聞を購読する学生は、 100人に1人しか いなくなっている。 令和時代の「新聞」 変革を求められる
  139. 139. ▪ 30代の女性でさえも 「この大きさ 扱いにくくて、 ありえない」 と新聞紙のサイズを問題視する。 ▪ 小さいころから、新聞と言えば このサイズと当たり前に思っている 中高年世代の記者には衝撃。 令和時代の「新聞」 変革を求められる
  140. 140. ▪ 朝日新聞は、2019年、 自前の印刷工場を1か所閉鎖した。 販売所は減少を続ける。 ▪ 夕刊配達地域も減少。 令和時代の「新聞」 変革を求められる
  141. 141. ▪ 朝日新聞は、2019年4月、 夕刊を大幅にリニューアルした。 ▪ 夕刊リニューアルの要因は、 「ニュース報道に注力する デジタルや朝刊との 性格分け」 令和時代の「新聞」 変革を求められる
  142. 142. ▪ 新聞は極めて深刻な危機に 直面している。 ▪ 新聞発行部数では、 2018年、14年連続で 減少を続けてきた結果、 初めて4,000万部の大台を割り込んだ。 ▪ 普通の企業であれば、経営危機や 倒産ラッシュが起きても不思議ではない。 令和時代の「新聞」 変革を求められる
  143. 143. ▪ 日本の新聞社はなぜ潰れないのでしょう？ ▪ 不動産が収益の柱だから。 朝日新聞は、大阪に日本最高峰の高層タワー ビル、東京に東京銀座朝日ビルディング、 読売新聞も、プランタン銀座や読売会館、 日本経済新聞も、日経ビルを新築、 不動産事業を展開している。 令和時代の「新聞」 変革を求められる
  144. 144. ▪ 大阪本社（2012年開業） （中ノ島フェスティバルホール33～40階） ヒルトンホテルＧ 「コンラッド大阪」 ▪ 東京本社（2017年秋開業） （銀座朝日ビル3～12階） 「ハイアット・セントリック・ホテル」 「朝日新聞」の現状 新聞が500万部まで落ち今や不動産
  145. 145. ▪ 朝日新聞は、2016年12月、 「出前館」の親会社と業務・資本提携。 ▪ 朝日新聞は 新聞販売店「ASA」の 立て直しを図るため、 既存のバイクや、エリアの地理に詳しい 配達員をそのまま出前に使った。 異種格闘技 朝日新聞が新聞販売店を出前拠点に
  146. 146. ▪ 朝日新聞は、食べ物のテイクアウトが 軽減税率の対象になることにも目を付けた。 ▪ 結果は、2018年度赤字 ▪ 2019年度も15億円の赤字 ▪ 原因は、「ウーバーイーツ」などのライバルに シェアを食われたため。 異種格闘技 朝日新聞が新聞販売店を出前拠点に
  147. 147. コロナによる「巣ごもり消費」は、 危機だったテレビ局の助け舟となった。 情報・報道番組の視聴率は上昇。 宅配が増えたため、 新聞販売店も大忙しに。 アマゾンが読売新聞を助ける時代！
  148. 148. ▪ 新聞販売店は、新聞発行部数の減少で 新たな収入源を 必要としている。 ▪ 朝刊・夕刊の1日2回の 幹線輸送網と 担当地区を隅々まで知る 配達員を活用。 異種格闘技 読売新聞が新聞販売店で「YCお届け便」
  149. 149. ▪ EC（電子商取引）事業者から 集荷した荷物を 新聞印刷所に 持ち込み、新聞輸送車で 読売新聞の専売店 （読売センター、ＹＣ）に 配送。ＹＣスタッフが 各戸に荷物を届ける。 異種格闘技 読売新聞が新聞販売店で「YCお届け便」
  150. 150. ▪ 読売新聞が提携する SBSグループは アマゾンの 配送パートナー 「デリバリープロバイダ」 として、約1,800台の 車両を投入。 アマゾン専用で他社の荷物を載せられない。 異種格闘技 読売新聞が新聞販売店で「YCお届け便」
  151. 151. ▪ 「YCお届け便」の名称で 2020年7月末までに 東京23区全域に サービス拡大 ▪ その後、関東3県に 対象エリアを拡大 ▪ 「置き配」にも対応。 異種格闘技 読売新聞が新聞販売店で「YCお届け便」
  152. 152. 下げ止まらない「出版売上」
  153. 153. 下げ止まらない「書店数」
  154. 154. ▪ 2019年11月30日付で倒産。 ▪ 愛知や岐阜、静岡、 神奈川、大阪、岡山の 大型商業施設に 出店してきたが、 「出版不況」で、負債30億円。 名古屋中心の「大和書店」 「リブレット」23店閉店
  155. 155. ◼ 雑誌広告費 4,842億円（ピーク：2005年） 1,841億円（2018年） 待ったなしの出版社経営 下げ止まらない「雑誌広告」
  156. 156. ▪ 2019年9月、 日本橋「コレド室町」2階にオープン ▪ 書籍以外にも、デザイン性の高い文具、 オシャレ雑貨、 オーガニック系の 化粧品などがある。 台湾発アジアNo.1書店が日本上陸 オシャレな複合型書店「誠品生活」
  157. 157. ▪ 施設内で、声優やユーチューバなどに よるライブを実施。 ▪ シアターやライブスペース等 4つのホールに加え、 マンガとのコラボカフェ、 物販などで構成する。 講談社、エンタメビル 2020年春、池袋に開業
  158. 158. ▪ 地図出版「昭文社」 1960年創業 1997年度 過去最高 193億2,900万円を記録 ▪ 2018年度 49億9,200万円 （ピーク時の1/4に下落） 「地図の老舗」デジタル化で苦境に もはや止まらない「出版衰退」
  159. 159. ▪ 地図出版「昭文社」 コンビニなどを記した 「スーパーマップル」 累計1,000万部超のヒット ▪ スマホで見られる 無料地図アプリが広がり、 経営難に陥った。 「地図の老舗」デジタル化で苦境に もはや止まらない「出版衰退」
  160. 160. ▪ 1948年に大分県別府市の 観光案内冊子に添えた地図から。 ▪ 現在の「売上」の7割は、 紙ではなく、電子地図。 1990、世界初の GPSカーナビシステムを開発。 2005年～、グーグルマップに情報提供、 ヤフー、ナビタイムにも。 「ゼンリン」は、電子地図7割 成長している「地図」出版
  161. 161. ▪ 現在は、「ドローン」用の地図を 作成するため、 建物の回数も調査。 ▪ 「自動運転車」のため、 より高精細な 地図を作成中。 地図の使い道は 格段に広がっている。 「ゼンリン」は、電子地図7割 成長している「地図」出版
  162. 162. ▪ 「モーニング娘。」の所属事務所 「アップフロントグループ」 ▪ 関連会社「花畑牧場」が モー娘。の苦戦した2008年頃、 「生キャラメル」で支えた。 現在は、「ラクレットチーズ」 安定しない芸能活動の埋め合わせ 芸能事務所の「異種格闘技」
  163. 163. ▪ 「B'z」の所属事務所 「ビーイング」 ▪ 1999年頃からB’zの低迷期となり、 音楽事業の資金を基に不動産事業 大阪の高級賃貸マンション 「リバーレジデンス堂島」など。 安定しない芸能活動の埋め合わせ 芸能事務所の「異種格闘技」
  164. 164. ▪ 「福山雅治」「星野源」の所属事務所 「アミューズ」 ▪ 「感動オリーブオイル」 板谷由夏を2017年の 「オリーブアンバサダー」に任命。 自社タレントを使ってプロモーション 安定しない芸能活動の埋め合わせ 芸能事務所の「異種格闘技」
  165. 165. ▪ 「福山雅治」「星野源」の所属事務所 「アミューズ」 ▪ 子会社の「希船工房」は アパレルブランドを買収。 吉高由里子など 自社所属の女優が衣装で使用。 安定しない芸能活動の埋め合わせ 芸能事務所の「異種格闘技」
  166. 166. ▪ 傘下企業「希船工房」 ▪ アパレル商材の拡充（元々アパレル） Tシャツ、パーカー ▪ 「PerfumeCloset」 ▪ コスプレではなく、 ステージ衣装ではなく、 普段も着れるモノ（世界観） 「アミューズ」 「グッズ戦略」
  167. 167. ▪ 「EXILE」の所属事務所「LDH」 ▪ 居酒屋やカレー店など、 飲食店を13店舗展開。 ▪ ジャニーズに比して、週刊誌に リークされる危険性が低い理由 安定しない芸能活動の埋め合わせ 芸能事務所の「異種格闘技」
  168. 168. ▪ 「吉本興業」 ▪ 「沖縄国際映画祭」で 億単位の赤字を出し続けているが、 「よしもとデベロップメント」 のテナント賃料が、 吉本の収益の多くを占める。 安定しない芸能活動の埋め合わせ 芸能事務所の「異種格闘技」
  169. 169. 三菱地所 阪急阪神 三井不動産 そごう西武 高島屋 ＪＲ東日本 大丸松坂屋 三越伊勢丹 小売各社売上高 「ＪＲ東日本」は高島屋を上回る 【億円】
  170. 170. ▪ 「駅ナカ」「駅ビル」へ客が移り、閉店 ▪ 2016～17年 「そごう柏店」 「パルコ千葉店」 「三越千葉店」 ▪ 2018年 「西武船橋店」 「伊勢丹松戸店」 （→跡地は、ノジマ） 2017.9.7～ＪＲ千葉駅「ペリエ千葉」 郊外に広がる「駅ビル」「駅ナカ」
  171. 171. ▪ 三越横浜店→ヨドバシカメラ ▪ 三越池袋店→ヤマダ電機 ▪ 高島屋新宿店（紀伊国屋）→ニトリ ▪ そごう柏店 別館（2005年） →「ビッグカメラ」に ▪ そごう柏店 →「ドン・キホーテ」に 全国で百貨店閉店ドミノが続く 「そごう柏店」が閉店（2016年9月）
  172. 172. ▪ 百貨店 「そごう」は 国内に30店舗を 持っていたが、 現在では、 横浜、千葉、広島など7店舗に留まる。 時代変化の波に襲われる業界 閉鎖したそごう柏店 「百貨店」は・・
  173. 173. ▪ 千葉県内では、2016年以降、 そごう柏店、三越千葉店と、 閉店が相次いだ。 ▪ 千葉県内で残る百貨店は、 そごう千葉店 東武百貨店船橋店 高島屋柏店、のみ。 千葉でも百貨店閉店ドミノが続く 「そごう柏店」が閉店（2016年9月）
  174. 174. ▪ 2018年9月、 「三越伊勢丹」が更に3店閉鎖 伊勢丹・相模原店 伊勢丹・府中店 三越・新潟店 衰退が止まらない 「百貨店」は・・
  175. 175. ▪ 2019年 「一畑百貨店」（島根） 「さとう 福知山駅前店」（京都） 「ヤナゲン 大垣店」（岐阜） 「山交百貨店」（山梨） 「大丸 山科店」（京都） 「伊勢丹 府中店」（東京） 「伊勢丹 相模原店」（神奈川） 2019年も閉店が続いた「百貨店」 不況は「出版社」だけではない
  176. 176. ▪ 1999年 311店 ▪ 2019年 200店を割った ▪ 大手百貨店は、地方や郊外の店舗を 相次いで閉鎖しており、 地方の地場百貨店は非常に厳しい状態 2019年も閉店が続いた「百貨店」 不況は「出版社」だけではない
  177. 177. ▪ 百貨店、総合スーパー（GS）などの 老舗業態で苦戦が目立つ。 ▪ 「セブン＆アイ ホールディングス」 百貨店など人員3,000人の削減 ▪ 「高島屋」 横浜・港南台店の閉鎖。 不況は「出版社」だけではない 時代変化の波に襲われる業界
  178. 178. ▪ 「三越＆伊勢丹 ホールディングス」 2019年9月末、伊勢丹府中店、 相模原店など閉鎖 ▪ 「そごう・西武」 地方店の閉鎖 ▪ 「イトーヨーカ堂」 30店以上を閉鎖 不況は「出版社」だけではない 時代変化の波に襲われる業界
  179. 179. ▪ 老舗アパレル「オンワード」 国内外600店舗を閉鎖 ▪ コンビニ4位「ミニストップ」 2019年3月～8月期に、 200億円を超える 「最終赤字」に転落。 不況は「出版社」だけではない 時代変化の波に襲われる業界
  180. 180. ▪ ネット通販や、ファストファッションの 台頭、女性の社会進出で買い物に 時間的余裕がないなどで 婦人服の売上は、 10年間で35%減少。 ▪ 化粧品や美容といった訪日客に 人気の売り場やカフェへの転換。 外国人客向けにカフェ・化粧品へ転換 「百貨店」、婦人服を縮小
  181. 181. ▪ 「大丸松坂屋」は、全国17店舗で 婦人服売り場のスペースを3割減 ▪ 「大丸札幌店」は、 飲食店、化粧品に改装 ▪ 「高島屋新宿店」は、 ヨガスタジオへ。 「近鉄百貨店」は、アロマなど美容へ。 外国人客向けにカフェ・化粧品へ転換 「百貨店」、婦人服を縮小
  182. 182. ▪ 「池袋店」は、家電の売り場を半分に して、食品売り場を拡張 ▪ 食品分野は、ネット通販ではなく、 実店舗で買う人が多い。 ▪ 食品は、日常的に購入するため 集客頻度の向上が期待できる。 食品分野に進出 ビッグカメラ 調味料まで売る
  183. 183. テレワークの浸透で 鉄道の需要減は間違いない。 自粛が解除されれば 通勤需要中心の路線は ある程度戻るが 新幹線依存のJR東海は厳しい。 ポイント
  184. 184. ▪ 「人を運ぶだけで、鉄道会社が 完結する時代ではなくなった」 ▪ 「エキナカ」が主力事業に成長 ▪ 主要駅を再開発 ▪ 働く女性を意識した店づくり 「ＪＲ」各社の現状 「鉄道・バス」以外の「その他」2兆円
  185. 185. ▪ 2000年以降、首都圏（1都3県）で オープンした「駅ビル」「駅ナカ」は、 170施設。 ▪ 働く女性やシニアの増加で 「地元」で買い物をしたい という「ニーズ」の高まりがある。 駅の商業施設が増加 郊外に広がる「駅ビル」「駅ナカ」
  186. 186. ▪ テナントは合計168店で、 「魚力」「パオパオ」など 惣菜店、アパレルの 物販店が充実 「東急ハンズ」など 集客力の高いテナントも。 ▪ 「30～40代の働く女性を狙った」 2017.9.7～ＪＲ千葉駅「ペリエ千葉」 郊外に広がる「駅ビル」「駅ナカ」
  187. 187. ▪ 「ペリエ千葉」の開業で 千葉駅周辺の平日・休日の 「滞在人数」は、16.5%増加。 ▪ 「最近の女性は多忙で、 ファッションを選ぶのに時間を 掛けられない。買い物するために わざわざ電車で出掛けなくなった」 2017.9.7～ＪＲ千葉駅「ペリエ千葉」 郊外に広がる「駅ビル」「駅ナカ」
  188. 188. ▪ ＪＲ西日本 数年前から 「サバの養殖」 ▪ ＪＲ貨物 温泉施設（福岡） ▪ ＪＲ四国 マンション分譲 「ＪＲ」各社の現状 「鉄道・バス」以外の「その他」2兆円
  189. 189. 居酒屋「うまや」 ＪＲ九州が居酒屋 ▪ 東京で10店規模を展開 ▪ 「かわ焼き」 「博多雑煮」など、 九州の地元料理を 提供。
  190. 190. 「車窓からの原風景を楽しんでもらいたい」 ＪＲ九州が農業 ▪ 2010年、農業参入 「うちのタマゴ」ブランド（50円以上）で 羽田空港やデパートで販売 ▪ 福岡県飯塚市にある養鶏場で 9,600羽の鶏を飼育 エサは、トウモロコシや大豆など 天然素材だけに拘る。
  191. 191. ▪ 優秀な人は関連事業に配置 ▪ 在来線の半分の駅が無人化 ▪ ＪＲ九州は新幹線駅を無人化 （「新玉名」他3駅） ▪ 本業の安全性は大丈夫か？ 「ＪＲ」各社の現状 「鉄道・バス」以外の「その他」2兆円
  192. 192. ▪ 千葉県でも 総武本線「新検見川」 京葉線「千葉みなと」 など４駅で無人化 「ＪＲ」各社の現状 「無人駅化」が進む
  193. 193. ▪ 人口減少で過疎化が進む地域では、 地方の郵便局と駅の窓口が一体化 ▪ 郵便局を駅舎に移転 ▪ ＪＲ東日本が駅の窓口業務を 日本郵便に委託（駅で切手販売も） 郵便局と駅が一体化 「日本郵便」と「JR東日本」
  194. 194. 私鉄系は、 在宅率上昇で繁華街から人が減り、 不動産事業が足かせになる。 渋谷を大規模開発中の 東急は、コロナで一転して 事業費を回収できるかリスク大。 ポイント
  195. 195. 私鉄純利益 順位 企業名 年間売り上げ 1位 阪急・阪神 542億円 2位 東急 410億円 3位 西武 349憶円 4位 東武 306億円 5位 小田急 301億円 6位 近鉄 278億円 7位 京成 256億円 8位 京阪 178億円 9位 南海 174億円 10位 京王 172億円 エンタメ（宝塚歌劇と阪神タイガース）が牽引
  196. 196. ▪ 3階建て、店舗面積2,800㎡ ▪ 41店 ▪ 沿線で最大規模（約45万人） ▪ 人気スイーツ店 「Cow Cow Kitchen」 ▪ 米ロサンゼルス風 「グラムズカフェ」 2017年12月14日「EQUiA（エキア）」 「東武鉄道」北千住駅ナカ
  197. 197. 「流山おおたかの森SC」や 「ららぽーと柏の葉キャンパス」 などありますが、 国内のショッピングセンター 売上高1位は どこでしょうか？
  198. 198. JALとANAの航空業界は苦しい。 ANAはグループの2021年度入社の 採用活動の中断を決めた。 ホテルと同じで、 ビジネス目的での渡航が コロナ以前に戻ることはない。 ポイント
  199. 199. ▪ 特に「ラグジュアリー・ブランド」 ▪ 購入客は、 ・中国、香港、台湾 55% ・韓国 6% ・その他海外 18% ・日本 21% 前年比14.8%の急増 「成田国際空港」商業施設
  200. 200. ▪ 1,246億円（5年間で2倍） ▪ 「出国審査は1人ずつであるため、 団体客の場合、 先に通過した人が時間潰しに来る」 「審査が終わると、ホッとして 財布のひもが緩む」 ついにＳＣ第1位の売上高 「成田国際空港」商業施設
  201. 201. ▪ 成田空港には、317店 ▪ 売上高は5年で2倍になったが、 その間の旅客数の伸び率 （約20%）を 大きく上回る。 「成田国際空港」商業施設 ついにＳＣ第1位の売上高
  202. 202. ▪ 2018年8月に完成した 第1ターミナルの新エリアに 登場した江崎グリコの直営店 ▪ 「ポッキープルミエールクラス」 （24本、600円） 成田空港限定、日本最高級ポッキー 「成田国際空港」商業施設 ついにＳＣ第1位の売上高
  203. 203. ▪ 2018年12月19日、 ゴルフを練習したり、 マッサージを受けたりできる 複合施設を国内線第1ターミナルに 開設。 ▪ 302店 2018年12月に商業施設を新設 「羽田空港」商業施設
  204. 204. 航空系 55.4% 商業系 44.6% （出所：国土交通省） 509億円（2017年度） 「羽田空港」経常利益
  205. 205. 航空系 50.6% 商業系 49.4% （出所：国土交通省） 90億円（2017年度） 「新千歳空港」経常利益
  206. 206. ▪ 吹田市「EXPOCITY」 内に開業。 ▪ エキスポランドの 跡地に作られた複合商業施設で、 ショッピングしてeスポーツ観戦して、 ご飯を食べて帰宅する。 生活の一部にeスポーツが入って来る。 2020年3月にオープン 「REDEE」 大阪・吹田に「ｅスポーツ」日本最大施設
  207. 207. 転機の銀行界を象徴する 逆転である。 異種参入組の代表格、 セブン銀行のATM台数が 2019年に大手銀行の合計を 上回った。
  208. 208. セブン銀行は2019年3月期に 25,000台を突破した。 拠点となる店舗は コンビニ業の収益を生む本体である。 ATMは買い物客の利便性を 高める付加価値とも言える。 削減を迫られる金融のATMとは異なる。
  209. 209. 全国銀行協会によると、 大手行（3メガバンクと りそな銀行、埼玉りそ銀行）の ATMは、2019年9月末に 約23,300台と 3年前から11%減った。
  210. 210. 東京メトロの駅で良く見る セブン銀行ＡＴＭ
  211. 211. ▪ コンビニが金融サービス強化 ▪ 「地域を支え、キャッシュレス社会に挑戦」 「コンビニ銀行」の比較 2018年3月末時点比較 ATM設置台数 税引き益 ローソン銀行 約13,000台 36億円 セブン銀行 約24,000台 291億円 イオン銀行 約6,200台 79億円
  212. 212. ▪ 全国25,000台のＡＴＭで 「LINEペイカード」や スマホアプリで24時間365日 入出金取引が可能。 ▪ 手数料は無料、最低利用1,000円 ▪ LINEペイ 登録者3,000万人 「セブン銀行」の新サービス 2017年10月～「LINEペイ」と連携
  213. 213. ▪ 全国25,000台のＡＴＭで スマホを使い、 預金を引き出すことが可能。 ▪ ＡＴＭ画面に表示されるＱＲコードを 撮影すると、 口座番号などの情報がＡＴＭに伝わる 「セブン銀行」の新サービス スマホで預金・出金
  214. 214. ▪ セブン銀行のＡＴＭを使って、 出入金や振り込みを行った場合、 金融機関から手数料をもらえる。 （１件あたり130円） ▪ 提携金融機関は、580社 ▪ 利用件数 年間7億件 ▪ １日あたり200万人以上が利用 コンビニを飛び出し、空港、駅でも設置増加 「セブン銀行」
  215. 215. ▪ メインバンクから 「銀行なんて、そんなに簡単にできる ものじゃないから、おやめなさい」 とさんざん諭された。 ▪ 鈴木敏文氏は、 「コンビニ店舗にＡＴＭが設置されれば、 利便性が高まり、ニーズに応える」 四面楚歌からのスタート 「セブン銀行」
  216. 216. ▪ 「みんなが賛成することは たいがい失敗し、 みんなが反対することは たいてい成功する」 ▪ 「常識とは過去の経験の蓄積」 ▪ 「常識を破らなければ、 感動を伝えられる仕事はできない」 鈴木敏文氏の信念 「セブン銀行」
  217. 217. ▪ 変化の激しい時代にあっては、 組織の中で敵を作らない 「いい子」では生き残れない ▪ 「徹底して自分の仕事を追求し続けると、 世の中の真実に到達できる」 鈴木敏文氏の信念 「セブン銀行」
  218. 218. ▪ 2018年8月27日～ 都内4か所で、 7種類のオリジナル キャラクターが画面上に現れる。 ▪ 「いらっしゃいませ」は、 「あ、来てくれたんだ」 ▪ 「ご希望のお取引を」は、 「何して遊ぼー？」 セブン銀行 イケメンＡＴＭ 進むキャッシュレス 利用増に期待
  219. 219. ▪ 海外で発行している カードに対応した ＡＴＭは「セブン銀行」と 「ゆうちょ銀行」 ▪ 最近の利用件数を 牽引しているのは、 「訪日外国人」。 コンビニを飛び出し、空港、駅でも設置増加 「セブン銀行」
  220. 220. ▪ 英語、韓国語、ポルトガル語、中国語の 他、 タイ語、マレーシア語、 インドネシア語、 ベトナム語、 フランス語、 ドイツ語 を追加 ＡＴＭ、12言語に対応 「セブン銀行」
  221. 221. ▪ 誰かが、入金しないと、紙幣は底を付く ▪ 紙幣を補充する 警備保障会社は 月1回しか来ない。 ▪ 深夜営業の飲食店が 当日の売り上げを 夜間銀行代わりに入金 入金より出金が圧倒的に多い 「セブン銀行」ＡＴＭ
  222. 222. 本業補う「今さら銀行」 「ローソン銀行」 ▪ 2018年10月開業 ▪ 2万以上の口座を獲得 ▪ ライバルの「セブン銀行」 より17年遅れとなる参入に 「今さら銀行」の声。
  223. 223. 本業補う「今さら銀行」 「ローソン銀行」 ▪ 全国に13,000台あるＡＴＭで 得られる収益に期待 他の銀行の顧客がＡＴＭを利用した際に その銀行から手数料を得る。 ▪ ローソン銀行の利用件数は、 セブン銀行の1/4程度。 100億円を稼いでくれている。
  224. 224. 本業補う「今さら銀行」 「ローソン銀行」 ▪ ローソンは、銀行になることで 口座を持つ顧客を獲得 ▪ ローソンの1店1日あたり売上高は 53万円強。 セブン・イレブンと10万円以上の 差がある。
  225. 225. ▪ 全国に13,000店超。 ▪ ほぼ全店にATMを設置 ▪ 「セブン銀行」（2001年） ▪ 「イオン銀行」（2007年）に次ぐ銀行 2018年度中の開業を目指す 「ローソン銀行」
  226. 226. ▪ 金融庁は、2018年8月10日、 銀行業の免許を交付。 ▪ 開業17年の「セブン銀行」に対し、 24,000台に比して、13,000台と 2倍近い差がある。 「スマホ決済」など新たな利用策も。 先行する「セブン銀行」 「ローソン銀行」
  227. 227. そもそも 「ローソン」って 何屋？
  228. 228. ▪ ローソンは元々「街の牛乳屋」だった。 ▪ 1939年、アメリカのオハイオ州で、 酪農家J.J.ローソン氏が 「ミルクショップローソン」を創業。 これがローソンの原点。 ▪ 彼が作った牛乳は、「新鮮で美味しい」と 地域で評判を呼び、 毎朝たくさんの人が来るようになった。 もともと「牛乳屋」 「ローソン」は・・・
  229. 229. ▪ 経営が軌道に乗ったローソン氏は、 ミルク以外に日用品を取り扱うと、 店は一層大繁盛した。 ▪ 「ローソンミルク社」という会社を立ち上げ、 アメリカ北東部を中心にチェーン展開。 ▪ 今や日本全国に14,000を超える 店舗数を誇るローソンに成長。 もともと「牛乳屋」 「ローソン」は・・・
  230. 230. ▪ まだ牛乳屋だった頃の店の名残りは 看板に残っている。 ▪ ロゴを良く見れば分かるが、 中央に描かれているのは、 文字ではなくミルク缶。 ▪ ローソンにとって、牛乳とは特別な存在。 もともと「牛乳屋」 「ローソン」は・・・
  231. 231. ▪ ローソン初のプライベートブランドは牛乳 ▪ 大手コンビニチェーンで初めて ホットミルクを販売したのもローソン。 ▪ 一貫して牛乳を重視し続けている。 もともと「牛乳屋」 「ローソン」は・・・
  232. 232. ▪ 2009年発売「プレミアムロールケーキ」。 累計で約3億6,000万個を売り上げ、 コンビニスイーツの立役者。 ▪ 特筆ポイントは「クリーム」。 「ミルク感を感じられる仕立て」とある。 ▪ ローソンがミルクにこだわるのは、 もと牛乳屋のため。 もともと「牛乳屋」 「ローソン」は・・・
  233. 233. ◼ 「スマートフォン」と「個室」が、 現代の若者世代の生活の中心。 しかもアルコールも飲まないので、 1/3がソフトドリンク ◼ コミュニケーション競争に負けた居酒屋。 ◼ 居酒屋のライバルは、「セブンイレブン」 「居酒屋スルー」で、曲がり角 「居酒屋」のライバルは「コンビニ」
  234. 234. ◼ 「コミュニケーションの取り方が変わった。 昔は飲んで、騒ぐくらいしかなかった。 だから飲み会か、マージャン」 「居酒屋の役割が低下した」 「居酒屋スルー」で、曲がり角 「居酒屋」のライバルは「コンビニ」
  235. 235. ◼ 団体客数の減少 ◼ 8人や10人などで来客するパターンは 少なくなり、 おひとりや2人が増えている。 ◼ 6人用テーブルを減らし、2人用ボックスを作り 少人数客に対応している、。 「居酒屋スルー」で、曲がり角 「居酒屋」のライバルは「コンビニ」
  236. 236. ◼ 曜日別の売り上げランキングの変動 ◼ かつては、金曜日、土曜日、日曜日の 順だったが、 現在は、土曜日、金曜日、日曜日。 ◼ プライベートの飲み会増えており、 「会社宴会スルー」を如実に表している。 「居酒屋スルー」で、曲がり角 「居酒屋」のライバルは「コンビニ」
  237. 237. ◼ 食べ方、飲み方も変わって来る ◼ 来店客のパーソナル化で、 ドリンク比率が低下し、食事比率がアップ。 「鳥貴族」では、「食べ放題」メニューという 実験を全国の4店で始めたところ、 5組に1組が食べ放題を注文。 「居酒屋スルー」で、曲がり角 「居酒屋」のライバルは「コンビニ」
  238. 238. ◼ 一方で、2019年、飲み放題を実施したが、 いまひとつの状態だった。 「居酒屋スルー」で、曲がり角 「居酒屋」のライバルは「コンビニ」
  239. 239. マイナス金利の中、 手数料ビジネスで稼いでいた メガバンクだが、 「店舗に行ってお金を下ろすのは 非効率な上、 感染リスクが出る時代」に。 ポイント
  240. 240. ▪ 「１年物定期預金金利」 メガバンク 0.01% ネット銀行 0.05% ▪ メガ銀行は、高い人件費、豪華な建物 ▪ ネット銀行は、人件費も物件費も 圧倒的に低い ネット銀行の金利は、銀行の5倍 「金融庁」の試算によると・・・
  241. 241. ▪ 2018年度は、地銀の4割が赤字 ▪ 今は、コンビニにＡＴＭがある。 ▪ 今後、 ネットバンキングなど 「キャッシュレス」が 進めば進むほど 銀行のビジネスは厳しくなる。 5年後、地銀の6割が赤字になる 「金融庁」の試算によると・・・
  242. 242. ▪ 三井住友銀行の採用ぺージを開くと、 「かつては銀行と呼ばれていた」。 ▪ 少し前までは「銀行」の名前と存在に憧れ 就職を希望する学生が多くいた。 ３メガ銀の2020年入社新卒は、 2016年に比して7割減 （2016年は、日銀のマイナス金利政策開始） 「銀行」は今・・・・ 3メガ新卒、4年で7割減
  243. 243. ▪ 「安定」「高給」でかつての人気企業 ▪ 「フィンテック」「人工知能」 ▪ 「低金利」 ▪ 書店には「銀行員大失業」 「大失職」というタイトルの本が並ぶ あこがれの職業も、今は昔 かつてのエリート「銀行員」は・・
  244. 244. 「スマホ決済」が進まない ▪ 日本の「現金決済」の比率は、 決済全体の65%で、 先進国の平均（32%）の2倍以上。 ▪ 現金の取り扱いが多いから、 ＡＴＭ網が張り巡らされている （銀行・ゆうちょ 13万7千台 ＋セブン銀行・イオン銀行 5万5千台） 「強い現金信仰」と「規制」が壁
  245. 245. 「スマホ決済」が進まない ▪ ＡＴＭ1台の価格は、300万円 ▪ 警備や監視システムで、毎月約30万円 ▪ ＡＴＭの管理・維持費用 7,600億円/年 ▪ 現金輸送・現金取り扱い ▪ 金融界で、2兆円の「現金扱い」コスト ▪ 地方銀行は、自前のＡＴＭを減らし、 コンビニATMへ置き換え（手数料108円） 「強い現金信仰」と「規制」が壁
  246. 246. 老舗アパレル大手の レナウンも2020年5月、 破綻した。 百貨店などでの洋服の販売が 急減して、 資金繰りに行き詰った。 ポイント
  247. 247. 巣ごもり生活が長引く中、 ファッションのトレンドは 外出着から部屋着へ、 ファッションメディアは ファッション誌からネットへ 完全に変わった。 アパレル業界も変革を急ぐ。
  248. 248. テレワークやオンライン飲み会用として 女性を中心に売れているのが「部屋着」。 マッシュホールディングスの 「ジェラートピケ」が強い。 自宅でのおしゃれを先駆的に訴えた 2008年発売のブランドで、 2020年4月のネットでの売上高は、 前年の6倍以上になった。
  249. 249. なぜ、ＣＧ製作会社がアパレルに？ マッシュホールディングス ▪ 1999年、ＣＧ制作会社 「マッシュスタイルラボ」設立 ▪ 2005年に「スナイデル（snidel）」を 立ち上げ、現在は、ファッション、 オーガニックコスメなどを展開。
  250. 250. なぜ、ＣＧ製作会社がアパレルに？ マッシュホールディングス ▪ 2005年、「ストリート」と「フォーマル」 のジャンルを切り口にした ブランドとして立ち上げた。 ▪ 品を失わず、女性の心をくすぐる 「遊び」のある趣向などを表現。
  251. 251. なぜ、ＣＧ製作会社がアパレルに？ マッシュホールディングス ▪ 細部へのこだわりや華奢に見せる シルエットが特長。 ▪ 店舗数は、2008年の8店舗から 2012年には50店舗に増加。 ▪ 国内の他、中国、香港、シンガポール などアジア圏を中心に展開。
  252. 252. なぜ、ＣＧ製作会社がアパレルに？ マッシュホールディングス ▪ 「参入に障壁が少なく、 創造力で勝負できる ▪ 「スナイデル」 ▪ 「ジェラートピケ」 などの人気ブランド立ち上げ
  253. 253. 2017年、米国ＮＹへ進出 マッシュホールディングス ▪ 婦人服ブランド「スナイデル」 20～30代の感度の高い女性の 需要を狙う。 ▪ 部屋着ブランド「ジェラードピケ」 肌触りの良い素材、外出もできる デザインにこだわった部屋着を揃える
  254. 254. なぜ、ＣＧ製作会社がアパレルに？ マッシュホールディングス ▪ 本社 千代田区麹町 ▪ 従業員数 1,643人（2018年2月） ▪ 年商 787億円（2019年8月期）
  255. 255. なぜ、ＣＧ製作会社がアパレルに？ マッシュホールディングス ▪ 5年間で売り上げが 約4倍の「スナイデル」 5倍の「フレイ アイディー」 ▪ 2005年までは、 建築デザイナー （ドアノブなどを設計）
  256. 256. なぜ、ＣＧ製作会社がアパレルに？ マッシュホールディングス ▪ ただ洋服好きの素人。 ▪ ファッションでは、 少量生産でボタンや生地の パーツを一から作るには コストが掛かる。 既製品を発注するのが一般的
  257. 257. なぜ、ＣＧ製作会社がアパレルに？ マッシュホールディングス ▪ 気にせず細部から 作り込んだ。 ▪ 「ロットのことも考えず、 暴走していた」 ▪ 生地の柄など細部から自前デザイン
  258. 258. 紳士服にも進出、「巴里屋」を買収 マッシュホールディングス
  259. 259. 紳士服にも進出、「巴里屋」を買収 マッシュホールディングス ▪ 紳士服ブランド 「ミスター・ジェントルマン」 主な客層は、10～40代。 中心価格は、 シャツで15,000円 スーツで6万円程度。
  260. 260. 化粧品にも、男性向け保湿クリーム マッシュホールディングス ▪ 自然派化粧品 「コスメキッチン」 などで手掛ける 化粧品のノウハウ活用。 男性向け保湿クリームの販売開始
  261. 261. 自然派・オーガニック商品 マッシュホールディングス ▪ 「コスメキッチン」は、 化粧品、生活雑貨、食品など 100以上のブランドを揃える。 菜食主義のレストラン 「アインソフ」も運営。
  262. 262. ▪ 北九州パン屋の次男 ▪ 高校のテストで 400人中399位 ▪ 早稲田を落ち明治に ▪ 彼女（152cm、体重70kg）が 3か月間で20kg以上痩せた。 健康コーポレーション 「瀬戸健」社長
  263. 263. ▪ ダイエットの補助食品と してヒットした 「豆乳クッキー」を販売 1年目 2,500万円 3年目 24億円 ▪ 2012年トレーニング「RIZAP」開始 健康コーポレーション 「瀬戸健」社長 23歳で起業
  264. 264. 健康コーポレーション 「ライザップ」で急拡大 2003年 瀬戸健、明治大学を中退して起業 2003年 「豆乳クッキーダイエット」」発売 →4年後には、売り上げ100億円へ 2008年 低価格美顔器「エステナード」 発売→累計80万台超の大ヒットへ 2012年 ライザップ1号店を出店
  265. 265. 健康コーポレーション 異種格闘技戦を挑む 2017年2月 「ジーンズメイト」を買収 2018年 フリーペーパー 「サンケイリビング」を買収 2018年3月 中古車販売 「ワンダーコーポレーション」買収 2018年4月 J1「湘南ベルマーレ」買収
  266. 266. ▪ 「ジーンズメイト（JEANS MATE）」 などアパレル事業を次々に買収 ▪ 「10kg痩せたら、何が変わったか」 ▪ 「服が合わなくなって買替えた」 7割 ▪ 「ファッションへの興味が増した」 5割 多角化を展開 「RIZAP」グループ
  267. 267. ▪ フジ・産経グループから フリーペーパー「サンケイ・リビング」を 買収（読者は、約4万人）。 ▪ 「サンケイリビング」の読者層である 女性に営業を強化。 「フィットネス」事業の成長に つなげたい。 多角化を展開 「RIZAP」グループ
  268. 268. ▪ 10億円を拠出 ▪ サッカークラブの経営で フィットネスジムとの 「相乗効果」を狙う。 Ｊ１「湘南ベルマーレ」を買収 「RIZAP」グループ
  269. 269. 「拡大路線」で赤字転落 「ライザップ」の失敗 ▪ ジーンズメイト（衣料品販売） ▪ 湘南ベルマーレ（サッカー） ▪ ぱど（フリーペーパー発行） ▪ ワンダーコーポレーション（ＣＤ販売） ▪ 堀田丸正（和服販売） ▪ 日本文芸社（出版社） ▪ サンケイリビング新聞社（新聞社）
  270. 270. 「拡大路線」で赤字転落 「ライザップ」の失敗 ▪ ジーンズメイトまでは良かったが、 和服販売、新聞社、出版社、 フリーペーパーなど不況業種を買収して 「おもちゃ箱みたい」になったが、 「おもちゃは壊れていた」。
  271. 271. 今なぜ「異種格闘技」か？ ◼ 震源地は、「スマートフォン」 ◼ スマホ1台の端末で、 動画・音楽プレーヤー、カメラ、 ゲーム機、カーナビ、電子辞書など 複数の役割を果たすことができる。 ◼ 多くの商品がスマホと競合して、 「異種格闘技」が始まった。
  272. 272. ▪ カメラ市場も、 携帯音楽プレイヤー市場も、 ゲーム市場も、スマホが食った。 ▪ ニュースは新聞でなくスマホで見て、 暇潰しは、テレビでなく動画 あらゆる市場をスマホが食い尽くす スマートフォン「異種格闘技」
  273. 273. ▪ 腕時計を持っていない人 ・男性 17% ・女性 22% ▪ 30代で腕時計を持っていない人 ・男性 28% ・女性 33% 時間を知るのは、スマホで十分 「腕時計」を持っていない
  274. 274. 今なぜ「異種格闘技」か？ ICT（情報通信技術）の進化により、 モノとモノ、モノとヒトが ネットワークでつながった。 ◼ 低コストかつ短時間で 自分のアイデアを事業化 できるようになった。 ◼ 「新規参入」のハードルが下がった。
  275. 275. 今なぜ「異種格闘技」か？ 同一企業の同質競争から、 異業種の参入や異なるビジネスモデルを持つ 企業との戦いへ突入 ◼ 競争ルールが異なる戦い
  276. 276. 今なぜ「異種格闘技」か？ ◼ まったく違った業界との競争に突如 巻き込まれかねない。 ◼ 同時に、新たなアイデアを生み出し、 業種の垣根を越えた競争を仕掛けることが 容易になった。 ◼ こうした時代を生き抜くためには、 「新しい」「広い」視野が必要。
  277. 277. 「異種格闘技」の事例（１） ◼ ＣＤ 対 音楽配信 ◼ 銀行 対 コンビニ、ＰＣ、スマホ ◼ テレビ 対 動画配信、スマホ ◼ ケータイ 対 カメラ、財布、時計 携帯音楽プレイヤー ◼ ヤフー 対 楽天、グーグル ◼ ＪＴＢ 対 ＨＩＳ、楽天トラベル ◼ プロ野球 対 アーバンスポーツ eスポーツ
  278. 278. 「異種格闘技」の事例（２） 新事業 攻撃されている事業？ ◼ フリーペーパー 雑誌、チラシ、新聞 ◼ ｉＰｏｄ ＣＤ、ウォークマン、 ＤＶＤプレイヤー、新聞 ◼ 電子書籍 紙の本 ◼ ポータルサイト 新聞 ◼ ブログ広告 ポータルサイト
  279. 279. 「異種格闘技」の事例（３） 事業 戦っている業界 ◼ 化粧品 化粧品メーカー 対 トイレタリーメーカー ◼ 雑誌販売 書店 対 キオスク 対 コンビニ ◼ ファーストフード ファーストフード 対 コンビニ ◼ 冷暖房・調理 ガス 対 電気 ◼ カメラ カメラメーカー 対 電機メーカー 対 フィルムメーカー ◼ リテールバンキング 銀行 対 流通業 対 電機メーカー ◼ 小口決済 銀行 対 ケータイ 対 電子マネー
  280. 280. 見知らぬ相手が「参入」 アンクルバイター(Ankle Biter） ▪ 膝が痛いと思って 見てみると、 知らない動物が がぶっと噛んでいる。 ▪ 知らないうちに 大きくなっている。 「Uber」や「Airbnb」。
  281. 281. プラットフォーマーが「巨人化」 デジタルジャイアント(Digital Giant） ▪ グーグル、アップル、フェイスブック ▪ 膨大な顧客データと資金力 ▪ アマゾンが「クラウド」 サービス事業（ＡＷＳ） ▪ グーグル、アップルが 自動運転車、ロボット
  282. 282. ▪ グーグルの「自動運転車」を開発。 ▪ 「いずれはＩＴ企業が 自動車産業 ピラミッドの 頂点に君臨する」 グーグルの「自動運転車」 人工知能学者セバスチャン・スラン
  283. 283. 「人工知能」によって、 「異種格闘技」は ますます激しくなる。 グーグルやアップルが「クルマ」 モバゲーが「タクシー」をやる時代 「デジタル」と「アナログ」が混在する 「複雑系」の新しい時代では・・・ 過去の「常識」はもはや通用しない
  284. 284. 電気自動車 ▪「電気自動車」は、複雑な部品が 要らない「ラジコンカーの大型版」 （ガソリン車部品3万点→4割減） ▪電気会社が車を作れる （例：掃除機メーカー「ダイソン」） 「異種格闘技」が活発化
  285. 285. ▪ ソニー・吉田憲一郎社長 「過去10年のメガトレンド（大潮流）は モバイルだった。 これからは モビリティー （乗り物）だ」 ソニーが「自動運転車」 2020年度に公道で走行実験
  286. 286. ▪ ハンドルやブレーキなどの操作を自動化 ▪ ロボット「aibo（アイボ）」開発チームが製作 ソニーが「自動運転車」 2020年度に公道で走行実験
  287. 287. ▪ 高精細の画像センサーを約30個搭載。 ▪ 人工知能を使って人やモノを検知。 ソニーが「自動運転車」 2020年度に公道で走行実験
  288. 288. 過去の「枠」に留まっていては もはや生き残れない。 そこで、「異種格闘技」へ。 他の分野へ踏み出す 「勇気」と「挑戦」が必要！ 「デジタル」と「アナログ」が混在する 「複雑系」の新しい時代では・・・ 過去の「常識」はもはや通用しない
  289. 289. 「殻」から外へ片足を出せる勇気があるか？ 枠から出ない「会社」や「人」は生き残れない
  290. 290. 「ドイツの皇帝」ベッケンバウワー 「強い者が勝つんじゃない。勝った者が強いのだ」
  291. 291. ▪ 「状況に応じて切り替えられる 多様なスキル」 ▪ Ｃ．ロナウドやメッシであっても、 守備をしなければならない時代。 ▪ 企業であっても、状況に応じて 切り替えなければならない。 「ポリバレント」 サッカー日本代表選出に使われた
  292. 292. ▪ 「生き残るのは 最強の種ではない。 最も高い知能を 有している 種でもない。 最も敏感に変化に 対応する種である」 19世紀の自然学者 チャールズ・ダーウィン
  293. 293. ▪ 「自然選択（自然淘汰）は、 「生物の繁殖力が環境の収容力を 超えると起こる。 生き残るのは 繁殖に有利な性質を持ち 環境に合わせて 変化できる者」 チャールズ・ダーウィン 「種の起源」
  294. 294. •小説「鏡の国のアリス」に 登場する赤の女王の言葉 「その場にとどまるためには、 全力で走り続けないと いけない」を引き合いに出し 生き残りの条件を説いた。 •別の生物の進化を上回るペースで 変化しないと世界で存在し続けられない 米国の生物学者 「ヴァン・ヴェーレン」
  295. 295. •現在のメディアは いつしかリスクを伴う 全力疾走を避ける傾向が 強くなった。 •「大きくなり過ぎて 滅びた恐竜のような 課題がある」 米国の生物学者 「ヴァン・ヴェーレン」
  296. 296. ▪ 「進んで止まることを 知らない科学は、 かつて我々に止まることを 許してくれたことがない」 ▪ 「人間の不安は 科学の発展から来る」 大正期の小説「行人」 夏目漱石
  297. 297. •一文なしの若者は 不思議な老人の力で 一夜にして大金持ちになるが、 客と連日の酒盛りをして 数年で使い果たす。 •金がないと近寄っても来ない 薄情な人間に愛想つかし 仙人を志した。 いい時は長続きしない 芥川龍之介「杜子春」

×