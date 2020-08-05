Successfully reported this slideshow.
Basic tutorials for patent engineers of beginner level in the field of wireless communication and radio signal processing
信号の数学的表現 （複素シンボルと複素利得） 第１節
三角関数による信号波の表現（１） -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 時間 ｔ 信号強度 S(t) = Cos（ｔ） S(t) = Cos（ｔ＋θ） S(t) = Cos（２×ｔ） 位相差の有る ２つの信号波 周波数が異なる ２つ...
三角関数による信号表現（２） 信号波のような波は以下の三角関数で表せる )cos(  + tA 振幅 周波数 （ラジアン単位） 位相遅れ （波の時間遅れ量） )sin()90cos( tAtA  =+ Cos（ωｔ）の波とSin...
複素数による信号表現（１） 実数軸 虚数軸 ａ ｂ 0 ( ) )(/, 182842.71828 ,1 22 2 CArgabbaCr eerC bajbjaC j ==+== == −=+=    ただし は虚数部は実数部、た...
複素数による信号表現（２） )sin()cos()( tbtaer tj  −= + ω： 信号波の周波数（ラジアン単位表現）、 ｔ： 時間 入力位相成分 直交位相成分 入力位相成分と 直交位相成分の 合成波の位相遅れ 入力位相...
複素数による信号表現（３） 虚 数 軸 実数軸 00 45° 01 11 10 r －45° 虚 数 軸 実数軸 000 45° 010 011 101 r －45° 001 100 110 111 虚 数 軸 実数軸 000 45° 001 ...
複素数による信号表現（４） • 信号点配置は変調方式ごとに固有である • ２２ ＝４なので、複素平面内に４個の信号点を含む信 号点配置は一波長あたり２ビットの情報を運べる • 複素平面内により多くの信号点を含む信号点配置 を有する変調方式は一波...
複素数による信号表現（５） シンボル情報量が増えると複素平面内の 信号点が互いに近接して密に配置される ⇒アンテナから送信された信号波が フェージングを受け、位相や振幅が 僅かに狂って受信されただけで、 受信信号と信号点の対応関係が狂う シンボ...
複素数による信号表現（６） ( ) ( ) )()( )(   ++ == ++= tjtjjj tj BA erpeerep ejbajhhWBh × × ベースバンド 信号 B 複素数で表される 利得（複素...
複素数による信号表現（７） 利得 ａ 利得 ｂ－Sin（ωｔ） Cos（ωｔ） ＋ )cos(  + tr )/(,22 abbar =+=  は増幅器によるキャリアに対する利得の適用を表す ＋ は加算器による信号同士の加算を表す
信号波のフーリエ変換 （周波数ドメイン ⇔ 時間ドメイン） 第２節
合成波の周期性 -2 -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 1 11 21 31 41 51 61 71 81 91 101 111 121 131 141 151 161 171 181 191 201 211 221 231...
-8 -6 -4 -2 0 2 4 6 8 1 11 21 31 41 51 61 71 81 91 101 111 121 131 141 151 161 171 181 191 201 211 221 231 241 251 261 271...
周波数スペクトルと周期性の強さ 周波数スペクトル成分 の数が多い。 周期性が 大きい周波数スペクトル成分同士の 間の関係が規則的である 周波数スペクトル成分 の数が少ない。 周波数スペクトル成分同士の 間の関係が不規則、乱雑 周期性が 小さい ...
フーリエ変換と逆変換（アナログ信号の波形の場合）   + − + − + − − −= = dttjtfdtttf dtetfF tj )sin)((cos)( )()(         dtjtF...
離散フーリエ変換と離散逆変換 （デジタル信号の波形の場合）    − = − −== 1 0 /2 )10(][ 1 ][][ N n Ninj Nienx N iXnxDFT  の通りに変換する公式は以下を周波数ドメイン表現の時...
送信シンボルのドメイン表現変換 A1 A2 A3 A4 A5 A6 各 周 波 数 成 分 の 振 幅 周波数ω ][,],[],[ 2211 NN txAtxAtxA ===  各サブキャリア周波数 。スペクトルを定義する周波数軸の上で周波...
Ｏ Ｆ Ｄ Ｍ シ ン ボ ル   ],[],[, ],[],[, ],[],[ 21 1 21 ++ − NN NN txtx txtx txtx 送信シン ボル系列の 直列－並列 変換 送信シンボルの 直列系列 相関器 相関器 相関器 ...
複数の信号波の間の相関 （自己相関とＲａｋｅ受信機） 第３節
二つの波形の相関 -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 1 13 25 37 49 61 73 85 97 109 121 133 145 157 169 181 193 205 217 229 241 253 265 277 28...
二つの波形の相関 -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 1 13 25 37 49 61 73 85 97 109 121 133 145 157 169 181 193 205 217 229 241 253 265 277 28...
自己相関関数 ( )  + + − = += → N i ii T T pp N ACF dttptp T acf T   1 )( )()( 2 1 lim)( アナログ信号 （連続時間）表現 デジタル信号 （離散時系列）表...
２つの波形の相関 -40 -30 -20 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 1 7 13 19 25 31 37 43 49 55 61 67 73 79 85 91 97 103 109 115 121 127 133 139 145...
Rake受信機 サーチャー （Searcher） ア ン テ ナ か ら の 受 信 信 号 -40 -30 -20 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 1 7 13 19 25 31 37 43 49 55 61 67 73 79 85...
Rake受信機 （１）受信信号波形自体の自己相関ではなく、受信信号波形と 時間オフセットτだけシフトした基準ＰＮ系列との自己 相関を計算する。 （２）自己相関により得られた異なる大きさの複数ピークの 各々の時間オフセットτを各フィンガーに割り当...
波動の干渉とビームフォーミング方式 （Qualcomm方式 vs Nokia方式） 第４節
波の干渉 -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 1 13 25 37 49 61 73 85 97 109 121 133 145 157 169 181 193 205 217 229 241 253 265 277 289 時間...
            −= T tx Atxf  2sin),( 1 波の干渉 波を空間内のＸ軸上の位置座標 と 時間 ｔ の関数として表すと、 x 波の振幅変化が空間内の 位置に依存することを表す 波の振幅変化が...
波の干渉 ( ) 0,12 0,2 210 210 =−=+= =+==   AAAn AAAn n の場合に、最小振幅 の場合に、最大振幅 、を任意の整数とすると （１）周期が等しい（周波数が等しい）２つの波の間の位相差が周期...
複数波源からの球面波同士の干渉 電磁波（送信波）を放射する 波源（送信アンテナ）を表す （１）電磁波を放射する波源（送信アンテナ）を中心とする球面上の全ての点 では電界強度が同一である（「ガウスの法則」から導かれる）。 （２）外側の球面ほど電界...
複数波源からの球面波同士の干渉 波源（送信アンテナ） からの半径が波長の 整数倍に等しい球面 と の交点において ２つの波源から放射された ２つの送信波が強め合う 波源（送信アンテナ）からの 半径が送信波の波長の整 数倍に等しい球面 波源（送信...
複数波源からの球面波同士の干渉 アンテナ 間隔 ｄ 距離 Ｄ 1r 2r P ２つの波源の各々からＰまでの 距離を とする21 , rr       − =    12 2 rr ２つの送信波の位相差   ,2,1,0,...
( ) ( )         −+−++     tan/tan1tan/tan1 2 22 DdDd 複数波源からの球面波同士の干渉 ( ) ( )22 1 22 2 12 2/,2/,2 dxDrdxDr ...
複数波源からの球面波同士の干渉 多重 アンテナ 基地局 受 信 機 伝送利得が最大の信号パス 伝送利得が中くらいの信号パス 伝送利得が中くらいの信号パス 伝送利得が最小の信号パス 複数の送信アンテナからの信号波の間の位相差を制御して、各送信ビー...
ビームフォーミングの概略 受 信 機 チャネル 推定情報 送信ビームの所望の方位角を 複数のアンテナから放射される 複数の送信信号ストリームの 間の適切な位相差に変換する チャネル推定結果から 複数の送信ビームの 適切な方位角を決定する 遅延器...
Ｑ社のビームフォーミング 送信機側 各信号パス「ｉ」毎に固有の位相差τi を遅延器により加える 送信信号ストリー ムを複数の信号パ スの各々に分離 （逆多重化）する 送信信号ストリームをさら に複数のアンテナの各々か ら送信される各成分に分離 ...
Ｑ社のビームフォーミング 送信アンテナ毎に異なる符合で 符号拡散していることを利用して、 各送信アンテナに対応する成分 毎に分離（逆多重化）する 一本の受信信号スト リームを、Ｒａｋｅ受信機 の機能を利用して、複 数の異なる信号パスの 各々を経...
Ｑ社のビームフォーミング 各信号パス成分に加えられる位相差“τi”は下記の基準で最適化 される （Ａ） 異なる信号パス毎に受信機までの信号伝播遅延が異なる場合、 各信号パス成分が受信機に同時に到達するように伝播遅延の バラつきを補正する （Ｂ）...
Nokia社のビームフォーミング 基地局 θ 受信信号波の 到来角度 基準方位 受信信号波 )()()(  axxaP HH =到来角度θの関数で 表した受信電力     sin 2 )(        = ...
Nokia社のビームフォーミング )()()(  axxaP HH = がピークとなる方位角度θpを求める。 前記ピークとなる方位角θpの方向に送信ビームを向けるために、 )( pa 送信シンボルに適用するステアリングベクトルとし...
Q社とNokia社のビームフォーミングの対比 Q社方式 Nokia社方式 受信機側でRake受信機を実装し、 かつ、信号パスの数とアンテナの本 数の積の数だけ、チャネル推定器が 必要となるため、受信機の製造コスト が高価である。信号相関処理とチ...
行列とベクトル、および線形代数 の基礎の復習 第５節
            =                            = 4 3 2 1 4 3 2 1 44434241 34333231 24232...
行列の共役複素と転置 ( ) 呼ぶ。の共役複素転置行列とと表し、を に転置行列にしたものの共役複素行列をさら行列 ならば、 は、の共役複素行列複素数の行列 ならば、 とすると、の共役複素数を複素数 の転置行列ならば、行列 CCC C bbb b...
逆行列、ユニタリー行列 である。ずを乗算しても相変わらに 、すなわち、、かつ、に関し、行列 を単位行列といい、 AIA AAIAIAA I ==               = 100 010 001  ...
基底ベクトル           +           +           =           1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 cba c b ...
基底変換行列 。は基底変換行列であるおよびの線形変換である。 によるはで表される、がベクトルである場合が行列、 1− = PPs AXsAXsA となる。であり、 る場合、が実数の正方行列であ sPPX PPAA = = − − 1 1...
基底変換 ｓ 線形変換 A Pによる 基底変換 P-1による 基底変換 線形変換ｓ’ X’  第２基底ベクトル で表される 線形ベクトル空間 第１基底ベクトル で表される 線形ベクトル空間 X
線形変換行列Ａの固有値分解 ベクトルと言うの各列ベクトルを固有および 番目の固有値といい、を であるときかつ、 に関して、線形変換 1 2 1 1 00 0 00 00 − −               = ...
ＭＩＭＯ伝送の基礎 （チャネル応答と空間処理の定式化） 第６節
ＭＩＭＯでの信号ベクトルの表記           = 3 2 1 r r r r             = 4 3 2 1 s s s s s 第１送信アンテナから の送信信号 第２送信アンテナか...
チャネル応答行列Ｈ                        ==           = 4 3 2 1 34333231 24232221 14131211 3 2 1...
空間処理無しのＭＩＭＯの問題点 nmnmmm nn nn shshshr shshshr shshshr sHr +++= +++= +++= =     2211 22222212 12121111 ならば、 ...
空間処理無しのＭＩＭＯの問題点 mmm     = = = =  222 111 ならば、                     == n    ...
空間処理のねらい sHr =  =               = n       00 0 00 00 2 1 対角行列 送信空間 処理 受信空間 処理 対角 行列化 対角行列化されて...
チャネル応答行列Ｈの特異値分解 方行列となるは実数を要素とする正 すると、の共役複素転置行列とををチャネル応答行列、 HHR HHH H H = ( ) ( ) とすると、 なので、 であり、と、を基底変換行列とする HH HHHH HH U...
空間処理によるチャネル応答Ｈの対角化   sUVr = sHr = 特異値分解 ( )   ( )= HHH UUVVrV で置き換える を )( H Us で置き換える を )( rVr H = ...
ステアリングベクトルと送信空間処理 ベクトルと呼ぶの各々をステアリング 、、、の各列ベクトル                                      ...
独立空間チャネル sUrVsUVsHr UVH sHr H === = = の下で、特異値分解 であり、関係が送信信号と受信信号の を計算する。を受信し、多重受信アンテナで ら送出し、を多重送信アンテナかを生成して ...
空間フィルター行列Ｍと受信空間処理 と呼ぶを空間フィルター行列           == − mnm n H mm mm UM    1 111 1 を復元する。元の送信信号ベクトル 基底変換して、下記のように...
独立空間チャネル nmnmmm nn nn shshshr shshshr shshshr sHr +++= +++= +++= =     2211 22222212 12121111 ならば、 mmm ...
送信・受信ー空間処理 チャネル 応答行列 H ステアリング ベクトル行列Ｕ による基底変換 （送信側空間処理） 空間チャネル から受信した 信号 ステアリング ベクトルを 基底ベクトルとする 線形ベクトル空間 第１基底ベクトル で表される 線形...
ＭＩＭＯの空間チャネル分解とＯＦＤＭの周波数 サブキャリアとの関係
各サブキャリア成分を複数のアンテナ の各々に対応する成分に分解し、 分解した各成分にアンテナ固有の ステアリング利得を乗算する ＭＩＭＯ－ＯＦＤＭ送受信機の例 送信シンボル 系列の 直列－並列変換 周波数サブキャリア単位の 送信信号のグループ化...
                = − −− − −− − − R R R R RR R R R R RR RR RR N N N N NN N N N N NN NN NN H CovCovCovCov ...
で定義される行列とした場合に、 クトルを信した受信シンボルベ本の受信アンテナで受 T N rr r r r r R RN                =  2 1 共分散行列の第２類型 MIMOチャネル容量とS...
MIMOチャネル容量とSNRの改善 （１）共分散行列の「非対角成分」の値がゼロに近ければ、 空間チャネル間の干渉が最も少ない。 （２）空間チャネル間の干渉が全く無い場合に、MIMO伝送 の効率が最大となる。 （３）従って、共分散行列の「非対角成...
MIMOチャネル容量とSNRの改善 （１）受信機からのチャネル推定フィードバックが不十分 であるために、チャネル応答行列は推定できないが、 代替的手段により、共分散行列が推定できる場合がある。 （２）推定できた共分散行列の右側と左側に補正行列F...
フィルター理論と有限インパルス応答 による定式化 （フィルター係数推定とＭＭＳＥ等化） 第７節
フィルター理論 情報伝送波に対してフィルターとして作用するものの具体例 送信アンテナ 受信アンテナ 空中の 電波伝搬経路 送信信号 送信信号 送信信号に対して フィルターとして機能する 肺からの呼気 咽の形状、 唇の開き方、 舌の位置 人間の口...
フィルター理論（２） 幅が無限に細く、高さが 無限に高いパルス波形 （デルタ関数）の入力信号 フィルターF フィルターFの インパルス応答h(t) 時間ドメイン フィルターFの 周波数応答H(ω) 離散フーリエ変換 （DFT） 周波数ドメイン ...
フィルター理論（３）   ( ) で表す。変換をの を離散化したについて、離散化した時刻 k k ki k zthzHthkith thtttt −  = === = 0 21 )()(Z),,2,1()( )(,,,   )(...
フィルター理論（４） る分遅らせる事に対応す遅延回路で１クロック 信号を信号時系列中の１つのは、１クロック刻みのの中の 形式の同伴形式、又は対角変換のインパルス応答 1 )(Z)( − z zHth 増幅する事に対応する 回路で信号を係数を利得...
フィルター回路のハードウェア実装 32 2 1 3 32 2 1 )( azazaz bzbzb zH +++ ++ = 同伴形式の有限インパルス応答の場合 ＋ 1a 2a 3a 3b2b1b 1− z 1− z 1− z＋入力 u(t) 出力...
n n zzz zH       − ++ − + − =  2 2 1 1 )( 対角形式の有限インパルス応答の場合 2 1＋ 1− z 1 2 フィルター回路のハードウェア実装 1− z ＋ n1− z n ＋ ＋...
フィルター理論（５） というの有限インパルス応答を たもの個の項のみを取り出しのを表す無限級数の最初 の無限インパルス応答変換インパルス応答の )( )( N )(Z 2 2 1 10 th zzzzH zH N N −−− ++++= ...
フィルター理論（６） ぶ。をフィルター係数と呼に含まれる 有限インパルス応答 N N N zzzzH   ,,, )( 10 2 2 1 10   −−− ++++= 性質が未知のフィルターの特性が知りたい フィルターの...
ＭＭＳＥによるフィルター係数の推定 )()()()()(ˆ )( 3322110 3 3 2 2 1 10 −−− −−− +++= +++= iiii f txtxtxtxty zzzzH   とを時間ドメインで...
ＭＭＳＥ等化 送信機からの送信信号は、フィルターに通す前の入力信号系列 )(,),( 3−ii txtx  )(,),( 3−ii txtx  であるが、受信機側ではこれが分からないので、 の値として 送信機と受信機の間で既知の特定の値（パ...
周波数特性からのフィルター設計     とおいて、   dHHQ T T  − −= 22 )()(ˆ  − = T T kTj k k deH T Q        )( 2 の推定値ー係数を最小化する...
有限インパルス応答の長さ るかが問題となる。上記Ｎの数を幾つとす とする場合、の有限インパルス応答 て、個の項のみを取り出しのを表す無限級数の最初 無限に続く の無限インパルス応答変換インパルス応答の )( )( N )()( )(Z 2 2 ...
ＯＦＤＭ信号のフィルタリング （畳み込み積分に基づく定式化、シンボル間干渉、 および遅延広がり） 第８節
信号フィルタリングの定式化 フィルター 入力信号の 周波数スペクトル Ｉ（ω） 時間ドメインの 入力信号 ｉ（ｔ） 出力信号の 周波数スペクトル Ｏ（ω）＝ Ｉ（ω）×Ｈ（ω） 受信機で受信した 信号 ｏ（ｔ）＝ 周波数ドメイン のインパルス ...
信号フィルタリングの定式化 インパルス応答 h(t) のフィルター入力信号 i ( t ) 出力信号 o ( t )   −=−= t t dtihdithto 0 0 )()()()()(  アナログ信号表現 の h(t)...
ＯＦＤＭ信号のフィルタリング   −− +++= zzzH 1 10)( フィルターの特性が長さμ＋１のｚ変換形式の有限インパルス応答 でほぼ正確に近似できる場合、フィルターへの入力信号と出力信号の時系列を )(,),(),()...
)()()()( )()()()()( )()()()()( 11000 21131201 1012110       −− −−−−−−− −−−−− +++= ++++= ++...
ＯＦＤＭ信号のフィルタリング 現在フィルター 入力されている ＯＦＤＭシンボル 次にフィルター 入力される ＯＦＤＭシンボル 一つ前の ＯＦＤＭシンボル )(,),(),( 110 −Ntititi )(,),( 1−− titi  )(...
ＯＦＤＭ信号のフィルタリング 長さμ＋１の 有限インパルス 応答 Ｈ（ｚ）で 近似される フィルター パルス幅 Ｐ パルス幅 Ｐ サンプル周期 ×μ個分の長さ の「遅延広がり」 フィルターに入力 される信号パルス フィルターから出力された 鈍っ...
ＯＦＤＭ信号の巡回プリフィクス                                        =             ...
Basic Tutorial on mobile tech for young patent engineers of beginner level

  1. 1. Basic tutorials for patent engineers of beginner level in the field of wireless communication and radio signal processing Yasuhiro KOKUSHO Japan Patent Attorney (to smoothly understand this material, you only need to know mathematics and physics that you have learned in high school) Thank you for all people having viewed this tutorial slide show. This material is written in Japanese, but If anybody wishes to view English version of this tutorial, please tell me so. I will prepare and upload the English version at my earliest convenience.
  2. 2. 信号の数学的表現 （複素シンボルと複素利得） 第１節
  3. 3. 三角関数による信号波の表現（１） -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 時間 ｔ 信号強度 S(t) = Cos（ｔ） S(t) = Cos（ｔ＋θ） S(t) = Cos（２×ｔ） 位相差の有る ２つの信号波 周波数が異なる ２つの信号波 -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 時間 ｔ 信号強度S(t) 位相遅れθ
  4. 4. 三角関数による信号表現（２） 信号波のような波は以下の三角関数で表せる )cos(  + tA 振幅 周波数 （ラジアン単位） 位相遅れ （波の時間遅れ量） )sin()90cos( tAtA  =+ Cos（ωｔ）の波とSin（ωｔ）の波は互いに直交する関係になる
  5. 5. 複素数による信号表現（１） 実数軸 虚数軸 ａ ｂ 0 ( ) )(/, 182842.71828 ,1 22 2 CArgabbaCr eerC bajbjaC j ==+== == −=+=    ただし は虚数部は実数部、ただし 長さ r (振幅を表す) 位相角度 θ 複素平面上での 複素数Cの表現 C ａ: 入力位相成分の振幅 ｂ: 直交位相成分の振幅 入力位相成分と直交位 相成分の合成波を複素 数表現Cで表すと ⇒ ｒ: 振幅、θ: 位相遅れ
  6. 6. 複素数による信号表現（２） )sin()cos()( tbtaer tj  −= + ω： 信号波の周波数（ラジアン単位表現）、 ｔ： 時間 入力位相成分 直交位相成分 入力位相成分と 直交位相成分の 合成波の位相遅れ 入力位相成分と 直交位相成分の 合成波の振幅 入力位相成分の振幅 直交位相成分の振幅
  7. 7. 複素数による信号表現（３） 虚 数 軸 実数軸 00 45° 01 11 10 r －45° 虚 数 軸 実数軸 000 45° 010 011 101 r －45° 001 100 110 111 虚 数 軸 実数軸 000 45° 001 011 010r －45° 100101 111 110 複素平面上の一つ一つの点を信号点と呼 び、複素平面上での信号点の配置のしかた を「信号点配置」と呼ぶ。 複数の変調方式は互いに異なる固有の 信号点配置を有する。 変調方式が特定されると信号点配置も 特定される。r
  8. 8. 複素数による信号表現（４） • 信号点配置は変調方式ごとに固有である • ２２ ＝４なので、複素平面内に４個の信号点を含む信 号点配置は一波長あたり２ビットの情報を運べる • 複素平面内により多くの信号点を含む信号点配置 を有する変調方式は一波長あたりより多くの情報 ビットを運べる • ある変調方式が一波長あたり運ぶことのできる情報 のビット数をシンボル情報量という • 「データレート」 ＝ 「キャリアの周波数」×「シンボル 情報量」×「符号化率」で表される
  9. 9. 複素数による信号表現（５） シンボル情報量が増えると複素平面内の 信号点が互いに近接して密に配置される ⇒アンテナから送信された信号波が フェージングを受け、位相や振幅が 僅かに狂って受信されただけで、 受信信号と信号点の対応関係が狂う シンボル情報量が少ない変調方式 では高いデータレートで送信する ためにはキャリア周波数を高くしなく てはならない ⇒送信電力が浪費される シンボル情報量を増やすデメリット シンボル情報量を減らすデメリット データ伝送の高速化とフェージング耐性の間のトレードオフ チャネル状態が劣悪な（フェージングが強い）場合はシンボル情報量が少ない（フェージン グ耐性が強く、低速の）変調方式を採用し、チャネル状態が良好な（フェージングが殆ど無 い）場合はシンボル情報量が多い（高速でフェージングに弱い）変調方式を採用する。
  10. 10. 複素数による信号表現（６） ( ) ( ) )()( )(   ++ == ++= tjtjjj tj BA erpeerep ejbajhhWBh × × ベースバンド 信号 B 複素数で表される 利得（複素利得）h 周波数ωのキャリア （搬送波）W 周波数ωのキャリア でベースバンド信号 を変調する 変調された信号に 複素利得を適用す る )/(, )/(, 22 22 ABBA hhhhp abbar =+= =+=   キャリアに対して ベースバンドの位相θ と複素利得の位相φ が加わる ベースバンドの 振幅 r が利得の 適用によってp倍 になる 出力信号 × は乗算器として働く
  11. 11. 複素数による信号表現（７） 利得 ａ 利得 ｂ－Sin（ωｔ） Cos（ωｔ） ＋ )cos(  + tr )/(,22 abbar =+=  は増幅器によるキャリアに対する利得の適用を表す ＋ は加算器による信号同士の加算を表す
  12. 12. 信号波のフーリエ変換 （周波数ドメイン ⇔ 時間ドメイン） 第２節
  13. 13. 合成波の周期性 -2 -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 1 11 21 31 41 51 61 71 81 91 101 111 121 131 141 151 161 171 181 191 201 211 221 231 241 251 261 271 281 291 時間 ｔ 信号波の振幅ｐ -4 -3 -2 -1 0 1 2 3 4 1 11 21 31 41 51 61 71 81 91 101 111 121 131 141 151 161 171 181 191 201 211 221 231 241 251 261 271 281 291 時間 ｔ 信号波の振幅ｐ １周期 １周期 )sin()(1 ttf = ))4/3()5sin((7.0)(3  += ttf ))4/1()3sin((5.1)(2  += ttf )(3)(2)(1 tftftf ++ 互いに周波数の異なる 複数の正弦波 周期的な 時間関数 合 成 分 解 ３ω ５ωω 1.0 1.5 0.5 周波数スペクトル表現 信号波 の振幅
  14. 14. -8 -6 -4 -2 0 2 4 6 8 1 11 21 31 41 51 61 71 81 91 101 111 121 131 141 151 161 171 181 191 201 211 221 231 241 251 261 271 281 291 時間 ｔ 信号波の振幅ｐ -4 -3 -2 -1 0 1 2 3 4 1 11 21 31 41 51 61 71 81 91 101 111 121 131 141 151 161 171 181 191 201 211 221 231 241 251 261 271 281 291 時間 ｔ 信号波の振幅ｐ 合成波の周期性 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 1.2 1.4 1.6 信号波の 振幅ｐ 0.1 2.4 4.7 7 9.3 11.6 13.9 16.2 18.5 周波数ω -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 1 11 21 31 41 51 61 71 81 91 101 111 121 131 141 151 161 171 181 191 201 211 221 231 241 251 261 271 281 291 時間 ｔ 信号波の振幅ｐ 周波数ω 周波数ω 周波数ω 振 幅 振 幅 振 幅
  15. 15. 周波数スペクトルと周期性の強さ 周波数スペクトル成分 の数が多い。 周期性が 大きい周波数スペクトル成分同士の 間の関係が規則的である 周波数スペクトル成分 の数が少ない。 周波数スペクトル成分同士の 間の関係が不規則、乱雑 周期性が 小さい 周波数成分間の規則性の例 ω1＝２×ω2＝４×ω3 無限個の周波数成分ωが周波数軸上で０から＋∞まで連続して （離散的でなく）分布するようになると 周期性が完全に失われた（非周期性の）連続時間関数 ｆ（ｔ） の波形 周 期 性 の 変 化
  16. 16. フーリエ変換と逆変換（アナログ信号の波形の場合）   + − + − + − − −= = dttjtfdtttf dtetfF tj )sin)((cos)( )()(         dtjtF deFtf tj   + − + − − −= = )sin(cos)( 2 1 )( 2 1 )( 完全に非周期性の連続時間関数 を周波数軸上の [ －∞ ≦ ω ≦ ∞ ] での 周波数スペクトル表現に変換する為の変換公式は以下の通り )(tf 周波数軸上の [ －∞ ≦ ω ≦ ∞ ] の範囲にわたり定義される周波数スペクトル を非周期性の連続時間関数 に逆変換する為の変換公式は以下の通り)(F )(tf フーリエ変換 逆変換 信号波形の 時間ドメイン表現 )(tf )(F 信号波形の 周波数ドメイン表現
  17. 17. 離散フーリエ変換と離散逆変換 （デジタル信号の波形の場合）    − = − −== 1 0 /2 )10(][ 1 ][][ N n Ninj Nienx N iXnxDFT  の通りに変換する公式は以下を周波数ドメイン表現の時系列 の場合の送信シンボルに関して時刻 ][ ,,,,,,,, 121121 nx ttttntttt NNNN −− =     − = −== 1 0 /2 )10(][ 1 ][][ N n Ninj NneiX N nxiXIDFT  通り変換する公式は以下のを時間ドメイン表現に送信シンボル系列 の場合のに関して周波数 ][ ,,,,,,,, 121121 iX i NNNN  −− =  の各々に対応する 波数サブキャリアの値の各々は複数の周)10( − Nii
  18. 18. 送信シンボルのドメイン表現変換 A1 A2 A3 A4 A5 A6 各 周 波 数 成 分 の 振 幅 周波数ω ][,],[],[ 2211 NN txAtxAtxA ===  各サブキャリア周波数 。スペクトルを定義する周波数軸の上で周波数 が等間隔で並んだ波数複数のサブキャリア周 N ,,, 21  を定義する。振幅 波数成分のの各々に対応する各周 N N AAA ,,, ,,, 21 21    の各々を割り当てる。 個の送信シンボルの各々に対して 波数複数のサブキャリア周 ][,],[],[ ,,, 21 21 N N txtxtx N    となるように振幅 Ａiの値を設定する これを離散フーリエ逆変換（ＩＤＦＴ） すると、時間ドメイン表現が得られる。 ⇒ これがＯＦＤＭシンボルである は一つのサブキャリア に対応する
  19. 19. Ｏ Ｆ Ｄ Ｍ シ ン ボ ル   ],[],[, ],[],[, ],[],[ 21 1 21 ++ − NN NN txtx txtx txtx 送信シン ボル系列の 直列－並列 変換 送信シンボルの 直列系列 相関器 相関器 相関器 )/2(1 Nnj   第１サブキャリア )/2(2 Nnj   第２サブキャリア )/2( Nnj N N   サブキャリア第 ][ 1x ][ 2x ][ Nx  …… 送信シンボルのＩＤＦＴ変換の実装 加 算 器  − = 1 0 )/2( ][ 1 N n Nnj n n ex N   相関器による 演算内容
  20. 20. 複数の信号波の間の相関 （自己相関とＲａｋｅ受信機） 第３節
  21. 21. 二つの波形の相関 -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 1 13 25 37 49 61 73 85 97 109 121 133 145 157 169 181 193 205 217 229 241 253 265 277 289 時間 ｔ 信号波の振幅ｐ -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 1 13 25 37 49 61 73 85 97 109 121 133 145 157 169 181 193 205 217 229 241 253 265 277 289 時間 ｔ 信号波の振幅ｐ 波の形が互いに正反対 相関が完全にゼロ 波の位相が互いにズレている為に、 振幅が互いに一致しない 相関が比較的弱い 位相が互いに １周期の半分だけ ズレている 位相が互いに １周期の１／４だけ ズレている
  22. 22. 二つの波形の相関 -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 1 13 25 37 49 61 73 85 97 109 121 133 145 157 169 181 193 205 217 229 241 253 265 277 289 時間 ｔ 信号波の振幅ｐ -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 1 13 25 37 49 61 73 85 97 109 121 133 145 157 169 181 193 205 217 229 241 253 265 277 289 時間 ｔ 信号波の振幅ｐ 一周期（一波長）のちょうど 整数倍だけ位相がズレて いる 互いに波形が完全に同一である 任意の整数ｎとすると、類似の波形を周期Ｔで繰り返す複数の波形は、 位相が互いにｎ×Ｔだけズレている場合に、相関が最も強くなり、 位相が互いに（ｎ＋（１／２））×Ｔだけずれている場合に最も弱くなる。
  23. 23. 自己相関関数 ( )  + + − = += → N i ii T T pp N ACF dttptp T acf T   1 )( )()( 2 1 lim)( アナログ信号 （連続時間）表現 デジタル信号 （離散時系列）表現 信号波の振幅の時間変化が連続時間関数（アナログ信号の場合）p（ｔ）で表される場合、 または、離散的な時系列 （デジタル信号）で表される場合Npppp ,,,, 210  時間関数で表された『波形ｐ（ｔ）』と調節可能な時間オフセット量τだけ ｐ（ｔ）自身をシフトした『ｐ（ｔ）の時間シフト・コピー』との間の相関の強さを 時間オフセットτの関数として表現したもの
  24. 24. ２つの波形の相関 -40 -30 -20 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 1 7 13 19 25 31 37 43 49 55 61 67 73 79 85 91 97 103 109 115 121 127 133 139 145 151 157 163 169 175 時間オフセットτ 自己相関値 -2 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 1 7 13 19 25 31 37 43 49 55 61 67 73 79 85 91 97 103 109 115 121 127 133 139 145 151 157 163 169 175 時間オフセットτ 自己相関値 ３ω ５ωω 1.0 1.5 0.5 0.1 2.3 4.5 6.7 8.9 11.1 13.3 15.5 17.7 19.9 周波数ω 周 波 数 ス ペ ク ト ル が 複 雑 周 波 数 ス ペ ク ト ル が 単 純 自己相関関数の値 周波数スペクトル 最大のピーク 最小のピーク 大 き い ピ ー ク 小 さ い ピ ー ク 周期性が強い波形ほど ⇒ 自己相関のピークが鋭く顕著 主要な周波数成分の周期 ⇒ 自己相関のピーク間隔に反映される
  25. 25. Rake受信機 サーチャー （Searcher） ア ン テ ナ か ら の 受 信 信 号 -40 -30 -20 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 1 7 13 19 25 31 37 43 49 55 61 67 73 79 85 91 97 103 109 115 121 127 133 139 145 151 157 163 169 175 時間オフセットτ 自己相関値 受信信号波形と時間 オフセットτだけシ フトされた基準ＰＮ 系列との間の自己相 関を計算する 相関により大きさの 異なる複数のピーク が検出される フィンガー相関器A フィンガー相関器B フィンガー相関器C サーチャーが検出した複数のピークのうち 最大ピークの時間オフセットをフィンガーA に割り当て、２番目に大きいピークの時間 オフセットをフィンガーBに割り当て、最小 ピークの時間オフセットをフィンガーCに 割り当てる 各フィンガーは割り当てら れた時間オフセットだけず らせたＰＮ系列と受信信号 波形との相関を計算する 各増幅器はフィン ガーに割り当てら れたピークの大き さに応じた重みを 乗算する 加 算 器 出 力 信 号 時間オフセットτ 自 己 相 関 値
  26. 26. Rake受信機 （１）受信信号波形自体の自己相関ではなく、受信信号波形と 時間オフセットτだけシフトした基準ＰＮ系列との自己 相関を計算する。 （２）自己相関により得られた異なる大きさの複数ピークの 各々の時間オフセットτを各フィンガーに割り当てる。 （３）各フィンガーは割り当てられた時間オフセットτだけ シフトしたＰＮ系列と受信信号波との相関を計算する ⇒これにより、ＣＤＭＡ逆拡散がされる （４）各フィンガーの出力（ＣＤＭＡ復調信号）に対応する 自己相関ピークの大きさを乗算して重みを付ける。 （５）上記重みを付けられたＣＤＭＡ復調信号を加算する。
  27. 27. 波動の干渉とビームフォーミング方式 （Qualcomm方式 vs Nokia方式） 第４節
  28. 28. 波の干渉 -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 1 13 25 37 49 61 73 85 97 109 121 133 145 157 169 181 193 205 217 229 241 253 265 277 289 時間 ｔ 信号波の振幅ｐ -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 1 13 25 37 49 61 73 85 97 109 121 133 145 157 169 181 193 205 217 229 241 253 265 277 289 時間 ｔ 信号波の振幅ｐ プラスの 方向の寄与 マイナスの 方向の寄与 プラスの寄与と マイナスの寄与が 互いに相殺しあう ２つの波の位相が 互いにズレていると ２つの波の位相のズレが１周期（１波長）のちょうど整数倍 なら、プラスとマイナスの相殺が全く起こらない
  29. 29.             −= T tx Atxf  2sin),( 1 波の干渉 波を空間内のＸ軸上の位置座標 と 時間 ｔ の関数として表すと、 x 波の振幅変化が空間内の 位置に依存することを表す 波の振幅変化が時間 に依存することを表す Ｔ：波の一周期の長さ λ：波の一波長の長さ                cos sin ,cos2 2sin),(),( 2sin),(,2sin),( 21 2 21 2 2 2 10 0 21 AA A AAAAA T tx Atxgtxf T tx Atxg T tx Atxf + =++=       +      −=+       +      −=             −= ここで、 とすると、 イドのようになるの間の干渉は次のスラと場合、 たす値であるの値が所定の条件を満の間の位相差と ),(),( ),(),( txgtxf txgtxf 
  30. 30. 波の干渉 ( ) 0,12 0,2 210 210 =−=+= =+==   AAAn AAAn n の場合に、最小振幅 の場合に、最大振幅 、を任意の整数とすると （１）周期が等しい（周波数が等しい）２つの波の間の位相差が周期のちょうど 整数倍の時に前記２つの波の合成波の振幅が最大（前記２つの波の各々 の振幅の和）となり、 （２）前記２つの波の間の位相差が周期の整数倍からちょうど半分だけズレて いる場合に、合成波の振幅が最小（前記２つの波の振幅の差分）となる。
  31. 31. 複数波源からの球面波同士の干渉 電磁波（送信波）を放射する 波源（送信アンテナ）を表す （１）電磁波を放射する波源（送信アンテナ）を中心とする球面上の全ての点 では電界強度が同一である（「ガウスの法則」から導かれる）。 （２）外側の球面ほど電界強度が弱くなる ⇒電界強度は球面の半径の２乗に反比例する （３）波源（送信アンテナ）から放射される電磁波（送信波）は電界と磁界が 正弦波（三角関数）に従って時間変化するものである。 （４）送信波は波源（送信アンテナ）を中心として外側に広がってゆく 球面波である（水面に石を投げ込んで同心円状に広がる波紋と同じ）。 これが電界強度が等しい球面。 外側の球面ほど電界強度が半径の２乗に反比例 して弱くなる。 送信波は波源から放射されて時間と共に 外側に広がってゆく複数の連続する球面である。
  32. 32. 複数波源からの球面波同士の干渉 波源（送信アンテナ） からの半径が波長の 整数倍に等しい球面 と の交点において ２つの波源から放射された ２つの送信波が強め合う 波源（送信アンテナ）からの 半径が送信波の波長の整 数倍に等しい球面 波源（送信アンテナ）
  33. 33. 複数波源からの球面波同士の干渉 アンテナ 間隔 ｄ 距離 Ｄ 1r 2r P ２つの波源の各々からＰまでの 距離を とする21 , rr       − =    12 2 rr ２つの送信波の位相差   ,2,1,0, 2 1 ,2,1,0, =+= == nn D dx nn D dx   る条件２つの送信波が相殺す う条件２つの送信波が強めあ x ,tan d n    =送信ビームの方位角θは という条件を満たす n rr    22 12 =      − = 方位角θ
  34. 34. ( ) ( )         −+−++     tan/tan1tan/tan1 2 22 DdDd 複数波源からの球面波同士の干渉 ( ) ( )22 1 22 2 12 2/,2/,2 dxDrdxDr rr −+=++=      − =   複数の波源（送信アンテナ）からの信号波の位相差αと送信ビーム の方位角θの間には常に上記の関係が成り立つ 複数の送信アンテナからの信号波の間の位相差を制御する事に よって、送信ビームの方位角θを制御する事が出来る
  35. 35. 複数波源からの球面波同士の干渉 多重 アンテナ 基地局 受 信 機 伝送利得が最大の信号パス 伝送利得が中くらいの信号パス 伝送利得が中くらいの信号パス 伝送利得が最小の信号パス 複数の送信アンテナからの信号波の間の位相差を制御して、各送信ビームの 方位角が複数の信号パスの各々に沿った方向に向くようにする。 各アンテナからの各信号波の振幅を制御 して、より利得の大きな信号パスの方向に より強い送信ビーム電力を配分する
  36. 36. ビームフォーミングの概略 受 信 機 チャネル 推定情報 送信ビームの所望の方位角を 複数のアンテナから放射される 複数の送信信号ストリームの 間の適切な位相差に変換する チャネル推定結果から 複数の送信ビームの 適切な方位角を決定する 遅延器 遅延器 遅延器 遅延器 チャネル推定結果から 複数のアンテナへの適切な 送信電力配分を決定する 各送信ビームの適切な電力 割り当てを決定し、さらに、 複数の送信信号ストリームの 適切な振幅を決定する 増幅器 増幅器 増幅器 増幅器 送信アンテナ 送信アンテナ 送信アンテナ 送信アンテナ 基地局 送 信 源
  37. 37. Ｑ社のビームフォーミング 送信機側 各信号パス「ｉ」毎に固有の位相差τi を遅延器により加える 送信信号ストリー ムを複数の信号パ スの各々に分離 （逆多重化）する 送信信号ストリームをさら に複数のアンテナの各々か ら送信される各成分に分離 （逆多重化）する 『複数アンテナのうちの一つ』と 『複数の信号パスのうちの一つ』 との組み合わせの各々に固有 の利得を増幅器（乗算器）に よって適用する 『複数アンテナの一つ』と『複数の 信号パスの一つ』との各ペアに対 応する成分をアンテナ単位でグ ループ化して合計する
  38. 38. Ｑ社のビームフォーミング 送信アンテナ毎に異なる符合で 符号拡散していることを利用して、 各送信アンテナに対応する成分 毎に分離（逆多重化）する 一本の受信信号スト リームを、Ｒａｋｅ受信機 の機能を利用して、複 数の異なる信号パスの 各々を経由して受信さ れた各信号パス成分毎 に分離（逆多重化）する 各送信アンテナ毎に固有の拡散符号を乗算する 受信機側
  39. 39. Ｑ社のビームフォーミング 各信号パス成分に加えられる位相差“τi”は下記の基準で最適化 される （Ａ） 異なる信号パス毎に受信機までの信号伝播遅延が異なる場合、 各信号パス成分が受信機に同時に到達するように伝播遅延の バラつきを補正する （Ｂ） 各送信ビームが対応する各信号パスに沿った方向に向くよう にする 「一つの信号パス ｉ」と「一つの送信アンテナ ｍ」のペアに対応する寄与成分に 加えられる増幅利得（振幅係数） は、下記の基準で最適化される （１） 利得のより良い信号パスにより大きな送信電力を割り当てるように 送信アンテナ間の電力配分を最適化する （２） 複数の送信ビームの間の送信局側における干渉が最小になるよう にする mif ,
  40. 40. Nokia社のビームフォーミング 基地局 θ 受信信号波の 到来角度 基準方位 受信信号波 )()()(  axxaP HH =到来角度θの関数で 表した受信電力     sin 2 )(        = dm j m eaただし、ベクトル )(a のｍ番目の要素 λは受信信号の波長、ｄは複数の受信アンテナの間の間隔の長さ )(a は送信ビームを方位角度θ に向けるためのステアリング・ ベクトル
  41. 41. Nokia社のビームフォーミング )()()(  axxaP HH = がピークとなる方位角度θpを求める。 前記ピークとなる方位角θpの方向に送信ビームを向けるために、 )( pa 送信シンボルに適用するステアリングベクトルとして を採用する。すなわち、θpの方向を信号パス方向と見なして、 送信ビームをその方向に向ける 上記ステアリングベクトルの各要素は送信アンテナの各々に 対応し、位相遅延部分と振幅利得が一体化された複素利得 である。 信号パス毎に位相遅延と振幅利得を遅延制御できない （アンテナ毎のみ）
  42. 42. Q社とNokia社のビームフォーミングの対比 Q社方式 Nokia社方式 受信機側でRake受信機を実装し、 かつ、信号パスの数とアンテナの本 数の積の数だけ、チャネル推定器が 必要となるため、受信機の製造コスト が高価である。信号相関処理とチャ ネル推定の処理量が増えるので、計 算負荷も増える。 アンテナ毎の位相遅延制御と振幅制 御だけなので、信号パス毎の制御が 出来ない。P（θ）関数のピークがフラ ットである場合、方位角θの計算精度 が大幅に劣化する。 各信号パス毎の特性の違いを考慮し て、位相遅延制御やビーム送信電力 制御ができる。各信号パスに沿った 送信ビーム同士の合成により送信局 側で互いに干渉しない複数の合成ビ ームをベクトル合成できる。 単にP（θ）がピークとなる角度に対応 するステアリングベクトルを送信シン ボルに適用するだけなので、送信局 の構造が非常に単純。信号パス毎に 送信信号が成分分解されないので、 既存の時空間符号化方式が修正無 しで流用できる。
  43. 43. 行列とベクトル、および線形代数 の基礎の復習 第５節
  44. 44.             =                            = 4 3 2 1 4 3 2 1 44434241 34333231 24232221 14131211 x x x x b b b b aaaa aaaa aaaa aaaa bA 行列とベクトル 4443432421414 4343332321313 4243232221212 4143132121111 babababax babababax babababax babababax +++= +++= +++= +++=
  45. 45. 行列の共役複素と転置 ( ) 呼ぶ。の共役複素転置行列とと表し、を に転置行列にしたものの共役複素行列をさら行列 ならば、 は、の共役複素行列複素数の行列 ならば、 とすると、の共役複素数を複素数 の転置行列ならば、行列 CCC C bbb bbb bbb B bbb bbb bbb B BB yjxzyjxz zz AAA HT T * * 33 * 32 * 31 * 23 * 22 * 21 * 13 * 12 * 11 * 333231 232221 131211 * * *           =           = −=+=           =           = 963 852 741 987 654 321
  46. 46. 逆行列、ユニタリー行列 である。ずを乗算しても相変わらに 、すなわち、、かつ、に関し、行列 を単位行列といい、 AIA AAIAIAA I ==               = 100 010 001     IAAAA AAA 単位行列ここで、 は正則行列、が存在するならばに逆行列正方行列 == −− − 11 1 IUUIUU U HH 単位行列、かつ、単位行列 ば、がユニタリー行列なら複素数の行列 ==
  47. 47. 基底ベクトル           +           +           =           1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 cba c b a ａ ｂ ｃ ０ (a, b, c)           − −−+           −+−+           ++=           5.0 0 5.0 )( 5.0 5.0 0 )( 0 5.0 5.0 )( cbacbacba c b a 第１の座標 第１の基底ベクトル 第２の座標 第２の基底ベクトル
  48. 48. 基底変換行列 。は基底変換行列であるおよびの線形変換である。 によるはで表される、がベクトルである場合が行列、 1− = PPs AXsAXsA となる。であり、 る場合、が実数の正方行列であ sPPX PPAA = = − − 1 1           −− +− ++            − −=           cba cba cba c b a 5.05.00 05.05.0 5.005.0                      −− −=           −− +− ++ c b a cba cba cba 111 111 111           −− −= 111 111 111 P           − −=− 5.05.00 05.05.0 5.005.0 1 P )(11 単位行列の逆行列で、は IPPPP =−−
  49. 49. 基底変換 ｓ 線形変換 A Pによる 基底変換 P-1による 基底変換 線形変換ｓ’ X’  第２基底ベクトル で表される 線形ベクトル空間 第１基底ベクトル で表される 線形ベクトル空間 X
  50. 50. 線形変換行列Ａの固有値分解 ベクトルと言うの各列ベクトルを固有および 番目の固有値といい、を であるときかつ、 に関して、線形変換 1 2 1 1 00 0 00 00 − −               = = PP i PPAA i n        
  51. 51. ＭＩＭＯ伝送の基礎 （チャネル応答と空間処理の定式化） 第６節
  52. 52. ＭＩＭＯでの信号ベクトルの表記           = 3 2 1 r r r r             = 4 3 2 1 s s s s s 第１送信アンテナから の送信信号 第２送信アンテナから の送信信号 第３送信アンテナから の送信信号 第４送信アンテナから の送信信号 第１受信アンテナからの受信信号 第２受信アンテナからの受信信号 第３受信アンテナからの受信信号 sHr = 送信アンテナから受信アンテナまで の伝送の間にＭＩＭＯ送信信号“ｓ”が 受ける信号歪みや干渉の効果は チャネル応答行列“Ｈ”で表され、 送 信 信 号 ベ ク ト ル 受 信 信 号 ベ ク ト ル となる結果、受信ベクトル”ｒ”として 受信される
  53. 53. チャネル応答行列Ｈ                        ==           = 4 3 2 1 34333231 24232221 14131211 3 2 1 s s s s hhhh hhhh hhhh sH r r r r           = 34333231 24232221 14131211 hhhh hhhh hhhh H 第 １ 送 信 ア ン テ ナ 第 ２ 送 信 ア ン テ ナ 第 ３ 送 信 ア ン テ ナ 第 ４ 送 信 ア ン テ ナ 第１受信アンテナ 第２受信アンテナ 第３受信アンテナ ijh 信号がｉ番目の送信アンテナ からｊ番目の受信アンテナまで 伝送された際に伝送信号に 適用される複素利得 号から送信された送信信 番目の送信アンテナは 、に受信された受信信号 番目の受信アンテナは is jr i j
  54. 54. 空間処理無しのＭＩＭＯの問題点 nmnmmm nn nn shshshr shshshr shshshr sHr +++= +++= +++= =     2211 22222212 12121111 ならば、 第１送信アンテナ 第２送信アンテナ 第ｎ送信アンテナ …… 第１受信アンテナ 第２受信アンテナ 第ｎ受信アンテナ …… は空間チャネル間の 干渉を表す 例えば、第１受信アンテナの 受信信号は、第１送信アンテナ からの寄与成分「 」 のみならず、他の送信アンテナ からの寄与成分「 」 も含んでしまう
  55. 55. 空間処理無しのＭＩＭＯの問題点 mmm     = = = =  222 111 ならば、                     == n    00 00 00 2 1 送信ベクトル“δ”と受信ベクトル“ρ”との間の関係が 下記のように対角成分に固有値“λi”を含む対角行列 のチャネル応答で表される場合 第１受信アンテナの受信信号は第１送信アンテナからの寄与のみを含み、 第２受信アンテナの受信信号は第２送信アンテナからの寄与のみを含む。 異なる空間チャネル同士の間の干渉が無い
  56. 56. 空間処理のねらい sHr =  =               = n       00 0 00 00 2 1 対角行列 送信空間 処理 受信空間 処理 対角 行列化 対角行列化されて、 複数の空間チャネルの間 に干渉が無くなった ＭＩＭＯ伝送チャネル に対応する 空間処理された 受信信号 ベクトル 空間処理 された 送信信号 ベクトル λ１ ：第１固有値 λ２ ：第２固有値 λｎ ：第ｎ固有値 ……
  57. 57. チャネル応答行列Ｈの特異値分解 方行列となるは実数を要素とする正 すると、の共役複素転置行列とををチャネル応答行列、 HHR HHH H H = ( ) ( ) とすると、 なので、 であり、と、を基底変換行列とする HH HHHH HH UHHHV UUHHHHUUHHHH UUHHRU = == == − − 1 1 UVH = IVVIUUVU HH == ,で、はユニタリー行列なのと 特異値分解
  58. 58. 空間処理によるチャネル応答Ｈの対角化   sUVr = sHr = 特異値分解 ( )   ( )= HHH UUVVrV で置き換える を )( H Us で置き換える を )( rVr H =  = 単位行列に なって消える 送信局側の 空間処理 受信局側の 空間処理
  59. 59. ステアリングベクトルと送信空間処理 ベクトルと呼ぶの各々をステアリング 、、、の各列ベクトル                                         = nm m nnnmn m u u u u u u uu uu U     1 2 12 1 11 1 111 換するを下記のように基底変号得られる場合、送信信 によってが特異値分解基底変換行列 s UVHU =           ++           +           =                      = nm m m nnnnmn m u u s u u s u u s s s uu uu sU     1 2 12 2 1 11 1 1 1 111
  60. 60. 独立空間チャネル sUrVsUVsHr UVH sHr H === = = の下で、特異値分解 であり、関係が送信信号と受信信号の を計算する。を受信し、多重受信アンテナで ら送出し、を多重送信アンテナかを生成して 理によりに基づく送信側空間処行列ステアリングベクトル rVr sU U H H = =   nnn nnn             ===                            ==             = ,,, 00 00 00 222111 2 1 2 1 2 1        すなわち、 “ｓ”を“δ”で置き換えて アンテナ送信する
  61. 61. 空間フィルター行列Ｍと受信空間処理 と呼ぶを空間フィルター行列           == − mnm n H mm mm UM    1 111 1 を復元する。元の送信信号ベクトル 基底変換して、下記のように行列Ｍで をンテナが受信した信号得られる場合、受信ア によってが特異値分解基底変換行列 x UVHV  = x m m m m m m mm mm M mn n n mmnmnm n =           ++           +           =                      =     1 2 12 2 1 11 1 1 1 111    
  62. 62. 独立空間チャネル nmnmmm nn nn shshshr shshshr shshshr sHr +++= +++= +++= =     2211 22222212 12121111 ならば、 mmm     = = = =  222 111 ならば、 第１送信アンテナ 第２送信アンテナ 第ｎ送信アンテナ …… 第１受信アンテナ 第２受信アンテナ 第ｎ受信アンテナ …… 空間処理なし 空間処理あり 送信側と受信側で 空間処理を行うと の成分が消える
  63. 63. 送信・受信ー空間処理 チャネル 応答行列 H ステアリング ベクトル行列Ｕ による基底変換 （送信側空間処理） 空間チャネル から受信した 信号 ステアリング ベクトルを 基底ベクトルとする 線形ベクトル空間 第１基底ベクトル で表される 線形ベクトル空間 受信信号 ベクトル r 送信信号 ベクトル s 空間フィルター行列 Vによる基底変換 （受信側空間処理） 互いに独立な 複素利得λi を有する 空間チャネル 空間チャネル に対する 送信信号 送信機側 受信機側MIMO伝送
  64. 64. ＭＩＭＯの空間チャネル分解とＯＦＤＭの周波数 サブキャリアとの関係
  65. 65. 各サブキャリア成分を複数のアンテナ の各々に対応する成分に分解し、 分解した各成分にアンテナ固有の ステアリング利得を乗算する ＭＩＭＯ－ＯＦＤＭ送受信機の例 送信シンボル 系列の 直列－並列変換 周波数サブキャリア単位の 送信信号のグループ化を アンテナ単位のグループ化 に組み替えている 各アンテナ固有の利得 で重み付けされた送信 信号をアンテナ単位 で加算する 送信機側
  66. 66.                 = − −− − −− − − R R R R RR R R R R RR RR RR N N N N NN N N N N NN NN NN H CovCovCovCov CovCovCovCov CovCovCovCov CovCovCovCov HH 121 11 1 1 2 1 1 22 1 2 2 2 1 11 1 1 2 1 1      MIMOチャネル容量とSNRの改善 共分散行列の第１類型 対角成分共分散行列の は独立空間チャネル「 」の電力利得を反映する。 共分散行列の「対角成分以外の成分」は異なる空間チャネルの間の干渉「 」 の大きさに関する 「行列 H 」は受信機側から提供された チャネル推定を利用して送信機が 導出する 第１送信アンテナ 第２送信アンテナ 第N送信アンテナ 第１受信アンテナ 第２受信アンテナ 第M受信アンテナ …… ……
  67. 67. で定義される行列とした場合に、 クトルを信した受信シンボルベ本の受信アンテナで受 T N rr r r r r R RN                =  2 1 共分散行列の第２類型 MIMOチャネル容量とSNRの改善 第１類型の共分散行列と同様に対角成分が独立空間チャネルの利得を表し、 対角成分以外の部分が空間チャネル間干渉を表す。
  68. 68. MIMOチャネル容量とSNRの改善 （１）共分散行列の「非対角成分」の値がゼロに近ければ、 空間チャネル間の干渉が最も少ない。 （２）空間チャネル間の干渉が全く無い場合に、MIMO伝送 の効率が最大となる。 （３）従って、共分散行列の「非対角成分」の値がほぼ ゼロの時に、MIMOチャネルの容量が最大となる。 （４）共分散行列の全ての「対角成分」の和がMIMOチャネル 全体の電力利得、さらには実効SNRを反映する。
  69. 69. MIMOチャネル容量とSNRの改善 （１）受信機からのチャネル推定フィードバックが不十分 であるために、チャネル応答行列は推定できないが、 代替的手段により、共分散行列が推定できる場合がある。 （２）推定できた共分散行列の右側と左側に補正行列Fを乗算 して共分散行列を対角行列に基底変換できる。 }}{{max)( FHHFtraceFC HH F =MIMOチャネル容量 を最大にするような「補正行列F」を計算する。 trace { M } は行列M中の全ての対角成分の和を表す }{max  F は { … } を最大にするようなFを計算することを表す ( )}det{log)( FHHFIFC HH e +=  を最大にするような「補正行列F」 を計算することによっても同様の改善効果が得られる。 det { M } は行列M中のデターミナント（絶対値）を表し、ρは平均SNR である。
  70. 70. フィルター理論と有限インパルス応答 による定式化 （フィルター係数推定とＭＭＳＥ等化） 第７節
  71. 71. フィルター理論 情報伝送波に対してフィルターとして作用するものの具体例 送信アンテナ 受信アンテナ 空中の 電波伝搬経路 送信信号 送信信号 送信信号に対して フィルターとして機能する 肺からの呼気 咽の形状、 唇の開き方、 舌の位置 人間の口の実際 の発声内容 肺からの呼気に対して フィルターとして機能する 完全にランダムなノイ ズ波形（発声内容に 依存した情報を全く含 まない） これに声帯の 振動が加わると 有声音となる 口から出る声 複数の音声特徴パラ メータのセットによっ て記述される 人間の声をデジタル化した音声波形から音声特徴パラメータ を抽出して、音声波形の信号と置き換えるのが音声符号化
  72. 72. フィルター理論（２） 幅が無限に細く、高さが 無限に高いパルス波形 （デルタ関数）の入力信号 フィルターF フィルターFの インパルス応答h(t) 時間ドメイン フィルターFの 周波数応答H(ω) 離散フーリエ変換 （DFT） 周波数ドメイン 信 号 強 度 信号波の 周波数 A B C 周波数帯Bの範囲内の 周波数成分は良く通す が、周波数帯A、Cの 範囲内の周波数成分は ほとんど通さない 個々のフィルターに固有の特性は時間の関 数の波形であるインパルス応答ｈ（ｔ）、または その周波数ドメイン表現である周波数応答H （ω）によって記述される
  73. 73. フィルター理論（３）   ( ) で表す。変換をの を離散化したについて、離散化した時刻 k k ki k zthzHthkith thtttt −  = === = 0 21 )()(Z),,2,1()( )(,,,   )( )( )(Z)( 3 3 2 2 1 10 2 2 1 1 2 2 1 1 1 10 無限に続く ただし、 で表せる。下記の３通りの一般式 は、変換であっても、その答如何なるインパルス応     ++++= − ++ − + − =  ++++ +++ = −−− −− − zzz zzz nm azazaz bzbzb zH zHth n n n nnn m mm        同伴形式 対角形式 無限インパルス応答（IIR）
  74. 74. フィルター理論（４） る分遅らせる事に対応す遅延回路で１クロック 信号を信号時系列中の１つのは、１クロック刻みのの中の 形式の同伴形式、又は対角変換のインパルス応答 1 )(Z)( − z zHth 増幅する事に対応する 回路で信号を係数を利得とする増幅の中の定数係数は、該 形式の同伴形式、又は対角変換のインパルス応答 )(Z)( zHth ける事に対応するのフィードバックをか利得 ての出力から入力に対しは、遅延回路の中の 形式の同伴形式、又は対角変換のインパルス応答   )()( )(Z)( 11 −− − zz zHth 所望される任意のインパルス応答h(t)が与えられた場合に、h(t)をZ変換して同伴形式、 又は対角形式に変換する事により、h(t)をインパルス応答として有するフィルターを ハードウェア回路として実装する事が出来る
  75. 75. フィルター回路のハードウェア実装 32 2 1 3 32 2 1 )( azazaz bzbzb zH +++ ++ = 同伴形式の有限インパルス応答の場合 ＋ 1a 2a 3a 3b2b1b 1− z 1− z 1− z＋入力 u(t) 出力y(t)増幅器 ＋ 加算器 1− z 1− z 遅延器
  76. 76. n n zzz zH       − ++ − + − =  2 2 1 1 )( 対角形式の有限インパルス応答の場合 2 1＋ 1− z 1 2 フィルター回路のハードウェア実装 1− z ＋ n1− z n ＋ ＋ …… ……… 入力u(t) 出力y(t) 増幅器 ＋ 加算器 1− z 1− z 遅延器
  77. 77. フィルター理論（５） というの有限インパルス応答を たもの個の項のみを取り出しのを表す無限級数の最初 の無限インパルス応答変換インパルス応答の )( )( N )(Z 2 2 1 10 th zzzzH zH N N −−− ++++=   と表される を用いてる時系列フィルターに入力され はら出力される時系列ならば、フィルターか 有限インパルス応答が )()()()()( )( )1()( )( 3322110 3 3 2 2 1 10 −−− −−− +++=  +++= iiiii i i txtxtxtxty tx kity zzzzH   時間軸 信号の時系列中のどの４連続信号をとりだしても上記関係Aが成り立つ 実 際 に は 信 号 時 系 列 か ら ４ 連 続 信 号 を 取 り 出 す 場 所 に よ っ て は こ の 関 係 と ず れ が 生 じ る 。 こ の ず れ を 残 差 と い う 関係A A
  78. 78. フィルター理論（６） ぶ。をフィルター係数と呼に含まれる 有限インパルス応答 N N N zzzzH   ,,, )( 10 2 2 1 10   −−− ++++= 性質が未知のフィルターの特性が知りたい フィルターのインパルス応答が分かれば良い フィルター係数の正しい値を推定してやれば、インパルス応答 も推定できる フィルター係数の推定方法の代表例としてＭＭＳＥがある
  79. 79. ＭＭＳＥによるフィルター係数の推定 )()()()()(ˆ )( 3322110 3 3 2 2 1 10 −−− −−− +++= +++= iiii f txtxtxtxty zzzzH   とを時間ドメインで表す 有限インパルス応答 時間軸 に代入)(,),( 3−ii txtx  に代入)(,),( 3−ii txtx  に代入)(,),( 3−ii txtx  を計算)(ˆ1 ty を計算)(ˆ2 ty を計算)(ˆ3 ty )(,)(),( 321 iii tytyty 実際の受信信号    = − n k kik tyty 1 22 )(ˆ)(２乗誤差 の値が最小となる ような 3210 ,,,  の値を求める 時間軸上の信号系列のあらゆる 場所から取り出した４連続信号 の各々について を計算する)(ˆ tyk
  80. 80. ＭＭＳＥ等化 送信機からの送信信号は、フィルターに通す前の入力信号系列 )(,),( 3−ii txtx  )(,),( 3−ii txtx  であるが、受信機側ではこれが分からないので、 の値として 送信機と受信機の間で既知の特定の値（パイロット信号）を取り決めて合意しておく )(,),()(ˆ 3−= iiik txtxty  と実際に受信したパイロット信号 )( ik ty との間の２乗誤差を最小にするフィルター係数 3210 ,,,  の正規化した   )( )( ik * ik ty ty 複素共役 を計算し、前記フィルター係数を使用して受信機フィルター回路を構成する 送信機 フィルターとしてみなされる 電波伝搬経路Ｃｈ )(,),( 3−ii txtx  )( ik ty インパルス応答を記述 する未知のフィルター係 数を推定したい 受信機 Ｃｈと正反対のイン パルス応答を有す る逆フィルター回路 送信信号 受信信号 )(,),( 3−ii txtx 
  81. 81. 周波数特性からのフィルター設計     とおいて、   dHHQ T T  − −= 22 )()(ˆ  − = T T kTj k k deH T Q        )( 2 の推定値ー係数を最小化するフィルタ インパルス応答h(t)を有するフィルターについて、周波数ωの 関数としての周波数選択性Ｈ（ω）が与えられている場合、 Ｈ（ω）からフィルター係数を推定する方法 の場合、 についてフィルター係数 11 10 10 )( ,,, +−− +++= n n n zzzH    
  82. 82. 有限インパルス応答の長さ るかが問題となる。上記Ｎの数を幾つとす とする場合、の有限インパルス応答 て、個の項のみを取り出しのを表す無限級数の最初 無限に続く の無限インパルス応答変換インパルス応答の )( )( N )()( )(Z 2 2 1 10 2 2 1 10 th zzzzH zzzH zH N N −−− −− ++++= +++=     有限インパルス応答は無限インパルス応答を簡略化したものである ⇒ 有限インパルス応答は無限インパルス応答よりもフィルター特性を記述 するための近似精度が劣化している ⇒ 上記Ｎを大きくすればするほど、有限インパルス応答の精度は 無限インパルス応答に近づく ⇒ 上記Ｎを大きくとりすぎると、信号フィルター処理の負荷が過大になる フィルター特性を記述するための有限インパルス応答の近似精度が 実用に耐える範囲内で、上記Ｎをなるべく小さくしなくてならない。 ⇒ このような条件を満たす上記Ｎの値を『有限インパルス応答 の長さ“μ”』と呼ぶ。
  83. 83. ＯＦＤＭ信号のフィルタリング （畳み込み積分に基づく定式化、シンボル間干渉、 および遅延広がり） 第８節
  84. 84. 信号フィルタリングの定式化 フィルター 入力信号の 周波数スペクトル Ｉ（ω） 時間ドメインの 入力信号 ｉ（ｔ） 出力信号の 周波数スペクトル Ｏ（ω）＝ Ｉ（ω）×Ｈ（ω） 受信機で受信した 信号 ｏ（ｔ）＝ 周波数ドメイン のインパルス 応答 Ｈ（ω） 時間ドメイン のインパルス 応答 ｈ（ｔ） )()( thti  間の畳み込み積分 はＡとＢのBA 周波数ドメイン 時間ドメイン
  85. 85. 信号フィルタリングの定式化 インパルス応答 h(t) のフィルター入力信号 i ( t ) 出力信号 o ( t )   −=−= t t dtihdithto 0 0 )()()()()(  アナログ信号表現 の h(t) と i(t) の間 の畳み込み積分 デジタル信号表現 の h(t) と i(t) の間 の畳み込み積分  == −=−= k m k m mkimhmimkhko 00 )()()()()(
  86. 86. ＯＦＤＭ信号のフィルタリング   −− +++= zzzH 1 10)( フィルターの特性が長さμ＋１のｚ変換形式の有限インパルス応答 でほぼ正確に近似できる場合、フィルターへの入力信号と出力信号の時系列を )(,),(),()(,),(),( 110110 −− NN totototititi  、 で表し、ＮがＯＦＤＭ変調で周波数多重化されるシンボル・ストリームの本数とすると 入力信号系列 i(t) とインパルス応答 h(t) との間の畳み込み積分は以下で表される )()()()( )()()()( )()()()( ,,,)()()( 11001 131201 021100 110 0       −−− −−− −− − = +++= +++= +++= =−=  tititito tititito tititito tttkmimkhko N NN NN N k m      の各々についてにおいて これらの複数の式 を行列とベクトルの 式で表すと、次の スライドのようになる
  87. 87. )()()()( )()()()()( )()()()()( 11000 21131201 1012110       −− −−−−−−− −−−−− +++= ++++= ++++= tititito titititito titititito N N     ＯＦＤＭ信号のフィルタリング                                    =             − − − − −− − )( )( )( )( 00 00 00 )( )( )( 1 0 1 10 10 10 0 2 1        ti ti ti ti to to to N N N        デジタル信号表現 の h(t) と i(t) の間 の畳み込み積分 上記畳み込み積分により得られる出力 o(t) の一部には下記の で示される干渉成分が含まれる。これは現在フィルター入力されている ＯＦＤＭシンボルに対して一つ前のシンボルの成分が干渉していることを表す
  88. 88. ＯＦＤＭ信号のフィルタリング 現在フィルター 入力されている ＯＦＤＭシンボル 次にフィルター 入力される ＯＦＤＭシンボル 一つ前の ＯＦＤＭシンボル )(,),(),( 110 −Ntititi )(,),( 1−− titi  )(),( 12 −− NN toto )(,),( 0 toto  現在フィルター 出力されている ＯＦＤＭシンボル フ ィ ル タ リ ン グ フ ィ ル タ リ ン グ フ ィ ル タ リ ン グ シンボル間干渉 （ＩＳＩ）
  89. 89. ＯＦＤＭ信号のフィルタリング 長さμ＋１の 有限インパルス 応答 Ｈ（ｚ）で 近似される フィルター パルス幅 Ｐ パルス幅 Ｐ サンプル周期 ×μ個分の長さ の「遅延広がり」 フィルターに入力 される信号パルス フィルターから出力された 鈍ったパルス波形 有限インパルス応答で近似されるフィルターは帯域が制限 されているので、パルス波形はフィルターを通すことで角が 鈍った波形になり、鈍った分だけパルスの幅が広がる。 この広がり幅が遅延広がりである。 一つ前にフィルターを通過したシンボルの末尾の「遅延広がり」 が現在フィルタリングされているシンボルの先頭に被さって生じる のがシンボル間干渉（前スライドの ）である
  90. 90. ＯＦＤＭ信号の巡回プリフィクス                                        =                 − − − − − − − − )( )( )( )( 0 00 00 00 )( )( )( )( 0 1 2 1 0121 10132 10 10 10 0 1 2 1 ti ti ti ti to to to to N N N N                    現在のシンボル前のシンボル 次のシンボル 現在のシンボル前のシンボル 次のシンボル サンプル周期 サンプル周期 サンプル周期 巡回プリフィクス 巡回プリフィクス 各シンボル期間の末尾の μ個分のサンプルを 該シンボル期間の先頭に コピーする これをフィルターに i(t) として入力する と、出力 o(t) は 一 つ 前 の シ ン ボ ル の 成 分 か ら の 干 渉 が 無 い

×