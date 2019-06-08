イントラプレシップカンファレンス2019共有会〜イノベーションの人間的側面と向き合う〜

Successfully reported this slideshow.
-イノベーションの人間的側面と向き合う- BIOTOPE Inc. Yasuhiro Kobayashi 2019.06.04 Intrapreneurship Conference 2019 共有会 #IntraCnf19
小林 泰紘 Creative Catalyst / Intrapreneurship Enabler
９日間で４カ国・８都市・23ヶ所... Paris Amsterdam Rotterdam Utrecht Stockholm Malmo Copenhagen Lajre ★ ★ ★ ★
事業開発の方法論だけでなく、文化醸成や組織変革を含めた 多様な視点からイノベーションや企業内アントレプレナーシップ に切り込む企業イノベーターコミュニティ
7 Copyright © 2016 biotope co., ltd. All rights reserved. イノベーションを持続的に生み出し続けるために求められる視点転換
87%の人々が自分の仕事に対して 精神的にエンゲージメントしていない （身体だけは職場にいるが、心はそこにいない） Copyright © biotope co., ltd. All rights reserved.8 Source: http...
9 Copyright © biotope co., ltd. All rights reserved. 新たなものを生み出し変革を仕掛ける企業イノベーターが どのように困難を乗り越え。組織を動かし、活動をスケールさせているのか （組織はどのよ...
11 Copyright © biotope co., ltd. All rights reserved. 6Keynotes, 50+Sessions, 7 Field Trips in 3days
12 Copyright © biotope co., ltd. All rights reserved. IntraCo nf 2019 で感じた変化 事業開発、組織変革、そしてリーダーシップへ
イノベーション劇場・・・ 繰 り 返 さ れ る ア イ デ ア コ ン テ ス ト ア ウ ト ソ ー ス ＆ 記 念 訪 問 形 骸 化 し た ハ コ モ ノ 過熱〜幻滅期 普及〜安定期黎明期
Don’t Forget The HUMAN SIDE of Innovation. （イノベーションの人間的側面に向き合う）
自己の創造性や情熱とつながる： Intra Bo o tcamp （SIEMENS ）
人財に焦点を当てたイノベーションプログラム（ AirBus /Mard o cs etc.. ） “Starting w ith peo ple no t id ea“ “Co llabo ratio n w ith HR“ “Tap into...
パーソナル・サステイナビリティ： Kick Start Challenge （Vodafone ） “Inno v atio n...It’s No t F o r Me...” 個人にとっての仕事の意義やキャリアを起点に、徐々に”私”を主語に...
Innovation is all the change of how you look at the world. What Have you innovate in your life, especially for your import...
Copyright © biotope co., ltd. All rights reserved.21 アイデア 事業化 市場最適化/産業化 Source: Craig Rhinehart氏（IBM）の資料をもとに作成 ■新規事業のオーガニッ...
22 Copyright © biotope co., ltd. All rights reserved. キックボックスの目的はイノベーションを起こすことではない。 自ら挑戦する機会と失敗経験を繰り返すことでイノベーターを育てることだ。 - ...
“Innovation moves at the speed of trust” 顧客・仲間との信頼関係こそがイノベーションを加速させる
You need to innovate yourself in order to make Innovation (tools) work in meaningful ways, especially Emotional connection...
イントレプレナーを支えるケイパビリティ（L UMAN ） 自己信頼 セルフマネジメント 自己組織化
エモーショナル・インテリジェンス（PEASON/ F utureFit ） 自己の気付き 社会/組織の認知 関係性の変化自己の関係性 セルフアウェアネス、そしてシステムアウェアネスへ
共感とセルフアウェアネス（ Ericsso n / Mo v e The Need le ）
セルフアウェアネスがなぜイントラプレナーにとって重要なのか • セルフアウェアネス＝自分の感情や反応、行動に自覚的であ る能力 • イントレプナーは企業組織の中で周囲とは異なるモチ ベーションやマインドセットを持ち合わせているので、 周囲から謎...
セルフアウェアネスを高めることの７つの効用 1. 他者や組織環境から切り離して、全人格的な一個人として在るこ とを助けてくれる 2. 自分の行動パターンや、リーダーとしてその行動が他者にどのよ うに影響するのかを理解することを助けてくれる 3....
Jennif er のイントラプレニアル・ジャーニー 教育用VR/ARプラットフォーム Google Expetditions 子ども達に、クラスルームを超えた学びの体験。 すでに全世界15都市、100万人以上に展開。
Jennif er のイントラプレニアル・ジャーニーJennif er のイントラプレニアル・ジャーニー Google 入社 教育 ボランティア ファインス Life is Too Short! What am I doing? 社内リサーチで...
イノベーションの人間的側面と向き合う 外部刺激による自動操縦モードから脱して 自分の内面と深く向き合い、 オーナーシップを持って行う人生の舵取りそのもの。 イノベーションの軌道は 個人の意思やビジョンから生まれる。 （”イノベーション“だけを切...
文脈を創る力 自らの事業や変革を推し進めてしかるべき空気・流れを 組織や世の中に創りだし、周囲を物語に巻き込んでいく力 Context Design
アントレプレナーとイントラプレナーの違い Copyright © 2016 biotope co., ltd. All rights reserved. アントレプレナー イントラプレナー ホワイトキャンバス 組織のビジョン・戦略 知人やVCか...
既存事業に 最適化された 制度・仕組み 社内政治や組織文 化、感情的な反発
好きなことばかりやって。お金 を稼いでいるのは誰だと思って いるんだ。 そんなことをする前に、やるべ きことがあるだろう。 君が勝手にやるのは良 いが、私の部下を巻き 込まないでくれ。 今の事業を生み育てたの は俺だ。次のヒーローは いらない。...
39 Copyright © 2016 biotope co., ltd. All rights reserved. イノベーションを持続的に生み出し続けるために求められる視点転換
ホリゾンタルモデルとポートフォリオ・マネジメント 自社にとって 新規 自他にとって 新規既存 自社にとって 新規 自他にとって 新規 既存 （Technology） Knowledge of Customer KnowledgeofMarket...
目的を絞り、文脈を創り、リソースを集中させる N e w R e v e n u e S t r e a m O p e r a t i o n a l I m p r o v e m e n t P a r t n e r s h i p E...
DISRUPTION INDEX
梅棹貞夫さんの生態学史観（遷移）とイノベーション
梅棹貞夫さんの生態学史観（遷移）とイノベーション • 遷 移 は主体としての植物群と、植物群を取り巻く環境とが相互に作用 し 、 その結果が積もりに積もって現状の様式では対応しきれなくなる た め に生じる。 • そ れ ぞれの遷移の段階が、前...
梅棹貞夫さんの生態学史観（遷移）とイノベーション • 技 術 的 蓄 積 • 社 会 的 課 題 ・ ニ ー ズ • 人 々 の 欲 望 ・ 願 い 周 辺 領 域 に お け る 後 段 階 へ の 蓄 積 は 何 か 自 分 た ち の 現...
シナジーのもう一つの定義 「個人や組織の利己主義が他人や社会を助ける ことにつながり、また他人を助けようとする利 他主義が個人や組織に利益をもたらす状況」 （=利己主義と利他主義の二分法の超越） 家族、地域、国家、地球、宇宙というスケールにおけ...
The greatest voyage of our lifetimes is not in the seeking of new landscapes but in the seeing with new eyes 人生における最高の旅とは、...
小林 泰紘 info@biotope.co.jp
  1. 1. -イノベーションの人間的側面と向き合う- BIOTOPE Inc. Yasuhiro Kobayashi 2019.06.04 Intrapreneurship Conference 2019 共有会 #IntraCnf19
  2. 2. 小林 泰紘 Creative Catalyst / Intrapreneurship Enabler
  3. 3. ９日間で４カ国・８都市・23ヶ所... Paris Amsterdam Rotterdam Utrecht Stockholm Malmo Copenhagen Lajre ★ ★ ★ ★
  6. 6. 事業開発の方法論だけでなく、文化醸成や組織変革を含めた 多様な視点からイノベーションや企業内アントレプレナーシップ に切り込む企業イノベーターコミュニティ
  7. 7. 7 Copyright © 2016 biotope co., ltd. All rights reserved. イノベーションを持続的に生み出し続けるために求められる視点転換
  8. 8. 87%の人々が自分の仕事に対して 精神的にエンゲージメントしていない （身体だけは職場にいるが、心はそこにいない） Copyright © biotope co., ltd. All rights reserved.8 Source: http://www.gallup.com/poll/165269/worldwide-employees-engaged-work.aspx
  9. 9. 9 Copyright © biotope co., ltd. All rights reserved. 新たなものを生み出し変革を仕掛ける企業イノベーターが どのように困難を乗り越え。組織を動かし、活動をスケールさせているのか （組織はどのようにイノベーション創造を支援・加速させているのか） #イントラ会議
  11. 11. 11 Copyright © biotope co., ltd. All rights reserved. 6Keynotes, 50+Sessions, 7 Field Trips in 3days
  12. 12. 12 Copyright © biotope co., ltd. All rights reserved. IntraCo nf 2019 で感じた変化 事業開発、組織変革、そしてリーダーシップへ
  13. 13. イノベーション劇場・・・ 繰 り 返 さ れ る ア イ デ ア コ ン テ ス ト ア ウ ト ソ ー ス ＆ 記 念 訪 問 形 骸 化 し た ハ コ モ ノ 過熱〜幻滅期 普及〜安定期黎明期
  14. 14. Don’t Forget The HUMAN SIDE of Innovation. （イノベーションの人間的側面に向き合う）
  15. 15. 自己の創造性や情熱とつながる： Intra Bo o tcamp （SIEMENS ）
  17. 17. 人財に焦点を当てたイノベーションプログラム（ AirBus /Mard o cs etc.. ） “Starting w ith peo ple no t id ea“ “Co llabo ratio n w ith HR“ “Tap into o ur o w n talent and o ur o w n co llectiv e intelligence“
  18. 18. パーソナル・サステイナビリティ： Kick Start Challenge （Vodafone ） “Inno v atio n...It’s No t F o r Me...” 個人にとっての仕事の意義やキャリアを起点に、徐々に”私”を主語にしていく
  19. 19. Innovation is all the change of how you look at the world. What Have you innovate in your life, especially for your importance? イノベーションとは、あなた自身の世界の見方が変わること。 あなたがこれまでの人生で、大切な何かのためにどのようなイノベーションを起こしてきたでしょうか？ - Shannon Lucas / Director of Innovation at Vodafone Global Enterprise
  20. 20. Copyright © biotope co., ltd. All rights reserved.21 アイデア 事業化 市場最適化/産業化 Source: Craig Rhinehart氏（IBM）の資料をもとに作成 ■新規事業のオーガニック・アイデア・ライフサイクル 死の谷 ダーウィンの海魔の川 • 大企業ではアイデアを生み出した人と事業化する人が異なる場合が多く、事業への熱量が伝播 せずに消滅する（死の谷） • イントラプレナー自身が市場投入まで継続的に関わっていくか、インキュベーションからアク セレレーションへの移行を担う人材（チャンピオン）が必要になる 個人を起点とした制度設計で、熱量を維持し、”死の谷”を乗り越えていく
  21. 21. 22 Copyright © biotope co., ltd. All rights reserved. キックボックスの目的はイノベーションを起こすことではない。 自ら挑戦する機会と失敗経験を繰り返すことでイノベーターを育てることだ。 - Mark Randall/Adobe‘s VP of Innovation
  22. 22. “Innovation moves at the speed of trust” 顧客・仲間との信頼関係こそがイノベーションを加速させる
  23. 23. You need to innovate yourself in order to make Innovation (tools) work in meaningful ways, especially Emotional connection to yourself. （イノベーションツールを使いこなすためには、まず自分自身の革新、特に自分自身の情熱との感情的な つながりが必要だ） - Philip Horváth / LUMAN
  24. 24. イントレプレナーを支えるケイパビリティ（L UMAN ） 自己信頼 セルフマネジメント 自己組織化
  25. 25. エモーショナル・インテリジェンス（PEASON/ F utureFit ） 自己の気付き 社会/組織の認知 関係性の変化自己の関係性 セルフアウェアネス、そしてシステムアウェアネスへ
  26. 26. 共感とセルフアウェアネス（ Ericsso n / Mo v e The Need le ）
  27. 27. セルフアウェアネスがなぜイントラプレナーにとって重要なのか • セルフアウェアネス＝自分の感情や反応、行動に自覚的であ る能力 • イントレプナーは企業組織の中で周囲とは異なるモチ ベーションやマインドセットを持ち合わせているので、 周囲から謎の人と思われ理解されないことも多い。同 時に、イントレプナー自身もその 違いや自分のユニー クネスについて理解していないことも多い。 • セルフアウェアネスは自分の感情や反応、行動パターン の理解を深め、それは周囲（との違い）を理解するこ とにもつながり、 より効率的で適切なコミュニケー ションや巻き込み戦略をとることができる
  28. 28. セルフアウェアネスを高めることの７つの効用 1. 他者や組織環境から切り離して、全人格的な一個人として在るこ とを助けてくれる 2. 自分の行動パターンや、リーダーとしてその行動が他者にどのよ うに影響するのかを理解することを助けてくれる 3. 自分の内的世界を観察することを助けてくれ、思いや感情が自分 をどこに連れていくのかを観ることができるようになる 4. 自分の信念や価値観、そしてそれらが自分にどのように影響して いるのかに対する洞察を与えてくれる 5. 内省やマインドフルネスのキャパシティーを高め、自分自身や自 分の周りで起こっていることにより意識的になることができる 6. 何が自分をモチベートし、意思決定が自分の中でどのように起 こっているのかを理解することを助けてくれる 7. オープンさ、誠実さ、コミットメント、審美眼の大切さを教えて くれる 感情や意識、反応や行動といったものに日々 フォーカスしながら生きていくことをサポー トしてくれるセルフ・アウェアネスは、 まさに現状に違和感を抱き、問いかけ、行動 に移していくイントラプレナーの生き方の 根っこ。
  29. 29. Jennif er のイントラプレニアル・ジャーニー 教育用VR/ARプラットフォーム Google Expetditions 子ども達に、クラスルームを超えた学びの体験。 すでに全世界15都市、100万人以上に展開。
  30. 30. Jennif er のイントラプレニアル・ジャーニーJennif er のイントラプレニアル・ジャーニー Google 入社 教育 ボランティア ファインス Life is Too Short! What am I doing? 社内リサーチでの衝撃 全ての社員が思いと誇りを 持って仕事ができたらどん なに良いか 本格運営のタイミ ングで離脱 もっと子どもたちに夢を 与えられないか 教育への 思いの高まり Google expedition 海外ボランティア プログラム 思いと誇りを持てる仕事にフォーカ スしたい Google Reach 父親の突然の 闘病 Community Leaders Program 米国の20%が ネットアクセスなし
  31. 31. イノベーションの人間的側面と向き合う 外部刺激による自動操縦モードから脱して 自分の内面と深く向き合い、 オーナーシップを持って行う人生の舵取りそのもの。 イノベーションの軌道は 個人の意思やビジョンから生まれる。 （”イノベーション“だけを切り出すことはできない）
  32. 32. 文脈を創る力 自らの事業や変革を推し進めてしかるべき空気・流れを 組織や世の中に創りだし、周囲を物語に巻き込んでいく力 Context Design
  33. 33. アントレプレナーとイントラプレナーの違い Copyright © 2016 biotope co., ltd. All rights reserved. アントレプレナー イントラプレナー ホワイトキャンバス 組織のビジョン・戦略 知人やVCからお金を集める CFOからお金を持ってくる 知人やコネで人材を集める HRから人材を持ってくる 自らの意思決定のみ 社内プロセス・ルールの対応 （＋組織の免疫システム） Source: Thierry Van Landegem氏（ALCATEL）の資料をもとに作成 イントラプレナーは雇われた起業家ではない。起こしたい変化を実現していくために戦略 的に組織を巻き込み、リソースを動かしていくことが求められる。 軌道 資金 人材 意思決定
  34. 34. 既存事業に 最適化された 制度・仕組み 社内政治や組織文 化、感情的な反発
  35. 35. 好きなことばかりやって。お金 を稼いでいるのは誰だと思って いるんだ。 そんなことをする前に、やるべ きことがあるだろう。 君が勝手にやるのは良 いが、私の部下を巻き 込まないでくれ。 今の事業を生み育てたの は俺だ。次のヒーローは いらない。 夢ばっかり語ってないで、 現実をみろよ。 お前ばかり 賞賛されやがって 組織の免疫システム の発動と孤独化
  36. 36. 39 Copyright © 2016 biotope co., ltd. All rights reserved. イノベーションを持続的に生み出し続けるために求められる視点転換
  37. 37. ホリゾンタルモデルとポートフォリオ・マネジメント 自社にとって 新規 自他にとって 新規既存 自社にとって 新規 自他にとって 新規 既存 （Technology） Knowledge of Customer KnowledgeofMarket PROTECT：既存事業の改善 EXPAND：周辺領域への拡張 TRANSFORM：市場創造・業界変革 10％ 20％ 70％ ※このモデルを時間軸（短・中・長期）と紐付ける考え方は21 世紀型モデルでは採用されないことが多い
  38. 38. 目的を絞り、文脈を創り、リソースを集中させる N e w R e v e n u e S t r e a m O p e r a t i o n a l I m p r o v e m e n t P a r t n e r s h i p E x p l o r a t i o n t o n e w t e c h n o l o g y L e a d e r s h i p D e v e l o p m e n t E m p l o y E n g a g e m e n t W H Y ： 目 的 P u r p o s e ・ M i s s i o n ・ V i s i o n M a n a g e m e n t S y s t e m O r g a n i z a t i o n a l S t r u c t u r e s H u m a n R e s o u r c e B i z M o d e l P r o c e s s P r o d u c t / S e r v i c e W H A T : 対 象
  39. 39. DISRUPTION INDEX
  40. 40. 梅棹貞夫さんの生態学史観（遷移）とイノベーション
  41. 41. 梅棹貞夫さんの生態学史観（遷移）とイノベーション • 遷 移 は主体としての植物群と、植物群を取り巻く環境とが相互に作用 し 、 その結果が積もりに積もって現状の様式では対応しきれなくなる た め に生じる。 • そ れ ぞれの遷移の段階が、前段階と断絶した非連続的な変化であり、 一 つ のシステムから別のシステムへの推移 • そ の 推移は漸進的である。前段階から断絶があるが、あたかも前段階 の 資 産を継承するかのように、後段階が姿を現す（コケから陰樹性の 高 木 へはいかない） • 後 段 階が前段階を必ずしも完全に駆逐するわけではない（環境に応じ て 共 生が可能）
  42. 42. 梅棹貞夫さんの生態学史観（遷移）とイノベーション • 技 術 的 蓄 積 • 社 会 的 課 題 ・ ニ ー ズ • 人 々 の 欲 望 ・ 願 い 周 辺 領 域 に お け る 後 段 階 へ の 蓄 積 は 何 か 自 分 た ち の 現 在 地 は ど こ か 兆 し のない未来はない（現状の様式では耐えられない緊張構造・蓄積） Performance A C ど の 程 度 価 値 観 ・ パ ラ ダ イ ム の シ フ ト が 起 こ る か Source: 梅棹貞夫, 文明の生態学史観を参考に作成
  43. 43. シナジーのもう一つの定義 「個人や組織の利己主義が他人や社会を助ける ことにつながり、また他人を助けようとする利 他主義が個人や組織に利益をもたらす状況」 （=利己主義と利他主義の二分法の超越） 家族、地域、国家、地球、宇宙というスケールにおけるハイシナ ジーの可否を基準とした活動やハイシナジーを問う態度が求めら れるのではないか。
  44. 44. The greatest voyage of our lifetimes is not in the seeking of new landscapes but in the seeing with new eyes 人生における最高の旅とは、新たな景色に出会うことではなく、 新たな目で世界を見ることだ - Marcel Proust
  45. 45. 小林 泰紘 info@biotope.co.jp

