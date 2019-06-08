イントラプレシップカンファレンス2019共有会〜イノベーションの人間的側面と向き合う〜

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
17.
人財に焦点を当てたイノベーションプログラム（ AirBus /Mard o cs etc.. ）
“Starting w ith peo ple no t id ea“
“Co llabo ratio n w ith HR“
“Tap into o ur o w n talent and o ur
o w n co llectiv e intelligence“
18.
パーソナル・サステイナビリティ： Kick Start Challenge （Vodafone ）
“Inno v atio n...It’s No t F o r Me...”
個人にとっての仕事の意義やキャリアを起点に、徐々に”私”を主語にしていく
19.
Innovation is all the change of how you look at the world.
What Have you innovate in your life, especially for your importance?
イノベーションとは、あなた自身の世界の見方が変わること。
あなたがこれまでの人生で、大切な何かのためにどのようなイノベーションを起こしてきたでしょうか？
- Shannon Lucas / Director of Innovation at Vodafone Global Enterprise
22.
“Innovation moves at the speed of trust”
顧客・仲間との信頼関係こそがイノベーションを加速させる
23.
You need to innovate yourself in order to make Innovation (tools) work in meaningful
ways, especially Emotional connection to yourself.
（イノベーションツールを使いこなすためには、まず自分自身の革新、特に自分自身の情熱との感情的な
つながりが必要だ）
- Philip Horváth / LUMAN
29.
Jennif er のイントラプレニアル・ジャーニー
教育用VR/ARプラットフォーム Google Expetditions
子ども達に、クラスルームを超えた学びの体験。
すでに全世界15都市、100万人以上に展開。
30.
Jennif er のイントラプレニアル・ジャーニーJennif er のイントラプレニアル・ジャーニー
Google
入社
教育
ボランティア
ファインス
Life is Too Short!
What am I doing?
社内リサーチでの衝撃
全ての社員が思いと誇りを
持って仕事ができたらどん
なに良いか
本格運営のタイミ
ングで離脱
もっと子どもたちに夢を
与えられないか
教育への
思いの高まり
Google
expedition
海外ボランティア
プログラム
思いと誇りを持てる仕事にフォーカ
スしたい
Google
Reach
父親の突然の
闘病
Community
Leaders
Program
米国の20%が
ネットアクセスなし
38.
目的を絞り、文脈を創り、リソースを集中させる
N e w R e v e n u e S t r e a m
O p e r a t i o n a l I m p r o v e m e n t
P a r t n e r s h i p
E x p l o r a t i o n t o n e w t e c h n o l o g y
L e a d e r s h i p D e v e l o p m e n t
E m p l o y E n g a g e m e n t
W H Y ： 目 的
P u r p o s e ・ M i s s i o n ・ V i s i o n
M a n a g e m e n t S y s t e m
O r g a n i z a t i o n a l S t r u c t u r e s
H u m a n R e s o u r c e
B i z M o d e l
P r o c e s s
P r o d u c t / S e r v i c e
W H A T : 対 象
Be the first to comment