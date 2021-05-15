Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Increase Targeted Website Traffic
How to Increase Targeted Website Traffic
Targeted traffic is the term used to describe people visiting a website intentionally because they believe it can satisfy ...
people who come to the site reading the blog posts. Why is targeted traffic important? There are many reasons as to why ta...
How to Get More Targeted Traffic? The best ways to increase targeted traffic coming to your website are: Optimize your web...
 The majority of Search Engine Traffic goes to the top 5 results. Furthermore, it’s not enough to appear on top but it ha...
Step 2 The second step is to make sure that search engines can understand the context of your content. This is achieved by...
 Organic and Paid results in SERPs. Besides SEO, another way to get targeted search traffic is to use platforms like Goog...
The downside is that in many cases the costs are high and won’t leave you any margin to make a profit. In addition, it’s a...
While you cannot use keyword-based targeting (like Google Ads), you can show your ads to a very specific set of people usi...
A website optimized for mobile has the following characteristics: It’s easy to use and looks good on all devices It loads ...
selling something) or new readers (if you are a content publisher). How can you drive targeted traffic to a website throug...
 Content Marketing Strategy Plan One of the digital marketing channels that can generate highly targeted traffic to a web...
need to go after keywords that have a high level of intent. These keywords are generally referred to as long-tail keywords...
Resources to Learn More Content marketing checklist – A checklist to follow to optimize your content marketing campaigns. ...
brand, so when they see a relevant ad while on Facebook or on Google, they are most likely to re-visit your website. This ...
How to Increase Targeted Website Traffic

Targeted traffic is the most valuable form of traffic you can get to your website. Targeted visitors come to your website for a specific reason and this increases your chances of converting them into leads or customers.
Visite this Website for Learn More: https://bit.ly/3bpNoOo
In this PDF guide, you’ll learn what is targeted traffic, why it is important for the success of an online business, and the steps to follow to get more targeted website traffic.
#traffic #website #websitedesign #websiteservices #SEO #Marketing

How to Increase Targeted Website Traffic

  1. 1. How to Increase Targeted Website Traffic
  2. 2. How to Increase Targeted Website Traffic ALEX CHRIS LEAVE A COMMENT SAVE 70% OFF on Digital Marketing Full Training  Targeted traffic is the most valuable form of traffic you can get to your website. Targeted visitors come to your website for a specific reason and this increases your chances of converting them into leads or customers. In this guide, you’ll learn what is targeted traffic, why it is important for the success of an online business and the steps to follow to get more targeted website traffic. What is targeted traffic? Why is targeted traffic important? How to get more targeted traffic? What is targeted traffic? Page 1 of 19
  3. 3. Targeted traffic is the term used to describe people visiting a website intentionally because they believe it can satisfy their intent. This can be an answer to a question or a solution to a problem through a product or service. The difference between targeted traffic and normal traffic (non-targeted) is that targeted visitors have a specific goal in mind while normal visitors are browsing the web without having a particular objective. In other words, targeted traffic is those people that visit a website with the intention of performing an action. Let me give you a couple of examples to understand the difference between the two: People who visit amazon.com searching for “buy filter coffee machine” are more likely to convert (i.e. make a purchase) than people who enter amazon because they want to view the latest offers. Likewise, from my experience on this website, people searching for “SEO packages for small businesses” are more likely to complete the order form than Page 2 of 19
  4. 4. people who come to the site reading the blog posts. Why is targeted traffic important? There are many reasons as to why targeted traffic is important for a website. The most significant are: Increase in conversions – Targeted visitors are more likely to convert and this means: More qualified leads – Websites can get the leads and convert them into customers through email marketing, retargeting, or one-to-one communication. More sales – The conversion rate of target traffic is higher compared to normal non-targeted traffic. An increase in email subscribers – If you can manage to keep targeted visitors happy though your content and website experience then most probably they will visit again and also subscribe to your email list. A decrease in customer acquisition costs – The cost of acquiring a new customer will be less and this means that you can get more customers without increasing your budget. Increase advertising revenue – targeted visitors are more likely to click an ad for a product they are interested in and this translates to more ad revenue. (see also: . Increase in social media shares: Targeted visitors will share something on Facebook or Twitter if they really like it. I don’t have any statistics to back this assumption but it makes sense to LIKE something if it solves your problem (in case you are looking for answers) or satisfies a need (in case you are looking for products). How to Get More Targeted Traffic? Page 3 of 19 How to increase your AdSense earnings
  5. 5. How to Get More Targeted Traffic? The best ways to increase targeted traffic coming to your website are: Optimize your website for SEO Run paid search campaigns Run targeted social media campaigns Optimize your website for mobile traffic Create a native mobile app Invest in content marketing Retarget visitors with social media ads 1. Optimize your website for SEO Search engine traffic, whether it is paid or organic is highly targeted because people use search engines for a purpose. In fact, organic traffic is the best type of targeted traffic you can get. To take advantage of this, your website needs to appear in one of the top positions of the search results and the way to do this is through search engine optimization (SEO). Why you need top page rankings? The reason is simple: the majority of search engine traffic goes to websites appearing in the first 5 positions, so if you want to get a portion of the targeted traffic, you need to have a presence there. Page 4 of 19
  6. 6.  The majority of Search Engine Traffic goes to the top 5 results. Furthermore, it’s not enough to appear on top but it has to be for search terms related to your business offerings. How do you optimize your website to appear high in the SERPS for the keywords that matter for your business? By combining the different types of SEO together and by proving the right type of content to both search engines and users. Here is an overview of the SEO process, you can use the resources below to learn more. Step 1 The first step is to make sure that search engines can access and index your pages without any problems. In the SEO world, this is known as technical SEO. The way search engines work is by crawling the web and adding the available pages to their index so that they can be taken into account by the ranking algorithms. If your website is not optimized for the technical SEO phase, your pages won’t be part of the search engine’s index and it won’t appear for any searches. Page 5 of 19
  7. 7. Step 2 The second step is to make sure that search engines can understand the context of your content. This is achieved by sending them various signals through your content. This process of writing SEO friendly content is known as on-page SEO. Step 3 The third step is to get references from other related websites on the Internet. By references, we mean links pointing from other websites to your website. In the SEO industry, this is known as off-page SEO. Why are backlinks important? The Google algorithm considers incoming links as ‘votes of trust’ and this can positively influence the position your website appears in the SERPS for a given keyword. So, if you want to get a tiny share of the overall traffic generated by Google and other search engines, is to make sure that your website is SEO optimized. Resources to Learn More About SEO SEO Tutorial – A thorough step-by-step tutorial for beginners. SEO Checklist – A complete checklist to follow to make sure that your website is SEO optimized. SEO Blog Writing – How to write blogs for SEO. 2. Run paid search campaigns Page 6 of 19
  8. 8.  Organic and Paid results in SERPs. Besides SEO, another way to get targeted search traffic is to use platforms like Google Ads and Bing Ads. These platforms allow you to run paid campaigns and show your ads in the search results of Google and Bing for specific keywords. Unlike SEO that can get you traffic for free, in the case of paid search advertising you pay the search engine a fee every time someone clicks on your ads. In digital marketing, this is known as pay-per-click advertising. PPC campaigns are the fastest way to get targeted traffic. It’s a method suitable for both new and established websites and the results are immediate. The downside is that in many cases the costs are high and won’t leave you any Page 7 of 19
  9. 9. The downside is that in many cases the costs are high and won’t leave you any margin to make a profit. In addition, it’s a bad business plan to be 100% dependant on paid advertising. So, if you’re starting an online business now and want to get targeted traffic fast, you can start with PPC ads but at the same time, you also need to start working on your SEO. Your goal should be to reach a point where you can get more free traffic from search engines and gradually minimize your paid advertising spend. Resources to Learn More Search engine marketing – An introduction to SEM for beginners. Advantages of PPC advertising – Benefits of PPC for small businesses. How to manage PPC campaigns – Tips on how to run profitable paid search campaigns. 3. Run targeted social media campaigns Until very recently, traffic from social media was considered as non-targeted and while this is not completely wrong, things have changed dramatically in the last couple of years. All major social networks (think Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and LinkedIn) have improved their algorithms to make social networking more targeted. The way to get targeted traffic from social media networks is to utilize their advertising platforms and run paid campaigns. While you cannot use keyword-based targeting (like Google Ads), you can Page 8 of 19
  10. 10. While you cannot use keyword-based targeting (like Google Ads), you can show your ads to a very specific set of people using other targeting conditions like the location of the user, device, age, gender, educational status, and interests. This flexibility offered by social networks allows advertisers to segment the audience into groups and show them different ads, simulating the steps and groups of a typical sales funnel. Example of how you can get targeted traffic from Facebook For example, let’s say that you want to use Facebook to promote your online courses to the US audience, your campaigns could look like this: Campaign #1 (General) – Target people living in the US between the ages 25-55 interested in topics related to ‘Digital Marketing’. Campaign #2 (Targeted) – Target people that interacted (shared, saw your video, liked, commented) on your previous ad campaigns. Campaign #3 (Highly targeted) – Target people (from campaign #2) that visited your sales pages because of a Facebook ad. 4. Optimize your website for mobile traffic While this is pretty much the same as search engine traffic explained above, it is worth noting that if you are after targeted traffic from mobile visitors, you need to have a mobile-friendly website otherwise you will not be able to reach users on mobile. Google is very serious about mobile search and if your website is not optimized for mobile it will not be included in the Google search results or to be more precise it won’t have any chances of achieving high rankings on mobile search. Page 9 of 19
  11. 11. A website optimized for mobile has the following characteristics: It’s easy to use and looks good on all devices It loads fast (less than 3 seconds) It allows users to perform the same actions as the desktop It has the same or closely related content as the desktop It has no vertical scroll bars The text is easy to read and buttons are large enough to be accessible by hand If any of the above conditions are not met, you won’t rank high in search and your PPC and Facebook campaigns are likely to fail since the majority of users on all networks in using mobile devices and not desktop. So, if you want targeted traffic make sure that you follow a mobile-first approach when designing your website and landing pages. Resources to Learn More Page Speed – An easy guide to follow to improve your website speed. 5. Create a native mobile app For many, this may be a surprise but native mobile apps can drive targeted visits to a website and let me explain why. A native mobile app (either for Android or iPhone) is uploaded to the mobile markets and in order to download it, users have to perform certain actions (search for it, find it, and download it). The fact that users are searching for something specific makes them targeted and if you can manage to satisfy their needs, you can win customers (if you are selling something) or new readers (if you are a content publisher). Page 10 of 19
  12. 12. selling something) or new readers (if you are a content publisher). How can you drive targeted traffic to a website through a mobile native app? In practice, this is a bit more complicated than creating an app and uploading the app to the mobile markets. You have to think about what type of app to create, how to promote your app so that it is not lost in the millions of apps already available in those markets and most importantly how to make mobile app users visit your website and perform an action. The application should offer useful and valuable information to users so that there is an incentive for them to download. Depending on the type of website the application can either take full advantage of the device capabilities and offer users a different experience or give them an alternative way to access the website content on their mobile devices. How to get more visits from the app? Through the app notification system. Whenever new content is published on your website, mobile app users will get notified. If you take into account that the average person checks their phones 110 days per day, some of them will click on the notification and visit your app and some of them will follow a link or internal banner and visit your website. The number of visitors you can get using this method is not comparable to search engine traffic or paid ads but it is highly targeted. 6. Invest in content marketing Page 11 of 19
  13. 13.  Content Marketing Strategy Plan One of the digital marketing channels that can generate highly targeted traffic to a website is content marketing. Through content marketing, you can set a strategy to create content to target a specific audience. The way this is done is by doing keyword research to find out what the users are searching for on Google and build SEO campaigns to target the keywords that are relevant to your business. To make sure that you’re targeting the right audience with your content, you need to go after keywords that have a high level of intent. These keywords are Page 12 of 19
  14. 14. need to go after keywords that have a high level of intent. These keywords are generally referred to as long-tail keywords. Here is an example to understand this better. Let’s assume that you have a product that helps people plant beautiful red tomatoes. While doing your keyword research you’ll notice that keywords like ‘tomato plant’ or ‘when to plan tomatoes’ have a high search volume.  Long Tail Keywords – Search Curve This is great but it more likely that these people who are at the early stages of planting tomatoes, don’t need your product. So, even if you manage to achieve high rankings for those terms, you’ll get a lot of traffic but you won’t make a lot of sales because the traffic is not targeted. If on the other hand, you create content around ‘why are my tomatoes plants turning yellow’, you’ll probably make a lot of sales since the traffic is targeted. People have a very specific problem and you have a great solution for them. So, to use content marketing to drive more targeted traffic to your website, you need to consider the intent of the user and not the popularity of a keyword. Page 13 of 19
  Resources to Learn More Content marketing checklist – A checklist to follow to optimize your content marketing campaigns. SEO keywords example -An easy guide with examples to understand the different types of keywords. 7. Retarget visitors with social media ads  How Remarketing Works It is normal that the majority of users visiting your website will not perform the actions you want. Most of them will come and go, others will spend some time on the website and then leave while others will become customers or subscribers. One of the ways to win users back and eventually turn them into customers is through retargeting campaigns. As shown in the diagram above, through retargeting you can show ads (on Google or Facebook) to people that already visited your website once. The reason that this method works is that people are already aware of your
  16. 16. brand, so when they see a relevant ad while on Facebook or on Google, they are most likely to re-visit your website. This is also the reason why these people are considered to be highly targeted. One way to improve the performance of your retargeting campaigns is not to target everyone that visited your website but only those people that performed a specific action. For example, you can segment your audience to only include users that visited more than one page or who spend more than 60 seconds on your website. Key Learnings Targeted traffic is very important for the long-term success of a website or online business. Users visiting your website with a specific intent in mind, are more likely to perform an action (becoming customers, subscribing to a newsletter, sharing on social media) than ‘normal’ visitors. Search engine traffic, whether it is organic or paid, is the best form of targeted traffic you can get. In order to get organic search traffic from search engines, you need to do two things: 1. Ensure that your website is optimized for SEO 2. Target long-tail keywords through your content. Besides SEO, you can also utilize paid search campaigns, paid social media campaigns and mobile native apps to target users that are more likely to be interested in your products or services. Last but not least, to maximize the results of all other campaigns, you can use retargeting to get people to re-visit your website and perform an action. Page 15 of 19
×