Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
3 Ways to Make a Man ADDICTED To You By: Greatlance
Do you want to keep your man’s eyes on you and only you? Would you love to make him absolutely addicted to you? If so, you...
3 Ways to Make a Man ADDICTED To You Be Mysterious.
Have you ever left a date feeling mentally drained, or like you knew everything there was to know about a man? If so, you ...
3 Ways to Make a Man ADDICTED To You Be positive.
More than just smiles, emotions, in general, are contagious. This means that if you’re the pessimistic or self-pitying typ...
3 Ways to Make a Man ADDICTED To You Be hard to get.
Now this one has been disputed over the years, but believe me, it works. Since men are hunters at heart, making him work f...
3 Ways to Make a Man ADDICTED To You learn the 5 brutal mistakes women make that make men repulsed and leave… and you’ll l...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Lifestyle
59 views
May. 13, 2021

3 ways to make a man addicted to you(1)

Do you want to keep your man’s eyes on you and only you? Would you love to make him absolutely addicted to you? If so, you’re in the right place. As you may or may not already know, there are certain things women can do to hook men. The good news is that these have nothing to do with looks, but rather an attitude. In this helpful PDF, You find the Ways Make a Man ADDICTED to You and Loving YOU and you make a man want you.
#loveit #relationship #relationshipquotes #relationshipadvice

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

3 ways to make a man addicted to you(1)

  1. 1. 3 Ways to Make a Man ADDICTED To You By: Greatlance
  2. 2. Do you want to keep your man’s eyes on you and only you? Would you love to make him absolutely addicted to you? If so, you’re in the right place. As you may or may not already know, there are certain things women can do to hook men. The good news is that these have nothing to do with looks, but rather an attitude. Once you can get yourself in the right mindset, you’ll not only have his attention, but like a lovesick puppy dog, he won’t leave your side. Here’s what you need to do. 3 Ways to Make a Man ADDICTED To You
  3. 3. 3 Ways to Make a Man ADDICTED To You Be Mysterious.
  4. 4. Have you ever left a date feeling mentally drained, or like you knew everything there was to know about a man? If so, you probably had little interest in seeing him again. The same rings true for men. If you’re the kind of woman who takes over a conversation or shares everything from your childhood memories to your deepest secrets then he’s isn’t going to be compelled to call you. Instead of spilling your heart out to him, it’s important that you hold back some information, and keep him coming around for more. Also, note that this isn’t only for in-person conversations, but it applies to text messages, phone calls, online messaging, the works. To find out how tricks to keep your man coming back for more, CLICK HERE AND WATCH THIS FREE VIDEO FROM RELATIONSHIP EXPERT, AMY NORTH. 3 Ways to Make a Man ADDICTED To You
  5. 5. 3 Ways to Make a Man ADDICTED To You Be positive.
  6. 6. More than just smiles, emotions, in general, are contagious. This means that if you’re the pessimistic or self-pitying type, those feelings are going to affect your date, too. Even more importantly, men are attracted to happy, outgoing women. Just like you wouldn’t want to date someone who was always down, nor do men. That’s why it’s so important to be positive and try to find the good in everyday situations. Once your man realizes that you’re the one to keep him smiling he’ll become hopelessly devoted to you. 3 Ways to Make a Man ADDICTED To You
  7. 7. 3 Ways to Make a Man ADDICTED To You Be hard to get.
  8. 8. Now this one has been disputed over the years, but believe me, it works. Since men are hunters at heart, making him work for your love and attention will keep him chasing you. When this happens, he’ll become addicted to you. To do so, it’s important that you’re not “too available.” This means that you don’t drop what you’re doing to see him, and you set certain standards for yourself when it comes to making plans with him. For instance, if he calls and asks if you want to go for dinner that night, tell him that you’re busy and suggest rescheduling for a day or two later. Even if you have no plans for that night, keeping him on his toes to see you will get him hooked. It’s also important that you’re not always the one to initiate contact with him. If you’re doing all the texting, messaging, phoning, etc., it’ll take away from his pursuit for you. Instead, let him be the one to woo you. For more tips on how to make him chase you, watch this video: ==> CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO 3 Ways to Make a Man ADDICTED To You
  9. 9. 3 Ways to Make a Man ADDICTED To You learn the 5 brutal mistakes women make that make men repulsed and leave… and you’ll learn a secret set of words that will send his pulse RACING with love and devotion for you (and only you). WATCH THIS SHORT ‘HOW-TO’ VIDEO ==>

×