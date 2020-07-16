Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD DE PANAMÁ FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES ESCUELA Y DEPARTAMENTO DE ESPAÑOL SUBSISTEMA OCLUSIVO. ELABORADO POR: EDID M...
Reciben el nombre de oclusivos aquellos sonidos que se caracterizan por una interrupción en el paso del aire, motivada por...
Fonéticamente, según el lugar de articulación y la distinción creada por la vibración de las cuerdas vocales, las consonan...
SONIDO DE LAS CONSONANTES b d g  Sonido b: se da la unión de los dos labios.  Sonido d: se da al unirse la punta de la l...
Ejemplos de palabras con b, d, g. ( oclusivas) gota – bota gota: sonido inicial velar sonoro bota: sonido inicial bilabial...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DE PANAMÁ FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES ESCUELA Y DEPARTAMENTO DE ESPAÑOL SUBSISTEMA OCLUSIVO. ELABORADO POR: EDID MORÁN 8-959-1760 CARMEN CONDE 5-711-1046 FONOLOGIA Y FONETICA I PROFA. YASMINA MENDIETA JULIO,2020
  2. 2. Reciben el nombre de oclusivos aquellos sonidos que se caracterizan por una interrupción en el paso del aire, motivada por el cierre completo de dos órganos articulatorios . La oclusión se produce en el segundo momento, en el tensivo, que es el más característico de este grupo. El velo del paladar se encuentra pegado a la pared faríngea e impide la salida del aire a través de las fosas nasales. División Fonológicamente, el español conoce seis fonemas oclusivos: 1. bilabial sordo……………………………./p/ 2. bilabial sonoro……………….…………./b/ 3. linguodental sordo…..…………………/t/ 4. linguodental sonoro………….………./d/ 5. linguovelar sordo……...………………./k/ 6. linguovelar sonoro…….………………../g/
  3. 3. Fonéticamente, según el lugar de articulación y la distinción creada por la vibración de las cuerdas vocales, las consonantes oclusivas españolas se clasifican en: sorda [p] 1. bilabiales………… sonora [b] sorda [t] 2. linguodentales…. Sonora [d] sorda [k] 3. linguovelares……. Sonora [g] b p t k g d d t . .
  4. 4. SONIDO DE LAS CONSONANTES b d g  Sonido b: se da la unión de los dos labios.  Sonido d: se da al unirse la punta de la lengua con los dientes inclusivos superiores.  Sonido g: se da cuando la Lengua toca el velo o zona velar.
  5. 5. Ejemplos de palabras con b, d, g. ( oclusivas) gota – bota gota: sonido inicial velar sonoro bota: sonido inicial bilabial sonoro buche – duche buche: sonido inicial bilabial sonoro duche: sonido inicial bilabial sonoro bata – data bata: sonido inicial bilabial sonoro data: sonido inicial dental sonoro bebe – debe bebe: sonido inicial bilabial sonoro debe: sonido inicial dental sonoro

