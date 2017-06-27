ARQUIMEDES
Arquimedes (287–212 a.C) foi um físico, matemático e inventor grego. A "Espiral de Arquimedes" e a "Alavanca" são algumas ...
DESCOBERTAS
A COROA DE OURO De acordo comVitrúvio, uma coroa votiva para um templo tinha sido feita para o Rei Hierão II, que tinha fo...
O SIRACUSIA E O PARAFUSO DE ARQUIMEDES Grande parte do trabalho de Arquimedes em engenharia surgiu para satisfazer as nece...
O parafuso de Arquimedes é capaz de elevar água eficientemente. Parafusos de Arquimedes modernos que substituíram alguns d...
A GARRA DE ARQUIMEDES A garra de Arquimedes é uma arma supostamente projetada por Arquimedes a fim de defender a cidade de...
O RAIO DE CALOR DE ARQUIMEDES Arquimedes talvez tenha usado espelhos agindo coletivamente como um refletor parabólico para...
MÉTODO DA EXAUSTÃO Arquimedes foi capaz de usar infinitesimais de uma maneira que é semelhante ao moderno cálculo integral...
Arquimedes
Arquimedes

BIOGRAFIA E DESCOBERTAS DE ARQUIMEDES.

  Arquimedes (287–212 a.C) foi um físico, matemático e inventor grego. A "Espiral de Arquimedes" e a "Alavanca" são algumas de suas invenções. Desenvolveu a ideia de "gravidade específica", denominada de "Princípio de Arquimedes".
  A COROA DE OURO De acordo comVitrúvio, uma coroa votiva para um templo tinha sido feita para o Rei Hierão II, que tinha fornecido ouro puro para ser usado, e Arquimedes foi solicitado a determinar se alguma prata tinha sido usada na confecção da coroa pelo possivelmente desonesto ferreiro. Arquimedes tinha que resolver o problema sem danificar a coroa, de forma que ele não poderia derretê-la em um corpo de formato regular, a fim de encontrar seu volume para calcular a sua densidade. Enquanto tomava um banho, ele percebeu que o nível da água na banheira subia enquanto ele entrava, e percebeu que esse efeito poderia ser usado para determinar o volume da coroa. Para efeitos práticos, a água é incompressível, assim a coroa submersa deslocaria uma quantidade de água igual ao seu próprio volume. Dividindo a massa da coroa pelo volume de água deslocada, a densidade da coroa podia ser obtida. Essa densidade seria menor do que a do ouro se metais mais baratos e menos densos tivessem sido adicionados.Arquimedes teria ficado tão animado com sua descoberta que teria esquecido de se vestir e saído gritando pelas ruas "Eureka!" (em grego: "εὕρηκα!," significando "Encontrei!").O teste foi realizado com sucesso, provando que prata realmente tinha sido misturada.
  O SIRACUSIA E O PARAFUSO DE ARQUIMEDES Grande parte do trabalho de Arquimedes em engenharia surgiu para satisfazer as necessidades de sua cidade natal, Siracusa. O escritor grego Ateneu de Náucratis descreveu como o Rei Hierão II encarregou Arquimedes de projetar um grande barco, o Siracusia, que poderia ser utilizado para viagens de luxo, transporte de suprimentos, e como um navio de guerra. É dito que o Siracusia foi o maior barco construído na Antiguidade Clássica.De acordo com Ateneu, ele era capaz de carregar 600 pessoas e nele havia jardins decorativos, um gymnasion e um templo dedicado à deusa Afrodite, dentre outras instalações. Uma vez que um navio desse tamanho deixaria passar uma quantidade considerável de água através do casco, o parafuso de Arquimedes foi supostamente inventado para remover água da sentina. A máquina de Arquimedes consistia em um parafuso giratório dentro de um cilindro. Era girada a mão, e também podia ser usada para transportar água de um corpo de água baixo até canais de irrigação. O parafuso de Arquimedes é ainda usado hoje para bombear líquidos e sólidos granulados como carvão e cereais. O parafuso de Arquimedes tal como descrito por Vitrúvio nos tempos romanos pode ter sido uma melhoria em uma bomba de parafuso que foi usada para irrigar os Jardins Suspensos da Babilônia.
  O parafuso de Arquimedes é capaz de elevar água eficientemente. Parafusos de Arquimedes modernos que substituíram alguns dos moinhos de vento usados para drenar os pôlderes em Kinderdijk na Holanda
  A GARRA DE ARQUIMEDES A garra de Arquimedes é uma arma supostamente projetada por Arquimedes a fim de defender a cidade de Siracusa.Também conhecida como "sacudidora de navios", a garra consistia em um braço de guindaste a partir do qual pendia um grande gancho de metal. Quando a garra caia sobre um navio inimigo, o braço era usado para balançar e levantar o navio para fora da água. Experimentos modernos foram realizados para testar a viabilidade da garra, e em 2005 um documentário de televisão intitulado Super-armas do Mundo Antigo (Superweapons of the Ancient World) construiu uma versão da garra e concluiu que era um dispositivo viável.
  O RAIO DE CALOR DE ARQUIMEDES Arquimedes talvez tenha usado espelhos agindo coletivamente como um refletor parabólico para queimar navios que atacavam Siracusa. Luciano de Samósata, escritor do século II, escreveu que durante o Cerco a Siracusa (c. 214–212 a.C.),Arquimedes destruiu navios inimigos com fogo. Séculos depois, Antêmio deTrales menciona espelhos ustórios como a arma utilizada por Arquimedes. O dispositivo, algumas vezes chamado de "raio de calor de Arquimedes" ou "raio solar de Arquimedes", teria sido usado para concentrar a luz solar em navios que se aproximavam, levando-os a pegar fogo.
  MÉTODO DA EXAUSTÃO Arquimedes foi capaz de usar infinitesimais de uma maneira que é semelhante ao moderno cálculo integral, e frequentemente diz-se que é muito provável que se os gregos antigos possuíssem uma notação matemática mais apropriada (tais como um sistema numérico posicional e notação algébrica), ele teria inventado o cálculo.Através de provas por contradição (reductio ad absurdum), ele encontrou respostas aproximadas para problemas diversos, especificando os limites entre os quais se encontrava a resposta correta. Esta técnica é conhecida como o método da exaustão, e ele empregou-o para aproximar o valor de π (pi). Ele conseguiu isso desenhando um polígono regular inscrito e outro circunscrito a um mesmo círculo.Aumentando-se o número de lados do polígono regular, ele se torna uma aproximação mais precisa de um círculo. Quando os polígonos tinham 96 lados cada um, ele calculou os comprimentos de seus lados (sabendo o comprimento dos lados de um polígono regular de n lados,Arquimedes sabia como calcular o comprimento dos lados de um polígono regular de 2n lados e mesmo raio)[54] e mostrou que o valor de π está entre 31⁄7 (aproximadamente 3,1429) e 310⁄71 (aproximadamente 3,1408), consistente com o seu valor real de cerca de 3,1416. Ele também mostrou que a área de um círculo é igual a π multiplicado pelo quadrado do raio do círculo. Em Sobre a Esfera e o Cilindro, além dos resultados principais, Arquimedes postulou que qualquer grandeza quando adicionada a ela mesma suficientes vezes excederá qualquer grandeza dada.

