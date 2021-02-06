Indiroot 3-Minute Pitch Deck

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Yasmin Jalali Business Developer at SeedAR Inc. www.seedar.dev yasmin@seedar.dev Feb. 2021
Current Situation ●Lack of a dedicated platform for the indigenous people to present and sell their authentic handcrafts a...
The first online marketplace for authentic indigenous handcrafts Powered by Augmented Reality to present indigenous herita...
Desired Situation Augmented Reality 74.9% growth in 2016-2024 E-Commerce 100% surge in online shopping since COVID-19 Ms. ...
5
6
40,485 Indigenous entrepreneurs 23.1% in ON 20.6% in BC 13,770 Indigenous SME owners 7
Other Stores Online and physical shops run by associations and organizations General Marketplaces Etsy, Amazon, … Social M...
Them • Not reliable • Not dedicated to authentic products • Only serves economic purpose Us • Built for the indigenous • D...
Marketing Strategy Partnerships With indigenous organizations and associations One-To-One Meetings with indigenous busines...
Pricing + AR storytelling created in partnership with indigenous figures Free Create account and sell your authentic produ...
Development Roadmap Jan. 2021 Jun. 2020 Nov. 2020 Prototype Dec. 2020 Patent - Pending Problem – Solution Fit Product – Ma...
4-Year Financial Projections -$50,000 $0 $50,000 $100,000 $150,000 $200,000 $250,000 $300,000 Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 ...
CEO and CTO Art Director Business Developer Our Team Mo. Nematzadeh Ali Nafezarefi Yasmin Jalali 14
CREDITS: Slidesgo, Flaticon, and Freepik Thanks Interests or questions? www.seedar.dev yasmin@seedar.dev +1 778 802 5018 15
×