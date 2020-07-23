Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. SUPPLY UNIT 3
  2. 2. MEANING OF SUPPLY  Quantities of a commodity that firms are able and willing to offer for sale in the market in a given period of time and at a given price. It highlights 4 essential elements –  Quantity of a commodity.  Willingness to sell  Price of the commodity  Period of time
  3. 3. Supply and Stock- Stock refers to total quantity of a particular commodity that is available with the firm at a particular point of time. On the other hand , supply is that part of stock which a producer is willing to bring in the market for sale. For example- if a seller has 50 tonnes suger in his godown and he is willing to sell 30 tonnes at a price of Rs. 38 per kg then supply is 30 tonnes and stock is 50 tonnes. Individual and market supply- Individual supply refers to quantity of a commodity that an individual firm is willing and able to offer for sale at a given price during a given period of time. Market supply refers to quantity of a commodity that all the firms are willing and able to offer for sale at a given price during a given period of time.
  4. 4. INDIVIDUAL & MARKET SUPPLY SCHEDULE
  5. 5. INDIVIDUAL & MARKET SUPPLY CURVE- MARKET SUPPLY CURVE IS MORE FLATTER THAN INDIVIDUAL SUPPLY CURVE
  6. 6. SUPPLY FUNCTION- INDIVIDUAL SUPPLY FUNCTION
  7. 7. SUPPLY FUNCTION- MARKET SUPPLY FUNCTION It refers to the functional relationship between market supply and factors affecting the market supply.
  8. 8. Change in own price of the commodity leads to movement along the same demand curve
  9. 9. Change in other Change in factors other than own price of the commodity will lead to shift in supply curve
  10. 10. Goals of the firm – With change in trend some firms are willing to supply more even at those prices which do not maximise their profit but helps them to capture extensive markets.

×