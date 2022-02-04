Successfully reported this slideshow.
Does charcoal actually whiten your teeth

Feb. 04, 2022
Charcoal has been recently seen to help us with many things. This is not only about beauty but a lot of cleansing effects could also be seen.

With charcoal as one of the best buys within our budget, we can be sure of taking hands-on our teeth whitening project. Not only about whitening but charcoal is even found good to reduce the presence of bacteria and toxins in the mouth

Does charcoal actually whiten your teeth

  1. 1. Does Charcoal Actually Whiten Your Teeth? Charcoal has been recently seen to help us with many things. This is not only about beauty but a lot of cleansing effects could also be seen. With charcoal as one of the best buys within our budget, we can be sure of taking hands-on our teeth whitening project. Not only about whitening but charcoal is even found good to reduce the presence of bacteria and toxins in the mouth.
  2. 2. If we tend to use charcoal in a better manner, we would be able to take its help for better teeth whitening. If you are struggling to use some charcoal-based products, here are a few simple ways to use them: 1. Charcoal teeth whitening kit The easiest way to use the charcoal teeth whitening kit is to dip your brush into the charcoal powder and let the excess be taken off by shaking the brush. This will help you in removing any excess of the powder stuck onto the brush. Keep brushing for at least 10-15 minutes. This will help the charcoal to get evenly applied on the teeth and with brush motion, the surface keeps getting cleaned. 2. Coconut charcoal powder To use coconut charcoal powder, we simply need to dip the wet brush into the charcoal box and apply it to the teeth while brushing. The brush strokes will help in getting rid of the surface stains. But as well as using charcoal powder, we need to be careful as to avoid sink blackness and even the brush strokes shall be applied with light pressure. Else a careless use and pressure application will cause blisters in the mouth. 3. Charcoal brush set The charcoal brush set has fine particles of charcoal attached to the brush bristles. This is even more about bringing an easy technique, where we don't need to dip the brush into the charcoal container. As we start brushing after rinsing the mouth we would be able to feel the charcoal depositing on our mouth and helping with the surficial cleaning of the teeth.
  3. 3. 4. Charcoal teeth whitening strips These are the handy strips that come to bring ease along in its use. To use charcoal teeth whitening strips, we simply need to take the strips from the packet and start with placing the strip on the bottom teeth line first. Repeat the process of keeping the strip on the top teeth line and leave the set for 30 minutes. The process would do well if we keep track of the time. Excess of time duration will cause an abrasive effect on the teeth. If in case, you are looking for some quick to refer helpful benefits of charcoal, refer to this list below: a. It helps as a quick whitening material. b. It might help in improving bad breath. c. Usage of the charcoal occasionally, after a professional cleaning would help in preventing stains. Charcoal usage on teeth is on the whole helpful in maintaining the whiteness of teeth. Though careful usage would lead to bright teeth a careless use can also lead to abrasive impact on the teeth and would lead to the corrosive and yellowish coloration of the teeth.

