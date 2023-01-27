Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Yash_A_Webdevelopment_Portfolio.pdf

Jan. 27, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

How to start a Blog in 2023 .pdf
ssuser0eb94e
ChatGPT: Revolutionizing Language Processing
Nihil Yuqii
Transformando Dados em Resultado
Rafael Correia de Araujo
Building Modern Data Streaming Apps with Python
Timothy Spann
WPE-Android project
Igalia
Boogie-hearth furnaces 1250°C
Borel Swiss
Microsoft Outage Analysis
ThousandEyes
TIW Series Paddle Wheel Flow Meter.pdf
greg593545
1 of 1 Ad

Yash_A_Webdevelopment_Portfolio.pdf

Jan. 27, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Technology

Here is the list of sites on which I have used my talent through work.

Here is the list of sites on which I have used my talent through work.

Technology
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
14.5k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
305.9k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
22.4k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
26.6k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
1.9k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
8.9k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.3k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

How to start a Blog in 2023 .pdf
ssuser0eb94e
0 views
ChatGPT: Revolutionizing Language Processing
Nihil Yuqii
0 views
Transformando Dados em Resultado
Rafael Correia de Araujo
0 views
Building Modern Data Streaming Apps with Python
Timothy Spann
0 views
WPE-Android project
Igalia
0 views
Boogie-hearth furnaces 1250°C
Borel Swiss
0 views
Microsoft Outage Analysis
ThousandEyes
0 views
TIW Series Paddle Wheel Flow Meter.pdf
greg593545
0 views
AZ900-AzureFundamentals-part-10.pdf
ssuser2dbaee
0 views
Introduction of WebGPU CTS
Igalia
0 views
TCB Series Paddle Wheel Flow Meter.pdf
greg593545
0 views
Smart home.pptx
bhavanasomireddy
0 views
Windows native stack profiling
Igalia
0 views
Top 7 Innovations Shaping the Future.docx
NasirButt15
0 views
group10artificialintelligencemisclass-160928051820.pdf
YukmSUnion
0 views
CPU Scheduling
amadayshwan
0 views
Specifying line-clamp
Igalia
0 views
Innovation Management an Introduction
EliObilleAligam
0 views
AI-enabled Virtual Healthcare for Remote Patient Monitoring
VivekPatil607881
0 views
Data Privacy Perspectives: Get Answers to Your Privacy Questions
TrustArc
0 views
How to start a Blog in 2023 .pdf
ssuser0eb94e
0 views
1 slide
ChatGPT: Revolutionizing Language Processing
Nihil Yuqii
0 views
6 slides
Transformando Dados em Resultado
Rafael Correia de Araujo
0 views
1 slide
Building Modern Data Streaming Apps with Python
Timothy Spann
0 views
28 slides
WPE-Android project
Igalia
0 views
9 slides
Boogie-hearth furnaces 1250°C
Borel Swiss
0 views
1 slide

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.6k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.1k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.1k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.6k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.4k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.6k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.1k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.9k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.4k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
243.2k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.6k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.1k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.1k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.6k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
14 slides
Advertisement

Yash_A_Webdevelopment_Portfolio.pdf

  1. 1. Here is the list of sites on which I have used my talent through work: https://optimisingit.co.uk/ (an IT company website) https://imhoffpaintingcompany.com/ (Painting company website) https://surepaint.com.au/ (Painting company website) https://aveox.com/ (Manufacturing company website) https://kairospdx.org/ (School organization) https://mikesarraille.com/ (Motivational speaker website) https://legacyexpeditions.net/ (private sector website) https://thewhiskyclub.com.au/ (Membership based website) https://gratefulhouse.com/ (Woocommerce Store) https://empowher.org/ (Organization group website) https://radhakrishnajewellers.com/ (Jeweller website) https://inclinedev.com/ (An IT company website) https://psychiatryletter.com/ (Woocommerce Store) https://callejocp.com/ (Car company website) https://jlglawpc.com/ (Online store) https://soumissionssalonfuneraire.com/ http://soumissionsarbres.ca/ (private business sector website) https://meilleuragentimmobilier.ca/ (private business sector website) https://northgateips.com/ (private business sector website) https://www.wifiassets.com/ (private business sector website)

×