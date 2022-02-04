Successfully reported this slideshow.
Yaser Nasser Alulait tells How to invest in Real Estate?

Feb. 04, 2022
Real Estate

Yaser Naseer Alulait aka Yaser Alulait is sharing some tips about cryptocurrency investment. Here's what you should know if you're interested in buying bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. From Bitcoin and Ethereum to Dogecoin and Tether, there are thousands of different cryptocurrencies that can feel overwhelming when you first enter the world of cryptocurrencies. To help you understand, here are the top 10 cryptocurrencies based on their market cap or the total value of all coins currently in circulation.

  1. 1. How To Invest On Real Estate Professional presentation. Issue 2022/2023 YASER NASSER ALULAIT 01.
  2. 2. Residential real estate can technically be a passive investment, but it requires fairly active participation. Consumers can invest in real estate in a number of ways, including many options beyond becoming landowners, although it is a proven option for those looking to manage their own properties. More immediate investments, such as buying your own home, rental property, or refurbishment and resale properties are also valuable strategies. Crowdfunding platforms offer many investment options. 02.
  3. 3. You can choose whether you want to invest in debt or equity in a stock stack, and how much to invest. However, there are some perks for non-accredited investors, as well as eREITs - private REITs created by platforms where investors can invest up to $500. Three popular platforms, Fundrise, Crowdstreet, and DiversyFund, offer many different options. Depends on how much money you need to invest, from real estate funds to individual real estate projects. 03.
  4. 4. DiversyFund creates private equity investment funds, such as real estate, for everyday investors. With a minimum investment of $5,000, RealtyMogul offers growth or debt-based commercial real estate funds, as well as promotions for rental apartments and other residential properties. At this level, investments are entirely in flagship funds, which include properties across the country, from single-family rentals to logistics centers. These public companies raise money by selling stock and issuing bonds, and use the proceeds to buy and rent properties such as shopping malls, office buildings, apartments and warehouses. 04.
  5. 5. 05. REITs tend to pay high dividends, making them a common retirement investment. Investors who do not need or do not want to receive regular income can automatically reinvest these dividends to further grow their investments. Investors benefit from monthly or quarterly payments and can invest in individual projects or in a portfolio of projects. Investors hope to receive monthly or quarterly payouts in exchange for significant risk and platform fees.
  6. 6. 06. Since the investment options are different, there is no specific amount to aim for; You can buy shares in some REITs for a few hundred dollars. But costs and risks can increase when investing in physical real estate, which can make REITs a better choice for those with little money to invest or who aren't looking for a primary residence. REIT is a very low risk investment compared to outright real estate ownership.
  7. 7. By investing in REITs, investors have the opportunity to buy stocks in a commercial real estate portfolio and make money from income-generating properties without actually buying or managing the real estate. REITs If you don't want to put up with the hassle of managing a rental property or can't find a 25% down payment, a real estate investment trust (REIT) is an easy way to start investing in real estate. REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust): This is like a stock or ETF that owns multiple properties and sells stocks that investors can buy. 07.
  8. 8. REIGs buy and manage real estate and then sell part of the property to investors. REIG buys something like a condominium and investors can buy units from it. The wholesaler never actually owns the property, but makes money by adding a commission to the final contract. This unique strategy involves securing the property at market value and then appointing the final buyer to purchase the contract. 08.
  9. 9. You can buy land just like you can buy a built-up property. You can currently buy property to rent online through a site like Roofstock, which allows sellers of tenant-ready vacant homes to list their properties, streamline the buying process, and assign a property manager to a new buyer. Now that that's out of the question, owning a rental property is a great way to create extra income - it can easily add thousands of dollars to your annual income. 09.
  10. 10. 10. When you're ready to start buying an investment property, follow these guidelines. If you're familiar with companies like Prosper and LendingClub, which connect borrowers with investors willing to borrow money for a variety of personal needs, from weddings to home renovations, you'll know how to invest in real estate online. According to Blaine Tiderman, a certified financial planner and founder of Progress Wealth Management, crowdfunding sites offer a way to make a decent profit from the real estate market, though perhaps not as much as buying the property outright. KAMAL LIDDER

