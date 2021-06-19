Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOW TO BE JOB READY PRESENTED BY YARMIN IRANI 01
Job readiness is essentially having the skills and capabilities that an employer is seeking so you can step into a job wit...
KNOWING YOURSELF Knowing your interest and capabilities Learning the necessary skills required for the job Setting targets...
05 BEING FULLY PREPARED Understanding the job role thoroughly Knowing everything about the company Noting down thoughtful ...
Keeping your resume to a maximum of 1-2 pages Using an easy-to-read font Making sure your resume matches your job descript...
POINTS TO REMEMBER WHILE GIVING AN INTERVIEW 06 Asking insightful questions Having a positive body language Making sure yo...
Jun. 19, 2021

How to be Job Ready

Hello everyone!
I am sharing a few tips on How to be Job Ready along with a few resume building and interview tips. Let me know what you think of it. Thank you.

How to be Job Ready

  1. 1. HOW TO BE JOB READY PRESENTED BY YARMIN IRANI 01
  2. 2. Job readiness is essentially having the skills and capabilities that an employer is seeking so you can step into a job with little or no support. However, being job ready means different things to different employers. JOB READINESS 02
  3. 3. KNOWING YOURSELF Knowing your interest and capabilities Learning the necessary skills required for the job Setting targets and goals 03
  4. 4. 05 BEING FULLY PREPARED Understanding the job role thoroughly Knowing everything about the company Noting down thoughtful questions Knowing your strengths and weaknesses Dressing appropriately and arriving on time 1. 2. 3. 4. 5.
  5. 5. Keeping your resume to a maximum of 1-2 pages Using an easy-to-read font Making sure your resume matches your job description Proofreading your resume after you have made your final edits QUALITY NOT QUANTITY BUILDING A GOOD RESUME: 05
  6. 6. POINTS TO REMEMBER WHILE GIVING AN INTERVIEW 06 Asking insightful questions Having a positive body language Making sure your aspirations match with the organizational goals Selling what you can do and being transparent about your weaknesses

