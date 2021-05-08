Copy Link Download : https://isbooktoday.com/humhiho/1999169506 Compiling a rich selection of weaving projects from V FULLBOOK 228Readvmagasinet⚡ a Scandinavian weaving magazine⚡ this collection of 45 different furnishing textiles is perfect for a vast array of home needs✔ Each weaving project is guided by an expert designer⚡ whose experience and imagination instill new excitement into the development of products such as colorful blankets⚡ fanciful table runners⚡ classic curtains⚡ and embroidered hand towels✔ Filled with clear diagrams⚡ detailed descriptions⚡ finishing techniques⚡ and rich illustrations⚡ this essential guide also includes an index with the projects divided into categories according to the number of loom shafts and treadles✔