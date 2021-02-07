Successfully reported this slideshow.
El envejecimiento es un « efecto secundario » del metabolismo Pearl 1928 Autor: Yara Linette Montufar Asesor: Mto. Pedro M...
Contenido Introducción…………………………………………………………………………………………………3 Desarrollo…………………………………………………………………………………………………….4 Conclusión...
Introducción • Raymond Pearl (1879-1940), fue un biólogo estadounidense que participó en el desarrollo de los campos de la...
Desarrollo • Esta teoría decía que la longevidad máxima de las distintas especies animales es inversamente proporcional al...
Factores relacionados: Temperatura, nutrición y oxigeno. En este contexto puede incluirse también la teoría de la restricc...
• La teoría de Pearl también se relaciona con la teoría de los radicales libres o de la oxidación ya que es útil para ente...
Conclusión Teorías como la teoría de los radicales libres del envejecimiento han encontrado evidencia experimental más con...
Bibliografía • De la Fuente Del Rey, M. (2009). Retos de la nutrición en el siglo XXI ante el envejecimiento poblacional. ...
GRACIAS
  1. 1. El envejecimiento es un « efecto secundario » del metabolismo Pearl 1928 Autor: Yara Linette Montufar Asesor: Mto. Pedro Macbani Olvera Ramos
  2. 2. Contenido Introducción…………………………………………………………………………………………………3 Desarrollo…………………………………………………………………………………………………….4 Conclusión……………………………………………………………………………………………………7 Bibliografía…………………………………………………………………………………………………..8
  3. 3. Introducción • Raymond Pearl (1879-1940), fue un biólogo estadounidense que participó en el desarrollo de los campos de la biodemografía, la biología de la población humana, los enfoques del ciclo de vida y la duración de la vida humana, la fertilidad, el crecimiento, la biología de la longevidad, el proceso del envejecimiento y la mortalidad. • Propuso la teoría de «Rate of living» Sugirió que existía un mecanismo preciso que vinculaba el metabolismo con la esperanza de vida. Little, M. A., & Garruto, R. M. (2010). Raymond Pearl and the Shaping of Human Biology. Wayne State University Press, 77-102 .
  4. 4. Desarrollo • Esta teoría decía que la longevidad máxima de las distintas especies animales es inversamente proporcional al metabolismo basal característico de cada especie. • Se creía que dos factores distintos gobernaban la duración de la vida: (a) un potencial metabólico determinado genéticamente, y (b) tasa de metabolismo. • El primer componente de esta teoría debe su origen a los investigaciones anteriores de Rubner (1908), después de su observación de que los animales más grandes sobrevivieron que los pequeños y que los animales más grandes tenían un metabolismo más lento. • Viña, J., Borra, C., & Miquel, J. (2007). Theories of Ageing. International Union of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, 249 – 253.
  5. 5. Factores relacionados: Temperatura, nutrición y oxigeno. En este contexto puede incluirse también la teoría de la restricción calórica lo cual permite un aumento de longevidad, tanto de la media como de la máxima. • Loeb y Northrop (1917) estudiaron por primera vez los efectos de las tasas metabólicas variadas experimentalmente en la duración de la vida en Drosophila melanogaster utilizando la temperatura ambiente como medio para alterar la tasa metabólica. • Informaron que entre 10 ° y 30 ° C, las tasas de desarrollo de larvas y pupas eran más rápidas y la esperanza de vida de los adultos era más corta a temperaturas más altas que a temperaturas más bajas. • Viña, J., Borra, C., & Miquel, J. (2007). Theories of Ageing. International Union of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, 249 – 253.
  6. 6. • La teoría de Pearl también se relaciona con la teoría de los radicales libres o de la oxidación ya que es útil para entender mejor el proceso de envejecimiento. Los radicales libres son producidos en el metabolismo celular como consecuencia de la inevitable utilización del oxigeno. • La alteración de dichas moléculas resulta la perdida de funcionalidad celular y por lo tanto causa el envejecimiento. De la Fuente Del Rey, M. (2009). Retos de la nutrición en el siglo XXI ante el envejecimiento poblacional. En Teorías del envejecimiento (págs. 33-34). Madrid: International Marketing & Communication. S.A.
  7. 7. Conclusión Teorías como la teoría de los radicales libres del envejecimiento han encontrado evidencia experimental más concreta. De hecho, la teoría de Pearl, que indica que el envejecimiento es un "efecto secundario" del metabolismo, ha sido respaldada por varios experimentos. La combinación de estas dos teorías explican que sin el equilibrio u homeostasis, resulta de una alteración en el organismo que después lleva a un proceso de envejecimiento incluyendo la muerte.
  8. 8. Bibliografía • De la Fuente Del Rey, M. (2009). Retos de la nutrición en el siglo XXI ante el envejecimiento poblacional. En Teorías del envejecimiento (págs. 33-34). Madrid: International Marketing & Communication. S.A. • Little, M. A., & Garruto, R. M. (2010). Raymond Pearl and the Shaping of Human Biology. Wayne State University Press, 77-102 . • Viña, J., Borra, C., & Miquel, J. (2007). Theories of Ageing. International Union of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, 249 – 253.
  9. 9. GRACIAS

