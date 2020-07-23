Lu yao personal_brand

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Yao Lu Project & Portfolio I: Week 3 July 23, 2020
Lu was born and raised in Shanghai, China. As an only child, Lu learned to be independent at a very young age. Having prac...
PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: • Production Coordinator • Social Media Coordinator • Social Media Manager Explorer Arche...
• DEMOGRAPHICS: 90% Female, 25-45 years old, Predominately White, Married, College Educated, Located in greater Los Angele...
GOALS Short Term: (After graduation in 2021) • Land an entry-level production position at Nickelodeon. ‣ Connect with, and...
SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proﬁciencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in Digital Marketing & Current Proﬁciencies...
I help content creators reach a wider audience by capturing the entertainment industry’s insight and develop it into feasi...
CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • 1 year assistant recording staﬀ for Hit It Records • 3 years demonstrator for Samsung Mobil...
COMPETITION Victoria Dante Industry Experience: • Does not include work experience on proﬁle; assumed to still be in schoo...
COMPETITION Frank Roda Industry Experience: • 8 years of marketing experience, 5 years as director of business at Hodinkee...
BRAND POSITION Adventurous, ambitious, caring and attention to detail in creating win-win business relationship with clien...
NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • 2021 Social Media Marketing World ‣ Feb. 28 - Mar. 3 | San Diego,...
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • Seeking senior-level marketing pro with at least 25 yrs of experience in entertainment i...
Yao Lu You know how many content creators ﬁnd it’s extremely diﬃcult to reach and attract an audience from another country...
