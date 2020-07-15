Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ця зустріч поділила їхні життя на «до» та «після». Це була хвилина, в яку спалахнуло кохання… Лора була щаслива у своєму м...
Це твір глибокого проникнення письменниці у буття галичан 30-50-х років минулого століття. Серед учасників романного дійст...
Тамара любила лілії. Особливі, неповторні… Ці ніжні квіти нагадували їй про маму — гарну, тендітну та водночас сильну жінк...
«Пуговица» — роман про любовь, верность и предательство. Про то, что никогда не стоит оглядываться назад, а ценить то, что...
Нілу цілком захопила робота над романом. Це не був роман про кохання, швидше, про жінку, що опинилась на межі світів — між...
Жизнь маленькой Эммы была сущим адом: мать-алкоголичка, постоянные избиения и нищета. Все это продолжалось до тех пор, пок...
Жінки сімейства Вейверлі мають надзвичайні таланти. Настільки надзвичайні, що їм заздрять усі місцеві мешканці. А ще в їхн...
1946 рік. Френсіс, Евіс, Марґарет і Джин мріяли зустрітися зі своїми чоловіками після тривалої розлуки. Так само, як і май...
Це — перша в Україні книга, всеохопна за масштабністю й достовірністю висвітлення етапів невільництва й організованого спр...
Романтика незнищенна. Дарма, що надворі ХХІ сторіччя. Люди так само радіють, сумують, закохуються. Так само пишуть одне од...
Дякуємо за увагу! Підготувала бібліотекар абонементу для дорослих Домбровська О.П.
25
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

25

33 views

Published on

2

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

25

  1. 1. Ця зустріч поділила їхні життя на «до» та «після». Це була хвилина, в яку спалахнуло кохання… Лора була щаслива у своєму маленькому будиночку серед густого лісу. Тут вона знайшла спокій, тут приховано таємницю її родини. Та однієї миті все навколо змінилося — в її життя увійшло кохання.
  2. 2. Це твір глибокого проникнення письменниці у буття галичан 30-50-х років минулого століття. Серед учасників романного дійства – конкретні і вигадані особи, які, творячи свої біографії і достовірні історії, стали жертвами і героями епохи.
  3. 3. Тамара любила лілії. Особливі, неповторні… Ці ніжні квіти нагадували їй про маму — гарну, тендітну та водночас сильну жінку… Мами не стало, коли Тамара була зовсім дитиною. Вона досі пам’ятає той жахливий день. Відтоді щороку на могилі матері з’являється кошик із чудовими ліліями. Тамара марно намагалася дізнатися, від кого він. Так само марно вона прагла дізнатися правду про батька…
  4. 4. «Пуговица» — роман про любовь, верность и предательство. Про то, что никогда не стоит оглядываться назад, а ценить то, что рядом с тобой — сегодня и навсегда. А может, этот роман про… жизнь ангелов, случайно попавших на нашу землю?..
  5. 5. Нілу цілком захопила робота над романом. Це не був роман про кохання, швидше, про жінку, що опинилась на межі світів — між сном та реальністю. Та її вигадана для Ліни реальність почала оживати поряд: якогось ранку на тумбочці біля ліжка опинилась мармурова статуетка красуні Гекати — богині пристрасті та володарки нічних примар з вигаданої історії.
  6. 6. Жизнь маленькой Эммы была сущим адом: мать-алкоголичка, постоянные избиения и нищета. Все это продолжалось до тех пор, пока отец Эммы, легендарный рок-музыкант, не забрал ее в другую жизнь, похожую на сказку: ласковая мачеха, заменившая мать, покой и уют. А потом появился Даррен — любимый сводный братик. Но однажды ночью сказка превратилась в кошмар…
  7. 7. Жінки сімейства Вейверлі мають надзвичайні таланти. Настільки надзвичайні, що їм заздрять усі місцеві мешканці. А ще в їхньому саду серед інших рослин є яблуня, яка впливає на долі людей, що скуштують її плоди. Сестри Вейверлі Клер і Сідні дуже різні, та є й дещо, що їх об’єднує. Вони повинні будуть зцілити рани минулого, щоб знайти шлях до майбутнього… і людей, які їх люблять.
  8. 8. 1946 рік. Френсіс, Евіс, Марґарет і Джин мріяли зустрітися зі своїми чоловіками після тривалої розлуки. Так само, як і майже 600 інших жінок, які разом із солдатами пливуть до своїх «половинок» на борту «Вікторії» — колишнього військового авіаносця. Наречені, що жодного разу не бачили своїх наречених; дружини, що не знають, чи живі ще їхні чоловіки, чи пам’ятають про
  9. 9. Це — перша в Україні книга, всеохопна за масштабністю й достовірністю висвітлення етапів невільництва й організованого спротиву політв'язнів ГУЛАГу, в тому числі героїки й трагедії Кенгірського повстання.
  10. 10. Романтика незнищенна. Дарма, що надворі ХХІ сторіччя. Люди так само радіють, сумують, закохуються. Так само пишуть одне одному листи. Нехай тепер здебільшого електронні! Що з того? І так само западає дивовижна тиша, коли два закохані серця починають битися в унісон. Про все це, а найперше про вірну дружбу довжиною в життя між Роузі Дюнн та Алексом Стюартом читайте в захопливому романі Сесілії Ахерн.
  11. 11. Дякуємо за увагу! Підготувала бібліотекар абонементу для дорослих Домбровська О.П.

×