L'Importance Des Déchets
La moitié des déchets sont des ordures ménagères jetées dans la poubelle classique , mais qui vont finir brûlées, ce n'est...
Le compostage est bien pour la nature car quelque mois après avoir mis des épluchures ou autres cela se transforme en engr...
http://tpe-tri-selectif.e-monsite.com/pages/les--mis-en-oeuvre/apres-que-les-dechets-aient-ete-tries-ils-sont-recuperes-po...
Pour se débarrasser des ordures ménagères on peut soit les brûler ou les stoker dans des décharges. Photo De Décharge Phot...
Voici quelques idées pour réduire vos déchets: -Limiter le gâchis de papier . N'imprimez que si c'est nécessaires en recto...
Histoire mylène chloé

  1. 1. L'Importance Des Déchets
  2. 2. La moitié des déchets sont des ordures ménagères jetées dans la poubelle classique , mais qui vont finir brûlées, ce n'est pas très bon pour l'environnement. Il n'y a que 30% de déchets naturels (Exemples:les Déchets Verts et les Matériaux Recyclables).
  3. 3. Le compostage est bien pour la nature car quelque mois après avoir mis des épluchures ou autres cela se transforme en engrais pour les plantes.Il y a 12% de déchets qui peuvent aller dans le compost.
  4. 4. http://tpe-tri-selectif.e-monsite.com/pages/les--mis-en-oeuvre/apres-que-les-dechets-aient-ete-tries-ils-sont-recuperes-pour-etre-reutilises-ou-detruits.html Il est possible de récupérer les plastiques pour en faire de nouveaux matériaux (ex:tuyaux,barquette pour pots de fleurs,…) Il y a 18% de matériaux recyclables.
  5. 5. Pour se débarrasser des ordures ménagères on peut soit les brûler ou les stoker dans des décharges. Photo De Décharge Photo De Déchets Qui Brûlent
  6. 6. Voici quelques idées pour réduire vos déchets: -Limiter le gâchis de papier . N'imprimez que si c'est nécessaires en recto/verso. Réutiliser les feuilles inutiles en brouillon. -Choisir des produits avec moins d'emballages. On peut ainsi réduire le poids de notre poubelle de 26 kg par personnes et par an. Achetez à la coupe ou en vrac , choisissez des éco-recharges , évitez les mini-doses...
