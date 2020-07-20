visual basic 6 yaniuska

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN C.O.L. - CABIMAS VISUAL BASIC Presentado por: Yaniuska Bello C.I.: 29853751 Julio, 2020
  2. 2. CONECTAR VISUAL BASIC A LAS SIGUIENTES BASES DE DATOS: MICROSOFT ACCESS 2003 O UNA VERSIÓN POSTERIOR Crear un conjunto de archivos para un archivo. mdb Conéctese a las bases de datos creadas con Access 2000-2003 mediante el procedimiento siguiente. 1. Abra un proyecto de aplicación de Windows Forms o WPF en Visual Studio. 2. En el menú Ver , seleccione otros > orígenes de datos de Windows. 3. En la ventana Orígenes de datos, seleccione Agregar nuevo origen de datos. 4. Se abre el Asistente para la configuración de orígenes de datos. 5. Seleccione base de datos en la página elegir un tipo de origen de datos y, a continuación, seleccione siguiente. 6. Seleccione conjunto de datos en la página elegir un modelo de base de datos y, a continuación, seleccione siguiente. 7. En la página Elegir la conexión de datos, seleccione Nueva conexión para configurar una nueva conexión de datos. 8. Si el origen de datos no es un archivo de base de datos de Microsoft Access (OLE DB), seleccione cambiar para abrir el cuadro de diálogo cambiar origen de datos y seleccione Archivo de base de datos de Microsoft Access, a continuación, seleccione Aceptar. 9. En el nombre del archivo de base de datos, especifique la ruta de acceso y el nombre del archivo. mdb al que desea conectarse y, a continuación, seleccione Aceptar.
  3. 3. 10. Seleccione siguiente en la página elegir la conexión de datos. 11. Seleccione siguiente en la página Guardar cadena de conexión en el archivo de configuración de la aplicación. 12. Expanda el nodo tablas en la página Elija los objetos de base de datos. 13. Seleccione las tablas o vistas que desee en el conjunto de Data Set y, a continuación, seleccione Finalizar. 14. El conjunto de datos se agrega al proyecto y las tablas y las vistas aparecen en la ventana Orígenes de datos.
  4. 4. COMO CONECTAR VISUAL BASIC A LAS SIGUIENTES BASES DE DATOS: MICROSOFTSQL SERVER2008 O UNA VERSIÓN POSTERIOR Para preparar una conexión de base de datos en el Explorador de servidores 1. En el menú Ver, haga clic en Explorador de servidores. 2. En el Explorador de servidores, haga clic con el botón secundario en Conexiones de datos y, a continuación, haga clic en Agregar conexión. De este modo se abrirá el cuadro de diálogo Agregar conexión. 3. En el cuadro de diálogo Origen de datos, haga clic en Cambiar para especificar el origen de datos. En el cuadro de diálogo Cambiar origen de datos, seleccione Microsoft SQL Server en la lista Origen de datos y asegúrese de que la lista Proveedor de datos está establecida en Proveedor de datos .NET Framework para servidor SQL Server. 4. En el cuadro Nombre del servidor, seleccione o escriba el nombre y la instancia del equipo de SQL Server al que desea conectarse de la siguiente forma nombreDelEquiponombreDeLaInstancia. Para conectar con la instancia predeterminada, solo tiene que escribir el nombre de equipo. 5. En el recuadro Conexión con el servidor, seleccione Usar autenticación de Windows o Usar autenticación de SQL Server, dependiendo de su tipo de seguridad y credenciales. 6. En el cuadro Seleccione o escriba el nombre de la base de datos, escriba o seleccione la base de datos. 7. Haga clic en el botón Probar conexión para comprobar que la conexión es correcta. 8. Haga clic en Aceptar. En este artículo se proporciona una lista exhaustiva de técnicas de solución de problemas que se pueden usar cuando no es posible conectarse a una instancia del Motor de base de datos de SQL Server en un único servidor.
  5. 5. Los problemas no están ordenados de más habituales a menos, sino de más básicos a más complejos. Se da por sentado que se está conectando a la instancia de SQL Server desde otro equipo mediante el protocolo TCP/IP, que es la situación más habitual. Estas instrucciones resultan útiles al solucionar el error "Conectar con el servidor", que puede ser Error Number: 11001 (or 53), Severity: 20, State: 0. A continuación se presenta un ejemplo de un mensaje de error: A network-related or instance-specific error occurred while establishing a connection to SQL Server. The server was not found or was not accessible. Verify that the instance name is correct and that SQL Server is configured to allow remote connections. (provider: Named Pipes Provider, error: 40 - Could not open a connection to SQL Server) (Microsoft SQL Server, Error: 53) (provider: TCP Provider, error: 0 - No such host is known.) (Microsoft SQL Server, Error: 11001) Este error normalmente significa que el cliente no puede encontrar la instancia de SQL Server. Esto ocurre normalmente cuando existe al menos uno de los siguientes problemas:  Hay un problema con el nombre del equipo que aloja SQL Server.  La instancia no resuelve la dirección IP correcta.  No se ha especificado correctamente el número de puerto TCP. SQL Server es una herramienta para administrar los servicios asociados a SQL Server, para configurar los protocolos de red utilizados por SQL Servery para administrar la configuración de conectividad de red de los equipos cliente de SQL Server. El Administrador de configuración de SQL Server se instala con SQL Server. SQL Server El Administrador de configuración es un complemento de Microsoft Management Console que está disponible desde el menú Inicio o que se puede agregar a cualquier otra pantalla
  6. 6. de Microsoft Management Console. Microsoft Management Console (mmc.exe) usa el archivo SQLServerManager<version>.msc (como, por ejemplo, SQLServerManager13.msc para SQL Server 2016 (13.x)) para abrir el Administrador de configuración. Necesitará la versión del Administrador de configuración de SQL Server correspondiente para administrar esa versión específica de SQL Server. Cuando instala Windows en la unidad C, estas son las rutas de acceso a las cinco últimas versiones. SQL Server El Administrador de configuración y SQL Server Management Studio usan el Instrumental de administración de Windows (WMI) para ver y cambiar algunas configuraciones del servidor. WMI proporciona una forma unificada de crear una interfaz con las llamadas a la API que administran las operaciones del Registro solicitadas por las herramientas de SQL Server y de proporcionar un mejor control y manipulación de los servicios SQL seleccionados del complemento del Administrador de configuración de SQL Server . Para obtener más información sobre cómo configurar permisos relacionados con WMI, vea Configurar WMI para mostrar el estado del servidor en Herramientas de SQL Server. Para iniciar, detener, pausar, reanudar o configurar los servicios en otro equipo por medio del Administrador de configuración de SQL Server, vea Conectarse a otro equipo (Administrador de configuración de SQL Server). Utilice el Administrador de configuración de SQL Server para iniciar, pausar, continuar o detener los servicios, para ver las propiedades de estos o para cambiarlas. Utilice el Administrador de configuración de SQL Server para iniciar el Motor de base de datos utilizando parámetros de inicio. Para obtener más información, vea Configurar opciones de inicio del servidor (Administrador de configuración de SQL Server). SQL Server permite configurar protocolos de red de servidor y cliente, así como opciones de conectividad. Una vez habilitados los protocolos correctos, no suele ser necesario cambiar las conexiones de red del servidor. Sin embargo, puede utilizar el Administrador de configuración de SQL Server si necesita volver a configurar las conexiones del servidor
  7. 7. de modo que SQL Server escuche en un protocolo de red, puerto o canalización concretos. Para obtener más información sobre cómo habilitar protocolos, vea Habilitar o deshabilitar un protocolo de red de servidor. Para obtener más información sobre cómo habilitar el acceso a los protocolos a través de un firewall, vea Configurar Firewall de Windows para permitir el acceso a SQL Server. SQL Server El Administrador de configuración permite administrar protocolos de red de cliente y servidor, lo que incluye la posibilidad de exigir el cifrado del protocolo, ver las propiedades del alias o habilitar o deshabilitar un protocolo. SQL Server permite crear o quitar un alias, cambiar el orden en el que se utilizan los protocolos o ver las propiedades de un alias de servidor, incluyendo:  Alias de servidor: alias de servidor que usa el equipo al que se está conectando el cliente.  Protocolo: protocolo de red que se usa para la entrada de configuración.  Parámetros de conexión: parámetros asociados a la dirección de conexión para la configuración del protocolo de red. El Administrador de configuración de SQL Server también permite ver información sobre las instancias del clúster de conmutación por error, aunque se debe utilizar el Administrador de clústeres para algunas acciones como el inicio y la detención de los servicios.

