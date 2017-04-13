20170413 펫리지 해커톤용

성 신 여 자 대 학 교 스 마 트 창 작 터 해 커 톤
What is Petllage?Petllage
아이템 선별 과정Petllage 고객의 문제 기존 해결책 목록 기존 해결책의 한계 낮선 해결책 반려동물 위탁이 불편함 외출 혹은 출장이 많다 가격과 장소가 만족스럽지 않다 반려동물소식을 쉽게 접하려 함 가까운 지인에게 ...
대분류 수의사, 유기동물 보호소, 온라인 동물 쇼핑몰 중분류 동물병원, 애견호텔, 반려동물 분양가, 반려견 트레이너, 반려동물행동교정사, 반려동물 유치원교사 펫시터 서비스 : 소분류 반려동물 케어 어플리케이션 유사직업 ...
실제사례Petllage
비즈니스 모델 수익 매커니즘Petllage
사업구상Petllage 동물을 키우는 사람 동물을 사랑하는 사람 집에서 수익을 만들고 싶은 사람 시장 안의 또 다른 시장 형성 APP을 통한 관계망 구축
시장동향 분석Petllage 출처 – 농협경제연구소, 통계청 출처 – KOSIS(국가통계포털)
펫리지 시장구조Petllage 펫플 (Petple) 펫시터 (Pet sitter) 펫리지 (Petllage)
항목 산출근거 금액 비고 펫시터 이용비.(평균3회) 1,000✕3 3,000원 펫시터 포인트 환급 4,500원✕3 13,500원 합계 16,500원 항목 산출근거 금액 비고 펫시터 이용비. (일 평균3회) 3,000원✕...
최종목표 펫리지의 최종목표 새로운 일자리 창출 지역사업으로의 발전을 통한 탄탄한 사업 기반확보 반려동물과 함께하는 사람들이 느껴왔던 문제의 해결책 제시 펫리지의 B2C서비스를 B2B서비스 까지 발전 펫시터 연결 및 양성...
A N E W E X P E R I E C E I N Y O U R L I F E P E T L L A G E
P E T T L A G E 감 사 합 니 다
