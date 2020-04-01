Soft skill bahasa inggris 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOFT SKILL 1 BAHASA INGGRIS 2 MATERI TENSES
PRESENT PERVERB CONTINUOUS TENSE AND PAST PERVERB CONTINUOUS TENSE NAMA KELOMPOK •NADIA INDAH SARI (14219611) •YUNITA DWI ...
MATERI PRESENT PERVERB CONTINUOUS TENSE DEFINISI Present continuous tense atau present progressive tense adalah bentuk kat...
RUMUS PRESENT CONTINUOUS TENSE • Present continuous tense dibentuk dengan auxiliary verb “be”, berupa is/am/are – karena p...
CONTOH KALIMAT PRESENT CONTINUOUS TENSE 1 She is brushing the bathroom floor. (Dia sedang menyikat lantai kamar mandi.) 2 ...
1I’m spending my holiday on Kuta beach next month. (Saya sedang menghabiskan liburan di pantai Kuta akhir bulan depan.) 2Y...
1 Why is the wild dog always barking at me? (Mengapa anjing liar itu selalu menggonggong pada saya?) 2 I’m getting sick of...
MATERI PAST PERVERB CONTINUOUS TENSE DEFINISI Past continuous tense atau past progressive tense adalah suatu bentuk kata k...
RUMUS PAST CONTINUOUS TENSE Past continuous tense dibentuk dengan auxiliary verb “be”, berupa was atau were – karena past ...
CONTOH KALIMAT PAST CONTINUOUS TENSE 1I was shopping at this time yesterday. (Saya sedang belanja pada jam ini kemarin.) 2...
1 The door was knocked while I was reading a book. (Pintu diketuk ketika saya sedang membaca buku.) 2 My mother was cleani...
3. PAST CONTINUOUS TENSE DIGUNAKAN UNTUK MEMBICARAKAN SESUATU YANG TERJADI BERULANG-ULANG. INTERVAL KEJADIANNYA ACAK NAMUN...
  1. 1. SOFT SKILL 1 BAHASA INGGRIS 2 MATERI TENSES
  2. 2. PRESENT PERVERB CONTINUOUS TENSE AND PAST PERVERB CONTINUOUS TENSE NAMA KELOMPOK •NADIA INDAH SARI (14219611) •YUNITA DWI ANGGRAINI (16219772) •THALIA CHARMANITA PUTRI (17219078)
  3. 3. MATERI PRESENT PERVERB CONTINUOUS TENSE DEFINISI Present continuous tense atau present progressive tense adalah bentuk kata kerja yang digunakan untuk menyatakan aksi yang sedang berlangsung sekarang (present) atau rencana di masa depan (future). Karena dapat digunakan pada present atau future, tense ini sering diiringi adverbial of time untuk memperjelasnya.
  4. 4. RUMUS PRESENT CONTINUOUS TENSE • Present continuous tense dibentuk dengan auxiliary verb “be”, berupa is/am/are – karena present tense (waktu sekarang), dan present participle (-ing). • Is digunakan pada subject berupa singular noun (seperti: Tita, book) dan third person singular pronoun (seperti: she, he, it); are pada plural noun (seperti: boys, men, books), plural pronoun (seperti: we, they) dan you; sementara am pada I. Rumus Present Continuous Tense Contoh Present Continuous Tense kalimat positif (+) S + be (am/is/are) + present participle (-ing) The ships are sailing. (Kapal-kapal itu sedang berlayar.) He is smiling. (Dia sedang tersenyum.) kalimat negatif (-) S + be (am/is/are) + not + present participle (-ing) The ships are not sailing. (Kapal-kapal itu tidak sedang berlayar.) He is not smiling. (Dia tidak sedang tersenyum.) kalimat interogatif (?) be (am/is/are) + S + present participle (-ing)? Are the ships sailing? (Apakah kapal-kapal itu sedang berlayar?) Is he smiling? (Apakah dia sedang tersenyum?) RUMUS PRESENT CONTINUOUS TENSE UNTUK KALIMAT POSITIF, NEGATIF, DAN INTEROGATIF.
  5. 5. CONTOH KALIMAT PRESENT CONTINUOUS TENSE 1 She is brushing the bathroom floor. (Dia sedang menyikat lantai kamar mandi.) 2 I’m driving a car to Bandung now. (Saya sedang mengendarai mobil ke Bandung sekarang.) 3 He’s learning English in order to be a great guide. (Dia sedang mempelajari bahasa Inggris agar menjadi pemandu wisata yang hebat.) 4 I‘m living with my sister at the moment. (Saya tinggal dengan saudara perempuan saya saat ini.) 1. Present continuous tense untuk membicarakan suatu aksi yang sedang terjadi sekarang. Time expression (keterangan waktu) yang dapat digunakan antara lain: • now (sekarang) • at the moment (saat ini) • over the holidays (selama hari libur)
  6. 6. 1I’m spending my holiday on Kuta beach next month. (Saya sedang menghabiskan liburan di pantai Kuta akhir bulan depan.) 2You can’t call me this night. I’m going to my best friend’s wedding. (Kamu tidak dapat menghubungi saya malam ini. Saya akan pergi ke pernikahan sahabat saya.) 3The buses are arriving in an hour. (Bus-bus tersebut tiba dalam satu jam.) 4I’m moving to West Jakarta this month. (Saya pindah ke Jakarta Barat bulan ini.) 2. Present continuous tense untuk membicarakan suatu rencana atau perpindahan ke suatu tempat/kondisi. Keterangan waktu yang dapat digunakan antara lain: • on Sunday (pada hari Minggu) • at nine o’clock on Sunday (pada pukul sembilan hari Minggu) • next week/month (minggu/bulan depan) • this month (bulan ini)
  7. 7. 1 Why is the wild dog always barking at me? (Mengapa anjing liar itu selalu menggonggong pada saya?) 2 I’m getting sick of you always asking the same questions. (Saya mulai muak dengan kamu yang selalu menanyakan pertanyaan- pertanyaan yang sama.) 3. Present continuous tense untuk mengungkapkan kejengkelan atas aksi yang terjadi berulang kali.
  8. 8. MATERI PAST PERVERB CONTINUOUS TENSE DEFINISI Past continuous tense atau past progressive tense adalah suatu bentuk kata kerja yang digunakan untuk menyatakan bahwa suatu aksi sedang terjadi pada waktu tertentu di masa lampau. Aksi tersebut telah dimulai tapi belum selesai pada saat itu.
  9. 9. RUMUS PAST CONTINUOUS TENSE Past continuous tense dibentuk dengan auxiliary verb “be”, berupa was atau were – karena past tense (terjadi di masa lalu), dan present participle. Was untuk singular subject berupa singular noun (seperti: Andi, book, dan cat) dan singular pronoun (seperti: I, she, he, dan it) kecuali “you”; sebaliknya were yang merupakan plural verb digunakan pada plural subject seperti plural noun (seperti: cats, people, books) dan plural pronoun (seperti: you, they, we, dan cats), dan you. Tense ini umumnya hanya terjadi pada aksi berupa dynamic verb, tidak stative verb karena secara umum hanya dynamic verb yang memiliki bentuk continuous. Rumus Past Continuous Tense Contoh Past Continuous Tense kalimat positif (+): S + be (was/were) + present participle (-ing) He was sleeping The people were waiting kalimat negatif (-): S + be (was/were) + not + present participle (-ing) He wasn’t sleeping The people weren’t waiting kalimat interogatif (?): be (was/were) + S + present participle (-ing)? Was he sleeping Were the people waiting RUMUS PAST CONTINUOUS TENSE UNTUK KALIMAT POSITIF, NEGATIF, DAN INTEROGATIF.
  10. 10. CONTOH KALIMAT PAST CONTINUOUS TENSE 1I was shopping at this time yesterday. (Saya sedang belanja pada jam ini kemarin.) 2What was she doing at 5 am this morning? (Apa yang sedang dia lakukan jam 5 pagi ini?) 3They were roasting corn at this time last night. (Mereka sedang membakar jagung pada jam ini kemarin malam.) 4I was doing physically exercises all day yesterday. (Saya sedang melakukan latihan-latihan fisik sepanjang hari kemarin.) 5In February she was working as a waitress in a well-known restaurant. (Di bulan Februari dia bekerja sebagai pelayan di sebuah restoran terkenal.) 1. Past continuous tense untuk mengindikasikan suatu aksi yang terjadi selama momen tertentu di masa lampau. Time expression (keterangan waktu) yang dapat digunakan antara lain: • at this time yesterday (pada jam ini kemarin, at this time last night (pada jam ini semalam) • at 5 am this morning (pada pukul 5 pagi ini) • all day yesterday (sepanjang hari kemarin) • in February (di bulan Februari)
  11. 11. 1 The door was knocked while I was reading a book. (Pintu diketuk ketika saya sedang membaca buku.) 2 My mother was cleaning the carpet when I got home. (Ibu saya sedang membersihkan karpet ketika saya tiba di rumah.) 3 She was sleeping when you called her. (Dia sedang tidur ketika kamu meneleponnya.) 2. Untuk menunjukkan bahwa ada aksi berdurasi pendek (simple past tense) yang terjadi ketika suatu aksi berdurasi panjang (past continuous tense) sedang berlangsung. Subordinate conjunction while dan when dapat digunakan dengan formulasi sebagai berikut. simple past tense + while + past continuous tense • while he was sleeping (ketika dia sedang tidur) • while they were partying (ketika mereka sedang berpesta) • while I was reading a book (ketika saya sedang membaca buku) past continuous tense + when + simple past tense • when I got home (ketika saya tiba di rumah) • when he opened the door (ketika dia membuka pintu) • when you called her (ketika kamu meneleponnya)
  12. 12. 3. PAST CONTINUOUS TENSE DIGUNAKAN UNTUK MEMBICARAKAN SESUATU YANG TERJADI BERULANG-ULANG. INTERVAL KEJADIANNYA ACAK NAMUN SESUNGGUHNYA MERUPAKAN KEBIASAAN ALAMI. TENSE INI TERKADANG DIGUNAKAN UNTUK MENGKRITIK SUATU AKSI. 1 I was repeatedly checking things. (Saya dulu berulang kali memeriksa sesuatu.) 2 The girl was always yelling out loud. (Anak itu selalu menjerit keras-keras.) 3 My neighbor was always chasing stray cats off with his broom. (Tetangga saya selalu mengusir kucing-kucing liar dengan sapunya.) 1 His hair was going so thin. (Rambutnya menjadi sangat tipis.) 2 My life was changing rapidly. (Hidup saya berubah dengan cepat.) 4. PAST CONTINUOUS TENSE DIGUNAKAN DENGAN VERB YANG MENUNJUKKAN PERUBAHAN (CHANGE) ATAU PERKEMBANGAN (GROWTH), SEPERTI: • grow (up) • improve • Go • change

