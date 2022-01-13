Power automate and power BI January 22 Baku 1. Power BI and Power Automate Better together January 2022 2. Yana Berkovich • PMatMicrosoft • FormerDataPlatformMVP • Lovesharingmyinsights • https://www.linkedin.com/in/yanaberkovich • YABERKOV@MICROSOFT.COM • @Yana_Berkovich Https://aka.ms/PBITraining Https://aka.ms/DIAD https://aka.ms/powerplatformilt 3. Agenda • Instructor Led Training • Power BI and Power Automate intro • From Power BI to Power Automate • From Power Automate to Power BI • Next Steps - Business Process Mapping 4. What are my options to continue journey? ILT Self Paste Advanced training Certification User groups Videos DOCS 5. Instructor Led Training https://aka.ms/pbitraining https://aka.ms/DIAD https://aka.ms/nextDIAD https://aka.ms/AIAD Power Platform Instructor led Training https://aka.ms/powerplatformILT 6. Dashboard in a Day Https://aka.ms/DIAD Introductory Level Training Available in 9 Languages Monthly updates Included in the “In a day” Program for partners 7. How can I train? 1. Be a Power Platform expert! 2. Download the content using the links 3. Plan a delivery date (online most likely…) 4. Set up a registration page and payment options 5. Communicate with potential attendees 6. Train 7. Submit feedback on your training! Or – join the In a day partners program https://aka.ms/powerplatformiad (available for 6 courses) 8. Power BI & Power Automate 9. Microsoft cloud Intelligent business applications Productivity and collaboration Open, flexible, enterprise-grade cloud computing platform Microsoft 365 Power Platform 10. Microsoft Power Platform The low-code platform that spans Office 365, Azure, Dynamics 365, and standalone applications Innovation anywhere. Unlocks value everywhere. Power BI Business analytics Power Apps Application development Power Automate Process automation Power Virtual Agents Intelligent chatbots Data connectors Portals AI Builder Dataverse 11. Power BI Break down data silos and enrich your data with intelligence All Data For Every Decision Integrate trusted and secure BI into the fabric of your organization and apps Power BI drives a data culture for everyone and every decision Create rich-interactive data experiences with AI infused insights For Everyone © 2021 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved. 12. Microsoft Power Automate value pillars Automation at scale Seamless, secure integration Accelerated productivity Intelligent automation 13. Join the Power Automate Community Power Automate Product Roadmap Microsoft Power Automate Community Follow all the latest Power Automate news on the Power Automate Blog Power Automate Tutorial YouTube Channel Monday & Tuesday Video Series on YouTube 14. Holistic end-to-end intelligent automation platform for all Microsoft Power Automate © 2020 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved. 15. Power Automate Vision: People should only have to focus on tasks where they can bring unique human value Their potential is limitless. But their time is not. © 2021 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved. 16. More than 470 app connectors (including on-prem applications) App Connectors 17. Create new environments from the Power Platform Admin Center Select production or trial environment Specify your region Power Automate Environments: Easy to create, manage, monitor 18. Solution Explorer (advanced) Sharing+ security POWER AUTOMATE (WORKFLOW AND BUSINESS PROCESS) COMMON DATA SERVICE Dynamics 365 data natively on the platform – no integration required Enterprise-grade Application Lifecycle Management Server-side business logic for validation, defaulting, calculated fields and more 350+ Connectors Automating legacy applications Building Departmental solutions Building mission-critical end-to-end solutions Extending Office 365 and Dynamics 365 Power Automate 19. Option to create a database for the environment Use the Microsoft Dataverse as a data store Power Automate Environments: database 20. Secure access to the environment by selecting which user groups can access the environment Power Automate Environments: Access management 21. Get started with a growing library of templates Jumpstart Power Automate using over 100+ templates for common scenarios Help you connect services you're already using in more meaningful ways 22. What makes a flow Action Conditional Logic Trigger 23. Trigger Three Types of Triggers Manual Action Run on a Schedule Run based on an event that happens in a cloud or on-prem service 24. Action A Flow ‘Action’ is any number of steps that run after the trigger. 25. Conditional Logic Conditional logic enables automated decisions based on a given scenario. 26. These building blocks make a Power Automate flow Trigger Action Conditional Logic 27. The new UI Flows Connector to enable RPA UI Flow Connector Please explore!!! Let me know in the comments below! 28. Gateway Gateway is required to connect cloud service to on-premise system Allow UI flows and other services to run tasks on local machine Once registered, can be managed from the cloud 29. From Business process to Power BI report Learn about your audience needs Rapid Prototype Build visuals in tool User Feedback User Feedback Use Whiteboard or Storyboard to plan POC Top 5 Questions Start report with Sample Data Who? Where? What? How Many? When? Why? 30. From Business process to Power Automate Flow Learn about your audience needs Map the process Build & test process in the tool User Feedback User Feedback Use flow chart to plan what is the process Top Questions Start with the scope of the process & which systems are connected Who? Where? What? How Many? When? Why? Where from? What for? What is to be automated? 31. From Power BI to Power Automate and back 32. Q & A

Editor's Notes