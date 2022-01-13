Power automate and power BI January 22 Baku

SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Agenda
• Instructor Led Training
• Power BI and Power Automate intro
• From Power BI to Power Automate
• From Power Automate to Power BI
• Next Steps - Business Process Mapping
What are my options to continue journey?
ILT
Self Paste Advanced training
Certification
User groups
Videos
DOCS
Instructor Led Training
https://aka.ms/pbitraining
https://aka.ms/DIAD
https://aka.ms/nextDIAD
https://aka.ms/AIAD
Power Platform Instructor led Training
https://aka.ms/powerplatformILT
Dashboard in a Day
Https://aka.ms/DIAD
Introductory
Level Training
Available in 9
Languages
Monthly
updates
Included in
the “In a day”
Program for
partners
How can I train?
1. Be a Power Platform expert!
2. Download the content using the links
3. Plan a delivery date (online most likely…)
4. Set up a registration page and payment options
5. Communicate with potential attendees
6. Train
7. Submit feedback on your training!
Or – join the In a day partners program
https://aka.ms/powerplatformiad
(available for 6 courses)
Microsoft cloud
Intelligent business applications
Productivity and collaboration
Open, flexible, enterprise-grade cloud
computing platform
Microsoft 365
Power
Platform
Microsoft Power Platform
The low-code platform that spans Office 365, Azure, Dynamics 365, and standalone applications
Innovation anywhere. Unlocks value everywhere.
Power BI
Business analytics
Power Apps
Application development
Power Automate
Process automation
Power Virtual Agents
Intelligent chatbots
Data
connectors
Portals AI Builder Dataverse
Microsoft Power Automate value pillars
Automation
at scale
Seamless, secure
integration
Accelerated
productivity
Intelligent
automation
Join the Power Automate Community
Power Automate Product Roadmap
Microsoft Power Automate Community
Follow all the latest Power Automate news on the Power Automate Blog
Power Automate Tutorial YouTube Channel
Monday & Tuesday Video Series on YouTube
More than 470
app connectors
(including on-prem applications)
App Connectors
17.
Create new environments from
the Power Platform Admin Center
Select production or trial
environment
Specify your region
Power Automate Environments:
Easy to create, manage, monitor
18.
Solution
Explorer
(advanced)
Sharing+
security
POWER AUTOMATE (WORKFLOW AND BUSINESS PROCESS)
COMMON DATA SERVICE
Dynamics 365 data natively
on the platform – no
integration required
Enterprise-grade
Application Lifecycle
Management
Server-side business logic for
validation, defaulting,
calculated fields and more
350+ Connectors
Automating legacy
applications
Building
Departmental solutions
Building mission-critical
end-to-end solutions
Extending Office 365
and Dynamics 365
Power Automate
Option to create a database for
the environment
Use the Microsoft Dataverse
as a data store
Power Automate Environments: database
20.
Secure access to the environment
by selecting which user groups
can access the environment
Power Automate Environments: Access management
21.
Get started with a growing library of templates
Jumpstart Power Automate using over 100+
templates for common scenarios
Help you connect services you're already
using in more meaningful ways
22.
What makes a flow
Action Conditional Logic
Trigger
23.
Trigger
Three Types of Triggers
Manual Action
Run on a Schedule
Run based on an event that happens in
a cloud or on-prem service
24.
Action
A Flow ‘Action’ is any number of steps
that run after the trigger.
25.
Conditional Logic
Conditional logic enables automated
decisions based on a given scenario.
26.
These building blocks make a Power Automate flow
Trigger
Action
Conditional
Logic
27.
The new UI Flows Connector to enable RPA
UI Flow Connector
Please explore!!! Let me
know in the comments
below!
28.
Gateway
Gateway is required to connect
cloud service to on-premise system
Allow UI flows and other services to
run tasks on local machine
Once registered, can be managed
from the cloud
29.
From Business process to Power BI report
Learn about your
audience needs
Rapid
Prototype
Build visuals in
tool
User Feedback
User Feedback
Use Whiteboard
or Storyboard
to plan POC
Top 5
Questions
Start report with
Sample Data
Who? Where?
What? How Many?
When? Why?
From Business process to Power Automate Flow
Learn about your
audience needs
Map the process
Build & test process in
the tool
User Feedback
User Feedback
Use flow chart
to plan what is the
process
Top Questions
Start with the scope of
the process & which
systems are connected
Who? Where?
What? How Many?
When? Why?
Where from? What for?
What is to be
automated?
Full integration with Excel and Power BI – can be explored in additional courses. You can Analyze in Excel, get Excel data into Power BI to create interactive reports, pin Excel reports in the Power BI dashboards. Export to Power Point – enables your data insights to be part of your Power Point deck Integrate with TEAMS – add Power BI reports in Teams, make Power BI interactive part of your meeting and group of members within your team. Integration with SharePoint, and ability to embed Power BI in SharePoint sites
Key message: Dashboard in a Day is a hands-on workshop for Business Analysts, covering the breadth of Power BI capabilities.
During the day attendees will be working to build a set of Reports and a Dashboard. The view you see here is the end result that students will be building during the day
When it comes to analytic tools and solutions, it’s important to know what’s out there and to leverage solutions that work with Power BI to support better and faster decision making. As such, we’d like to introduce you to the Microsoft Power Platform. It is a collection of SaaS services that enables users to do three key actions on data that help them drive the business:
Power BI is providing the Business Intelligence part of the digital feedback loop. The next step is the Action.
Take action based on your data driven decision, use Power Apps, Power Automate and Power Virtual Agent
Analyze | Make sense of your data through interactive, real-time dashboards and unlock the insights needed to drive your business forward Act | Build apps in hours—not months—that easily connect to data, use Excel-like expressions to add logic, and run on the web, iOS, and Android devices Automate | Include powerful workflow automation directly in your apps with a no-code approach that connects to hundreds of popular apps and services add virtual bots to automate your service and communication, using Power Virtual Agents
Power Platform enables everyone to be working together, using your data to help EVERYONE, from the CEO to the front-line workers, drive the business decision with data and enables innovation.
All data Power BI helps in bringing in data from multiple sources , transforming data and merging them into a data model to get insights. Power BI supports both on premises and cloud data sources. There are more than 135 native data connectors. You can also write your custom connector for your data source.
For Everyone – Power BI allows you to create interactive reports. supports data driven decision making. You can aggregate multiple reports to a dashboard on the Power BI Service and share this to all users with enterprise security. This helps in everyone making data driven decisions using Power BI.
For every decision - The deliverables can be viewed on a variety of platforms. There are different ways to share the results, bringing the visuals to every person in your organization We will explore in more details through the next slides.
What is the promise of doing more and working less for all?
It means automation at scale. From small to large organizations. And it means putting the power to automate in the hands of those who do the work, not just those with PhDs in engineering.
It means seamless, secure integration that gives you the confidence to empower users with more control, freeing up IT resources for more complex work.
It means accelerated productivity—minimizing repetitive manual tasks in favor of more strategic work.
Scale automation efficiently with automated workflows, across favorite apps and services. Integrate with Azure M365 and D365. Access and integrate data across on-premise software and cloud services. Integrate automation securely with an environment founded on security and compliance, while applying enterprise-grade governance and data loss prevention policies. Accelerate productivity by reducing manual, repetitive and time-consuming tasks, enabling your team to focus on more strategic work. Empower IT to solve complex business challenges while reducing the backlog of service requests. Reduce costly errors due to manual entry.
Businesses face pressure from every angle to become more productive and efficient. But resources are finite. The hours in a day are finite. There is simply only so much a person can do.
Microsoft Power Automate offers connectors to 470+ of the most widely used 1st and 3rd party applications, providing seamless connectivity and integration with the services which enhance your organization’s productivity. With the growing pace of business, Power Automate serves as the fabric which helps ensure your business stays ahead of the competitive landscape.
connect to more than 470 services, and can manage data either in the cloud or in on-premises sources like SharePoint and Microsoft SQL Server. The list of applications you can use with Microsoft Flow grows constantly.
Power Automate is also designed for a hybrid ecosystem enabling connections to on-prem systems via the Data Gateway which we’ll learn more about later today. Also, Power Automate supports Custom Connectors to integrate with existing LOB systems. We’ll discuss this in greater detail later today.
Let’s now show you some of the powerful integration Power Automate offers to help make your organization more productive.
File providers Databases Web APIs Productivity apps, etc.
Pluggable extensibility via Custom Connectors to integrate existing LOB systems into Power Automate
Extending Office 365 and Dynamics 365 solutions Example: tailor and extend SaaS applications
Extending legacy applications Example: add mobile access to an existing Oracle-based custom application
Building departmental applications Example: automate internal business process, often a highly customized task- and/or role-based app
Building mission-critical end-to-end solutions Example: add mobile access to an existing Oracle-based custom application
Note: CDS has been renamed to Microsoft Dataverse
Use over 100+ templates (and growing) for common scenarios as a starting point to create your new workflow Various use cases – many of which have been submitted by users. Jumpstart flows using over 100+ templates for common scenarios to create your new workflow.
Templates help you connect services you're already using in more meaningful ways.
You can also create Flow from scratch
A typical flow consists of a few building blocks.
Flows consist of a trigger, an action, and typically a conditional logic step. Let’s look at each a bit closer.
Flows are designed with three type of trigger options.
A manual action trigger is one where a manual action from a user is required to begin the flow. For example: From dedicated Power Automate button From other apps – PowerApps, SharePoint…
A scheduled trigger is one which begins at a pre-defined day and time and if it is a recurrence, with a specified cadence. For example: Every Saturday at 3pm
The third type of trigger occurs when an event occurs on another service that a flow is connected to. For example: Someone tweets a keyword or about your product and you receive an email alert
Actions can:
Connect to any cloud service or via the on-prem data gateway Connect to any HTTP endpoints if there’s no out-of-box connector
Also, some actions may not even use connections – they may just manipulate data locally.
Flows also offer conditional logic steps which execute decisions based on the scenario. For example, if you receive and email with an “!” in the subject line, you will get a notification on your mobile device. If the email subject does not contain a “!” then you will not receive the mobile alert.
Here is the basic Power Automate UI where you can see a trigger, an action, and the conditional logic.
In this case, the trigger occurs when a new email arrives. When an email arrives an automated action is taken which in this case is the creation of a file. The conditional logic is a IF THEN function which offers a yes or no option for the flow process to execute depending on the criteria.
The new RPA feature is made available with the introduction of the new UI Power Automate connector.
The UI Connector can integrate into any flow, ensuring that RPA is available for numerous scenarios.
Top Questions and YOUR STORY This should be a whiteboard type exercise. Have your data available handy if possible to even see if the visuals you want to come up with are possible and tell the right story. This process used to take a long time but with the technology of today, it can become a much faster way to prototype by working agile. First learn your audiences needs (top 5 can be top 3-7) but what are the top questions that need to be answered. Do you need to know how many tickets are in red status, do you need to know how many customers are staying engaged and what type of social media are they using and for how long. Get your top 5 questions and then find out what data you need to have to get these answered. Who has it, who do I need to get it from, can I get it today. While I still have my stake holders in the room, use the whiteboard to scribble out the concept. What types of visuals like a tree map or a stacked column chart. Then take pictures of the white board and then when you get the first set of sample data into power bi, then start to create the visuals, Get back to your stake holders and show them the new visuals, with Power BI you can make changes right away. And then as soon as you have your first initial pass at this is usually when you get access to your end data. Power BI is great at being able to map to the new data so you don’t have to break the visuals you created. (Image Source: Slalom under contract with Microsoft)
Top Questions and YOUR STORY This should be a whiteboard type exercise. Have your data available handy if possible to even see if the visuals you want to come up with are possible and tell the right story. This process used to take a long time but with the technology of today, it can become a much faster way to prototype by working agile. First learn your audiences needs (top 5 can be top 3-7) but what are the top questions that need to be answered. Do you need to know how many tickets are in red status, do you need to know how many customers are staying engaged and what type of social media are they using and for how long. Get your top 5 questions and then find out what data you need to have to get these answered. Who has it, who do I need to get it from, can I get it today. While I still have my stake holders in the room, use the whiteboard to scribble out the concept. What types of visuals like a tree map or a stacked column chart. Then take pictures of the white board and then when you get the first set of sample data into power bi, then start to create the visuals, Get back to your stake holders and show them the new visuals, with Power BI you can make changes right away. And then as soon as you have your first initial pass at this is usually when you get access to your end data. Power BI is great at being able to map to the new data so you don’t have to break the visuals you created. (Image Source: Slalom under contract with Microsoft)