Power automate and power BI January 22 Baku

Jan. 13, 2022
Data & Analytics

User group presentation that was delivered 13/01/2022 for the Power BI and Excel User group in Baku. Introduction to Power Automate and working with Power BI and Power Automate

Power automate and power BI January 22 Baku

  1. 1. Power BI and Power Automate Better together January 2022
  2. 2. Yana Berkovich • PMatMicrosoft • FormerDataPlatformMVP • Lovesharingmyinsights • https://www.linkedin.com/in/yanaberkovich • YABERKOV@MICROSOFT.COM • @Yana_Berkovich Https://aka.ms/PBITraining Https://aka.ms/DIAD https://aka.ms/powerplatformilt
  3. 3. Agenda • Instructor Led Training • Power BI and Power Automate intro • From Power BI to Power Automate • From Power Automate to Power BI • Next Steps - Business Process Mapping
  4. 4. What are my options to continue journey? ILT Self Paste Advanced training Certification User groups Videos DOCS
  5. 5. Instructor Led Training https://aka.ms/pbitraining https://aka.ms/DIAD https://aka.ms/nextDIAD https://aka.ms/AIAD Power Platform Instructor led Training https://aka.ms/powerplatformILT
  6. 6. Dashboard in a Day Https://aka.ms/DIAD Introductory Level Training Available in 9 Languages Monthly updates Included in the “In a day” Program for partners
  7. 7. How can I train? 1. Be a Power Platform expert! 2. Download the content using the links 3. Plan a delivery date (online most likely…) 4. Set up a registration page and payment options 5. Communicate with potential attendees 6. Train 7. Submit feedback on your training! Or – join the In a day partners program https://aka.ms/powerplatformiad (available for 6 courses)
  8. 8. Power BI & Power Automate
  9. 9. Microsoft cloud Intelligent business applications Productivity and collaboration Open, flexible, enterprise-grade cloud computing platform Microsoft 365 Power Platform
  10. 10. Microsoft Power Platform The low-code platform that spans Office 365, Azure, Dynamics 365, and standalone applications Innovation anywhere. Unlocks value everywhere. Power BI Business analytics Power Apps Application development Power Automate Process automation Power Virtual Agents Intelligent chatbots Data connectors Portals AI Builder Dataverse
  11. 11. Power BI Break down data silos and enrich your data with intelligence All Data For Every Decision Integrate trusted and secure BI into the fabric of your organization and apps Power BI drives a data culture for everyone and every decision Create rich-interactive data experiences with AI infused insights For Everyone © 2021 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.
  12. 12. Microsoft Power Automate value pillars Automation at scale Seamless, secure integration Accelerated productivity Intelligent automation
  13. 13. Join the Power Automate Community Power Automate Product Roadmap Microsoft Power Automate Community Follow all the latest Power Automate news on the Power Automate Blog Power Automate Tutorial YouTube Channel Monday & Tuesday Video Series on YouTube
  14. 14. Holistic end-to-end intelligent automation platform for all Microsoft Power Automate © 2020 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.
  15. 15. Power Automate Vision: People should only have to focus on tasks where they can bring unique human value Their potential is limitless. But their time is not. © 2021 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.
  16. 16. More than 470 app connectors (including on-prem applications) App Connectors
  17. 17. Create new environments from the Power Platform Admin Center Select production or trial environment Specify your region Power Automate Environments: Easy to create, manage, monitor
  18. 18. Solution Explorer (advanced) Sharing+ security POWER AUTOMATE (WORKFLOW AND BUSINESS PROCESS) COMMON DATA SERVICE Dynamics 365 data natively on the platform – no integration required Enterprise-grade Application Lifecycle Management Server-side business logic for validation, defaulting, calculated fields and more 350+ Connectors Automating legacy applications Building Departmental solutions Building mission-critical end-to-end solutions Extending Office 365 and Dynamics 365 Power Automate
  19. 19. Option to create a database for the environment Use the Microsoft Dataverse as a data store Power Automate Environments: database
  20. 20. Secure access to the environment by selecting which user groups can access the environment Power Automate Environments: Access management
  21. 21. Get started with a growing library of templates Jumpstart Power Automate using over 100+ templates for common scenarios Help you connect services you're already using in more meaningful ways
  22. 22. What makes a flow Action Conditional Logic Trigger
  23. 23. Trigger Three Types of Triggers Manual Action Run on a Schedule Run based on an event that happens in a cloud or on-prem service
  24. 24. Action A Flow ‘Action’ is any number of steps that run after the trigger.
  25. 25. Conditional Logic Conditional logic enables automated decisions based on a given scenario.
  26. 26. These building blocks make a Power Automate flow Trigger Action Conditional Logic
  27. 27. The new UI Flows Connector to enable RPA UI Flow Connector Please explore!!! Let me know in the comments below!
  28. 28. Gateway Gateway is required to connect cloud service to on-premise system Allow UI flows and other services to run tasks on local machine Once registered, can be managed from the cloud
  29. 29. From Business process to Power BI report Learn about your audience needs Rapid Prototype Build visuals in tool User Feedback User Feedback Use Whiteboard or Storyboard to plan POC Top 5 Questions Start report with Sample Data Who? Where? What? How Many? When? Why?
  30. 30. From Business process to Power Automate Flow Learn about your audience needs Map the process Build & test process in the tool User Feedback User Feedback Use flow chart to plan what is the process Top Questions Start with the scope of the process & which systems are connected Who? Where? What? How Many? When? Why? Where from? What for? What is to be automated?
  31. 31. From Power BI to Power Automate and back
  32. 32. Q & A

  • Full integration with Excel and Power BI – can be explored in additional courses. You can Analyze in Excel, get Excel data into Power BI to create interactive reports, pin Excel reports in the Power BI dashboards.
    Export to Power Point – enables your data insights to be part of your Power Point deck
    Integrate with TEAMS – add Power BI reports in Teams, make Power BI interactive part of your meeting and group of members within your team.
    Integration with SharePoint, and ability to embed Power BI in SharePoint sites
  • Key message: Dashboard in a Day is a hands-on workshop for Business Analysts, covering the breadth of Power BI capabilities.

    During the day attendees will be working to build a set of Reports and a Dashboard.
    The view you see here is the end result that students will be building during the day
  • When it comes to analytic tools and solutions, it’s important to know what’s out there and to leverage solutions that work with Power BI to support better and faster decision making. As such, we’d like to introduce you to the Microsoft Power Platform. It is a collection of SaaS services that enables users to do three key actions on data that help them drive the business:

    Power BI is providing the Business Intelligence part of the digital feedback loop.
    The next step is the Action.

    Take action based on your data driven decision, use Power Apps, Power Automate and Power Virtual Agent

    Analyze | Make sense of your data through interactive, real-time dashboards and unlock the insights needed to drive your business forward
    Act | Build apps in hours—not months—that easily connect to data, use Excel-like expressions to add logic, and run on the web, iOS, and Android devices
    Automate | Include powerful workflow automation directly in your apps with a no-code approach that connects to hundreds of popular apps and services add virtual bots to automate your service and communication, using Power Virtual Agents

    Power Platform enables everyone to be working together, using your data to help EVERYONE, from the CEO to the front-line workers, drive the business decision with data and enables innovation.
  • All data
    Power BI helps in bringing in data from multiple sources , transforming data and merging them into a data model to get insights.
    Power BI supports both on premises and cloud data sources. There are more than 135 native data connectors. You can also write your custom connector for your data source.

    For Everyone – Power BI allows you to create interactive reports. supports data driven decision making.
    You can aggregate multiple reports to a dashboard on the Power BI Service and share this to all users with enterprise security. This helps in everyone making data driven decisions using Power BI.

    For every decision -
    The deliverables can be viewed on a variety of platforms.
    There are different ways to share the results, bringing the visuals to every person in your organization
    We will explore in more details through the next slides.

  • What is the promise of doing more and working less for all?

    It means automation at scale. From small to large organizations. And it means putting the power to automate in the hands of those who do the work, not just those with PhDs in engineering.

    It means seamless, secure integration that gives you the confidence to empower users with more control, freeing up IT resources for more complex work.

    It means accelerated productivity—minimizing repetitive manual tasks in favor of more strategic work.




    Scale automation efficiently with automated workflows, across favorite apps and services. Integrate with Azure M365 and D365. Access and integrate data across on-premise software and cloud services.
    Integrate automation securely with an environment founded on security and compliance, while applying enterprise-grade governance and data loss prevention policies.
    Accelerate productivity by reducing manual, repetitive and time-consuming tasks, enabling your team to focus on more strategic work. Empower IT to solve complex business challenges while reducing the backlog of service requests. Reduce costly errors due to manual entry.

  • Businesses face pressure from every angle to become more productive and efficient. But resources are finite. The hours in a day are finite. There is simply only so much a person can do.
  • Microsoft Power Automate offers connectors to 470+ of the most widely used 1st and 3rd party applications, providing seamless connectivity and integration with the services which enhance your organization’s productivity. With the growing pace of business, Power Automate serves as the fabric which helps ensure your business stays ahead of the competitive landscape.

    connect to more than 470 services, and can manage data either in the cloud or in on-premises sources like SharePoint and Microsoft SQL Server.
    The list of applications you can use with Microsoft Flow grows constantly.


    Power Automate is also designed for a hybrid ecosystem enabling connections to on-prem systems via the Data Gateway which we’ll learn more about later today. Also, Power Automate supports Custom Connectors to integrate with existing LOB systems. We’ll discuss this in greater detail later today.

    Let’s now show you some of the powerful integration Power Automate offers to help make your organization more productive.

    File providers
    Databases
    Web APIs
    Productivity apps, etc.

    Pluggable extensibility via Custom Connectors to integrate existing LOB systems into Power Automate
  • Extending Office 365 and Dynamics 365 solutions
    Example: tailor and extend SaaS applications

    Extending legacy applications
    Example: add mobile access to an existing Oracle-based custom application

    Building departmental applications
    Example: automate internal business process, often a highly customized task- and/or role-based app

    Building mission-critical end-to-end solutions
    Example: add mobile access to an existing Oracle-based custom application
  • Note: CDS has been renamed to Microsoft Dataverse
  • Use over 100+ templates (and growing) for common scenarios as a starting point to create your new workflow
    Various use cases – many of which have been submitted by users.
    Jumpstart flows using over 100+ templates for common scenarios to create your new workflow.

    Templates help you connect services you're already using in more meaningful ways.

    You can also create Flow from scratch

  • A typical flow consists of a few building blocks.

    Flows consist of a trigger, an action, and typically a conditional logic step. Let’s look at each a bit closer.
  • Flows are designed with three type of trigger options.

    A manual action trigger is one where a manual action from a user is required to begin the flow. For example:
    From dedicated Power Automate button
    From other apps – PowerApps, SharePoint…

    A scheduled trigger is one which begins at a pre-defined day and time and if it is a recurrence, with a specified cadence. For example:
    Every Saturday at 3pm

    The third type of trigger occurs when an event occurs on another service that a flow is connected to. For example:
    Someone tweets a keyword or about your product and you receive an email alert
  • Actions can:

    Connect to any cloud service or via the on-prem data gateway
    Connect to any HTTP endpoints if there’s no out-of-box connector

    Also, some actions may not even use connections – they may just manipulate data locally.
  • Flows also offer conditional logic steps which execute decisions based on the scenario. For example, if you receive and email with an “!” in the subject line, you will get a notification on your mobile device. If the email subject does not contain a “!” then you will not receive the mobile alert.
  • Here is the basic Power Automate UI where you can see a trigger, an action, and the conditional logic.

    In this case, the trigger occurs when a new email arrives. When an email arrives an automated action is taken which in this case is the creation of a file. The conditional logic is a IF THEN function which offers a yes or no option for the flow process to execute depending on the criteria.
  • The new RPA feature is made available with the introduction of the new UI Power Automate connector.
  • The UI Connector can integrate into any flow, ensuring that RPA is available for numerous scenarios.
  • Top Questions and YOUR STORY
    This should be a whiteboard type exercise.
    Have your data available handy if possible to even see if the visuals you want to come up with are possible and tell the right story. This process used to take a long time but with the technology of today, it can become a much faster way to prototype by working agile.
    First learn your audiences needs (top 5 can be top 3-7) but what are the top questions that need to be answered. Do you need to know how many tickets are in red status, do you need to know how many customers are staying engaged and what type of social media are they using and for how long.
    Get your top 5 questions and then find out what data you need to have to get these answered. Who has it, who do I need to get it from, can I get it today.
    While I still have my stake holders in the room, use the whiteboard to scribble out the concept. What types of visuals like a tree map or a stacked column chart. Then take pictures of the white board and then when you get the first set of sample data into power bi, then start to create the visuals, Get back to your stake holders and show them the new visuals, with Power BI you can make changes right away.
    And then as soon as you have your first initial pass at this is usually when you get access to your end data. Power BI is great at being able to map to the new data so you don’t have to break the visuals you created.
    (Image Source: Slalom under contract with Microsoft)

  • Top Questions and YOUR STORY
    This should be a whiteboard type exercise.
    Have your data available handy if possible to even see if the visuals you want to come up with are possible and tell the right story. This process used to take a long time but with the technology of today, it can become a much faster way to prototype by working agile.
    First learn your audiences needs (top 5 can be top 3-7) but what are the top questions that need to be answered. Do you need to know how many tickets are in red status, do you need to know how many customers are staying engaged and what type of social media are they using and for how long.
    Get your top 5 questions and then find out what data you need to have to get these answered. Who has it, who do I need to get it from, can I get it today.
    While I still have my stake holders in the room, use the whiteboard to scribble out the concept. What types of visuals like a tree map or a stacked column chart. Then take pictures of the white board and then when you get the first set of sample data into power bi, then start to create the visuals, Get back to your stake holders and show them the new visuals, with Power BI you can make changes right away.
    And then as soon as you have your first initial pass at this is usually when you get access to your end data. Power BI is great at being able to map to the new data so you don’t have to break the visuals you created.
    (Image Source: Slalom under contract with Microsoft)

    • ×