Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Podríamos decirle a nuestros estudiantes que la electricidad estática es un fenómeno físico que se da por la acumulación d...
frugalfun4boys.com 2. La mariposa Sólo es necesario hacer una mariposa con papel crepé (o papel de china), pegarla sobre u...
de material. Luego, la parte divertida, frotas el globo con la cabeza y al acercarlo a la mariposa, ella moverá sus alas g...
iheartcraftythings.com 3. La serpiente Lo primero que hay que hacer es crear una serpiente de papel crepé (papel de china)...
kidsactivitiesblog.com 4. La lata y el globo Al igual que en los otros experimentos, es indispensable frotar un globo infl...
eisforexplore.blogspot.cl 5. Recoger las palomitas de maíz (cabritas o pop corn) Paso 1: decorar una bolsa de papel con un...
highlights.com 6. Las ranas que saltan Para este experimento se deben cortar ranas de papel crepé (u otro papel que sea li...
La carga eléctricase mide en Coulomb. Un Coulomb es una unidad de carga grande por lo que es común usar submúltiplos como ...
science-sparks.com
science-sparks.com 7. La botella En lugar de usar un globo, se puede utilizar un botella. Ésta se llena con pequeños corte...
nstacommunitie
Cargas electricas
Cargas electricas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cargas electricas

27 views

Published on

consultas sobre la electricidad

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cargas electricas

  1. 1. Podríamos decirle a nuestros estudiantes que la electricidad estática es un fenómeno físico que se da por la acumulación de cargas eléctricas en un objeto y que por eso, cuando dos materiales se frotan uno junto a otro, los electrones se retiran de la superficie y se reubican en otro material que ofrece niveles energético más favorables… La descripción es clara, pero entender dicho fenómeno va mucho más allá de la teoría y la descripción meramente verbal. Explicar ciencia debería ser divertido, especialmente si estamos abordando un tema que, como la electricidad estática, se puede ejemplificar y llevar a la vida cotidiana. La cronología de la electricidad es antiquísima pues su historia nos remonta a la antigua Grecia donde Tales de Mileto, descubrió la electricidad estática al darse cuenta de que si frotaba el ámbar, éste podía atraer algunos objetos. Esto significa que hablar de electricidad en todas sus formas, es entender la historia, la creación de muchos inventos y hechos cotidianos como las tormentas eléctricas, la corriente al tocar algo de metal, y los pelos parados cuando nos quitamos una prenda de lana. Y, ¿cómo explicar el fenómeno para captar la atención de tus estudiantes y probar que la ciencia no es algo imposible de entender? Estas son algunas de las actividades que otros docentes han realizado en la sala de clase 1. Líquido estático Con un ¼ de maicena y ¼ de aceite vegetal puedes hacer un líquido perfecto para hacer una demostración de electricidad estática. Luego de tener la mezcla, lo único que tienes que hacer es inflar un globo y frotarlo en la cabeza para “cargarlo” eléctricamente. Al acercar el globo a una cuchara llena del líquido de maicena, verás cómo éste salta de la cuchara hacia el globo.
  2. 2. frugalfun4boys.com 2. La mariposa Sólo es necesario hacer una mariposa con papel crepé (o papel de china), pegarla sobre un cartón e inflar un globo. Las alas de la mariposa tendrán que estar hechas con este tipo de papel y para el cuerpo, se puede utilizar otro tipo
  3. 3. de material. Luego, la parte divertida, frotas el globo con la cabeza y al acercarlo a la mariposa, ella moverá sus alas gracias a la estática.
  4. 4. iheartcraftythings.com 3. La serpiente Lo primero que hay que hacer es crear una serpiente de papel crepé (papel de china) y conseguir una regla de plástico y un poco de lana. Para que el truco funcione se debe frotar la regla contra la lana, así se creará una carga eléctrica. El papel de la serpiente será atraído por la carga y como el papel es ligero, la regla será suficiente para levantar la serpiente de la mesa. kidsactivitiesblog.com
  5. 5. kidsactivitiesblog.com 4. La lata y el globo Al igual que en los otros experimentos, es indispensable frotar un globo inflado con la cabeza para poder mover la lata que estará acostada de forma horizontal sobre una superficie plana. Para mover la lata, hay que acercar el globo a la lata, intentando no tocarla. Así, ésta se moverá. Incluso se pueden hacer carreras de latas.
  6. 6. eisforexplore.blogspot.cl 5. Recoger las palomitas de maíz (cabritas o pop corn) Paso 1: decorar una bolsa de papel con un estilo de sala de cine. Paso 2: conseguir la espuma que se utiliza para transportar objetos en cajas de cartón (específicamente existe una que se asemeja bastante a la forma del pop corn). Cada estudiante tendrá que tener un globo inflado y un vaso de papel. Una vez teniendo todos los objetos, el juego empieza: el “pop corn” se saca de la bolsa y se distribuye sobre una superficie, los niños tiene que frotar el globo contra la cabeza o la ropa y recoger con éste la mayor cantidad de palomitas para ponerlas dentro del vaso. El primero que llene el vaso, gana.
  7. 7. highlights.com 6. Las ranas que saltan Para este experimento se deben cortar ranas de papel crepé (u otro papel que sea ligero). Nuevamente se infla un globo, se frota y se hace saltar a la rana con la electricidad estática. La rana permanecerá pegada en el globo hasta que la carga disminuya. Luego se podrá repetir el ejercicio. 1.1 Carga Eléctrica: La materia se compone por átomos. Los mismos tienen un núcleo de protones(que tienen carga positiva)y neutrones (carga neutra). En la periferia del átomo, se encuentran los electrones(carganegativa) describiendo órbitas alrededor del núcleo. Los electronesde las órbitas más alejadas (electroneslibres)pueden abandonar el átomo y agregarse a otro cercano. El átomo que tiene un electrónmenos queda cargado positivamente, mientras el átomo que ganó un electróntiene carga negativa. Por ejemplo cuando se frotandos materiales distintos como plástico y vidrio ocurre eso con muchos de sus átomos, liberan y aceptanelectrones, por lo tanto uno de los materiales queda cargado positivamente (sus átomos liberaron electrones)y el otro negativamente (con más electrones).
  8. 8. La carga eléctricase mide en Coulomb. Un Coulomb es una unidad de carga grande por lo que es común usar submúltiplos como el micro Coulomb (1 µC = 1 10 -6 C). La ley de conservaciónde cargasdice que dado un sistema aislado no hay cargas que se creen ni se destruyan, sino que la cargase conserva.Lacargaeléctricade un material siempre es múltiplo de la carga eléctricade un electrón. El signo de la carga eléctricaindicasi se trata de carga negativao positiva. Conductores Aislantes Los materiales presentan distintos comportamientosante el movimiento de cargas eléctricas. Conductores:Los elementosconductorestienen facilidad para permitir el movimiento de cargas y sus átomosse caracterizanpor tener muchos electroneslibresy aceptarloso cederlosconfacilidad, por lo tanto son materiales que conducenla electricidad. Aisladores: Los aisladoresson materiales que presentan ciertadificultad al paso de la electricidady al movimiento de cargas. Tienenmayor dificultad para ceder o aceptar electrones. En una u otra medida todo material conduce la electricidad, pero los aisladores lo hacen conmucha mayor dificultadque los elementos conductores. 2.1 Carga por Fricción: Es el método de carga en el que se transfieren electronesde un material a otro, por que se rozan o friccionan. En la carga por fricciónse transfiere gran cantidad de electronesporque la fricciónaumenta el contacto de un material con el otro. Los electronesmás internos de un átomo están fuertemente unidos al núcleo, de carga opuesta, pero los más externosde muchos átomos están unidos muy débilmente y pueden desalojarse con facilidad. La fuerza que retiene a los electronesexterioresenel átomo variade una sustancia a otra. Por ejemplo los electronesson retenidoscon mayor fuerzaen la resina que en la lana, y si se frotauna tortade resina conun tejido de lana bien seco, se transfieren los electronesde la lana a la resina. Por consiguiente la torta de resina queda con un exceso de electronesy se carga negativamente. A su vez, el tejido de lana queda con una deficienciade electronesy adquiere una cargapositiva. Los átomoscon deficienciade electronesson iones, iones positivosporque, al perder electrones(que tienen carga negativa), su carganeta resulta positiva. 2.2 Carga por Inducción: Cuando un cuerpo concarga eléctricase aproximaa otro neutro causando una redistribución, en las cargasde éste último, debido a la repulsión generada por las cargas del material cargado. Para completar el proceso de cargapor inducciónse debe conectar brevemente elobjeto a "tierra" y luego retirar el cuerpo cargado. Se puede cargar un cuerpo por un procedimiento sencillo que comienza conel acercamiento a él de una varillade material aislante, cargada. Considérese una esferaconductorano cargada, suspendida de un hilo aislante. Al acercarle lavarilla cargadanegativamente, los electronesde conducciónque se encuentran en la superficie de la esfera emigran hacia el lado lejano de ésta; como resultado, el lado lejano de la esfera se carganegativamente y el cercano queda concarga positiva. La esferaoscilaacercándose a la varilla, porque la fuerza de atracciónentre el lado cercano de aquélla y la propia varilla es mayor que la de repulsión entre el lado lejano y la varilla. Vemosque tiene una fuerza eléctricaneta, aun cuando la carga neta en las esferacomo un todo sea cero. La carga por inducciónno se restringe a los conductores, sino que puede presentarse en todoslos materiales.
  9. 9. science-sparks.com
  10. 10. science-sparks.com 7. La botella En lugar de usar un globo, se puede utilizar un botella. Ésta se llena con pequeños cortes de un papel que sea ligero. Al frotar la botella contra el pelo o la ropa, los papeles se pegarán dentro de las “paredes” de la botella.
  11. 11. nstacommunitie

×