How Artificial Intelligence Influence In Automotive Industry.pdf

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Artificial intelligence is one of the most fascinating ideas of our time. It has attracted the imagination of philosophers, science fiction writers, engineers and Wall Street analysts alike. In fact, artificial intelligence is the catalyst for a data revolution in many ways - one that has disrupted every aspect of modern life. As with all new technologies, some embrace them faster and others are much slower.
Artificial intelligence is one of the most fascinating ideas of our time. It has attracted the imagination of philosophers, science fiction writers, engineers and Wall Street analysts alike. In fact, artificial intelligence is the catalyst for a data revolution in many ways - one that has disrupted every aspect of modern life. As with all new technologies, some embrace them faster and others are much slower.
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd