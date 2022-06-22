Successfully reported this slideshow.

How Artificial Intelligence Influence In Automotive Industry.pdf

0

Share

Jun. 22, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
How AI Is Transforming the Insurance Industry in 2022.pdf
How AI Is Transforming the Insurance Industry in 2022.pdf
Loading in …3
×
1 of 5
1 of 5

How Artificial Intelligence Influence In Automotive Industry.pdf

Jun. 22, 2022
0 likes 3 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

Artificial intelligence is one of the most fascinating ideas of our time. It has attracted the imagination of philosophers, science fiction writers, engineers and Wall Street analysts alike. In fact, artificial intelligence is the catalyst for a data revolution in many ways - one that has disrupted every aspect of modern life. As with all new technologies, some embrace them faster and others are much slower.

Artificial intelligence is one of the most fascinating ideas of our time. It has attracted the imagination of philosophers, science fiction writers, engineers and Wall Street analysts alike. In fact, artificial intelligence is the catalyst for a data revolution in many ways - one that has disrupted every aspect of modern life. As with all new technologies, some embrace them faster and others are much slower.

Business

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
(4/5)
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4.5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4/5)
Free
On Writing Well, 30th Anniversary Edition: An Informal Guide to Writing Nonfiction William Zinsser
(4.5/5)
Free
Crucial Conversations Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High, Second Edition Kerry Patterson
(5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The April/May 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
(5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(4/5)
Free
Imaginable: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything—Even Things that Seem Impossible Today Jane McGonigal
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free
Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible Dr. Albert Bourla
(4.5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
Pay Up: The Future of Women and Work (and Why It's Different Than You Think) Reshma Saujani
(4/5)
Free
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo Reggie Fils-Aimé
(5/5)
Free
The March 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
(5/5)
Free
Anna: The Biography Amy Odell
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(5/5)
Free

How Artificial Intelligence Influence In Automotive Industry.pdf

  1. 1. Artificial intelligence is one of the most fascinating ideas of our time. It has attracted the imagination of philosophers, science fiction writers, engineers and Wall Street analysts alike. In fact, artificial intelligence is the catalyst for a data revolution in many ways - one that has disrupted every aspect of modern life. As with all new technologies, some embrace them faster and others are much slower. AI development consists of three stages: designing AI models, training AI models using relevant data, and finally, using the trained model to solve problems, the assessment phase. Most AI models rely on multiple versions of neural networks and learning networks. Examples include revolutionary neural networks, anti-productive networks, deep reinforced learning, federated learning, transfer learning and more.All are growing rapidly. The latest advances in the industry range from machine learning to improving the manufacturing process and vehicles. The new cars are both digital and mechanical. Read More: Use Cases of Computer Vision in Manufacturing Cloud-based intelligence Cloud-based intelligence through cloud computing and artificial intelligence have the ability to integrate many features of the user experience with their
  2. 2. vehicle. Big data, advanced analytics and other top technology programs are already growing in conjunction with Artificial Intelligence to help the automotive manufacturing industry produce vehicles that serve as a control center for driving-related aggregate information. For example, artificial intelligence allows cloud-based intelligence drivers to place a take-out order at a restaurant based on their location, or to offer route driving to help motorists maximize their order over time. Estimate inventory demand Cars are expensive to build, and can have a significant impact on inventory profits. If the demand for a car is higher than expected, automakers may lose sales. On the other hand, if the demand for the car is lower than expected, it will have to be sold at a loss. Machine learning can monitor and analyze market conditions to assess demand. For example, Volkswagen also uses economic, political and weather data to estimate car sales in 120 countries. Create customer sales Machine learning helps car companies sell more vehicles. It can collect customer data such as demographics, past transactions and online activities and create personalized promotions. Cars.com uses machine learning to assist in customizing the car search process. It compares buyers with cars based on a quiz that measures buyers ’lifestyle preferences. Read More: Home Automation application development cost Avoid problems AI directly assists car owners in the automotive industry. For example, car maintenance was preventative - the work you did on schedule. Drivers change their oil every 3,000 miles and their tires rotate every 8,000 miles.
  3. 3. With machine learning, management becomes "predictive". Instead of relying on service mileage or waiting for the car to crash, sensors can detect damage and predict problems before they occur and notify drivers via the dashboard or their phones. Drivers can schedule the service at a time convenient to them. With predictive maintenance, the possibility of recall or roadside service may be a thing of the past. How Popular AI Solutions Improve Customer Experience in Automotives Since the introduction of AI technology, many AI-based solutions have been developed that have become an integral part of human life today. Voice assistants and facial recognition systems are two of the most common and widely used AI solutions, which have until now been used for command or authentication purposes on smartphones and smart home systems, but have recently found their place in the automotive industry. Driver Assist Features There are some companies that operate on complete autonomy and most manufacturers are changing that way. Companies are developing features that help drivers avoid taking the wheel; Companies are making greater efforts in Artificial Intelligence based technology, improving vehicles through high-level security benefits. Similarly, automated braking systems, collision avoidance systems, pedestrian and cyclist alerts, cross-traffic alerts and smart cruise directions are some of the lesser features offered by Artificial Intelligence. Biometrics Another important contribution to artificial intelligence is the use of biometrics to evaluate driver safety. This type of technology requires the car to be driven only when a certain tone is detected, which is used to increase safety in ride-sharing. Artificial Intelligence tracks and synthesizes biometric data about agility and attention, avoiding potential accidents when the driver realizes that it is not safe to operate it. Voice Assistants Siri, Alexa, and Google AI Voice Assistant App are the best examples of popular AI solutions among smartphone users. These assistants detect the voice through artificial intelligence and machine learning, check if it matches what is registered, then respond to their command. Machine learning and AI
  4. 4. technology enable smartphones to comprehend, decode, and respond to human commands. Facial recognition systems Another AI-based technology that is widely used nowadays as a unique security feature on smartphones and tablets is facial recognition software. Security systems for homes and businesses are also using this authentication method. The system recognises a person's facial characteristics using AI technology and decides whether or not to provide access based on those features. Read More: Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Transport The end The production process can be reconstructed with artificial intelligence so that human workers are no longer needed, at least not able to perform the same task. Robotics and artificial intelligence processes can ultimately replace the need for low-skilled labor, which has the potential to adversely affect the workforce in the short term. Artificial intelligence will inevitably bring about change in the automotive industry, enhancing the efficiency, safety, and productivity of artificial intelligence services, which is likely to completely defy our current
  5. 5. understanding of how the industry works. Some vehicles will soon have their own Wi-Fi hotspots that provide internet connectivity using cell carriers. One of the best AI companies in India is USM Business Systems, which uses the most up-to-date AI frameworks to develop a range of applications for a range of industries, including the automotive industry. USM Business Systems also offers services in artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, data science, and other areas. AI programmers that support corporate growth in a cutthroat environment.

×