Event ticket booking app development cost, benefits, and features

Jan. 25, 2022
Digitization has brought about revolutionary changes in our operations and ticket booking is no exception. If you are in the event of an event ticket booking business, the increasing competition and the trend of booking event tickets online will force you to come up with an app based solution. Your customers will definitely like to book tickets using fingerprints on the go with the robust event ticket booking app solution.

Event ticket booking app development cost, benefits, and features

  1. 1. Event Ticket Booking App Development- Cost, Benefits, and Features Digitization has brought about revolutionary changes in our operations and ticket booking is no exception. If you are in the event of an event ticket booking business, the increasing competition and the trend of booking event tickets online will force you to come up with an app based solution. Your customers will definitely like to book tickets using fingerprints on the go with the robust event ticket booking app solution. The Importance of Event Ticket Booking App Development From improving convenience to managing the whole process, the Event Ticket Booking App helps you gain complete control over your ticket booking business. You can provide a seamless and easy option to make reservations remotely through the app and with a sophisticated solution you can prioritise your business over your peers. Must-have features in the event management and ticket booking app Event planning and ticket booking apps like EventBright or Ticketmaster are not the most common but must-have elements that vary on a very critical level in the set of features that entrepreneurs work on to develop. Read More: 10 Best iOS App Development Companies In The USA
  2. 2. 1. Filter Functionality to present users filter events or movies according to their different preferences like location, timing, ratings etc. 2. Event list The screen contains a list of all events and movies taking place or being screened in a particular city or state. 3. Details of the event There are screens containing details for all individual events - event details, ticket price, terms and conditions, etc. 4. Rating This is a section of the event page where users can rate events after they have attended. They can also see here what people are saying about the event. 5. eTicket and mTicket Each event planning and ticket booking app provides customers with the functionality to enter their mobile number and email addresses, where they will be sent automatically after purchasing the ticket. 6. Download the ticket In addition to the automatic generation of tickets in the wake of SMS and emails, customers are also provided with the facility to download the ticket for quick detection. 7. GPS Using the feature, users can easily identify the venue and even see the distance between their current location and the venue. 8. Booking History By using this feature the user can view their booking history from within their application. 9. Settings The main option in the menu option is to allow users to view and edit their profile details, check whether they want to send a notification or even select their preferred ticket type.
  3. 3. 10. Booking screen The ticket booking app should also have a reason for the solution booking screen, which will help them in choosing the seat of their choice. Read More: Cost to Develop an App like Booking.com Advanced features: StubHub-icon Integrated Calendar: This is a useful feature for customers to keep track of their plan and prepare in advance for bookings. StubHub-icon Integrating Google maps: Provides routing between sources and destination. Allow users a system of GPS locations and make it easier to identify themselves. StubHub-iconSmart Search: This enables the user to provide suggestions based on user search history or available nearby options. StubHub-icon Integrating Visual Media: This visual media integration makes the app more attractive to the user. Photos and videos related to product details, staff, stage, etc. StubHub-icon Supporting Global Currencies: Apps are not successful if they only target local people. Therefore, foreign currencies are also allowed or supported to book tickets online. StubHub-icon Customer Support Help: Customer support is much needed today. Assistance is available through the customer support system when booking a ticket. StubHub-icon Integrating Cloud Storage: Contains a large amount of data that stores user data and ensures privacy. Benefits of event ticket booking Save time: Customers can book online anytime without having to stand in long queues and save time by setting aside some work to get bookings.
  4. 4. Improved Customer Support: Your online event tracing app will have all the details needed to answer any transaction related questions promptly. The question is not only about payments, it could be anything related to the event. Secure Payments: Payments are made using channels such as Debit Card, Credit Card, PayTM, UPI etc. Customers will also receive a confirmation receipt when making an online payment. Discounts and Early Bird Pricing: When paying for an event, customers can receive discounts in the form of coupon codes. Event organisers also offer discounts for the first 50 or 100 customers. Project Flow The project flow of any system is the progress of a project from one stage to another. We all know about flow charts and data flow diagrams. Similarly, when we talk about the project flow of an event, it means that we are trying to get event bookings to actually happen. Before we get started we need to know the needs of the user which is what the whole user wants to do with this app. Some of the options that each user would like to have in this app are: ● Selecting the desired seats ● Price comparison for different seat positions ● Allow to select the number of seats to be booked ● Select times for booking ● Apply coupon codes ● View ticket confirmation ● Save payment details for later use ● Get online support for any help Read More: How Much Does It Cost to Develop Custom CRM Software Tech stock What are the techniques & tools that will help your event booking application cope with the modern world? Check it out below: ● Content Delivery Network: Cloudflare / Amazon Cloudfront ● Hosting: Amazon EC2
  5. 5. ● Database Systems - MongoDB, Cassandra, HBase, Postgres ● Cloud Environment - Google, AWS, Azure ● Push Notifications - Push.io, Twilio, Firebase ● Email - Mailchimp Integration ● Map Navigation - Google Map ● Payment Services - BrainTree & Stripe, PayPal, Net Banking, Evaluates ● Real Time Analytics - Spark, Cisco, IBM, Hadoop, Apache Flink ● UI– BootStrapJS, ReactJS Event Ticket Booking Mobile App Price Evaluation As an entrepreneur, it is important to know the full mobile app development development cost before managing the entire budget. When talking about app pricing, consider app platforms, their complexity, compatibility and advanced features, development time, location & selected company experience and other factors. Taking all these factors into account, the estimated event ticket booking app development cost is approximately $ 15,000 to $ 40,000 including key features. This is just an estimate as it is subject to fluctuations based on the topics discussed. If you want a mobile app with advanced features compatible with Android and iOS platforms, it will cost you more. Wrapping up It is worth mentioning that ticket booking mobile apps increase business value. You can retain customers by providing them with an excellent facility to reserve their seats at their favourite events on the go. The event ticket booking app development company will guide you to come up with a cost-effective customised app.
  6. 6. As a trusted and well-known Mobile application development company in Washington, USA and India, Solution Analysts has served global corporate clients with over 350 App Solutions across various industry verticals. The company has a team of dedicated mobile app developers for Android and iOS platforms to effectively capture any size of app project.

