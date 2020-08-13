Successfully reported this slideshow.
Yammine - La calima, ¿cómo nos afecta?

Yammine - La calima, ¿cómo nos afecta?

Published in: Environment
Yammine - La calima, ¿cómo nos afecta?

  1. 1. La calima, �c�mo nos afecta? YAMMINE
  2. 2. YAMMINE Quiz�s te has fijado que en las �ltimas semanas se ha formado una especie de neblina muy densa en el ambiente llegando a perdurar casi toda la ma�ana e inclusive hasta las primeras horas de la tarde. Este efecto meteorol�gico es conocido como la calima y se caracteriza por presentar part�culas de polvo, arena, cenizas y arcillas en suspensi�n, en muchos casos tambi�n puede contener trozos diminutos de hongos, bacterias, agentes contaminantes y polen, que dan ese aspecto turbio que se observa. En cuanto a su origen se debe a los constantes incendios forestales que se producen por causa de una gran sequ�a, la calima tambi�n se presenta debido a las tormentas de arena cuyas part�culas m�s finas y livianas son arrojadas a grandes distancias gracias a la acci�n del viento. Existen dos tipos de calima:
  3. 3. YAMMINE 1.- Calima tipo A: Es la calima que se produce por la presencia de arena, polvo y sales que se encuentran en las aguas de zonas costeras, la concentraci�n de estas part�culas en el aire ocasionan graves da�os a la salud del hombre ya que pueden ser absorbidas y causar trastornos respiratorios. Adem�s reduce la visibilidad, lo que puede ser causante de accidentes viales. 2.- Calima tipo B: Este tipo de calima suele darse por eventos muy concretos, como por ejemplo, la contaminaci�n ambiental que sufren las grandes ciudades. Los incendios y las emisiones de gases contaminantes que son arrojados por los tubos de escapes de los autos y por las industrias, son parte fundamental para que se origine esta calima que resulta m�s peligrosa para la salud que la anterior.
  4. 4. Dentro de los problemas de salud que genera la calima podemos encontrar: Irritaci�n de las mucosas, problemas respiratorios, dolor tor�cico, alergias y asma, tambi�n es la responsable de muchos episodios de ansiedad y estr�s. Para minimizar estos problemas, la Fundaci�n Yammine sugiere estas recomendaciones: 1.- Evitar salir de casa, sobre todo los ni�os, adultos mayores y personas con enfermedades cr�nicas. 2.- Si se tiene que salir, utilizar un tapaboca para evitar respirar el polvo y otras part�culas que se encuentran en el ambiente. 3.- Llevar consigo un frasco de agua para lavarse la cara cuando se sienta irritabilidad en los ojos y cara. Lavarse inmediatamente las manos y cara al llegar a casa. YAMMINE
  5. 5. 4.- Tratar de mantener las ventanas de la casa cerradas para evitar que el viento deposite estas part�culas indeseables en el hogar. 5.- Mantenerse hidratado en todo momento. 6.- Si un incendio forestal se encuentra cercano a la vivienda, se puede abrir la ducha para que el vapor de agua contrarreste la presencia de humo. De igual manera, se puede colocar algunos trozos de tela mojadas en las orillas de puertas y ventanas. 7.- Evitar cocinar a le�a, sobre todo en tiempo de sequ�a. YAMMINE
