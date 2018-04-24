Cuadro explicativo. yamileth tema 14

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICE RECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURIDICAS Y POLITICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO CUADRO EXPLICATIVO. Participante: Yamileth Palacios C.I. 22.313.543 Profesora: Emily Ramírez Cátedra: Derecho Internacional Privado Sección: SAIA “B” Chile Abril 2018.
  2. 2. Obligaciones Extracontractuales Ley aplicable a cada una de ellas cuando sean generadoras de conflictos de Leyes. Base legal. DIPV. CB Hecho Ilícito. Articulo1185 Código Civil Venezolano. “El que con intención, o por negligencia, o por imprudencia, ha causado un daño a otro, está obligado a repararlo”. Los hechos ilícitos se rigen por el Derecho del lugar donde se han producido sus efectos. Sin embargo, la víctima puede demandar la aplicación del Derecho del Estado donde se produjo la causa generadora del hecho ilícito. La (Lex Loci Delicti Commissii) "Ley del lugar donde se cometió el perjuicio y la (Lex Fori) el ordenamiento jurídico del lugar donde se produjo el daño, el del lugar donde se produjo el hecho generador del daño, el del lugar donde se produjeron las consecuencias del daño y el del lugar donde tiene su residencia habitual la parte que sufre el daño. Derecho Internacional Privado, Artículo 32.DIP. El Código Bustamante, el Artículo 167, 168. La gestión de negocios. Artículos 1173-1177 Código Civil Venezolano La gestión de negocios, el pago de lo indebido y el enriquecimiento sin causa se rigen por el Derecho del lugar en el cual se realiza el hecho originario de la obligación. (Lex Fori). Ley del lugar donde se produce un hecho jurídico. (Accipiens) Persona que recibe un pago, Acreedor. La gestión de negocios ajenos se regula por la Ley del lugar en que se efectúa. La gestión de negocios ajenos se regula por la ley del lugar en que se efectúa. El Código Bustamante, Artículo 220. Derecho Internacional Privado Artículo 33. Pago de lo indebido.. Art. 1.178 del Código Civil El del lugar en el cual se realiza el hecho originario de la obligación. Título Cuarto DE LAS OBLIGACIONES Y
  3. 3. Venezolano Título Cuarto DE LAS OBLIGACIONES Y CONTRATOS Capítulo I DE LAS OBLIGACIONES EN GENERAL Las originadas por delitos o faltas se sujetan al mismo derecho que el delito o falta de que procedan. Las que se deriven de actos u omisiones en que intervenga culpa o negligencia no penadas por la ley, se regirán por el derecho del lugar en que se hubiere incurrido en la negligencia o la culpa que las origine. CONTRATOS Capítulo I DE LAS OBLIGACIONES EN GENERAL Artículo 167. Código de Bustamante. Artículo 168. Código de Bustamante. Enriquecimiento sin causa. Art. 1.184 CCV Título Cuarto DE LAS OBLIGACIONES Y CONTRATOS Capítulo I DE LAS OBLIGACIONES EN GENERAL Las originadas por delitos o faltas se sujetan al mismo derecho que el delito o falta de que procedan. Las que se deriven de actos u omisiones en que intervenga culpa o negligencia no penadas por la ley, se regirán por el derecho del lugar en que se hubiere incurrido en la negligencia o la culpa que las origine. Título Cuarto DE LAS OBLIGACIONES Y CONTRATOS Capítulo I DE LAS OBLIGACIONES EN GENERAL Artículo 167. Código de Bustamante. Artículo 168. Código de Bustamante. Cuasi contratos. Capítulo XIV CUASICONTRATOS El cobro de lo indebido se somete a la ley personal común de las partes y, en su defecto, a la del lugar en que se hizo el pago. Los demás cuasicontratos se sujetan a la ley que regule la institución jurídica que los origine. Capítulo XIV CUASICONTRATOS El Código Bustamante, Artículo 221. Artículo 222.

