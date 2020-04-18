Successfully reported this slideshow.
INDICE • OBJETIVOS • INTRODUCCIÓN • CONCEPTO DE OTITIS • GENERALIDADES • OTITIS EXTERNA • OTITIS MEDIA • CLASIFICACION • O...
OBJETIVO GENERAL Identificar y describir los diferentes tipos de otitis que pueden afectar al ser humano y las consecuenc...
La otitis proceso que se considera de tipo inflamatorio que afecta el oído en cualquiera de sus secciones. La patología in...
CONCEPTO OTITIS: proceso inflamatorio que afecta el oído en cualquiera de sus secciones.
GENERALIDADES Flora normal CAE: Stafilococos, Streptococo, corinebacterium, pseudomonas (1%). Gram + y –. Cerumen mantiene...
OTITISEXTERNA
Infección de uno de los folículos pilosos del tercio externo del conducto auditivo externo. También se denomina forúnculo ...
OTITIS MEDIA
Otitis media aguda Supurativa No supurativa Recurrente Otitis media crónica Supurativa • Tubo timpánica • Colesteatoma No ...
La otitis media aguda (OMA) es una infección supurada viral o bacteriana aguda de la cavidad del oído medio, de presentaci...
La otitis media crónica (OMC) es un proceso inflamatorio crónico del mucoperiostio de comienzo insidioso, curso lento y co...
Puede preceder de procesos supurativos agudos, y afectar a la membrana timpánica con perforación o cicatrices (neotimpano ...
Factores predisponentes OTITIS MEDIA AGUDA Si se genera una obstruccion tubaria mecanica o funcional se produce una mayor ...
• Viral -RVS (en 74% de cultivos) -Rinovirus -Parainfluenza -Influenza • Bacteriano -S. pneumoniae 40% -H. influenzae 29% ...
Comienza con cuadro de otalgia, que luego cede y aparece la otorrea. En lactantes → fiebre , CEG, nauseas, vómitos. Escola...
Tratamiento: • Analgesia oral: • Ibuprofeno 10mg/kg cada 8 horas + Paracetamol 20 mg/ kg cada 8 horas por 4 dias. • Calor ...
OTITIS MEDIA CRÓNICA AGENTES ETIOLÓGICOS Las bacterias mas frecuentes son los Gram (-), destacando: Pseudomona aeruginosa,...
OTORREA, continua o intermitente, e HIPOACUSIA de transmisión, de instalación lenta y progresiva. NO suele existir otalgia...
Tratamiento • Aseo prolijo de oído. • En caso de otorrea importante, 4 gotas H2O2 10 volúmenes, secar y luego aplicar tera...
Hiperplasia Proliferación de las células y glándulas Ruptura epitelial, tejido cicatrización Fisiopatología OTITIS MEDIA C...
OTITISINTERNA
LABERINTITIS Cocleo- vestibulopatía periférica caracterizada por un inicio agudo de vértigo, usualmente asociado a náusea ...
Normas del MINSAL para el manejo de los niños menores de 10 años en la Otitis
La otitis media es una enfermedad altamente prevalente en especial en pacientes pediátricos. Las guías de tratamiento actu...
RECOMENDACIONES Como estudiante de medicina, conocer sobre la enfermedad y sus complicacione Identificar cuáles son los ...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA Harrison. Medicina online. Faringitis, sinusitis, otitis y otras infecciones de vías respiratorias superiores...
  1. 1. INDICE • OBJETIVOS • INTRODUCCIÓN • CONCEPTO DE OTITIS • GENERALIDADES • OTITIS EXTERNA • OTITIS MEDIA • CLASIFICACION • OTITIS MEDIA AGUDA Y CRONICA ( DEFINICION, ETIOLOGIA, PATOGENIA, CLINICA Y TRATAMIENTO ) • OTITIS INTERNA • CONCLUSIONES • RECOMENDACIONES • BIBLIOGRAFÍA
  2. 2. OBJETIVO GENERAL Identificar y describir los diferentes tipos de otitis que pueden afectar al ser humano y las consecuencias que pueden traer con ello. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS Observar la incidencia que tienen las otitis en niños y adultos. Describir las distintas complicaciones que tienen las otitis a consecuencia de un tratamiento o del descubrimiento tarde de la enfermedad.
  3. 3. La otitis proceso que se considera de tipo inflamatorio que afecta el oído en cualquiera de sus secciones. La patología infecciosa del oído externo está constituida por un grupo de enfermedades que afectan fundamentalmente al CAE (conducto auditivo externo), así también encontramos otra patología infecciosa del oído medio clasificada como aguda y crónica que es capas de extenderse hacia el oído interto y de esa forma llamarse laberintitis. Dichas patologías se caracterizan por ser de forma bacteriana y viral.
  4. 4. CONCEPTO OTITIS: proceso inflamatorio que afecta el oído en cualquiera de sus secciones.
  5. 5. GENERALIDADES Flora normal CAE: Stafilococos, Streptococo, corinebacterium, pseudomonas (1%). Gram + y –. Cerumen mantiene actividad bactericida. Si se manipula el CAE y daña la piel, puede infectarse.
  6. 6. OTITISEXTERNA
  7. 7. Infección de uno de los folículos pilosos del tercio externo del conducto auditivo externo. También se denomina forúnculo del conducto auditivo externo. El agente causante es el Staphylococcus aureus Se piensa que el germen se inocula por rascado procedente de las fosas nasales o de otros lugares, donde se encuentra como germen no patógeno. Definición Etiología Patogenia OTITIS EXTERNA
  8. 8. OTITIS MEDIA
  9. 9. Otitis media aguda Supurativa No supurativa Recurrente Otitis media crónica Supurativa • Tubo timpánica • Colesteatoma No supurativa • Con exudado CLASIFICACIÓN
  10. 10. La otitis media aguda (OMA) es una infección supurada viral o bacteriana aguda de la cavidad del oído medio, de presentación súbita y de corta duración, donde concurren otalgia, otorrea, fiebre, irritabilidad, anorexia, vómitos y otros síntomas. La membrana timpánica puede presentarse protrúyete, opaca o hiperemica.
  11. 11. La otitis media crónica (OMC) es un proceso inflamatorio crónico del mucoperiostio de comienzo insidioso, curso lento y con evolución mayor a 3 meses, que afecta a las estructuras de la cavidad del oído medio, celdas mastoideas y trompa de Eustaquio
  12. 12. Puede preceder de procesos supurativos agudos, y afectar a la membrana timpánica con perforación o cicatrices (neotimpano o timpanoesclerosis)e incluso con lesiones osteoliticas , suele cursar con hipoacusia conductiva
  13. 13. Factores predisponentes OTITIS MEDIA AGUDA Si se genera una obstruccion tubaria mecanica o funcional se produce una mayor absorción de aire, generando una presión negativa en el oído medio, este proceso puede generar alteración en el drenaje mucociliar, lo que podría llevar a la sobreinfección bacteriana
  14. 14. • Viral -RVS (en 74% de cultivos) -Rinovirus -Parainfluenza -Influenza • Bacteriano -S. pneumoniae 40% -H. influenzae 29% -M. catarrhalis 4% • En lactantes aumenta la incidencia de Gram (-). • Estacional debido a asociación con cuadros respiratorios altos. OTITIS MEDIA AGUDA ETIOLOGÍA
  15. 15. Comienza con cuadro de otalgia, que luego cede y aparece la otorrea. En lactantes → fiebre , CEG, nauseas, vómitos. Escolares →afebril, asociado a SRA. Examen físico (otoscopia) CLÍNICA OTITIS MEDIA AGUDA
  16. 16. Tratamiento: • Analgesia oral: • Ibuprofeno 10mg/kg cada 8 horas + Paracetamol 20 mg/ kg cada 8 horas por 4 dias. • Calor local. • Aseo pabellón 17 OTITIS MEDIA AGUDA
  17. 17. OTITIS MEDIA CRÓNICA AGENTES ETIOLÓGICOS Las bacterias mas frecuentes son los Gram (-), destacando: Pseudomona aeruginosa, Proteus, E. coli., Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella y germenes anaerobios. FACTORES DE RIESGO 1.complicación de la Otitis Media Aguda; 2. Disfunción de la Trompa de Eustaquio. 3. Factores inmunologicos tal como deficit de Ig A secretora. 5. Factores infecciosos vecinos; sinusitis, adenoiditis. 6. Malformaciones congénitas como por ejemplo el labio leporino. 7. Factores climáticos.
  18. 18. OTORREA, continua o intermitente, e HIPOACUSIA de transmisión, de instalación lenta y progresiva. NO suele existir otalgia o ser ligera. OTOSCOPÍA: Membrana timpánica perforada, secreción mucopurulenta, pólipos, osteólisis, tímpano cicatricial. CLÍNICA OTITIS MEDIA CRÓNICA
  19. 19. Tratamiento • Aseo prolijo de oído. • En caso de otorrea importante, 4 gotas H2O2 10 volúmenes, secar y luego aplicar terapia local con gotas. • Antibióticos locales en gotas óticas: CIPROFLOXACINO y DEXAMETASON • Pueden asociarse soluciones como ácido bórico: 4-5 gotas, 4-5 veces al día. 20 OTITIS MEDIA CRÓNICA
  20. 20. Hiperplasia Proliferación de las células y glándulas Ruptura epitelial, tejido cicatrización Fisiopatología OTITIS MEDIA CRÓNICA
  21. 21. OTITISINTERNA
  22. 22. LABERINTITIS Cocleo- vestibulopatía periférica caracterizada por un inicio agudo de vértigo, usualmente asociado a náusea y vómitos. Viral (más frecuente): Virus Herpes, influenza, parotiditis, sarampión, rubeola Membrana de la ventana redonda como principal vía de propagación de mediadores inflamatorios hacia el oído interno. Definición Etiología Patogenia
  23. 23. Normas del MINSAL para el manejo de los niños menores de 10 años en la Otitis
  24. 24. La otitis media es una enfermedad altamente prevalente en especial en pacientes pediátricos. Las guías de tratamiento actuales sugieren limitar el uso de antibióticos ya que no siempre son beneficiosos y por otro lado se contribuye a aumentar su resistencia. El diagnóstico clínico de certeza es el factor determinante para definir la conducta terapéutica correcta. CONCLUSIÓN
  25. 25. RECOMENDACIONES Como estudiante de medicina, conocer sobre la enfermedad y sus complicacione Identificar cuáles son los principales agentes etiológicos que afectan a la población de El Salvador para un mejor manejo farmacológico Saber cuáles son los métodos de diagnósticos para los distintos tipos de Otitis media. Saber cuáles son las medidas preventivas para la Otitis Media y evitar que se desarrolle una posible infección.
  26. 26. BIBLIOGRAFÍA Harrison. Medicina online. Faringitis, sinusitis, otitis y otras infecciones de vías respiratorias superiores. Capítulo 31. Disponible en: http://harrisonmedicina.com/content.aspx?aID= 57125958 Diamante V. Otorrinolaringología y afecciones conexas. 1era edición. Editorial El Ateneo. Buenos Aires, Argentina. 2004. Capítulo 1. Pp 76-116. Charlotte L. Vestibular Neuritis and Labyrinthitis. Vestibular Disorders Association. 2013. Disponible en: http://vestibular.org/labyrinthitis-and- vestibular-neuritis

