TABLA DE CONTENIDO Contenido ¿Qué es el aborto? 3 Tipos de abortos 3 Aborto espontáneo 3 Síntomas de un aborto espontáneo ...
¿Qué es el aborto?  El aborto (del latín abortus) es la interrupción y finalización prematura del embarazo de forma natura...
síntomas como distensión abdominal, calambres, nauseas o repulsión a los olores pero, de repente, dejan de tenerlos". Si e...
Se toma un medicamento para llevar a cabo el aborto. Sólo se puede hacer durante las nueve primeras semanas de embarazo. E...
Después de un aborto  Una vez el aborto se ha llevado a cabo, se suele realizar un examen del útero adicional para determi...
Con cuántas semanas de gestación se puede  abortar  La legislación española contempla la interrupción del embarazo por lib...
Diferencias entre  píldora del día  después y píldora  abortiva  Existe la creencia de que la píldora del día después es a...
¿El aborto es seguro?  Tanto los abortos realizados en una clínica como los abortos con medicamentos son muy seguros. De h...
relaciones sexuales durante la semana después del aborto. La mayoría de las personas se sienten bien después de uno o dos ...
Existen muchos mitos relacionados con los efectos del aborto. Las enfermeras y médicos de Planned Parenthood pueden darte ...
Ventajas y desventajas del aborto   VENTAJAS  Disminución de: · Hijos no deseados · Malformaciones en los bebés · Madres s...
1. Sentimiento de culpabilidad. 2. La mujer presenta reacciones de hostilidad, de enojo o de tristeza. 3. Desea castigarse...
Por ese motivo la Iglesia católica —una de las instituciones religiosas más importantes e influyentes del mundo— se opone ...
El aborto

Información sobre el aborto , causas , consecuencias, el aborto legal y seguro

El aborto

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. TABLA DE CONTENIDO Contenido ¿Qué es el aborto? 3 Tipos de abortos 3 Aborto espontáneo 3 Síntomas de un aborto espontáneo 3 Muerte fetal 4 Aborto inducido 4 Aborto médico 4 Aborto quirúrgico 5 Después de un aborto 5 Riesgos de un aborto 6 Con cuántas semanas de gestación se puede abortar 6 Consecuencias psicológicas del aborto 7 Diferencias entre píldora del día después y píldora abortiva 7 ¿El aborto es seguro? 8 ¿Cómo me sentiré después del aborto? 9 ¿El aborto afectará mi salud? 10 Aborto y salud mental 10 Ventajas y desventajas del aborto 11 VENTAJAS 11 La Iglesia católica contra el aborto 13 Webgrafía 14 2
  3. 3. ¿Qué es el aborto?  El aborto (del latín abortus) es la interrupción y finalización prematura del embarazo de forma natural o voluntaria, hecha antes que el feto pueda sobrevivir fuera del útero.​ Un aborto que ocurre espontáneamente también se conoce como aborto espontáneo. Cuando se toman medidas deliberadas para interrumpir un embarazo, se llama aborto inducido.​ Se diferencia del parto prematuro o pretérmino, pues en este último sobrevive el feto. Tipos de abortos   Aborto espontáneo  El aborto espontáneo es aquel que no se da de forma intencionada, sino a causa de una serie de complicaciones en el feto o en la madre. Generalmente ocurre durante las 12 primeras semanas de gestación y no precisa de ningún tipo de intervención quirúrgica, pero a partir de la semana 20 pasa a denominarse muerte fetal. La tasa de aborto espontáneo se encuentra entre el 15 y el 20% entre aquellas mujeres que saben que están embarazadas. Según datos recogidos en el último Congreso Anual de Hiteroscopia, 3 de cada 10 mujeres que se quedan embarazadas por primera vez sufren un aborto natural, algo que plantea muchas preguntas y dudas sobre las posibles causas. Síntomas de un aborto espontáneo  Existen síntomas que pueden indicar un aborto espontáneo como lumbalgia, dolor abdominal, cólicos o sangrados vaginales. Según explica el ginecólogo del IVI, los síntomas son muy variados. "Hay mujeres que abortan sin saberlo y se ve en un hallazgo casual en las pruebas ginecológicas, y otras que tienen 3
  4. 4. síntomas como distensión abdominal, calambres, nauseas o repulsión a los olores pero, de repente, dejan de tenerlos". Si el aborto se da durante las primeras semanas, normalmente el tejido se expulsa por la vagina de forma natural sin necesidad de intervención. En el caso contrario, se puede precisar de una cirugía como el legrado o medicamentos para terminar de expulsar los restos que queden en el útero. Esto es lo que se conoce como un aborto séptico y debe tratarse rápidamente ya que de lo contrario puede provocar infecciones, fiebre, sangrado vaginal, cólicos o flujo vaginal fétido. Muerte fetal  Cuando el aborto ocurre con posterioridad a las 20 primeras semanas de gestación se conoce como muerte fetal y en estos casos siempre se requiere de cirugía para extraer el feto del útero. Es un caso extraordinario, pues sólo ocurre en menos del 1% de los embarazos. Los primeros síntomas de una muerte fetal se suelen mostrar al detectar un menor movimiento del bebé o espasmos y dolores en la pelvis, la espalda o el vientre. Factores como el tabaquismo, la hipertensión arterial o la diabetes pueden aumentar las probabilidades de que esto ocurra, pero también se puede producir por preclampsia y eclampsia, enfermedades infecciosas, anomalías congénitas graves, posmadurez o lupus, entre otras patologías. Aborto inducido  El aborto inducido es aquel que se realiza por propia voluntad de la mujer. Aborto médico  4
  5. 5. Se toma un medicamento para llevar a cabo el aborto. Sólo se puede hacer durante las nueve primeras semanas de embarazo. El más común es la mifepristona, una hormona que bloquea la progesterona. Este y otros medicamentos se toman durante tres sesiones en una clínica bajo la supervisión de un médico, y pueden surgir algunos sangrados vaginales a causa de los medicamentos. Otros efectos secundarios de este tratamiento son cólicos, diarrea o malestar estomacal, y en raras ocasiones, fiebre alta. El aborto médico tiene una efectividad aproximada del 97 por ciento. Aborto quirúrgico  Se realiza una cirugía para extraer el feto. Existen dos métodos frecuentes de aborto quirúrgico por aspiración con vacío manual, que se puede hacer durante las 12 primeras semanas de embarazo y consiste en la extracción de todo el tejido que contiene el útero con un instrumento succionador de manera manual y la dilatación y evacuación. Este tipo de aborto quirúrgico se puede practicar tras el primer mes de embarazo pero siempre antes de la semana 13. Consiste también en la extracción del tejido que reviste el útero, pero se realiza a través de una máquina. En ambos casos, se dilata el cuello del útero y se introduce un tubo a través del cual se succiona todo aquello a eliminar para completar el aborto. Tras esta operación pueden surgir algunos sangrados así como cólicos menstruales. La efectividad del aborto quirúrgico es cercana al cien por cien. Si se realiza con anestesia local puede parecerse a una regla molesta. Si a la paciente le preocupa el dolor o está muy nerviosa "se puede realizar también con sedación", según explican desde la Asociación de Clínicas Acreditadas para la Interrupción del Embarazo (ACAI). En abortos mayores de 14 semanas "se usará siempre sedación y/o analgésicos o anestesia epidural, según la técnica. El aborto farmacológico puede ser también doloroso en el proceso de expulsión, para aliviarlo se pueden usar analgésicos", señalan desde ACAI. 5
  6. 6. Después de un aborto  Una vez el aborto se ha llevado a cabo, se suele realizar un examen del útero adicional para determinar si queda tejido fetal en el útero. También se estudia si los restos expulsados correspondían a un feto o a una mola hidatiforme, una masa de células que son el resultado de un óvulo no desarrollado correctamente. En caso de que queden restos, se recurre a un legrado. En cuanto a los problemas que tiene la mujer tras el aborto, Fernández señala que "en los abortos muy precoces, no suele afectar mucho físicamente a la mujer, salvo algún sangrado o molestia abdominal que se resuelven rápidamente. Cuando es tardío puede afectar más y si hace falta realizar un legrado, puede haber complicaciones derivadas de esta técnica". Al cabo de las tres o cuatro semanas de haber sufrido un aborto, el ciclo menstrual vuelve a la normalidad. Riesgos de un aborto  El aborto es una de las intervenciones instrumentales más frecuentes en España, "su incidencia de complicaciones es baja cuando es realizada por profesionales capacitados/as para realizar esta intervención y cuando se ha realizado un correcto acompañamiento psicológico" explican desde la Asociación de Clínicas Acreditadas para la Interrupción del Embarazo (ACAI). La mayoría de los abortos no necesitan hospitalización, "las técnicas que se usan en los centros acreditados, consensuadas por los expertos, son ambulatorias, es decir, no requieren de hospitalización en el centro", informan desde ACAI. El tiempo de la intervención "varía mucho sobre todo en función de las semanas y las técnicas usadas. A más semanas más tiempo de gestación y más tiempo de estancia habitualmente". 6
  7. 7. Con cuántas semanas de gestación se puede  abortar  La legislación española contempla la interrupción del embarazo por libre voluntad de la gestante "hasta la semana 14". Por otra parte, "la norma permite el aborto provocado por patología fetal y por salud materna (física y psíquica) hasta la semana 22", informan desde la ACAI. Además, la Ley de Salud Sexual y Reproductiva e Interrupción Voluntaria del Embarazo "contempla la posibilidad de interrumpir la gestación más allá de la semana 22 (sin límite) cuando exista una patología fetal incompatible con la vida, o cuando se detecte en el feto una enfermedad extremadamente grave e incurable en el momento del diagnóstico y así lo confirme un comité clínico". Consecuencias psicológicas del aborto  Según explican Diana Lozano, sexóloga del centro TAP, "aquellas mujeres que sin haberlo deseado ni planificado, se quedan embarazadas y teniéndolo claro deciden interrumpir su embarazo, tomando la decisión por ellas mismas, teniendo en cuenta sus propios criterios, valorando que si ese no es su momento para ser madre otros en el futuro podrán serlo, no tienen por qué tener ninguna consecuencia negativa a medio y largo plazo". Sin embargo, aquellas mujeres que dudan, que tienen sensaciones encontradas, que sienten presiones en un sentido o en otro con respecto a su entorno o pareja, que entran en contradicción con sus ideas políticas o religiosas y toman la decisión no con una motivación propia, sino influidas o condicionadas por elementos externos, "son las que tienen más posibilidades de generar repercusiones psicológicas negativas a medio y largo plazo". 7
  8. 8. Diferencias entre  píldora del día  después y píldora  abortiva  Existe la creencia de que la píldora del día después es abortiva y perjudicial para la mujer o para su capacidad reproductiva futura. La píldora del día después no puede interrumpir un embarazo en curso ni dañar un embrión en desarrollo. La anticoncepción de urgencia actúa retrasando el momento en que el ovario libera un óvulo preparado para la fecundación e impidiendo su encuentro con un espermatozoide. Los espermatozoides pueden vivir en el aparato genital de la mujer entre tres y cinco días tras el coito. En estos días la mujer puede quedarse embarazada si se produjera la ovulación. Si fuera una píldora abortiva, no estaría autorizada su libre dispensación en la farmacia. Los casos más frecuentes en los que se recomienda utilizar la píldora del día después para evitar un embarazo no planificado son: cuando se han mantenido relaciones sexuales sin protección, olvidos en la toma de la píldora habitual, incumplimiento de los plazos de colocación o retirada del anillo vaginal o el parche y rotura, retención o uso inadecuado del preservativo. En cualquiera de estas situaciones, la mujer puede estar en riesgo de un embarazo no planificado. Por su parte, la píldora abortiva es, junto con el aborto quirúrgico, un método de interrupción voluntaria del embarazo (IVE). Por lo tanto "se utiliza cuando la mujer debidamente informada, solicita esta forma de IVE y no presenta contraindicaciones”. Las principales contraindicaciones son si la mujer está en tratamiento con corticosteroides, terapia anticoagulante, tiene trastornos hemorrágicos y en los casos de embarazo ectópico (implantación fuera del útero). En el caso de que la mujer se haya quedado embarazada utilizando el DIU (Dispositivo intrauterino) se debe retirar antes de administrar la píldora abortiva. Actualmente existen principalmente dos tipos de píldoras del día después a disposición de las mujeres que puedan necesitar anticoncepción de urgencia: acetato de ulipristal y levonorgestrel. Ambas píldoras actúan retrasando la ovulación. 8
  9. 9. ¿El aborto es seguro?  Tanto los abortos realizados en una clínica como los abortos con medicamentos son muy seguros. De hecho, el aborto es uno de los procedimientos médicos más seguros que existe. En total, cerca de 1 de cada 4 mujeres en los Estados Unidos se realiza un aborto antes de los 45 años. Planned Parenthood es líder nacional en el cuidado de la salud, incluyendo el aborto, estableciendo los estándares y lineamientos médicos más actualizados. Revisamos con regularidad las investigaciones médicas más recientes y recibimos actualizaciones de grupos como los Centros para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades de los Estados Unidos, la Organización Mundial de la Salud y el American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Colegio Americano de Obstetricia y Ginecología). Es muy poco frecuente que haya problemas graves después de un aborto. Sin embargo, como en todo procedimiento médico, existen algunos riesgos. Conoce más sobre los riesgos del aborto realizado en una clínica y los riesgos de la píldora abortiva. ¿Cómo me sentiré después del aborto?  Recibirás instrucciones escritas para el cuidado posterior y un número de teléfono al que puedes llamar si tienes alguna pregunta o inquietud. Es posible que tengas que volver para un chequeo o para realizarte análisis de laboratorio después del procedimiento. Planifica tener reposo después el aborto. Podrás volver a trabajar, a tus estudios y a la mayoría de tus actividades habituales al día siguiente. Evita trabajo fuerte o ejercicios intensos por algunos días. No te coloques nada en la vagina, como tampones, ni tengas 9
  10. 10. relaciones sexuales durante la semana después del aborto. La mayoría de las personas se sienten bien después de uno o dos días, pero es común que tengan sangrado durante una semana (o varias semanas después de tomar la píldora abortiva). Puedes tener cólicos durante unos días. Es absolutamente normal que tengas variedad de sentimientos después de realizarte un aborto. Las experiencias son distintas para cada persona y no hay una forma “correcta” o "errónea" de sentirse. La mayoría de las personas sienten alivio y no lamentan su decisión. Otras pueden sentir tristeza, culpa o arrepentimiento después de un aborto. Muchas personas tienen todos estos sentimientos en distintos momentos. Estos sentimientos no son únicos a la experiencia de tener un aborto, las personas también tienen muchas emociones variadas después de un parto. Los problemas emocionales graves y a largo plazo después de un aborto son poco frecuentes. Pero todas las personas son diferentes, y ciertos factores pueden hacer que sea difícil lidiar con un aborto. La mayoría de las personas se sienten mejor cuando tienen a alguien comprensivo con quien hablar después de un aborto. Aunque creas que no tienes a nadie con quien hablar, no estás sola. Tu enfermera o médico puede hablar contigo o ayudarte a encontrar un terapeuta certificado o un grupo de apoyo que no te juzgue. También puedes comunicarte con Exhale o All-Options, que son líneas de asistencia gratuitas a las que puedes llamar después del aborto. Te brindarán apoyo emocional libre de juicios y confidencial después del aborto, independientemente de cómo te sientas. ¿El aborto afectará mi salud?  El aborto es seguro. A menos que haya alguna complicación grave y poco frecuente que no se trate, no hay riesgos a tu capacidad de tener hijos en el futuro ni tampoco a tu salud en general. Realizarte un aborto no aumenta el riesgo de padecer cáncer de seno y no causa depresión mi problemas de salud mental. Los abortos tampoco causan infertilidad. De hecho, es posible quedar en embarazo poco después de haberte realizado un aborto, por lo que es una buena idea hablar con tu enfermera o doctor sobre opciones de anticonceptivos después del procedimiento. 10
  11. 11. Existen muchos mitos relacionados con los efectos del aborto. Las enfermeras y médicos de Planned Parenthood pueden darte información precisa sobre cualquier preocupación que tengas. Aborto y salud mental  La relación entre aborto inducido y salud mental es un área de controversia política y ético-moral​ a pesar de que diversos médicos y científicos han concluido repetidamente que el aborto inducido no representa mayores riesgos para la salud mental que llevar a término embarazos no deseados En 2008, la Asociación Estadounidense de Psicología concluyó tras la evidencia disponible de que el aborto inducido no aumentaba el riesgo de problemas de salud mental. En 2011, el Centro Nacional de Colaboración para la Salud Mental del Reino Unido concluyó de manera similar que el aborto no aumenta el riesgo de problemas de salud mental en comparación con el embarazo a término.El Real Colegio de Obstetras y Ginecólogos del Reino Unido arrojó la misma evidencia al encontrar que el aborto no aumentaba el riesgo de problemas de salud mental en mujeres con embarazos no deseados. Una revisión sistemática de la literatura médica sobre el aborto y la salud mental de 2008 encontró que los estudios de alta calidad, mostraron consistentemente pocas o nulas consecuencias del aborto para la salud mental, mientras que los estudios de baja calidad tuvieron más probabilidades de informar consecuencias negativas. A pesar de la consistente opinión científica y médica, diversos grupos contra el aborto no han discontinuado de alegar vínculos entre el aborto y los problemas de salud mental.Algunos grupos contra el aborto han usado el término síndrome postaborto para referirse a los efectos psicológicos negativos que atribuyen al aborto. Dicho síndrome no es reconocido como un síndrome real por la comunidad médica general.​ No está incluido en el DSM-V ni en la CID-10. Los médicos profesionales y pro-abortistas han argumentado que el esfuerzo por popularizar la idea de un síndrome postaborto es una estrategia utilizada por los oponentes del aborto con fines políticos.El consenso científico y médico arroja que el aborto inducido no conlleva por sí mismo consecuencias en la salud mental de la mujer. 11
  12. 12. Ventajas y desventajas del aborto   VENTAJAS  Disminución de: · Hijos no deseados · Malformaciones en los bebés · Madres solteras o dejadas · Madres adolescentes · Niños abandonados DESVENTAJAS ❖ Abortos incompletos, infecciones, hemorragias. Existen métodos que son muy peligros como: consumir tés abortivos; darse masajes violentos en el vientre; usar sustancias o pastillas sin prescripción médica; introducir sondas, ganchos, alambres, agujas de tejer u otros objetos semejantes en la vagina; dejarse caer, golpearse o darse sentones. ❖ Retención del tejido. Después de la intervención pueden quedar restos de tejido en el interior del útero que pueden desarrollar bacterias. ❖ Lesiones intra-abdominales. Perforaciones del útero y lesiones en el cérvix (cuello del útero) causadas principalmente cuando se práctica un legrado. ❖ Reacciones tóxicas a las sustancias utilizadas para inducir el aborto. ❖ Esterilidad ❖ Traumas psicológicos. Algunas mujeres pueden tener sentimiento de culpa, tristeza y sentimiento de pérdida. ❖ Rechazo a las relaciones sexuales después de practicar un aborto. ❖ Muerte de la madre. El aborto y sus consecuencias físicas y  psicológicas  12
  13. 13. 1. Sentimiento de culpabilidad. 2. La mujer presenta reacciones de hostilidad, de enojo o de tristeza. 3. Desea castigarse buscando relaciones abusivas o aislándose de sus amigos y familia. 4. Algunas mujeres experimentan anorexia nervosa. 5. Experimentan insomnio, pensando en el aborto o en el bebé. 6. Pierden la capacidad de concentrarse, en los estudios o en el trabajo. 7. Planteamientos suicidas e intentos de suicidio 8. Sienten la necesidad de reemplazar al niño abortado y tratan de embarazarse nuevamente cuanto antes posible para tener un nuevo bebé que reemplace al que fue abortado. 9. Algunas mujeres sienten odio hacia sus parejas a los cuales culpan por el aborto. La Iglesia católica contra el aborto  La religión católica es contraria a interrumpir el embarazo, sin tener en cuenta los motivos que pueden provocarlo La Iglesia católica se opone al uso de métodos anticonceptivos y a la práctica del aborto por cuestiones morales. (VATICAN MEDIA - Vatican Media / Reuters) El aborto siempre ha sido un tema muy polémico a ojos de la religión, aunque con diferencias. Algunas religiones como el judaísmo o el islam contemplan la posibilidad de abortar en casos concretos, como la violación o si existe un riesgo para la madre, mientras que otras se oponen del todo. El catolicismo es una de las religiones más estrictas en lo que se refiere a la interrupción voluntaria del embarazo. La Biblia, el libro sagrado de la religión cristiana, reconoce que todas las vidas son sagradas y, por lo tanto, considera que un aborto es poner fin a una vida que se está gestando. 13
  14. 14. Por ese motivo la Iglesia católica —una de las instituciones religiosas más importantes e influyentes del mundo— se opone a la práctica del aborto en cualquier circunstancia, aunque el diagnóstico prenatal muestre malformaciones en el feto o el embarazo suponga un peligro para la salud de la mujer. Esta postura influye en más de 1.300 millones de creyentes católicos en todo el mundo. 14
