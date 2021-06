Eating healthy means knowing the nutritional value of the foods we eat. Although once that only

meant vitamins and minerals, we now have a new area: the glycemic index of carbohydrates.

What this does is give us an indication of how the sugar is being used in the body, and which

carbohydrates have higher sugar content and should be restricted. Certain carbohydrates turn

to sugar more so than others, and thus create the potential for high blood sugar.