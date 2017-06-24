Azure使いから見たAWSの良いところ

Azure使いから見た AWSの良いところ JAWS-UG 仙台勉強会 [6/23夜] 2017/06/23 山本 誠樹 株式会社SRIA https://jaws-tohoku.doorkeeper.jp/events/61034
自己紹介 2 Masaki YAMAMOTO Twitter:@nnasaki Microsoft MVP for Microsoft Azure 2014.7 〜 2017.6(更新審査待ち)
de:code 2017に登壇しました
http://r.jazug.jp/
たぶん皆さんいま思っていること なんでいるの？
JAWS FESTA Tohoku 2014
AWS使いがAzureを学ぶ 最短ステップ https://www.microsoft.com/ja-jp/learning/azure-skills-training.aspx
質問 • Microsoft Azureを使ったことある人？ – 半分ぐらいの方がいた。 • Microsoft AzureはLinuxが使えない？ – ゼロ。さすがにもうWindowsだけだというの は無かった。
マルチクラウド
クラウドのシェア https://www.srgresearch.com/articles/microsoft-google-and-ibm-charge-public-cloud- expense-smaller-providers
技術面 https://www.gartner.com/doc/reprints?id=1-2G2O5FC&ct=150519
https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/mssvrpmj/2016/08/08/%E3%83%9E%E3%82%A4%E3% 82%AF%E3%83%AD%E3%82%BD%E3%83%95%E3%83%88%E...
マルチクラウドの事例 オルターブース「マイソースファクトリー」の半分はAWSでできている？ http://ascii.jp/elem/000/001/494/1494435/
AWSの良いところ � アベイラビリティーゾーン(AZ) � APEX(naked) Domain対応 � Aurora � AWS Certificate Manager � more…
AWSの良いところ � アベイラビリティーゾーン(AZ) � APEX(naked) Domain対応 � Aurora � AWS Certificate Manager � more…
アベイラビリティーゾーン(AZ) http://docs.aws.amazon.com/ja_jp/AWSEC2/latest/UserGuide/using-regions-availability-zones.htmls リージョンはAZで...
2011年のEC2 https://www.slideshare.net/kentamagawa/aws-7991623
2011年のEC2 https://www.slideshare.net/kentamagawa/aws-7991623 2017年でも通用する完成度の高さ
EC2でAZの活用 https://www.slideshare.net/kentamagawa/aws-7991623
2011年のAzure • Virtual Machineのサービスなし – 2012年からプレビュー開始 • VM Roleはあったけども… – 使いやすいとは言えなかった – 結局プレビューのままGAせず2013年終了
2017年のAzure Microsoft Azure IaaS リファレンス アーキテクチャ ガイド
技術面 https://www.gartner.com/doc/reprints?id=1-2G2O5FC&ct=150519 2011年から2017年Azureがんばった
2017年のAzure Microsoft Azure IaaS リファレンス アーキテクチャ ガイド AZの概念は無し
参考：Fault Domain https://docs.microsoft.com/ja- jp/azure/architecture/aws-professional/ AZはデータセンター単位、 Fault Domainはサーバーラック単位
障害でリージョンごと落ちる https://www.slideshare.net/decode2017/do05-sre-site-reliability-engineering-in-azure-on-azure
マルチリージョンで対応する https://www.slideshare.net/decode2017/do05-sre-site-reliability-engineering-in-azure-on-azure
マルチAZ みんなちゃんとやってます？
単純にお金がかかる https://www.slideshare.net/decode2017/do05-sre-site-reliability-engineering-in-azure-on-azure コストとリスクのバランスの取り方が ...
AWSとAzureの設計方針の違い • AWS – 現在のリソースから現実的な設計をしている – 構築が複雑になりがち • Azure – やがてリソースの性能が追いつき解決してく れるという理想の設計をしている – 構築はシンプル あくまで個...
AZのまとめ • 個人的にはAZは必要だと思ってる – リージョン間ほどのDRはそれほど求められな い（コストとリスクのバランス） • 勘違いしないで欲しいのは、Azureの リージョンにデータセンター（建屋）は 1つではない – AZをやろう...
AWSの良いところ � アベイラビリティーゾーン(AZ) � APEX(naked) Domain対応 � Aurora � AWS Certificate Manager � more…
APEX(naked) Domain対応 • example.comのこと – www.example.comのようにサブドメインを 含まない – CNAMEをつけることはできない • API GatewayやELBで使用したい場合、 IPが変...
Route 53 • 「エイリアス」レコード – example.comのようなapexに設定可能 – CNAMEのように機能するAレコード – 「 elb1234.elb.amazonaws.com」のよう なDNS名にAレコードでマッピング...
Azure DNS • 2015年プレビュー開始 • 一般的なDNSとして使用できる • 「エイリアス」レコードのような機能は 無い
AWSの良いところ � アベイラビリティーゾーン(AZ) � APEX(naked) Domain対応 � Aurora � AWS Certificate Manager � more…
Aurora • MySQL互換のハイパースケールなDB サービス • PostgreSQLにも対応 • 6 つのコピーが 3 つのアベイラビリ ティーゾーンにわたってレプリケート • 同じハードウェアで実行する MySQL の 5 倍のパフォ...
Aurora • MySQL互換のハイパースケールなDB サービス • PostgreSQLにも対応 • 6 つのコピーが 3 つのアベイラビリ ティーゾーンにわたってレプリケート • 同じハードウェアで実行する MySQL の 5 倍のパフォ...
Azure Database • MySQLとPostgreSQLに対応 – 2017年5月発表 • 感覚としてRDSよりマネージド。Aurora より性能が出るかどうかはわからない。 – Multi-AZ構成なしでSLA99.99% – フェ...
Azure Database • IaaSベースではないクラスター上に構成 http://ascii.jp/elem/000/001/502/1502173/
AWSの良いところ � アベイラビリティーゾーン(AZ) � APEX(naked) Domain対応 � Aurora � AWS Certificate Manager � more…
AWS Certificate Manager • 無料でSSL証明書がもらえる！ – ドメイン認証(DV) • 1年更新。更新時はメールが来る • 使えるサービスは限られる – CloudFront – ELB – Elastic Beans...
Azure には無し • AWS Certificate Managerのようなサー ビスは無い • Web Appsのようなサービスには*. azurewebsites.netのSSL証明書は元から 無料でつく • Azure Functio...
AWSの良いところ � アベイラビリティーゾーン(AZ) � APEX(naked) Domain対応 � Aurora � AWS Certificate Manager � more…
AWS使いにお勧めの Azureサービス • Azure Log Analytics • Application Insights
Azure Log Analytics • Windowsのイベントログ転送 • Linuxのsyslog転送 • Cloud Watchのログ監視と同等 • 無料 – 1日500MB、7日間の保持まで
Azure Log Analytics
Application Insights • URLのPingテストがお手軽 https://docs.microsoft.com/ja- jp/azure/application-insights/app-insights- monitor-...
Application Insights • 結果も綺麗に表示
Cloud Watchで良いんじゃ？ • 無料で運用できます – Cloud Watchは僅かながら月額発生 • AWS自体が不安定な場合 – 監視システムが嘘をつく – 例）2017/3/1のus-east-1 s3障害
まとめ • AWS良いですね • Azureも良いですよ • マルチクラウドは覚える量が多くて大変 – 基礎はだいたい同じ – できるところからやろう（ログ監視など）
続きはWebで 世界のやまさ http://blog.nnasaki.com/
JAWS-UG 仙台勉強会 [6/23夜] https://jaws-tohoku.doorkeeper.jp/events/61034
にて発表しました。
Microsoft Azureを普段しようしていて、AWSの良さそうなところを個人的に書いてみました。
自分の知識が至らず、間違っている点や誤解を与えてしまう点もあるかと思いますが、ご参考になれば幸いです。

×