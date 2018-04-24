Successfully reported this slideshow.
METODOLOGÍAS ACTIVAS EN AICLE

METODOLOGÍAS activas para AICLE

METODOLOGÍAS ACTIVAS EN AICLE

  1. 1. METODOLOG�AS ACTIVAS para AICLE Asignatura: Ingl�s Profesor: Elena Pindado T�tulo de la unidad: La familia Curso/Nivel: 3� Educaci�n Infantil 2� Ciclo 1. Objetivos y contenidos a desarrollar en la tarea. - Conocer a los miembros de la familia (mummy, daddy, brother, sister, baby, grandma and grandpa) - Promover el trabajo en equipo - Mejorar la motivaci�n y el esfuerzo - Repasar vocabulario aprendido anteriormente 2. Desarrollo de la tarea. (Explica la misma paso a paso) - GAMIFICACI�N - Ver v�deo de Los Incre�bles (team work) https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=PlKmGCgpJvA Hablar sobre c�mo Los Incre�bles trabajan en equipo (�qu� ocurre en el v�deo? �Se ayudan entre ellos? � trabajan juntos para conseguir algo?) �Os gustar�a jugar a un juego donde ten�is que trabajar en equipo? - HISTORIA: Los Incre�bles siempre trabajan en equipo para luchar contra los malos, esta vez Los Incre�bles trabajar�n juntos para encontrar al abuelo Incre�ble y la abuela Incre�ble. Una ma�ana toda la familia se despert� y se dieron cuenta de que hab�an perdido sus superpoderes. Para recuperarlos tendr�n que pasar unas pruebas, y una vez consigan sus superpoderes deber�n superar un desaf�o para as� poder encontrar a los abuelos Incre�bles y descubrir si ellos tambi�n tiene superpoderes. �Te gustar�a ser uno de Los Incre�bles? - REGLAS: La clase con 25 alumnos se dividir� en 5 equipos, 5 familias diferentes de Incre�bles (cada una decidir� su nombre, por ejemplo "The blue Incredibles") En cada familia habr� una madre, un padre, una hermana, un hermano y un beb�. Cada miembro dibujar� a su avatar/jugador, para luego unirlos en una "foto de familia" (se les ense�ar� ejemplos) Cada familia tendr� que pasar las 5 pruebas para recuperar sus superpoderes.
  2. 2. En cada prueba, jugar� un miembro de cada familia (ellos decidir�n qui�n en cada caso, aunque sin repetir, 5 pruebas/ 5 miembros) e intentar� conseguir el mayor n�mero de puntos. Ser� necesario un m�nimo de 10 puntos en total (la suma de todos los puntos conseguidos por los miembros de cada familia despu�s de pasar las 5 pruebas) para que toda la familia recupere sus superpoderes. Despu�s de cada prueba, todas las familias mover�n su "familia avatar" (foto de familia) en el p�ster/ tablero colgado en el aula. Una vez recuperen los superpoderes tendr�n que trabajar juntos otra vez para superar un desaf�o y as� poder conocer a la abuela Incre�ble y al abuelo Incre�ble. Cada familia dibujar� a sus abuelos incre�bles y decidir� cuales son sus superpoderes. Si despu�s de pasar las 5 pruebas alguna familia no consiguiera los 10 puntos necesarios para recuperar los superpoderes, estas podr�n pasar las pruebas otra vez para conseguir m�s puntos. As� mismo si alguna familia no lograra superar el desaf�o, podr� intentarlo m�s veces hasta conseguirlo. - PRUEBAS: cada respuesta correcta corresponde a un punto - 1. "Who has...? 10 alumnos se pondr�n de pie en una l�nea sujetando una tarjeta de vocabulario cada uno, primero la ense�ar�n y luego la tapar�n y se cambiaran de sitio. Adivina qu� tiene cada uno. - 2. "Hot chair" El jugador se sienta en una silla enfrente de su familia, a quien se le ense�ar� una tarjeta de vocabulario. A trav�s de la m�mica la familia intentar� que el jugador adivine la tarjeta. Cada jugador intentar� adivinar 5 tarjetas de vocabulario. - 3. "Guess drawing" Mientras un alumno dibuja algo en la pizarra, los jugadores tiene que adivinar qu� es antes de que lo termine. Se har�n 10 dibujos diferentes. - 4. "What is missing?" Se ponen 10 tarjetas de vocabulario boca arriba. Todos los jugadores cierran los ojos y se da la vuelta a una de las tarjetas. Adivina cual falta. - 5. "Memory" Hay 10 parejas, encu�ntralas. - DESAF�O: Cada familia elegir� un tema (ropa, animales, comida, partes del cuerpo, colores, etc) y cada miembro de la familia deber� nombrar al menos una cosa del tema elegido. Tiempo l�mite 60 segundos.
  3. 3. 3. Materiales necesarios para el desarrollo. - Video de Los Increibles (team work) - Poster/tablero del juego - Poster de las pruebas - Ejemplos de "foto de familia"

