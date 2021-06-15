Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 15, 2021

Agregar texto (1)

Mi herramienta favorita Genially

Agregar texto (1)

  1. 1. Herramienta TIC preferida Que es Genially?
  2. 2. Yajaira Carmona Mena
  3. 3. Genially es una aplicación web para crear presentaciones interactiva. tiene tres caracterízticas que son: animación, interactividad e integración.
  4. 4. 1-Tiene gran cantidad de formato de presentacion. 2-Gran cantidad de modelos ya realizados que se pueden modificar. 3- Se puede integrar recursos en formatos de textos, audio, videos, mapas, etc. Ventajas de Genially
  5. 5. Desventajas de Genially 1-No es una herramienta colaborativa 2-No existe una version que pueda ser descargada. 3-Puede presentar problemas de conexion al ser online.
  6. 6. Genially sirve como Creador de presentaciones, infografías y contenido interactivo. Fuente: es. Wikipedia.org

