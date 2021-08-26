-
Be the first to like this
The premise of a 7 day diet plan to lose 10 pounds is the promise that you can lose 1
pound or more a day while following this eating plan. But, can you really lose 1 pound a
day? Sadly, no you can not. No matter how little food you eat or how many times you go
to the gym in a day, you cannot lose 1 pound a day. The reasoning behind this goes back
to how much food you can consume a day and how many calories are needed to burn 1
pound of fat.
Be the first to like this
The premise of a 7 day diet plan to lose 10 pounds is the promise that you can lose 1 pound or more a day while following this eating plan. But, can you really lose 1 pound a day? Sadly, no you can not. No matter how little food you eat or how many times you go to the gym in a day, you cannot lose 1 pound a day. The reasoning behind this goes back to how much food you can consume a day and how many calories are needed to burn 1 pound of fat.
Total views
16
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Be the first to comment