The premise of a 7 day diet plan to lose 10 pounds is the promise that you can lose 1 pound or more a day while following this eating plan. But, can you really lose 1 pound a day? Sadly, no you can not. No matter how little food you eat or how many times you go to the gym in a day, you cannot lose 1 pound a day. The reasoning behind this goes back to how much food you can consume a day and how many calories are needed to burn 1 pound of fat.