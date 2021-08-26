Successfully reported this slideshow.
Blog Nutrition Diets 7-Day Diet Plan To Lose 10 Pounds For People In A Time Crunch
The premise of a 7 day diet plan to lose 10 pounds is the promise that you can lose 1 pound or more a day while following ...
your body then turns to the extra fat stored in your body and uses it as an energy source which leads to weight loss (6). ...
Sample 7-Day Diet Plan For Weight Loss Please note that this is not a meal plan to help you lose 10 pounds in a week. Inst...
2 tbsp miso paste, 2 tbsp low sodium soy sauce, 2 tbsp toasted sesame oil, 2 tbsp rice vinegar, 1 tbsp raw honey, 2 tsp gr...
Thursday Meal 1 – Breakfast 3/4 rolled oats, 1/2 cup skim milk, 2 turkey sausages, 1 cup blueberries Calories: 559. Fats: ...
Saturday Meal 1 – Egg and avocado toast 2 slices protein bread, 1/2 medium-sized avocado, 1 large scrambled egg, salt and ...
7-day-diet-plan-to-lose
Healthcare
Aug. 26, 2021
The premise of a 7 day diet plan to lose 10 pounds is the promise that you can lose 1
pound or more a day while following this eating plan. But, can you really lose 1 pound a
day? Sadly, no you can not. No matter how little food you eat or how many times you go
to the gym in a day, you cannot lose 1 pound a day. The reasoning behind this goes back
to how much food you can consume a day and how many calories are needed to burn 1
pound of fat.

7-day-diet-plan-to-lose

  7-Day Diet Plan To Lose 10 Pounds For People In A Time Crunch By С. Kam au m edical review by S. Ziou Updated 2 weeks ago How Much Weight Can You Safely Lose In A Week? Are you looking for a 7 day diet meal plan to lose 10 pounds? In this article, we are going to explore some of the best weight loss plan secrets and dietary changes as well as discuss if you can truly lose 10 pounds in a week. Safe weight loss is one that involves losing 1 to 2 pounds a week. According to the CDC – Center for Disease Control and Prevention – not only is this safe, but it is also healthy and people who lose weight at this steady and gradual speed have a higher chance of keeping the weight o (9). In light of this, you can see that looking for a 7 day diet plan to lose 10 pounds would lead to unhealthy weight loss.
  2. 2. The premise of a 7 day diet plan to lose 10 pounds is the promise that you can lose 1 pound or more a day while following this eating plan. But, can you really lose 1 pound a day? Sadly, no you can not. No matter how little food you eat or how many times you go to the gym in a day, you cannot lose 1 pound a day. The reasoning behind this goes back to how much food you can consume a day and how many calories are needed to burn 1 pound of fat. According to the MayoClinic, a pound of fat (0.45 kg of fat) is equal to 3500 calories, which means that for you to lose a pound a day, you would have to burn 3500 a day (8). This is an impossible task because human beings do not consume enough food in a day, to help then burn this much energy. The estimated calorie intake for a person is determined by multiple factors which include age, height, weight, and gender among others. However, as a general rule adult women usually consume 1600 to 2000 calories a day, while adult men eat anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 calories per day (3). As stated above, to lose 1 pound of fat you need to burn 3500 calories a day. As seen from these estimated calorie intake levels, many men and women do not consume this much food a day. With this in mind, it is clear that an average person, no matter how much they exercise, cannot burn 3500 calories a day to lose 1 pound. After all, you cannot burn what you do not have/consume. Read More: How Can I Lose 1 Pound A Day Without Wrecking My Health? Can You Really Lose 10 Pounds In A Week? If you are wondering ‘how to lose 10 pounds in a week’ the answer is that this too is impossible. You cannot lose 10 pounds in a week. For you to lose weight, you are required to cut about 500 to 1,000 calories a day from your typical diet – 3500 calories to 7000 calories a week (8). This means a calorie deﬁcit of no less than 1,200 a day in women or 1,500 a day in men (5). Such a deﬁcit will only lead to 1 or at most 2 pounds a week. Even if you were to eat fewer calories than the recommended amount – which is unhealthy and dangerous – you can only lose about 3 to 5 pounds a week. However, such a very-low-calorie diet must be done under strict medical supervision (14). Looking for a way to break the vicious cycle of weight loss and tone up all the jiggly parts? Watch the extra pounds ﬂy o and your muscles ﬁrm up with the BetterMe app! How To Lose 10 Pounds Fast? As mentioned above you cannot lose 1 pound a day or 10 pounds in 7 days. However, this does not mean that you cannot make some changes to help you lose weight fast. Here are some things that you can do to help make the process faster. Simple and fast ways to lose weight: Go On A Calorie Deﬁcit A calorie deﬁcit is the process created when you consistently provide your body with fewer calories than it needs to burn every day. Without enough food to burn for fuel, Shutterstock Shutterstock
  3. 3. your body then turns to the extra fat stored in your body and uses it as an energy source which leads to weight loss (6). Start Working Out Exercising is tremendous to lose weight. When you work out, your metabolism increases which then boosts the number of calories that you burn in a day. When you work out, you increase your lean muscle mass and the more muscle you gain the more calories you burn during the day. Remember that even while at rest, 10 pounds of muscle burns 50 calories while the same amount of fat burns just 20 calories a day (1). Your workouts should include cardio exercises and weight lifting/strength training. Cardio workouts such as skipping rope, swimming, running, walking, and cycling. Depending on the workout, its intensity and how much you weigh, you can lose 180 to 733 calories in 30 minutes (4). Try Intermittent Fasting Intermittent fasting is an eating plan that cycles between fasting hours and feeding windows. The reason that intermittent fasting works for weight loss is that it helps you eat fewer calories. Since the feeding windows are limited hours, it limits the amount of time you have to eat which creates a calorie deﬁcit on a regular basis. Read More: 12 Hour Intermittent Fasting for Weight Loss and other Beneﬁts Eat More Healthy Fats These come from foods such as nuts, olive oil, avocados, fatty ﬁsh, whole eggs, and chia seed. Healthy fats help keep you fuller for longer and can boost your metabolism (2). Eat More Protein A higher consumption of protein in the diet causes weight loss as it boosts your metabolism through digestion, increases calorie burning by 80 to 100 calories a day, and reduces your appetite making you eat less. Healthy protein sources include meat like beef, chicken, pork, and lamb, plant-based sources like beans, lentils, soybeans, and edamame, oily ﬁsh such as salmon, trout, and tuna as well as eggs. Eat More Vegetables They are low in calories and carbs which make them perfect for anyone trying to lose weight. Unlike other foods, you can eat bigger volumes of vegetables without going over your calorie limit. Vegetables to include in your grocery list include: leafy greens such as Romaine lettuce, spinach, kale, collard greens, cabbages, and bok choy; low carb veggies like cauliﬂower, broccoli, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, zucchini, asparagus, mushrooms, and green beans, among others. Eat More Whole Grains Whole grains are full of ﬁber which helps keep you fuller thus keeping you from eating too much. Examples of whole grains include bulgur, oatmeal, brown and wild rice, quinoa, whole-wheat bread and pasta. Cut Down On Sugar And Reﬁned Carbs Shutterstock Shutterstock
  4. 4. Sample 7-Day Diet Plan For Weight Loss Please note that this is not a meal plan to help you lose 10 pounds in a week. Instead, this is a sample 7-day diet meal plan to lose 10 pounds over a period of time i.e, a month and a half to two months. Monday Meal 1 – Eggs and toast 1/2 cup egg whites, 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil, 5 cherry tomatoes, 1 slice whole-wheat toast, 1/2 cup raspberries, 1 cup skim milk Calories: 333. Fats: 7 g, Proteins: 27 g, Carbs: 43 g. Meal 2 – Yogurt and fruit 1 cup low-fat Greek yogurt and 1/2 cup strawberry halves Calories: 74. Fats: 0 g, Proteins: 9 g, Carbs: 10 g. Meal 3 – Buddha bowl 3/4 cup cooked bulgur, 113 g grilled chicken, 1 tbsp vegan cheese, 2 tbsp chopped onion, 1/4 cup sliced zucchini, 1/2 cup chopped bell pepper, 1 tbsp cilantro, 2 tbsp tahini Calories: 519. Fats: 27 g, Proteins: 37 g, Carbs: 38 g. Meal 4 – Dinner 133 g grilled salmon, 1 cup wild rice, 1 tbsp almonds, 2 cups baby spinach, 1 tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar, 1/2 cup cubed cantaloupe Calories: 503. Fats: 15 g, Proteins: 39 g, Carbs: 50 g. Total Intake for the Day: Calories: 1366. Fats: 49 g, Proteins: 98 g, Carbs: 140 g. Tuesday Meal 1 – Breakfast 3/4 cup bran ﬂakes, 1 medium-sized banana, 14 g raisins, 1 cup unsweetened almond milk Calories: 289. Fats: 3 g, Proteins: 6 g, Carbs: 63 g. Meal 2 – Sandwich and fruit 1 whole-wheat pita, 85 g turkey breast, 1/2 large bell pepper, 1 tbsp reduced fat mayonnaise, 1 tsp mustard, 3 lettuce leaves, 2 medium-sized kiwis Calories: 413. Fats: 8 g, Proteins: 30 g, Carbs: 59 g. Meal 3 – Sweet Potato Miso Tempeh (12) Shutterstock Shutterstock
  5. 5. 2 tbsp miso paste, 2 tbsp low sodium soy sauce, 2 tbsp toasted sesame oil, 2 tbsp rice vinegar, 1 tbsp raw honey, 2 tsp ground ginger, 1 and a quarter tsp granulated garlic, 1/4 tsp cayenne powder, 2 packages of tempeh, 1/2 kg sweet potatoes, 453 g green beans This recipe makes 4 servings. Calories for one serving: 413. Fats: 8 g, Proteins: 30 g, Carbs: 59 g. Meal 4 – Fruit bowl 1 cup watermelon, 2 passion fruits, 1 medium-sized banana Calories: 185. Fats: 1 g, Proteins: 3 g, Carbs: 47 g. Total Intake for the Day: Calories: 1317. Fats: 26 g, Proteins: 67 g, Carbs: 223 g. If you tend to let yourself o the hook, raise the white ﬂag when things get tougher than you expected, send yourself on an unconscious binge-eating trip – BetterMe app is here to help you leave all of these sabotaging habits in the past! See also Mass Gaining Diet Plans: Breaking Down The Right Foods To Secure Mass Gain Success Wednesday Meal 1 – Protein Oatmeal 1 cup unsweetened almond milk, 1/2 cup rolled oats, 5 tbsp protein powder, 1 tbsp honey, 1 tbsp chocolate chips Calories: 414. Fats: 9 g, Proteins: 32 g, Carbs: 54 g. Meal 2 – Paleo Cobb Salad (15) For the salad – 1.5 eggs, 3 slices bacon sugar & nitrate free, 2 cups chopped romaine lettuce, 1 cups cooked chicken, 0.5 cup cherry tomatoes halves, 0.5 avocado, 1.5 stalks of green onions For the dressing – 0.13 cup extra virgin olive oil, 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar, 0.5 tbsp dijon mustard, 0.13 tsp sea salt, 0.06 tsp ground black pepper, 0.5 garlic clove This recipe makes 2 servings. Calories: 512. Fats: 42 g, Proteins: 27 g, Carbs: 8 g. Meal 3 – Nourish bowl 1/2 cup cooked quinoa, 1/2 cup butternut squash, 1 tsp olive oil, 1/2 medium sized avocado, 2 tbsp cilantro, 1 cup kale, 85 g grilled chicken Calories: 457. Fats: 20 g, Proteins: 26 g, Carbs: 53 g Total Intake for the Day: Calories: 1383. Fats: 71 g, Proteins: 85 g, Carbs: 115 g Shutterstock Shutterstock
  6. 6. Thursday Meal 1 – Breakfast 3/4 rolled oats, 1/2 cup skim milk, 2 turkey sausages, 1 cup blueberries Calories: 559. Fats: 12 g, Proteins: 43 g, Carbs: 67 g Meal 2 – Chicken Tahini and Cucumber Salad (13) For the chicken – 1/4 cup tahini, 3 tbsp parsley, 3 tbsp olive oil, 3 tbsp water, 1 tbsp rosemary, 2 tbsp lemon rind, 2 tbsp lemon juice, 1/2 tsp red pepper, 1 garlic clove, 1 small onion, 680 g skinless, boneless chicken thighs, 1/2 tsp salt For the salad – 1/5 cups cucumber, 1/5 cups chopped tomatoes, 1 cup parsley, 1/4 cup chopped mint, 1 tbsp lemon juice, 1 tsp olive oil, 1/4 tsp salt, 2 cups brown rice This recipe makes 4 servings. Calories: 448. Fats: 18.6 g, Proteins: 39 g, Carbs: 31 g Meal 3 – Salsa-Simmered Fish (11) 2 tbsp olive oil, 4 3/4-inch thick skinless cod ﬁllets, 1 tsp ground cumin, 1/4 tsp kosher salt, 1/4 tsp ground black pepper, 2 minced garlic cloves, 16 ounces tomato salsa, 1 tbsp red wine vinegar, 2 tbsp oregano leaves This recipe makes 4 servings. Calories for one serving: 226. Fats: 8.3 g, Proteins: 31.4 g, Carbs: 5.8 g. Total Intake for the Day: Calories: 1233. Fats: 38.9 g, Proteins: 113.4 g, Carbs: 103.8 g Friday Meal 1 – Breakfast 4 egg whites, 1 large egg, 2 tbsp diced mushrooms, 2 tbsp onions, 2 tbsp refried beans, 2 tbsp mango salsa Calories: 329. Fats: 6 g, Proteins: 23 g, Carbs: 18 g Meal 2 – Snack 1 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt, 1 tbsp walnuts, 1 small apple Calories: 147. Fats: 5 g, Proteins: 4 g, Carbs: 24 g Meal 3 – Fruit and salad 1 tsp olive oil, 2 tbsp low-fat cheddar cheese, 2 tbsp lemon juice, 1 can diced mushrooms, 2 cups Romaine lettuce, 1 cup chopped kale, 113 g grilled chicken, 1 medium-sized orange, 1 cup skim milk Calories: 400. Fats: 11 g, Proteins: 43 g, Carbs: 38 g Meal 4 – Grilled Chicken with Nectarine Salsa 1 kg skinless, boneless chicken breast, 2 tbsp coconut sugar, 1 tbsp chili powder, 3 garlic cloves, 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp ground cumin, 1/2 tsp ground pepper, 2 tbsp olive oil, 2 tbsp lime juice For the Salsa – 2 cups diced nectarine, 1/2 cup diced red pepper, 1/4 cup minced onion, 2 tbsp cilantro, 1 small pepper, 1 tsp salt, 2 tbsp salt, 1 avocado Calories: 351. Fats: 12.8 g, Proteins: 37.2 g, Carbs: 23.2 g Total Intake for the Day: Calories: 1227. Fats: 34.8 g, Proteins: 107.2 g, Carbs: 103.2 g Shutterstock
  7. 7. Saturday Meal 1 – Egg and avocado toast 2 slices protein bread, 1/2 medium-sized avocado, 1 large scrambled egg, salt and chilli ﬂakes to taste Calories: 431. Fats: 21 g, Proteins: 22 g, Carbs: 43 g Meal 2 – Chicken Avocado Black Bean Salad (7) 3 tbsp olive oil, 1/2 kg boneless skinless chicken breast, 1 tbsp cumin, 1 tbsp chili powder, 4 cloves garlic, 425 g black beans, salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste 2 cups cherry tomatoes, 2 green onions, 2 medium-sized avocados, 1/3 cup fresh cilantro, 4 tbsp lime juice, 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar, 2 tsp agave, a pinch of cayenne pepper Calories: 676. Fats: 27 g, Proteins: 56 g, Carbs: 55 g Meal 3 – Mexican bean soup with guacamole (10) 2 tsp rapeseed oil, 1 large onion, 1 red pepper, 2 garlic cloves, 2 tsp mild chilli powder, 1 tsp ground coriander, 1 tsp ground cumin, 400 g can chopped tomatoes, 400 g can black beans, 1 tsp vegetable bouillon powder, 1 small avocado, handful chopped coriander, 1 lime, juiced This recipe makes 2 servings. Calories for one serving: 391. Fats: 15 g, Proteins: 15 g, Carbs: 38 g Total Intake for the Day: Calories: 1498. Fats: 63 g, Proteins: 93 g, Carbs: 136 g Sunday Meal 1 – Smoothie 1 medium-sized grapefruit, 1 cup strawberry halves, 1 medium-sized apple, 15 g ginger, 1 scoop plant-based protein powder, water Calories: 348. Fats: 3 g, Proteins: 24 g, Carbs: 61 g. Meal 2 – Mixed greens salad 1 cup chopped kale, 6 Brussel sprouts, 2 cups raw shredded radicchio, 2 tbsp dried cranberries, 1 tbsp pumpkin seeds, 226 g boiled chicken Calories: 441. Fats: 8 g. Proteins: 65 g. Carbs: 37 g Meal 3 – Brown rice and beans 1.2 cups brown rice, 1 tbsp olive oil, 1 small onion, 1 medium bell pepper, 3 garlic cloves, 450 g vegetable broth, 425 g canned tomatoes, 1 tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp chili powder, 2 cups kidney beans Shutterstock Shutterstock
The premise of a 7 day diet plan to lose 10 pounds is the promise that you can lose 1 pound or more a day while following this eating plan. But, can you really lose 1 pound a day? Sadly, no you can not. No matter how little food you eat or how many times you go to the gym in a day, you cannot lose 1 pound a day. The reasoning behind this goes back to how much food you can consume a day and how many calories are needed to burn 1 pound of fat.

